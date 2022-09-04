2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Round 12 – Fox Raceway – Pala, California

After 12 rounds of travel across the country and 24 hotly contested motos over the course of the summer, the 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, came to a dramatic conclusion from the proverbial home of the industry in Southern California.

A showdown between Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Eli Tomac and Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton culminated with another memorable battle, from which Tomac prevailed following a 1-1 effort, to hoist the Edison Dye Cup for the first time since 2019 and secure the fourth 450 Class title of his decorated career.

In the 250 Class, Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence captured an exclamation point victory to successfully defend his hold of the Gary Jones Cup and secure back-to-back championships to further solidify his role as the sport’s youngest star.

250 Moto One

The first 250 Class moto of the afternoon got underway with Jett Lawrence leading the field through the first turn for the MotoSport.com Holeshot, followed closely by Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda. The close friends engaged in a spirited battle on the opening lap as Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin slotted into third in his first start in the division since the 2015 season.

Lawrence continued to control the moto from the lead through the opening five minutes, but Shimoda was able to keep him honest with consistent lap times.

Musquin settled into third but eventually faced a challenge from Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence. A small miscue forced Musquin off the track, which handed the position to Lawrence.

Back up front, Jett Lawrence stabilized a lead hovering around two seconds over Shimoda as the moto reached its halfway point.

As the moto entered its final 10 minutes Shimoda picked up the pace and closed the deficit by a second with the fastest laps on the track. The Japanese rider began looking for a way around with alternate lines and soon found himself all over the rear fender of the Honda. As they played cat and mouse with one another it allowed Hunter Lawrence to close in from third and make it a three-rider battle with three minutes to go.

Less than a second separated the top three as time ran out on the moto and set the stage for a thrilling battle to the finish.

With two laps to go, Hunter Lawrence pulled the trigger with a pass on Shimoda as they descended one of the track’s downhills. It resulted in hard contact between the two riders and sent Shimoda to the ground as Lawrence continued on in second.

Shimoda remounted in third but was forced to fend off Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper from fourth.

The Lawrence brothers went head-to-head on the final lap as Jett narrowly held off Hunter by a mere four tenths of a second for his 11th moto win of the season, which also clinched the championship. Cooper made the pass on Shimoda for third, while Musquin rounded out the top five.

250 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 13 Laps 2 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +00.453 3 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +23.264 4 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +26.189 5 Marvin Musquin KTM 250 SX-F FE +38.227 6 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 +46.248 7 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 +1m00.367 8 Cameron Mcadoo KAW KX 250 +1m05.238 9 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F +1m19.141 10 Carson Mumford SUZ RMZ 250 +1m21.956 11 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +1m23.708 12 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +1m26.210 13 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 +1m29.653 14 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F +1m31.466 15 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 +1m38.507 16 Haiden Deegan YAM YZ 250F +1m40.362 17 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +2m10.712 18 Talon Hawkins HQV FC250 RE +2m15.112 19 Matthew Leblanc YAM YZ 250F +2m25.479 20 Chance Hymas HON CRF250R +2m32.902 21 Hardy Munoz KAW KX 250 +3m09.764 22 Brock Bennett KTM 250 SX-F 12 Laps 23 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 +06.524 24 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 250 +08.539 25 Slade Smith YAM YZ 250F +11.026 26 Ryder Floyd YAM YZ 250F +36.634 27 Tyson Johnson KTM 250 SX-F +40.958 28 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 250F +43.543 29 Chandler Baker YAM YZ 250F +55.245 30 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F +55.979 31 Zack Williams GAS MC250F +1m12.967 32 Tyler Stepek YAM YZ 250F +1m23.876 33 Hunter Cross YAM YZ 250F +1m32.549 34 Blake Ashley GAS MC250F +2m41.252 35 Charles Tolleson KTM 250 SX-F 11 Laps 36 Bryson Raymond KTM 250 SX-F +19.965 37 Brantley Schnell HQV FC250 +1m16.894 38 Jason Fichera YAM YZ 250F +1m36.498 39 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE 9 Laps 40 Brian Medeiros SUZ RMZ 250 7 Laps

250 Moto Two

The final 250 Class moto of the season started with Cooper at the head of the pack with the MotoSport.com Holeshot, with Shimoda and his Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki teammate Cameron McAdoo in pursuit, with Jett Lawrence in fourth.

Shimoda bided his time and waited for an opening. Once it appeared he wasted no time in making the move and grabbed control of the moto a little more than four minutes into the race.

Once he had the lead in hand, Shimoda began to build a gap on Cooper that soon grew to more than five seconds. Behind him, Cooper was forced to fend off Lawrence, who made the pass on McAdoo and looked to continue his push forward.

Jett Lawrence chipped away at the deficit and closed in on the Yamaha at the halfway point of the moto. He made quick work of Cooper and took control of second. With a little more than 11 minutes to go the gap between Shimoda and Lawrence was more than nine seconds.

Just as it appeared as though Lawrence had control of the runner-up spot, Cooper mounted a counter attack to reignite the battle for the position. With Shimoda well in control of the moto, this battle became the focal point of the closing minutes.

Back up front, Shimoda was in a class of his own and rebounded from the frustrating end to the first moto to earn his fifth moto win of the season by 24.3 seconds over Lawrence, who kept Cooper at bay through to the finish.

250 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 13 Laps 2 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R +24.350 3 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +25.740 4 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 +45.659 5 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +56.923 6 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +1m02.621 7 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 +1m11.944 8 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F +1m21.631 9 Marvin Musquin KTM 250 SX-F FE +1m27.624 10 Haiden Deegan YAM YZ 250F +1m34.787 11 Chance Hymas HON CRF250R +1m47.457 12 Carson Mumford SUZ RMZ 250 +1m54.035 13 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +2m06.665 14 Talon Hawkins HQV FC250 RE +2m16.158 15 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +2m19.630 16 Slade Smith YAM YZ 250F +2m53.979 17 Cameron Mcadoo KAW KX 250 12 Laps 18 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 +1m51.148 19 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F +1m52.271 20 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F +2m09.642 21 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 250F +2m54.532 22 Zack Williams GAS MC250F +3m08.359 23 Brock Bennett KTM 250 SX-F +3m14.326 24 Ryder Floyd YAM YZ 250F +3m52.570 25 Blake Ashley GAS MC250F +4m04.950 26 Tyler Stepek YAM YZ 250F 11 Laps 27 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE +18.782 28 Jason Fichera YAM YZ 250F +22.703 29 Ethan Day KAW KX 250 +39.743 30 Konnor Visger HON CRF250R +1m32.740 31 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 9 Laps 32 Brian Medeiros SUZ RMZ 250 +9:23.892 33 Chandler Baker YAM YZ 250F 7 Laps 34 Matthew Leblanc YAM YZ 250F +4m51.194 35 Hardy Munoz KAW KX 250 5 Laps 36 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 +35.007 37 Brandon Sussman YAM YZ 250F +1m27.933 38 Charles Tolleson KTM 250 SX-F 4 Laps 39 Brantley Schnell HQV FC250 2 Laps 40 Hunter Cross YAM YZ 250F DNF

250 Overall

Lawrence’s 1-2 effort carried him to his ninth win of the summer, tied for third most in a single season, and the 14th victory of his career, which moves the young Australian into a tie for eighth on the all-time wins list.

It also signified the sixth different moto score combination that has carried him to victory this season and maintained Lawrence’s undefeated record at Fox Raceway, where he now has five wins.

Shimoda followed with his ninth overall podium result of the season in second (4-1) and ended the year with four straight finishes on the box.

Cooper’s solid afternoon landed him third overall (3-3) for the landmark 30th podium result of his career, good enough to move into a tie for ninth on the all-time podiums list.

Lawrence’s final championship margin was 45 points over Shimoda, while Hunter Lawrence completed the championship podium in third following a fourth-place finish (2-5) in the finale.

Jett Lawrence is 12th two-time champion in the history of the division and the first to earn back-to-back titles since Jeremy Martin in 2014-2015.

Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC

“It was a lot better today than last year [trying to wrap up the title]. I just wanted to use the least amount of energy possible today. I got into second as soon as I could [in Moto 2] and tried to catch Jo [Shimoda], but it didn’t happen, so I just decided to settle into second.”

Jo Shimoda, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki

“I was pretty pissed off from the first moto, so I just wanted to get a good start in the second moto and put in a charge. I got a pretty good gap and kept it to the finish, so that’s pretty awesome. I’m just really happy with my season.”

