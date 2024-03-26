ASBK 2024

Round Two – Sydney Motorsport Park

Australian Superbike Masters

It should be noted that the varied Superbike Masters field is far from equal. That is not a criticism or an attempt to take anything away from the winners, it is just a statement of fact. The Superbike Masters field at ASBK events has five sub-categories across the Period 5 and Period 6 machinery. In this report we just cover the overall, without drilling down into the sub-categories.

Superbike Masters Race One

Keo Watson (FZR1000) and Jack Passfield (FZR1000) quickly broke away from the pack when the opening Superbike Masters race got underway late Friday night at SMP. Alex Phillis (XR69) gave chase, but with that leading duo straight into the 1m36s, he had to really put his head down to claw back ground.

Jack Passfield took the lead after two laps, while Alex Phillis started to reel in Watson after also dipping into the 36s. Watson then got his head down again, though, pulling away from Phillis and taking the fight for victory back up to Passfield.

Watson back into the lead with two laps to run after putting in a new fastest lap of the race, 1m36.256. Phillis couldn’t match that pace but was looking safe in third with ten-seconds over Ryan Taylor (GSX-R1100).

Passfield didn’t give up the chase, hounding Watson all the way to the flag… Passfield into the lead around the back of the circuit, it would come down to the run through the final turns and the best launch out of the final turn down the chute… Passfield holds Watson off for the win by a nose at the flag.

Alex Phillis took third place five-seconds further behind, but with a hefty 13-seconds over fourth-placed Ryan Taylor.

Superbike Masters Race One Results

Pos Rider Class Machine Time/Gap 1 Jack PASSFIELD P6_13 Yamaha 9m46.168 2 Keo WATSON P6_13 Yamaha +0.087 3 Alex PHILLIS P5_F1 Suzuki +5.334 4 Ryan TAYLOR P6_13 Suzuki +18.234 5 Dean OUGHTRED P6_13 Yamaha +22.016 6 Josh MATHERS P6_13 Yamaha +37.728 7 Michael BERTI MENDEZ P5_F1 Ducati +45.520 8 Glenn HINDLE P5Unl Suzuki +46.712 9 Ryan YANKO P5Unl Suzuki +47.194 10 Phillip BEVAN P6_7 Honda +55.402 11 Robert YOUNG P6_7 Ducati +57.107 12 Phillip BURKE P6_7 Honda +58.488 13 Steven HARLEY P6_13 Bimota +1m09.162 14 Scott WEBSTER P5_F1 Suzuki +1m11.507 15 Damion DAVIS P6_7 Kawasaki +1m21.773 16 Damien COPPOLA P5_F1 Kawasaki +1m22.806 17 Aaron BENNETT P5Unl Suzuki +1m38.442 18 Ross DOBSON P5Unl Suzuki +1m47.577 19 Robert DUNSTON P5_F1 Honda 1 Lap 20 Wayne GOW P6_7 Suzuki 1 Lap DNF Corey FORDE P6_7 Suzuki 1 Lap DNF Corey GLOCK P6_7 Suzuki 3 Laps

Superbike Masters Race Two

The second Superbike Masters contest got underway at 1815 on Saturday evening, and again, Keo Watson and Jack Passfield immediately established their dominance, streaking away from Troy Corser (Katana) and Alex Phillis.

After four laps, Watson and Passfield were more than nine-seconds ahead of Alex Phillis and Troy Corser.

A red flag then came out after Damion Davis fell heavily at turn three and the race was declared. The Kawasaki rider was transported to hospital for precautionary scans.

Superbike Masters Race Two Results

Pos Rider Class Bike Time/Gap 1 Jack PASSFIELD P6_13 Yamaha 6m26.626 2 Keo WATSON P6_13 Yamaha +0.330 3 Alex PHILLIS P5_F1 Suzuki +9.083 4 Troy CORSER P5Unl Suzuki +12.433 5 Ryan TAYLOR P6_13 Suzuki +19.227 6 Josh MATHERS P6_13 Yamaha +19.417 7 Dean OUGHTRED P6_13 Yamaha +20.281 8 Michael BERTI MENDEZ P5_F1 Ducati +20.733 9 Corey FORDE P6_7 Suzuki +24.005 10 Robert YOUNG P6_7 Ducati +25.702 11 Ryan YANKO P5Unl Suzuki +26.741 12 Glenn HINDLE P5Unl Suzuki +28.439 13 Steven HARLEY P6_13 Bimota +33.747 14 Phillip BURKE P6_7 Honda +34.581 15 Scott WEBSTER P5_F1 Suzuki +36.276 16 Aaron BENNETT P5Unl Suzuki +37.354 17 Phillip BEVAN P6_7 Honda +37.995 18 Damien COPPOLA P5_F1 Kawasaki +45.706 19 Ross DOBSON P5Unl Suzuki +49.621 20 Wayne GOW P6_7 Suzuki 1m02.242 21 Robert DUNSTON P5_F1 Honda 1m07.716 DSQ Damion DAVIS P6_7 Kawasaki +38.990

Superbike Masters Race Three

The track was quite wet when Superbike Masters competitors took to the track for their third and final six-lap contest that would also round out the Sydney Motorsports Park round of the Australian Superbike Championship.

