2022 FIM Superbike World Championship

Round Eight – Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

WorldSBK Superpole Race

The Tissot Superpole Race for the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship had a familiar start to Race 1 but a very different feel at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the Catalunya Round as Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) claimed his second win on home soil. It means Bautista will line up from first for Race 2 at 14:00 Local Time (GMT+2) after he, once again, got a lightning start on the grid as the lights went out.

Bautista started the 10-lap race from fifth place but, like in Race 1 yesterday, got a lightning start to move into the lead before Turn 1. From there, he was able to stretch his gap throughout the race to claim victory by more than a second ahead of Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) in second, and Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK).

Lowes was running in second until Turn 1 on the final lap when his team-mate overtook him to move ahead and limit Bautista’s gain in the Championship standings.

Despite a poor start and dropping down to tenth, Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) claimed fourth spot after a battle with Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati), with the reigning Champion passing Rinaldi at Turn 1 at the start of Lap 5 with a move up the inside.

Philipp Oettl (Team Goeleven) on the second row after the German rookie took a career-best sixth place.

Xavi Vierge (Team HRC) moved up the field to claim seventh place ahead of Scott Redding (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) and Loris Baz (Bonovo Action BMW) in ninth.

Baz had a scrap with Race 1 podium finisher Garrett Gerloff (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK) in the closing stages of the race, with the pair often swapping positions, but Baz was able to hold on to P9.

There was drama for riders who started inside the front two rows on the opening lap. Iker Lecuona (Team HRC) and Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) had an incident at Turn 10, with Lecuona retiring from the race and Locatelli re-joining in last place.

WorldSBK Superpole Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 A. Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R / 320,5 2 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1.185 323,4 3 A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1.377 317,6 4 T Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 +5.088 321,4 5 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +9.016 321,4 6 P. Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R +10.506 324,3 7 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +10.637 327,3 8 S. Redding BMW M1000RR +10.947 323,4 9 L. Baz BMW M1000RR +14.575 324,3 10 G. Gerloff Yamaha YZF R1 +14.601 319,5 11 L. Mahias Kawasaki ZX-10RR +17.326 316,7 12 L. Bernardi Ducati Panigale V4R +17.644 322,4 13 K. Nozane Yamaha YZF R1 +19.942 312,1 14 E. Laverty BMW M1000RR +20.672 322,4 15 R. Tamburini Yamaha YZF R1 +20.723 317,6 16 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +20.886 321,4 17 C. Ponsson Yamaha YZF R1 +23.918 312,1 18 O. Gutierrez Kawasaki ZX-10RR +25.744 314,0 19 L. Mercado Honda CBR1000 RR-R +25.759 318,6 20 O. Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR +37.666 308,6 21 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +45.370 314,9 Not Classified RET M. Van Der Mark BMW M1000RR 2 Laps 324,3 RET I. Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R / 267,3

WorldSBK Race Two

Starting from pole position, Bautista once again led the race into Turn 1, before remaining unchallenged as he extended his gap at the front with the Championship leader able to take advantage of the squabbling behind him to claim victory.

By the halfway mark of the race, Bautista’s gap had got up to five seconds and he continued to increase that throughout the second half of the race to claim victory by more than eight seconds.

Behind Bautista, the battle for second was taking place between four riders. Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati), Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing), Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) all fought it out for the remaining podium places, with the pair often swapping places.

In the end, it was Bautista’s teammate Rinaldi who claimed second place after a thrilling battle, with the crucial move for Rinaldi coming on Lap 11 at Turn 1, when he passed Bassani.

As Rinaldi escaped in second place, Razgatlioglu, Rea and Bassani continued their fight with Rea moving into third place on Lap 14 as he passed both Razgatlioglu and Bassani into Turn 1.

Razgatlioglu got ahead of Bassani on Lap 13 after the Italian rider made a mistake at Turn 12, which then allowed Rea to get ahead a lap later.

However, on Lap 16, Rea lost a lot of time after running wide at Turn 7 which allowed both Bassani and Razgatlioglu through, although he did re-pass Bassani shortly afterwards, with Razgatlioglu going on to take third place.

The results allowed Bautista to extend his Championship lead to 59 points over Razgatlioglu, a gain of 29 points across the weekend, as he took his first treble since Aragon 2019 and the fourth of his career.

Rea, after re-passing Bassani after his mistake, was able to pull out a gap to take fourth place ahead of the Italian who took fifth place.

Behind Bassani came a run of three rookies who all had a strong Race 2. Xavi Vierge (Team HRC) took sixth place after taking advantage of his Superpole Race result to finish in the top six, ahead of Philipp Oettl (Team Goeleven) in seventh place.

Oettl, like Vierge, gained on the grid in the Superpole Race and took advantage to conclude a strong Catalunya Round in seventh place. He was ahead of Iker Lecuona (Team HRC) in eighth place with Lecuona, who took pole in the Tissot Superpole session, taking another top-ten finish.

Loris Baz (Bonovo Action BMW) finished as the lead BMW rider in ninth place, finishing just 0.084s behind Lecuona at the end of the race.

The end of the race was highlighted by a charge from Roberto Tamburini (Yamaha Motoxraxing WorldSBK Team) as the Italian rookie surged into the top ten in the closing stages, taking his best WorldSBK result to date.

Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) was classified in 16th place 20-lap race. The Italian rider was running inside the top ten but a Turn 10 crash on Lap 4 dropped him down the order after he re-joined the action, with Locatelli having to fight to take 16th place and missing out on a point by 2.6s.

Two riders crashed out of the race on the opening lap with Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) going down at Turn 10 and Scott Redding (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) crashing at Turn 14; putting both riders out of the race.

Redding was taken to the medical centre for a check-up following his crash, and was declared fit but diagnosed with a chest bruise. On Lap 5, Christophe Ponsson (Gil Motor Sport-Yamaha) retired from the race following a Turn 10 crash. Garrett Gerloff (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) had enjoyed a strong weekend but, in Race 2, crashed out at Turn 2 on Lap 12.

WorldSBK Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 A. Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R / 319,5 2 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +8.103 320,5 3 T Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 +9.090 322,4 4 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +10.210 322,4 5 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +15.677 326,3 6 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +20.320 328,3 7 P. Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R +33.622 326,3 8 I. Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R +35.008 328,3 9 L. Baz BMW M1000RR +35.092 321,4 10 R. Tamburini Yamaha YZF R1 +40.108 314,9 11 L. Bernardi Ducati Panigale V4R +42.746 322,4 12 L. Mahias Kawasaki ZX-10RR +43.165 310,3 13 M. Van Der Mark BMW M1000RR +46.197 322,4 14 E. Laverty BMW M1000RR +46.420 322,4 15 K. Nozane Yamaha YZF R1 +48.365 314,0 16 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +50.985 320,5 17 L. Mercado Honda CBR1000 RR-R +54.132 316,7 18 O. Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1m12.447 306,8 Not Classified RET O. Gutierrez Kawasaki ZX-10RR 7 Laps 308,6 RET G. Gerloff Yamaha YZF R1 9 Laps 326,3 RET C. Ponsson Yamaha YZF R1 16 Laps 311,2 RET A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR / 257,8 RET S. Redding BMW M1000RR / 269,3

WorldSBK Rider Quotes

Alvaro Bautista

“I am really super happy. It was a beautiful weekend but don’t think it was easy. It’s true, we won all the races, even by a margin, but only because the work we did with the team was really good. I am happy to have given my family, my friends and the many fans who came to Barcelona some good emotions. The season, however, is still long. We have to stay focused”.

Michael Rinaldi

“The feeling and the sensations were good. I knew it would be important to do a good Superpole Race, in order to start from the front or the second row. I made a good start and in the first few laps, even though the competition was fierce, I still tried to manage the tyres. I was consistent and in the end, the strategy proved to be the right one. I am very happy, it is really a good moment but we cannot be satisfied. We still have to improve.”

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu

“Overall a really difficult weekend. Yesterday we started very good but finished the race P5 because we are eating the rear tyre too much… I tried to race with Alvaro, this is normal, but this lap-time was too much for the tyre life.

“Today, my plan was just to follow Johnny, Bassani and Rinaldi, because I know we cannot race Alvaro here, I remember from yesterday! I just keep the rear tyre because I understand first position is not possible this race and I focus on trying for the podium. I am happy because again we are there.

