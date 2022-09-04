2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
Round 12 – Fox Raceway – Pala, California
After 12 rounds of travel across the country and 24 hotly contested motos over the course of the summer, the 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, came to a dramatic conclusion from the proverbial home of the industry in Southern California.
A showdown between Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Eli Tomac and Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton culminated with another memorable battle, from which Tomac prevailed following a 1-1 effort, to hoist the Edison Dye Cup for the first time since 2019 and secure the fourth 450 Class title of his decorated career.
In the 250 Class, Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence captured an exclamation point victory to successfully defend his hold of the Gary Jones Cup and secure back-to-back championships to further solidify his role as the sport’s youngest star.
Fox Raceway ProMX Video Highlights
250 Moto One
The first 250 Class moto of the afternoon got underway with Jett Lawrence leading the field through the first turn for the MotoSport.com Holeshot, followed closely by Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda. The close friends engaged in a spirited battle on the opening lap as Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin slotted into third in his first start in the division since the 2015 season.
Lawrence continued to control the moto from the lead through the opening five minutes, but Shimoda was able to keep him honest with consistent lap times.
Musquin settled into third but eventually faced a challenge from Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence. A small miscue forced Musquin off the track, which handed the position to Lawrence.
Back up front, Jett Lawrence stabilized a lead hovering around two seconds over Shimoda as the moto reached its halfway point.
As the moto entered its final 10 minutes Shimoda picked up the pace and closed the deficit by a second with the fastest laps on the track. The Japanese rider began looking for a way around with alternate lines and soon found himself all over the rear fender of the Honda. As they played cat and mouse with one another it allowed Hunter Lawrence to close in from third and make it a three-rider battle with three minutes to go.
Less than a second separated the top three as time ran out on the moto and set the stage for a thrilling battle to the finish.
With two laps to go, Hunter Lawrence pulled the trigger with a pass on Shimoda as they descended one of the track’s downhills. It resulted in hard contact between the two riders and sent Shimoda to the ground as Lawrence continued on in second.
Shimoda remounted in third but was forced to fend off Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper from fourth.
The Lawrence brothers went head-to-head on the final lap as Jett narrowly held off Hunter by a mere four tenths of a second for his 11th moto win of the season, which also clinched the championship. Cooper made the pass on Shimoda for third, while Musquin rounded out the top five.
250 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|13 Laps
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|+00.453
|3
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|+23.264
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|+26.189
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+38.227
|6
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|+46.248
|7
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250
|+1m00.367
|8
|Cameron Mcadoo
|KAW KX 250
|+1m05.238
|9
|Pierce Brown
|GAS MC250F
|+1m19.141
|10
|Carson Mumford
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+1m21.956
|11
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m23.708
|12
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+1m26.210
|13
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250
|+1m29.653
|14
|Nathanael Thrasher
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m31.466
|15
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|KAW KX 250
|+1m38.507
|16
|Haiden Deegan
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m40.362
|17
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2m10.712
|18
|Talon Hawkins
|HQV FC250 RE
|+2m15.112
|19
|Matthew Leblanc
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2m25.479
|20
|Chance Hymas
|HON CRF250R
|+2m32.902
|21
|Hardy Munoz
|KAW KX 250
|+3m09.764
|22
|Brock Bennett
|KTM 250 SX-F
|12 Laps
|23
|Preston Kilroy
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+06.524
|24
|Derek Drake
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+08.539
|25
|Slade Smith
|YAM YZ 250F
|+11.026
|26
|Ryder Floyd
|YAM YZ 250F
|+36.634
|27
|Tyson Johnson
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+40.958
|28
|Luca Marsalisi
|YAM YZ 250F
|+43.543
|29
|Chandler Baker
|YAM YZ 250F
|+55.245
|30
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+55.979
|31
|Zack Williams
|GAS MC250F
|+1m12.967
|32
|Tyler Stepek
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m23.876
|33
|Hunter Cross
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m32.549
|34
|Blake Ashley
|GAS MC250F
|+2m41.252
|35
|Charles Tolleson
|KTM 250 SX-F
|11 Laps
|36
|Bryson Raymond
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+19.965
|37
|Brantley Schnell
|HQV FC250
|+1m16.894
|38
|Jason Fichera
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m36.498
|39
|Brandon Ray
|HQV FC250 RE
|9 Laps
|40
|Brian Medeiros
|SUZ RMZ 250
|7 Laps
250 Moto Two
The final 250 Class moto of the season started with Cooper at the head of the pack with the MotoSport.com Holeshot, with Shimoda and his Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki teammate Cameron McAdoo in pursuit, with Jett Lawrence in fourth.
