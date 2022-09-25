MotoGP 2022 – Round 16 – Motegi
Reports/Results
Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) put on a scintillating display of dominance to win the Motul Grand Prix of Japan.
Behind him, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Brad Binder came home in a stunning second after a last lap attack on Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing), with the former taking a second podium of the season from his first ever premier class front row and the latter back on the box for the first time since Barcelona.
Elsewhere for the title contenders there was drama of differing measures, leaving the top three to take home only eight points between them – and they were all scored by Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) despite the fact that he could only manage eighth.
Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) suffered the first drama as he found his first machine stuck in fuel saving mode and dived into the pits after the Sighting Lap to change, only able to make it up to P16 thereafter.
Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) created the second as he made a last lap blunder in the battle with Quartararo and Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) – taking home nil points in the process as he slid out.
Motegi MotoGP Race Report
The duel into Turn 1 saw Binder move into the lead courtesy of the inside line, as Martin passed Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) for second through Turn 3.
Miller’s charge started early though, and he made a forceful move for fifth on Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) at Turn 5 and then passed both Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Marc Marquez in one fell swoop at the 90 Degree Corner.
Miller then dispatched Binder at the same place before also pinching the lead from Martin not long after, free in the lead and the hammer immediately down. From there, he didn’t look back and only extended the gap – crossing the line three-and-a-half seconds clear for a stunning Thriller of a win. If not for backing off in the final laps his winning marging would have been well over five-seconds.
In classic Binder style, the South African was chipping away at the gap to Martin ahead of him and by the last few laps was within striking distance. But he waited, and Binder vs Martin was decided on the last lap as the KTM rider chose his moment, making it stick and able to pull out a few tenths.
Marquez vs Oliveira vs Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) was similarly decided late, with Marquez dispatching the Portuguese rider late on and the number 88 then left to defend against Marini. That he did, repelling a last lap attack.
Marquez’ fourth place from pole is another step in the right direction as he reminded the grid that he really is back…
Oliveira’s fifth wasn’t quite a podium but it made for two KTMs in the top five.
Marini, meanwhile, continues his impressive consistency and points hauls in sixth.
Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) took seventh, and the number 12 was just to the front of a title fight in miniature: Quartararo, Bagnaia and Bastianini, all in a row and battling for eighth.
Bagnaia snatched ninth back from Bastianini through Turn 12/Turn 13 on Lap 20 after an earlier shuffle, and that gave him a clear shot at Quartararo. Could he or even would he? The three were incredibly close together and Pecco misjudged it as the front tyre said no more, and he slid out.
Quartararo continued to take those eight points, Bagnaia took a 0 after his overambitious move – his words, to accompany his sarcastic applause at himself as he walked away – and Bastianini inherited ninth.
Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) rounded out the top 10.
So what of Aleix Espargaro? The Aprilia rider had a different tyre than his race choice on the second bike, and that hampered an already difficult comeback task. He took P16, finishing but just missing out on points but if not for the problem with his #1 bike would have been a podium contender…
After the mayhem in Motegi, Quartararo’s World Championship lead has grown to 18 over Bagnaia, while Aleix Espargaro is another seven behind, but there are still four rounds to go and things remain tight at the top. The next is already on the horizon as the OR Thailand Grand Prix beckons and the paddock returns to Chang International Circuit, with action back underway this Friday!
2022 Motegi MotoGP Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Jack MILLER
|DUCATI
|42m29.174
|2
|Brad BINDER
|KTM
|+3.409
|3
|Jorge MARTIN
|DUCATI
|+4.136
|4
|Marc MARQUEZ
|HONDA
|+7.784
|5
|Miguel OLIVEIRA
|KTM
|+8.185
|6
|Luca MARINI
|DUCATI
|+8.348
|7
|Maverick VIÑALES
|APRILIA
|+9.879
|8
|Fabio QUARTARARO
|YAMAHA
|+10.193
|9
|Enea BASTIANINI
|DUCATI
|+10.318
|10
|Marco BEZZECCHI
|DUCATI
|+16.419
|11
|Johann ZARCO
|DUCATI
|+16.586
|12
|Pol ESPARGARO
|HONDA
|+17.456
|13
|Alex MARQUEZ
|HONDA
|+18.219
|14
|Franco MORBIDELLI
|YAMAHA
|+19.012
|15
|Cal CRUTCHLOW
|YAMAHA
|+19.201
|16
|Aleix ESPARGARO
|APRILIA
|+25.473
|17
|Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO
|DUCATI
|+27.006
|18
|Raul FERNANDEZ
|KTM
|+29.374
|19
|Remy GARDNER
|KTM
|+29.469
|20
|Takaaki NAKAGAMI
|HONDA
|+43.294
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Francesco BAGNAIA
|DUCATI
|1 lap
|DNF
|Alex RINS
|SUZUKI
|10 laps
|DNF
|Darryn BINDER
|YAMAHA
|10 laps
|DNF
|Takuya TSUDA
|SUZUKI
|13 laps
|DNF
|Tetsuta NAGASHIMA
|HONDA
|15 laps
MotoGP Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|QUARTARARO Fabio
|FRA
|219
|2
|BAGNAIA Francesco
|ITA
|201
|3
|ESPARGARO Aleix
|SPA
|194
|4
|BASTIANINI Enea
|ITA
|170
|5
|MILLER Jack
|AUS
|159
|6
|BINDER Brad
|RSA
|148
|7
|ZARCO Johann
|FRA
|138
|8
|MARTIN Jorge
|SPA
|120
|9
|VIÑALES Maverick
|SPA
|113
|10
|RINS Alex
|SPA
|108
|11
|OLIVEIRA Miguel
|POR
|106
|12
|MARINI Luca
|ITA
|101
|13
|BEZZECCHI Marco
|ITA
|80
|14
|MIR Joan
|SPA
|77
|15
|MARQUEZ Marc
|SPA
|73
|16
|ESPARGARO Pol
|SPA
|47
|17
|NAKAGAMI Takaaki
|JPN
|46
|18
|MARQUEZ Alex
|SPA
|42
|19
|MORBIDELLI Franco
|ITA
|28
|20
|DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio
|ITA
|23
|21
|DOVIZIOSO Andrea
|ITA
|15
|22
|BINDER Darryn
|RSA
|10
Moto2 Race Report
Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) became the first Japanese rider to win on home turf since 2006 at the Motul Grand Prix of Japan, holding off key Championship rival Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) to the flag after both had to pick their way through from outside the top ten on the grid.
Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp) made life difficult at times for both with another stellar ride, ultimately forced to settle for third but taking another impressive podium finish in his rookie season.
With Ogura’s historic win in front of the home crowd, he cuts the gap in the Championship to just two points behind Fernandez with four races to go.
Pole-sitter Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40), meanwhile, crashed out and falls to 57 points off the top in third overall. Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) also crashed out, now 72 behind and facing a last stand to stay in it at Buriram.’
Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) made a late run at the podium but couldn’t get close enough to Lopez to attack, but he came home ahead of early race leader Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) as the Thai rider ultimately took home a top five ahead of his home round next time out.
Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) made an early challenge for the podium before going wide and slotting back in just behind, taking sixth with a few tenths in hand over Aragon winner Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo). Albert Arenas (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team), Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team) and Filip Salač (Gresini Racing Moto2) completed the top ten.
2022 Motegi Moto2 Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Ai OGURA
|KALEX
|40m56.269
|2
|Augusto FERNANDEZ
|KALEX
|+1.192
|3
|Alonso LOPEZ
|BOSCOSCURO
|+7.168
|4
|Jake DIXON
|KALEX
|+7.597
|5
|Somkiat CHANTRA
|KALEX
|+12.255
|6
|Tony ARBOLINO
|KALEX
|+14.189
|7
|Pedro ACOSTA
|KALEX
|+14.520
|8
|Albert ARENAS
|KALEX
|+18.410
|9
|Bo BENDSNEYDER
|KALEX
|+20.398
|10
|Filip SALAC
|KALEX
|+23.140
|11
|Cameron BEAUBIER
|KALEX
|+23.604
|12
|Joe ROBERTS
|KALEX
|+23.733
|13
|Marcel SCHROTTER
|KALEX
|+24.171
|14
|Barry BALTUS
|KALEX
|+33.795
|15
|Lorenzo DALLA PORTA
|KALEX
|+35.548
|16
|Zonta VD GOORBERGH
|KALEX
|+40.006
|17
|Taiga HADA
|KALEX
|+42.496
|18
|Keminth KUBO
|KALEX
|+46.492
|19
|Sean Dylan KELLY
|KALEX
|+49.126
|20
|Marcos RAMIREZ
|MV AGUSTA
|+1m09.754
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Jeremy ALCOBA
|KALEX
|1 lap
|DNF
|Jorge NAVARRO
|KALEX
|2 laps
|DNF
|Niccolò ANTONELLI
|KALEX
|7 laps
|DNF
|Aron CANET
|KALEX
|7 laps
|DNF
|Celestino VIETTI
|KALEX
|15 laps
|DNF
|Simone CORSI
|MV AGUSTA
|17 laps
|DNF
|Alessandro ZACCONE
|KALEX
|17 laps
|DNF
|Fermín ALDEGUER
|BOSCOSCURO
|20 laps
|DNF
|Manuel GONZALEZ
|KALEX
|/
Moto2 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|FERNANDEZ Augusto
|SPA
|234
|2
|OGURA Ai
|JPN
|232
|3
|CANET Aron
|SPA
|177
|4
|VIETTI Celestino
|ITA
|162
|5
|ARBOLINO Tony
|ITA
|138
|6
|ACOSTA Pedro
|SPA
|132
|7
|ROBERTS Joe
|USA
|126
|8
|DIXON Jake
|GBR
|121
|9
|CHANTRA Somkiat
|THA
|120
|10
|LOPEZ Alonso
|SPA
|105
|11
|SCHROTTER Marcel
|GER
|104
|12
|NAVARRO Jorge
|SPA
|83
|13
|BENDSNEYDER Bo
|NED
|74
|14
|ARENAS Albert
|SPA
|73
|15
|BEAUBIER Cameron
|USA
|55
|16
|LOWES Sam
|GBR
|51
|17
|ALDEGUER Fermín
|SPA
|48
|18
|ALCOBA Jeremy
|SPA
|47
|19
|GONZALEZ Manuel
|SPA
|44
|20
|BALTUS Barry
|BEL
|28
|21
|SALAC Filip
|CZE
|27
|22
|DALLA PORTA Lorenzo
|ITA
|15
Moto3 Race Report
Izan Guevara (Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team) has done it again! Despite never riding at the Mobility Resort Motegi before, the number 28 took another impressive win as he was able to hold off Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) and Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) at the Motul Grand Prix of Japan. The last lap was a showcase in precision and pushing to the limit for all three, with no one quite able to make a decisive move before the flag flew.
The win for Guevara puts him a whopping 45 points clear of teammate Sergio Garcia in the standings. Foggia closes to within 18 points of the second place held by Garcia for the moment, with Sasaki still fourth but also gaining ground on the number 11.
Garcia started well before fading from the podium fight, eventually beating David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports), Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) and John McPhee (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) to fourth place.
Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) had been in the battle for the win before a late highside out of second place, putting a dent in his place in the standings, and polesitter Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) fought at the front in the early stages before his race came to an early end with a crash.
Aussie teenager Joel Kelso went out of the race early and will be eager to bounce back into the top ten next time out in Thailand.
