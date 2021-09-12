2021 Pro Motocross Championship

Round 12 – Hangtown

Images by Jeff Kardas

The 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship reached its conclusion on as the summer campaign ended with American motocross’ oldest event for the 12th and final round, the Carson City Motorsports Hangtown Motocross Classic.

250

While one championship had already been decided in the 450 Class, the 250 Class title remained up for grabs, which put the division into the spotlight on a sunny afternoon in Northern California.

When the dust settled on the final two motos of the season, it was 18-year-old Team Honda HRC rider Jett Lawrence who emerged with the Gary Jones Cup as the first ever Australian champion in the smaller displacement.

Lawrence’s championship-winning ride wasn’t without serious drama as Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper did all he could to try and steal the title with his first 1-1 moto sweep and his second win of the 2021 season.

Jett’s older brother and Honda team-mate Hunter Lawrence finished third in the title chase, having taken two moto wins and one overall victory, making the Lawrences the only brothers to both finish an AMA Pro Motocross Championship in the top three.

After Frenchman Dylan Ferrandis wrapped up the 450 Title last week this also marks the first time in history that both of the premier American Motocross Championships were won by foreigners in the same year.

450

In the 450 Class, Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis put the finishing touches on the championship he clinched one week ago with an impressive sixth victory while Eli Tomac finished second in the championship after overhauling Ken Roczen at the final juncture.

2021 AMA Pro Motocross Video Highlights

250 Moto 1

With the attention focused on the culmination of the title fight in the 250 Class, the division began its first moto with Cooper out front with the MotoSport.com Holeshot ahead of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire. As Cooper led, Lawrence was faced with a bit of adversity as he crashed on the opening lap and remounted deep in the field, crossing the line in 23rd place. A couple laps later Lawrence faced even more adversity when a rider crashed in front of him and forced the Australian to stop and briefly get off his bike to keep from tipping over, which caused him to lose a couple more spots.

Back up front, Cooper continued to lead the way over Hampshire while Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner ran third. A little more than 10 minutes into the moto Forkner was seen pushing his motorcycle off the track, which moved Bar X/Chaparral/ECSTAR Suzuki’s Dylan Schwartz into third. Further back, Lawrence clawed his way into the top 20 and broke into the top 15 before the moto reached its halfway point.

Hampshire was able to close in on Cooper and stabilized the margin to just over a second, but Cooper responded with his fastest lap of the moto to open it back to nearly three seconds. Behind them, the battle for third between Schwartz and Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing’s Michael Mosiman turned into misfortune for both riders as they made contact and went down. That handed third place to Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence. The incident also worked to the benefit of Jett Lawrence, who was able to get by both Schwartz and Mosiman to break into the top 10 and slot into ninth with less than five minutes remaining.

Cooper stretched out his lead in the closing stages of the moto and went wire to wire for his sixth moto win of the season, crossing the line 3.5 seconds ahead of Hampshire, with Hunter Lawrence in third. Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda finished fourth, while Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Max Vohland completed the top five. Jett Lawrence did well to overcome the odds and minimize the damage of his early misfortunes to finish eighth.

250 Moto 1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F 15 Laps 2 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 +03.570 3 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +07.724 4 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +17.334 5 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +21.923 6 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F +28.897 7 Joshua Varize HQV FC250 +34.204 8 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R +37.102 9 Jarrett Frye YAM YZ 250F +39.651 10 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +56.965 11 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F +1m04.912 12 Derek Kelley GAS MC250F +1m10.387 13 Carson Mumford HON CRF250R +1m13.472 14 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 +1m17.230 15 Ty Masterpool GAS MC250F +1m25.694 16 Jerry Robin HQV FC250 +1m49.354 17 Rick Elzinga KTM 250 SX-F +1m53.844 18 Austin Black GAS MC250F +1m59.339 19 Tanner Ward HON CRF250R +2m01.429 20 Xylian Ramella KTM 250 SX-F +2m05.970 21 Tommy Rios YAM YZ 250F +2m08.834 22 Brandon Ray YAM YZ 250F +2m37.191 23 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F 14 Laps 24 Brayden Lessler KTM 250 SX-F +03.286 25 Slade Smith YAM YZ 250F +05.729 26 TJ Uselman GAS MC250F +09.025 27 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 250 +17.345 28 Tyson Johnson KTM 250 SX-F +25.748 29 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F +52.674 30 Maxwell Sanford HON CRF250R +58.022 31 Tre Fierro KTM 250 SX-F +59.768 32 Levi Newby HQV FC250 +1m02.448 33 Bradley Lionnet KTM 250 SX-F +1m22.616 34 Cole Bailey KTM 250 SX-F +1m27.124 35 Brian DeRuyter KAW KX 250 +1m44.716 36 Chad Saultz KTM 250 SX-F 13 Laps 37 Tyler Evans YAM YZ 250F +31.886 38 Tyler Ducray KTM 250 SX-F +48.229 39 Devin Simonson YAM YZ 250F 5 Laps 40 Austin Forkner KAW KX 250 3 Laps

250 Moto 2

As the riders lined up on the starting gate one final time in 2021 a total of 11 points separated the title combatants, who lined up side by side. If Cooper were to win, Lawrence would need to finish no worse than seventh.

As the field emerged from the first turn to begin the moto it was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Josh Varize who captured the MotoSport.com Holeshot, followed by AEO Powersports GASGAS rider Ty Masterpool and Cooper, while Lawrence went to work from a start just outside the top five. Adversity then struck Lawrence for a third time as he went down in pursuit of Vohland, which dropped the Honda rider outside the top 10.

Meanwhile, Cooper took matters into his own hands and stormed into the lead just five minutes into the moto, which put the pressure on Lawrence to respond. The Australian was patient and started to gain positions one-by-one, avoiding any additional misfortune.

Back up front, Cooper established a lead of more than five seconds as Forkner moved into second and brought his teammate Shimoda along in third, dropping Varize from the top three. Shimoda then made the pass on Forkner to take over the runner-up spot.

As the moto surpassed the halfway point, Cooper continued to do all he could and remained in firm control of the moto. However, Lawrence continued to move forward. The Honda rider once again found himself in pursuit of Vohland, as both riders made their way around Forkner to take over third and fourth, respectively. Lawrence continued to ride with patience and with mere minutes remaining he caught and passed Vohland to take over third.

Cooper wrapped up the best performance of his career with another dominant moto win, three seconds ahead of Shimoda in second, while Lawrence put forth a championship-winning ride to finish third.

250 Moto 2 Results

Pos RiderR Bike Laps/Interval 1 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F 15 Laps 2 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +03.024 3 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R +09.626 4 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +12.940 5 Austin Forkner KAW KX 250 +15.193 6 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 +16.531 7 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +28.431 8 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F +35.207 9 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +36.165 10 Jarrett Frye YAM YZ 250F +40.255 11 Joshua Varize HQV 2015 – 2019 FC250 +44.465 12 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F +55.072 13 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 +1m00.454 14 Derek Kelley GAS MC250F +1m08.173 15 Carson Mumford HON CRF250R +1m16.664 16 Rick Elzinga KTM 250 SX-F +1m49.878 17 Xylian Ramella KTM 250 SX-F +1m57.864 18 Austin Black GAS MC250F +2m05.614 19 Brayden Lessler KTM 250 SX-F +2m05.957 20 Tommy Rios YAM YZ 250F 14 Laps 21 TJ Uselman GAS MC250F +02.430 22 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F +02.648 23 Levi Newby HQV FC250 +34.048 24 Tyson Johnson KTM 250 SX-F +51.203 25 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 250 +1m04.021 26 Cole Bailey KTM 250 SX-F +1m29.019 27 Tanner Ward HON CRF250R +1m33.981 28 Brian DeRuyter KAW KX 250 +1m53.130 29 Mason Olson GAS MC250F +2m02.695 30 Chad Saultz KTM 250 SX-F +2m06.808 31 Jorge Rubalcava HQV FC250 +2m20.582 32 Brandon Ray YAM YZ 250F +2m36.484 33 Maxwell Sanford HON CRF250R 13 Laps 34 Hunter Calle YAM YZ 250F +20.828 35 Tyler Evans YAM YZ 250F +47.590 36 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F 10 Laps 37 Ty Masterpool GAS MC250F 7 Laps 38 Jerry Robin HQV FC250 6 Laps 39 Tyler Ducray KTM 250 SX-F +32.554 40 Slade Smith YAM YZ 250F 5 Laps

250 Overall

It signified the first 1-1 outing for Cooper and also marked the first time in his career that he’s won more than one race in a single season. He finished on the overall podium at all 12 rounds and ended the season with the fourth overall victory of his career.

