2021 Pro Motocross Championship
Round 12 – Hangtown
Images by Jeff Kardas
The 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship reached its conclusion on as the summer campaign ended with American motocross’ oldest event for the 12th and final round, the Carson City Motorsports Hangtown Motocross Classic.
250
While one championship had already been decided in the 450 Class, the 250 Class title remained up for grabs, which put the division into the spotlight on a sunny afternoon in Northern California.
When the dust settled on the final two motos of the season, it was 18-year-old Team Honda HRC rider Jett Lawrence who emerged with the Gary Jones Cup as the first ever Australian champion in the smaller displacement.
Lawrence’s championship-winning ride wasn’t without serious drama as Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper did all he could to try and steal the title with his first 1-1 moto sweep and his second win of the 2021 season.
Jett’s older brother and Honda team-mate Hunter Lawrence finished third in the title chase, having taken two moto wins and one overall victory, making the Lawrences the only brothers to both finish an AMA Pro Motocross Championship in the top three.
After Frenchman Dylan Ferrandis wrapped up the 450 Title last week this also marks the first time in history that both of the premier American Motocross Championships were won by foreigners in the same year.
450
In the 450 Class, Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis put the finishing touches on the championship he clinched one week ago with an impressive sixth victory while Eli Tomac finished second in the championship after overhauling Ken Roczen at the final juncture.
2021 AMA Pro Motocross Video Highlights
250 Moto 1
With the attention focused on the culmination of the title fight in the 250 Class, the division began its first moto with Cooper out front with the MotoSport.com Holeshot ahead of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire. As Cooper led, Lawrence was faced with a bit of adversity as he crashed on the opening lap and remounted deep in the field, crossing the line in 23rd place. A couple laps later Lawrence faced even more adversity when a rider crashed in front of him and forced the Australian to stop and briefly get off his bike to keep from tipping over, which caused him to lose a couple more spots.
Back up front, Cooper continued to lead the way over Hampshire while Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner ran third. A little more than 10 minutes into the moto Forkner was seen pushing his motorcycle off the track, which moved Bar X/Chaparral/ECSTAR Suzuki’s Dylan Schwartz into third. Further back, Lawrence clawed his way into the top 20 and broke into the top 15 before the moto reached its halfway point.
Hampshire was able to close in on Cooper and stabilized the margin to just over a second, but Cooper responded with his fastest lap of the moto to open it back to nearly three seconds. Behind them, the battle for third between Schwartz and Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing’s Michael Mosiman turned into misfortune for both riders as they made contact and went down. That handed third place to Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence. The incident also worked to the benefit of Jett Lawrence, who was able to get by both Schwartz and Mosiman to break into the top 10 and slot into ninth with less than five minutes remaining.
Cooper stretched out his lead in the closing stages of the moto and went wire to wire for his sixth moto win of the season, crossing the line 3.5 seconds ahead of Hampshire, with Hunter Lawrence in third. Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda finished fourth, while Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Max Vohland completed the top five. Jett Lawrence did well to overcome the odds and minimize the damage of his early misfortunes to finish eighth.
250 Moto 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|15 Laps
|2
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250
|+03.570
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|+07.724
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|+17.334
|5
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+21.923
|6
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|+28.897
|7
|Joshua Varize
|HQV FC250
|+34.204
|8
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|+37.102
|9
|Jarrett Frye
|YAM YZ 250F
|+39.651
|10
|Dilan Schwartz
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+56.965
|11
|Michael Mosiman
|GAS MC250F
|+1m04.912
|12
|Derek Kelley
|GAS MC250F
|+1m10.387
|13
|Carson Mumford
|HON CRF250R
|+1m13.472
|14
|Preston Kilroy
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+1m17.230
|15
|Ty Masterpool
|GAS MC250F
|+1m25.694
|16
|Jerry Robin
|HQV FC250
|+1m49.354
|17
|Rick Elzinga
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m53.844
|18
|Austin Black
|GAS MC250F
|+1m59.339
|19
|Tanner Ward
|HON CRF250R
|+2m01.429
|20
|Xylian Ramella
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2m05.970
|21
|Tommy Rios
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2m08.834
|22
|Brandon Ray
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2m37.191
|23
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 250 SX-F
|14 Laps
|24
|Brayden Lessler
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+03.286
|25
|Slade Smith
|YAM YZ 250F
|+05.729
|26
|TJ Uselman
|GAS MC250F
|+09.025
|27
|Derek Drake
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+17.345
|28
|Tyson Johnson
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+25.748
|29
|Noah Willbrandt
|YAM YZ 250F
|+52.674
|30
|Maxwell Sanford
|HON CRF250R
|+58.022
|31
|Tre Fierro
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+59.768
|32
|Levi Newby
|HQV FC250
|+1m02.448
|33
|Bradley Lionnet
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m22.616
|34
|Cole Bailey
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m27.124
|35
|Brian DeRuyter
|KAW KX 250
|+1m44.716
|36
|Chad Saultz
|KTM 250 SX-F
|13 Laps
|37
|Tyler Evans
|YAM YZ 250F
|+31.886
|38
|Tyler Ducray
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+48.229
|39
|Devin Simonson
|YAM YZ 250F
|5 Laps
|40
|Austin Forkner
|KAW KX 250
|3 Laps
250 Moto 2
As the riders lined up on the starting gate one final time in 2021 a total of 11 points separated the title combatants, who lined up side by side. If Cooper were to win, Lawrence would need to finish no worse than seventh.
As the field emerged from the first turn to begin the moto it was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Josh Varize who captured the MotoSport.com Holeshot, followed by AEO Powersports GASGAS rider Ty Masterpool and Cooper, while Lawrence went to work from a start just outside the top five. Adversity then struck Lawrence for a third time as he went down in pursuit of Vohland, which dropped the Honda rider outside the top 10.
Meanwhile, Cooper took matters into his own hands and stormed into the lead just five minutes into the moto, which put the pressure on Lawrence to respond. The Australian was patient and started to gain positions one-by-one, avoiding any additional misfortune.
Back up front, Cooper established a lead of more than five seconds as Forkner moved into second and brought his teammate Shimoda along in third, dropping Varize from the top three. Shimoda then made the pass on Forkner to take over the runner-up spot.
As the moto surpassed the halfway point, Cooper continued to do all he could and remained in firm control of the moto. However, Lawrence continued to move forward. The Honda rider once again found himself in pursuit of Vohland, as both riders made their way around Forkner to take over third and fourth, respectively. Lawrence continued to ride with patience and with mere minutes remaining he caught and passed Vohland to take over third.
Cooper wrapped up the best performance of his career with another dominant moto win, three seconds ahead of Shimoda in second, while Lawrence put forth a championship-winning ride to finish third.
250 Moto 2 Results
|Pos
|RiderR
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|15 Laps
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|+03.024
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|+09.626
|4
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+12.940
|5
|Austin Forkner
|KAW KX 250
|+15.193
|6
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250
|+16.531
|7
|Dilan Schwartz
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+28.431
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|GAS MC250F
|+35.207
|9
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|+36.165
|10
|Jarrett Frye
|YAM YZ 250F
|+40.255
|11
|Joshua Varize
|HQV 2015 – 2019 FC250
|+44.465
|12
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|+55.072
|13
|Preston Kilroy
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+1m00.454
|14
|Derek Kelley
|GAS MC250F
|+1m08.173
|15
|Carson Mumford
|HON CRF250R
|+1m16.664
|16
|Rick Elzinga
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m49.878
|17
|Xylian Ramella
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m57.864
|18
|Austin Black
|GAS MC250F
|+2m05.614
|19
|Brayden Lessler
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2m05.957
|20
|Tommy Rios
|YAM YZ 250F
|14 Laps
|21
|TJ Uselman
|GAS MC250F
|+02.430
|22
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+02.648
|23
|Levi Newby
|HQV FC250
|+34.048
|24
|Tyson Johnson
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+51.203
|25
|Derek Drake
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+1m04.021
|26
|Cole Bailey
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m29.019
|27
|Tanner Ward
|HON CRF250R
|+1m33.981
|28
|Brian DeRuyter
|KAW KX 250
|+1m53.130
|29
|Mason Olson
|GAS MC250F
|+2m02.695
|30
|Chad Saultz
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2m06.808
|31
|Jorge Rubalcava
|HQV FC250
|+2m20.582
|32
|Brandon Ray
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2m36.484
|33
|Maxwell Sanford
|HON CRF250R
|13 Laps
|34
|Hunter Calle
|YAM YZ 250F
|+20.828
|35
|Tyler Evans
|YAM YZ 250F
|+47.590
|36
|Noah Willbrandt
|YAM YZ 250F
|10 Laps
|37
|Ty Masterpool
|GAS MC250F
|7 Laps
|38
|Jerry Robin
|HQV FC250
|6 Laps
|39
|Tyler Ducray
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+32.554
|40
|Slade Smith
|YAM YZ 250F
|5 Laps
250 Overall
It signified the first 1-1 outing for Cooper and also marked the first time in his career that he’s won more than one race in a single season. He finished on the overall podium at all 12 rounds and ended the season with the fourth overall victory of his career.
“Every weekend on the overall podium is a big accomplishment for me,” said Cooper. “I gave it all I had today and did what I had to do. I’m really proud of that, especially to get my first 1-1. Maybe it was too little, too late, but we worked our butts off and can end the season with our heads held high.”
Shimoda wrapped up an impressive close to the season in second (4-2), as the Japanese rider captured three runner-up finishes in the final four rounds. Hampshire rounded out the overall podium in third (2-6).
Lawrence’s title-winning effort came on the heels of one of his worst finishes of the season in fifth (8-3), but the podium effort in the final moto allowed him to finish six points ahead of Cooper in the final standings. It marks the first 250 Class championship for Honda since 2013 with Eli Tomac.
“It feels so great,” exclaimed Lawrence. “I rode so bad today and Cooper rode awesome. I loved racing him this season because he kept me on my toes. It’s a very special day for me, but I could have never done this without all the support of my family, my team, and so many others who helped me get here.”
Older brother and team-mate Hunter Lawrence finished third in the title chase, having taken two moto wins and one overall victory, making the Lawrences the only brothers to both finish an AMA Pro Motocross Championship in the top three.
RJ Hampshire dug deep to close out the season with on a positive note with 2-6 results earning him third overall for the day. With 11 moto-podiums and a Round 4 overall win, Hampshire sealed fourth overall in the 250MX Championship standings.
“It was a good day to finish the season off,” Hampshire said. “I still don’t feel that great but we managed through the day and saved what I could in that first moto. In the second moto, I got a decent start again and ran into the back of someone first lap and went pretty far back. I knew a podium was in the cards, so I dug deep at the end. It’s a good way to end the season off on the podium, so I’m stoked on that. I’m looking forward to a good off-season.”
The 2021 Marty Smith Rookie of the Year was also named at the end of the day, as Vohland took the prestigious honors on the heels of a career-best fourth-place finish (5-4) at his home track. The second-generation racer finished ninth in the final standings.
Max Vohland
“I definitely learned a lot this season. I had a lot of ups and downs, which is pretty typical for a rookie, but to come out here and get fourth and be super close to the podium in front of this hometown crowd is amazing! I’m super honored and this is a big accomplishment for me.”
250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)
|Pos
|Rider
|Bikw
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|1
|1
|50
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|4
|2
|40
|3
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250
|2
|6
|37
|4
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|5
|4
|34
|5
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|8
|3
|33
|6
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|3
|9
|32
|7
|Dilan Schwartz
|SUZ RMZ 250
|10
|7
|25
|8
|Joshua Varize
|HQV 2015 – 2019 FC2
|7
|11
|24
|9
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|6
|12
|24
|10
|Michael Mosiman
|GAS MC250F
|11
|8
|23
|11
|Jarrett Frye
|YAM YZ 250F
|9
|10
|23
|12
|Austin Forkner
|KAW KX 250
|40
|5
|16
|13
|Derek Kelley
|GAS MC250F
|12
|14
|16
|14
|Preston Kilroy
|SUZ RMZ 250
|14
|13
|15
|15
|Carson Mumford
|HON CRF250R
|13
|15
|14
|16
|Rick Elzinga
|KTM 250 SX-F
|17
|16
|9
|17
|Austin Black
|GAS MC250F
|18
|18
|6
|18
|Ty Masterpool
