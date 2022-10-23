MotoGP 2022 – Round 19 – Sepang

Sepang MotoGP Race Report

Pecco Bagnaia got the start of his life and braved it out on the brakes to slot into second from the off, gaining seven places to up just behind pole-sitter Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing), with Bastianini already harrying the number 63 – and Quartararo looking for a way past Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team). He found one.

Another big shift then occurred up ahead, with Martin suddenly sliding out the lead – giving that lead to Bagnaia. The title was tantalisingly close for the Italian, and Quartararo may have been third but Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) was on a charge behind the number 20, with that plus Bastianini – glued to the back of Bagnaia – making anything possible.

At Turn 4 on Lap 11, another thunderbolt hit. Bastainini was late on the brakes, and through on Bagnaia for the lead of the race he went. Could he break away? The two remained glued together, Bagnaia losing no distance to his future teammate, as the sound of cogs whirring started to ramp up even further. Second sure seemed enough, but would it still be enough on Sunday in two weeks’ time?

The laps ticked down and just before six to go, Bagnaia hit back at the final corner to retake the lead – with Quartararo now looking ahead rather than over his shoulder. The Frenchman was catching the lead duo, with Bezzecchi dropping off the back off the Yamaha. With five to go the gap to from Bastianini to Quartararo was 1.6, and next time round Pecco also led by 0.4 as the number 63 stayed serene.

By two to go, the showdown was clear. Quartararo couldn’t gain too much more time but had a secure third in the bag if he kept it on track. And Bastianini had a serious shot at the win, glued back onto the rear wheel of Bagnaia as the final lap began.

Turn 4 came and went – the earlier passing point – and Bagnaia pounded on. The decisive moment then finally came at Turn 9 as Bastianini got a little close for comfort behind the number 63, losing some metres as he gathered it back up.

And that was that, Bagnaia had enough to hold it to the line and takes a 23-point lead to the season finale after a magnificent seventh win of the season.

Bastianini was just 0.2 away by the flag after making some statements of his own, with Quartararo doing a phenomenal job to end the race on the rostrum to still be in with a chance at keeping his MotoGP crown.

Bezzecchi couldn’t quite stay with Quartararo for third but the Rookie of the Year took another impressive finish in P4, carving out some room for himself too.

Australian GP winner Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) took fifth, with Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) charging up to sixth by the flag and getting past Marc Marquez late on after being outside the top 20 early on in the race. Ducati Lenovo Team were also crowned Team World Champions after a tense day at the office!

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) did another Sunday classic for a solid eighth, ahead of Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing).

After a tough weekend it was a tough Sunday for Aleix Espargaro’s last stand in the title fight on his 300th start, and he was classified tenth after a penalty for an aggressive move on him was handed to Morbidelli. The Italian was forced to settle for P11 after three-seconds were added to his race time, just ahead of Cal Crutchlow (WithU Yamaha RNF) after another impressive performance from the Brit.

Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) and Raul Fernandez (Tech3 KTM Factory Racing) were the final point scorers, with Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) off to a good start before a technical problem forced him into pitlane.

23 points between them and Valencia hosts the finale in two weeks – with everything on the line and a Champion certain to be crowned. Will there be an upset…? Or does Bagnaia have it in the bag….?

2022 Sepang MotoGP Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI 40m14.332 2 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI +0.270 3 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +2.773 4 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +5.446 5 Alex RINS SUZUKI +11.923 6 Jack MILLER DUCATI +13.472 7 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA +14.304 8 Brad BINDER KTM +16.805 9 Johann ZARCO DUCATI +18.358 10 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA +21.591 11 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA +23.235 12 Cal CRUTCHLOW YAMAHA +24.641 13 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM +24.918 14 Pol ESPARGARO HONDA +25.586 15 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM +27.039 16 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA +30.427 17 Alex MARQUEZ HONDA +33.322 18 Remy GARDNER KTM +33.691 19 Joan MIR SUZUKI +41.838 Not Classified DNF Darryn BINDER YAMAHA 10 laps DNF Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI 10 laps DNF Jorge MARTIN DUCATI 14 laps DNF Tetsuta NAGASHIMA HONDA 16 laps DNF Luca MARINI DUCATI 19 laps

