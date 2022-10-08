FIM World Supercross Championship

The 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship got underway overnight with the opening practice sessions for round one in Wales where the British Grand Prix kicks off a new era of global supercross.

It was 2020 world champion Tomac that set the fastest time of the day on his Yamaha YZ450F.

Two tenths of a second off Tomac’s time was arch rival Ken Roczen, the Honda Genuine Honda Racing pilot himself just two tenths up on Rick Ware Racing’s Joey Savatgy, the Kawasaki-mounted rider making it three manufacturers in the top three.

Eli Tomac – P1

“Today was good. This is a real track, this is the real deal. I think the track has a good mix of speed, technical, and rhythm sections. The surface is actually pretty hard, but I think that’s a good thing as it’s going to make it a little bit more technical and it will keep the passing options open. In free practice I was back and forth with Ken [Roczen] and overall I felt good. It was good to get riding as I was pretty jet-lagged before that. What’s cool about this series is that we’re bringing it international and I’m pumped to see new supercross fans.”

Ken Roczen – P2

“My first day was actually really good. I had to shake the awkwardness off a little bit and we had brand new wheels, little things like that that feel a little stiff. The track is really hard-pack, rocky, and the berms are super flat so it made it tricky out there because we would lose traction a lot. Overall I had a really good day though; Eli and I went back and forth a couple of times having the fastest lap. I’m second and only a couple of tenths off so I’m pretty happy with how today went and I’m glad I was able to ride a little bit before we start racing tomorrow. It should be a really good day.”

Joey Savatgy – P3

“The track’s good and I think it’s going to make for great racing, that’s what’s cool about it,”third quickest man Joey Savatgy commented.“Right now we’re just starting to find some lines but the rhythm sections are giving some options, which is good for the track and good for the racing tomorrow. That’s what’s going to be the best part and it should shape up pretty well. It was getting slick and there are some marbles but I think the rhythms are built really nice, everything’s pretty clean, and it’s not like it’s a break-or-die situation out here. The whole World Supercross crew have put together a good deal and I think it’s going to be even better tomorrow.”

The quickest Aussie on day one was CDR Yamaha’s Luke Clout in fifth.

The time sheets in the SX2 class were topped by 23-year-old American Derek Drake on the MDK Motorsports KTM, with two tenths of a second splitting the top-three. Craig Dack Racing’s Aaron Tanti finished the day second quickest, in front of Shane McElrath and Mitch Oldenburg.

Heat races start on Saturday evening before the WSX Superpole session that will determine the final gate pick for the top-10 ahead of the World Supercross Championship’s innovative three-race main event format.

WSX Friday Practice Times

Eli Tomac – Yamaha 46.985 Ken Roczen – Honda 47.250 Joey Savatgy – Kawasaki 47.498 Vince Friese – Honda 47.607 Luke Clout – Yamaha 47.639 Dean Wilson – Honda 47.782 Justin Brayton – Honda 47.846 Josh Hill – Yamaha 47.864 Cedric Soubeyras – Kawasaki 48.100 Josh Grant – Honda 48.410 Cade Carlson – Yamnaha 48.477 Freddie Noren – Suzuki 48.844 Grant Harlan – Yamaha 48.856 Anthony Bourdon – Yamaha 49.004 Jordi Tixier – Honda 49.076 Thomas Ramette – Yamaha 49.090 Ryan Breece – Yamaha 49.258 Angelo Pellegrini – Honda 49.820 Justin Starling – Suzuki 50.020 Chad Reed – KTM 50.113 Adrian Escoffier – Kawasaki 50.543 Jack Brunell – GASGAS 52.048

SX2 Friday Practice Times