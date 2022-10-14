MotoGP 2022 – Round 18 – Phillip Island
Phillip Island Friday MotoGP Report
The skies were mainly clear when the second MotoGP practice session got underway on schedule at 1410 this afternoon here at Phillip Island.
It took only nine-minutes of FP2 for Marc Marquez to lower Zarco’s morning benchmark, a 1m30.126.
Vinales was also right on it straight from the off, moving up to P2 on combined times early on to push Zarco back to P3.
Fabio Quartararo then got wound up to move up to P3 on combined times, pushing Zarco back to P4 and Miller P5.
Pecco Bagnaia was having a few troubles braking for turn four, running up the slip road a couple of times.
The track kept getting better as the session wore on and by the halfway point of the 45-minute session the top 16 were all in the 1m30s.
Edge grip still looked far from perfect though, riders were having little front end nibbles at various points around the circuit, and were having to hold back a little on the corner exits.
Ten minutes to go…
With ten minutes to run things started to get a little more serious. Marc Marquez had been putting in a fairly long run but was called into the pits with eight-minutes left on the shot clock. He was not on his Pat Malone, as at this stage of proceedings almost every single rider was in the pits swapping in some softer rubber for a late time attack.
The forecast for FP3 on Saturday morning is for fine but cool weather, thus this afternoon could prove vital in regards to making it straight through to Q2 on Saturday afternoon, if conditions are not favourable tomorrow morning.
With five-minutes left in the session every rider was on an out-lap and setting up to bank in a fast lap time.
Bezzecchi first into the 1m29s…
Marco Bezzecchi first in the 1m29s but only seconds later Maverick Vinales went P1 on the back of a 1m29.745. Pol Espargaro then in the 29s also to go through P3.
Fabio Quartararo then went to the top of the charts with just over two-minutes remaining, a 1m29.614 the time to beat.
Red sectors everywhere again…
Marco Bezzecchi goes top again, a 1m29.513 pushing Quartararo back to P2. Zarco then bested them all once again, a 1m29.475 to go P1. Pol Espargaro then went up to P3 which relegated Quartararo to P4 and Vinales to P5.
Marc Marquez crossed the stripe with two-seconds remaining in the session to go P6, but he still had one more chance. He failed to improve though.
A disappointing day for Jack Miller, he did go out on softs but something must have held him back and he finished the opening day in P13. He will be hoping for fine conditions tomorrow morning if he is to make it through to Q2 without having to also contest Q1.
The wind was blowing across the circuit quite hard and causing the riders plenty of problems
The fastest ever lap of Phillip Island by a motorcycle was recorded by Jorge Lorenzo on a Yamaha way back in 2013, his 1m27.899 for pole position remains the outright benchmark. The fastest race lap was also set that year on what was then a freshly resurfaced track. Marc Marquez the holder of the race lap record at 1m28.108.
2022 Phillip Island MotoGP Combined Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|J.Zarco
|DUCATI
|1m29.475
|2
|M.Bezzecchi
|DUCATI
|+0.038
|3
|P.Espargaro
|HONDA
|+0.052
|4
|F.Quartararo
|YAMAHA
|+0.139
|5
|M.Viñales
|APRILIA
|+0.270
|6
|M.Marquez
|HONDA
|+0.300
|7
|A.Espargaro
|APRILIA
|+0.357
|8
|F.Bagnaia
|DUCATI
|+0.363
|9
|E.Bastianini
|DUCATI
|+0.374
|10
|J.Martin
|DUCATI
|+0.406
|11
|M.Oliveira
|KTM
|+0.448
|12
|J.Mir
|SUZUKI
|+0.469
|13
|J.Miller
|DUCATI
|+0.546
|14
|A.Marquez
|HONDA
|+0.613
|15
|B.Binder
|KTM
|+0.624
|16
|A.Rins
|SUZUKI
|+0.663
|17
|F.Di Giannanto
|DUCATI
|+0.683
|18
|C.Crutchlow
|YAMAHA
|+0.731
|19
|F.Morbidelli
|YAMAHA
|+1.144
|20
|L.Marini
|DUCATI
|+1.250
|21
|R.Fernandez
|KTM
|+1.366
|22
|R.Gardner
|KTM
|+1.465
|23
|D.Binder
|YAMAHA
|+1.603
|24
|T.Nagashima
|HONDA
|+2.102
MotoGP Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|QUARTARARO Fabio
|FRA
|219
|2
|BAGNAIA Francesco
|ITA
|217
|3
|ESPARGARO Aleix
|SPA
|199
|4
|BASTIANINI Enea
|ITA
|180
|5
|MILLER Jack
|AUS
|179
|6
|BINDER Brad
|RSA
|154
|7
|ZARCO Johann
|FRA
|151
|8
|OLIVEIRA Miguel
|POR
|131
|9
|MARTIN Jorge
|SPA
|127
|10
|VIÑALES Maverick
|SPA
|122
|11
|RINS Alex
|SPA
|112
|12
|MARINI Luca
|ITA
|101
|13
|MARQUEZ Marc
|SPA
|84
|14
|BEZZECCHI Marco
|ITA
|80
|15
|MIR Joan
|SPA
|77
|16
|MARQUEZ Alex
|SPA
|50
|17
|ESPARGARO Pol
|SPA
|49
|18
|NAKAGAMI Takaaki
|JPN
|46
|19
|MORBIDELLI Franco
|ITA
|31
|20
|DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio
|ITA
|23
|21
|DOVIZIOSO Andrea
|ITA
|15
|22
|BINDER Darryn
|RSA
|10
|23
|GARDNER Remy
|AUS
|9
|24
|FERNANDEZ Raul
|SPA
|9
|25
|CRUTCHLOW Cal
|GBR
|3
|26
|BRADL Stefan
|GER
|2
|27
|PIRRO Michele
|ITA
|0
|28
|SAVADORI Lorenzo
|ITA
|0
|29
|PETRUCCI Danilo
|ITA
|0
|30
|WATANABE Kazuki
|JPN
|0
|31
|NAGASHIMA Tetsuta
|JPN
|0
Phillip Island Moto2 Friday Practice Report
(TBC)
2022 Phillip Island Moto2 Free Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|J.Dixon
|KALEX
|1m33.767
|2
|F.Aldeguer
|BOSCOSCURO
|+0.382
|3
|A.Lopez
|BOSCOSCURO
|+0.461
|4
|J.Roberts
|KALEX
|+0.741
|5
|S.Lowes
|KALEX
|+0.777
|6
|A.Canet
|KALEX
|+0.836
|7
|A.Fernandez
|KALEX
|+0.852
|8
|F.Salac
|KALEX
|+0.876
|9
|S.Chantra
|KALEX
|+0.898
|10
|A.Arenas
|KALEX
|+1.054
|11
|P.Acosta
|KALEX
|+1.083
|12
|M.Schrotter
|KALEX
|+1.162
|13
|T.Arbolino
|KALEX
|+1.234
|14
|B.Bendsneyde
|KALEX
|+1.251
|15
|C.Beaubier
|KALEX
|+1.295
|16
|C.Vietti
|KALEX
|+1.316
|17
|A.Ogura
|KALEX
|+1.329
|18
|J.Alcoba
|KALEX
|+1.348
|19
|M.Gonzalez
|KALEX
|+1.381
|20
|B.Baltus
|KALEX
|+1.432
|21
|J.Navarro
|KALEX
|+1.593
|22
|S.Corsi
|MV AGUSTA
|+1.776
|23
|N.Antonelli
|KALEX
|+2.109
|24
|M.Ramirez
|MV AGUSTA
|+2.252
|25
|A.Zaccone
|KALEX
|+2.332
|26
|S.Kelly
|KALEX
|+2.343
|27
|K.Kubo
|KALEX
|+2.400
|28
|L.Dalla Porta
|KALEX
|+2.762
|29
|T.Hada
|KALEX
|+3.761
Phillip Island Moto3 Friday Practice Report
The track was mainly dry for the Moto3 session and the riders were soon lapping around three-seconds off the 1m36.302 race lap record set here by Jack Miller on what was a newly resurfaced track back in 2014.