Joel Kelso – DNF
“A tough weekend in Japan. Honestly, we liked the track. We struggled a bit at the beginning, and with only one dry practice session, the race was not going to be easy. In the warm-up, we felt pretty good and showed good potential, but unfortunately we crashed on the first lap. Everything is going well physically. Let’s go to Thailand.”
2022 Motegi Moto3 Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Izan GUEVARA
|GASGAS
|39m26.526
|2
|Dennis FOGGIA
|HONDA
|+0.593
|3
|Ayumu SASAKI
|HUSQVARNA
|+1.741
|4
|Sergio GARCIA
|GASGAS
|+9.338
|5
|David MUÑOZ
|KTM
|+9.414
|6
|Diogo MOREIRA
|KTM
|+9.743
|7
|John MCPHEE
|HUSQVARNA
|+9.815
|8
|Ryusei YAMANAKA
|KTM
|+15.490
|9
|Andrea MIGNO
|HONDA
|+15.573
|10
|Riccardo ROSSI
|HONDA
|+15.687
|11
|Xavier ARTIGAS
|CFMOTO
|+22.023
|12
|Stefano NEPA
|KTM
|+22.656
|13
|Ivan ORTOLÁ
|KTM
|+22.914
|14
|Taiyo FURUSATO
|HONDA
|+24.419
|15
|Deniz ÖNCÜ
|KTM
|+30.368
|16
|Elia BARTOLINI
|KTM
|+45.070
|17
|Mario AJI
|HONDA
|+45.199
|18
|Adrian FERNANDEZ
|KTM
|+48.531
|19
|Ana CARRASCO
|KTM
|+53.259
|20
|Scott OGDEN
|HONDA
|1m06.056
|21
|Kaito TOBA
|KTM
|+3 laps
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Jaume MASIA
|KTM
|4 laps
|DNF
|Lorenzo FELLON
|HONDA
|11 laps
|DNF
|Nicola Fabio CARRARO
|KTM
|14 laps
|DNF
|Tatsuki SUZUKI
|HONDA
|16 laps
|DNF
|Daniel HOLGADO
|KTM
|17 laps
|DNF
|Kanta HAMADA
|HONDA
|17 laps
|DNF
|Carlos TATAY
|CFMOTO
|/
|DNF
|Joel KELSO
|KTM
|/
|DNF
|Joshua WHATLEY
|HONDA
|/
Moto3 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|GUEVARA Izan
|SPA
|254
|2
|GARCIA Sergio
|SPA
|209
|3
|FOGGIA Dennis
|ITA
|191
|4
|SASAKI Ayumu
|JPN
|174
|5
|MASIA Jaume
|SPA
|155
|6
|ÖNCÜ Deniz
|TUR
|154
|7
|SUZUKI Tatsuki
|JPN
|128
|8
|MIGNO Andrea
|ITA
|91
|9
|HOLGADO Daniel
|SPA
|83
|10
|TATAY Carlos
|SPA
|77
|11
|ARTIGAS Xavier
|SPA
|74
|12
|MOREIRA Diogo
|BRA
|74
|13
|YAMANAKA Ryusei
|JPN
|73
|14
|MUÑOZ David
|SPA
|72
|15
|ROSSI Riccardo
|ITA
|65
|16
|TOBA Kaito
|JPN
|63
|17
|MCPHEE John
|GBR
|62
|18
|ORTOLÁ Ivan
|SPA
|59
|19
|NEPA Stefano
|ITA
|40
|20
|FERNANDEZ Adrian
|SPA
|40
|21
|BARTOLINI Elia
|ITA
|24
|22
|KELSO Joel
|AUS
|24
2022 MotoGP Calendar
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Circuit
|02 October
|Thailand
|Chang International Circuit
|16 October
|Australia
|Phillip Island
|23 October
|Malaysia
|Sepang International Circuit
|06 November
|Comunitat Valenciana
|Comunitat Valenciana-Ricardo Tormo