“Not a normal weekend for us, but anyway, we take good points and keep P2 in the championship. In Portimão I think we are fighting for the win again but we will see, we have many races left and I want to win as many as possible!”

Jonathan Rea

“In the Superpole race it went as planned. I got one of the best starts of the season, which has been a tough area at times. That changed the dynamic of my race because I was in a good track position straight away. Alex’s pace was amazing in the Superpole Race. I could see after ten laps that I had good tyre, even compared to Alvaro.

“I was quite optimistic going into Race Two. For the long race the temperature was eight degrees hotter than yesterday. I expected a tough race but honestly, I think the rhythm was more consistent than yesterday.

“In Race Two, with six laps to go, I found a false neutral in T7. I went into that corner with no engine brake, the front was jumping and I was trying everything not to crash. I tried to salvage a podium but I ran out of laps.

“I’m frustrated because I think we deserved a little bit more, but it wasn’t to be. Coming to Barcelona I expected a very tough weekend, with the tyre consumption, speed, with everything. Finally we got out with a 2-2-4 weekend, which was better than expected.”

Alex Lowes

“It was nice to be back on the podium this morning in the Superpole Race, especially at the team’s home track. But, it was a shame to end the weekend with a fall. I got swallowed up off the start. It was a good start but we lost a bit on acceleration so I got passed by a few guys.

“I managed to make some good moves in the first part of the lap and got in behind Toprak. As the bike was sliding it came back into line with a full fuel tank, it just pushed the front a little bit. I had gone for the hard front tyre compared to what I used this morning and it didn’t have enough grip. It just caught me out.

“I don’t think we had the pace for the podium in the long race but I think we have made some improvements on the bike from yesterday, so that would have been interesting to see if we could have kept the used tyres going a bit more.

“I am not going to let that second race take away from anything because this is a tough track for me, a tough track for the bike in some ways, and I have been so happy with my speed and feeling from the bike. Big thanks to the team because they have been busy all week with extra stuff to do. So, it was nice to get a good result in qualifying and a good result this morning in the Superpole Race.”

Garrett Gerloff

“Well, from one day to another, things changed a lot. In the Superpole Race the feeling wasn’t too bad, but I struggled a bit with the tyres and we couldn’t make it into the top nine. In Race 2 we went back to what we knew, but I got stuck at the beginning and eventually lost places. I tried to fight back, and the pace was not bad, but then I crashed. I’m sorry to the team, but we’ll be back in Portimao to try and build on our encouraging pace.”

Xavi Vierge

“In the end, we were able to finish our weekend here in Barcelona in a very positive way, with a seventh- and a sixth-place finish. Above all, we learned a lot, especially from yesterday’s experience when we decided to go into Race 1 with a different tyre to what we had originally planned.

“We studied all the data, worked hard on the electronics and today used the tyre that we had originally thought could be good for us, and it was! We managed the tyre wear much better than yesterday, considering that the only rider who maintained the same pace until the end was Alvaro, who completed an amazing weekend.

“The rest of the field struggled towards the end of the races so today, having learned from yesterday, I realised mid-race that I couldn’t maintain a 1’42 pace so I slowed my rhythm in order to get to the end with the tyre. We must work on this of course, something we’ll do during testing, but over the race weekends we need to focus on what we have and try to exploit that to the full over the remaining races.”

Andrea Locatelli

“Another difficult day for us, I start well immediately in Race 2 and was in a good position on the fourth lap, in P6 or P7. But we were unlucky because in Turn 10, unfortunately I lose the front. It was a shame, because when I restarted, the feeling on the bike was not so bad, plus the rhythm was good. We see now on the data that maybe we could have fought for fifth position and it could have been a nice result. In the end, it was a difficult weekend but also some positive points because we were fast, and this is a good improvement. But, it was a bit unlucky here in Barcelona and now we look forward for Portimão to try to push immediately. The most important point this weekend was to return to being fast and we confirmed this, we will continue working and see for the next race.”

Iker Lecuona

“This weekend has been a hard one for us, with only a few bright moments where we highlighted our potential and our speed. Today I felt good enough in warm-up and could maintain good pace. In the Superpole race, I was up to the front in the first lap but then as I went to pass Locatelli through turn 10, I lost the front and crashed. It was a bit unexpected, honestly, and of course I want to apologize to Andrea (Locatelli) because he ran into the gravel and it was my fault.

“Then we modified something on the bike for race 2 but I realised right from the first braking point into corner one that we were going to struggle all the way, so I did my best, made a few passes and then tried to stay with Xavi, trying to conserve the tyres. It wasn’t easy because I wasn’t perfectly comfortable with the braking and had to manage a big drop on tyre performance towards the end, but I did all I could to finish the race as well as possible. We will concentrate our work on this area as we prepare for the next races.”

WorldSBK Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Bautista 394 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu 335 3 Jonathan Rea 327 4 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 205 5 Andrea Locatelli 173 6 Axel Bassani 170 7 Alex Lowes 161 8 Iker Lecuona 158 9 Scott Redding 147 10 Xavi Vierge 99 11 Garrett Gerloff 92 12 Loris Baz 88 13 Philipp Oettl 66 14 Lucas Mahias 47 15 Roberto Tamburini 34 16 Luca Bernardi 32 17 Eugene Laverty 26 18 Michael Van Der Mark 18 19 Kohta Nozane 14 20 Xavi Fores 12 21 Illia Mykhalchyk 10 22 Christophe Ponsson 9 23 Hafizh Syahrin 4 24 Leon Haslam 4 25 Tarran Mackenzie 3 26 Peter Hickman 2 27 Leandro Mercado 2

WorldSSP Race Two

Dominique Aegerter started from pole position but dropped back at the start of the race and had to battle his way back up to the lead group in order to limit the damage in the Championship standings.

After he worked his way back up to fourth place, Aegerter ran wide at Turn 1 on Lap 12, costing him more time as he looked to overtake Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team), Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) and Stefano Manzi (Dynavolt Triumph) with the four riders leading the race.

The reigning Champion put in a series of fast laps to catch back up with the group, and soon started picking his way through the three riders ahead of him.

On Lap 15, Aegerter went from fourth to second with one move on the inside at Turn 1 before he, on the same lap, passed long-time leader Oncu at Turn 4 to take his 12th win of the season, equaling Andrea Locatelli’s record for wins in a season, and his 30th WorldSSP podium, as he extended his Championship lead to 36 points over Baldassarri.

While Aegerter was able to extend the gap to over two seconds by the end of the race, there was a fierce battle for second, third and fourth between Oncu, Manzi and Baldassarri.

Eventually, Oncu and Manzi pulled a gap to Baldassarri of two seconds and the pair battled right until the end of the race for second.

Manzi did cross the line in second place but he was demoted one place for exceeding track limits at Turn 9 on the final lap, promoting Oncu to second and Manzi to third.

Oncu’s second place was his seventh career podium while Manzi took his third podium and Triumph’s 10th in WorldSSP after starting from 17th on the grid.

Baldassarri claimed fourth place and he had more than a four-second advantage ahead of Niki Tuuli (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) in fifth place. Tuuli had crossed the line behind Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) but the Italian rider was demoted one place for exceeding track limits on the final lap, promoting Tuuli to fifth with Caricasulo in sixth place.

In seventh place was Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) as the Turkish rookie claimed the honours for best-placed WorldSSP Challenge rider. He was only 0.001s ahead of Yari Montella (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) who claimed ninth place. Despite a strong start, Montella dropped back in the closing stages and claimed a top-eight finish.

Dominique Aegerter – P1

“It’s been a perfect weekend, taking maximum points here in Barcelona. From Friday we were already fast and then the lap record and pole on Saturday morning with a second gap and then two race wins, it was an impressive performance. Today’s race was very difficult, Saturday’s race was shortened, but today every rider was fighting hard and was afraid of using too much of their tyre. I was behind at the start and I tried to get to the top three but there were five or six of us all fighting. I then made a mistake at turn one with the slipstream when fighting for the lead and had to go through the long lap lane to re-join which left me even more behind. I pushed hard and closed the gap and got to the front. I think it was a very enjoyable race to watch from the outside and it was fun to race in!”

Oli Bayliss had managed to climb from his P23 start up to P15 but with eight laps to go he crashed at Turn 8.

