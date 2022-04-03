MotoGP 2022 – Round Three

Argentina – Qualifying Times/Reports/Images

Aleix Espargaro – P1

“The word that best describes the way I feel is ‘proud’. I have always said that Aprilia is my second family. There is a particular bond with this project and my heartfelt thanks goes out to all those who are working nonstop, at the track and in Noale, to make these results possible. I won’t pretend that I wasn’t thinking about the pole today after seeing our pace during the sessions where I was fast both on the medium and the soft rear tyre. Tomorrow? It won’t be a simple race. We’ve had less time than usual to prepare, but we’re ready anyway.”

Luca Marini – P3

“Really a great result for the whole Team: they did a race against time from this morning at 04:00 am to be able to be on the track for free practice. Thanks to them and to Ducati: today the feeling with the bike was wonderful. We are working hard, we had some problems in the first two races, but now we are on the right track and we are taking confidence. I feel good on the bike and this is where I want to stay because I know my potential and that of the whole Team. Tomorrow will be tough, we still don’t know what tire we will use because, with the completely revised sessions, we haven’t spent much time on the track. I don’t know if the medium or the soft will be better at the rear and in the warm up will also be crucial for setting the electronics and the details. There are a lot of strong riders, we have to take care of the details and being constant.”

Pol Espargaro – P4

“Mentally it was a stressful day; I crashed, went through Q1 to Q2, then was battling for the front row. Already this morning it was set to be a busy day and I did not help this, but my team worked really hard. In the last moment we found the setup for Qualifying, a shame we only had one tyre for Q2 but we were still able to make a good lap for fourth. I had a moment coming into Turn 1 which I think finally cost us the front row. The track changed a lot over the course of the day so we had to adapt a lot and we were coming stronger with it. Warm Up will be important to see where we are, there will be a lot of rivals tomorrow but we’re ready to fight.”

Maverick Vinales – P5

“I’m extremely happy for Aleix and for Aprilia. I think that this was a well-deserved result. The team is working well. I felt at ease immediately despite the low grip on the asphalt. In the race tomorrow we’ll need to use our heads. I’m not worried because no matter what the final result is, our growth and the step forward we took from Mandalika remain.”

Fabio Quartararo – P6

“At this track, if you don’t make the lap on your first try, you’re already losing out because Turn 6 is a corner where you are spinning. Jack Miller was not really on the race line, but when someone is approaching in fourth or fifth gear and you have someone beside the racing line, it’s disturbing, and to me it’s not fair. And that’s it. I did my best. We know where we lost out, but luckily I think I have never braked later in Turn 5 in my life. And second row is maybe not the best result I could have gotten today, but I’m still in a good position for the race. Our pace is not the best, but not bad either, so I think we can fight for a great result.”

Alex Rins – P7

“I’m so happy to be back in Argentina, it’s a really nice track and I’m enjoying riding here. Today was a good day, even if it was a bit different to our usual Saturday! We were able to have nice FP1 and FP2 sessions. The only thing is that we’re starting from seventh tomorrow, which isn’t all that high on the grid, but I believe I have better pace than that and I’m very keen to get racing. I want to repeat my strong performances of the past in front of this great crowd.”

Joan Mir – P8

“Overall, it was quite a good first day here in Argentina because I felt pretty strong, and our base was improving. I was struggling a bit with grip and we made some adjustments to the settings, then it felt better. Some further steps were expected for qualifying on my first bike, but it failed to start and so I had to qualify with the backup bike, which was on the base settings. It cost me a bit in qualifying, I think I could’ve been quicker so I’m a bit disappointed. We seem that we’re far from the front, but my pace isn’t bad and that’s important. Tomorrow we’ll try to put everything together and do a good performance here.”

