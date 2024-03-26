ASBK 2024
Round Two – Sydney Motorsport Park
Australian Superbike Masters
It should be noted that the varied Superbike Masters field is far from equal. That is not a criticism or an attempt to take anything away from the winners, it is just a statement of fact. The Superbike Masters field at ASBK events has five sub-categories across the Period 5 and Period 6 machinery. In this report we just cover the overall, without drilling down into the sub-categories.
Superbike Masters Race One
Keo Watson (FZR1000) and Jack Passfield (FZR1000) quickly broke away from the pack when the opening Superbike Masters race got underway late Friday night at SMP. Alex Phillis (XR69) gave chase, but with that leading duo straight into the 1m36s, he had to really put his head down to claw back ground.
Jack Passfield took the lead after two laps, while Alex Phillis started to reel in Watson after also dipping into the 36s. Watson then got his head down again, though, pulling away from Phillis and taking the fight for victory back up to Passfield.
Watson back into the lead with two laps to run after putting in a new fastest lap of the race, 1m36.256. Phillis couldn’t match that pace but was looking safe in third with ten-seconds over Ryan Taylor (GSX-R1100).
Passfield didn’t give up the chase, hounding Watson all the way to the flag… Passfield into the lead around the back of the circuit, it would come down to the run through the final turns and the best launch out of the final turn down the chute… Passfield holds Watson off for the win by a nose at the flag.
Alex Phillis took third place five-seconds further behind, but with a hefty 13-seconds over fourth-placed Ryan Taylor.
Superbike Masters Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Machine
|Time/Gap
|1
|Jack PASSFIELD
|P6_13
|Yamaha
|9m46.168
|2
|Keo WATSON
|P6_13
|Yamaha
|+0.087
|3
|Alex PHILLIS
|P5_F1
|Suzuki
|+5.334
|4
|Ryan TAYLOR
|P6_13
|Suzuki
|+18.234
|5
|Dean OUGHTRED
|P6_13
|Yamaha
|+22.016
|6
|Josh MATHERS
|P6_13
|Yamaha
|+37.728
|7
|Michael BERTI MENDEZ
|P5_F1
|Ducati
|+45.520
|8
|Glenn HINDLE
|P5Unl
|Suzuki
|+46.712
|9
|Ryan YANKO
|P5Unl
|Suzuki
|+47.194
|10
|Phillip BEVAN
|P6_7
|Honda
|+55.402
|11
|Robert YOUNG
|P6_7
|Ducati
|+57.107
|12
|Phillip BURKE
|P6_7
|Honda
|+58.488
|13
|Steven HARLEY
|P6_13
|Bimota
|+1m09.162
|14
|Scott WEBSTER
|P5_F1
|Suzuki
|+1m11.507
|15
|Damion DAVIS
|P6_7
|Kawasaki
|+1m21.773
|16
|Damien COPPOLA
|P5_F1
|Kawasaki
|+1m22.806
|17
|Aaron BENNETT
|P5Unl
|Suzuki
|+1m38.442
|18
|Ross DOBSON
|P5Unl
|Suzuki
|+1m47.577
|19
|Robert DUNSTON
|P5_F1
|Honda
|1 Lap
|20
|Wayne GOW
|P6_7
|Suzuki
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Corey FORDE
|P6_7
|Suzuki
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Corey GLOCK
|P6_7
|Suzuki
|3 Laps
Superbike Masters Race Two
The second Superbike Masters contest got underway at 1815 on Saturday evening, and again, Keo Watson and Jack Passfield immediately established their dominance, streaking away from Troy Corser (Katana) and Alex Phillis.
After four laps, Watson and Passfield were more than nine-seconds ahead of Alex Phillis and Troy Corser.
A red flag then came out after Damion Davis fell heavily at turn three and the race was declared. The Kawasaki rider was transported to hospital for precautionary scans.
Superbike Masters Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Jack PASSFIELD
|P6_13
|Yamaha
|6m26.626
|2
|Keo WATSON
|P6_13
|Yamaha
|+0.330
|3
|Alex PHILLIS
|P5_F1
|Suzuki
|+9.083
|4
|Troy CORSER
|P5Unl
|Suzuki
|+12.433
|5
|Ryan TAYLOR
|P6_13
|Suzuki
|+19.227
|6
|Josh MATHERS
|P6_13
|Yamaha
|+19.417
|7
|Dean OUGHTRED
|P6_13
|Yamaha
|+20.281
|8
|Michael BERTI MENDEZ
|P5_F1
|Ducati
|+20.733
|9
|Corey FORDE
|P6_7
|Suzuki
|+24.005
|10
|Robert YOUNG
|P6_7
|Ducati
|+25.702
|11
|Ryan YANKO
|P5Unl
|Suzuki
|+26.741
|12
|Glenn HINDLE
|P5Unl
|Suzuki
|+28.439
|13
|Steven HARLEY
|P6_13
|Bimota
|+33.747
|14
|Phillip BURKE
|P6_7
|Honda
|+34.581
|15
|Scott WEBSTER
|P5_F1
|Suzuki
|+36.276
|16
|Aaron BENNETT
|P5Unl
|Suzuki
|+37.354
|17
|Phillip BEVAN
|P6_7
|Honda
|+37.995
|18
|Damien COPPOLA
|P5_F1
|Kawasaki
|+45.706
|19
|Ross DOBSON
|P5Unl
|Suzuki
|+49.621
|20
|Wayne GOW
|P6_7
|Suzuki
|1m02.242
|21
|Robert DUNSTON
|P5_F1
|Honda
|1m07.716
|DSQ
|Damion DAVIS
|P6_7
|Kawasaki
|+38.990
Superbike Masters Race Three
The track was quite wet when Superbike Masters competitors took to the track for their third and final six-lap contest that would also round out the Sydney Motorsports Park round of the Australian Superbike Championship.
