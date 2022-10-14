MotoGP 2022 – Round 18 – Phillip Island

Phillip Island Friday MotoGP Report

The skies were mainly clear when the second MotoGP practice session got underway on schedule at 1410 this afternoon here at Phillip Island.

It took only nine-minutes of FP2 for Marc Marquez to lower Zarco’s morning benchmark, a 1m30.126.

Vinales was also right on it straight from the off, moving up to P2 on combined times early on to push Zarco back to P3.

Fabio Quartararo then got wound up to move up to P3 on combined times, pushing Zarco back to P4 and Miller P5.

Pecco Bagnaia was having a few troubles braking for turn four, running up the slip road a couple of times.

The track kept getting better as the session wore on and by the halfway point of the 45-minute session the top 16 were all in the 1m30s.

Edge grip still looked far from perfect though, riders were having little front end nibbles at various points around the circuit, and were having to hold back a little on the corner exits.

Ten minutes to go…

With ten minutes to run things started to get a little more serious. Marc Marquez had been putting in a fairly long run but was called into the pits with eight-minutes left on the shot clock. He was not on his Pat Malone, as at this stage of proceedings almost every single rider was in the pits swapping in some softer rubber for a late time attack.

The forecast for FP3 on Saturday morning is for fine but cool weather, thus this afternoon could prove vital in regards to making it straight through to Q2 on Saturday afternoon, if conditions are not favourable tomorrow morning.

With five-minutes left in the session every rider was on an out-lap and setting up to bank in a fast lap time.

Bezzecchi first into the 1m29s…

Marco Bezzecchi first in the 1m29s but only seconds later Maverick Vinales went P1 on the back of a 1m29.745. Pol Espargaro then in the 29s also to go through P3.

Fabio Quartararo then went to the top of the charts with just over two-minutes remaining, a 1m29.614 the time to beat.

Red sectors everywhere again…

Marco Bezzecchi goes top again, a 1m29.513 pushing Quartararo back to P2. Zarco then bested them all once again, a 1m29.475 to go P1. Pol Espargaro then went up to P3 which relegated Quartararo to P4 and Vinales to P5.

Marc Marquez crossed the stripe with two-seconds remaining in the session to go P6, but he still had one more chance. He failed to improve though.

A disappointing day for Jack Miller, he did go out on softs but something must have held him back and he finished the opening day in P13. He will be hoping for fine conditions tomorrow morning if he is to make it through to Q2 without having to also contest Q1.

The wind was blowing across the circuit quite hard and causing the riders plenty of problems

The fastest ever lap of Phillip Island by a motorcycle was recorded by Jorge Lorenzo on a Yamaha way back in 2013, his 1m27.899 for pole position remains the outright benchmark. The fastest race lap was also set that year on what was then a freshly resurfaced track. Marc Marquez the holder of the race lap record at 1m28.108.

2022 Phillip Island MotoGP Combined Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J.Zarco DUCATI 1m29.475 2 M.Bezzecchi DUCATI +0.038 3 P.Espargaro HONDA +0.052 4 F.Quartararo YAMAHA +0.139 5 M.Viñales APRILIA +0.270 6 M.Marquez HONDA +0.300 7 A.Espargaro APRILIA +0.357 8 F.Bagnaia DUCATI +0.363 9 E.Bastianini DUCATI +0.374 10 J.Martin DUCATI +0.406 11 M.Oliveira KTM +0.448 12 J.Mir SUZUKI +0.469 13 J.Miller DUCATI +0.546 14 A.Marquez HONDA +0.613 15 B.Binder KTM +0.624 16 A.Rins SUZUKI +0.663 17 F.Di Giannanto DUCATI +0.683 18 C.Crutchlow YAMAHA +0.731 19 F.Morbidelli YAMAHA +1.144 20 L.Marini DUCATI +1.250 21 R.Fernandez KTM +1.366 22 R.Gardner KTM +1.465 23 D.Binder YAMAHA +1.603 24 T.Nagashima HONDA +2.102