Husqvarna’s Ayumu Sasaki finished the session as the Friday benchmark after a late 1m37.797 pushed him ahead of his Leopard Honda countryman Tatsuki Suzuki who was the only other rider in the 37s.
Joel Kelso was P2 for the majority of the session but was shuffled all the way back to P12 by the end of the session.
2022 Phillip Island Moto3 Free Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|A.Sasaki
|HUSQVARNA
|1m37.797
|2
|T.Suzuki
|HONDA
|+0.189
|3
|D.Moreira
|KTM
|+0.408
|4
|I.Guevara
|GASGAS
|+0.533
|5
|S.Garcia
|GASGAS
|+0.558
|6
|D.Foggia
|HONDA
|+0.669
|7
|A.Migno
|HONDA
|+0.741
|8
|S.Nepa
|KTM
|+0.756
|9
|J.Masia
|KTM
|+0.779
|10
|A.Fernandez
|KTM
|+0.827
|11
|J.Mcphee
|HUSQVARNA
|+0.963
|12
|J.Kelso
|KTM
|+1.087
|13
|S.Ogden
|HONDA
|+1.119
|14
|K.Toba
|KTM
|+1.189
|15
|C.Tatay
|CFMOTO
|+1.263
|16
|D.Öncü
|KTM
|+1.377
|17
|R.Yamanaka
|KTM
|+1.402
|18
|D.Muñoz
|KTM
|+1.535
|19
|D.Holgado
|KTM
|+1.572
|20
|I.Ortolá
|KTM
|+1.670
|21
|M.Aji
|HONDA
|+1.882
|22
|E.Bartolini
|KTM
|+1.886
|23
|X.Artigas
|CFMOTO
|+2.024
|24
|L.Fellon
|HONDA
|+2.074
|25
|R.Rossi
|HONDA
|+2.153
|26
|T.Furusato
|HONDA
|+2.241
|27
|A.Surra
|HONDA
|+2.310
|28
|N.Carraro
|KTM
|+2.406
|29
|A.Carrasco
|KTM
|+2.769
|30
|J.Whatley
|HONDA
|+3.238
Moto3 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|GUEVARA Izan
|SPA
|265
|2
|FOGGIA Dennis
|ITA
|216
|3
|GARCIA Sergio
|SPA
|209
|4
|SASAKI Ayumu
|JPN
|194
|5
|MASIA Jaume
|SPA
|163
|6
|ÖNCÜ Deniz
|TUR
|154
|7
|SUZUKI Tatsuki
|JPN
|128
|8
|MIGNO Andrea
|ITA
|100
|9
|HOLGADO Daniel
|SPA
|88
|10
|MOREIRA Diogo
|BRA
|84
|11
|ROSSI Riccardo
|ITA
|81
|12
|TATAY Carlos
|SPA
|80
|13
|MUÑOZ David
|SPA
|79
|14
|YAMANAKA Ryusei
|JPN
|79
|15
|ARTIGAS Xavier
|SPA
|76
|16
|TOBA Kaito
|JPN
|63
|17
|MCPHEE John
|GBR
|62
|18
|ORTOLÁ Ivan
|SPA
|59
|19
|NEPA Stefano
|ITA
|53
|20
|FERNANDEZ Adrian
|SPA
|40
|21
|KELSO Joel
|AUS
|28
|22
|BARTOLINI Elia
|ITA
|24
|23
|OGDEN Scott
|GBR
|21
|24
|BERTELLE Matteo
|ITA
|16
|25
|FELLON Lorenzo
|FRA
|11
|26
|AJI Mario
|INA
|5
|27
|FURUSATO Taiyo
|JPN
|2
|28
|SURRA Alberto
|ITA
|0
|29
|CARRASCO Ana
|SPA
|0
|30
|SALVADOR David
|SPA
|0
|31
|AZMAN Syarifuddin
|MAL
|0
|32
|PEREZ Vicente
|SPA
|0
|33
|LUNETTA Luca
|ITA
