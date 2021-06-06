2021 Moto2 Catalunya

Remy Gardner (Red Bull KTM Ajo) capped off a week of headline-stealing – following a new MotoGP contract for next year – with another win in the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya, going back-to-back for the first time in his career. That means, for the first time since Casey Stoner in 2005, an Australian has won two intermediate class races on the spin. Gardner’s rookie team-mate Raul Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) took second, with Xavi Vierge (Petronas Sprinta Racing) completing the podium, back on the box for the first time since 2018 and on home turf.

2021 Catalunya Moto2 Race Report

Gardner was able to get the start he would have wanted from pole, the Australian earning the holeshot as team-mate Fernandez held P2 also. Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team) likewise got a great launch and troubled Raul Fernandez at Turn 5, the Dutchman making a clean move stick before the number 25 was able to strike back at Turn 7.

Gardner was into a rhythm at the front but his team-mate, with a bit of clear track in front, was able to slowly creep his way up to tag onto the back. Bendsneyder and Vierge were able to stay within touching distance of the Red Bull KTM Ajo riders though, with fifth place Marco Bezzecchi (Sky Racing Team VR46) 2.3 back from the race lead on Lap 10 of 22.

The lead then changed with 11 laps remaining. Raul Fernandez drafted Gardner down the straight, pulled alongside on the brakes and made a clean and concise move stick. Bendsneyder was still a close third, with Vierge and Bezzecchi less than a second down, as Gardner clung onto the coattails of Fernandez.

At the beginning of Lap 20, Gardner pounced. A late lunge at Turn 1 saw the Aussie cut past his team-mate and a 1:44.399 helped him edge out a 0.6 lead. Heading onto the last lap, it was up to 1.1 and that sensational final trio of laps saw Gardner claim a second victory in a row, extending his lead in the title race over his team-mate to 11 points as Raul Fernandez took second. Vierge fended off Bezzecchi to hand Petronas Sprinta Racing their maiden Moto2 rostrum in third.

Bezzecchi threatened to steal the podium in the closing stages but it was P4 for the Italian, with Augusto Fernandez (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) equalling his best result of the season in P5 – an important one for the Spaniard after good speed but bad luck of late.

Bendsneyder faded in the latter stages but picks up a great P6, the Dutch rider 0.3s ahead of seventh place Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) after a solid race for the Brit, who needed a finish. Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP), Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) and Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) completed the top 10 in Barcelona.

Jorge Navarro (MB Conveyors Speed Up) missed out on a top 10 by less than a second in P11, with reigning Moto3 World Champion Albert Arenas (Inde Aspar Team) having a good ride to end the day P12 on home soil. Tony Arbolino (Liqui Moly Intact GP), Celestino Vietti (Sky Racing Team VR46) and Tom Lüthi (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team) were the remaining points scorers.

Remy Gardner

“In the beginning I tried to break away but didn’t want to burn up the rear tyre so I was just trying to be smooth. I thought if I could break away like that perfect, but I saw it was half a second the whole time. I didn’t know who was behind but Raul made a push and I thought ‘alright I’ll follow you’. He wasn’t pulling away and I just sat behind managing the tyres. I knew I had a bit more in me, I had half the race to study him and I said to myself, ‘alright two laps to the end I’m going to pass him and just go for it’. I saw the opportunity at Turn 1 and went ‘alright, let’s do it’, put the hammer down and pulled away. Couldn’t be happier, another 25 points.”

2021 Catalunya Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Remy GARDNER Kalex 38m22.284 2 Raul FERNANDEZ Kalex +1.872 3 Xavi VIERGE Kalex +2.866 4 Marco BEZZECCHI Kalex +3.207 5 Augusto FERNANDEZ Kalex +3.899 6 Bo BENDSNEYDER Kalex +4.541 7 Sam LOWES Kalex +4.875 8 Marcel SCHROTTER Kalex +15.973 9 Somkiat CHANTRA Kalex +17.515 10 Joe ROBERTS Kalex +19.838 11 Jorge NAVARRO Boscoscuro +20.571 12 Albert ARENAS Boscoscuro +22.512 13 Tony ARBOLINO Kalex +22.558 14 Celestino VIETTI Kalex +23.238 15 Thomas LUTHI Kalex +23.958 16 Simone CORSI MV Agusta +25.099 17 Nicolò BULEGA Kalex +31.344 18 Jake DIXON Kalex +37.129 19 Cameron BEAUBIER Kalex +37.895 20 Hafizh SYAHRIN NTS +38.438 21 Alonso LOPEZ Boscoscuro +40.247 22 Barry BALTUS NTS +40.674 23 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI MV Agusta +40.784 24 Stefano MANZI Kalex +48.588 25 Piotr BIESIEKIRSKI Kalex +49.64 26 Keminth KUBO Kalex +49.694 Not Classified DNF Hector GARZO Kalex 2 Laps DNF Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Kalex 2 Laps DNF Ai OGURA Kalex 3 Laps DNF Lorenzo DALLA PORTA Kalex 4 Laps DNF Marcos RAMIREZ Kalex 15 Laps DNF Aron CANET Boscoscuro 16 Laps

Moto2 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Remy GARDNER Kalex 139 2 Raul FERNANDEZ Kalex 128 3 Marco BEZZECCHI Kalex 101 4 Sam LOWES Kalex 75 5 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Kalex 60 6 Joe ROBERTS Kalex 50 7 Marcel SCHROTTER Kalex 49 8 Xavi VIERGE Kalex 42 9 Ai OGURA Kalex 39 10 Aron CANET Boscoscuro 35 11 Bo BENDSNEYDER Kalex 35 12 Augusto FERNANDEZ Kalex 34 13 Tony ARBOLINO Kalex 30 14 Jorge NAVARRO Boscoscuro 24 15 Cameron BEAUBIER Kalex 20 16 Stefano MANZI Kalex 17 17 Celestino VIETTI Kalex 15 18 Jake DIXON Kalex 11 19 Hector GARZO Kalex 11 20 Somkiat CHANTRA Kalex 11 21 Albert ARENAS Boscoscuro 10 22 Marcos RAMIREZ Kalex 9 23 Hafizh SYAHRIN NTS 8 24 Simone CORSI MV Agusta 7 25 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA Kalex 6 26 Nicolò BULEGA Kalex 5 27 Fermín ALDEGUER Boscoscuro 4 28 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI MV Agusta 3 29 Thomas LUTHI Kalex 2 30 Barry BALTUS NTS 0 31 Yari MONTELLA Boscoscuro 0 32 Tommaso MARCON MV Agusta 0 33 Miquel PONS MV Agusta 0 34 Fraser ROGERS NTS 0 35 Alonso LOPEZ Boscoscuro 0 36 Taiga HADA NTS 0 37 Piotr BIESIEKIRSKI Kalex 0 38 Keminth KUBO Kalex 0

2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar