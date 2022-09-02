MotoGP 2022 – Round 14 – Misano

Friday Reports/Results

Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) set a 1:31.517 in MotoGP FP2 to end the opening day of practice at Misan on top. The Italian beating 2023 team-mate Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) by just 0.114s. Bastianini took his first premier class podium at the venue here last year, and now the Beast is back and qicker than ever.

Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) made it a Desmosedici 1-2-3 on Friday afternoon, the top three split by 0.185s, but there was another headline from the red garage: a three-place grid penalty for Bagnaia after the Italian was slow on the line in FP1…

Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) topped FP1 from Miller and Michele Pirro (Aruba.it Racing), as the wildcard showed some early speed at a venue he knows well. Miller and Pirro proved the only two Borgo Panigale machines in the top five in the first session of the weekend. Bagnaia was sixth, but after getting in the way of Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol), having thought the session was finished, the Italian got his penalty.

It wasn’t the start to the afternoon session that Ducati would have been looking for either, as Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) and then Bagnaia crashed unhurt in separate incidents, but by the end of play the Bologna bullets would be back on top.

Before that, Maverick Viñales and Aprilia Racing teammate Aleix Espargaro found themselves P1 and P2 heading into the final 20 minutes of FP2 as the RS-GP stars looked to be back in the groove following a tricky weekend at the Red Bull Ring. Viñales, at the summit, was nearly three-tenths clear of the chasing pack after setting a 1:31.882. They’d also been ahead of Bagnaia in the morning.

Miller and Quartararo leapfrogged Aleix Espargaro to split the Aprilias with just under 15 minutes left on the clock, but it was still a good showing from Noale. Next, World Championship leader Quartararo climbed to P1 by just 0.004s, but then it was time attack territory…

Just before the chequered flag, Bastianini, Bagnaia and Zarco went P1, P2 and P3 in quick succession, and Miller joined them at the sharp end of the timesheets by taking over in P3. Viñales was trying to improve his time but the Spaniard couldn’t better his earlier pace, seeing Ducati lockout the top four positions.

Again, Quartararo leads the non-Desmosedici charge in P5 ahead of Viñales and Aleix Espargaro, the trio within half a second of Bastianini heading into Saturday’s action.

Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing), Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) and Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) were late improvers to pounce into the top 10, and with the weather looking uncertain, it could prove crucial in terms of automatic Q2 promotion.

MotoGP Friday Combined Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 E.Bastianini DUCATI 1m31.517 2 F.Bagnaia DUCATI +0.114 3 J.Miller DUCATI +0.185 4 J.Zarco DUCATI +0.320 5 F.Quartararo YAMAHA +0.326 6 M.Viñales APRILIA +0.365 7 A.Espargaro APRILIA +0.412 8 J.Martin DUCATI +0.649 9 M.Bezzecchi DUCATI +0.674 10 F.Morbidelli YAMAHA +0.725 11 P.Espargaro HONDA +0.784 12 M.Oliveira KTM +0.813 13 B.Binder KTM +0.841 14 A.Rins SUZUKI +0.848 15 A.Marquez HONDA +0.901 16 T.Nakagami HONDA +1.049 17 F.Di Giannanto DUCATI +1.139 18 M.Pirro DUCATI +1.156 19 L.Marini DUCATI +1.232 20 A.Dovizioso YAMAHA +1.377 21 S.Bradl HONDA +1.461 22 R.Fernandez KTM +1.683 23 R.Gardner KTM +2.042 24 D.Binder YAMAHA +2.091 25 K.Watanabe SUZUKI +4.502

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 200 2 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 168 3 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 156 4 ZARCO Johann FRA 125 5 MILLER Jack AUS 123 6 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 118 7 BINDER Brad RSA 107 8 RINS Alex SPA 92 9 MARTIN Jorge SPA 87 10 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 85 11 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 85 12 MIR Joan SPA 77 13 MARINI Luca ITA 69 14 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 68 15 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 60 16 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 45 17 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 42 18 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 29 19 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 26 20 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 23 21 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 11 22 BINDER Darryn RSA 10

Moto2

Thanks to an 1:36.573 in Moto2 FP1, Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) tops the standings on Friday at the Gran Premio Gryfyn di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini despite a crash in the closing stages of FP2. Alonso Lopez (+Ego Speed Up) is just 0.024s in arrears and rounding out the top three is wildcard Mattia Pasini (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) – the Italian also crashed in the afternoon session.

With 20 minutes to go, Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), Lopez and Albert Arenas (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) were the only riders who had improved their times inside the top 10, as the top five remained unchanged from FP1.

After finishing FP1 in P2, wildcard Pasini then had a small crash at Turn 4 with 15 minutes to go while still in second, 0.095s off Vietti’s Friday morning pace. A few minutes later, the latter crashed unhurt at Turn 10 right in front of teammate Niccolo Antonelli, who did well to avoid both bike and rider.

Some improvements came in the final five minutes of the session, most notably Lopez moving up to P2 ahead of Pasini, with the top five covered by just 0.119s as Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) bettered their morning efforts.

Behind Vietti, Lopez and Pasini, Fernandez ends Day 1 in P4 only 0.094s away from top spot, with Dixon P5 after his late improvement. Sixth place Aron Canet (Flexbox HP40) and seventh place Arenas both crashed unhurt while pushing for a better time, both the Spaniards are safely inside the provisional automatic Q2 places though, as are Chantra, Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) in P8, P9 and P10 respectively.

The final riders set to move through as it stands are Championship leader Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), Filip Salac (Gresini Racing Moto2), Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Italtrans Racing Team) and Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team)… but it could all change again in FP3 of course.

Senna Agius started the opening day of his wildcard weekend with MarcVDS 27th on the time-sheets, 1.631s from Vietti’s P1 benchmark.

Moto2 Friday Combined Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C.Vietti KALEX 1m36.573 2 A.Lopez BOSCOSCURO +0.024 3 M.Pasini KALEX +0.095 4 A.Fernandez KALEX +0.097 5 J.Dixon KALEX +0.119 6 A.Canet KALEX +0.205 7 A.Arenas KALEX +0.229 8 S.Chantra KALEX +0.275 9 P.Acosta KALEX +0.355 10 T.Arbolino KALEX +0.362 11 A.Ogura KALEX +0.389 12 F.Salac KALEX +0.400 13 L.Dalla Porta KALEX +0.589 14 B.Bendsneyde KALEX +0.602 15 M.Gonzalez KALEX +0.645 16 N.Antonelli KALEX +0.706 17 M.Schrotter KALEX +0.719 18 F.Aldeguer BOSCOSCURO +0.741 19 J.Roberts KALEX +0.779 20 J.Navarro KALEX +0.866 21 B.Baltus KALEX +1.063 22 Z.Vd Goorberg KALEX +1.284 23 J.Alcoba KALEX +1.391 24 S.Corsi MV AGUSTA +1.418 25 M.Ramirez MV AGUSTA +1.425 26 C.Beaubier KALEX +1.497 27 S.Agius KALEX +1.631 28 A.Zaccone KALEX +1.819 29 T.Hada KALEX +1.939 30 K.Kubo KALEX +2.304 31 S.Kelly KALEX +2.508

Moto2 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 OGURA Ai JPN 183 2 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 182 3 VIETTI Celestino ITA 156 4 CANET Aron SPA 137 5 ROBERTS Joe USA 108 6 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 108 7 DIXON Jake GBR 108 8 SCHROTTER Marcel GER 96 9 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 92 10 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 88 11 NAVARRO Jorge SPA 75 12 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 64 13 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 62 14 ARENAS Albert SPA 52 15 LOWES Sam GBR 51 16 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 44 17 BEAUBIER Cameron USA 43 18 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 41 19 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 38 20 SALAC Filip CZE 21 21 BALTUS Barry BEL 20 22 DALLA PORTA Lorenzo ITA 10

Moto3

Leopard Racing’s Dennis Foggia has marked himself as an early favourite in Moto3 at the Gran Premio Gryfyn di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini after prevailing by a margin of 0.382 seconds in FP2. ‘The Rocket’ lived up to his nickname by setting a 1:41.608 around the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli when no one else could go any better than a 1:41.990. Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max’s Ayumu Sasaki, the race winner a fortnight ago at the Red Bull Ring, was second fastest, with fellow Austria podium finisher Tatsuki Suzuki third but a full 0.546 seconds adrift of teammate Foggia.

Foggia had been the pace-setter by a smaller margin in FP1 on a 1:42.442 and he was first to improve that benchmark when he clocked a 1:42.361 and 1:42.323 with around a quarter of an hour to go in FP2. Suzuki soon made it a Leopard one-two when he set a 1:42.349, before Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3) joined the top three on a 1:42.467.

With less than three minutes remaining before the chequered flag, Sasaki went quickest on a 1:41.990 and World Championship leader Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) jumped from 24th to second on a 1:42.158. However, Foggia hit back with his 1:41.608, following Suzuki across the stripe. Behind that top three of Foggia, Sasaki, and Suzuki is Garcia and another rider who was outside the top 14 Q2 cut-off for much of the session: John McPhee (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max), who lapped as quickly as a 1:42.278.

Behind that top five, sixth and seventh went to MT Helmets – MSI team-mates Diogo Moreira and Ryusei Yamanaka, while Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) shook off pain from a highside in FP1 to claim eighth at 0.818 seconds off the pace. Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) and Öncü rounded out the top 10, with David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) last of those within one second of Foggia’s pace. The latter had regrouped from an early spill at Tramonto (Turn 10). Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team), Joel Kelso (CIP Green Power) and Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) are the last riders currently set to go straight to Q2.

Wildcard entrant Harrison Voight was 27th on Friday, 2.291s behind P1 man Foggia.

Moto3 Friday Combined Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D.Foggia HONDA 1m41.608 2 A.Sasaki HUSQVARNA +0.382 3 T.Suzuki HONDA +0.546 4 S.Garcia GASGAS +0.550 5 J.Mcphee HUSQVARNA +0.670 6 D.Moreira KTM +0.755 7 R.Yamanaka KTM +0.761 8 J.Masia KTM +0.818 9 I.Guevara GASGAS +0.858 10 D.Öncü KTM +0.859 11 D.Muñoz KTM +0.910 12 S.Nepa KTM +1.021 13 J.Kelso KTM +1.025 14 A.Migno HONDA +1.131 15 C.Tatay CFMOTO +1.218 16 A.Fernandez KTM +1.258 17 R.Rossi HONDA +1.264 18 D.Holgado KTM +1.379 19 K.Toba KTM +1.398 20 E.Bartolini KTM +1.414 21 I.Ortolá KTM +1.580 22 N.Carraro KTM +1.739 23 T.Furusato HONDA +1.786 24 S.Ogden HONDA +1.812 25 L.Fellon HONDA +1.847 26 X.Artigas CFMOTO +2.064 27 H.Voight HONDA +2.291 28 A.Surra HONDA +2.293 29 J.Whatley HONDA +2.583 30 M.Aji HONDA +2.838 31 A.Carrasco KTM +3.152

Moto3 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 GARCIA Sergio SPA 193 2 GUEVARA Izan SPA 188 3 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 144 4 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 138 5 MASIA Jaume SPA 127 6 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 127 7 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 114 8 MIGNO Andrea ITA 84 9 TATAY Carlos SPA 70 10 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 64 11 TOBA Kaito JPN 63 12 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 62 13 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 56 14 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 54 15 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 54 16 MUÑOZ David SPA 48 17 MCPHEE John GBR 40 18 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 38 19 NEPA Stefano ITA 30 20 FERNANDEZ Adrian SPA 29 21 BARTOLINI Elia ITA 23 22 KELSO Joel AUS 22

MotoE

Dominique Aegerter took a big step towards the 2022 FIM Enel MotoE World Cup with pole position for both races in the final round of the season at the Gran Premio Gryfyn di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini. The Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE rider’s 1:43.174 in Q2 sees him secure top spot by a margin of almost a quarter of a second. Perhaps more importantly, the only other rider left in contention for the Cup, the LCR E-Team’s Eric Granado, is set to start from Row 2 after qualifying fourth fastest… although the Brazilian has won from there before this season more than once. Pons Racing 40’s Mattia Casadei and Jordi Torres, meanwhile, complete the front row as the former shows top pace on home turf and the latter gets back to the front at his favourite track on the calendar.

