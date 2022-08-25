2022 Manx Grand Prix Qualifying
A busy day concluded with the fourth qualifying session and second of the day concluding this evening and with good conditions once more, Michael Dunlop upped the ante in the Classic Superbike class with a superb lap of 125.537mph.
In a reversal of the afternoon session, and after a ten-minute delay, it was the Classic Superbike and Senior classes that got the action underway first. Team Classic Suzuki team-mates Dunlop and Phil Crowe who headed towards Bray Hill first again, Dunlop with a new engine fitted to his XR69.
Michael Rutter (Bathams Ales Suzuki), Greenall Racing Kawasaki pairing Brian McCormack and Rob Hodson and Ryan Kneen (Herheim Racing Kawasaki) followed them off the line with David McConnachy (Peter Dobson Racing Triumph) again the first Senior machine to get away. Chris Cook, Samuel Mousley and Stephen Smith were next to go on their Supersport machines.
Dunlop set a rapid pace throughout the lap and completed his first 37.73 miles at a speed of 124.735mph, going straight through for a second lap. This speed put him 15 seconds up on Hodson (123.047mph) with Nathan Harrison (121.965mph) slotting into third whilst McCormack, Rutter, Dominic Herbertson, Michael Sweeney, Kneen and Paul Jordan all lapped in excess of 121mph.
Smith was again the quickest Senior competitor, the Alasdair Cowan Racing Kawasaki rider lapping at 119.317mph, which put him 6s ahead of Jamie Williams (NCE Racing Honda). Dan Ingham (116.786mph), Andrew Fisher (115.960mph), Tom Robinson (115.418mph) and Mousley (114.975mph) were next on the early leaderboard but McConnachy was out at the Bungalow.
Second time around and Dunlop set a ferocious pace, crossing the line at a speed of 125.537mph to firmly stamp his authority on proceedings. Craig Neve, Kneen, Herbertson and Sweeney were all over 121mph again with Julian Trummer not far off at 120.848mph while defending winner David Johnson is third quickest so far this week on 123.233.
In the Senior, Smith increased his pace at the top of the leaderboard, the Liverpudlian just missing out on a 120mph lap at 119.888mph with Ingham (117.772mph) and Cook (116.029mph) also bettering their first lap speeds.
At 7.10pm, the second session got underway for the Lightweight, Junior and Classic Senior machines, James Hind (Dennis Trollope Yamaha), Mike Browne (Laylaw Racing Yamaha) and Dunlop (MD Racing) the first of the 250cc machines out on track with John McGuinness MBE (Team Winfield Paton) returning to the fray on his spare bike after retiring in the afternoon session.
Hind was the first to complete a lap at 115.588mph and that saw him top the Lightweight class from Stuart Hall (112.305mph) and Dunlop (112.247mph) with Victor Lopez Santos (113.337mph) leading the Junior speeds from Jamie Williams (113.259mph), Francesco Curinga (112.041mph) and Ingham (111.008mph).
In the Classic Senior, it was Herbertson at the top of the leaderboard with a strong lap speed of 107.802mph on the Davies Motorsport Yamaha. That was comfortably quicker than Alan Oversby (102.781mph) and James Hillier (101.680mph) with McGuinness down at 92.741mph.
However, the Morecambe man had no problems on his second lap and set the fastest Classic Senior lap of the week at 109.680mph whilst Hillier also enjoyed his second lap, increasing his speed to 104.049mph.
Lopez was another rider to go quicker on his second lap, the Spaniard comfortably the quickest Junior rider on the evening after lapping at 114.419mph.
Chris Moore moved up to fourth in the Junior class with a lap of 111.391mph and in the Lightweight category Hall improved his speed to 113.106mph whilst late laps also came in from Ian Lougher (111.440mph) and Herbertson (110.626mph).