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 258 2 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 235 3 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 212 4 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 211 5 MILLER Jack AUS 189 6 BINDER Brad RSA 168 7 ZARCO Johann FRA 166 8 RINS Alex SPA 148 9 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 138 10 MARTIN Jorge SPA 136 11 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 122 12 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 113 13 MARINI Luca ITA 111 14 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 106 15 MIR Joan SPA 77 16 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 56 17 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 50 18 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 46 19 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 36 20 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 23 21 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 15 22 BINDER Darryn RSA 12 23 GARDNER Remy AUS 10 24 CRUTCHLOW Cal GBR 10 25 FERNANDEZ Raul SPA 10 26 BRADL Stefan GER 2 27 PIRRO Michele ITA 0 28 SAVADORI Lorenzo ITA 0 29 NAGASHIMA Tetsuta JPN 0 30 PETRUCCI Danilo ITA 0 31 WATANABE Kazuki JPN 0

Sepang Moto2 Race Report

In an incredibly nervy showdown at Sepang, it was Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) leaving with a third intermediate class win in some style – and Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) leaves with the Championship lead once again. After Arbolino and Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) had escaped at the front, the Japanese rider and then-points leader decided to make an attack – and slid out on the last lap.

Arbolino was left with a sizeable lead ahead of another impressive podium for Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp), who now leads the fight for Rookie of the Year despite only joining the grid full time at Le Mans. Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) was a protagonist as he went elbow to elbow with Fernandez, the Brit eventually able to escape for another impressive podium.

After Arbolino and Ogura escaped, it was initially Manuel Gonzalez (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp) holding third but in the latter stages, Lopez was able to pounce. He was followed by Dixon not long after, leaving Fernandez to take on the nervy task of trying to pass the rookie on the final lap – without knowing Ogura was about to crash out.

That was the drama as the Japanese rider went for a move at Turn 9, and suddenly the number 79 was on the floor. That left Arbolino with time to wave to the crowd on the way to the final corner, then crossing the line over 10 seconds clear for an impressive third Moto2 win.

Lopez was able to keep a fairly secure second after that, with Dixon dispatching Fernandez, then Gonzalez and taking another podium. Fernandez did make his last lap move on the rookie ahead, and takes a valuable fourth to give him a 9.5 point lead heading into Valencia.

Gonzalez still takes his best ever result in fifth, with Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP) in P6. Cameron Beaubier (American Racing) impressed to take seventh, with Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40) suffering a tougher day at the office in eighth, just getting the better of Jeremy Alcoba (Liqui Moly Intact GP) and Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp).

There was drama on Lap 1 for Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) as he collided with Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) and they were out early on, both riders ok.

The title fight rolls on and Fernandez is back on top. It’s 9.5 points ahead of the final showdown in Valencia, and on the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider’s home turf. Tune in for more in two weeks as we decide the 2022 Moto2 World Champion!

2022 Sepang Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX 38m25.233 2 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO +11.411 3 Jake DIXON KALEX +11.802 4 Augusto FERNANDEZ KALEX +13.206 5 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX +14.770 6 Marcel SCHROTTER KALEX +17.166 7 Cameron BEAUBIER KALEX +20.222 8 Aron CANET KALEX +24.279 9 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX +24.407 10 Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO +24.482 11 Filip SALAC KALEX +30.636 12 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA KALEX +33.595 13 Albert ARENAS KALEX +34.448 14 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX +34.927 15 Taiga HADA KALEX +43.757 16 Keminth KUBO KALEX +44.940 17 Marcos RAMIREZ MV AGUSTA +45.182 18 Sean Dylan KELLY KALEX +48.818 19 Kasma DANIEL KALEX +53.121 20 Borja GOMEZ KALEX +54.465 21 Niccolò ANTONELLI KALEX +54.812 22 Azroy ANUAR KALEX +55.685 Not Classified DNF Ai OGURA KALEX 1 lap DNF Pedro ACOSTA KALEX 9 laps DNF Alessandro ZACCONE KALEX 9 laps DNF Joe ROBERTS KALEX 10 laps DNF Celestino VIETTI KALEX 13 laps DNF Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX 17 laps DNF David SANCHIS MV AGUSTA /

