2022 Manx Grand Prix Qualifying

A busy day concluded with the fourth qualifying session and second of the day concluding this evening and with good conditions once more, Michael Dunlop upped the ante in the Classic Superbike class with a superb lap of 125.537mph.

In a reversal of the afternoon session, and after a ten-minute delay, it was the Classic Superbike and Senior classes that got the action underway first. Team Classic Suzuki team-mates Dunlop and Phil Crowe who headed towards Bray Hill first again, Dunlop with a new engine fitted to his XR69.

Michael Rutter (Bathams Ales Suzuki), Greenall Racing Kawasaki pairing Brian McCormack and Rob Hodson and Ryan Kneen (Herheim Racing Kawasaki) followed them off the line with David McConnachy (Peter Dobson Racing Triumph) again the first Senior machine to get away. Chris Cook, Samuel Mousley and Stephen Smith were next to go on their Supersport machines.

Dunlop set a rapid pace throughout the lap and completed his first 37.73 miles at a speed of 124.735mph, going straight through for a second lap. This speed put him 15 seconds up on Hodson (123.047mph) with Nathan Harrison (121.965mph) slotting into third whilst McCormack, Rutter, Dominic Herbertson, Michael Sweeney, Kneen and Paul Jordan all lapped in excess of 121mph.

Smith was again the quickest Senior competitor, the Alasdair Cowan Racing Kawasaki rider lapping at 119.317mph, which put him 6s ahead of Jamie Williams (NCE Racing Honda). Dan Ingham (116.786mph), Andrew Fisher (115.960mph), Tom Robinson (115.418mph) and Mousley (114.975mph) were next on the early leaderboard but McConnachy was out at the Bungalow.

Second time around and Dunlop set a ferocious pace, crossing the line at a speed of 125.537mph to firmly stamp his authority on proceedings. Craig Neve, Kneen, Herbertson and Sweeney were all over 121mph again with Julian Trummer not far off at 120.848mph while defending winner David Johnson is third quickest so far this week on 123.233.

In the Senior, Smith increased his pace at the top of the leaderboard, the Liverpudlian just missing out on a 120mph lap at 119.888mph with Ingham (117.772mph) and Cook (116.029mph) also bettering their first lap speeds.

At 7.10pm, the second session got underway for the Lightweight, Junior and Classic Senior machines, James Hind (Dennis Trollope Yamaha), Mike Browne (Laylaw Racing Yamaha) and Dunlop (MD Racing) the first of the 250cc machines out on track with John McGuinness MBE (Team Winfield Paton) returning to the fray on his spare bike after retiring in the afternoon session.

Hind was the first to complete a lap at 115.588mph and that saw him top the Lightweight class from Stuart Hall (112.305mph) and Dunlop (112.247mph) with Victor Lopez Santos (113.337mph) leading the Junior speeds from Jamie Williams (113.259mph), Francesco Curinga (112.041mph) and Ingham (111.008mph).

In the Classic Senior, it was Herbertson at the top of the leaderboard with a strong lap speed of 107.802mph on the Davies Motorsport Yamaha. That was comfortably quicker than Alan Oversby (102.781mph) and James Hillier (101.680mph) with McGuinness down at 92.741mph.

However, the Morecambe man had no problems on his second lap and set the fastest Classic Senior lap of the week at 109.680mph whilst Hillier also enjoyed his second lap, increasing his speed to 104.049mph.

Lopez was another rider to go quicker on his second lap, the Spaniard comfortably the quickest Junior rider on the evening after lapping at 114.419mph.

Chris Moore moved up to fourth in the Junior class with a lap of 111.391mph and in the Lightweight category Hall improved his speed to 113.106mph whilst late laps also came in from Ian Lougher (111.440mph) and Herbertson (110.626mph).