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 219 2 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 217 3 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 199 4 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 180 5 MILLER Jack AUS 179 6 BINDER Brad RSA 154 7 ZARCO Johann FRA 151 8 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 131 9 MARTIN Jorge SPA 127 10 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 122 11 RINS Alex SPA 112 12 MARINI Luca ITA 101 13 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 84 14 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 80 15 MIR Joan SPA 77 16 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 50 17 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 49 18 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 46 19 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 31 20 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 23 21 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 15 22 BINDER Darryn RSA 10 23 GARDNER Remy AUS 9 24 FERNANDEZ Raul SPA 9 25 CRUTCHLOW Cal GBR 3 26 BRADL Stefan GER 2 27 PIRRO Michele ITA 0 28 SAVADORI Lorenzo ITA 0 29 PETRUCCI Danilo ITA 0 30 WATANABE Kazuki JPN 0 31 NAGASHIMA Tetsuta JPN 0

Phillip Island Moto2 Friday Practice Report

(TBC)

2022 Phillip Island Moto2 Free Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J.Dixon KALEX 1m33.767 2 F.Aldeguer BOSCOSCURO +0.382 3 A.Lopez BOSCOSCURO +0.461 4 J.Roberts KALEX +0.741 5 S.Lowes KALEX +0.777 6 A.Canet KALEX +0.836 7 A.Fernandez KALEX +0.852 8 F.Salac KALEX +0.876 9 S.Chantra KALEX +0.898 10 A.Arenas KALEX +1.054 11 P.Acosta KALEX +1.083 12 M.Schrotter KALEX +1.162 13 T.Arbolino KALEX +1.234 14 B.Bendsneyde KALEX +1.251 15 C.Beaubier KALEX +1.295 16 C.Vietti KALEX +1.316 17 A.Ogura KALEX +1.329 18 J.Alcoba KALEX +1.348 19 M.Gonzalez KALEX +1.381 20 B.Baltus KALEX +1.432 21 J.Navarro KALEX +1.593 22 S.Corsi MV AGUSTA +1.776 23 N.Antonelli KALEX +2.109 24 M.Ramirez MV AGUSTA +2.252 25 A.Zaccone KALEX +2.332 26 S.Kelly KALEX +2.343 27 K.Kubo KALEX +2.400 28 L.Dalla Porta KALEX +2.762 29 T.Hada KALEX +3.761

Phillip Island Moto3 Friday Practice Report

The track was mainly dry for the Moto3 session and the riders were soon lapping around three-seconds off the 1m36.302 race lap record set here by Jack Miller on what was a newly resurfaced track back in 2014.

Husqvarna’s Ayumu Sasaki finished the session as the Friday benchmark after a late 1m37.797 pushed him ahead of his Leopard Honda countryman Tatsuki Suzuki who was the only other rider in the 37s.

Joel Kelso was P2 for the majority of the session but was shuffled all the way back to P12 by the end of the session.

2022 Phillip Island Moto3 Free Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A.Sasaki HUSQVARNA 1m37.797 2 T.Suzuki HONDA +0.189 3 D.Moreira KTM +0.408 4 I.Guevara GASGAS +0.533 5 S.Garcia GASGAS +0.558 6 D.Foggia HONDA +0.669 7 A.Migno HONDA +0.741 8 S.Nepa KTM +0.756 9 J.Masia KTM +0.779 10 A.Fernandez KTM +0.827 11 J.Mcphee HUSQVARNA +0.963 12 J.Kelso KTM +1.087 13 S.Ogden HONDA +1.119 14 K.Toba KTM +1.189 15 C.Tatay CFMOTO +1.263 16 D.Öncü KTM +1.377 17 R.Yamanaka KTM +1.402 18 D.Muñoz KTM +1.535 19 D.Holgado KTM +1.572 20 I.Ortolá KTM +1.670 21 M.Aji HONDA +1.882 22 E.Bartolini KTM +1.886 23 X.Artigas CFMOTO +2.024 24 L.Fellon HONDA +2.074 25 R.Rossi HONDA +2.153 26 T.Furusato HONDA +2.241 27 A.Surra HONDA +2.310 28 N.Carraro KTM +2.406 29 A.Carrasco KTM +2.769 30 J.Whatley HONDA +3.238

Moto3 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 GUEVARA Izan SPA 265 2 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 216 3 GARCIA Sergio SPA 209 4 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 194 5 MASIA Jaume SPA 163 6 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 154 7 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 128 8 MIGNO Andrea ITA 100 9 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 88 10 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 84 11 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 81 12 TATAY Carlos SPA 80 13 MUÑOZ David SPA 79 14 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 79 15 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 76 16 TOBA Kaito JPN 63 17 MCPHEE John GBR 62 18 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 59 19 NEPA Stefano ITA 53 20 FERNANDEZ Adrian SPA 40 21 KELSO Joel AUS 28 22 BARTOLINI Elia ITA 24 23 OGDEN Scott GBR 21 24 BERTELLE Matteo ITA 16 25 FELLON Lorenzo FRA 11 26 AJI Mario INA 5 27 FURUSATO Taiyo JPN 2 28 SURRA Alberto ITA 0 29 CARRASCO Ana SPA 0 30 SALVADOR David SPA 0 31 AZMAN Syarifuddin MAL 0 32 PEREZ Vicente SPA 0 33 LUNETTA Luca ITA 0 34 WHATLEY Joshua GBR 0 35 RIU MALE Gerard SPA 0 36 CARRARO Nicola Fabio ITA 0 37 RUEDA José Antonio SPA 0 38 GARCIA Marc SPA 0 39 VOIGHT Harrison AUS 0 40 MOROSI Alessandro ITA 0 41 HERRERA Maria SPA 0 42 ALONSO David COL 0

Phillip Island Moto2 Friday Practice

TBC

2022 Phillip Island Moto2 Free Practice Results

TBC

Moto2 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 238.5 2 OGURA Ai JPN 237 3 CANET Aron SPA 185 4 VIETTI Celestino ITA 165 5 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 150.5 6 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 132 7 ROBERTS Joe USA 130 8 DIXON Jake GBR 127.5 9 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 120 10 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 110.5 11 SCHROTTER Marcel GER 104.5 12 NAVARRO Jorge SPA 83 13 ARENAS Albert SPA 74 14 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 74 15 BEAUBIER Cameron USA 55 16 LOWES Sam GBR 51 17 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 48 18 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 47 19 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 44 20 SALAC Filip CZE 37 21 BALTUS Barry BEL 30 22 DALLA PORTA Lorenzo ITA 15 23 MANZI Stefano ITA 9 24 ZACCONE Alessandro ITA 9 25 KUBO Keminth THA 7.5 26 FENATI Romano ITA 7 27 RODRIGO Gabriel ARG 6 28 KELLY Sean Dylan USA 5.5 29 RAMIREZ Marcos SPA 5 30 HADA Taiga JPN 1.5 31 PASINI Mattia ITA 1 32 VD GOORBERGH Zonta NED 0 33 CORSI Simone ITA 0 34 AGIUS Senna AUS 0 35 ANTONELLI Niccolò ITA 0 36 SKINNER Rory GBR 0 37 TOLEDO Alex SPA 0 38 BIESIEKIRSKI Piotr POL 0

Phillip Island MotoGP Schedule

Saturday Time Class Session 0900 Moto3 FP3 0955 MotoGP FP3 1055 Moto2 FP3 1145 OJC R2 1235 Moto3 Q1 1300 Moto3 Q2 1330 MotoGP FP4 1410 MotoGP Q1 1435 MotoGP Q2 1510 Moto2 Q1 1535 Moto2 Q2 1605 Superbikes R2 1645 OJC R3 1740 Superbikes R3 Sunday Time Class Session 0900 Moto3 WUP 0920 Moto2 WUP 0940 MotoGP WUP 1100 Moto3 Race 1220 Moto2 Race 1400 MotoGP Race

2022 MotoGP Calendar