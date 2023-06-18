2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round Four – Highpoint National

High Point Raceway hosted the East Coast debut of the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship on Saturday for the GEICO Motorcycles High Point National. The 46th running of the legendary event welcomed its largest crowd ever as rain on Friday coupled with dense morning cloud cover resulted in wet conditions that continued to evolve as sunshine emerged and started to dry out the racing surface.

The most competitive afternoon of racing of the young season ended with the same result, as Australia’s Lawrence brothers both stood atop the overall podium for the fourth time to remain unbeaten and continue the dominance by Team Honda HRC. Jett Lawrence remained perfect in the 450 Class and Hunter Lawrence continued his unbeaten streak in the 250 Class.

450 Moto One

The first moto of the day began with Jett Lawrence out front for his sixth holeshot ahead of Cooper Webb and Garrett Marchbanks.

Behind them, Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki’s Ken Roczen, making his first start of the season, slotted into fourth but made several quick moves on the opening lap to claw his way up to second.

Lawrence’s lead was three seconds at the completion of the opening lap, but Roczen went to work on chipping away at the deficit. While the German veteran was able to keep the Aussie upstart honest, Lawrence comfortably maintained the advantage until the halfway point of the moto. Roczen closed to within 1.5 seconds and as Lawrence looked to respond he tucked his front end on a downhill and went down. That allowed Roczen to take control of the moto and Marchbanks to move up into second as Lawrence remounted in third. With Roczen out front, it marked the first time this season that a rider other than Lawrence led a lap.

Lawrence went into rebound mode and was able to wrangle second from Marchbanks. At that point, with about a dozen minutes left in the moto, Roczen and Lawrence were separated by 5.1 seconds. Lawrence rode consistent, clean laps to close back in on the Suzuki and with six minutes to go the lead pair was separated by less than a second. Lawrence was patient and was able to reclaim the lead, but Roczen countered to put himself up front again. The Honda rider mounted another attack about a half lap later and secured the top spot for a third time. The battle was poised to continue with two laps to go, but Roczen tucked his front end and went down. He got back up quickly, but needed an extended period of time to get his Suzuki restarted, which cost him multiple positions on the track. He eventually resumed in seventh.

With the pressure gone, Lawrence cruised home to his seventh moto win in a row, which established a new record to open a 450 Class career. He took the checkered flag 26.2 seconds ahead of Marchbanks, who earned a career-best finish in second, while Webb rounded out the moto podium in third. Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo was fourth, followed by Sport Clips/Beachview Treatment/Airline Vacuum Kawasaki’s Ty Masterpool in fifth.

450 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF450R WE 15 Laps 2 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 250F +26.205 3 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +42.809 4 Adam Cianciarulo KAW KX450SR +55.016 5 Ty Masterpool KAW KX450 +1m11.711 6 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 450F +1m17.082 7 Ken Roczen SUZ RMZ 450 +1m25.445 8 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m32.484 9 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 450 +1m46.669 10 Romain Pape GAS MC450F +2m42.111 11 Grant Harlan YAM YZ 450F 14 Laps 12 Phillip Nicoletti YAM YZ 450F +17.694 13 Lorenzo Locurcio GAS MC450F +18.543 14 Fredrik Noren SUZ RMZ 450 +37.664 15 Jeremy Hand HON CRF450R +44.172 16 Kaeden Amerine KAW KX450 +45.177 17 Trevor Schmidt KTM 450 SX-F +1:05.518 18 Brandon Ray HON CRF450R WE +1m15.534 19 Christopher Prebula KTM 350 SX-F +1m20.241 20 Bryce Shelly YAM YZ 450F +1m22.233 21 Vincent Luhovey HON CRF450R +1m28.983 22 Max Miller KTM 450 SX-F +1m35.228 23 Jose Butron GAS MC450F +1m37.858 24 Jared Lesher YAM YZ 250 +1m57.792 25 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 +2m02.206 26 Chandler Baker KAW KX450 +2m04.402 27 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 450F +2m30.663 28 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F +2m50.419 29 Cody Groves GAS MC450F 13 Laps 30 Jace Kessler HON CRF450R +07.614 31 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 +17.676 32 Ricci Randanella KAW KX450 +34.480 33 Ayden Shive KAW KX450 +53.587 34 Lowell Spangler HON CRF450R +1m41.953 35 Alex Ray YAM YZ 450F +1m47.076 36 Billy Ainsworth GAS MC 350F +2m27.563 37 Bryton Carroll YAM YZ 450F 12 Laps 38 Dakota Kessler YAM YZ 450F 4 Laps 39 Matthew Burkeen YAM YZ 250 3 Laps 40 Jerry Robin YAM YZ 450F DNF

450 Moto Two

The deciding moto saw Roczen storm out to the early lead with the holeshot, followed by Aaron Plessinger and Cianciarulo, while Lawrence experienced his worst start of the season in fourth.

Known for his first lap speed, Roczen put the hammer down to open the moto and build a gap on the field. Cianciarulo was able to pass Plessinger for second, while Lawrence felt the pressure from Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis from fifth.

A three-rider battle soon started to unfold between Cianciarulo, Plessinger and Lawrence. As Plessinger looked to make a move on Cianciarulo he slid out, which caused Lawrence to stop to avoid hitting him. That moved Ferrandis into third, briefly, before Lawrence reclaimed the position.

As the first 10 minutes of the moto passed, the top three had distanced themselves from the rest of the field and were separated by 10 seconds. As the race carried on through the middle portion and approached the final 10 minutes Lawrence closed in on Cianciarulo for second and made the pass with relative ease. The lead duo were separated by 3.5 seconds as Lawrence sought to track down the top spot. Lawrence continued to ride the fastest laps on the track and it allowed him to make big gains on Roczen, which was further aided by lapped riders.

With six minutes to go Lawrence was within striking distance of Roczen and went on the attack as soon as the opportunity presented itself. An outside line on an uphill off-camber gave Lawrence the momentum he needed to surge past Roczen and put another moto win within reach. Roczen kept him honest for a while, but Lawrence closed out the moto strong to keep his undefeated record intact by 2.4 seconds over Roczen, with Ferrandis in third.

Lawrence’s fourth straight 1-1 sweep equals the single-most-successful class start in the history of the sport as his eight consecutive moto wins to open his 450 Class career is shared with Hall of Famer David Bailey, who accomplished the same feat to start his 500cc career during the 1984 season. In his first start of the summer Roczen finished in the runner-up spot (7-2), while Cianciarulo finished in third (4-4) for his first podium result since the 2021 High Point National.

Lawrence added even more to advantage in the championship standings, which now sits at 49 points after four races over Ferrandis, while Webb sits third, 53 points out of the lead.

450 Moto Two Results

Pos RIder Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF450R WE 16 Laps 2 Ken Roczen SUZ RMZ 450 +02.448 3 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 450F +03.949 4 Adam Cianciarulo KAW KX450SR +29.624 5 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +38.261 6 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +55.447 7 Ty Masterpool KAW KX450 +1m16.632 8 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 250F +2m00.949 9 Grant Harlan YAM YZ 450F +2m05.874 10 Fredrik Noren SUZ RMZ 450 +2m11.523 11 Lorenzo Locurcio GAS MC450F 15 Laps 12 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 450 +02.744 13 Romain Pape GAS MC450F +15.551 14 Jeremy Hand HON CRF450R +19.116 15 Max Miller KTM 450 SX-F +19.559 16 Brandon Ray HON CRF450R WE +21.044 17 Jerry Robin YAM YZ 450F +45.437 18 Chandler Baker KAW KX450 +45.839 19 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 450F +58.828 20 Jose Butron GAS MC450F +1m14.639 21 Phillip Nicoletti YAM YZ 450F +1m31.829 22 Trevor Schmidt KTM 450 SX-F +1m33.837 23 Ayden Shive KAW KX450 +1m38.501 24 Bryce Shelly YAM YZ 450F +1m40.328 25 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 +1m43.788 26 Ricci Randanella KAW KX450 +1m45.131 27 Bryton Carroll YAM YZ 450F +1m57.210 28 Cody Groves GAS MC450F +2m13.101 29 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 14 Laps 30 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F +35.717 31 Jared Lesher YAM YZ 250 +37.341 32 Jace Kessler HON CRF450R +46.117 33 Dakota Kessler YAM YZ 450F +46.581 34 Lowell Spangler HON CRF450R +1m24.987 35 Billy Ainsworth GAS MC 350F 10 Laps 36 Christopher Prebula KTM 350 SX-F 9 Laps 37 Vincent Luhovey HON CRF450R +53.873 38 Alex Ray YAM YZ 450F 8 Laps 39 Matthew Burkeen YAM YZ 250 5 Laps 40 Kaeden Amerine KAW KX450 3 Laps

Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC

“It was tricky. You had to wait and be patient [with the track conditions]. It was sick being able to race with Kenny [Roczen]. I used to look up to him and now I got to race him, so I checked that off the list. It was a tough day. I didn’t feel too comfortable on the track with the ruts and everything, but I held on to go 1-1. It was a struggle of a day, but I’m pumped.”