MGP Classic Superbike Qualifying

After Wednesday evening session

Pos Rider Bike Time Speed 1 Michael Dunlop Suzuki T-Bike GSXR750 18m01.979 125.537 2 Rob Hodson Kawasaki ZX-R750 18m20.081 123.471 3 David Johnson Kawasaki ZX-R750 18m22.203 123.233 4 Craig Neve Kawasaki ZX-R750 18m25.101 122.910 5 Nathan Harrison Kawasaki ZX-R750 18m25.780 122.835 6 Brian McCormack Kawasaki ZXR750 18m35.767 121.735 7 Michael Rutter Suzuki XR69 18m35.829 121.728 8 Dominic Herbertson Kawasaki ZX-R750 18m38.028 121.489 9 Ryan Kneen Kawasaki ZX-R750 18m38.535 121.434 10 Michael Sweeney Kawasaki ZX-R750 18m41.228 121.142 11 Paul Jordan Kawasaki ZX-R750 18m42.004 121.058 12 Julian Trummer Kawasaki ZX-R750 18m43.958 120.848 13 Phillip Crowe Suzuki XR69 18m46.199 120.607 14 Paul Potchy Williams Kawasaki ZX-R750 19m06.880 118.433 15 Michal Dokoupil Suzuki GSXR750 19m09.085 118.205 16 Shaun Anderson Kawasaki ZX-R750 19m12.754 117.829 17 Barry Furber Suzuki GSXR750 19m22.154 116.876 18 Michael Evans Suzuki GSXR750 19m33.389 115.757 19 Anthony Redmond Suzuki GSXR750 19m44.242 114.696 20 Lee Johnston Honda RC45 19:m0.090 114.133 21 Raul Torras Martinez Kawasaki ZX-R750 19m53.019 113.852 22 Lancelot Unissart Honda T-Bike RC30 19m56.922 113.481 23 Stefano Bonetti Suzuki GSXR 750 1992 20m04.262 112.789 24 Jamie Cringle suzuki GSXR 750 20m07.316 112.504 25 Alan Oversby Suzuki GSXR750 20m13.881 111.896 26 Dennis Booth Kawasaki ZX-R750 20m14.291 111.858 27 Dave Hewson Kawasaki ZX-R750 20m14.849 111.806 28 Michael Mace Ducati 888 20m19.099 111.417 29 Andrea Majola Ducati 916 20m20.800 111.261 30 Marc Colvin Kawasaki ZX-R750 20m22.234 111.131 31 Daniel Ingham Suzuki GSXR750 20m23.688 110.999 32 Timothee Monot Yamaha 750 20m25.761 110.811 33 Pete Murray Kawasaki ZX-R750 20m40.166 109.524 34 Robert Barber Kawasaki ZX-R750 20m45.396 109.064 35 Mark Herbertson Kawasaki ZX-R750 20m47.536 108.877 36 Richard Wilson Norton RCW588 20m51.938 108.494 37 Radley Hughes Kawasaki ZX-R7 20m57.791 107.989 38 David Madsen-Mygdal Honda RC30 21m09.134 107.024 39 Wayne Bourgeais Kawasaki ZX-R750 21m24.520 105.742 40 Colin Croft Suzuki GSXR750 21m46.845 103.936 41 Hefyn Owen Yamaha YZR750 22m01.960 102.747 42 Benjamin Plant Suzuki GSXR750 22m10.838 102.062

