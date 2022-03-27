2022 WorldSBK

WorldSSP Catalunya Test

With just two weeks until the start of the season, most of the WorldSBK and WorldSSP teams gathered at the Circuito de Catalunya in Barcelona for a two-day test session this weekend.

Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team’s Nicolò Bulega topped the three WorldSSP riders on track, with all three having their own issues during the test.

Bulega’s afternoon on the first was interrupted when he stopped on track, but he was able to re-join with more than an hour left and then got 38 laps in on the second day of testing with his 1m45.110 leading the way, and actually faster than Superbike riders Loris Cresson and Hafizh Syahrin.

Nicolò Bulega

“I’m satisfied with what we did both yesterday and today. We have worked well and understood many things. Maybe we’re not as close to the fastest times as we have been on other circuits but it’s clear that the temperature didn’t help us. The balance of these tests, in any case, is positive, also because I was able to ride the Panigale V2 for the first time in wet conditions“.

Raffaele De Rosa (Ducati Orelac Racing VerdNatura) had two crashes that interrupted his testing programme. De Rosa’s best time was 1’46.971s, almost two-seconds back from Bulega

Oli Bayliss (Barni Spark Racing Team) had a crash on the morning of day one after coming together with Jonny Rea at turn ten. Oli’s Barni Racing squad put the blame for the collision at the foot of the six-time World Superbike Champion. Bayliss was then plagued by technical issues in the afternoon after the crash. A groin issue brought on by the crash affected Oli on day two but despite completing limited laps, he still managed to go marginally quicker than day one before the rain arrived.

Oli Bayliss

“We had a pretty good test in Barcelona, the team and I learnt a lot, and we had a positive feeling on the bike. We have a good base starting point for Aragon! My leg is sore after the incident at the start of day one. The team and I decided that it was best to sit out most of the day two as I was in a lot of pain while riding. It is nothing serious, it is just best we stay focused and heal 100% for Aragon.”

The final pre-season preparations on track will take place during the official test days at Motorland Aragon, between 4-5 April, the same circuit where the first round of the season will be held from 8 to 10 April.

Marco Barnabò – Barcni Racing Team Principal

“After the injury to his right ankle, Oli took a blow to his left leg and he had to ride in precarious conditions. Despite all these injuries, we have no doubt about our riders’ potential, but we knew it would take some time.”

2022 WorldSSP Catalunya Test Times