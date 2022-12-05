2022 World Superbike Championship spectator numbers

World Superbike Championship weekend spectator figures have been released for season 2022. A total of 548,275 spectators attended the 12-round series in 2022. The Motul Argentinean Round proved the most popular of the year, with 78,549 spectators.

The next most popular events on the calendar turned out to be the Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round at Misano with 65,825, followed by the Prosecco DOC UK Round at Donington with 51,831 spectators, although the Indonesian and Portugese rounds were only a few hundred off the third place position.

The season finished with a long awaited return to Phillip Island for the Grand Ridge Brewery Australian Round where 43,549 was the official attendance figure in 2022. A little down on the previous two visits but hardly surprising considering the short interval between the MotoGP and WorldSBK events at Phillip Island this year.

Arguably the most improved result was the Motul Dutch Round at the TT Circuit Assen, boasting 49,710 spectators in 2022, with 2021 and 2019 hosting under 20,000 spectators by comparison, and 2015-2018 only normally welcoming high 20’s to low 30 thousand spectator numbers.

2022 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship Attendance

Date Round Circuit Attendance 8-9-10 April Pirelli Aragon Round MotorLand Aragón 20,596 22-23-24 April Motul Dutch Round TT Circuit Assen 49,710 20-21-22 May Estoril Round Circuito Estoril 19,874 10-11-12 June Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” 65,825 15-16-17 July Prosecco DOC UK Round Donington Park 51,831 29-30-31 July Prosecco DOC Czech Round Autodrom Most 37,081 9-10-11 September Pirelli French Round Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours 48,425 23-24-25 September Catalunya Round Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya 29,898 7-8-9 October Pirelli Portuguese Round Autódromo Internacional do Algarve 51,308 21-22-23 October Motul Argentinean Round Circuito San Juan Villicum 78,549 11-12-13 November Pirelli Indonesian Round Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit 51,629 18-19-20 November Grand Ridge Brewery Australian Round Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit 43,549 Total 548,275

WorldSBK Spectator Numbers 2015-2022

Here’s a look at recent WorldSBK spectator figures, looking at 2015 through to 2022, where figures are available, keeping in mind Covid limited spectator numbers at a number of rounds in the last few years, where they weren’t cancelled entirely.

2022 marked the first year with a return to normalcy, with no rounds running restricted spectator numbers, with restrictions ending or easing in many regions of the world.

Historical Spectator Figures – WorldSBK 2015-2022

Weekend Attendance Data