Oli Bayliss – DNF

“It was an unlucky race, after a good start that allowed me to gain a couple of positions already in the first lap, I got into my rhythm and – like yesterday – I managed to recover several positions. Unfortunately, halfway through the race I lost the front and ended up on the ground. We have been conditioned by qualifying and we must to improve in Superpole because in the last rounds we have always shown that our pace would allow us to be consistently in the top 10“.

WorldSSP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 A Aegerter Yamaha YZF R6 / 284,2 2 C Oncu Kawasaki ZX-6R +2.014 282,0 3 S Manzi Triumph Street Triple RS +2.100 282,7 4 L Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R6 +4.218 281,3 5 N Tuuli MV Agusta F3 800 RR +8.863 281,3 6 F Caricasulo Ducati Panigale V2 +8.900 282,7 7 B Sofuoglu MV Agusta F3 800 RR +9.848 282,7 8 Y Montella Kawasaki ZX-6R +9.849 279,8 9 L Taccini Yamaha YZF R6 +11.544 285,7 10 A Huertas Kawasaki ZX-6R +11.584 282,7 11 M. Brenner Yamaha YZF R6 +11.888 280,5 12 S Jespersen Yamaha YZF R6 +12.768 279,8 13 H. Soomer Triumph Street Triple RS +13.618 281,3 14 N Bulega Ducati Panigale V2 +14.734 280,5 15 J Cluzel Yamaha YZF R6 +16.608 282,7 16 A Verdoia Yamaha YZF R6 +16.658 278,4 17 P Hobelsberger Yamaha YZF R6 +20.242 282,0 18 O. Vostatek Yamaha YZF R6 +20.845 280,5 19 J Giral Ducati Panigale V2 +21.857 279,8 20 P Sebestyen Yamaha YZF R6 +22.212 274,8 21 F Fuligni Ducati Panigale V2 +27.821 280,5 22 A Viu Yamaha YZF R6 +29.599 276,2 23 I Vinales Ducati Panigale V2 +30.179 280,5 24 T Booth-Amos Kawasaki ZX-6R +35.170 278,4 25 M. Kofler Ducati Panigale V2 +36.712 279,8 26 J Buis Kawasaki ZX-6R +41.107 281,3 27 M. Alcoba Yamaha YZF R6 +44.966 273,4 Not Classified RET O Bayliss Ducati Panigale V2 6 Laps 285,7 RET R De Rosa Ducati Panigale V2 7 Laps 276,9 RET B Currie Kawasaki ZX-6R 7 Laps 278,4 RET U Orradre Yamaha YZF R6 8 Laps 282,7 RET G Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 11 Laps 273,4

WorldSSP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Dominique Aegerter 336 2 Lorenzo Baldassarri 300 3 Can Oncu 171 4 Nicolo Bulega 170 5 Stefano Manzi 133 6 Yari Montella 103 7 Glenn Van Straalen 102 8 Federico Caricasulo 97 9 Adrian Huertas 94 10 Niki Tuuli 92 11 Jules Cluzel 74 12 Hannes Soomer 64 13 Raffaele De Rosa 57 14 Bahattin Sofuoglu 56 15 Oliver Bayliss 48 16 Valentin Debise 43 17 Andy Verdoia 40 18 Kyle Smith 35 19 Leonardo Taccini 34 20 Marcel Brenner 28 21 Simon Jespersen 26 22 Mattia Casadei 25 23 Patrick Hobelsberger 21 24 Peter Sebestyen 21 25 Ondrej Vostatek 17 26 Steven Odendaal 16 27 Isaac Vinales 9 28 Unai Orradre 9 29 Tom Edwards 7 30 Luca Ottaviani 5 31 Thomas Booth-Amos 5 32 Nicholas Spinelli 1 33 Benjamin Currie 1

WorldSSP300 Race Two

Dutch rider Steeman was able to break free from the chasing back as he claimed victory in Barcelona, despite dropping down the order in the early stages. He moved back to the front after a couple of laps and broke away as the chasing pack battled it out for the podium spots, with the pack unable to utilise the slipstream to gain back ground

Steeman’s victory, coupled with Diaz finishing in fourth place, means the title race will go to the final round in Portimao. The pair are separated by 50 points, with 50 points remaining, but Steeman would be able to overtake Diaz on countback. Steeman’s victory did, however, secure the Teams’ Championship for MTM Kawasaki.

