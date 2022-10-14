MotoGP 2022 – Round 18 – Phillip Island

Friday Support Report #2

A shower swept across the Phillip Island Circuit late in the Oceania Junior Cup practice session which saw the session terminated early.

Prior to the red flag the practice session had looked like a race! Marcus Hamod topped the session by a fraction over Hunter Corney and Bodie Paige.

When the Aussie Superbikes hit the track around 15 minutes later the rain was well and truly stopped, but the wind was still quite significant, and the track damp… Just what you want when trying to set a quick lap time, and only have 15 minutes to do it. With such a small grid though, as it is not a points scoring event, qualifying is certainly not as important as normal.

These fellas are a bit special though…

Despite the far from ideal conditions Josh Waters, Cru Halliday and Mike Jones were soon in the 1m33s.

Waters really had the Boost Mobile Ducati hustling down the chute, registering 318 km/h through the speed trap.

Cru Halliday headed the time-sheets at the halfway point of the 15-minute session though with a 1m33.304 besting Waters’ 1m33.490.

A little more drizzle at certain points of the circuit halted their attacks from there though which means that Cru Halliday will start from pole position later this afternoon.

Some problems with the electronics on the Penrite Honda for Troy Herfoss in that session.

Four riders did not make the qualifying cut-off in Superbike, and will have to seek permission from the clerk of course to race. If they are not allowed that will mean that only nine riders will front the starter this afternoon…

Late this afternoon the OJC kids will have their qualifying session before the Australian Superbike riders contest their opening ten-lap bout which is scheduled for a 1640. OJC Race One will be run over a seven-lap distance on completion of that opening Superbike contest this afternoon.

Tomorrow the support class events start with the second OJC race at 1145. Superbike Race Two is scheduled for 1605, immediately followed by OJC Race Three, and then the final support race of the weekend is the third Superbike race slated to get underway at 1740. No support classes will take to the track on Sunday.

ASBK Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 1m33.304 308 2 Josh WATERS Ducati V4R +0.186 318 3 Michael JONES Yamaha YZF-R1 +0.477 310 4 Bryan STARING Ducati V4R +0.885 309 5 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.894 298 6 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR +2.049 301 7 Broc PEARSON Ducati V4R +2.948 310 8 Alastair HOOGENBOEZEM Yamaha YZF-R1 +5.769 293 9 Peter BERRY Suzuki GSXR +7.625 291 DNQ Dennis BECH Ducati V4R +14.238 278 DNQ Gary TIDD Ducati V4R +14.682 265 DNQ Cori BOURNE Suzuki GSXR +15.077 252 DNQ Tracey DAVIES Ducati P-gale +15.755 255

Oceania Junior Cup Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R15 2m14.338 2 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.014 3 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.359 4 James WEAVER Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.455 5 Alexander CODEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.481 6 Hudson THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.551 7 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.696 8 Sam DRANE Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.732 9 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.733 10 Cameron RENDE Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.874 11 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 +1.846 12 John PELGRAVE Yamaha YZF-R15 +2.949 13 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R15 +3.178 14 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R15 +3.213 15 Teerin FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 +3.780 16 Ella McCAUSLAND Yamaha YZF-R15 +3.926 17 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha YZF-R15 +4.168 18 Toby JAMES Yamaha YZF-R15 +5.008 19 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 +6.514 20 Nixon FROST Yamaha YZF-R15 +10.188

Phillip Island MotoGP Schedule