Takaaki Nakagami – P10

“It was a busy first day here in Argentina, to be honest I was a little bit surprised to finish P1 in FP1 although I had a good feeling on the bike from the beginning of the session. Of course, we had a 1 hour session today in FP1, FP2 and qualifying, so it was super busy but we managed well. The feeling on the bike is good, but we still need to work on the race pace in the warm-up session, but we are heading in the right direction. A big thanks to the team and we’ll keep working hard for the race.”

Jack Miller – P11

(Demoted to P14 for holding up Quartararo)

“Up until my second time attack attempt in qualifying, the day had been positive. But then, as soon as I started my second lap on the soft tyre, I lost the front and crashed. I went back in, changed my suit and went out on the second bike, but obviously, after the crash, the feeling with the bike wasn’t the same, and I couldn’t push as hard as I had before. Unfortunately, I was penalised at the end of qualifying and lost another three positions on the grid. Tomorrow it will not be easy to recover from the fifth row. I know I have a good pace, but it will be important to get a good start to make up ground right away”.

Brad Binder – P12

“A really good day except for the last exit! I’m really happy with the bike and how we have worked today. It was a little bit of a special format and I was able to learn the track quickly and be competitive right away. My pace on worn tires is really good and I’m super-happy with the feeling I have when the grip goes away. I was unlucky in qualifying but I had my normal feeling back when I changed to the final set of tires. I was coming around fast but unfortunately I made a small mistake when I nudged my gear lever under braking; shifting an extra gear when you are meant to be braking doesn’t help. I’m a bit frustrated because of that, we should have been on the first two rows, but I’m ready to fight tomorrow.”

Enea Bastianini – P13

“This was a difficult day. It was one of those days that start on the wrong foot and that are hard to change. We missed the access to Q2 just for a few thousandths of a second both in FP2 and Q1. We had a few issues that we maybe addressed a little too late, but these days happen, and we need to accept the outcome. What we can do is to keep working to be competitive tomorrow and try to put together a good comeback race. I felt the bike a bit more ‘mine’ in today’s final laps, and the direction we’ve taken is the right one.”

Francesco Bagnaia – P14

“Unfortunately, today, I wasn’t able to be fast enough. Usually, Friday is the day that allows me to understand which direction to work on for the weekend and with this more compact schedule, I had less time available. We have a good pace, but I can’t be fast enough with the new tyre. Fortunately, we still have 40 minutes tomorrow morning in the warm-up to work on, and we have already identified where we can improve. It won’t be an easy race, but hopefully, we can make a good comeback”.

Franco Morbidelli – P15

“In FP2 we were decent, looking at the race pace, but I was not able to go directly into Q2. That was a pity because it was really close. Then when we put on the new tyres, I wasn’t able to have the same pace. We will try to improve for tomorrow. There are some things we can improve. This Saturday we tried to get better in some areas, but instead we got a bit worse. It’s okay though, we will try to improve for tomorrow.”

Miguel Oliveira – P16

“A tough day and not quite what we are used to. We were very close to the top ten after Free Practice but we didn’t get in. Overall, I struggled with rear grip, so I hope we can find a solution for tomorrow and we can have a good race.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P17

“Can’t complain about the day, overall it was a good day. The crash at the end of the second session was not needed because I was then forced to lap in Q1 with the second bike which was not my favorite of the two. The Team has done a really great job: they have been on track since four o’clock this morning and they have done everything possible to get ready for the sessions. We are fast, the pace is not bad, we continue to work on the details for a good race tomorrow.”

Andrea Dovizioso – P18

“It has not been an easy day overall. I’m struggling with the rear grip like before and here it is very low. For me it’s even worse and I feel like I can’t really play with the bike like I want to. It’s difficult. In the end, the Qualifying time was pretty ok though compared to other riders, but to be honest, I don’t feel very competitive. I’m not able to make a step exit by exit, like I wish to, because I’m not riding well enough. In the end, the lap time was acceptable, but not enough to be in a decent position. P18 seems to be more or less my position in the practice, which is unfortunately the reality at the moment. But we will work hard to get the best out of the race tomorrow.”