Keo Watson once again got down to business and led the way. This time, though, he didn’t have Jack Passfield in close company. Passfield couldn’t match Watson’s early wet pace. Josh Mathers (FZR1000) was in third place but had a jump-start penalty. Glenn Hindle suffered the same fate.

Mathers got the better of Passfield for second place but had that jump-start penalty to serve, which promoted Passfield back up to second place.

By the flag, though, the gap to fourth-placed Dean Oughtred was still so large that even after the jump-start penalty had been applied, Mathers was still 27-seconds clear of the Victorian on the final time-sheets.

Keo Watson the victor in this final race of the night, but Jack Passfield the round winner with 70 points.

Superbike Masters Race Three Results

Pos Rider Class Bike Time/Gap 1 Keo WATSON P6_13 Yamaha 11m11.348 2 Jack PASSFIELD P6_13 Yamaha +5.165 3 Josh MATHERS P6_13 Yamaha +13.652 4 Dean OUGHTRED P6_13 Yamaha +40.603 5 Corey FORDE P6_13 Suzuki +54.213 6 Michael BERTI MENDEZ P5_F1 Ducati 1m10.850 7 Phillip BURKE P6_7 Honda 1m11.480 8 Steven HARLEY P6_13 Bimota 1m26.428 9 Ryan TAYLOR P6_13 Suzuki 1m29.977 10 Glenn HINDLE P5Unl Suzuki 1m35.723 11 Robert YOUNG P6_7 Ducati 1m38.105 12 Aaron BENNETT P5Unl Suzuki 1m52.683 13 Ross DOBSON P5Unl Suzuki 1 Lap DNF Scott WEBSTER P5_F1 Suzuki 5 Laps

Superbike Masters Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha 70 2 Keo WATSON Yamaha 65 3 Josh MATHERS Yamaha 48 4 Dean OUGHTRED Yamaha 47 5 Ryan TAYLOR Suzuki 45 6 Michael BERTI MENDEZ Ducati 42 7 Alex PHILLIS Suzuki 36 8 Glenn HINDLE Suzuki 33 9 Robert YOUNG Ducati 31 10 Phillip BURKE Honda 30 11 Steven HARLEY Bimota 29 12 Corey FORDE Suzuki 28 13 Ryan YANKO Suzuki 22 14 Aaron BENNETT Suzuki 18 15 Troy CORSER Suzuki 17 16 Phillip BEVAN Honda 15 17 Ross DOBSON Suzuki 13 18 Scott WEBSTER Suzuki 13 19 Damien COPPOLA Kawasaki 8 20 Damion DAVIS Kawasaki 6 21 Robert DUNSTON Honda 2 22 Wayne GOW Suzuki 2

Superbike Masters Qualifying

Pos Rider Class Bike Time/Gap 1 Jack PASSFIELD P6_13 Yamaha 1m35.575 2 Keo WATSON P6_13 Yamaha +0.493 3 Alex PHILLIS P5_F1 Suzuki +0.822 4 Ryan TAYLOR P6_13 Suzuki +3.347 5 Josh MATHERS P6_13 Yamaha +3.468 6 Dean OUGHTRED P6_13 Yamaha +3.648 7 Corey FORDE P6_7 Suzuki +4.680 8 Michael BERTI MENDEZ P5_F1 Ducati +5.297 9 Robert YOUNG P6_7 Ducati +7.507 10 Corey GLOCK P6_7 Suzuki +8.151 11 Ryan YANKO P5Unl Suzuki +8.282 12 Glenn HINDLE P5Unl Suzuki +8.302 13 Phillip BEVAN P6_7 Honda +8.883 14 Scott WEBSTER P5_F1 Suzuki +9.250 15 Phillip BURKE P6_7 Honda +9.382 16 Steven HARLEY P6_13 Bimota +9.578 Non-Qualifiers DNQ Damion DAVIS P6_7 Kawasaki +12.836 DNQ Damien COPPOLA P5_F1 Kawasaki +13.161 DNQ Aaron BENNETT P5Unl Suzuki +13.994 DNQ Ross DOBSON P5Unl Suzuki +14.609 DNQ Patrick POVOLNY P5Unl Suzuki +16.763 DNQ Paul RIGNEY P5_F1 Kawasaki +17.272 DNQ Robert DUNSTON P5_F1 Honda +19.294 DNQ Wayne GOW P6_7 Suzuki +21.104