MGP Classic Superbike Qualifying
After Wednesday evening session
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Speed
|1
|Michael Dunlop
|Suzuki T-Bike GSXR750
|18m01.979
|125.537
|2
|Rob Hodson
|Kawasaki ZX-R750
|18m20.081
|123.471
|3
|David Johnson
|Kawasaki ZX-R750
|18m22.203
|123.233
|4
|Craig Neve
|Kawasaki ZX-R750
|18m25.101
|122.910
|5
|Nathan Harrison
|Kawasaki ZX-R750
|18m25.780
|122.835
|6
|Brian McCormack
|Kawasaki ZXR750
|18m35.767
|121.735
|7
|Michael Rutter
|Suzuki XR69
|18m35.829
|121.728
|8
|Dominic Herbertson
|Kawasaki ZX-R750
|18m38.028
|121.489
|9
|Ryan Kneen
|Kawasaki ZX-R750
|18m38.535
|121.434
|10
|Michael Sweeney
|Kawasaki ZX-R750
|18m41.228
|121.142
|11
|Paul Jordan
|Kawasaki ZX-R750
|18m42.004
|121.058
|12
|Julian Trummer
|Kawasaki ZX-R750
|18m43.958
|120.848
|13
|Phillip Crowe
|Suzuki XR69
|18m46.199
|120.607
|14
|Paul Potchy Williams
|Kawasaki ZX-R750
|19m06.880
|118.433
|15
|Michal Dokoupil
|Suzuki GSXR750
|19m09.085
|118.205
|16
|Shaun Anderson
|Kawasaki ZX-R750
|19m12.754
|117.829
|17
|Barry Furber
|Suzuki GSXR750
|19m22.154
|116.876
|18
|Michael Evans
|Suzuki GSXR750
|19m33.389
|115.757
|19
|Anthony Redmond
|Suzuki GSXR750
|19m44.242
|114.696
|20
|Lee Johnston
|Honda RC45
|19:m0.090
|114.133
|21
|Raul Torras Martinez
|Kawasaki ZX-R750
|19m53.019
|113.852
|22
|Lancelot Unissart
|Honda T-Bike RC30
|19m56.922
|113.481
|23
|Stefano Bonetti
|Suzuki GSXR 750 1992
|20m04.262
|112.789
|24
|Jamie Cringle
|suzuki GSXR 750
|20m07.316
|112.504
|25
|Alan Oversby
|Suzuki GSXR750
|20m13.881
|111.896
|26
|Dennis Booth
|Kawasaki ZX-R750
|20m14.291
|111.858
|27
|Dave Hewson
|Kawasaki ZX-R750
|20m14.849
|111.806
|28
|Michael Mace
|Ducati 888
|20m19.099
|111.417
|29
|Andrea Majola
|Ducati 916
|20m20.800
|111.261
|30
|Marc Colvin
|Kawasaki ZX-R750
|20m22.234
|111.131
|31
|Daniel Ingham
|Suzuki GSXR750
|20m23.688
|110.999
|32
|Timothee Monot
|Yamaha 750
|20m25.761
|110.811
|33
|Pete Murray
|Kawasaki ZX-R750
|20m40.166
|109.524
|34
|Robert Barber
|Kawasaki ZX-R750
|20m45.396
|109.064
|35
|Mark Herbertson
|Kawasaki ZX-R750
|20m47.536
|108.877
|36
|Richard Wilson
|Norton RCW588
|20m51.938
|108.494
|37
|Radley Hughes
|Kawasaki ZX-R7
|20m57.791
|107.989
|38
|David Madsen-Mygdal
|Honda RC30
|21m09.134
|107.024
|39
|Wayne Bourgeais
|Kawasaki ZX-R750
|21m24.520
|105.742
|40
|Colin Croft
|Suzuki GSXR750
|21m46.845
|103.936
|41
|Hefyn Owen
|Yamaha YZR750
|22m01.960
|102.747
|42
|Benjamin Plant
|Suzuki GSXR750
|22m10.838
|102.062
MGP Senior Qualifying
After Wednesday evening session
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Speed
|1
|Stephen Smith
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|18m52.313
|119.956
|2
|David McConnachy
|Triumph Daytona675R
|18m57.725
|119.386
|3
|Jamie Williams
|Honda CBR600RR
|19m00.559
|119.089
|4
|Daniel Ingham
