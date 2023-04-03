2023 Progressive American Flat Track

Arizona Super TT

Photos by Tim Lester

Progressive American Flat Track TT master JD Beach (No. 95 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT) added another chapter to his legend by reigning supreme at Saturday’s ZO CBD Arizona Super TT presented by RideNow Powersports at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler, Arizona.

Beach, who has now claimed victories in seven of the most recent eight Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle TT Main Events, ultimately proved worthy of his status as the heavy favorite coming into the weekend. But that doesn’t mean he didn’t have to work for this one.

That work started in the race’s opening corner after initially getting displaced to third behind reigning Grand National Champion Jared Mees (No. 1 Indian Motorcycle/Rogers Racing/SDI Racing FTR750) and points leader Dallas Daniels (No. 32 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT).

The biggest danger moment for Beach came when Daniels took control of the lead two minutes into the Main. The on-form Daniels – who actually out-qualified Beach earlier in the day – looked to rip open an advantage while his teammate was stuck behind Mees on a track that presented few opportunities to pass and plenty of opportunities to mess up.

Almost exactly a minute later, Beach (literally) flew by Mees over the start-finish jump to slot into second. And almost exactly one minute after that he pulled a carbon-copy of the high-flying move on Daniels to take the lead for himself.

Daniels did well to keep Beach honest as they left the remainder of the field in their wake. However, he ultimately gave up the chase with a couple minutes remaining on the clock, content to cruise to second.

JD Beach – P1

“Growing up, I was told you either had to be smart or dumb, and I chose dumb. I was going for it. No, it was a great race. I knew Dallas had my number all day long. He’s been riding so good. All season, he’s been hauling the mail. It’s been frustrating for me because we’re on the same bike, and he’s been whupping my butt. Today, I’ve got to thank my crew. They worked so hard all day long. We were kind of on the back foot, but they didn’t give up. They kept working, and that’s what I did in the Main Event too.”

Behind the Estenson Racing 1-2, Mees ran in third with Briar Bauman (No. 3 Parts Plus/Jacob Companies KTM 890 Duke) in determined pursuit. That is until Mees’ machine became unsettled over the bumps and then lost the rear. While Mees did an admirable job to pick up and remount his factory Indian as quickly as was humanly possible, he still lost a few positions in the aftermath of the mishap.

That elevated Bauman to his second podium in four starts on the Rick Ware Racing KTM. It also rewarded Ben Lowe (No. 25 Rackley Racing/Mission Foods Indian FTR750) and Johnny Lewis (No. 10 Moto Anatomy X Powered by Royal Enfield 650) with fourth- and fifth-place finishes, respectively.

Mees salvaged sixth and was joined by Davis Fisher (No. 67 Rackley Racing/Bob Lanphere’s BMC Racing Indian FTR750), Bronson Bauman (No. 37 Fastrack Racing/2 Wheelz KTM 890 Duke), Kolby Carlile (No. 36 G&G Racing/Yamaha Racing Yamaha MT-07), and Ryan Wells (No. 94 Moto Anatomy X Powered by Royal Enfield 650) in the bottom half of the top ten.

Title hopeful Brandon Robinson (No. 44 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750) was a Main Event scratch after suffering a fall during practice at the start of the day.

Following four of 18 races, Daniels leads with 92 points, followed by Beach (73), Mees (71), and Bauman (62).

Mission SuperTwins Results

Pos Rider Man Gap Points 1 JD Beach Yamaha MT-07 23 Laps 25 2 Dallas Daniels Yamaha MT-07 +4.14 21 3 Briar Bauman KTM 890 Duke +15.011 18 4 Ben Lowe Indian FTR750 +21.709 16 5 Johnny Lewis Royal Enfield 650 +23.201 15 6 Jared Mees Indian FTR750 +27.103 14 7 Davis Fisher Indian FTR750 +28.777 13 8 Bronson Bauman KTM 790 Duke +22 Laps 12 9 Kolby Carlile Yamaha MT-07 +6.185 11 10 Ryan Wells Royal Enfield 650 +8.838 10 11 Jarod Vanderkooi Indian FTR750 +16.725 9 12 Andrew DiBrino KTM 790 Duke 21 Laps 8 13 Shelby Miller KTM 790 Duke +1.605 7 14 Kasey Sciscoe HD XG750R +15.128 6 15 Jimmy McAllister Husq Norden 901 2 Laps 5

Mission SuperTwins Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Dallas Daniels 92 2 JD Beach 73 3 Jared Mees 71 4 Briar Bauman 62 5 Davis Fisher 57 6 Brandon Robinson 51 7 Jarod Vanderkooi 47 8 Johnny Lewis 45 9 Ben Lowe 42 10 Bronson Bauman 41 11 Kolby Carlile 34 12 Sammy Halbert 26 13 Dan Bromley 20 14 Kayl Kolkman 19 15 Billy Ross 15 16 Ryan Wells 14 17 Cameron Smith 12 18 Jesse Janisch 11 19 Andrew DiBrino 8 20 Shelby Miller 7 21 Kasey Sciscoe 7 22 Jeffery Lowery 7 23 Mitch Harvat 7 24 Michael Rush 6 25 Michael Hill 6 26 Jimmy McAllister 5 27 Jordan Harris 4 28 Brandon Newman 1

Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER

2019 Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER champion Dalton Gauthier (No. 79 D&D Racing/Certified KTM 450 SX-F) closed to within one point of the ‘23 points lead with a precise and patient ride to victory at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park.