In Q2, Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE) set the initial pace with a 1:43.652, but when Granado posted his first laptime, the Brazilian went fastest on a 1:43.451. The Brazilian did not hold onto top spot for long, however, with Casadei clocking a 1:43.415 before Aegerter went just two thousandths of a second quicker again.

Casadei then looked like reclaiming the ascendancy, going fastest in the third sector only to lose the front and crash at the Carro corner (Turn 14). The incident triggered a yellow flag which meant Granado’s next lap would not count, although he had seemed unlikely to improve on that lap.

Next time round and with the chequered flag out, Granado went event quicker but Torres pipped him to the front row with a 1:43.442. The head of the grid will therefore be Aegerter with Casadei and Torres alongside, while Granado heads up Row 2, where he will be joined by Ferrari in fifth and Miquel Pons (LCR E-Team) in sixth.

With just two races to go in the 2022 FIM Enel MotoE World Cup, Aegerter leads Granado by 17.5 points.

MotoE Friday Combined Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Team Time/Gap 1 M.CASADEI Pons Racing 40 1m43.680 2 J.Torres Pons Racing 40 +0.229 3 M.Ferrari Felo Gresini MotoE +0.243 4 E.Granado LCR E-Team +0.440 5 D.Aegerter Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE +0.451 6 M.Pons LCR E-Team +0.637 7 N.Canepa WithU GRT RNF MotoE Team +0.678 8 A.Escrig Tech3 E-racing +0.693 9 H.Garzo Tech3 E-racing +0.734 10 H.Okubo Avant Ajo MotoE +0.905 11 X.Cardelus Avintia Esponsorama Racing +0.924 12 K.Manfredi Octo Pramac MotoE +1.207 13 M.Alcoba Zinia Aspar Team +1.212 14 X.Fores Octo Pramac MotoE +1.491 15 B.Smith WithU GRT RNF MotoE Team +1.820 16 M.Herrera Zinia Aspar Team +1.827 17 K.Zannoni Ongetta SIC58 Squadracorse +2.159 18 A.Finello Felo Gresini MotoE +3.128

MotoE Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 AEGERTER Dominique SWI 194 2 GRANADO Eric BRA 176.5 3 FERRARI Matteo ITA 121.5 4 PONS Miquel SPA 115 5 CASADEI Mattia ITA 111 6 OKUBO Hikari JPN 79.5 7 GARZO Hector SPA 78 8 CANEPA Niccolo ITA 74.5 9 ZANNONI Kevin ITA 60.5 10 ESCRIG Alex SPA 60 11 MANFREDI Kevin ITA 45.5 12 TORRES Jordi SPA 41 13 ALCOBA Marc SPA 40.5 14 FORES Xavi SPA 33.5 15 MANTOVANI Andrea ITA 25 16 CARDELUS Xavi AND 20 17 HERRERA Maria SPA 19 18 TULOVIC Lukas GER 10 19 FINELLO Alessio ITA 9 20 SMITH Bradley GBR 8 21 ROCCOLI Massimo ITA 6 22 ORRADRE Unai SPA 1 23 RUIZ Yeray SPA 0

Gran Premio Gryfyn di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini

Times in AEST

Saturday

Time Class Event 1700 Moto3 FP3 1755 Moto2 FP3 1855 MotoGP FP3 2035 Moto3 Q1 2100 Moto3 Q2 2130 MotoGP FP4 2210 MotoGP Q1 2235 MotoGP Q2 2310 Moto2 Q1 2335 Moto2 Q2 0025 (Sun) MotoE Race 1

Sunday

Time Class Event 1700 Moto3 WUP 1720 Moto2 WUP 1740 MotoGP WUP 1900 Moto3 Race 2020 Moto2 Race 2200 MotoGP Race 2330 MotoE Race 2