Álex Márquez – P19

“We’re struggling with some parts, but overall we’re not bad at all, we’re trying many things, trying to understand the bike and it’s still the turning point where we’re struggling most. Tomorrow we have 40 minutes try to understand some more. It’s also my first time here (on MotoGP a bike) and on some parts of the track I’m losing too much, so tomorrow in the warm-up I’ll try to make a step. We’ll try to make a good start in the race and try to be there, with the race pace to manage and the tyres it will be a long race and we’ll have to manage many things.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P20

“It was a challenging day for us because we made a mistake this morning: we kind of ran around in circles as we focused more on my feelings than on the track conditions, which changed quite a lot during the day. We took a wrong direction with the set-up, but we went back to previous settings and we improved – which also doing some damage limitation in qualifying. It’s a pity because we lost some time, but these things can happen when you’re a rookie. Fortunately we’ll have 40 minutes of warm up tomorrow and we’ll try to make the most of them.”

Raul Fernandez – P21

“It was only my second time here in Argentina and I think that we had a positive day. During Free Practice 1, I felt like I had too much work to do and I was not understanding very well why. Between the sessions, the team worked well and I was able to considerably improve during FP2. The positive feelings on the bike came back and we were able to produce a session with a good race pace. I think that tomorrow’s race will be interesting for us, so I will try to enjoy it!”

Remy Gardner – P22

“Today overall has been a tough day. I crashed during Free Practice 2 and lost a bit of confidence at the same time. I think that we need to improve our qualifying sessions because at the moment, it is our weak point. We have another forty minutes tomorrow to improve and hopefully find a better direction for the race.”

Darryn Binder – P23

“It’s been a strange day and obviously, it’s very difficult to do time attacks straight away when you’ve been barely going on a MotoGP bike around this track. So, it was an interesting day and I was very happy with how it went in the end. In FP2, I made a mistake and crashed in the final minutes, which was unfortunate, but luckily, I was able to get back and we had enough time to be ready for Qualifying. I was really happy with my step in Q1, I managed to go quite a bit quicker, but so did everyone else. Anyway, if I look at the gap from the front, I feel I’m not too far from the other guys. Obviously, today was tricky for everybody, but overall, I’m quite pleased with how things went. We’ve just got to make the best of what we got. I’m really looking forward to the race tomorrow and also the Warm Up, where we have time enough to get some things dialled in that we found today.”

Stefan Bradl – P24

“It has been a challenging weekend, or a day, for everyone with the new schedule and jumping in last minute is even more difficult. Our pace during Free Practice was okay but putting together a single lap in Qualifying was not my strongest point today. For tomorrow I am sure that I can make up some places because our rhythm is much better than our grid slot and those around us. Warm Up will be important to check some setup changes that we have made and I need to keep improving my feeling. Step by step we are making improvements and we will see what happens, everything so tight together during your first weekend back in MotoGP adds an extra challenge.”

MotoGP Qualifying Report

Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) is the toast of Noale as the number 41 made history for Aprilia at the Gran Premio Michelin de la República Argentina, taking the factory’s first pole position in the MotoGP era thanks to a 1:37.688. It’s the Spaniard’s first pole position since the 2015 Catalan GP and third overall, each of which has been taken on a different motorcycle, which creates another first in the MotoGP era. Add to that, Sunday marks the number 41’s 200th premier class start.

Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) will started second and Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) third, with plenty of shake ups on super Saturday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

Q1

Some of those shake ups were clear from the roll call in Q1, including Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team), Championship leader Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) and winner last time out, Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing). Ultimately it was a Honda 1-2 moving through, with Pol Espargaro fastest from Nakagami and plenty looking for a Sunday comeback. There is, however, a much longer Warm Up to work with…

Q2

Q2 then burst into life, at east for 10 of the 12 riders as Pol Espargaro sat patiently in his box, and Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) encountered an issue when trying to fire up his number one GSX-RR. There was frantic action inside the box to swap the tyres onto his second bike, but thankfully, Mir didn’t lose too much time.

