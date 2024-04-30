ASBK 2024
Round Three- QLD Raceway
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup – Round Two
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race One
Hunter Corney led them away in the opening six-lap bout at QLD Raceway, as Rossi McAdam, Ethan Johnson, Hunter Charlett, Nikolas Lazos, and Connor Lewis gave chase. Elijah Andrew also managed to stick with that leading group, and by half-race distance had started to make his presence known.
Nikolas Lazos then set a new fastest lap of the race, just as officials announced he had been given a ten-second jump-start penalty.
At the last-lap board, the order was Corney, Lazos, Johnson, McAdam, Charlett, Lewis, and Andrew.
Hunter Corney managed to keep the baying pack well behind him throughout the six-lap distance, and was ultimately unchallenged on his way to victory, enjoying a three-second margin by the chequered flag after stretching away on the final lap, as his chasers tripped each other up dicing for position.
Ethan Johnson won the tight battle for second place in a drag to the flag ahead of Nikolas Lazos. However, Lazos would be relegated to seventh place after his ten-second penalty was applied. That promoted Connor Lewis onto the podium ahead of Hunter Charlett, Rossi McAdam, and Elijah Andrew.
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|H Corney
|Yamaha
|9m41.954
|2
|E Johnson
|Yamaha
|+3.043
|3
|C Lewis
|Yamaha
|+3.485
|4
|H Charlett
|Yamaha
|+3.529
|5
|R Mcadam
|Yamaha
|+3.547
|6
|E Andrew
|Yamaha
|+4.666
|7
|N Lazos
|Yamaha
|+13.109
|8
|Z Beckinsale
|Yamaha
|+13.110
|9
|J Louis
|Yamaha
|+13.138
|10
|H Hynd
|Yamaha
|+16.995
|11
|P O’brien
|Yamaha
|+17.024
|12
|A O’halloran
|Yamaha
|+17.574
|13
|E Pelgrave
|Yamaha
|+34.730
|14
|A Jordan
|Yamaha
|+1m02.822
|15
|Z Russo
|Yamaha
|+1m34.019
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two
Hunter Corney, Ethan Johnson, Rossi McAdam, Nikolas Lazos, Connor Lewis and Hunter Charlett broke away as the six-rider leading group early on in the second bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup bout of the QLD Raceway weekend.
On the second lap of the race, Elijah Andrew recorded the fastest lap while in seventh place, which catapulted him onto the back of that leading group, growing their number to seven.
Despite the lowest top-speed, from having to push through the air while leading the race, Corney managed to stretch a couple of bike-lengths away from his pursuers, the closest of which on lap three were Rossi McAdam and Hunter Corney, as the rest of the field started to spread out a little more.
The top six tightened up once again on lap four. Connor Lewis moved through to the lead, Rossi McAdam then pushed Hunter Corney back to third. Nothing separated the top six as they started the penultimate lap.
Hunter Corney moved back through to the lead on the final lap ahead of Connor Lewis, while Ethan Johnson moved up to third after setting a new lap record at 1m34.428.
But Corney sneaked away when it mattered, enjoying a few bike lengths over Connor Lewis as they negotiated the final turns. Corney was the victor over Lewis by three-tenths of a second.
Rossi McAdam took the final spot on the rostrum ahead of Ethan Johnson, Nikolas Lazos, and Hunter Charlett. That top six covered by less than a second at the flag.
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|H Corney
|Yam
|9m42.250
|2
|C Lewis
|Yam
|+0.305
|3
|RMcadam
|Yam
|+0.489
|4
|E Johnson
|Yam
|+0.590
|5
|N Lazos
|Yam
|+0.706
|6
|H Charlett
|Yam
|+0.922
|7
|J Louis
|Yam
|+1.912
|8
|E Andrew
|Yam
|+2.536
|9
|Z Beckinsale
|Yam
|+6.521
|10
|A O’halloran
|Yam
|+6.687
|11
|H Hynd
|Yam
|+12.068
|12
|P O’brien
|Yam
|+14.925
|13
|E Pelgrave
|Yam
|+39.663
|14
|A Jordan
|Yam
|+50.041
|15
|Z Russo
|Yam
|+1m36.164
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Three
A brief rain shower had dampened Queensland Raceway just before the OJC competitors hit the track for their third and final six-lap bout of the weekend. The rain probably didn’t make the kids any more nervous, but I am sure their parents lost some fingernails…
Hunter Charlett was obviously not concerned at all by the conditions; he romped away from the field, lapping two seconds quicker than his competitors early on, which saw him build a six-second buffer over Nikalos Lazos by half-race distance.