|GAS MC250F
|15
|37
|6
|19
|Xylian Ramella
|KTM 250 SX-F
|20
|17
|5
|20
|Jerry Robin
|HQV FC250
|16
|38
|5
|21
|Brayden Lessler
|KTM 250 SX-F
|24
|19
|2
|22
|Tanner Ward
|HON CRF250R
|19
|27
|2
|23
|Tommy Rios
|YAM YZ 250F
|21
|20
|1
|24
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 250 SX-F
|23
|22
|0
|25
|TJ Uselman
|GAS MC250F
|26
|21
|0
|26
|Tyson Johnson
|KTM 250 SX-F
|28
|24
|0
|27
|Derek Drake
|SUZ RMZ 250
|27
|25
|0
|28
|Brandon Ray
|YAM YZ 250F
|22
|32
|0
|29
|Levi Newby
|HQV FC250
|32
|23
|0
|30
|Cole Bailey
|KTM 250 SX-F
|34
|26
|0
|31
|Brian DeRuyter
|KAW KX 250
|35
|28
|0
|32
|Maxwell Sanford
|HON CRF250R
|30
|33
|0
|33
|Noah Willbrandt
|YAM YZ 250F
|29
|36
|0
|34
|Slade Smith
|YAM YZ 250F
|25
|40
|0
|35
|Chad Saultz
|KTM 250 SX-F
|36
|30
|0
|36
|Tyler Evans
|YAM YZ 250F
|37
|35
|0
|37
|Tyler Ducray
|KTM 250 SX-F
|38
|39
|0
|38
|Mason Olson
|GAS MC250F
|29
|0
|39
|Tre Fierro
|KTM 250 SX-F
|31
|0
|40
|Jorge Rubalcava
|HQV FC250
|31
|0
|41
|Bradley Lionnet
|KTM 250 SX-F
|33
|0
|42
|Hunter Calle
|YAM YZ 250F
|34
|0
|43
|Devin Simonson
|YAM YZ 250F
|39
|0
2021 AMA Pro Motocross 250MX Final Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|497
|2
|Justin Cooper
|491
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|381
|4
|RJ Hampshire
|364
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|340
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|307
|7
|Austin Forkner
|256
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|252
|9
|Maximus Vohland
|236
|10
|Dilan Schwartz
|209
|11
|Jalek Swoll
|195
|12
|Jarrett Frye
|184
|13
|Carson Mumford
|183
|14
|Colt Nichols
|172
|15
|Ty Masterpool
|166
|16
|Garrett Marchbanks
|146
|17
|Joshua Varize
|139
|18
|Pierce Brown
|126
|19
|Levi Kitchen
|104
|20
|Stilez Robertson
|90
|21
|Preston Kilroy
|77
|22
|Nathanael Thrasher
|52
|23
|Derek Kelley
|48
|24
|Ramyller Alves
|31
|25
|Brandon Scharer
|29
|26
|Seth Hammaker
|26
|27
|Christopher Prebula
|22
|28
|Alex Martin
|19
|29
|Jerry Robin
|16
|30
|Xylian Ramella
|13
|31
|Kailub Russell
|11
|32
|Tommy Rios
|11
|33
|Austin Black
|10
|34
|Derek Drake
|9
|35
|Rick Elzinga
|9
|36
|Brayden Lessler
|9
|37
|Zack Williams
|9
|38
|Devin Simonson
|8
|39
|Kaeden Amerine
|8
|40
|James Harrington
|7
|41
|Cameron Mcadoo
|6
|42
|Grant Harlan
|6
|43
|Jace Kessler
|5
|44
|Garrett Hoffman
|4
|45
|TJ Uselman
|4
|46
|Jesse Flock
|3
|47
|Max Miller
|3
|48
|Tyson Johnson
|2
|49
|Jake Pinhancos
|2
|50
|Tanner Ward
|2
450 Moto 1
The opening 450 Class moto of the afternoon saw Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen, Ferrandis, and Red Bull Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb side-by-side coming to the MotoSport.com Holeshot, from which Roczen emerged with the lead. While Roczen asserted his position at the head of the pack, the jockeying for position behind him was exciting as Ferrandis, teammate Christian Craig, Webb, and Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac all fought for second and third in the running order.
After a couple laps the field settled in, with Roczen, Ferrandis, and Webb occupying the top three spots, while Tomac ran fourth. As the moto approached the halfway point a battle for the lead started to take shape between Roczen and Ferrandis, as Tomac made the pass on Webb to take over third. Ferrandis moved to within striking distance of Roczen and began to look for alternate lines, but the Honda rider fended off the challenge. Tomac was the fastest rider on the track and made big inroads on his deficit to the leaders, only to give it away with a tip over that dropped him back to fourth behind Webb.