MGP Senior Qualifying

After Wednesday evening session

Pos Rider Bike Time Speed 1 Stephen Smith Kawasaki ZX-6R 18m52.313 119.956 2 David McConnachy Triumph Daytona675R 18m57.725 119.386 3 Jamie Williams Honda CBR600RR 19m00.559 119.089 4 Daniel Ingham Yamaha R6 19m13.317 117.772 5 Victor Lopez Yamaha R6 19m26.215 116.469 6 Chris Cook Kawasaki ZX-6R 19m30.642 116.029 7 Andrew Fisher Yamaha R6 19m31.170 115.976 8 Tom Robinson Kawasaki ZX-6R 19m36.840 115.418 9 Samuel Mousley Yamaha YZF R6 19m39.403 115.167 10 Marc Colvin Suzuki GSXR600 19m41.043 115.007 11 Shaun Evans Kawasaki ZX-6R 19m44.580 114.663 12 Radley Hughes Kawasaki ZX-6R 20m03.258 112.884 13 Jack Fowler Triumph Daytona675R 20m04.299 112.786 14 Paul Cassidy* Yamaha R6 20m04.806 112.738 15 Dennis Booth Kawasaki ZX-6R 20m07.816 112.457 16 Gaz Evans Triumph ST675R 20m07.862 112.453 17 Kevin Barsby TBC TBC 20m07.973 112.443 18 Michael Rees Kawasaki ZX-6R 20m08.427 112.401 19 James Reveley Yamaha R6 20m10.316 112.225 20 Dean Osborne Honda CBR600RR 20m13.802 111.903 21 Lancelot Unissart Honda CBR600RR 20m13.849 111.899 22 Stuart McCann Triumph Daytona 675R 20m16.051 111.696 23 Jim Barnett Suzuki GSXR600 20m16.922 111.616 24 Amalric Blanc* Kawasaki ZX636R 20m22.173 111.136 25 James Ford Yamaha R6 20m23.694 110.998 26 Tom Snow Yamaha R6 20m24.105 110.961 27 Lewis Arrowsmith* Honda CBR600RR 20m28.443 110.569 28 Andy Lovett Honda CBR600RR 20m33.548 110.112 29 Michael Mace Triumph Daytona 675R 20m36.598 109.840 30 Frankie Stennett* Kawasaki ZX636R 20m36.738 109.828 31 David Brook Yamaha R6 20m38.489 109.672 32 Maurizio Bottalico* Yamaha R6 20m40.299 109.512 33 Rikki McGovern Triumph Daytona 675R 20m43.138 109.262 34 Emmett Burke Suzuki GSXR600 20m46.338 108.982 35 Liam Chawke Kawasaki ZX-6R 20m47.464 108.883 36 Yann Galli* Honda CBR600RR 20m52.003 108.489 37 Richard Vuillermet Kawasaki ZX-6R 20m54.220 108.297 38 Justin Collins Yamaha R6 20m54.993 108.230 39 Paul Marley Kawasaki ZX-6R 20m57.625 108.004 40 Leon Donaghy Triumph Daytona 675R 20m58.531 107.926 41 Nigel Rea Suzuki GSXR600 21m02.434 107.592 42 Colin Croft Suzuki GSXR600 21m03.727 107.482 43 Daniel Forbes* Suzuki GSXR600 21m07.759 107.140 44 Adam Bauer Honda CBR600RR 21m08.686 107.062 45 Ross Orchard Yamaha R6 21m10.212 106.933 46 Quentin Limousin Suzuki GSXR600 21m10.989 106.868

MGP Lightweight Qualifying

After Wednesday evening session

Pos Rider Bike Time Speed 1 James Hind Yamaha TZ250 19m27.738 116.317 2 Mike Browne Yamaha TZ250 19m56.866 113.486 3 Ian Lougher Yamaha TZ250 20m00.762 113.118 4 Stuart Hall Yamaha TZ250 20m00.891 113.106 5 Michael Dunlop Honda RS250 20m06.174 112.611 5 Dominic Herbertson Honda RS250 20m27.818 110.626 7 Chris Moore Yamaha TZ250 20m30.350 110.398 8 Dan Sayle Honda RS250 20m32.075 110.243 9 Rhys Hardisty Yamaha TZ250 20m51.104 108.567 7 Phil Harvey Honda RS250 21m11.929 106.789 8 Andrew Jackson Yamaha TZ250 21m13.812 106.631 9 Richard Wilson KTM 250 21m45.773 104.021 10 Lancelot Unissart Honda RS250 21m49.710 103.708 11 Tom Snow Honda NSF250 21m52.421 103.494 12 Adrian Morris Yamaha TZ250 22m03.825 102.603 13 Timothee Monot Yamaha TZ250 22m04.913 102.518 14 Gareth Arnold* Yamaha TZ250 22m05.983 102.436 15 Simon Hunt 22m21.102 101.281 16 Ian Stanford Honda RS250 22m25.250 100.969 17 Richard Parker Honda RS250 22m43.228 99.637 18 Adrian Skaife Honda NSF250 22m44.898 99.515 19 David Glover Yamaha TZ250 22m48.695 99.239 20 James Chawke Yamaha TZ250 23m00.256 98.408 21 Will Loder Yamaha TZ250 23m01.984 98.285