Martin went P1 early doors. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) grabbed P2 before the Australian tucked the front at Turn 1, rider ok, but it meant the yellow flags were out. Next up Aleix Espargaro went 0.3s clear at the summit to lay down a real gauntlet in Q2, with Quartararo P3 at the end of the first efforts behind Martin. Miller was P4, Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) P5 and Marini P6, before Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) pounced up to provisional P5.

So could anyone bridge the 0.3s gap for Aleix Espargaro in the final five minutes? Quartararo was certainly trying but came across Miller, who was on an out-lap, at Turn 7. That lap was then gone for a frustrated reigning World Champion, but there was movement elsewhere as Martin pulled out a beauty to go provisional pole.

Aleix Espargaro wasn’t done yet, however. The Aprilia rider was 0.2s under at the third split, and kept the red sectors rolling to the line for a momentous first pole position for Aprilia in the MotoGP era, beating Martin by over a tenth. Marini snuck onto the front row late on, Pol Espargaro made gains and Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) adds a little more history for Noale in fifth.

The Grid

Aprilia head the grid for the first time ever, ahead of Martin on the hunt for his first points of the year and Marini enjoying an impressive second premier class start.

Pol Espargaro impressed with P4 after coming through Q1, and the Spaniard edged out compatriot Maverick Viñales by less than a tenth – so that’s P5 for Top Gun and his best qualifying result in Aprilia Racing colours. It’s also the first time with two Aprilias in the top five on the premier class grid.

Quartararo cut a slightly frustrated figure at the end of qualifying, and the Frenchman will start from P6, locking out the second row. Still, as MotoGP returns to Termas for the first time since 2019, it’s his best at the venue – and 22 places higher than one of the toughest weekends of his career in Moto2before that…

Rins and Mir go two-by-two for Suzuki on Saturday, with Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) completing the third row of the grid. Nakagami rounds out the top ten as he returns to the fold, although the Japanese rider didn’t technically miss any track action after his delayed arrival to Argentina..

Miller wasn’t able to improve on his best time after his Turn 1 tumble, and the Australian finished P11. To add a little insult to timesheet injury however, for riding slowly on the racing line and disturbing Quartararo’s lap, the Australian has also been handed a three-place grid penalty.

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was made to rue a mistake at Turn 7 that cost him a lap that was set to take him onto – at least – the front two rows, and the South African had to settle for P12 that becomes P11 after Miller’s penalty.

Behind them await the likes of Bastianini and Bagnaia, with plenty to race for on Sunday. The extended Warm Up gives the premier class another 40 minutes of track time, but then it’s time to go racing as the lights go out at 0400 (AEST) at the Argentinean GP.

Argentina MotoGP Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap 1 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA Q2 1m37.688 2 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI Q2 +0.151 3 Luca MARINI DUCATI Q2 +0.431 4 Pol ESPARGARO HONDA Q2 +0.477 5 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA Q2 +0.508 6 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA Q2 +0.593 7 Alex RINS SUZUKI Q2 +0.767 8 Joan MIR SUZUKI Q2 +0.828 9 Johann ZARCO DUCATI Q2 +0.849 10 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA Q2 +0.888 11 Jack MILLER * DUCATI Q2 +0.896 12 Brad BINDER KTM Q2 +1.244 13 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.065 14 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.109 15 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA Q1 (*) 0.304 16 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM Q1 (*) 0.370 17 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.376 18 Andrea DOVIZIOSO YAMAHA Q1 (*) 0.437 19 Alex MARQUEZ HONDA Q1 (*) 0.594 20 Fabio DI GIANNANTONI DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.625 21 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM Q1 (*) 0.652 22 Remy GARDNER KTM Q1 (*) 0.658 23 Darryn BINDER YAMAHA Q1 (*) 0.879 24 Stefan BRADL HONDA Q1 (*) 0.986