Out front, the season-long championship rivals from Europe went bar-to-bar for the lead. Ferrandis looked for a way around at various points on the track, but Roczen didn’t waver and was able to inch away. Ferrandis persisted and finally got the upper hand. He made the pass happen with less than 10 minutes left in the moto.
Once out front, Ferrandis ran away with the moto and opened up an advantage of more than 10 seconds. He cruised to his eighth moto win of the season, 12 seconds ahead of Roczen at the finish, while Webb followed in a distant third. Tomac finished in fourth, while Craig rounded out the top five.
450 Moto 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Laps
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|YAM YZ 450F
|16 Laps
|2
|Ken Roczen
|HON CRF450R WE
|+12.022
|3
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+21.926
|4
|Eli Tomac
|KAW KX450
|+34.812
|5
|Christian Craig
|YAM YZ 450F
|+36.958
|6
|Coty Schock
|HON CRF450R
|+51.732
|7
|Brandon Hartranft
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+54.376
|8
|Ryan Surratt
|HQV FC450
|+1m23.753
|9
|Max Anstie
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+1m35.110
|10
|Justin Bogle
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+1m46.761
|11
|Justin Rodbell
|KAW KX450
|+2m01.258
|12
|Robbie Wageman
|YAM YZ 450F
|+2m11.005
|13
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+2m25.388
|14
|Scott Meshey
|HQV FC450 RE
|+2m33.144
|15
|Jacob Runkles
|GAS MC450F
|15 Laps
|16
|RJ Wageman
|YAM YZ 450F
|+10.888
|17
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+19.788
|18
|Bryson Gardner
|HON CRF450R
|+29.022
|19
|Clayton Tucker
|YAM YZ 450F
|+32.159
|20
|Colby Copp
|GAS MC450F
|+48.751
|21
|Dominic DeSimone
|HON CRF450R
|+51.331
|22
|Jake Mohnike
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m18.118
|23
|Wyatt Lyonsmith
|KAW KX450
|+1m20.167
|24
|Layton Smail
|KTM 350 SX-F
|+1m20.560
|25
|Joshua Philbrick
|KAW KX450
|+1m27.562
|26
|Zack Williams
|GAS MC450F
|+1m28.906
|27
|Ezra Lewis
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m30.668
|28
|Kolton Dean
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m32.871
|29
|Justin Jones
|HON CRF450R
|+1m34.979
|30
|Josh Mosiman
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m38.676
|31
|Hunter Schlosser
|YAM YZ 450F
|+2m25.493
|32
|Mccoy Brough
|KAW KX450
|+2m25.699
|33
|Nicholas Nisbet
|HON CRF450R
|+2m33.929
|34
|Devon Bates
|KTM 450 SX-F
|14 Laps
|35
|Philip Maus
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+19.993
|36
|Lucas Lamborn
|KTM 250 SX
|12 Laps
|37
|Ben LaMay
|KTM 450 SX-F
|10 Laps
|38
|Anthony Gonsalves
|KAW KX450
|8 Laps
|39
|Blake Ballard
|YAM YZ 450F
|7 Laps
|40
|Jeremy Smith
|KAW KX450
|+3m47.296
450 Moto 2
The final 450 Class moto of the season began with Webb at the head of the pack with the MotoSport.com Holeshot, but he was quickly passed by Craig. Behind them, both Roczen and Ferrandis were collected in incidents off the start, with Roczen unable to continue as Ferrandis got underway at the tail end of the field.
Back up front, Craig asserted himself as the leader while Webb and Tomac gave chase. Further back, Ferrandis was making quick work in his climb through the field and it wasn’t long before he broke into the top 10. As the moto surpassed its opening 10 minutes, Craig was forced to deal with both Webb and Tomac, who were eager to get by. Webb made quick work of his Yamaha counterpart to reclaim the top spot, while Tomac followed through into second shortly thereafter.
The battle was on at the head of the pack as the moto reached its halfway point and Tomac made a push to put the pressure on Webb. The distance between the leaders ebbed and flowed as they both took advantage of strong portions of the track, but eventually Tomac’s continued pressure allowed him to make the move and seize control of the moto with a dozen minutes remaining. Webb battled back and looked to keep Tomac honest.