Justin Cooper, Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

“It was a fun day, but definitely hot. Glad to come out of here in one piece. I had a fun race with Jett [in Moto 2] but Jo was just on another level and we had nothing for him. I’m glad to finish the season on the podium.”

250 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike Q M1 M2 Points 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 1 1 2 47 2 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 6 4 1 43 3 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F 2 3 3 40 4 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R 5 2 5 38 5 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 3 7 4 32 6 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 7 6 7 29 7 Marvin Musquin KTM 250 SX-F FE 9 5 9 28 8 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE 10 12 6 24 9 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F 4 14 8 20 10 Carson Mumford SUZ RMZ 250 13 10 12 20 11 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F 19 11 13 18 12 Cameron Mcadoo KAW KX 250 17 8 17 17 13 Haiden Deegan YAM YZ 250F 8 16 10 16 14 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F 14 9 19 14 15 Chance Hymas HON CRF250R 11 20 11 11 16 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 16 13 18 11 17 Talon Hawkins HQV FC250 RE 21 18 14 10 18 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F 12 17 15 10 19 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 15 15 31 6 20 Slade Smith YAM YZ 250F 26 25 16 5 21 Matthew Leblanc YAM YZ 250F 22 19 34 2 22 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F 28 30 20 1 23 Brock Bennett KTM 250 SX-F 29 22 23 0 24 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 250F 32 28 21 0 25 Ryder Floyd YAM YZ 250F 31 26 24 0 26 Zack Williams GAS MC250F 34 31 22 0 27 Hardy Munoz KAW KX 250 27 21 35 0 28 Tyler Stepek YAM YZ 250F 30 32 26 0 29 Blake Ashley GAS MC250F 35 34 25 0 30 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 20 23 36 0 31 Chandler Baker YAM YZ 250F 33 29 33 0 32 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE 24 39 27 0 33 Jason Fichera YAM YZ 250F 39 38 28 0 34 Brian Medeiros SUZ RMZ 250 38 40 32 0 35 Charles Tolleson KTM 250 SX-F 40 35 38 0 36 Hunter Cross YAM YZ 250F 25 33 40 0 37 Brantley Schnell HQV FC250 37 37 39 0 38 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 250 18 24 0 39 Tyson Johnson KTM 250 SX-F 23 27 0 40 Ethan Day KAW KX 250 29 0 41 Konnor Visger HON CRF250R 30 0 42 Bryson Raymond KTM 250 SX-F 36 36 0 43 Brandon Sussman YAM YZ 250F 37 0

250 Post Race Press Conference

250 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 525 2 Jo Shimoda 480 3 Hunter Lawrence 468 4 Justin Cooper 415 5 RJ Hampshire 346 6 Maximus Vohland 303 7 Seth Hammaker 256 8 Nathanael Thrasher 251 9 Michael Mosiman 208 10 Pierce Brown 198 11 Levi Kitchen 193 12 Stilez Robertson 169 13 Derek Kelley 157 14 Jalek Swoll 142 15 Joshua Varize 141 16 Nicholas Romano 133 17 Carson Mumford 90 18 Cameron Mcadoo 83 19 Preston Kilroy 74 20 Derek Drake 72 21 Matthew Leblanc 71 22 Ryder DiFrancesco 67 23 Ty Masterpool 53 24 Josiah Natzke 45 25 Guillem Farres 40 26 Austin Forkner 30 27 Marvin Musquin 28 28 Christopher Prebula 25 29 Dilan Schwartz 22 30 Jorgen Talviku 19 31 Brandon Ray 19 32 Lance Kobusch 18 33 Talon Hawkins 17 34 Haiden Deegan 16 35 Max Miller 14 36 Dylan Walsh 12 37 Chance Hymas 11 38 Kaeden Amerine 10 39 Zack Williams 10 40 Enzo Lopes 9 41 Tyler Stepek 8 42 Luca Marsalisi 8 43 Hardy Munoz 7 44 James Harrington 6 45 Slade Smith 6 46 Chandler Baker 6 47 Marcus Phelps 4 48 Romain Pape 4 49 Jack Chambers 3 50 Austin Black 3 51 Kyle Murdoch 3 52 Tyson Johnson 1 53 Cole Harkins 1

450 Moto One

Extreme heat protocols were implemented for the races, which shortened each moto in both classes to 25 minutes plus two laps.

As the field stormed out the gate to open 450 Class Moto 1 it was Sexton and Tomac at the front, with Sexton grabbing the MotoSport.com Holeshot.

The championship rivals set a torrid pace early and easily sprinted away from the field. The pair traded fast laps as the gap between them ebbed and flowed through various parts of the track, where both riders appeared to have strengths in different sections.

Sexton and Tomac opened an advantage of nearly half a minute on the field as the moto reached its halfway point, while the distance between them hovered around a second.

Lapped riders brought the rivals closer together entering the final five minutes and it opened the door for Tomac to take advantage. The Yamaha rider seized the moment and went on the attack to make the pass. Tomac then dropped the hammer and opened a gap of two seconds with three minutes to go.

As they took the two-lap board just 1.5 seconds separated Tomac and Sexton, but a bobble from Sexton allowed Tomac to establish the largest lead of the moto at its most critical juncture.

Sexton battled back and closed in, but it was too little too late as Tomac secured his 13th moto win of the season by 1.5 seconds.

Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Christian Craig finished third, one minute and 15 seconds behind the leaders, with Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson fourth and Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia in fifth.

450 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F 13 Laps 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +01.540 3 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F +1m17.327 4 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR +1m27.618 5 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F +1m33.508 6 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F +1m47.096 7 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m54.777 8 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE +2m00.874 9 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F +2m06.714 10 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE +2m10.696 11 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F +2m19.948 12 Grant Harlan HON CRF450R +2m23.149 13 Dean Wilson HQV FC450 RE 12 Laps 14 Marshal Weltin SUZ RMZ 450 +06.610 15 Malcolm Stewart HQV FC450 RE +14.422 16 Shane McElrath YAM YZ 450F +47.119 17 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R +52.433 18 Justin Rodbell SUZ RMZ 450 +57.978 19 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F +1m01.822 20 Brayden Lessler KTM 350 SX-F +1m11.254 21 Bryce Hammond HON CRF450R +1m22.325 22 Kyle Greeson GAS MC450F +1m26.534 23 Josh Mosiman KTM 450 SX-F +1m29.334 24 Joan Cros Cortes KAW KX450 +1m38.703 25 Izaih Clark HON CRF450R +1m45.686 26 Alain Schafer HON CRF450R +1m48.558 27 Cristian Furlotti HQV FC350 +1m58.348 28 Justin Jones HON CRF450R WE +1m59.578 29 Clayton Tucker YAM YZ 450F +2m07.089 30 Connor Olson KTM 450 SX-F +2m08.123 31 Wyatt Lyonsmith KAW KX450 +2m15.428 32 Kayden Palmer GAS MC450F +2m21.408 33 Jerry Robin GAS MC450F +2m28.228 34 Jackson Gray HQV FC450 RE 11 Laps 35 Kolton Dean YAM YZ 450F +05.742 36 Jace Kessler HON CRF450R +33.627 37 Dominic DeSimone HON CRF450R +35.415 38 Colby Copp GAS MC450F +1m05.406 39 Matias Pavez KAW KX450 7 Laps 40 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 6 Laps

450 Moto Two

The final moto of the 2022 season had everything on the line and as the field exited the first turn it was Craig who came away with the MotoSport.com Holeshot, followed by Anderson and Sexton. Tomac was forced to work his way forward from a start deep in the top 10.

In his pursuit of Anderson for second during the opening laps, Sexton suffered a bobble that shot him off track and caused him to tip over. He lost multiple positions and reentered the race right behind Tomac, in seventh. Sexton then tipped over again and lost another position.

Out front, the battle for the lead heated up between Anderson and Craig. The Kawasaki rider got alongside the Yamaha and made a savvy move to take the lead a little more than five minutes into the moto.

Behind this exchange Tomac was able to break into the top three, while Sexton was on a recovery charge and clawed his way up to fourth. Tomac closed quickly on Craig, his team-mate, and moved into second with ease. At that point, Tomac faced a 2.8 second deficit to Anderson.

Needing to make a push, Sexton closed in on Craig for third but suffered another tip over. He remounted without losing a position.

As the moto surpassed the halfway point the battle for the lead was on between Anderson and Tomac. Despite having a faster pace, Tomac was unable to get enough of an edge to make a move.

A slight miscue by Anderson saw him briefly put the bike in neutral, which allowed Tomac to slip past and seize control of the moto with six minutes to go.

Sexton’s fight continued as well with a pass on Craig for third. From there, the Honda rider tried to track down the lead duo.

With the lead in hand, Tomac opened up a lead of more than six seconds as Anderson started to lose ground to Sexton for second. Sexton was decisive and made the pass, but faced too big of a deficit to contend for the lead.

Tomac brought home an emphatic final moto win by 9.2 seconds over Sexton, with Anderson in third.

450 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F 13 Laps 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +09.211 3 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR +25.679 4 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F +31.144 5 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE +38.548 6 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F +58.711 7 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m14.598 8 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F +1m30.791 9 Dean Wilson HQV FC450 RE +1m42.225 10 Shane McElrath YAM YZ 450F +1m44.587 11 Grant Harlan HON CRF450R +1m47.272 12 Marshal Weltin SUZ RMZ 450 +2m10.607 13 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE +2m11.824 14 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F 12 Laps 15 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R +18.868 16 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F +31.584 17 Brayden Lessler KTM 350 SX-F +40.260 18 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 +44.408 19 Kyle Greeson GAS MC450F +52.577 20 Justin Jones HON CRF450R WE +58.414 21 Josh Mosiman KTM 450 SX-F +1m02.308 22 Alain Schafer HON CRF450R +1m05.443 23 Bryce Hammond HON CRF450R +1m13.845 24 Cristian Furlotti HQV FC350 +1m21.649 25 Matias Pavez KAW KX450 +1m26.166 26 Clayton Tucker YAM YZ 450F +1m44.707 27 Izaih Clark HON CRF450R +1m58.016 28 Justin Rodbell SUZ RMZ 450 +2m21.521 29 Wyatt Lyonsmith KAW KX450 +2m27.802 30 Kolton Dean YAM YZ 450F +2m42.162 31 Connor Olson KTM 450 SX-F 11 Laps 32 Jackson Gray HQV FC450 RE +27.351 33 Dominic DeSimone HON CRF450R +53.736 34 Chase Adams YAM YZ 450F +1m23.166 35 Joan Cros Cortes KAW KX450 6 Laps 36 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F +07.004 37 Kayden Palmer GAS MC450F 5 Laps 38 Colby Copp GAS MC450F 4 Laps 39 Jerry Robin GAS MC450F DNF 40 Malcolm Stewart HQV FC450 RE DNS

450 Round

Tomac’s fourth 1-1 performance of the season was his biggest as he finished the year with a class-leading fifth victory, his first since the seventh round. His third win at Fox Raceway was the 32nd victory of his career and marked his 70th career podium finish, which moved him into second all-time.

Sexton’s runner-up finish came on the heels of a hard-earned 2-2 effort, while Anderson’s strong final moto landed him third overall (4-3).

Tomac’s 11-race podium streak to close out the season and his 14 moto wins were the tipping point in the championship, where he finished seven points ahead of Sexton in the final standings in what has been the closest battle in the history of Pro Motocross.

Anderson enjoyed a career-best season to finish third on the championship podium.

Tomac’s title, combined with his Monster Energy Supercross Championship from earlier this year, also made him the first rider to sweep the season championships since Ryan Dungey did it during the 2015 season.

The fourth premier class title of Tomac’s career is also the second most in history, trailing only Ricky Carmichael (7).

Eli Tomac, Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

“I just think of this whole season in its entirety. It’s been the most enjoyable season of my career, by far, starting with supercross and now motocross. This summer was incredible battling with Chase [Sexton]. He’s the future of this division. We pushed ourselves to the limits [all summer] and even raised the bar.”

Chase Sexton, Team Honda HRC

“I had a never-quit attitude all year. Eli [Tomac] is so tough and he got the upper hand on me. That second moto was so frustrating. I was trying so hard and made three mistakes. I need to stop making those. We made huge gains this year and I’m really looking forward to the future. We’re just getting started.”

Jason Anderson, Monster Energy Kawasaki

“I spent a lot of energy in that first moto to finish fourth. In the second moto the pace was too tough, and I used too much energy earlier so I couldn’t keep it up. It’s been an amazing season for me, but I still want more.”

450 Round Points

Pos Rider BIKE Q M1 M2 Points 1 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F 1 1 1 50 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE 3 2 2 44 3 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR 2 4 3 38 4 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F 7 3 4 38 5 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F 10 5 6 31 6 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE 6 7 7 28 7 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F 8 6 8 28 8 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE 4 10 5 27 9 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE 5 8 13 21 10 Dean Wilson HQV FC450 RE 11 13 9 20 11 Grant Harlan HON CRF450R 17 12 11 19 12 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F 13 9 14 19 13 Shane McElrath YAM YZ 450F 16 16 10 16 14 Marshal Weltin SUZ RMZ 450 12 14 12 16 15 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R 18 17 15 10 16 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F 9 11 36 10 17 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F 23 19 16 7 18 Malcolm Stewart HQV FC450 RE 15 15 40 6 19 Brayden Lessler KTM 350 SX-F 22 20 17 5 20 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 28 40 18 3 21 Justin Rodbell SUZ RMZ 450 20 18 28 3 22 Kyle Greeson GAS MC450F 29 22 19 2 23 Justin Jones HON CRF450R WE 27 28 20 1 24 Josh Mosiman KTM 450 SX-F 31 23 21 0 25 Bryce Hammond HON CRF450R 38 21 23 0 26 Alain Schafer HON CRF450R 26 26 22 0 27 Cristian Furlotti HQV FC350 24 27 24 0 28 Izaih Clark HON CRF450R 21 25 27 0 29 Clayton Tucker YAM YZ 450F 32 29 26 0 30 Joan Cros Cortes KAW KX450 36 24 35 0 31 Wyatt Lyonsmith KAW KX450 35 31 29 0 32 Connor Olson KTM 450 SX-F 33 30 31 0 33 Matias Pavez KAW KX450 34 39 25 0 34 Kolton Dean YAM YZ 450F 35 30 0 35 Jackson Gray HQV FC450 RE 30 34 32 0 36 Kayden Palmer GAS MC450F 25 32 37 0 37 Dominic DeSimone HON CRF450R 40 37 33 0 38 Jerry Robin GAS MC450F 14 33 39 0 39 Colby Copp GAS MC450F 39 38 38 0 40 Chase Adams YAM YZ 450F 34 0 41 Jace Kessler HON CRF450R 37 36 0

450 Post Race Press Conference

450 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Eli Tomac 546 2 Chase Sexton 539 3 Jason Anderson 440 4 Ken Roczen 394 5 Christian Craig 373 6 Ryan Dungey 359 7 Aaron Plessinger 322 8 Justin Barcia 303 9 Joseph Savatgy 222 10 Shane McElrath 213 11 Benny Bloss 172 12 Garrett Marchbanks 172 13 Alex Martin 152 14 Fredrik Noren 141 15 Marshal Weltin 134 16 Antonio Cairoli 97 17 Brandon Hartranft 89 18 Dean Wilson 63 19 Malcolm Stewart 61 20 Josh Gilbert 51 21 Grant Harlan 47 22 Max Anstie 45 23 Justin Rodbell 45 24 Dylan Ferrandis 43 25 Chris Canning 43 26 Henry Miller 34 27 Cullin Park 23 28 Bryson Gardner 23 29 Tristan Lane 21 30 Kyle Chisholm 20 31 Jerry Robin 20 32 Tyler Stepek 15 33 Jeremy Hand 14 34 Ryan Surratt 11 35 Felix Lopez 8 36 Vincent Luhovey 8 37 Carson Brown 7 38 Brayden Lessler 5 39 Scott Meshey 5 40 Jeffrey Walker 3 41 Jeremy Smith 2 42 Izaih Clark 2 43 Kyle Greeson 2 44 Cade Clason 2 45 Justin Cokinos 2 46 Justin Bogle 2 47 Keylan Meston 1 48 Justin Jones 1 49 Kevin Moranz 0 50 Jacob Runkles 0 51 Jace Kessler 0 52 Josh Mosiman 0 53 Bryce Hammond 0

Next Up