Moto2 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 251.5 2 OGURA Ai JPN 242 3 CANET Aron SPA 200 4 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 175.5 5 VIETTI Celestino ITA 165 6 DIXON Jake GBR 159.5 7 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 155.5 8 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 152 9 ROBERTS Joe USA 130 10 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 128 11 SCHROTTER Marcel GER 117.5 12 NAVARRO Jorge SPA 83 13 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 82 14 ARENAS Albert SPA 79 15 BEAUBIER Cameron USA 73 16 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 67 17 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 66 18 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 64 19 LOWES Sam GBR 55 20 SALAC Filip CZE 42 21 BALTUS Barry BEL 30 22 DALLA PORTA Lorenzo ITA 19 23 MANZI Stefano ITA 9 24 ZACCONE Alessandro ITA 9 25 KUBO Keminth THA 7.5 26 FENATI Romano ITA 7 27 RODRIGO Gabriel ARG 6 28 KELLY Sean Dylan USA 5.5 29 RAMIREZ Marcos SPA 5 30 HADA Taiga JPN 3.5 31 PASINI Mattia ITA 1 32 VD GOORBERGH Zonta NED 0 33 CORSI Simone ITA 0 34 AGIUS Senna AUS 0 35 ANTONELLI Niccolò ITA 0 36 DANIEL Kasma MAL 0 37 GOMEZ Borja SPA 0 38 SKINNER Rory GBR 0 39 TOLEDO Alex SPA 0 40 ANUAR Azroy MAL 0 41 BIESIEKIRSKI Piotr POL 0

Sepang Moto3 Race Report

John McPhee (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) took an unbelievable win at Sepang, making the perfect attack at the final corner to come out on top for the first time since San Marino 2020 – and from P22 on the grid no less. The Scotsman just pipped team-mate Ayumu Sasaki to the line by 0.048, with Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) completing the podium after losing out late on.

Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) suffered some late drama, having to avoid Sasaki after the Japanese rider suffered a moment, leaving the reigning Champion down in P12.

After a freight train start, bit by bit a top six of Guevara, Sasaki, Jaume Masia (Red Bull TKM Ajo), Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing), Garcia and Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) broke away at the front, but there was some decisive drama with four to go.

Sasaki had a bobble on the main straight after overtaking Guevara, and the number 28 had to bail out and take some avoiding action, heading off onto the grass and dropping back. Meanwhile, McPhee had bridged the gap and was more than in the fight for victory.

That left Garcia leading Sasaki, Masia, Foggia, Moreira and McPhee, and starting the last lap the number 11 was holding firm ahead of Foggia. And then everyone overtook everyone all at once, or so it seemed, with the Leopard going for a move on the Aspar and then the rest of the lap largely two or three abreast.

As the gaggle headed into the final corner, it was McPhee who pitched it to perfection, hugging the inside line and then tucking in for the final drag to the flag. Teammate Sasaki went toe-to-toe with the Scotsman but couldn’t quite make it stick, with McPhee taking an emotional first win since 2020 by just 0.048. Garcia takes third and another valuable podium, gaining points on Foggia too, as did Sasaki.

Foggia finished sixth in the shuffle, with Masia taking fourth and Moreira fifth. That concluded the front group after Guevara was forced to drop out of it earlier, and the second group was fronted by Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Ajo) in seventh, just ahead of Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI), Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team), Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and Xavier Artigas (CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP) – with Guevara next up in P12 a small gap back.

Joel Kelso had started well early on and was knocking on the door of a top ten before clutch problem saw him slip down the field as the race progressed.

Heading into Valencia it’s Garcia keeping the advantage in the fight for silver – and the Circuit Ricardo Tormo is his playground.

John McPhee – P1

“I’m proud of myself, I dug so deep. It has been such a tough season and weekend here. It was a tough day yesterday but now I’m so happy for the guys who have been supporting me. One last win in Moto3 but we still have another chance in Valencia.”

Ayumu Sasaki – P2

“Today I gave everything. I heard that Dietrich [Mateschitz] had passed away and I just wanted to give this race to him. I pushed for all I could and will always give my wings for the championship! At least it was John who beat me today! I know it hasn’t been the easiest season for him. I tried to pass at the end but was a bit too hot into the last corner. I’m happy anyway!”

Joel Kelso – P18

“We struggled in FP1, FP2 and FP3, but after qualifying, we made the step we needed to fight in a good group. The race conditions were worse than in qualifying and I struggled to set good lap times. But it went well. I was 12th, but I missed a gear and lost contact with my group. I finished 18th, which is not what I was hoping for. We’re off to Valencia and I’d like to finish the season with a strong result, for the team and everyone involved.”

2022 Sepang Moto3 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 John MCPHEE HUSQVARNA 38m04.589 2 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA +0.048 3 Sergio GARCIA GASGAS +0.146 4 Jaume MASIA KTM +0.245 5 Diogo MOREIRA KTM +0.319 6 Dennis FOGGIA HONDA +0.371 7 Daniel HOLGADO KTM +5.817 8 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM +6.034 9 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM +6.230 10 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM +6.732 11 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO +6.789 12 Izan GUEVARA GASGAS +9.148 13 Elia BARTOLINI KTM +13.416 14 Andrea MIGNO HONDA +13.682 15 Adrian FERNANDEZ KTM +14.659 16 Syarifuddin AZMAN HONDA +14.812 17 Kaito TOBA KTM +14.990 18 Joel KELSO KTM +20.530 19 Lorenzo FELLON HONDA +28.240 20 Nicola Fabio CARRARO KTM +28.285 21 Mario AJI HONDA +43.055 22 Ana CARRASCO KTM +43.250 23 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA +54.110 Not Classified DNF 72 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA 2 laps DNF 54 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA 5 laps DNF 99 Carlos TATAY CFMOTO 5 laps DNF 67 Alberto SURRA HONDA 9 laps DNF 24 Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA 13 laps DNF 44 David MUÑOZ KTM 14 laps DNF 82 Stefano NEPA KTM 16 laps DNF 19 Scott OGDEN HONDA 16 laps

Moto3 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 GUEVARA Izan SPA 294 2 GARCIA Sergio SPA 241 3 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 233 4 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 227 5 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 180 6 MASIA Jaume SPA 177 7 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 128 8 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 104 9 MIGNO Andrea ITA 102 10 MCPHEE John GBR 97 11 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 97 12 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 87 13 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 87 14 MUÑOZ David SPA 84 15 TATAY Carlos SPA 84 16 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 83 17 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 69 18 NEPA Stefano ITA 64 19 TOBA Kaito JPN 63 20 FERNANDEZ Adrian SPA 41 21 KELSO Joel AUS 36 22 BARTOLINI Elia ITA 27 23 OGDEN Scott GBR 21 24 BERTELLE Matteo ITA 16 25 FELLON Lorenzo FRA 11 26 AJI Mario INA 5 27 FURUSATO Taiyo JPN 2 28 AZMAN Syarifuddin MAL 0 29 SURRA Alberto ITA 0 30 CARRASCO Ana SPA 0 31 SALVADOR David SPA 0 32 PEREZ Vicente SPA 0 33 LUNETTA Luca ITA 0 34 WHATLEY Joshua GBR 0 35 RIU MALE Gerard SPA 0 36 CARRARO Nicola Fabio ITA 0 37 RUEDA José Antonio SPA 0 38 GARCIA Marc SPA 0 39 VOIGHT Harrison AUS 0 40 MOROSI Alessandro ITA 0 41 HERRERA Maria SPA 0 42 ALONSO David COL 0