“Every weekend on the overall podium is a big accomplishment for me,” said Cooper. “I gave it all I had today and did what I had to do. I’m really proud of that, especially to get my first 1-1. Maybe it was too little, too late, but we worked our butts off and can end the season with our heads held high.”

Shimoda wrapped up an impressive close to the season in second (4-2), as the Japanese rider captured three runner-up finishes in the final four rounds. Hampshire rounded out the overall podium in third (2-6).

Lawrence’s title-winning effort came on the heels of one of his worst finishes of the season in fifth (8-3), but the podium effort in the final moto allowed him to finish six points ahead of Cooper in the final standings. It marks the first 250 Class championship for Honda since 2013 with Eli Tomac.

“It feels so great,” exclaimed Lawrence. “I rode so bad today and Cooper rode awesome. I loved racing him this season because he kept me on my toes. It’s a very special day for me, but I could have never done this without all the support of my family, my team, and so many others who helped me get here.”

Older brother and team-mate Hunter Lawrence finished third in the title chase, having taken two moto wins and one overall victory, making the Lawrences the only brothers to both finish an AMA Pro Motocross Championship in the top three.

RJ Hampshire dug deep to close out the season with on a positive note with 2-6 results earning him third overall for the day. With 11 moto-podiums and a Round 4 overall win, Hampshire sealed fourth overall in the 250MX Championship standings.

“It was a good day to finish the season off,” Hampshire said. “I still don’t feel that great but we managed through the day and saved what I could in that first moto. In the second moto, I got a decent start again and ran into the back of someone first lap and went pretty far back. I knew a podium was in the cards, so I dug deep at the end. It’s a good way to end the season off on the podium, so I’m stoked on that. I’m looking forward to a good off-season.”

The 2021 Marty Smith Rookie of the Year was also named at the end of the day, as Vohland took the prestigious honors on the heels of a career-best fourth-place finish (5-4) at his home track. The second-generation racer finished ninth in the final standings.

Max Vohland

“I definitely learned a lot this season. I had a lot of ups and downs, which is pretty typical for a rookie, but to come out here and get fourth and be super close to the podium in front of this hometown crowd is amazing! I’m super honored and this is a big accomplishment for me.”

250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

Pos Rider Bikw M1 M2 Points 1 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F 1 1 50 2 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 4 2 40 3 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 2 6 37 4 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE 5 4 34 5 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 8 3 33 6 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R 3 9 32 7 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 10 7 25 8 Joshua Varize HQV 2015 – 2019 FC2 7 11 24 9 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F 6 12 24 10 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F 11 8 23 11 Jarrett Frye YAM YZ 250F 9 10 23 12 Austin Forkner KAW KX 250 40 5 16 13 Derek Kelley GAS MC250F 12 14 16 14 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 14 13 15 15 Carson Mumford HON CRF250R 13 15 14 16 Rick Elzinga KTM 250 SX-F 17 16 9 17 Austin Black GAS MC250F 18 18 6 18 Ty Masterpool GAS MC250F 15 37 6 19 Xylian Ramella KTM 250 SX-F 20 17 5 20 Jerry Robin HQV FC250 16 38 5 21 Brayden Lessler KTM 250 SX-F 24 19 2 22 Tanner Ward HON CRF250R 19 27 2 23 Tommy Rios YAM YZ 250F 21 20 1 24 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F 23 22 0 25 TJ Uselman GAS MC250F 26 21 0 26 Tyson Johnson KTM 250 SX-F 28 24 0 27 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 250 27 25 0 28 Brandon Ray YAM YZ 250F 22 32 0 29 Levi Newby HQV FC250 32 23 0 30 Cole Bailey KTM 250 SX-F 34 26 0 31 Brian DeRuyter KAW KX 250 35 28 0 32 Maxwell Sanford HON CRF250R 30 33 0 33 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F 29 36 0 34 Slade Smith YAM YZ 250F 25 40 0 35 Chad Saultz KTM 250 SX-F 36 30 0 36 Tyler Evans YAM YZ 250F 37 35 0 37 Tyler Ducray KTM 250 SX-F 38 39 0 38 Mason Olson GAS MC250F 29 0 39 Tre Fierro KTM 250 SX-F 31 0 40 Jorge Rubalcava HQV FC250 31 0 41 Bradley Lionnet KTM 250 SX-F 33 0 42 Hunter Calle YAM YZ 250F 34 0 43 Devin Simonson YAM YZ 250F 39 0