Gauthier established himself as the favorite going in with his strong pre-race performance but ended up corralled behind Chad Cose (No. 49 1st Impressions Race Team/Husqvarna Racing FC450) in the early going after Cose dove down from the outside of Row 1 to claim the lead coming out of the race’s opening corner.

Gauthier sat close on Cose’s rear wheel as they circulated the slick, one-line track, hoping to either find or force a mistake from the leader. All the while, Gauthier faced similar heat from behind, with a long string of riders jammed up behind them, spearheaded by Kody Kopp (No. 1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-F), who himself was flanked by Max Whale (No. 18 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-F) and Trevor Brunner (No. 21 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F).

Just as the race approached mid-distance, Gauthier made his move, landing along- and inside of Cose as they completed a jump and slid into the subsequent left-hander.

Kopp attempted to slip underneath Cose at the same time but was denied. While Kopp and co. regrouped to map out another assault, Gauthier opened a two second lead at the front. The reigning champ did finally push his way up the inside of Cose a couple minutes later and was joined in the overtake by Whale and Brunner.

A late red flag added the potential for some unexpected drama to a race that appeared all but settled when Andrew Luker (No. 11 Rackley Racing/Keeran Racing Yamaha YZ450F) crashed with just 10 seconds remaining on the clock.

That set the stage for a staggered restart and three-lap shootout. However, Gauthier successfully survived the second launch and cleared off to grab his first checkered flag of the season. The win was his third career TT victory and sees him remain the only rider in the field to have finished on the podium in every race this season.

Kopp held for second to retain his points lead over Gauthier (86-85) despite third-placed Whale and fourth-placed Brunner applying maximum pressure over the final laps.

Kody Kopp – P2

“We definitely rode our heart out, left it all out on the track! I qualified eighth, which was my second-worst of the year, and we had to dig ourselves out of a hole. I had the first pick on the second row for the Main, and that was probably one of the better starts of my career. That helped me so much, because I had the speed, but just couldn’t get a start earlier on. I ran third for the first four minutes of the race, made a really risky pass on Chad Cose going into turn one, and made it stick – that was all I had! You’ve gotta sometimes just take what you can get, can’t push it too much on a sketchy track, so hats off to my team for this P2, we still have a one-point championship lead and still have the red plate.”

Max Whale – P3

“I qualified second, was second in my Heat race and I felt like the track was really one-lined today. The start was very different from one side to the other, so I had tough starts all day and had to work my way through… We were fourth in the Dash and finished third in the Main, just ran out of room to pass and it was just difficult out there in this one.”

Chase Saathoff (No. 88 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R) completed the top five, followed by Hayden Gillim (No. Comstock Energy/Vance & Hines KTM 450 SX-F), who made his way from a crash in his heat to the LCQ to an eventual sixth-place ride.

Cose was the biggest loser in the red-flag reshuffle, winding up ninth after leading the opening half of the race and running in the top-two for the bulk of the contest.

Parts Unlimited AFT Singles Results

Pos Rider Man Gap Points 1 Dalton Gauthier KTM 450 SX-F 19 Laps 25 2 Kody Kopp KTM 450 SX-F +1.276 21 3 Max Whale KTM 450 SX-F +1.472 18 4 Trevor Brunner Yamaha YZ450F +1.486 16 5 Chase Saathoff Honda CRF450R +2.199 15 6 Hayden Gillim KTM 450 SX-F +2.505 14 7 Jared Lowe Honda CRF450R +3.35 13 8 Justin Jones KTM 450 SX-F +4.124 12 9 Chad Cose Husqvarna FC450 +4.409 11 10 Cole Frederickson Honda CRF450R +4.925 10 11 Tom Drane Yamaha YZ450F +5.385 9 12 Scooter Vernon Honda CRF450R +5.527 8 13 Tarren Santero Honda CRF450R +5.987 7 14 Bronson Pearce Honda CRF450R +6.531 6 15 Morgen Mischler Honda CRF450R +6.66 5 16 Olin Kissler KTM 450 SX-F +7.334 4 17 Trent Lowe Honda CRF450R +8.413 3 18 James Ott Husqvarna FC450 17 Laps 2 19 Andrew Luker Yamaha YZ450F 15 Laps 1

Parts Unlimited AFT Singles Standings