Shimoda bided his time and waited for an opening. Once it appeared he wasted no time in making the move and grabbed control of the moto a little more than four minutes into the race.
Once he had the lead in hand, Shimoda began to build a gap on Cooper that soon grew to more than five seconds. Behind him, Cooper was forced to fend off Lawrence, who made the pass on McAdoo and looked to continue his push forward.
Jett Lawrence chipped away at the deficit and closed in on the Yamaha at the halfway point of the moto. He made quick work of Cooper and took control of second. With a little more than 11 minutes to go the gap between Shimoda and Lawrence was more than nine seconds.
Just as it appeared as though Lawrence had control of the runner-up spot, Cooper mounted a counter attack to reignite the battle for the position. With Shimoda well in control of the moto, this battle became the focal point of the closing minutes.
Back up front, Shimoda was in a class of his own and rebounded from the frustrating end to the first moto to earn his fifth moto win of the season by 24.3 seconds over Lawrence, who kept Cooper at bay through to the finish.
250 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|13 Laps
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|+24.350
|3
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|+25.740
|4
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250
|+45.659
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|+56.923
|6
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+1m02.621
|7
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|+1m11.944
|8
|Nathanael Thrasher
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m21.631
|9
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+1m27.624
|10
|Haiden Deegan
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m34.787
|11
|Chance Hymas
|HON CRF250R
|+1m47.457
|12
|Carson Mumford
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+1m54.035
|13
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2m06.665
|14
|Talon Hawkins
|HQV FC250 RE
|+2m16.158
|15
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2m19.630
|16
|Slade Smith
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2m53.979
|17
|Cameron Mcadoo
|KAW KX 250
|12 Laps
|18
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250
|+1m51.148
|19
|Pierce Brown
|GAS MC250F
|+1m52.271
|20
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2m09.642
|21
|Luca Marsalisi
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2m54.532
|22
|Zack Williams
|GAS MC250F
|+3m08.359
|23
|Brock Bennett
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+3m14.326
|24
|Ryder Floyd
|YAM YZ 250F
|+3m52.570
|25
|Blake Ashley
|GAS MC250F
|+4m04.950
|26
|Tyler Stepek
|YAM YZ 250F
|11 Laps
|27
|Brandon Ray
|HQV FC250 RE
|+18.782
|28
|Jason Fichera
|YAM YZ 250F
|+22.703
|29
|Ethan Day
|KAW KX 250
|+39.743
|30
|Konnor Visger
|HON CRF250R
|+1m32.740
|31
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|KAW KX 250
|9 Laps
|32
|Brian Medeiros
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+9:23.892
|33
|Chandler Baker
|YAM YZ 250F
|7 Laps
|34
|Matthew Leblanc
|YAM YZ 250F
|+4m51.194
|35
|Hardy Munoz
|KAW KX 250
|5 Laps
|36
|Preston Kilroy
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+35.007
|37
|Brandon Sussman
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m27.933
|38
|Charles Tolleson
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4 Laps
|39
|Brantley Schnell
|HQV FC250
|2 Laps
|40
|Hunter Cross
|YAM YZ 250F
|DNF
250 Overall
Lawrence’s 1-2 effort carried him to his ninth win of the summer, tied for third most in a single season, and the 14th victory of his career, which moves the young Australian into a tie for eighth on the all-time wins list.
It also signified the sixth different moto score combination that has carried him to victory this season and maintained Lawrence’s undefeated record at Fox Raceway, where he now has five wins.
Shimoda followed with his ninth overall podium result of the season in second (4-1) and ended the year with four straight finishes on the box.
Cooper’s solid afternoon landed him third overall (3-3) for the landmark 30th podium result of his career, good enough to move into a tie for ninth on the all-time podiums list.
Lawrence’s final championship margin was 45 points over Shimoda, while Hunter Lawrence completed the championship podium in third following a fourth-place finish (2-5) in the finale.
Jett Lawrence is 12th two-time champion in the history of the division and the first to earn back-to-back titles since Jeremy Martin in 2014-2015.
Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC
“It was a lot better today than last year [trying to wrap up the title]. I just wanted to use the least amount of energy possible today. I got into second as soon as I could [in Moto 2] and tried to catch Jo [Shimoda], but it didn’t happen, so I just decided to settle into second.”
Jo Shimoda, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki
“I was pretty pissed off from the first moto, so I just wanted to get a good start in the second moto and put in a charge. I got a pretty good gap and kept it to the finish, so that’s pretty awesome. I’m just really happy with my season.”
Justin Cooper, Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing
“It was a fun day, but definitely hot. Glad to come out of here in one piece. I had a fun race with Jett [in Moto 2] but Jo was just on another level and we had nothing for him. I’m glad to finish the season on the podium.”
250 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Q
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|1
|1
|2
|47
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|6
|4
|1
|43
|3
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|2
|3
|3
|40
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|5
|2
|5
|38
|5
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250
|3
|7
|4
|32
|6
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|7
|6
|7
|29
|7
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|9
|5
|9
|28
|8
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|10
|12
|6
|24
|9
|Nathanael Thrasher
|YAM YZ 250F
|4
|14
|8
|20
|10
|Carson Mumford
|SUZ RMZ 250
|13
|10
|12
|20
|11
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|19
|11
|13
|18
|12
|Cameron Mcadoo
|KAW KX 250
|17
|8
|17
|17
|13
|Haiden Deegan
|YAM YZ 250F
|8
|16
|10
|16
|14
|Pierce Brown
|GAS MC250F
|14
|9
|19
|14
|15
|Chance Hymas
|HON CRF250R
|11
|20
|11
|11
|16
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250
|16
|13
|18
|11
|17
|Talon Hawkins
|HQV FC250 RE
|21
|18
|14
|10
|18
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|12
|17
|15
|10
|19
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|KAW KX 250
|15
|15
|31
|6
|20
|Slade Smith
|YAM YZ 250F
|26
|25
|16
|5
|21
|Matthew Leblanc
|YAM YZ 250F
|22
|19
|34
|2
|22
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|28
|30
|20
|1
|23
|Brock Bennett
|KTM 250 SX-F
|29
|22
|23
|0
|24
|Luca Marsalisi
|YAM YZ 250F
|32
|28
|21
|0
|25
|Ryder Floyd
|YAM YZ 250F
|31
|26
|24
|0
|26
|Zack Williams
|GAS MC250F
|34
|31
|22
|0
|27
|Hardy Munoz
|KAW KX 250
|27
|21
|35
|0
|28
|Tyler Stepek
|YAM YZ 250F
|30
|32
|26
|0
|29
|Blake Ashley
|GAS MC250F
|35
|34
|25
|0
|30
|Preston Kilroy
|SUZ RMZ 250
|20
|23
|36
|0
|31
|Chandler Baker
|YAM YZ 250F
|33
|29
|33
|0
|32
|Brandon Ray
|HQV FC250 RE
|24
|39
|27
|0
|33
|Jason Fichera
|YAM YZ 250F
|39
|38
|28
|0
|34
|Brian Medeiros
|SUZ RMZ 250
|38
|40
|32
|0
|35
|Charles Tolleson
|KTM 250 SX-F
|40
|35
|38
|0
|36
|Hunter Cross
|YAM YZ 250F
|25
|33
|40
|0
|37
|Brantley Schnell
|HQV FC250
|37
|37
|39
|0
|38
|Derek Drake
