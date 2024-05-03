MXGP to hit Darwin in 2025

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will make it’s return to Australia in 2025 after a 24-year hiatus, thanks to an agreement between Northern Territory Government’s Northern Territory Major Events Company (NTMEC) and MXGP rights-holder Infront Moto Racing.

The Australian-exclusive deal, including Motorcycling Australia as a key partner, will see the MXGP round held in Darwin on a purpose-built track at the Hidden Valley Motorsports Complex in September from 2025 until 2029, with an option to extend the collaboration beyond the initial five-year term.

Darwin will also be the first city in Australia to host a round of the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship, alongside the MXGP and MX2 classes.

Peter Doyle – Motorcycling Australia CEO

“Motorcycling Australia is delighted to see the FIM Motocross World Championship make its long-awaited return Down Under. Motocross racing at the highest level is electrifying, and I can’t wait to see the world’s best riders battling it out with Australia’s emerging ProMX stars in Darwin. It will be fast and furious from start to finish, with local and international fans in for an absolute treat. I’d like to congratulate the Northern Territory Government’s Northern Territory Major Events Company and Infront Moto Racing on forming this new partnership, with Motorcycling Australia providing all the support it can to make the MXGP round in Darwin a resounding success.”

In a massive boost for spectators, Australian riders will also compete as wildcards in all three world championship classes as they take on established superstars such as Spaniard Jorge Prado, Slovenian Tim Gajser, Frenchman Romain Febvre and, in the women’s class, New Zealand’s all-conquering multiple World Champion Courtney Duncan.

Construction will begin soon on the international standard motocross track at the multi-purpose Hidden Valley Motorsports Complex, which already boasts a 2.87km road circuit that is well-known to Australian motorsport enthusiasts. The complex is already home to the Darwin Triple Crown Supercars event, delivered by NTMEC.

The Australian round of the FIM Motocross World Championship was previously held at Broadford in Victoria in 2000 and 2001, with Australian wildcard performances by the late Andrew McFarlane and Michael Byrne helping to kickstart their international careers.

Superstar Australian Chad Reed was also a strong performer at the Broadford round in 2001 on his way to second in the world 250 cc championship – the same position McFarlane secured in the 2005 MX2 category.

Other Aussie stars to have made their mark in the FIM Motocross World Championship – which was inaugurated way back in 1957 – include West Aussie firebrand Jeff Leisk, who finished runner-up in the 1989 500 cc title, and more recently riders like Jed Beaton, Hunter Lawrence and Mitch Evans.

With a rich vein of talent coming through the Motorcycling Australia-promoted ProMX Championship, the MXGP round in Darwin will provide an opportunity for local stars to make a massive impact in the world’s premier motocross championship – just like their predecessors did in 2000 and 2001.

The full 2025 MXGP world championship calendar will be announced later this year, including when the world’s best motocross riders will be ripping it up in Darwin.

David Luongo – Infront Moto Racing CEO

“We are really excited to bring the MXGP to Australia and to Darwin, which marks a triumphant return to this vibrant country. The anticipation among Australian fans to get their Grand Prix is unparalleled, as they have been waiting and vocal about a round in their homeland for many years now. Additionally, hosting the event in Australia not only solidifies its status as a major player in the global motocross scene but also highlights our commitment to showcasing this thrilling sport to fans worldwide and extending the overseas rounds. We look forward to witnessing the immense enthusiasm and support from both local and international fans as Australia will becomes part of the MXGP Calendar from 2025 onwards.”

Suzana Bishop – Northern Territory Major Events Company CEO

“This is big. The MXGP is an incredibly popular and high-profile major sporting event and to be able to host it here in the Territory is a real coup. It’s also incredible to be showcasing the women’s event, which has never before been held in Australia. The MXGP will extend the calendar of major events in the Northern Territory, boosting tourism and local business. Not only are thousands of Australian fans expected to attend the inaugural Darwin round, but a huge contingent of international visitors will also make the journey as the city becomes the epicentre of world motocross. This high-profile international event of the calibre of MXGP will not only assist to highlight the Northern Territory’s extraordinary natural beauty globally – the iconic Uluru at the top of the list – but also build on the ‘Top End’s’ already enviable reputation as an international tourist mecca and a great place to call home.”