With 10 minutes remaining in the moto the battle for the overall saw added intrigue as Ferrandis’ comeback continued with a climb into the top five. Tomac built his lead over Webb to more than four seconds and appeared to have the moto win in hand, while Webb sat comfortably ahead of Craig in third. Ferrandis was still on the charge and made an easy pass for fourth. He then set his sights on his teammate in third and got around Craig with two laps to go to take over third.
Tomac ended the season with his third moto win in the last six motos, taking the checkered flag 5.8 seconds ahead of Webb, while Ferrandis completed an improbable comeback to finish third.
450 Moto 2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|KAW KX450
|15 Laps
|2
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+05.800
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|YAM YZ 450F
|+16.519
|4
|Christian Craig
|YAM YZ 450F
|+26.104
|5
|Max Anstie
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+33.985
|6
|Brandon Hartranft
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+1m27.513
|7
|Justin Bogle
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+1m50.164
|8
|Ryan Surratt
|HQV FC450
|+1m54.617
|9
|Robbie Wageman
|YAM YZ 450F
|+2m03.859
|10
|Bryson Gardner
|HON CRF450R
|14 Laps
|11
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+08.697
|12
|Justin Rodbell
|KAW KX450
|+25.915
|13
|Jake Mohnike
|YAM YZ 450F
|+29.788
|14
|RJ Wageman
|YAM YZ 450F
|+33.636
|15
|Jeremy Smith
|KAW KX450
|+38.815
|16
|Scott Meshey
|HQV FC450 RE
|+43.466
|17
|Zack Williams
|GAS MC450F
|+46.239
|18
|Hunter Schlosser
|YAM YZ 450F
|+48.021
|19
|Layton Smail
|KTM 350 SX-F
|+1m00.822
|20
|Coty Schock
|HON CRF450R
|+1m07.511
|21
|Clayton Tucker
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m08.236
|22
|Dominic DeSimone
|HON CRF450R
|+1m09.368
|23
|Joshua Philbrick
|KAW KX450
|+1m14.668
|24
|Justin Jones
|HON CRF450R
|+1m20.496
|25
|Ezra Lewis
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m33.081
|26
|Kolton Dean
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m38.504
|27
|Josh Mosiman
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m53.866
|28
|Colby Copp
|GAS MC450F
|+2m02.800
|29
|Devon Bates
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+2m03.974
|30
|Mccoy Brough
|KAW KX450
|+2m04.346
|31
|Austin Cozadd
|YAM YZ 450F
|+2m32.658
|32
|Nicholas Nisbet
|HON CRF450R
|+2m43.828
|33
|Wyatt Lyonsmith
|KAW KX450
|13 Laps
|34
|Philip Maus
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+22.412
|35
|Anthony Gonsalves
|KAW KX450
|+2m13.848
|36
|Jacob Runkles
|GAS MC450F
|6 Laps
|37
|Lucas Lamborn
|KTM 250 SX
|3 Laps
|38
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2 Laps
|39
|Ben LaMay
|KTM 450 SX-F
|DNF
450 Overall
Ferrandis’ resilient second moto was the difference maker in the overall standings, as he wrapped up his sixth win of the season on the heels of 1-3 moto scores. Tomac completed his tenure with Kawsaki in the runner-up spot (4-1), while Webb ended the season with a third straight podium finish in third (3-2). A total of three points separated the top three finishers.
“I gave it everything I had today with a clear mind (with the championship wrapped up),” said Ferrandis. “I just went out there and rode as hard as I could. That was my plan. I didn’t know that I won. I thought I was too far back to win the overall, especially with a crash on the start, so I didn’t believe it when my team told me I won. It’s been an unreal season and I’m just so proud to do this for my team and everyone that supports me.”
With his 12th consecutive podium finish, Ferrandis’ historic season added another layer as he became the ninth rider in history to earn a top-three result in every race of his first full season of premier class competition. In the ongoing pursuit of the runner-up spot in the final standings, Roczen’s DNF in the final moto, combined with Tomac’s win, saw them trade positions as Tomac finished the year in second, with Roczen third.
Coming off two consecutive podium finishes late in the season, Cooper Webb ended the season finale with 3-2 results at Hangtown for fourth overall in the championship.
Cooper Webb
“Today was my best result, even though it was a third overall, I’m stoked! Unfortunately, I didn’t get the season started very well but I have to give it up to my team and the group of people around me for pushing me and believing in me. I knew what I could do on a dirt bike, so it’s good to be better and get closer to the front. It’s a lot to get to the front and we never gave up so I’m stoked to end the season on a positive note.”