|SUZ RMZ 250
|18
|24
|0
|39
|Tyson Johnson
|KTM 250 SX-F
|23
|27
|0
|40
|Ethan Day
|KAW KX 250
|29
|0
|41
|Konnor Visger
|HON CRF250R
|30
|0
|42
|Bryson Raymond
|KTM 250 SX-F
|36
|36
|0
|43
|Brandon Sussman
|YAM YZ 250F
|37
|0
250 Post Race Press Conference
250 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|525
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|480
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|468
|4
|Justin Cooper
|415
|5
|RJ Hampshire
|346
|6
|Maximus Vohland
|303
|7
|Seth Hammaker
|256
|8
|Nathanael Thrasher
|251
|9
|Michael Mosiman
|208
|10
|Pierce Brown
|198
|11
|Levi Kitchen
|193
|12
|Stilez Robertson
|169
|13
|Derek Kelley
|157
|14
|Jalek Swoll
|142
|15
|Joshua Varize
|141
|16
|Nicholas Romano
|133
|17
|Carson Mumford
|90
|18
|Cameron Mcadoo
|83
|19
|Preston Kilroy
|74
|20
|Derek Drake
|72
|21
|Matthew Leblanc
|71
|22
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|67
|23
|Ty Masterpool
|53
|24
|Josiah Natzke
|45
|25
|Guillem Farres
|40
|26
|Austin Forkner
|30
|27
|Marvin Musquin
|28
|28
|Christopher Prebula
|25
|29
|Dilan Schwartz
|22
|30
|Jorgen Talviku
|19
|31
|Brandon Ray
|19
|32
|Lance Kobusch
|18
|33
|Talon Hawkins
|17
|34
|Haiden Deegan
|16
|35
|Max Miller
|14
|36
|Dylan Walsh
|12
|37
|Chance Hymas
|11
|38
|Kaeden Amerine
|10
|39
|Zack Williams
|10
|40
|Enzo Lopes
|9
|41
|Tyler Stepek
|8
|42
|Luca Marsalisi
|8
|43
|Hardy Munoz
|7
|44
|James Harrington
|6
|45
|Slade Smith
|6
|46
|Chandler Baker
|6
|47
|Marcus Phelps
|4
|48
|Romain Pape
|4
|49
|Jack Chambers
|3
|50
|Austin Black
|3
|51
|Kyle Murdoch
|3
|52
|Tyson Johnson
|1
|53
|Cole Harkins
|1
450 Moto One
Extreme heat protocols were implemented for the races, which shortened each moto in both classes to 25 minutes plus two laps.
As the field stormed out the gate to open 450 Class Moto 1 it was Sexton and Tomac at the front, with Sexton grabbing the MotoSport.com Holeshot.
The championship rivals set a torrid pace early and easily sprinted away from the field. The pair traded fast laps as the gap between them ebbed and flowed through various parts of the track, where both riders appeared to have strengths in different sections.
Sexton and Tomac opened an advantage of nearly half a minute on the field as the moto reached its halfway point, while the distance between them hovered around a second.
Lapped riders brought the rivals closer together entering the final five minutes and it opened the door for Tomac to take advantage. The Yamaha rider seized the moment and went on the attack to make the pass. Tomac then dropped the hammer and opened a gap of two seconds with three minutes to go.
As they took the two-lap board just 1.5 seconds separated Tomac and Sexton, but a bobble from Sexton allowed Tomac to establish the largest lead of the moto at its most critical juncture.
Sexton battled back and closed in, but it was too little too late as Tomac secured his 13th moto win of the season by 1.5 seconds.
Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Christian Craig finished third, one minute and 15 seconds behind the leaders, with Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson fourth and Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia in fifth.
