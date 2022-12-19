2022 North Brisbane Solo Masters Speedway

By Endorphin Media

The North Brisbane Solo Masters speedway event was run and won on Saturday hard on the heels of the North Brisbane cup and it proved another fantastic day of racing. With most of the internationals back from Europe for the Australian Summer there was plenty of hot competition.

An all class field included Jake Allen, Ryan Douglas, Zaine Kennedy, Nick Morris, Kye Thomson, Keynan Rew and Jacob Hook, all returning after having good seasons in Europe.

British champion Adam Ellis added further class to the field.

There was plenty of local based talent competing also and The North Brisbane club seems to produce a good percentage of the Australian riders being picked up by European Speedway Clubs.

With the event kicking off at 1500 the crowd got to see some close racing into the late afternoon.

Midway through the event Keynan Rew and Flynn Nichol came together in T2 with both riders being attended to by the track paramedics. Keynan taken off in a QAS Ambulance for scans to determine the extent of his injuries.

The fastest heat for the event was ridden by Jacob Hook in a time of 61.12 seconds.

After five rounds and two semi-finals the grand finale was contested by Nick Morris, Ryan Douglas, Jacob Hook and Zaine Kennedy. It was Ryan Douglas that took home the silverware and a sizeable cheque.

The program was supplemented by some great 125cc competition with Viv Muddle victorious and Jordy Loftus taking out the 250cc competition

January 2023 will be a great month for Speedway racing with Darcy Ward Speedway Promotions running the Australian Solo Championship (R5) and the Darcy Ward Invitational to be held at the North Brisbane Track.