|Yamaha R6
|19m13.317
|117.772
|5
|Victor Lopez
|Yamaha R6
|19m26.215
|116.469
|6
|Chris Cook
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|19m30.642
|116.029
|7
|Andrew Fisher
|Yamaha R6
|19m31.170
|115.976
|8
|Tom Robinson
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|19m36.840
|115.418
|9
|Samuel Mousley
|Yamaha YZF R6
|19m39.403
|115.167
|10
|Marc Colvin
|Suzuki GSXR600
|19m41.043
|115.007
|11
|Shaun Evans
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|19m44.580
|114.663
|12
|Radley Hughes
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|20m03.258
|112.884
|13
|Jack Fowler
|Triumph Daytona675R
|20m04.299
|112.786
|14
|Paul Cassidy*
|Yamaha R6
|20m04.806
|112.738
|15
|Dennis Booth
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|20m07.816
|112.457
|16
|Gaz Evans
|Triumph ST675R
|20m07.862
|112.453
|17
|Kevin Barsby
|TBC TBC
|20m07.973
|112.443
|18
|Michael Rees
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|20m08.427
|112.401
|19
|James Reveley
|Yamaha R6
|20m10.316
|112.225
|20
|Dean Osborne
|Honda CBR600RR
|20m13.802
|111.903
|21
|Lancelot Unissart
|Honda CBR600RR
|20m13.849
|111.899
|22
|Stuart McCann
|Triumph Daytona 675R
|20m16.051
|111.696
|23
|Jim Barnett
|Suzuki GSXR600
|20m16.922
|111.616
|24
|Amalric Blanc*
|Kawasaki ZX636R
|20m22.173
|111.136
|25
|James Ford
|Yamaha R6
|20m23.694
|110.998
|26
|Tom Snow
|Yamaha R6
|20m24.105
|110.961
|27
|Lewis Arrowsmith*
|Honda CBR600RR
|20m28.443
|110.569
|28
|Andy Lovett
|Honda CBR600RR
|20m33.548
|110.112
|29
|Michael Mace
|Triumph Daytona 675R
|20m36.598
|109.840
|30
|Frankie Stennett*
|Kawasaki ZX636R
|20m36.738
|109.828
|31
|David Brook
|Yamaha R6
|20m38.489
|109.672
|32
|Maurizio Bottalico*
|Yamaha R6
|20m40.299
|109.512
|33
|Rikki McGovern
|Triumph Daytona 675R
|20m43.138
|109.262
|34
|Emmett Burke
|Suzuki GSXR600
|20m46.338
|108.982
|35
|Liam Chawke
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|20m47.464
|108.883
|36
|Yann Galli*
|Honda CBR600RR
|20m52.003
|108.489
|37
|Richard Vuillermet
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|20m54.220
|108.297
|38
|Justin Collins
|Yamaha R6
|20m54.993
|108.230
|39
|Paul Marley
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|20m57.625
|108.004
|40
|Leon Donaghy
|Triumph Daytona 675R
|20m58.531
|107.926
|41
|Nigel Rea
|Suzuki GSXR600
|21m02.434
|107.592
|42
|Colin Croft
|Suzuki GSXR600
|21m03.727
|107.482
|43
|Daniel Forbes*
|Suzuki GSXR600
|21m07.759
|107.140
|44
|Adam Bauer
|Honda CBR600RR
|21m08.686
|107.062
|45
|Ross Orchard
|Yamaha R6
|21m10.212
|106.933
|46
|Quentin Limousin
|Suzuki GSXR600
|21m10.989
|106.868
MGP Lightweight Qualifying
After Wednesday evening session
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Speed
|1
|James Hind
|Yamaha TZ250
|19m27.738
|116.317
|2
|Mike Browne
|Yamaha TZ250
|19m56.866