2021 AMA Pro Motocross 250MX Final Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 497 2 Justin Cooper 491 3 Hunter Lawrence 381 4 RJ Hampshire 364 5 Jo Shimoda 340 6 Jeremy Martin 307 7 Austin Forkner 256 8 Michael Mosiman 252 9 Maximus Vohland 236 10 Dilan Schwartz 209 11 Jalek Swoll 195 12 Jarrett Frye 184 13 Carson Mumford 183 14 Colt Nichols 172 15 Ty Masterpool 166 16 Garrett Marchbanks 146 17 Joshua Varize 139 18 Pierce Brown 126 19 Levi Kitchen 104 20 Stilez Robertson 90 21 Preston Kilroy 77 22 Nathanael Thrasher 52 23 Derek Kelley 48 24 Ramyller Alves 31 25 Brandon Scharer 29 26 Seth Hammaker 26 27 Christopher Prebula 22 28 Alex Martin 19 29 Jerry Robin 16 30 Xylian Ramella 13 31 Kailub Russell 11 32 Tommy Rios 11 33 Austin Black 10 34 Derek Drake 9 35 Rick Elzinga 9 36 Brayden Lessler 9 37 Zack Williams 9 38 Devin Simonson 8 39 Kaeden Amerine 8 40 James Harrington 7 41 Cameron Mcadoo 6 42 Grant Harlan 6 43 Jace Kessler 5 44 Garrett Hoffman 4 45 TJ Uselman 4 46 Jesse Flock 3 47 Max Miller 3 48 Tyson Johnson 2 49 Jake Pinhancos 2 50 Tanner Ward 2

450 Moto 1

The opening 450 Class moto of the afternoon saw Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen, Ferrandis, and Red Bull Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb side-by-side coming to the MotoSport.com Holeshot, from which Roczen emerged with the lead. While Roczen asserted his position at the head of the pack, the jockeying for position behind him was exciting as Ferrandis, teammate Christian Craig, Webb, and Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac all fought for second and third in the running order.

After a couple laps the field settled in, with Roczen, Ferrandis, and Webb occupying the top three spots, while Tomac ran fourth. As the moto approached the halfway point a battle for the lead started to take shape between Roczen and Ferrandis, as Tomac made the pass on Webb to take over third. Ferrandis moved to within striking distance of Roczen and began to look for alternate lines, but the Honda rider fended off the challenge. Tomac was the fastest rider on the track and made big inroads on his deficit to the leaders, only to give it away with a tip over that dropped him back to fourth behind Webb.

Out front, the season-long championship rivals from Europe went bar-to-bar for the lead. Ferrandis looked for a way around at various points on the track, but Roczen didn’t waver and was able to inch away. Ferrandis persisted and finally got the upper hand. He made the pass happen with less than 10 minutes left in the moto.

Once out front, Ferrandis ran away with the moto and opened up an advantage of more than 10 seconds. He cruised to his eighth moto win of the season, 12 seconds ahead of Roczen at the finish, while Webb followed in a distant third. Tomac finished in fourth, while Craig rounded out the top five.

