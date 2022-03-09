Next chaper for TAS Racing and Hutchinson

Some 40 years after winning the Senior 500cc TT as privateers with Norman Brown, Hector Neill and his TAS Racing team, now managed by his son Philip, will continue their lengthy and successful tenure on Mona’s Isle in June this year – competing as, Milwaukee BMW Motorrad, with 16-time TT winner Ian Hutchinson aboard BMW M1000RR machinery.

The Bingley ace returns to the TAS Racing fold, where he has previously enjoyed success on the Isle of Man with the 18-time TT winners. Having also campaigned the vibrant red Milwaukee livery during his career, Hutchinson is delighted to see all three come together for the June showpiece.

“It’s been a crazy five years for me since I last rode for the TAS Racing Team,” said Hutchinson. “Coming back from injuries in 2018, then re-signing for TAS in 2020 but never getting to ride the bikes because of the Pandemic. Fingers crossed everything comes together for us this time, and also for the TT.”

He added: “Coming back to the team, where I’ve enjoyed my most recent success at the TT, was something I hoped would be possible throughout this winter and to hear the title sponsor is to be Milwaukee, really was the icing on the cake. Both TAS and Milwaukee have given me great success in the past, so I look forward to us all working together again in 2022.”

TAS Racing Team Principal, Philip Neill, who is also looking forward to the partnership, said: “Road Racing and the Isle of Man TT is simply in our DNA at TAS Racing and after two years away, we are now looking forward to racing on the Isle of Man in June. The organising team has made some significant changes during that time away and this year’s TT has the potential to be the biggest ever.”

On opening the next chapter in the Ian Hutchinson story at TAS Racing, he said: “Our partnership with Ian goes back to 2016 when we enjoyed significant success together, both on the roads and on BSB tracks. So, in this very significant year for TAS Racing, we are delighted to once again team up with Ian for our latest assault on the International Road Racing events.”