|113.486
|3
|Ian Lougher
|Yamaha TZ250
|20m00.762
|113.118
|4
|Stuart Hall
|Yamaha TZ250
|20m00.891
|113.106
|5
|Michael Dunlop
|Honda RS250
|20m06.174
|112.611
|5
|Dominic Herbertson
|Honda RS250
|20m27.818
|110.626
|7
|Chris Moore
|Yamaha TZ250
|20m30.350
|110.398
|8
|Dan Sayle
|Honda RS250
|20m32.075
|110.243
|9
|Rhys Hardisty
|Yamaha TZ250
|20m51.104
|108.567
|7
|Phil Harvey
|Honda RS250
|21m11.929
|106.789
|8
|Andrew Jackson
|Yamaha TZ250
|21m13.812
|106.631
|9
|Richard Wilson
|KTM 250
|21m45.773
|104.021
|10
|Lancelot Unissart
|Honda RS250
|21m49.710
|103.708
|11
|Tom Snow
|Honda NSF250
|21m52.421
|103.494
|12
|Adrian Morris
|Yamaha TZ250
|22m03.825
|102.603
|13
|Timothee Monot
|Yamaha TZ250
|22m04.913
|102.518
|14
|Gareth Arnold*
|Yamaha TZ250
|22m05.983
|102.436
|15
|Simon Hunt
|22m21.102
|101.281
|16
|Ian Stanford
|Honda RS250
|22m25.250
|100.969
|17
|Richard Parker
|Honda RS250
|22m43.228
|99.637
|18
|Adrian Skaife
|Honda NSF250
|22m44.898
|99.515
|19
|David Glover
|Yamaha TZ250
|22m48.695
|99.239
|20
|James Chawke
|Yamaha TZ250
|23m00.256
|98.408
|21
|Will Loder
|Yamaha TZ250
|23m01.984
|98.285
MGP Junior Qualifying
After Wednesday evening session
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Speed
|1
|Francesco Curinga
|Paton S1R
|19m41.385
|114.974
|2
|Jamie Williams
|Kawasaki ER-6
|19m43.016
|114.815
|3
|Victor Lopez
|Aprilia RS660
|19m47.108
|114.419
|4
|Andrea Majola
|Paton S1R
|19m57.168
|113.458
|5
|Chris Moore
|Kawasaki ER-6
|20m04.380
|112.778
|6
|Daniel Ingham
|Aprilia RS660
|20m13.154
|111.963
|7
|Marc Colvin
|Kawasaki ER-6
|20m25.337
|110.850
|8
|Ben Rea
|Kawasaki ER-6
|20m35.093
|109.974
|9
|Jack Fowler
|Kawasaki ER-6
|20m43.107
|109.265
|10
|Michael Rees
|Kawasaki ER-6
|20m45.876
|109.022
|11
|Paul Wardell
|Kawasaki ER-6
|20m47.469
|108.883
|12
|Andrew Fisher
|Kawasaki ER-6
|21m03.940
|107.464
|13
|Albert Walker*
|Kawasaki ER-6
|21m16.744
|106.386
|14
|Wayne Bourgeais
|Kawasaki ER-6
|21m18.562
|106.235
|15
|Ivo Ladde
|Kawasaki ER-6
|21m21.046
|106.029
|16
|Mark Herbertson
|Kawasaki ER-6
|21m25.325
|105.676
|17
|Eoin Ó Siochrú*
|Kawasaki ER-6
|21m28.751
|105.395
|18
|Wayne Axon
|Kawasaki ER-6
|21m31.334
|105.184
|19
|Andy Whale*
|Aprilia RS660
|21m33.013
|105.048
|20
|Steven Moody
|Aprilia RS660
|21m35.584
|104.839
|21
|Martin Morris*
|Aprilia RS660
|21m38.251
|104.624
|22
|Darran Creer
|Suzuki SV650
|21m44.213
|104.146
|23
|Michael Mace
|Kawasaki ER-6
|21m44.536
|104.120
|24
|Leon Murphy
|Kawasaki ER-6
|21m50.065
|103.680
|25
|Mark Jackson*
|Suzuki SV650
|21m52.677
|103.474
|26
|Rodger Wibberley
|Suzuki SV650
|21m52.687
|103.473
|27
|Liam Chawke
|Kawasaki ER-6
|22m03.511
|102.627
|28
|David Brook
|Aprilia RS660
|22m05.990
|102.435
|29
|Michael Gahan*
|Aprilia RS660
|22m08.230
|102.262
|30
|Brian Appleton
|Suzuki SV650
|22m11.662
|101.999