450 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|YAM YZ 450F
|13 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|+01.540
|3
|Christian Craig
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m17.327
|4
|Jason Anderson
|KAW KX450SR
|+1m27.618
|5
|Justin Barcia
|GAS MC450F
|+1m33.508
|6
|Benny Bloss
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m47.096
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+1m54.777
|8
|Ken Roczen
|HON CRF450R WE
|+2m00.874
|9
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+2m06.714
|10
|Ryan Dungey
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+2m10.696
|11
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 450F
|+2m19.948
|12
|Grant Harlan
|HON CRF450R
|+2m23.149
|13
|Dean Wilson
|HQV FC450 RE
|12 Laps
|14
|Marshal Weltin
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+06.610
|15
|Malcolm Stewart
|HQV FC450 RE
|+14.422
|16
|Shane McElrath
|YAM YZ 450F
|+47.119
|17
|Bryson Gardner
|HON CRF450R
|+52.433
|18
|Justin Rodbell
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+57.978
|19
|Tristan Lane
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m01.822
|20
|Brayden Lessler
|KTM 350 SX-F
|+1m11.254
|21
|Bryce Hammond
|HON CRF450R
|+1m22.325
|22
|Kyle Greeson
|GAS MC450F
|+1m26.534
|23
|Josh Mosiman
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m29.334
|24
|Joan Cros Cortes
|KAW KX450
|+1m38.703
|25
|Izaih Clark
|HON CRF450R
|+1m45.686
|26
|Alain Schafer
|HON CRF450R
|+1m48.558
|27
|Cristian Furlotti
|HQV FC350
|+1m58.348
|28
|Justin Jones
|HON CRF450R WE
|+1m59.578
|29
|Clayton Tucker
|YAM YZ 450F
|+2m07.089
|30
|Connor Olson
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+2m08.123
|31
|Wyatt Lyonsmith
|KAW KX450
|+2m15.428
|32
|Kayden Palmer
|GAS MC450F
|+2m21.408
|33
|Jerry Robin
|GAS MC450F
|+2m28.228
|34
|Jackson Gray
|HQV FC450 RE
|11 Laps
|35
|Kolton Dean
|YAM YZ 450F
|+05.742
|36
|Jace Kessler
|HON CRF450R
|+33.627
|37
|Dominic DeSimone
|HON CRF450R
|+35.415
|38
|Colby Copp
|GAS MC450F
|+1m05.406
|39
|Matias Pavez
|KAW KX450
|7 Laps
|40
|Scott Meshey
|HQV FC450
|6 Laps
450 Moto Two
The final moto of the 2022 season had everything on the line and as the field exited the first turn it was Craig who came away with the MotoSport.com Holeshot, followed by Anderson and Sexton. Tomac was forced to work his way forward from a start deep in the top 10.
In his pursuit of Anderson for second during the opening laps, Sexton suffered a bobble that shot him off track and caused him to tip over. He lost multiple positions and reentered the race right behind Tomac, in seventh. Sexton then tipped over again and lost another position.
Out front, the battle for the lead heated up between Anderson and Craig. The Kawasaki rider got alongside the Yamaha and made a savvy move to take the lead a little more than five minutes into the moto.
Behind this exchange Tomac was able to break into the top three, while Sexton was on a recovery charge and clawed his way up to fourth. Tomac closed quickly on Craig, his team-mate, and moved into second with ease. At that point, Tomac faced a 2.8 second deficit to Anderson.
Needing to make a push, Sexton closed in on Craig for third but suffered another tip over. He remounted without losing a position.
As the moto surpassed the halfway point the battle for the lead was on between Anderson and Tomac. Despite having a faster pace, Tomac was unable to get enough of an edge to make a move.
A slight miscue by Anderson saw him briefly put the bike in neutral, which allowed Tomac to slip past and seize control of the moto with six minutes to go.
Sexton’s fight continued as well with a pass on Craig for third. From there, the Honda rider tried to track down the lead duo.
With the lead in hand, Tomac opened up a lead of more than six seconds as Anderson started to lose ground to Sexton for second. Sexton was decisive and made the pass, but faced too big of a deficit to contend for the lead.
Tomac brought home an emphatic final moto win by 9.2 seconds over Sexton, with Anderson in third.