* Penalty

Moto2 Qualifying Report

Fermin Aldeguer (MB Conveyors Speed Up) made history on Saturday at the Gran Premio Michelin de la República Argentina, with the reigning European Moto2 Champion turning Free Practice domination into a maiden Grand Prix pole position. Aldeguer beat Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) by 0.150s in Moto2 qualifying to become the youngest-ever intermediate class polesitter at 16 years and 332 days old, beating Jorge Lorenzo’s previous record from the 250cc class by over a year.

Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) picked up his second front row start of the season in Termas de Rio Hondo at the venue where he took his maiden pole back in Moto3.

Q1

Just 0.067 covered the entirety of the top four in Q1 who moved through, with American Racing’s Cameron Beaubier fastest ahead of Manuel Gonzalez (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team), Zonta van den Goorbergh (RW Racing GP) and Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP).

Q2

Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team), Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) and Q1 graduate Gonzalez all took turns to head Q2 in the early stages, before World Championship leader Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) took over at the top. The Italian’s stay was short-lived though as Fernandez climbed to P1 with seven minutes to go.

Free Practice pacesetter Aldeguer then struck back to lead the way once more on Saturday, with just 0.019s splitting the two Spaniards at the summit. With three to go, Aldeguer extended his advantage to 0.150s with another fastest lap of the session, and that was that as no one could respond, securing some history for the number 54.

The Grid

Behind Aldeguer, Fernandez and Arbolino, heading the second row of the grid is Albert Arenas (Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team) after his best Moto2 qualifying yet, and the former Moto3 World Champion has teammate Jake Dixon alongside him in P5. Vietti will be aiming for a third consecutive podium from P6.

Indonesian GP winner Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) recovered from a big FP2 crash to claim P7, and the Thai star has teammate Ai Ogura starting next to him on the third row, which is completed by Bendsneyder. Rookie Gonzalez impressed with P10, especially as the Spaniard managed to better both Lowes and second in the Championship Aron Canet (Flexbox HP40) in Q2.

Argentina Moto2 Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap 1 Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO Q2 1m43.306 2 Augusto FERNANDEZ KALEX Q2 +0.150 3 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX Q2 +0.207 4 Albert ARENAS KALEX Q2 +0.309 5 Jake DIXON KALEX Q2 +0.316 6 Celestino VIETTI KALEX Q2 +0.339 7 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX Q2 +0.365 8 Ai OGURA KALEX Q2 +0.404 9 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX Q2 +0.421 10 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX Q2 +0.455 11 Sam LOWES KALEX Q2 +0.481 12 Aron CANET KALEX Q2 +0.504 13 Jorge NAVARRO KALEX Q2 +0.533 14 Zonta VAN DEN GOORB NED KALEX Q2 +0.762 15 Joe ROBERTS KALEX Q2 +0.883 16 Cameron BEAUBIER KALEX Q2 +0.883 17 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX Q2 +0.899 18 Marcel SCHROTTER KALEX Q2 +1.248 19 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA ITA KALEX Q1 (*) 0.112 20 Gabriel RODRIGO KALEX Q1 (*) 0.258 21 Simone CORSI MV AGUSTA Q1 (*) 0.299 22 Marcos RAMIREZ MV AGUSTA Q1 (*) 0.313 23 Filip SALAC KALEX Q1 (*) 0.369 24 Niccolò ANTONELLI KALEX Q1 (*) 0.389 25 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX Q1 (*) 0.520 26 Romano FENATI BOSCOSCURO Q1 (*) 0.539 27 Sean Dylan KELLY KALEX Q1 (*) 0.666 28 Alessandro ZACCONE KALEX Q1 (*) 0.666 29 Keminth KUBO KALEX Q1 (*) 0.744

Moto3 Qualifying Report

Sergio Garcia (Solunion GASGAS Aspar Team) claimed a last gasp pole position in Moto3 qualifying at the Gran Premio Michelin de la República Argentina, as the Spaniard set a new lap record of a 1:48.429 to beat second place Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) – who has a Long Lap Penalty in Sunday’s race – by 0.171s. Izan Guevara (Solunion GASGAS Aspar Team) will launch from P3 to make it two GASGAS Aspar bikes on the front row.