|31
|Paul Marley
|Kawasaki ER-6
|22m17.923
|101.522
|32
|Garth Woods
|Kawasaki ER-6
|22m18.776
|101.457
|33
|Richard Kay*
|Aprilia RS660
|22m23.046
|101.134
|34
|Adrian Skaife
|Kawasaki ER-6
|22m31.628
|100.492
|35
|Ross Orchard
|Kawasaki ER-6
|22m32.731
|100.410
|36
|Stuart Clotworthy*
|Kawasaki ER-6
|22m35.075
|100.237
|37
|Quentin Limousin
|Suzuki SV650
|22m49.266
|99.198
|38
|Krystian Paluch
|Aprilia RS660
|22m51.209
|99.057
|39
|Peter Creer
|Yamaha MT-07
|22m59.795
|98.441
|40
|Richard Duncan
|Kawasaki ER-6
|23m20.488
|96.986
|41
|Yuri Barrigan
|Kawasaki ER-6
|23m50.795
|94.932
|42
|Peter Boast
|Yamaha MT-07
|23m54.303
|94.700
|43
|Nigel Rea
|Kawasaki ER-6
|51m27.867
|43.988
MGP Senior Classic Qualifying
After Wednesday evening session
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Speed
|1
|John McGuinness
|Paton – T-Bike A1-B22
|20m38.400
|109.680
|2
|Stefano Bonetti
|Paton A1-B22
|20m59.152
|107.873
|3
|Dominic Herbertson
|Yamaha XS-500
|20m59.981
|107.802
|4
|Rob Hodson
|Honda CB500
|21m24.718
|105.726
|5
|Jamie Coward
|Norton 500Manx
|21m40.020
|104.481
|6
|Mike Browne
|Norton ES2
|21m44.917
|104.089
|7
|James Hillier
|Yamaha 500
|21m45.421
|104.049
|8
|Lee Johnston
|Yamaha TX-500
|21m50.106
|103.677
|9
|Alan Oversby
|Honda CB500
|21m54.733
|103.312
|10
|Michael Russell
|Norton 500Manx
|22m00.518
|102.860
|11
|Michael Sweeney
|Honda CB500
|22m28.768
|100.705
|12
|Mark Parrett
|Norton 500Manx
|22m38.663
|99.972
|13
|John Leigh Pemberton
|Norton 500Manx
|22m50.054
|99.141
|14
|Richard Bairstow
|Paton A1-B22
|22m54.042
|98.853
|15
|Hefyn Owen
|Seeley G50
|22m54.902
|98.791
|16
|Ben Rea
|Honda CB500
|23m03.081
|98.207
|17
|Will Loder
|Seeley G50
|23m09.984
|97.719
|18
|Keith Clarke
|Norton 500Manx
|23m14.692
|97.389
|19
|Nathan Harrison
|Honda CB350
|23m17.242
|97.212
|20
|Nigel Moore
|Honda CB350
|23m34.564
|96.021
|21
|Andy Hornby*
|Honda T-Bike CB500
|23m38.637
|95.745
|22
|David Madsen-Mygdal
|Honda CB450
|23m55.359
|94.630
|23
|Colin Stockdale
|Honda T-Bike CB500
|24m08.830
|93.750
|24
|Richard Parker
|Honda CB350
|24m12.513
|93.512
|25
|Leon Murphy
|Honda CB350K4
|24m27.817
|92.537
|26
|Kelly Carruthers*
|Honda-T Bike CB500
|24m29.076
|92.458
|27
|Phil Harvey
|Honda CB500
|24m33.309
|92.193
|28
|Maria Costello MBE
|Honda CB350
|24m37.015
|91.961
|29
|Lee Jennings
|Norton 500Manx
|24m40.245
|91.761
|30
|Ian Lougher
|MV Agusta 500
|24m53.131
|90.969
|31
|Jeff Smith
|Matchless G50
|25m05.644
|90.213
|32
|Richard Wilson
|DKW 350
|25m26.913
|88.956
|33
|Jamie O’Brien
|Seeley G50
|25m30.521
|88.746
|34
|Shelley Pike
|BSA GoldStar
|26m20.940
|85.916
|35
|Geoffrey Bates
|Honda CB350
|26m36.888
|85.058
|36
|Adrian Skaife
|Aermacchi 350
|26m40.813
|84.849
|37
|Garth Woods
|Honda CB350
|27m04.163
|83.630
|38
|Michael Moreton
|Seeley T-Bike 7R
|29m08.582
|77.679