Only to then throw it away!
Charlett went down at Turn One, which saw Hunter Corney inherit the lead ahead of Rossi McAdam and Nikolas Lazos. Connor Lewis was also in that leading quartet, more than ten-seconds clear of fifth-placed, Phoenix O’Brien.
Corney went on to take the win over Lewis by six-tenths. Rossi McAdam a further bike length behind to round out the podium ahead of Nikolas Lazos.
Corney taking a perfect three-from-three for the round to extend his championship lead over McAdam to a hefty 38-points.
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|H Corney
|Yam
|10:m3.721
|2
|C Lewis
|Yam
|+0.633
|3
|RMcadam
|Yam
|+0.719
|4
|N Lazos
|Yam
|+0.961
|5
|P O’brien
|Yam
|+17.337
|6
|A O’halloran
|Yam
|+17.592
|7
|J Louis
|Yam
|+20.440
|8
|E Pelgrave
|Yam
|+25.531
|9
|E Johnson
|Yam
|+37.621
|10
|E Andrew
|Yam
|+37.763
|11
|A Jordan
|Yam
|+39.302
|12
|Z Russo
|Yam
|1 Lap
|13
|Z Beckinsale
|Yam
|1 Lap
|DNF
|H Hynd
|Yam
|1 Lap
|DNF
|H Charlett
|Yam
|2 Laps
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Points
|1
|H Corney
|Yam
|25
|25
|25
|143
|2
|R Mcadam
|Yam
|16
|18
|18
|105
|3
|E Johnson
|Yam
|20
|17
|12
|100
|4
|N lazos
|Yam
|14
|16
|17
|98
|5
|C lewis
|Yam
|18
|20
|20
|97
|6
|H CHArlett
|Yam
|17
|15
|94
|7
|E Andrew
|Yam
|15
|13
|11
|82
|8
|J Louis
|Yam
|12
|14
|14
|76
|9
|P O’brien
|Yam
|10
|9
|16
|70
|10
|Z BeckInsale
|Yam
|13
|12
|8
|67
|11
|A O’Halloran
|Yam
|9
|11
|15
|66
|12
|E Pelgrave
|Yam
|8
|8
|13
|56
|13
|H Hynd
|Yam
|11
|10
|51
|14
|Z Russo
|Yam
|6
|6
|9
|45
|15
|A Jordan
|Yam
|7
|7
|10
|43
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Qualifying
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|H Corney
|Yamaha
|1m35.364
|2
|H Charlett
|Yamaha
|1m35.565
|3
|C Lewis
|Yamaha
|1m35.704
|4
|E Johnson
|Yamaha
|1m35.830
|5
|RMcadam
|Yamaha
|1m35.872
|6
|E Andrew
|Yamaha
|1m35.973
|7
|N Lazos
|Yamaha
|1m36.279
|8
|Z Beckinsale
|Yamaha
|1m36.663
|9
|H Hynd
|Yamaha
|1m37.565
|10
|A O’halloran
|Yamaha
|1m37.684
|11
|J Louis
|Yamaha
|1m38.417
|12
|P O’brien
|Yamaha
|1m38.726
|13
|E Pelgrave
|Yamaha
|1m40.857
|14
|A Jordan
|Yamaha
|1m45.723
|15
|Z Russo
|Yamaha
|1m46.069
2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar
Round 1: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC Feb 23-25 Round 2: Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW Mar 22-23 Round 3: Queensland Raceway, QLD Apr 26-28
- Round 4: Morgan Park Raceway, QLD Jul 12-14
- Round 5: Phillip Island GP Circuit, VIC Sept 7-8
- Round 6: One Raceway, NSW Oct 4-6
- Round 7: The Bend Motorsports Park, SA Nov 8-10