450 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|YAM YZ 450F
|13 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|+09.211
|3
|Jason Anderson
|KAW KX450SR
|+25.679
|4
|Christian Craig
|YAM YZ 450F
|+31.144
|5
|Ryan Dungey
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+38.548
|6
|Justin Barcia
|GAS MC450F
|+58.711
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+1m14.598
|8
|Benny Bloss
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m30.791
|9
|Dean Wilson
|HQV FC450 RE
|+1m42.225
|10
|Shane McElrath
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m44.587
|11
|Grant Harlan
|HON CRF450R
|+1m47.272
|12
|Marshal Weltin
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+2m10.607
|13
|Ken Roczen
|HON CRF450R WE
|+2m11.824
|14
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM 450 SX-F
|12 Laps
|15
|Bryson Gardner
|HON CRF450R
|+18.868
|16
|Tristan Lane
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+31.584
|17
|Brayden Lessler
|KTM 350 SX-F
|+40.260
|18
|Scott Meshey
|HQV FC450
|+44.408
|19
|Kyle Greeson
|GAS MC450F
|+52.577
|20
|Justin Jones
|HON CRF450R WE
|+58.414
|21
|Josh Mosiman
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m02.308
|22
|Alain Schafer
|HON CRF450R
|+1m05.443
|23
|Bryce Hammond
|HON CRF450R
|+1m13.845
|24
|Cristian Furlotti
|HQV FC350
|+1m21.649
|25
|Matias Pavez
|KAW KX450
|+1m26.166
|26
|Clayton Tucker
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m44.707
|27
|Izaih Clark
|HON CRF450R
|+1m58.016
|28
|Justin Rodbell
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+2m21.521
|29
|Wyatt Lyonsmith
|KAW KX450
|+2m27.802
|30
|Kolton Dean
|YAM YZ 450F
|+2m42.162
|31
|Connor Olson
|KTM 450 SX-F
|11 Laps
|32
|Jackson Gray
|HQV FC450 RE
|+27.351
|33
|Dominic DeSimone
|HON CRF450R
|+53.736
|34
|Chase Adams
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m23.166
|35
|Joan Cros Cortes
|KAW KX450
|6 Laps
|36
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 450F
|+07.004
|37
|Kayden Palmer
|GAS MC450F
|5 Laps
|38
|Colby Copp
|GAS MC450F
|4 Laps
|39
|Jerry Robin
|GAS MC450F
|DNF
|40
|Malcolm Stewart
|HQV FC450 RE
|DNS
450 Round
Tomac’s fourth 1-1 performance of the season was his biggest as he finished the year with a class-leading fifth victory, his first since the seventh round. His third win at Fox Raceway was the 32nd victory of his career and marked his 70th career podium finish, which moved him into second all-time.
Sexton’s runner-up finish came on the heels of a hard-earned 2-2 effort, while Anderson’s strong final moto landed him third overall (4-3).
Tomac’s 11-race podium streak to close out the season and his 14 moto wins were the tipping point in the championship, where he finished seven points ahead of Sexton in the final standings in what has been the closest battle in the history of Pro Motocross.
Anderson enjoyed a career-best season to finish third on the championship podium.
Tomac’s title, combined with his Monster Energy Supercross Championship from earlier this year, also made him the first rider to sweep the season championships since Ryan Dungey did it during the 2015 season.
The fourth premier class title of Tomac’s career is also the second most in history, trailing only Ricky Carmichael (7).
Eli Tomac, Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing
“I just think of this whole season in its entirety. It’s been the most enjoyable season of my career, by far, starting with supercross and now motocross. This summer was incredible battling with Chase [Sexton]. He’s the future of this division. We pushed ourselves to the limits [all summer] and even raised the bar.”
Chase Sexton, Team Honda HRC
“I had a never-quit attitude all year. Eli [Tomac] is so tough and he got the upper hand on me. That second moto was so frustrating. I was trying so hard and made three mistakes. I need to stop making those. We made huge gains this year and I’m really looking forward to the future. We’re just getting started.”
Jason Anderson, Monster Energy Kawasaki
“I spent a lot of energy in that first moto to finish fourth. In the second moto the pace was too tough, and I used too much energy earlier so I couldn’t keep it up. It’s been an amazing season for me, but I still want more.”
450 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|BIKE
|Q
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|YAM YZ 450F
|1
|1
|1
|50
|2
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|3
|2
|2
|44
|3
|Jason Anderson
|KAW KX450SR
|2
|4
|3
|38
|4
|Christian Craig
|YAM YZ 450F
|7
|3
|4
|38
|5
|Justin Barcia
|GAS MC450F
|10
|5
|6
|31
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|6
|7
|7
|28
|7
|Benny Bloss
|KTM 450 SX-F
|8
|6
|8
|28
|8
|Ryan Dungey
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|4
|10
|5
|27
|9
|Ken Roczen
|HON CRF450R WE
|5
|8
|13
|21
|10
|Dean Wilson
|HQV FC450 RE
|11
|13
|9
|20
|11
|Grant Harlan
|HON CRF450R
|17
|12
|11
|19
|12
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM 450 SX-F
|13
|9
|14
|19
|13
|Shane McElrath
|YAM YZ 450F
|16
|16
|10
|16
|14
|Marshal Weltin
|SUZ RMZ 450
|12
|14
|12
|16
|15
|Bryson Gardner
|HON CRF450R
|18
|17
|15
|10
|16
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 450F
|9
|11
|36
|10
|17
|Tristan Lane
|KTM 450 SX-F
|23
|19
|16
|7
|18
|Malcolm Stewart
|HQV FC450 RE
|15
|15
|40
|6
|19
|Brayden Lessler
|KTM 350 SX-F
|22
|20
|17
|5
|20
|Scott Meshey
|HQV FC450
|28
|40
|18
|3
|21
|Justin Rodbell
|SUZ RMZ 450
|20
|18
|28
|3
|22
|Kyle Greeson
|GAS MC450F
|29
|22
|19
|2
|23
|Justin Jones
|HON CRF450R WE
|27
|28
|20
|1
|24
|Josh Mosiman
|KTM 450 SX-F
|31
|23
|21
|0
|25
|Bryce Hammond
|HON CRF450R
|38
|21
|23
|0
|26
|Alain Schafer
|HON CRF450R
|26
|26
|22
|0
|27
|Cristian Furlotti
|HQV FC350
|24
|27
|24
|0
|28
|Izaih Clark
|HON CRF450R
|21
|25
|27
|0
|29
|Clayton Tucker
|YAM YZ 450F
|32
|29
|26
|0
|30
|Joan Cros Cortes
|KAW KX450
|36
|24
|35
|0
|31
|Wyatt Lyonsmith
|KAW KX450
|35
|31
|29
|0
|32
|Connor Olson
|KTM 450 SX-F
|33
|30
|31
|0
|33
|Matias Pavez
|KAW KX450
|34
|39
|25
|0
|34
|Kolton Dean
|YAM YZ 450F
|35
|30
|0
|35
|Jackson Gray
|HQV FC450 RE
|30
|34
|32
|0
|36
|Kayden Palmer
|GAS MC450F
|25
|32
|37
|0
|37
|Dominic DeSimone
|HON CRF450R
|40
|37
|33
|0
|38
|Jerry Robin
|GAS MC450F
|14
|33
|39
|0
|39
|Colby Copp
|GAS MC450F
|39
|38
|38
|0
|40
|Chase Adams
|YAM YZ 450F
|34
|0
|41
|Jace Kessler
|HON CRF450R
|37
|36
|0
450 Post Race Press Conference
450 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|546
|2
|Chase Sexton
|539
|3
|Jason Anderson
|440
|4
|Ken Roczen
|394
|5
|Christian Craig
|373
|6
|Ryan Dungey
|359
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|322
|8
|Justin Barcia
|303
|9
|Joseph Savatgy
|222
|10
|Shane McElrath
|213
|11
|Benny Bloss
|172
|12
|Garrett Marchbanks
|172
|13
|Alex Martin
|152
|14
|Fredrik Noren
|141
|15
|Marshal Weltin
|134
|16
|Antonio Cairoli
|97
|17
|Brandon Hartranft
|89
|18
|Dean Wilson
|63
|19
|Malcolm Stewart
|61
|20
|Josh Gilbert
|51
|21
|Grant Harlan
|47
|22
|Max Anstie
|45
|23
|Justin Rodbell
|45
|24
|Dylan Ferrandis
|43
|25
|Chris Canning
|43
|26
|Henry Miller
|34
|27
|Cullin Park
|23
|28
|Bryson Gardner
|23
|29
|Tristan Lane
|21
|30
|Kyle Chisholm
|20
|31
|Jerry Robin
|20
|32
|Tyler Stepek
|15
|33
|Jeremy Hand
|14
|34
|Ryan Surratt
|11
|35
|Felix Lopez
|8
|36
|Vincent Luhovey
|8
|37
|Carson Brown
|7
|38
|Brayden Lessler
|5
|39
|Scott Meshey
|5
|40
|Jeffrey Walker
|3
|41
|Jeremy Smith
|2
|42
|Izaih Clark
|2
|43
|Kyle Greeson
|2
|44
|Cade Clason
|2
|45
|Justin Cokinos
|2
|46
|Justin Bogle
|2
|47
|Keylan Meston
|1
|48
|Justin Jones
|1
|49
|Kevin Moranz
|0
|50
|Jacob Runkles
|0
|51
|Jace Kessler
|0
|52
|Josh Mosiman
|0
|53
|Bryce Hammond
|0
Next Up
