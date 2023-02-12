2023 Sepang MotoGP Test

Honda

With a total of 283 laps between them, Marc Marquez and Joan Mir completed a productive three days in Malaysia and set the tenth and 12th fastest times respectively.

The final day of testing at the Sepang International Circuit saw a later start to proceedings as the field waited for the track to dry. A shower of rain in the closing hour of action reduced running by only a marginal amount.

A third day of riding on Sunday produced 55 laps for Marc Marquez as he gathered yet more data for Honda HRC ahead of the Portimao Test. Continuing to experiment with a number of setups and technical evaluations, Marquez helped to define a clear direction of work for the coming weeks.

A fruitful test, Marquez ended the event as the tenth fastest rider thanks to a 1’58.666 set on the final day – 0.777s behind Luca Marini, quickest at the Sepang Test.

Marc Marquez

“It was a more positive day today, it was the first day where I was able to start working in the smaller areas. This is when I was able to start getting faster, step by step. But we still had to continue on the schedule and keep trying new items and new things. I want to say thanks to the team for organising everything well and working well all weekend. Today was a big day for testing concepts as well. We did everything that we needed to and the feeling did improve, but we still need to make a step.”

On the other side of the Repsol Honda Team garage, Joan Mir completed his fourth day on the Honda RC213V. A time of 1m59.832s from the first day improved to a best time of 1m58.784s on Sunday, over a second faster.

Mir and his team are aware that there is still work to be done in the coming test and across the opening races, but the double-World Champion is content with the progress made in three days of running in Malaysia. Mir leaves Sepang as the 12th fastest rider.

Joan Mir

“I’m happy with how we have progressed at this test and I have felt strong every day on the bike. The bike feels more like my bike and I am able to ride in a better way than yesterday – this is what is important. My Repsol Honda Team has worked really well across all these three days. For sure we need to make progress, but every day we are making steps forward and getting closer and more comfortable. I am adapting more to the Honda style and I am enjoying riding like this, I’ve learned a lot across these three days.”

Alex Rins finished 19th on the combined standings of the Sepang Test after trying different parts of his Honda specification while getting used to his new machine and LCR Honda Castrol crew. Rins noticed significant changes compared to the touchdown in Valencia (last November) and notes that there is room for improvement: the days in Sepang and 149 laps have helped to provide HRC with valuable information to find the best path to follow. The final assessments have determined that traction, edge grip, and braking stability are the areas to strengthen.

Alex Rins – P19

“I’m pleased with our work; the rain has jeopardised our plans, but overall I’m satisfied. We’ve been testing some parts and even a race simulation, and being the third time with this bike; we’ve found interesting things. The bike’s base isn’t clear yet, but we are working hard. From what I’ve heard, the four Honda riders have similar opinions, so let’s hope to try different things in Portimao”.

Takaaki Nakagami is still recovering from the severe injury he suffered on his right hand at Aragon last year. After completing the three days, Takaaki admits the hand is reacting positively to the stress of the riding.

Takaaki Nakagami – P21

“It’s been a very busy test; we’ve tried many parts and gathered many important data. We still have work to do, but I’m happy because my physical condition has improved, and I feel good with my hand. Let’s keep working, we’ll have many things to try in Portimao. I want to thank my team for working as hard as always in this first test”.

The engineers now return back to Honda HRC’s base in Japan to continue development and progressing through the pre-season plan. The Repsol Honda Team will next be on track at the Portimao Test, March 11 – 12, for the final test before the season begins.

MotoGP Sepang Test Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike TIme/Gap 1 L.Marini DUCATI 1’57.889 2 F.Bagnaia DUCATI +0.080 3 M.Viñales APRILIA +0.147 4 E.Bastianini DUCATI +0.260 5 J.Martin DUCATI +0.315 6 A.Espargaro APRILIA +0.418 7 F.Di Giannanto Ita DUCATI +0.455 8 M.Bezzecchi DUCATI +0.474 9 A.Marquez DUCATI +0.496 10 M.Marquez HONDA +0.777 11 R.Fernandez APRILIA +0.821 12 J.Mir HONDA +0.895 13 P.Espargaro GASGAS +0.908 14 B.Binder KTM +0.923 15 M.Oliveira APRILIA +0.950 16 J.Zarco DUCATI +0.963 17 F.Quartararo YAMAHA +1.008 18 J.Miller KTM +1.012 19 A.Rins HONDA +1.043 20 F.Morbidelli YAMAHA +1.097 21 T.Nakagami HONDA +1.646 22 A.Fernandez GASGAS +1.771 23 C.Crutchlow YAMAHA +2.034 24 S.Bradl HONDA +2.546 25 K.Nakasuga YAMAHA +3.350

MotoGP Sepang Test Day Three Best Speeds