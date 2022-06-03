MotoGP 2022 – Round Nine

Friday Practice

Aleix Espargaro – P1

“It’s always important to start well and to find the right feeling with the bike and with the track. Obviously it’s only Friday, but Maverick and I were both competitive and that renders merit to the team’s hard work. On this track grip is really low, so tyre choice and how to manage them to the end of the race are fundamental issues. Now we’ll have to carefully analyse the spin levels and the speed on corners for each different tyre in order to make the right choices and set up the best strategy.”

Maverick Vinales – P2

“I am very, very happy and not just because of the fast lap. On this track, the true difference will be made by knowing how to manage the tyres and from this point of view, we’ve done a good job. I’m convinced that tomorrow in FP3 the times will drop even lower. When you put the new tyre on here, it almost seems like you’re riding a different bike! In any case, we’ll keep moving forward. We’re on the right track and it would be fantastic to take that last step right here, on my home track and with my fan club trackside cheering me on.”

Enea Bastianini – P3

“I’m happy with today: we started off well already this morning, even though all Ducati riders have struggled a little bit more than expected. We did very well in FP2, though. We still have to improve a bit in some areas of the circuit and with regards to race pace, but I must be happy with this Friday. We tried both the medium and the rear tyre options and I’m still not sure what I’ll choose for the race: I felt good with the medium one in FP1, while I was expecting a bit more from the hard tyre. We will have to make a good evaluation.”

Francesco Bagnaia – P4

“It wasn’t an easy day. The grip level of the asphalt is really low, and we’re working on this aspect. Although it was warmer in FP2 than this morning, we managed to make some big steps forward, and tomorrow morning the asphalt conditions should be better, so I’m confident. FP4 will be crucial to understand which tyre to use in the race. We continue to work in that direction to make another step forward before qualifying.”

Jorge Martín – P5

“I am very happy, we went well and the feeling finally seems to be back, with the old set-up I am much better. My arm didn’t hurt and I think I can be very competitive. Tomorrow I will try to give my best because being able to start at the front will be crucial.”

Jack Miller – P7

“The track is quite slippery, and I suffered most from a lack of rear grip. On the other hand, with the soft tyre, we had fewer issues, but it will still be important to have a good rhythm on the harder tyres for the race. Tomorrow we will have some work to do: we will have to get the most out of our package despite the asphalt conditions and improve our pace. The goal will always be to finish in the first two rows of the grid in qualifying”.

Alex Rins – P8

“I tried a different strategy to normal – I began with the hardest tyre on the rear and then worked my way to the medium-medium combo, which suited me well and I felt fast. I then began FP2 with this selection so that I could assess the performance in the hotter conditions, before switching to medium-soft at the end, but I didn’t really feel as good with that. However, I’m pleased with how I’ve started the weekend and my goal is to go directly to Q2 tomorrow.”

Fabio Quartararo – P9

“Today was pretty bad. These track conditions were not working well for me. When you put on a new tyre, you should be able to improve, but I couldn‘t, and the tyres dropped fast. The feeling wasn‘t good. My riding was really good, but we were still slow. We struggle with low grip conditions, we know this. But I think the track conditions will improve. Had the race been today, we would only have been able to do damage limitation, but we know that the more rubber on the track the better the grip. It‘s not going to rain, so I hope that by Sunday there‘s enough rubber to improve our pace. But I think everyone was struggling today.”

Franco Morbidelli – P10

“Today was a positive Friday for us. The feeling is much closer to what I want, and the speed is also much closer to what I want. This morning we were very fast. This afternoon we had the chance to try a long run, and in the end we managed to get into the top 10. This is positive. We‘ll keep working and improving, and let‘s see where we can arrive.”

Pol Espargaro – P11

“With the race tyre we are looking quite good, we were able to run towards the top of the time sheets. It’s honestly better than we expected. When we fitted the soft tyre, we weren’t able to improve as much as everyone else so we have some work to do overnight. Even like this we were very close so I think we can overcome it tomorrow, but you have to see what the conditions are like and what everyone is doing tomorrow. I’m quite positive about our situation for the race so we need to get inside the three rows on the grid.”

Takaaki Nakagami – P12

“This morning was good, we ended in P6, but this afternoon in hotter conditions it was a tougher session for us as there was a little lack of rear grip. But during the session we tried many things, many items and we will try to analyze the data for tomorrow. It was a good first day. We’ll try to improve the bike and my riding and then stay in the top 10 and prepare for Q2.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P13

“I’m happy, because we did very little modification and when that happens it means that things are going well. I have a good feeling and in the afternoon we only used one tyre because the heat wouldn’t have allowed us to set a good time anyway. I also tried the hard tyre, but we will have a clearer idea in FP4. Right now we’re working on making it into Q2 directly, which is a realistic goal.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P14

“A pretty good day: in terms of flying lap I could have done something more, but I’m happy with the pace that I managed to keep during the session also considering the temperatures. The classification penalises us a bit, but the goal is to improve in the FP3 on the time attack.”

Luca Marini – P15

“A difficult Friday even though we are all very close, both in terms of time lap and pace. With so little grip I have no feeling and even with the tires, a different compound compared to Mugello, I am struggling. Let’s analyse the data to make a step forward tomorrow.”

Joan Mir – P16

“Straight away I felt that I still had some troubles with the front end so we knew we needed to work in that area. We decided to try a few different ways to try and improve the lap times and my feeling, but we’re going to try something else tomorrow and see what happens. We’re working hard and we still feel positive because we believe that we can fix this.”

Johann Zarco – P17

“It’s a shame about the yellow flag because it wiped out my time, but I’m quite satisfied with this first day. It’s a track I like a lot and where I did very well last year. The goal tomorrow morning is to get into Q2 and then try to push hard in qualifying.”

Álex Márquez – P18

“First day here at Montmelo, a track that I love, but honestly, we are struggling. We were struggling a lot with the turning of the bike in the morning and the afternoon. I was trying to follow Aleix (Espargaro) for one lap, but he was much, much faster than us in acceleration and also turning, so it’s difficult. Tomorrow we will try to make a step to improve. We need to believe and be faster, it’s my home GP and I want to be fast for the fans.”

Darryn Binder – P20

“It has been super cool to ride here in Barcelona on the MotoGP bike and I really enjoyed the circuit on this machine. It’s been a tricky day anyway, as the grip levels are a little bit low. In FP2, I felt good on the bike overall, I feel like I’m still heading into the right direction, picking up where I left off in Mugello, so I’m very happy about that. I felt quite strong in FP2 and I’m looking forward to tomorrow to keep improving. Let’s see what happens.”

Andrea Dovizioso – P21

“We tried a different setup, which is completely strange for the Yamaha. You work a lot to create grip or you change the setup completely against the grip and nothing is different. So, we just confirmed that this area on the bike is pretty tricky. With this big change, in any case, I didn’t feel well enough to be faster, which is pretty disappointing. Let’s try again tomorrow morning, as the grip will be completely different again, so we just hope for the best.”

Michele Pirro – P22

“First of all, I would like to say that it’s good to be back in Barcelona after a long time. Regarding free practice, the main problem we encountered was related to grip. We have been working a lot since the first session trying solutions that can allow us to find a few tenths to stay close to the Top 15. I hope that tomorrow we can make that step that can allow us to be more competitive.”

Stefan Bradl – P23

“Today was about riding the bike and getting back to racing mode where you have to deliver in the moment. It has been a good day as we were able to find some improvements between this morning and this afternoon. We are also here still testing some things, so it is a busy Grand Prix already. We are in the process of building, getting faster and I hope we can make another step tomorrow.”

Raul Fernandez – P24

“We managed to do a really good FP1 this morning without having any reference on this track with a MotoGP bike, so I was quite happy. In the afternoon, we worked a lot to try to improve my feelings on the bike as we are still struggling with the pace. We continue to push and I will give my best tomorrow.”

Remy Gardner – P25

“First, it was a nice feeling hitting this circuit with a MotoGP bike. Today we focused on the race pace and worked with hard tyres in the afternoon, so we will be able to try to get the fast laps tomorrow with the soft. We have work to do tonight with all the data collected today, so we will analyse which areas we can improve ahead of qualifying day.”

MotoGP Friday Combined Times

Pos Rider Bke Time/Gap 1 A.Espargaro APRILIA 1m39.402 2 M.Viñales APRILIA +0.303 3 E.Bastianini DUCATI +0.488 4 F.Bagnaia DUCATI +0.548 5 J.Martin DUCATI +0.587 6 B.Binder KTM +0.681 7 J.Miller DUCATI +0.693 8 A.Rins SUZUKI +0.699 9 F.Quartararo YAMAHA +0.721 10 F.Morbidelli YAMAHA +0.802 11 P.Espargaro HONDA +0.835 12 T.Nakagami HONDA +0.854 13 F.Di Giannanto Ita DUCATI +0.944 14 M.Bezzecchi DUCATI +1.026 15 L.Marini DUCATI +1.046 16 J.Mir SUZUKI +1.248 17 J.Zarco DUCATI +1.350 18 A.Marquez HONDA +1.383 19 M.Oliveira KTM +1.419 20 D.Binder YAMAHA +1.469 21 A.Dovizioso YAMAHA +1.541 22 M.Pirro DUCATI +1.649 23 S.Bradl HONDA +1.672 24 R.Fernandez KTM +1.681 25 R.Gardner KTM +1.928

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 122 2 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 114 3 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 94 4 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 81 5 ZARCO Johann FRA 75 6 RINS Alex SPA 69 7 BINDER Brad RSA 65 8 MILLER Jack AUS 63 9 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 60 10 MIR Joan SPA 56 11 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 50 12 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 40 13 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 38 14 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 37 15 MARTIN Jorge SPA 31 16 MARINI Luca ITA 31 17 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 30 18 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 20 19 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 19 20 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 8 21 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 8 22 BINDER Darryn RSA 6

Moto2 Friday Practice

Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40) bounced back in style on Friday at the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya, taking to the top to head Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) as just 0.079 covered the top three by the end of Day 1.

