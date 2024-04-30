ASBK 2024

Round Three- QLD Raceway

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup – Round Two

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race One

Hunter Corney led them away in the opening six-lap bout at QLD Raceway, as Rossi McAdam, Ethan Johnson, Hunter Charlett, Nikolas Lazos, and Connor Lewis gave chase. Elijah Andrew also managed to stick with that leading group, and by half-race distance had started to make his presence known.

Nikolas Lazos then set a new fastest lap of the race, just as officials announced he had been given a ten-second jump-start penalty.

At the last-lap board, the order was Corney, Lazos, Johnson, McAdam, Charlett, Lewis, and Andrew.

Hunter Corney managed to keep the baying pack well behind him throughout the six-lap distance, and was ultimately unchallenged on his way to victory, enjoying a three-second margin by the chequered flag after stretching away on the final lap, as his chasers tripped each other up dicing for position.

Ethan Johnson won the tight battle for second place in a drag to the flag ahead of Nikolas Lazos. However, Lazos would be relegated to seventh place after his ten-second penalty was applied. That promoted Connor Lewis onto the podium ahead of Hunter Charlett, Rossi McAdam, and Elijah Andrew.

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H Corney Yamaha 9m41.954 2 E Johnson Yamaha +3.043 3 C Lewis Yamaha +3.485 4 H Charlett Yamaha +3.529 5 R Mcadam Yamaha +3.547 6 E Andrew Yamaha +4.666 7 N Lazos Yamaha +13.109 8 Z Beckinsale Yamaha +13.110 9 J Louis Yamaha +13.138 10 H Hynd Yamaha +16.995 11 P O’brien Yamaha +17.024 12 A O’halloran Yamaha +17.574 13 E Pelgrave Yamaha +34.730 14 A Jordan Yamaha +1m02.822 15 Z Russo Yamaha +1m34.019

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two

Hunter Corney, Ethan Johnson, Rossi McAdam, Nikolas Lazos, Connor Lewis and Hunter Charlett broke away as the six-rider leading group early on in the second bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup bout of the QLD Raceway weekend.

On the second lap of the race, Elijah Andrew recorded the fastest lap while in seventh place, which catapulted him onto the back of that leading group, growing their number to seven.

Despite the lowest top-speed, from having to push through the air while leading the race, Corney managed to stretch a couple of bike-lengths away from his pursuers, the closest of which on lap three were Rossi McAdam and Hunter Corney, as the rest of the field started to spread out a little more.

The top six tightened up once again on lap four. Connor Lewis moved through to the lead, Rossi McAdam then pushed Hunter Corney back to third. Nothing separated the top six as they started the penultimate lap.

Hunter Corney moved back through to the lead on the final lap ahead of Connor Lewis, while Ethan Johnson moved up to third after setting a new lap record at 1m34.428.

But Corney sneaked away when it mattered, enjoying a few bike lengths over Connor Lewis as they negotiated the final turns. Corney was the victor over Lewis by three-tenths of a second.

Rossi McAdam took the final spot on the rostrum ahead of Ethan Johnson, Nikolas Lazos, and Hunter Charlett. That top six covered by less than a second at the flag.

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H Corney Yam 9m42.250 2 C Lewis Yam +0.305 3 RMcadam Yam +0.489 4 E Johnson Yam +0.590 5 N Lazos Yam +0.706 6 H Charlett Yam +0.922 7 J Louis Yam +1.912 8 E Andrew Yam +2.536 9 Z Beckinsale Yam +6.521 10 A O’halloran Yam +6.687 11 H Hynd Yam +12.068 12 P O’brien Yam +14.925 13 E Pelgrave Yam +39.663 14 A Jordan Yam +50.041 15 Z Russo Yam +1m36.164

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Three

A brief rain shower had dampened Queensland Raceway just before the OJC competitors hit the track for their third and final six-lap bout of the weekend. The rain probably didn’t make the kids any more nervous, but I am sure their parents lost some fingernails…

Hunter Charlett was obviously not concerned at all by the conditions; he romped away from the field, lapping two seconds quicker than his competitors early on, which saw him build a six-second buffer over Nikalos Lazos by half-race distance.

Only to then throw it away!

Charlett went down at Turn One, which saw Hunter Corney inherit the lead ahead of Rossi McAdam and Nikolas Lazos. Connor Lewis was also in that leading quartet, more than ten-seconds clear of fifth-placed, Phoenix O’Brien.

Corney went on to take the win over Lewis by six-tenths. Rossi McAdam a further bike length behind to round out the podium ahead of Nikolas Lazos.

Corney taking a perfect three-from-three for the round to extend his championship lead over McAdam to a hefty 38-points.

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H Corney Yam 10:m3.721 2 C Lewis Yam +0.633 3 RMcadam Yam +0.719 4 N Lazos Yam +0.961 5 P O’brien Yam +17.337 6 A O’halloran Yam +17.592 7 J Louis Yam +20.440 8 E Pelgrave Yam +25.531 9 E Johnson Yam +37.621 10 E Andrew Yam +37.763 11 A Jordan Yam +39.302 12 Z Russo Yam 1 Lap 13 Z Beckinsale Yam 1 Lap DNF H Hynd Yam 1 Lap DNF H Charlett Yam 2 Laps

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 R3 Points 1 H Corney Yam 25 25 25 143 2 R Mcadam Yam 16 18 18 105 3 E Johnson Yam 20 17 12 100 4 N lazos Yam 14 16 17 98 5 C lewis Yam 18 20 20 97 6 H CHArlett Yam 17 15 94 7 E Andrew Yam 15 13 11 82 8 J Louis Yam 12 14 14 76 9 P O’brien Yam 10 9 16 70 10 Z BeckInsale Yam 13 12 8 67 11 A O’Halloran Yam 9 11 15 66 12 E Pelgrave Yam 8 8 13 56 13 H Hynd Yam 11 10 51 14 Z Russo Yam 6 6 9 45 15 A Jordan Yam 7 7 10 43

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 H Corney Yamaha 1m35.364 2 H Charlett Yamaha 1m35.565 3 C Lewis Yamaha 1m35.704 4 E Johnson Yamaha 1m35.830 5 RMcadam Yamaha 1m35.872 6 E Andrew Yamaha 1m35.973 7 N Lazos Yamaha 1m36.279 8 Z Beckinsale Yamaha 1m36.663 9 H Hynd Yamaha 1m37.565 10 A O’halloran Yamaha 1m37.684 11 J Louis Yamaha 1m38.417 12 P O’brien Yamaha 1m38.726 13 E Pelgrave Yamaha 1m40.857 14 A Jordan Yamaha 1m45.723 15 Z Russo Yamaha 1m46.069