Keo Watson once again got down to business and led the way. This time, though, he didn’t have Jack Passfield in close company. Passfield couldn’t match Watson’s early wet pace. Josh Mathers (FZR1000) was in third place but had a jump-start penalty. Glenn Hindle suffered the same fate.
Mathers got the better of Passfield for second place but had that jump-start penalty to serve, which promoted Passfield back up to second place.
By the flag, though, the gap to fourth-placed Dean Oughtred was still so large that even after the jump-start penalty had been applied, Mathers was still 27-seconds clear of the Victorian on the final time-sheets.
Keo Watson the victor in this final race of the night, but Jack Passfield the round winner with 70 points.
Superbike Masters Race Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Keo WATSON
|P6_13
|Yamaha
|11m11.348
|2
|Jack PASSFIELD
|P6_13
|Yamaha
|+5.165
|3
|Josh MATHERS
|P6_13
|Yamaha
|+13.652
|4
|Dean OUGHTRED
|P6_13
|Yamaha
|+40.603
|5
|Corey FORDE
|P6_13
|Suzuki
|+54.213
|6
|Michael BERTI MENDEZ
|P5_F1
|Ducati
|1m10.850
|7
|Phillip BURKE
|P6_7
|Honda
|1m11.480
|8
|Steven HARLEY
|P6_13
|Bimota
|1m26.428
|9
|Ryan TAYLOR
|P6_13
|Suzuki
|1m29.977
|10
|Glenn HINDLE
|P5Unl
|Suzuki
|1m35.723
|11
|Robert YOUNG
|P6_7
|Ducati
|1m38.105
|12
|Aaron BENNETT
|P5Unl
|Suzuki
|1m52.683
|13
|Ross DOBSON
|P5Unl
|Suzuki
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Scott WEBSTER
|P5_F1
|Suzuki
|5 Laps
Superbike Masters Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha
|70
|2
|Keo WATSON
|Yamaha
|65
|3
|Josh MATHERS
|Yamaha
|48
|4
|Dean OUGHTRED
|Yamaha
|47
|5
|Ryan TAYLOR
|Suzuki
|45
|6
|Michael BERTI MENDEZ
|Ducati
|42
|7
|Alex PHILLIS
|Suzuki
|36
|8
|Glenn HINDLE
|Suzuki
|33
|9
|Robert YOUNG
|Ducati
|31
|10
|Phillip BURKE
|Honda
|30
|11
|Steven HARLEY
|Bimota
|29
|12
|Corey FORDE
|Suzuki
|28
|13
|Ryan YANKO
|Suzuki
|22
|14
|Aaron BENNETT
|Suzuki
|18
|15
|Troy CORSER
|Suzuki
|17
|16
|Phillip BEVAN
|Honda
|15
|17
|Ross DOBSON
|Suzuki
|13
|18
|Scott WEBSTER
|Suzuki
|13
|19
|Damien COPPOLA
|Kawasaki
|8
|20
|Damion DAVIS
|Kawasaki
|6
|21
|Robert DUNSTON
|Honda
|2
|22
|Wayne GOW
|Suzuki
|2
Superbike Masters Qualifying
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Jack PASSFIELD
|P6_13
|Yamaha
|1m35.575
|2
|Keo WATSON
|P6_13
|Yamaha
|+0.493
|3
|Alex PHILLIS
|P5_F1
|Suzuki
|+0.822
|4
|Ryan TAYLOR
|P6_13
|Suzuki
|+3.347
|5
|Josh MATHERS
|P6_13
|Yamaha
|+3.468
|6
|Dean OUGHTRED
|P6_13
|Yamaha
|+3.648
|7
|Corey FORDE
|P6_7
|Suzuki
|+4.680
|8
|Michael BERTI MENDEZ
|P5_F1
|Ducati
|+5.297
|9
|Robert YOUNG
|P6_7
|Ducati
|+7.507
|10
|Corey GLOCK
|P6_7
|Suzuki
|+8.151
|11
|Ryan YANKO
|P5Unl
|Suzuki
|+8.282
|12
|Glenn HINDLE
|P5Unl
|Suzuki
|+8.302
|13
|Phillip BEVAN
|P6_7
|Honda
|+8.883
|14
|Scott WEBSTER
|P5_F1
|Suzuki
|+9.250
|15
|Phillip BURKE
|P6_7
|Honda
|+9.382
|16
|Steven HARLEY
|P6_13
|Bimota
|+9.578
|Non-Qualifiers
|DNQ
|Damion DAVIS
|P6_7
|Kawasaki
|+12.836
|DNQ
|Damien COPPOLA
|P5_F1
|Kawasaki
|+13.161
|DNQ
|Aaron BENNETT
|P5Unl
|Suzuki
|+13.994
|DNQ
|Ross DOBSON
|P5Unl
|Suzuki
|+14.609
|DNQ
|Patrick POVOLNY
|P5Unl
|Suzuki
|+16.763
|DNQ
|Paul RIGNEY
|P5_F1
|Kawasaki
|+17.272
|DNQ
|Robert DUNSTON
|P5_F1
|Honda
|+19.294
|DNQ
|Wayne GOW
|P6_7
|Suzuki
|+21.104
2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar
Round 1: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC Feb 23-25 Round 2: Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW Mar 22-23
- Round 3: Queensland Raceway, QLD Apr 26-28
- Round 4: Morgan Park Raceway, QLD Jul 12-14
- Round 5: Phillip Island GP Circuit, VIC Sept 7-8
- Round 6: One Raceway, NSW Oct 4-6
- Round 7: The Bend Motorsports Park, SA Nov 8-10