Steeman’s margin of victory over Hugo De Cancellis (Prodina Racing WorldSSP300) was 5.618s at the end of the 12-lap race, with De Cancellis initially crossing the line in third place behind Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse). Gennai was penalised with a one-place drop for exceeding track limits on the final lap, although he kept the third podium of his career. De Cancellis’ second place meant he took his seventh podium in WorldSSP300.

Championship leader Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team) finished in fourth place and was just 0.046s behind Gennai in the classification, ending a podium streak of seven in a race where a podium finish would have secured him the title.

Young Aussie Harry Khouri crossed the line in 25th place, 23-seconds behind the race winner.

WorldSSP300 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 V Steeman Kawasaki Ninja 400 / 204,2 2 H. De Cancellis Kawasaki Ninja 400 +5.618 213,9 3 M. Gennai Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.620 215,1 4 A Diaz Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.666 210,1 5 J Perez Gonzales Kawasaki Ninja 400 +5.732 210,1 6 H Maier Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.826 212,2 7 B Ieraci Kawasaki Ninja 400 +5.884 215,6 8 A Mahendra Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.894 214,3 9 J Garcia Gonzalez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +6.104 211,8 10 I Iglesias Kawasaki Ninja 400 +6.178 212,6 11 K Sabatucci Kawasaki Ninja 400 +6.256 218,2 12 R Bijman Kawasaki Ninja 400 +6.322 217,3 13 Y Okaya Kawasaki Ninja 400 +6.423 216,9 14 G Mastroluca Yamaha YZF-R3 +6.554 212,2 15 D. Mogeda Kawasaki Ninja 400 +6.630 216,9 16 M. Vannucci Yamaha YZF-R3 +6.707 218,6 17 L Lehmann KTM RC 390 R +6.793 215,1 18 I Garcia Abella Yamaha YZF-R3 +7.098 211,4 19 A Millan Kawasaki Ninja 400 +7.141 214,7 20 F Seabright Yamaha YZF-R3 +7.468 211,8 21 M. Garcia Yamaha YZF-R3 +7.478 216,4 22 S Di Sora Kawasaki Ninja 400 +7.580 213,0 23 T Alberto Kawasaki Ninja 400 +11.311 211,8 24 E Valentim Yamaha YZF-R3 +22.878 205,3 25 H. Khouri Kawasaki Ninja 400 +22.984 212,6 26 Peristeras Yamaha YZF-R3 +23.010 209,3 27 M. Szamado Kawasaki Ninja 400 +23.239 212,6 28 A Delgado Yamaha YZF-R3 +23.690 215,1 29 Y Saiz Marquez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +23.700 210,9 30 A Zanca Kawasaki Ninja 400 +23.734 209,3 31 U Calatayud Yamaha YZF-R3 +1 Lap 216,4 Not Classified RET S Markarian Kawasaki Ninja 400 3 Laps 213,0

WorldSSP300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Diaz 230 2 Victor Steeman 180 3 Marc Garcia 157 4 Hugo De Cancellis 140 5 Samuel Di Sora 132 6 Yuta Okaya 129 7 Lennox Lehmann 109 8 Mirko Gennai 104 9 Matteo Vannucci 97 10 Inigo Iglesias 78 11 Bruno Ieraci 76 12 Kevin Sabatucci 65 13 Dirk Geiger 61 14 Humberto Maier 53 15 Ruben Bijman 42 16 Jose Luis Perez Gonzales 40 17 Gabriele Mastroluca 40 18 Petr Svoboda 29 19 Ton Kawakami 26 20 Julio Garcia Gonzalez 23 21 Daniel Mogeda 20 22 Alfonso Coppola 19 23 Marco Gaggi 18 24 Aldi Satya Mahendra 17 25 Iker Garcia Abella 17 26 Troy Alberto 13 27 Harry Khouri 12 28 Alessandro Zanca 11 29 Alex Millan 8 30 Sylvain Markarian 5 31 Yeray Saiz Marquez 4 32 Mate Szamado 2 33 Fenton Seabright 2 34 Dinis Borges 1