Q1

Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI) headed through top, with close company from Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team), Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse) and Australian rookie Joel Kelso (CIP Green Power), who denied fellow debutants Scott Ogden (VisionTrack Racing Team) and Indonesia front row starter Mario Aji (Honda Team Asia).

Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia), who arrives in the World Championship as 2021 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup champion – undefeated all season – and the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, will start his first Moto3™ race from a couple of places behind teammate Aji. The Japanese rider was sidelined from Qatar and Lombok due to injury but was already making an impression in Q1.

Q2

Having made his way through Q1, Kelso made the extra 15 minutes of track time count in the early stages of Q2. The Australian sat top of the tree with a 1:48.940 after the first run out and was still on top until the dying minutes of qualifying, a tenth faster than provisional second place Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing). World Championship leader Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) sat P3 halfway through the session, with 0.4s covering the top 13.

As ever, it all came down to a final push in the lightweight class, with everyone heading out for one last flying lap. There were red sectors everywhere but Garcia made his final effort count to take pole by nearly two-tenths, with Sasaki grabbing P2 on his last lap ahead of Guevara.

The Grid

Behind the GASGAS-Husqvarna-GASGAS trio, Rossi made good on his graduation from Q1 to leap up the timesheets and head the second row, with early leader Kelso knocked from provisional pole down to fifth but the Australian nevertheless enjoying his best qualifying yet. He will be aiming to become the first Australian rider to win in Moto3 since Jack Miller in Valencia in 2014.

Reigning FIM JuniorGP Champion Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Ajo), completes the second row.

Xavier Artigas (CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP) leapt up to P7 on his last lap to front Row 3, and the Spaniard has Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) and Suzuki for company. Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) – another rookie inside the top 10 – continues to impress in P10, and the Brazilian has the experienced heads of points leader Foggia and Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo), the only former Termas winner in the field, alongside him on the fourth row.

Argentina Moto3 Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap 1 Sergio GARCIA GASGAS Q2 1m48.429 2 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA Q2 +0.171 3 Izan GUEVARA GASGAS Q2 +0.195 4 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA Q2 +0.297 5 Joel KELSO KTM Q2 +0.306 6 Daniel HOLGADO KTM Q2 +0.436 7 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO Q2 +0.514 8 Andrea MIGNO HONDA Q2 +0.524 9 Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA Q2 +0.621 10 Diogo MOREIRA KTM Q2 +0.632 11 Dennis FOGGIA HONDA Q2 +0.699 12 Jaume MASIA KTM Q2 +0.757 13 Kaito TOBA KTM Q2 +0.947 14 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM Q2 +0.971 15 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM Q2 +1.006 16 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM Q2 +1.102 17 Stefano NEPA KTM Q2 +1.112 18 Carlos TATAY CFMOTO Q2 +1.295 19 Scott OGDEN HONDA Q1 (*) 0.272 20 Mario AJI HONDA Q1 (*) 0.282 21 Elia BARTOLINI KTM Q1 (*) 0.316 22 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA Q1 (*) 0.387 23 Adrian FERNANDEZ KTM Q1 (*) 0.407 24 Matteo BERTELLE KTM Q1 (*) 0.601 25 Alberto SURRA HONDA Q1 (*) 0.722 26 Lorenzo FELLON HONDA Q1 (*) 0.918 27 Ana CARRASCO KTM Q1 (*) 1.209 28 Gerard RIU MALE KTM Q1 (*) 1.306 29 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA Q1 (*) 3.286