450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)
|Pos
|Rider
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|1
|3
|45
|2
|Eli Tomac
|4
|1
|43
|3
|Cooper Webb
|3
|2
|42
|4
|Christian Craig
|5
|4
|34
|5
|Brandon Hartranft
|7
|6
|29
|6
|Max Anstie
|9
|5
|28
|7
|Ryan Surratt
|8
|8
|26
|8
|Justin Bogle
|10
|7
|25
|9
|Ken Roczen
|2
|40
|22
|10
|Robbie Wageman
|12
|9
|21
|11
|Justin Rodbell
|11
|12
|19
|12
|Coty Schock
|6
|20
|16
|13
|Bryson Gardner
|18
|10
|14
|14
|Kevin Moranz
|17
|11
|14
|15
|RJ Wageman
|16
|14
|12
|16
|Scott Meshey
|14
|16
|12
|17
|Jake Mohnike
|22
|13
|8
|18
|Fredrik Noren
|13
|38
|8
|19
|Jeremy Smith
|40
|15
|6
|20
|Jacob Runkles
|15
|36
|6
|21
|Zack Williams
|26
|17
|4
|22
|Hunter Schlosser
|31
|18
|3
|23
|Layton Smail
|24
|19
|2
|24
|Clayton Tucker
|19
|21
|2
|25
|Colby Copp
|20
|28
|1
|26
|Dominic DeSimone
|21
|22
|0
|27
|Joshua Philbrick
|25
|23
|0
|28
|Ezra Lewis
|27
|25
|0
|29
|Justin Jones
|29
|24
|0
|30
|Kolton Dean
|28
|26
|0
|31
|Wyatt Lyonsmith
|23
|33
|0
|32
|Josh Mosiman
|30
|27
|0
|33
|Mccoy Brough
|32
|30
|0
|34
|Devon Bates
|34
|29
|0
|35
|Nicholas Nisbet
|33
|32
|0
|36
|Philip Maus
|35
|34
|0
|37
|Anthony Gonsalves
|38
|35
|0
|38
|Lucas Lamborn
|36
|37
|0
|39
|Ben LaMay
|37
|39
|0
|40
|Austin Cozadd
|31
|0
|41
|Blake Ballard
|39
|0
2021 AMA Pro Motocross 450MX Final Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|531
|2
|Eli Tomac
|458
|3
|Ken Roczen
|446
|4
|Cooper Webb
|358
|5
|Chase Sexton
|342
|6
|Christian Craig
|292
|7
|Marvin Musquin
|240
|8
|Joseph Savatgy
|240
|9
|Justin Barcia
|239
|10
|Aaron Plessinger
|232
|11
|Max Anstie
|208
|12
|Brandon Hartranft
|188
|13
|Justin Bogle
|181
|14
|Coty Schock
|174
|15
|Adam Cianciarulo
|147
|16
|Dean Wilson
|146
|17
|Justin Rodbell
|105
|18
|Ryan Surratt
|98
|19
|Fredrik Noren
|87
|20
|Ben LaMay
|69
|21
|Chris Canning
|48
|22
|Kyle Chisholm
|41
|23
|Jacob Runkles
|36
|24
|Scott Meshey
|36
|25
|Jeremy Hand
|34
|26
|Zachary Osborne
|33
|27
|Robbie Wageman
|33
|28
|Jason Anderson
|29
|29
|Tyler Stepek
|27
|30
|Kevin Moranz
|26
|31
|Jace Kessler
|22
|32
|Bryson Gardner
|15
|33
|William Clason
|13
|34
|Grant Harlan
|12
|35
|RJ Wageman
|12
|36
|Jake Mohnike
|11
|37
|Phillip Nicoletti
|9
|38
|Alessandro Lupino
|8
|39
|Ryan Sipes
|8
|40
|Jeremy Smith
|8
|41
|Hunter Schlosser
|8
|42
|Matthew Hubert
|6
|43
|Tyler Medaglia
|6
|44
|Curren Thurman
|4
|45
|Zack Williams
|4
|46
|Alex Ray
|4
|47
|Cody Groves
|4
|48
|Carson Brown
|3
|49
|Mitchell Falk
|3
|50
|Robert Piazza
|3
|51
|Bryce Backaus
|3
|52
|Clayton Tucker
|2
|53
|Layton Smail
|2