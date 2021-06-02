Australia will have two riders on the MotoGP grid in 2022

Grand Prix winning Moto2 star Remy Gardner will move into the MotoGP class next season and steer one of the Tech3 KTM Factory Racing RC16s as he continues his upward trajectory at world championship level.

Pit Beirer – KTM Motorsport Director

“It’s a real pleasure for us to bring Remy to MotoGP next season because we knew about his speed and ability for Moto2 and he has confirmed that potential. We believe there is much more to come from him and it’s important he has this opportunity to keep growing. Remy is a typical racer. He’s super-determined and never gives up. He’s exciting to watch and we’re looking forward to working with him in this next step. Again, we’re also showing that the KTM GP Academy can give the right opportunity for riders that want to go all the way.”

Gardner, the current Moto2 championship leader, Italian Grand Prix victor and owner of five podiums from six events this season as part of Aki Ajo’s Red Bull KTM Ajo squad, has signed a contract to make his MotoGP debut next year and completes the final step on the KTM GP Academy career ‘ladder’ by joining his former team.

Hervé Poncharal – Tech3 KTM Team Manager

“Although we are flat out into our 2021 campaign, having done six races with pretty good results at the last two rounds, we as well also have to think what will be our future. Winston Churchill said, to govern is to foresee and I think we have to think about what could be the ideal line up for 2022. With Red Bull and KTM we have an incredible tool, starting from the Rookies Cup, going to the Moto3 World Championship teams and then of course the official Moto2 team and therefore it was important to secure Remy Gardner, who is now leading the Moto2 World Championship, having won the last round in Mugello in a very smart way. It was wise and good to secure him and to give him the chance to finally reach his dream, which is riding in MotoGP. We are very proud, happy and confident to welcome Remy. We believe he will be a strong asset to the KTM MotoGP line up and I think having taken this decision is going to help Remy to focus 100% on his Moto2 World Championship and will also help us, the Tech3 KTM Factory Racing Team to focus on our 2021 season. So, welcome back, Remy, keep on pushing and come to join us for your MotoGP adventure as a Moto2 World Champion!”

The 23-year-old’s potential has been evident through an education that involved one term in Moto3 and five in Moto2. He was finally snared by KTM to round-off advanced phases of his development under Ajo’s watchful eye and in the crew that has pushed both the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing athletes – Brad Binder and Miguel Oliveira – to triumph in MotoGP.

Remy Gardner

“I’m extremely happy that KTM have given me this opportunity. It’s a dream come true for me and what we have worked for up until this point. It’s an incredible chance for me and I cannot wait to ride the bike. I just want to thank KTM for believing in me. Right now we need to focus on finishing 2021 in a strong way. I want to thank also everyone who has supported me to reach MotoGP. We’re just getting started.”

Remy made his GP debut in San Marino in 2014. He first stood on the Moto2 podium in 2019 at the Grand Prix of Argentina and has progressed to be one of the main protagonists of the division. After his success at Mugello last weekend he now holds two Moto2 winner’s trophies and fronts the standings by six points.

Gardner will fire-up the Tech3 KTM RC16 for the first round of the 2022 season, almost three decades after his father, Wayne, retired from the premier class of Grand Prix racing in 1992.