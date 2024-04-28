ASBK 2024

Round Three- QLD Raceway

Australian Supersport Race Two

The second and final 14-lap bout for the Michelin-backed Australian Supersport Championship got underway under cloudy skies at QLD Raceway at 1425 on Sunday afternoon. The very light and sporadic drops of drizzle could barely be felt, but they were enough to add to the riders’ butterflies as they sat on the grid.

Tom Toparis got a better start this time around, but carnage unfolded as the field streamed into Turn One. It looked as though Jake Farnsworth clipped the back of another rider, perhaps Archie McDonald, his machine end-for-ending off into the gravel trap.

Also heading off into the kitty litter was Tom Bramich, as he needed to run on and take evasive action to avoid the tumbling Farnsworth.

Bramich was still trying to extricate himself from it as the rest of the field was more than halfway through the opening lap. Toparis actually put his hand up as he thought it looked big enough to be a red flag, but Farnsworth was up and clear and the race continued.

Leading across the stripe to start lap two was Archie McDonald. Olly Simpson had worked his way through to second place, Tom Toparis to third, Corey Turner into fourth, and Jack Mahaffy in fifth.

Corey Turner got the better of Tom Toparis for third place late on lap two. Meanwhile, Archie McDonald was stretching away up front, a 1m10.992 on lap three, followed by a 1m10.987 on lap four, and then a 1m10.951 on lap five, a 1m10.867 on lap six.

Tom Toparis had finally hit his stride to break away from Olly Simpson. Once clear, he also dipped into the 10s briefly, but his young team-mate was 1.9-seconds further up the road, with seven laps still to run.

A 1m10.785 on lap eight by Toparis saw him narrow the gap to 1.772-seconds. McDonald responded though, with a 1m10.781 to maintain his lead.

Jacob Hatch took fifth place from Corey Turner on lap nine. Jack Mahaffy, in fourth place, was more than two-seconds ahead of that pair. Olly Simpson was in third, but now a couple of seconds behind second-placed Toparis. On lap ten, Mahaffy took third place from Simpson after putting in a 1m10.779.

Also on lap ten, Toparis did a 1m10.685 to McDonald’s 10.767. The gap was now down to 1.3-seconds…

Then Mahaffy went down spectacularly at turn six. This brought out the red flag. His bike was in the middle of the circuit, making it too dangerous to continue.

The race was declared, and full points were awarded as competitors had passed half-race distance.

McDonald the race winner ahead of Toparis, while Simpson completed the podium a further four-seconds back.

Corey Turner took fourth ahead of championship leader, Jonathan Nahlous.

Nahlous’s fifth place was not that damaging to his championship lead; he actually extended it to 27-points. Jake Farnsworth had been second in the championship but scored no points from this one after that Turn One disaster. Olly Simpson moved up to second place in the championship, by a single point over Farnsworth who is now equal on points with Tom Bramich.

Jacob Hatch took sixth place by a nose over Brandon Demmery.

A number of Supersport machines had their cams checked, intake ports and throttle bodies checked after the race, including the Stop & Seal bikes of Archie McDonald and Tom Toparis. We believe the machine of Olly Simpson was also examined, although we are not in. a position to confirm that.

McDonald is on a plane tomorrow bound for Portugal and round two of the European Stock 600 Championship action next weekend.

Supersport Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A McDonald Yam 13m09.438 2 T Toparis Yam +1.228 3 O Simpson Yam +5.605 4 C Turner Yam +8.008 5 J Nahlous Yam +8.451 6 J Hatch Kaw +8.923 7 B Demmery Kaw +8.997 8 H Nelson Kaw +12.082 9 G Nelson Yam +12.459 10 J Favelle Yam +12.697 11 M Hanod Hon +17.915 12 C Rowntree Yam +29.939 13 T Brami h Yam +45.817 14 S Pezzeota Yam +47.487 NC J Farnsworth Yam 10 Laps DSQ J Mahaffy Yam 3.681

Supersport Round Points

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 Points 1 Tom TOPARIS Yamaha 1 25 20 46 2 Archie McDONALD Yamaha 20 25 45 3 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 15 18 33 4 Brandon DEMMERY Kawasaki 16 14 30 5 Jacob HATCH Kawasaki 12 15 27 6 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 14 12 26 7 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 18 8 26 8 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha 13 11 24 9 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 10 9 19 10 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 11 7 18 11 Corey TURNER Yamaha 17 17 12 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 17 17 13 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha 16 16 14 Hayden NELSON Kawasaki 13 13 15 Marcus HAMOD Honda 10 10

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha 130 2 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 103 3 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 102 4 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 102 5 Archie McDONALD Yamaha 99 6 Tom TOPARIS Yamaha 97 7 Marcus HAMOD Honda 76 8 Corey TURNER Yamaha 71 9 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha 71 10 Jack MAHAFFY Yamaha 64 11 Mark CHIODO Honda 64 12 Brandon DEMMERY Kawasaki 60 13 Jacob HATCH Kawasaki 60 14 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 58 15 Hayden NELSON Kawasaki 53 16 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 28 17 Declan VAN ROSMALEN Yamaha 26 18 Corey SNOWSILL Yamaha 24 19 Luke SANDERS Yamaha 24 20 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 24 21 Sean CONDON Yamaha 23 22 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 18 23 Brendan WILSON Yamaha 15 24 Hunter FORD Yamaha 12 25 Zach JOHNSON Yamaha 12 26 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha 10 27 John QUINN Yamaha 9 28 Noel MAHON Yamaha 9 29 Simone BOLDRINI Yamaha 4 30 Kristian O’DONNELL Kawasaki 1

2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar