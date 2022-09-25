MotoGP 2022 – Round 16 – Motegi

Reports/Results

Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) put on a scintillating display of dominance to win the Motul Grand Prix of Japan.

Behind him, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Brad Binder came home in a stunning second after a last lap attack on Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing), with the former taking a second podium of the season from his first ever premier class front row and the latter back on the box for the first time since Barcelona.

Elsewhere for the title contenders there was drama of differing measures, leaving the top three to take home only eight points between them – and they were all scored by Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) despite the fact that he could only manage eighth.

Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) suffered the first drama as he found his first machine stuck in fuel saving mode and dived into the pits after the Sighting Lap to change, only able to make it up to P16 thereafter.

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) created the second as he made a last lap blunder in the battle with Quartararo and Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) – taking home nil points in the process as he slid out.

Motegi MotoGP Race Report

The duel into Turn 1 saw Binder move into the lead courtesy of the inside line, as Martin passed Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) for second through Turn 3.

Miller’s charge started early though, and he made a forceful move for fifth on Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) at Turn 5 and then passed both Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Marc Marquez in one fell swoop at the 90 Degree Corner.

Miller then dispatched Binder at the same place before also pinching the lead from Martin not long after, free in the lead and the hammer immediately down. From there, he didn’t look back and only extended the gap – crossing the line three-and-a-half seconds clear for a stunning Thriller of a win. If not for backing off in the final laps his winning marging would have been well over five-seconds.

In classic Binder style, the South African was chipping away at the gap to Martin ahead of him and by the last few laps was within striking distance. But he waited, and Binder vs Martin was decided on the last lap as the KTM rider chose his moment, making it stick and able to pull out a few tenths.

Marquez vs Oliveira vs Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) was similarly decided late, with Marquez dispatching the Portuguese rider late on and the number 88 then left to defend against Marini. That he did, repelling a last lap attack.

Marquez’ fourth place from pole is another step in the right direction as he reminded the grid that he really is back…

Oliveira’s fifth wasn’t quite a podium but it made for two KTMs in the top five.

Marini, meanwhile, continues his impressive consistency and points hauls in sixth.

Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) took seventh, and the number 12 was just to the front of a title fight in miniature: Quartararo, Bagnaia and Bastianini, all in a row and battling for eighth.

Bagnaia snatched ninth back from Bastianini through Turn 12/Turn 13 on Lap 20 after an earlier shuffle, and that gave him a clear shot at Quartararo. Could he or even would he? The three were incredibly close together and Pecco misjudged it as the front tyre said no more, and he slid out.

Quartararo continued to take those eight points, Bagnaia took a 0 after his overambitious move – his words, to accompany his sarcastic applause at himself as he walked away – and Bastianini inherited ninth.

Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) rounded out the top 10.

So what of Aleix Espargaro? The Aprilia rider had a different tyre than his race choice on the second bike, and that hampered an already difficult comeback task. He took P16, finishing but just missing out on points but if not for the problem with his #1 bike would have been a podium contender…

After the mayhem in Motegi, Quartararo’s World Championship lead has grown to 18 over Bagnaia, while Aleix Espargaro is another seven behind, but there are still four rounds to go and things remain tight at the top. The next is already on the horizon as the OR Thailand Grand Prix beckons and the paddock returns to Chang International Circuit, with action back underway this Friday!

2022 Motegi MotoGP Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Jack MILLER DUCATI 42m29.174 2 Brad BINDER KTM +3.409 3 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI +4.136 4 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA +7.784 5 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM +8.185 6 Luca MARINI DUCATI +8.348 7 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA +9.879 8 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +10.193 9 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI +10.318 10 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +16.419 11 Johann ZARCO DUCATI +16.586 12 Pol ESPARGARO HONDA +17.456 13 Alex MARQUEZ HONDA +18.219 14 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA +19.012 15 Cal CRUTCHLOW YAMAHA +19.201 16 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA +25.473 17 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI +27.006 18 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM +29.374 19 Remy GARDNER KTM +29.469 20 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA +43.294 Not Classified DNF Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI 1 lap DNF Alex RINS SUZUKI 10 laps DNF Darryn BINDER YAMAHA 10 laps DNF Takuya TSUDA SUZUKI 13 laps DNF Tetsuta NAGASHIMA HONDA 15 laps

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 219 2 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 201 3 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 194 4 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 170 5 MILLER Jack AUS 159 6 BINDER Brad RSA 148 7 ZARCO Johann FRA 138 8 MARTIN Jorge SPA 120 9 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 113 10 RINS Alex SPA 108 11 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 106 12 MARINI Luca ITA 101 13 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 80 14 MIR Joan SPA 77 15 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 73 16 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 47 17 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 46 18 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 42 19 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 28 20 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 23 21 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 15 22 BINDER Darryn RSA 10

Moto2 Race Report

Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) became the first Japanese rider to win on home turf since 2006 at the Motul Grand Prix of Japan, holding off key Championship rival Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) to the flag after both had to pick their way through from outside the top ten on the grid.

Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp) made life difficult at times for both with another stellar ride, ultimately forced to settle for third but taking another impressive podium finish in his rookie season.

With Ogura’s historic win in front of the home crowd, he cuts the gap in the Championship to just two points behind Fernandez with four races to go.

Pole-sitter Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40), meanwhile, crashed out and falls to 57 points off the top in third overall. Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) also crashed out, now 72 behind and facing a last stand to stay in it at Buriram.’

Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) made a late run at the podium but couldn’t get close enough to Lopez to attack, but he came home ahead of early race leader Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) as the Thai rider ultimately took home a top five ahead of his home round next time out.

Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) made an early challenge for the podium before going wide and slotting back in just behind, taking sixth with a few tenths in hand over Aragon winner Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo). Albert Arenas (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team), Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team) and Filip Salač (Gresini Racing Moto2) completed the top ten.

2022 Motegi Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Ai OGURA KALEX 40m56.269 2 Augusto FERNANDEZ KALEX +1.192 3 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO +7.168 4 Jake DIXON KALEX +7.597 5 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX +12.255 6 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX +14.189 7 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX +14.520 8 Albert ARENAS KALEX +18.410 9 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX +20.398 10 Filip SALAC KALEX +23.140 11 Cameron BEAUBIER KALEX +23.604 12 Joe ROBERTS KALEX +23.733 13 Marcel SCHROTTER KALEX +24.171 14 Barry BALTUS KALEX +33.795 15 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA KALEX +35.548 16 Zonta VD GOORBERGH KALEX +40.006 17 Taiga HADA KALEX +42.496 18 Keminth KUBO KALEX +46.492 19 Sean Dylan KELLY KALEX +49.126 20 Marcos RAMIREZ MV AGUSTA +1m09.754 Not Classified DNF Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX 1 lap DNF Jorge NAVARRO KALEX 2 laps DNF Niccolò ANTONELLI KALEX 7 laps DNF Aron CANET KALEX 7 laps DNF Celestino VIETTI KALEX 15 laps DNF Simone CORSI MV AGUSTA 17 laps DNF Alessandro ZACCONE KALEX 17 laps DNF Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO 20 laps DNF Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX /

Moto2 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 234 2 OGURA Ai JPN 232 3 CANET Aron SPA 177 4 VIETTI Celestino ITA 162 5 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 138 6 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 132 7 ROBERTS Joe USA 126 8 DIXON Jake GBR 121 9 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 120 10 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 105 11 SCHROTTER Marcel GER 104 12 NAVARRO Jorge SPA 83 13 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 74 14 ARENAS Albert SPA 73 15 BEAUBIER Cameron USA 55 16 LOWES Sam GBR 51 17 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 48 18 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 47 19 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 44 20 BALTUS Barry BEL 28 21 SALAC Filip CZE 27 22 DALLA PORTA Lorenzo ITA 15

Moto3 Race Report

Izan Guevara (Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team) has done it again! Despite never riding at the Mobility Resort Motegi before, the number 28 took another impressive win as he was able to hold off Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) and Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) at the Motul Grand Prix of Japan. The last lap was a showcase in precision and pushing to the limit for all three, with no one quite able to make a decisive move before the flag flew.

The win for Guevara puts him a whopping 45 points clear of teammate Sergio Garcia in the standings. Foggia closes to within 18 points of the second place held by Garcia for the moment, with Sasaki still fourth but also gaining ground on the number 11.

Garcia started well before fading from the podium fight, eventually beating David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports), Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) and John McPhee (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) to fourth place.

Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) had been in the battle for the win before a late highside out of second place, putting a dent in his place in the standings, and polesitter Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) fought at the front in the early stages before his race came to an early end with a crash.

Aussie teenager Joel Kelso went out of the race early and will be eager to bounce back into the top ten next time out in Thailand.

Joel Kelso – DNF

“A tough weekend in Japan. Honestly, we liked the track. We struggled a bit at the beginning, and with only one dry practice session, the race was not going to be easy. In the warm-up, we felt pretty good and showed good potential, but unfortunately we crashed on the first lap. Everything is going well physically. Let’s go to Thailand.”

2022 Motegi Moto3 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Izan GUEVARA GASGAS 39m26.526 2 Dennis FOGGIA HONDA +0.593 3 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA +1.741 4 Sergio GARCIA GASGAS +9.338 5 David MUÑOZ KTM +9.414 6 Diogo MOREIRA KTM +9.743 7 John MCPHEE HUSQVARNA +9.815 8 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM +15.490 9 Andrea MIGNO HONDA +15.573 10 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA +15.687 11 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO +22.023 12 Stefano NEPA KTM +22.656 13 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM +22.914 14 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA +24.419 15 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM +30.368 16 Elia BARTOLINI KTM +45.070 17 Mario AJI HONDA +45.199 18 Adrian FERNANDEZ KTM +48.531 19 Ana CARRASCO KTM +53.259 20 Scott OGDEN HONDA 1m06.056 21 Kaito TOBA KTM +3 laps Not Classified DNF Jaume MASIA KTM 4 laps DNF Lorenzo FELLON HONDA 11 laps DNF Nicola Fabio CARRARO KTM 14 laps DNF Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA 16 laps DNF Daniel HOLGADO KTM 17 laps DNF Kanta HAMADA HONDA 17 laps DNF Carlos TATAY CFMOTO / DNF Joel KELSO KTM / DNF Joshua WHATLEY HONDA /

Moto3 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 GUEVARA Izan SPA 254 2 GARCIA Sergio SPA 209 3 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 191 4 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 174 5 MASIA Jaume SPA 155 6 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 154 7 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 128 8 MIGNO Andrea ITA 91 9 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 83 10 TATAY Carlos SPA 77 11 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 74 12 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 74 13 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 73 14 MUÑOZ David SPA 72 15 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 65 16 TOBA Kaito JPN 63 17 MCPHEE John GBR 62 18 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 59 19 NEPA Stefano ITA 40 20 FERNANDEZ Adrian SPA 40 21 BARTOLINI Elia ITA 24 22 KELSO Joel AUS 24