450 Moto 1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Laps 1 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 450F 16 Laps 2 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE +12.022 3 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +21.926 4 Eli Tomac KAW KX450 +34.812 5 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F +36.958 6 Coty Schock HON CRF450R +51.732 7 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 +54.376 8 Ryan Surratt HQV FC450 +1m23.753 9 Max Anstie SUZ RMZ 450 +1m35.110 10 Justin Bogle KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m46.761 11 Justin Rodbell KAW KX450 +2m01.258 12 Robbie Wageman YAM YZ 450F +2m11.005 13 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F +2m25.388 14 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 RE +2m33.144 15 Jacob Runkles GAS MC450F 15 Laps 16 RJ Wageman YAM YZ 450F +10.888 17 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +19.788 18 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R +29.022 19 Clayton Tucker YAM YZ 450F +32.159 20 Colby Copp GAS MC450F +48.751 21 Dominic DeSimone HON CRF450R +51.331 22 Jake Mohnike YAM YZ 450F +1m18.118 23 Wyatt Lyonsmith KAW KX450 +1m20.167 24 Layton Smail KTM 350 SX-F +1m20.560 25 Joshua Philbrick KAW KX450 +1m27.562 26 Zack Williams GAS MC450F +1m28.906 27 Ezra Lewis KTM 450 SX-F +1m30.668 28 Kolton Dean YAM YZ 450F +1m32.871 29 Justin Jones HON CRF450R +1m34.979 30 Josh Mosiman KTM 450 SX-F +1m38.676 31 Hunter Schlosser YAM YZ 450F +2m25.493 32 Mccoy Brough KAW KX450 +2m25.699 33 Nicholas Nisbet HON CRF450R +2m33.929 34 Devon Bates KTM 450 SX-F 14 Laps 35 Philip Maus KTM 450 SX-F FE +19.993 36 Lucas Lamborn KTM 250 SX 12 Laps 37 Ben LaMay KTM 450 SX-F 10 Laps 38 Anthony Gonsalves KAW KX450 8 Laps 39 Blake Ballard YAM YZ 450F 7 Laps 40 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 +3m47.296

450 Moto 2

The final 450 Class moto of the season began with Webb at the head of the pack with the MotoSport.com Holeshot, but he was quickly passed by Craig. Behind them, both Roczen and Ferrandis were collected in incidents off the start, with Roczen unable to continue as Ferrandis got underway at the tail end of the field.

Back up front, Craig asserted himself as the leader while Webb and Tomac gave chase. Further back, Ferrandis was making quick work in his climb through the field and it wasn’t long before he broke into the top 10. As the moto surpassed its opening 10 minutes, Craig was forced to deal with both Webb and Tomac, who were eager to get by. Webb made quick work of his Yamaha counterpart to reclaim the top spot, while Tomac followed through into second shortly thereafter.

The battle was on at the head of the pack as the moto reached its halfway point and Tomac made a push to put the pressure on Webb. The distance between the leaders ebbed and flowed as they both took advantage of strong portions of the track, but eventually Tomac’s continued pressure allowed him to make the move and seize control of the moto with a dozen minutes remaining. Webb battled back and looked to keep Tomac honest.

With 10 minutes remaining in the moto the battle for the overall saw added intrigue as Ferrandis’ comeback continued with a climb into the top five. Tomac built his lead over Webb to more than four seconds and appeared to have the moto win in hand, while Webb sat comfortably ahead of Craig in third. Ferrandis was still on the charge and made an easy pass for fourth. He then set his sights on his teammate in third and got around Craig with two laps to go to take over third.

Tomac ended the season with his third moto win in the last six motos, taking the checkered flag 5.8 seconds ahead of Webb, while Ferrandis completed an improbable comeback to finish third.

450 Moto 2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac KAW KX450 15 Laps 2 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +05.800 3 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 450F +16.519 4 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F +26.104 5 Max Anstie SUZ RMZ 450 +33.985 6 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 +1m27.513 7 Justin Bogle KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m50.164 8 Ryan Surratt HQV FC450 +1m54.617 9 Robbie Wageman YAM YZ 450F +2m03.859 10 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R 14 Laps 11 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +08.697 12 Justin Rodbell KAW KX450 +25.915 13 Jake Mohnike YAM YZ 450F +29.788 14 RJ Wageman YAM YZ 450F +33.636 15 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 +38.815 16 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 RE +43.466 17 Zack Williams GAS MC450F +46.239 18 Hunter Schlosser YAM YZ 450F +48.021 19 Layton Smail KTM 350 SX-F +1m00.822 20 Coty Schock HON CRF450R +1m07.511 21 Clayton Tucker YAM YZ 450F +1m08.236 22 Dominic DeSimone HON CRF450R +1m09.368 23 Joshua Philbrick KAW KX450 +1m14.668 24 Justin Jones HON CRF450R +1m20.496 25 Ezra Lewis KTM 450 SX-F +1m33.081 26 Kolton Dean YAM YZ 450F +1m38.504 27 Josh Mosiman KTM 450 SX-F +1m53.866 28 Colby Copp GAS MC450F +2m02.800 29 Devon Bates KTM 450 SX-F +2m03.974 30 Mccoy Brough KAW KX450 +2m04.346 31 Austin Cozadd YAM YZ 450F +2m32.658 32 Nicholas Nisbet HON CRF450R +2m43.828 33 Wyatt Lyonsmith KAW KX450 13 Laps 34 Philip Maus KTM 450 SX-F FE +22.412 35 Anthony Gonsalves KAW KX450 +2m13.848 36 Jacob Runkles GAS MC450F 6 Laps 37 Lucas Lamborn KTM 250 SX 3 Laps 38 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F 2 Laps 39 Ben LaMay KTM 450 SX-F DNF

450 Overall

Ferrandis’ resilient second moto was the difference maker in the overall standings, as he wrapped up his sixth win of the season on the heels of 1-3 moto scores. Tomac completed his tenure with Kawsaki in the runner-up spot (4-1), while Webb ended the season with a third straight podium finish in third (3-2). A total of three points separated the top three finishers.

“I gave it everything I had today with a clear mind (with the championship wrapped up),” said Ferrandis. “I just went out there and rode as hard as I could. That was my plan. I didn’t know that I won. I thought I was too far back to win the overall, especially with a crash on the start, so I didn’t believe it when my team told me I won. It’s been an unreal season and I’m just so proud to do this for my team and everyone that supports me.”

With his 12th consecutive podium finish, Ferrandis’ historic season added another layer as he became the ninth rider in history to earn a top-three result in every race of his first full season of premier class competition. In the ongoing pursuit of the runner-up spot in the final standings, Roczen’s DNF in the final moto, combined with Tomac’s win, saw them trade positions as Tomac finished the year in second, with Roczen third.

Coming off two consecutive podium finishes late in the season, Cooper Webb ended the season finale with 3-2 results at Hangtown for fourth overall in the championship.

Cooper Webb

“Today was my best result, even though it was a third overall, I’m stoked! Unfortunately, I didn’t get the season started very well but I have to give it up to my team and the group of people around me for pushing me and believing in me. I knew what I could do on a dirt bike, so it’s good to be better and get closer to the front. It’s a lot to get to the front and we never gave up so I’m stoked to end the season on a positive note.”

450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

Pos Rider M1 M2 Points 1 Dylan Ferrandis 1 3 45 2 Eli Tomac 4 1 43 3 Cooper Webb 3 2 42 4 Christian Craig 5 4 34 5 Brandon Hartranft 7 6 29 6 Max Anstie 9 5 28 7 Ryan Surratt 8 8 26 8 Justin Bogle 10 7 25 9 Ken Roczen 2 40 22 10 Robbie Wageman 12 9 21 11 Justin Rodbell 11 12 19 12 Coty Schock 6 20 16 13 Bryson Gardner 18 10 14 14 Kevin Moranz 17 11 14 15 RJ Wageman 16 14 12 16 Scott Meshey 14 16 12 17 Jake Mohnike 22 13 8 18 Fredrik Noren 13 38 8 19 Jeremy Smith 40 15 6 20 Jacob Runkles 15 36 6 21 Zack Williams 26 17 4 22 Hunter Schlosser 31 18 3 23 Layton Smail 24 19 2 24 Clayton Tucker 19 21 2 25 Colby Copp 20 28 1 26 Dominic DeSimone 21 22 0 27 Joshua Philbrick 25 23 0 28 Ezra Lewis 27 25 0 29 Justin Jones 29 24 0 30 Kolton Dean 28 26 0 31 Wyatt Lyonsmith 23 33 0 32 Josh Mosiman 30 27 0 33 Mccoy Brough 32 30 0 34 Devon Bates 34 29 0 35 Nicholas Nisbet 33 32 0 36 Philip Maus 35 34 0 37 Anthony Gonsalves 38 35 0 38 Lucas Lamborn 36 37 0 39 Ben LaMay 37 39 0 40 Austin Cozadd 31 0 41 Blake Ballard 39 0

2021 AMA Pro Motocross 450MX Final Championship Points Standings