Moto2 Friday Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A.Canet KALEX 1m44.450 2 A.Fernandez KALEX +0.024 3 J.Dixon KALEX +0.079 4 S.Lowes KALEX +0.125 5 B.Bendsneyde KALEX +0.282 6 A.Arenas KALEX +0.291 7 M.Schrotter KALEX +0.295 8 J.Roberts KALEX +0.302 9 P.Acosta KALEX +0.378 10 A.Lopez BOSCOSCURO +0.412 11 A.Ogura KALEX +0.469 12 C.Vietti KALEX +0.512 13 L.Dalla Porta KALEX +0.560 14 F.Salac KALEX +0.836 15 T.Arbolino KALEX +0.922 16 M.Gonzalez KALEX +0.945 17 F.Aldeguer BOSCOSCURO +0.958 18 S.Chantra KALEX +0.974 19 J.Navarro KALEX +1.055 20 C.Beaubier KALEX +1.082 21 B.Baltus KALEX +1.155 22 S.Manzi KALEX +1.382 23 A.Toledo KALEX +1.686 24 A.Zaccone KALEX +1.712 25 J.Alcoba KALEX +1.748 26 M.Ramirez MV AGUSTA +1.879 27 N.Antonelli KALEX +1.888 28 Z.Van Den Goo KALEX +1.976 29 S.Kelly KALEX +2.285 30 S.Corsi MV AGUSTA +2.295 31 P.Biesiekirski KALEX +2.942

Moto2 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 VIETTI Celestino ITA 108 2 OGURA Ai JPN 108 3 CANET Aron SPA 89 4 ROBERTS Joe USA 86 5 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 83 6 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 80 7 SCHROTTER Marcel GER 64 8 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 61 9 NAVARRO Jorge SPA 56 10 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 45 11 DIXON Jake GBR 42 12 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 41 13 BEAUBIER Cameron USA 38 14 LOWES Sam GBR 35 15 ARENAS Albert SPA 35 16 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 31 17 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 21 18 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 20 19 BALTUS Barry BEL 15 20 MANZI Stefano ITA 9 21 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 8 22 SALAC Filip CZE 8

Moto3 Friday Practice

Izan Guevara (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) took top honours on Day 1 at the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya, topping FP1 and FP2 to end Friday with a two-tenths in hand over rookie Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Ajo). Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) was third quickest, another tenth in arrears.

Moto3 Friday Combined Times

Pos RIder Bike Time/Gap 1 I.Guevara GASGAS 1m48.675 2 D.Holgado KTM +0.195 3 D.Foggia HONDA +0.287 4 J.Masia KTM +0.303 5 T.Suzuki HONDA +0.392 6 R.Yamanaka KTM +0.484 7 A.Migno HONDA +0.513 8 K.Toba KTM +0.655 9 S.Garcia GASGAS +0.687 10 D.Öncü KTM +0.698 11 I.Ortolá KTM +0.730 12 C.Tatay CFMOTO +0.776 13 D.Muñoz KTM +0.793 14 R.Rossi HONDA +0.821 15 L.Fellon HONDA +0.936 16 S.Ogden HONDA +0.989 17 J.Kelso KTM +1.029 18 D.Salvador HUSQVARNA +1.082 19 M.Bertelle KTM +1.096 20 J.Mcphee HUSQVARNA +1.179 21 E.Bartolini KTM +1.401 22 M.Aji HONDA +1.451 23 S.Nepa KTM +1.569 24 A.Fernandez KTM +1.724 25 X.Artigas CFMOTO +1.810 26 T.Furusato HONDA +1.903 27 S.Azman HONDA +2.183 28 A.Carrasco KTM +3.017 29 J.Whatley HONDA +3.054 30 D.Moreira KTM +3.626 31 M.Uriarte HONDA +3.918

Moto3 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 GARCIA Sergio SPA 137 2 GUEVARA Izan SPA 109 3 MASIA Jaume SPA 95 4 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 95 5 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 75 6 MIGNO Andrea ITA 71 7 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 71 8 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 54 9 TATAY Carlos SPA 52 10 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 43 11 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 42 12 TOBA Kaito JPN 37 13 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 37 14 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 34 15 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 28 16 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 23 17 BARTOLINI Elia ITA 21 18 KELSO Joel AUS 18 19 MCPHEE John GBR 15 20 OGDEN Scott GBR 14 21 BERTELLE Matteo ITA 13 22 FERNANDEZ Adrian SPA 13

Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya

AEST Schedule

Saturday Time Class Session 1700 Moto3 FP3 1755 MotoGP FP3 1855 Moto2 FP3 2035 Moto3 Q1 2100 Moto3 Q2 2130 MotoGP FP4 2210 MotoGP Q1 2235 MotoGP Q2 2310 Moto2 Q1 2335 Moto2 Q2