|0
|34
|WHATLEY Joshua
|GBR
|0
|35
|RIU MALE Gerard
|SPA
|0
|36
|CARRARO Nicola Fabio
|ITA
|0
|37
|RUEDA José Antonio
|SPA
|0
|38
|GARCIA Marc
|SPA
|0
|39
|VOIGHT Harrison
|AUS
|0
|40
|MOROSI Alessandro
|ITA
|0
|41
|HERRERA Maria
|SPA
|0
|42
|ALONSO David
|COL
|0
Phillip Island Moto2 Friday Practice
TBC
2022 Phillip Island Moto2 Free Practice Results
TBC
Moto2 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|FERNANDEZ Augusto
|SPA
|238.5
|2
|OGURA Ai
|JPN
|237
|3
|CANET Aron
|SPA
|185
|4
|VIETTI Celestino
|ITA
|165
|5
|ARBOLINO Tony
|ITA
|150.5
|6
|ACOSTA Pedro
|SPA
|132
|7
|ROBERTS Joe
|USA
|130
|8
|DIXON Jake
|GBR
|127.5
|9
|CHANTRA Somkiat
|THA
|120
|10
|LOPEZ Alonso
|SPA
|110.5
|11
|SCHROTTER Marcel
|GER
|104.5
|12
|NAVARRO Jorge
|SPA
|83
|13
|ARENAS Albert
|SPA
|74
|14
|BENDSNEYDER Bo
|NED
|74
|15
|BEAUBIER Cameron
|USA
|55
|16
|LOWES Sam
|GBR
|51
|17
|ALDEGUER Fermín
|SPA
|48
|18
|ALCOBA Jeremy
|SPA
|47
|19
|GONZALEZ Manuel
|SPA
|44
|20
|SALAC Filip
|CZE
|37
|21
|BALTUS Barry
|BEL
|30
|22
|DALLA PORTA Lorenzo
|ITA
|15
|23
|MANZI Stefano
|ITA
|9
|24
|ZACCONE Alessandro
|ITA
|9
|25
|KUBO Keminth
|THA
|7.5
|26
|FENATI Romano
|ITA
|7
|27
|RODRIGO Gabriel
|ARG
|6
|28
|KELLY Sean Dylan
|USA
|5.5
|29
|RAMIREZ Marcos
|SPA
|5
|30
|HADA Taiga
|JPN
|1.5
|31
|PASINI Mattia
|ITA
|1
|32
|VD GOORBERGH Zonta
|NED
|0
|33
|CORSI Simone
|ITA
|0
|34
|AGIUS Senna
|AUS
|0
|35
|ANTONELLI Niccolò
|ITA
|0
|36
|SKINNER Rory
|GBR
|0
|37
|TOLEDO Alex
|SPA
|0
|38
|BIESIEKIRSKI Piotr
|POL
|0
Phillip Island MotoGP Schedule
|Saturday
|Time
|Class
|Session
|0900
|Moto3
|FP3
|0955
|MotoGP
|FP3
|1055
|Moto2
|FP3
|1145
|OJC
|R2
|1235
|Moto3
|Q1
|1300
|Moto3
|Q2
|1330
|MotoGP
|FP4
|1410
|MotoGP
|Q1
|1435
|MotoGP
|Q2
|1510
|Moto2
|Q1
|1535
|Moto2
|Q2
|1605
|Superbikes
|R2
|1645
|OJC
|R3
|1740
|Superbikes
|R3
|Sunday
|Time
|Class
|Session
|0900
|Moto3
|WUP
|0920
|Moto2
|WUP
|0940
|MotoGP
|WUP
|1100
|Moto3
|Race
|1220
|Moto2
|Race
|1400
|MotoGP
|Race
2022 MotoGP Calendar
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Circuit
|16 October
|Australia
|Phillip Island
|23 October
|Malaysia
|Sepang International Circuit
|06 November
|Comunitat Valenciana
|Comunitat Valenciana-Ricardo Tormo