MGP Junior Qualifying

After Wednesday evening session

Pos Rider Bike Time Speed 1 Francesco Curinga Paton S1R 19m41.385 114.974 2 Jamie Williams Kawasaki ER-6 19m43.016 114.815 3 Victor Lopez Aprilia RS660 19m47.108 114.419 4 Andrea Majola Paton S1R 19m57.168 113.458 5 Chris Moore Kawasaki ER-6 20m04.380 112.778 6 Daniel Ingham Aprilia RS660 20m13.154 111.963 7 Marc Colvin Kawasaki ER-6 20m25.337 110.850 8 Ben Rea Kawasaki ER-6 20m35.093 109.974 9 Jack Fowler Kawasaki ER-6 20m43.107 109.265 10 Michael Rees Kawasaki ER-6 20m45.876 109.022 11 Paul Wardell Kawasaki ER-6 20m47.469 108.883 12 Andrew Fisher Kawasaki ER-6 21m03.940 107.464 13 Albert Walker* Kawasaki ER-6 21m16.744 106.386 14 Wayne Bourgeais Kawasaki ER-6 21m18.562 106.235 15 Ivo Ladde Kawasaki ER-6 21m21.046 106.029 16 Mark Herbertson Kawasaki ER-6 21m25.325 105.676 17 Eoin Ó Siochrú* Kawasaki ER-6 21m28.751 105.395 18 Wayne Axon Kawasaki ER-6 21m31.334 105.184 19 Andy Whale* Aprilia RS660 21m33.013 105.048 20 Steven Moody Aprilia RS660 21m35.584 104.839 21 Martin Morris* Aprilia RS660 21m38.251 104.624 22 Darran Creer Suzuki SV650 21m44.213 104.146 23 Michael Mace Kawasaki ER-6 21m44.536 104.120 24 Leon Murphy Kawasaki ER-6 21m50.065 103.680 25 Mark Jackson* Suzuki SV650 21m52.677 103.474 26 Rodger Wibberley Suzuki SV650 21m52.687 103.473 27 Liam Chawke Kawasaki ER-6 22m03.511 102.627 28 David Brook Aprilia RS660 22m05.990 102.435 29 Michael Gahan* Aprilia RS660 22m08.230 102.262 30 Brian Appleton Suzuki SV650 22m11.662 101.999 31 Paul Marley Kawasaki ER-6 22m17.923 101.522 32 Garth Woods Kawasaki ER-6 22m18.776 101.457 33 Richard Kay* Aprilia RS660 22m23.046 101.134 34 Adrian Skaife Kawasaki ER-6 22m31.628 100.492 35 Ross Orchard Kawasaki ER-6 22m32.731 100.410 36 Stuart Clotworthy* Kawasaki ER-6 22m35.075 100.237 37 Quentin Limousin Suzuki SV650 22m49.266 99.198 38 Krystian Paluch Aprilia RS660 22m51.209 99.057 39 Peter Creer Yamaha MT-07 22m59.795 98.441 40 Richard Duncan Kawasaki ER-6 23m20.488 96.986 41 Yuri Barrigan Kawasaki ER-6 23m50.795 94.932 42 Peter Boast Yamaha MT-07 23m54.303 94.700 43 Nigel Rea Kawasaki ER-6 51m27.867 43.988

MGP Senior Classic Qualifying

After Wednesday evening session