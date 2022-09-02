2022 Phillip Island WorldSBK wildcard entries are open

Wildcard applications for the 2022 Motul FIM World Superbike Championship, Round (WorldSBK) at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit are now open and Australian riders can nominate for two available places in both the World Superbike and World Supersport class.

Wild Card opportunities provide a great platform for Australian riders to show their race craft and capabilities to an international stage, on a home circuit.

The final round of the WSBK kicks off at Victoria’s Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on 18 – 20 November 2022, providing Australian riders with an amazing opportunity.

This is a fantastic opportunity for talented Supersport and Superbike riders to kickstart their season competing against the best in the world. The application is available here (link) and can be submitted by returning the completed form to roadrace@ma.org.au.

To be successful, applicants must meet the Wild Card selection criteria, which can be found on the application form. Applicants are advised that there is a substantial cost involved when applying for a FIM Wild Card. Applications close on Wednesday the 21st of September, 2022.

2022 WorldSBK Calendar