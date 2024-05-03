1951 Ceccato 75 Sport 2-stroke

With Phil Aynsley

Ceccato was founded by Pietro Ceccato in 1934 after he won the Italian Championship on a Rudge.

The company manufactured industrial items such as hydraulic lifts, air compressors and service station equipment.

After WW II they started producing 38 cc clip-on engines for bicycles and later small capacity motorcycles – one of which you see here.

This 1951 75 Sport 2-stroke was the first proper motorcycle the company made.

Later models included a 175 cc 4-stroke production racer and a 200 cc horizontal parallel twin.

The factory employed over 700 people by the mid ‘50s.

The company ceased motorcycle production in 1961 but has gone on to become the world’s largest producer of car and train washing equipment.