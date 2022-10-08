FIM World Supercross Championship
The 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship got underway overnight with the opening practice sessions for round one in Wales where the British Grand Prix kicks off a new era of global supercross.
It was 2020 world champion Tomac that set the fastest time of the day on his Yamaha YZ450F.
Two tenths of a second off Tomac’s time was arch rival Ken Roczen, the Honda Genuine Honda Racing pilot himself just two tenths up on Rick Ware Racing’s Joey Savatgy, the Kawasaki-mounted rider making it three manufacturers in the top three.
Eli Tomac – P1
“Today was good. This is a real track, this is the real deal. I think the track has a good mix of speed, technical, and rhythm sections. The surface is actually pretty hard, but I think that’s a good thing as it’s going to make it a little bit more technical and it will keep the passing options open. In free practice I was back and forth with Ken [Roczen] and overall I felt good. It was good to get riding as I was pretty jet-lagged before that. What’s cool about this series is that we’re bringing it international and I’m pumped to see new supercross fans.”
Ken Roczen – P2
“My first day was actually really good. I had to shake the awkwardness off a little bit and we had brand new wheels, little things like that that feel a little stiff. The track is really hard-pack, rocky, and the berms are super flat so it made it tricky out there because we would lose traction a lot. Overall I had a really good day though; Eli and I went back and forth a couple of times having the fastest lap. I’m second and only a couple of tenths off so I’m pretty happy with how today went and I’m glad I was able to ride a little bit before we start racing tomorrow. It should be a really good day.”
Joey Savatgy – P3
“The track’s good and I think it’s going to make for great racing, that’s what’s cool about it,”third quickest man Joey Savatgy commented.“Right now we’re just starting to find some lines but the rhythm sections are giving some options, which is good for the track and good for the racing tomorrow. That’s what’s going to be the best part and it should shape up pretty well. It was getting slick and there are some marbles but I think the rhythms are built really nice, everything’s pretty clean, and it’s not like it’s a break-or-die situation out here. The whole World Supercross crew have put together a good deal and I think it’s going to be even better tomorrow.”
The quickest Aussie on day one was CDR Yamaha’s Luke Clout in fifth.
The time sheets in the SX2 class were topped by 23-year-old American Derek Drake on the MDK Motorsports KTM, with two tenths of a second splitting the top-three. Craig Dack Racing’s Aaron Tanti finished the day second quickest, in front of Shane McElrath and Mitch Oldenburg.
Heat races start on Saturday evening before the WSX Superpole session that will determine the final gate pick for the top-10 ahead of the World Supercross Championship’s innovative three-race main event format.
WSX Friday Practice Times
- Eli Tomac – Yamaha 46.985
- Ken Roczen – Honda 47.250
- Joey Savatgy – Kawasaki 47.498
- Vince Friese – Honda 47.607
- Luke Clout – Yamaha 47.639
- Dean Wilson – Honda 47.782
- Justin Brayton – Honda 47.846
- Josh Hill – Yamaha 47.864
- Cedric Soubeyras – Kawasaki 48.100
- Josh Grant – Honda 48.410
- Cade Carlson – Yamnaha 48.477
- Freddie Noren – Suzuki 48.844
- Grant Harlan – Yamaha 48.856
- Anthony Bourdon – Yamaha 49.004
- Jordi Tixier – Honda 49.076
- Thomas Ramette – Yamaha 49.090
- Ryan Breece – Yamaha 49.258
- Angelo Pellegrini – Honda 49.820
- Justin Starling – Suzuki 50.020
- Chad Reed – KTM 50.113
- Adrian Escoffier – Kawasaki 50.543
- Jack Brunell – GASGAS 52.048
SX2 Friday Practice Times
- Derek Drake – KTM 48.152
- Aaron Tanti – Yamaha 48.273
- Shane McElrath – Yamaha 48.351
- Mitch Oldenburg – Honda 48.393
- Justin Bogle – KTM 48.445
- Carson Brown – Yamaha 48.456
- Max Anstie – Honda 48.476
- Jace Owen – Yamaha 48.564
- Cole Seely – Honda 48.567
- Chris Blose – Kawasaki 48.580
- Maxime Desprey – Yamaha 48.862
- Matt Moss – Kawasaki 49.330
- Wilson Todd – Honda 49.346
- Dilan Schwartz – Suzuki 49.604
- Phil Nicoletti – Yamaha 49.624
- Thomas Do – Honda 49.693
- Derek Kelley – Suzuki 49.719
- Kyle Chisholm – Yamaha 50.012
- Henry Miller – Yamaha 50.313
- Dylan Walsh – Kawasaki 50.378
- Lorenzo Camporese – Honda 50.420
- Dylan Woodcock – Suzuki 51.434