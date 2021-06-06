2021 Moto2 Catalunya
Remy Gardner (Red Bull KTM Ajo) capped off a week of headline-stealing – following a new MotoGP contract for next year – with another win in the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya, going back-to-back for the first time in his career. That means, for the first time since Casey Stoner in 2005, an Australian has won two intermediate class races on the spin. Gardner’s rookie team-mate Raul Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) took second, with Xavi Vierge (Petronas Sprinta Racing) completing the podium, back on the box for the first time since 2018 and on home turf.
2021 Catalunya Moto2 Race Report
Gardner was able to get the start he would have wanted from pole, the Australian earning the holeshot as team-mate Fernandez held P2 also. Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team) likewise got a great launch and troubled Raul Fernandez at Turn 5, the Dutchman making a clean move stick before the number 25 was able to strike back at Turn 7.
Gardner was into a rhythm at the front but his team-mate, with a bit of clear track in front, was able to slowly creep his way up to tag onto the back. Bendsneyder and Vierge were able to stay within touching distance of the Red Bull KTM Ajo riders though, with fifth place Marco Bezzecchi (Sky Racing Team VR46) 2.3 back from the race lead on Lap 10 of 22.
The lead then changed with 11 laps remaining. Raul Fernandez drafted Gardner down the straight, pulled alongside on the brakes and made a clean and concise move stick. Bendsneyder was still a close third, with Vierge and Bezzecchi less than a second down, as Gardner clung onto the coattails of Fernandez.
At the beginning of Lap 20, Gardner pounced. A late lunge at Turn 1 saw the Aussie cut past his team-mate and a 1:44.399 helped him edge out a 0.6 lead. Heading onto the last lap, it was up to 1.1 and that sensational final trio of laps saw Gardner claim a second victory in a row, extending his lead in the title race over his team-mate to 11 points as Raul Fernandez took second. Vierge fended off Bezzecchi to hand Petronas Sprinta Racing their maiden Moto2 rostrum in third.
Bezzecchi threatened to steal the podium in the closing stages but it was P4 for the Italian, with Augusto Fernandez (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) equalling his best result of the season in P5 – an important one for the Spaniard after good speed but bad luck of late.
Bendsneyder faded in the latter stages but picks up a great P6, the Dutch rider 0.3s ahead of seventh place Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) after a solid race for the Brit, who needed a finish. Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP), Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) and Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) completed the top 10 in Barcelona.
Jorge Navarro (MB Conveyors Speed Up) missed out on a top 10 by less than a second in P11, with reigning Moto3 World Champion Albert Arenas (Inde Aspar Team) having a good ride to end the day P12 on home soil. Tony Arbolino (Liqui Moly Intact GP), Celestino Vietti (Sky Racing Team VR46) and Tom Lüthi (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team) were the remaining points scorers.
Remy Gardner
“In the beginning I tried to break away but didn’t want to burn up the rear tyre so I was just trying to be smooth. I thought if I could break away like that perfect, but I saw it was half a second the whole time. I didn’t know who was behind but Raul made a push and I thought ‘alright I’ll follow you’. He wasn’t pulling away and I just sat behind managing the tyres. I knew I had a bit more in me, I had half the race to study him and I said to myself, ‘alright two laps to the end I’m going to pass him and just go for it’. I saw the opportunity at Turn 1 and went ‘alright, let’s do it’, put the hammer down and pulled away. Couldn’t be happier, another 25 points.”
2021 Catalunya Moto2 Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Remy GARDNER
|Kalex
|38m22.284
|2
|Raul FERNANDEZ
|Kalex
|+1.872
|3
|Xavi VIERGE
|Kalex
|+2.866
|4
|Marco BEZZECCHI
|Kalex
|+3.207
|5
|Augusto FERNANDEZ
|Kalex
|+3.899
|6
|Bo BENDSNEYDER
|Kalex
|+4.541
|7
|Sam LOWES
|Kalex
|+4.875
|8
|Marcel SCHROTTER
|Kalex
|+15.973
|9
|Somkiat CHANTRA
|Kalex
|+17.515
|10
|Joe ROBERTS
|Kalex
|+19.838
|11
|Jorge NAVARRO
|Boscoscuro
|+20.571
|12
|Albert ARENAS
|Boscoscuro
|+22.512
|13
|Tony ARBOLINO
|Kalex
|+22.558
|14
|Celestino VIETTI
|Kalex
|+23.238
|15
|Thomas LUTHI
|Kalex
|+23.958
|16
|Simone CORSI
|MV Agusta
|+25.099
|17
|Nicolò BULEGA
|Kalex
|+31.344
|18
|Jake DIXON
|Kalex
|+37.129
|19
|Cameron BEAUBIER
|Kalex
|+37.895
|20
|Hafizh SYAHRIN
|NTS
|+38.438
|21
|Alonso LOPEZ
|Boscoscuro
|+40.247
|22
|Barry BALTUS
|NTS
|+40.674
|23
|Lorenzo BALDASSARRI
|MV Agusta
|+40.784
|24
|Stefano MANZI
|Kalex
|+48.588
|25
|Piotr BIESIEKIRSKI
|Kalex
|+49.64
|26
|Keminth KUBO
|Kalex
|+49.694
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Hector GARZO
|Kalex
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO
|Kalex
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Ai OGURA
|Kalex
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Lorenzo DALLA PORTA
|Kalex
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Marcos RAMIREZ
|Kalex
|15 Laps
|DNF
|Aron CANET
|Boscoscuro
|16 Laps
Moto2 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Remy GARDNER
|Kalex
|139
|2
|Raul FERNANDEZ
|Kalex
|128
|3
|Marco BEZZECCHI
|Kalex
|101
|4
|Sam LOWES
|Kalex
|75
|5
|Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO
|Kalex
|60
|6
|Joe ROBERTS
|Kalex
|50
|7
|Marcel SCHROTTER
|Kalex
|49
|8
|Xavi VIERGE
|Kalex
|42
|9
|Ai OGURA
|Kalex
|39
|10
|Aron CANET
|Boscoscuro
|35
|11
|Bo BENDSNEYDER
|Kalex
|35
|12
|Augusto FERNANDEZ
|Kalex
|34
|13
|Tony ARBOLINO
|Kalex
|30
|14
|Jorge NAVARRO
|Boscoscuro
|24
|15
|Cameron BEAUBIER
|Kalex
|20
|16
|Stefano MANZI
|Kalex
|17
|17
|Celestino VIETTI
|Kalex
|15
|18
|Jake DIXON
|Kalex
|11
|19
|Hector GARZO
|Kalex
|11
|20
|Somkiat CHANTRA
|Kalex
|11
|21
|Albert ARENAS
|Boscoscuro
|10
|22
|Marcos RAMIREZ
|Kalex
|9
|23
|Hafizh SYAHRIN
|NTS
|8
|24
|Simone CORSI
|MV Agusta
|7
|25
|Lorenzo DALLA PORTA
|Kalex
|6
|26
|Nicolò BULEGA
|Kalex
|5
|27
|Fermín ALDEGUER
|Boscoscuro
|4
|28
|Lorenzo BALDASSARRI
|MV Agusta
|3
|29
|Thomas LUTHI
|Kalex
|2
|30
|Barry BALTUS
|NTS
|0
|31
|Yari MONTELLA
|Boscoscuro
|0
|32
|Tommaso MARCON
|MV Agusta
|0
|33
|Miquel PONS
|MV Agusta
|0
|34
|Fraser ROGERS
|NTS
|0
|35
|Alonso LOPEZ
|Boscoscuro
|0
|36
|Taiga HADA
|NTS
|0
|37
|Piotr BIESIEKIRSKI
|Kalex
|0
|38
|Keminth KUBO
|Kalex
|0
2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|Round 8
|Jun-20
|Germany, Sachsenring
|Round 9
|Jun-27
|Netherlands, Assen
|Round 10
|Jul-11
|Finland, KymiRing (subject to homologation)
|Round 11
|Aug-15
|Austria, Red Bull Ring
|Round 12
|Aug-29
|Great Britain, Silverstone
|Round 13
|Sep-12
|Aragon, Motorland Aragon
|Round 14
|Sep-19
|Sam Marino, Misano
|Round 15
|Oct-03
|Japan, Motegi
|Round 16
|Oct-10
|Thailand, Chang International Circuit
|Round 17
|Oct-24
|Australia, Phillip Island
|Round 18
|Oct-31
|Malaysia, Sepang
|Round 19
|Nov-14
|Valencia, Circuit Ricardo Tormo
|Round 20
|TBA
|Argentina, Termas de Rio Hondo
|Round 21
|TBA
|Americas, COTA