ASBK 2024
Round Three- QLD Raceway
Australian Supersport Race Two
The second and final 14-lap bout for the Michelin-backed Australian Supersport Championship got underway under cloudy skies at QLD Raceway at 1425 on Sunday afternoon. The very light and sporadic drops of drizzle could barely be felt, but they were enough to add to the riders’ butterflies as they sat on the grid.
Tom Toparis got a better start this time around, but carnage unfolded as the field streamed into Turn One. It looked as though Jake Farnsworth clipped the back of another rider, perhaps Archie McDonald, his machine end-for-ending off into the gravel trap.
Also heading off into the kitty litter was Tom Bramich, as he needed to run on and take evasive action to avoid the tumbling Farnsworth.
Bramich was still trying to extricate himself from it as the rest of the field was more than halfway through the opening lap. Toparis actually put his hand up as he thought it looked big enough to be a red flag, but Farnsworth was up and clear and the race continued.
Leading across the stripe to start lap two was Archie McDonald. Olly Simpson had worked his way through to second place, Tom Toparis to third, Corey Turner into fourth, and Jack Mahaffy in fifth.
Corey Turner got the better of Tom Toparis for third place late on lap two. Meanwhile, Archie McDonald was stretching away up front, a 1m10.992 on lap three, followed by a 1m10.987 on lap four, and then a 1m10.951 on lap five, a 1m10.867 on lap six.
Tom Toparis had finally hit his stride to break away from Olly Simpson. Once clear, he also dipped into the 10s briefly, but his young team-mate was 1.9-seconds further up the road, with seven laps still to run.
A 1m10.785 on lap eight by Toparis saw him narrow the gap to 1.772-seconds. McDonald responded though, with a 1m10.781 to maintain his lead.
Jacob Hatch took fifth place from Corey Turner on lap nine. Jack Mahaffy, in fourth place, was more than two-seconds ahead of that pair. Olly Simpson was in third, but now a couple of seconds behind second-placed Toparis. On lap ten, Mahaffy took third place from Simpson after putting in a 1m10.779.
Also on lap ten, Toparis did a 1m10.685 to McDonald’s 10.767. The gap was now down to 1.3-seconds…
Then Mahaffy went down spectacularly at turn six. This brought out the red flag. His bike was in the middle of the circuit, making it too dangerous to continue.
The race was declared, and full points were awarded as competitors had passed half-race distance.
McDonald the race winner ahead of Toparis, while Simpson completed the podium a further four-seconds back.
Corey Turner took fourth ahead of championship leader, Jonathan Nahlous.
Nahlous’s fifth place was not that damaging to his championship lead; he actually extended it to 27-points. Jake Farnsworth had been second in the championship but scored no points from this one after that Turn One disaster. Olly Simpson moved up to second place in the championship, by a single point over Farnsworth who is now equal on points with Tom Bramich.
Jacob Hatch took sixth place by a nose over Brandon Demmery.
A number of Supersport machines had their cams checked, intake ports and throttle bodies checked after the race, including the Stop & Seal bikes of Archie McDonald and Tom Toparis. We believe the machine of Olly Simpson was also examined, although we are not in. a position to confirm that.
McDonald is on a plane tomorrow bound for Portugal and round two of the European Stock 600 Championship action next weekend.
Supersport Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|A McDonald
|Yam
|13m09.438
|2
|T Toparis
|Yam
|+1.228
|3
|O Simpson
|Yam
|+5.605
|4
|C Turner
|Yam
|+8.008
|5
|J Nahlous
|Yam
|+8.451
|6
|J Hatch
|Kaw
|+8.923
|7
|B Demmery
|Kaw
|+8.997
|8
|H Nelson
|Kaw
|+12.082
|9
|G Nelson
|Yam
|+12.459
|10
|J Favelle
|Yam
|+12.697
|11
|M Hanod
|Hon
|+17.915
|12
|C Rowntree
|Yam
|+29.939
|13
|T Brami h
|Yam
|+45.817
|14
|S Pezzeota
|Yam
|+47.487
|NC
|J Farnsworth
|Yam
|10 Laps
|DSQ
|J Mahaffy
|Yam
|3.681
Supersport Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Pole
|R1
|R2
|Points
|1
|Tom TOPARIS
|Yamaha
|1
|25
|20
|46
|2
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha
|20
|25
|45
|3
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|15
|18
|33
|4
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Kawasaki
|16
|14
|30
|5
|Jacob HATCH
|Kawasaki
|12
|15
|27
|6
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha
|14
|12
|26
|7
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha
|18
|8
|26
|8
|Jack FAVELLE
|Yamaha
|13
|11
|24
|9
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha
|10
|9
|19
|10
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha
|11
|7
|18
|11
|Corey TURNER
|Yamaha
|17
|17
|12
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha
|17
|17
|13
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Yamaha
|16
|16
|14
|Hayden NELSON
|Kawasaki
|13
|13
|15
|Marcus HAMOD
|Honda
|10
|10
Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Yamaha
|130
|2
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|103
|3
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha
|102
|4
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha
|102
|5
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha
|99
|6
|Tom TOPARIS
|Yamaha
|97
|7
|Marcus HAMOD
|Honda
|76
|8
|Corey TURNER
|Yamaha
|71
|9
|Jack FAVELLE
|Yamaha
|71
|10
|Jack MAHAFFY
|Yamaha
|64
|11
|Mark CHIODO
|Honda
|64
|12
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Kawasaki
|60
|13
|Jacob HATCH
|Kawasaki
|60
|14
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha
|58
|15
|Hayden NELSON
|Kawasaki
|53
|16
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha
|28
|17
|Declan VAN ROSMALEN
|Yamaha
|26
|18
|Corey SNOWSILL
|Yamaha
|24
|19
|Luke SANDERS
|Yamaha
|24
|20
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha
|24
|21
|Sean CONDON
|Yamaha
|23
|22
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha
|18
|23
|Brendan WILSON
|Yamaha
|15
|24
|Hunter FORD
|Yamaha
|12
|25
|Zach JOHNSON
|Yamaha
|12
|26
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha
|10
|27
|John QUINN
|Yamaha
|9
|28
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha
|9
|29
|Simone BOLDRINI
|Yamaha
|4
|30
|Kristian O’DONNELL
|Kawasaki
|1
2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar
Round 1: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC Feb 23-25 Round 2: Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW Mar 22-23
- Round 3: Queensland Raceway, QLD Apr 26-28
- Round 4: Morgan Park Raceway, QLD Jul 12-14
- Round 5: Phillip Island GP Circuit, VIC Sept 7-8
- Round 6: One Raceway, NSW Oct 4-6
- Round 7: The Bend Motorsports Park, SA Nov 8-10