Ken Roczen, Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki

“I am beyond stoked. I appreciate all the support from the fans today. This was a tough one to come back to with the track conditions. I can’t believe I got second [overall] after that first moto with the crash. I felt good at the beginning [of Moto 2], but I struggled with lines and Jett was riding great. I think I’m going to have to do some more of these.”

Adam Cianciarulo, Monster Energy Kawasaki

“That’s back-to-back weeks where the track was really difficult. You had to be 100% focused the whole time out there. It really was a mental battle as much as it was a physical battle. I had good pace early in the moto and that almost means more to me than the result. I still have a long way to go but I’m so excited to be up here.”

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 200 2 Dylan Ferrandis 151 3 Cooper Webb 147 4 Aaron Plessinger 138 5 Adam Cianciarulo 134 6 Ty Masterpool 92 7 Lorenzo Locurcio 85 8 Fredrik Noren 81 9 Derek Drake 79 10 Grant Harlan 78 11 Garrett Marchbanks 63 12 Romain Pape 57 13 Jerry Robin 53 14 Jose Butron 50 15 Chase Sexton 44 16 Kyle Chisholm 41 17 Ken Roczen 36 18 Ryan Surratt 33 19 Marshal Weltin 32 20 Jeremy Hand 20 21 Kaeden Amerine 18 22 Brandon Ray 18 23 Luca Marsalisi 17 24 Dante Oliveira 15 25 Max Miller 13 26 Christopher Prebula 12 27 Tyler Stepek 11 28 Phillip Nicoletti 9 29 Jace Kessler 9 30 Chandler Baker 7 31 RJ Wageman 5 32 Trevor Schmidt 4 33 Jacob Runkles 4 34 Bryce Hammond 3 35 Cody Groves 3 36 Scott Meshey 2 37 Jeffrey Walker 1 38 Bryce Shelly 1 39 Bryton Carroll 1 40 Richard Taylor 1 41 Alex Ray 0 42 Vincent Luhovey 0 43 Tristan Lane 0 44 Ezra Lewis 0 45 Jeremy Smith 0 46 Josh Mosiman 0 47 Ayden Shive 0 48 Jared Lesher 0 49 Mccoy Brough 0 50 Dominique Thury 0 51 Gabe Gutierres 0 52 Brandan Leith 0 53 Matthew Burkeen 0

250 Moto One

The opening moto began with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire out front with the holeshot, just ahead of his team-mate Jalek Swoll and Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda.

However, Shimoda tipped over in the second turn and caused a log jam for the rest of the field, including Hunter Lawrence, the championship point leader. Both riders resumed with starts outside the top 10.

The clear track proved to be a major advantage for Hampshire who sprinted out to an early multi-second lead over Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Haiden Deegan, who passed Swoll for second. Behind the leaders, Lawrence and Shimoda began a climb through the field, with Lawrence able to carve his way up the running order.

Despite the tricky conditions Lawrence made it look easy as he picked off riders, one by one, and broke into the top five nearly halfway into the moto. Back out front, in full control of the moto, Hampshire crashed out of the lead, which allowed Deegan to assume the top spot as Hampshire quickly remounted in second, more than three seconds behind his Yamaha rival.

The final minute of the moto saw Hampshire erase his deficit and mount a late attack for the lead. The rookie rider responded as Deegan looked to run clean, defined lines and force Hampshire to venture elsewhere. As a result, some minor bobbles by Hampshire allowed Deegan to extend his advantage. Hampshire closed in once more as they took the white flag. The Husqvarna rider bided his time and pulled the trigger on a pass with about a quarter lap to go. Their lines came together and resulted in some contact, which briefly halted Deegan’s momentum and allowed Hampshire to continue on.

Hampshire rebounded from his early misfortune to nab his second moto win of the season, 2.6 seconds ahead of Deegan, while Lawrence battled his way into podium position in third. Swoll followed in fourth, while Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Ryder DiFrancesco rounded out the top five.

250 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 RE 15 Laps 2 Haiden Deegan YAM YZ 250F +02.669 3 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +22.449 4 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 RE +31.161 5 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 +1m18.887 6 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +1m23.524 7 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +1m24.316 8 Chance Hymas HON CRF250R +1m27.222 9 Caden Braswell GAS MC250F +1m41.150 10 Preston Kilroy YAM YZ 250F +1m57.598 11 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +2m04.671 12 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F +2m11.310 13 Talon Hawkins HQV FC250 RE +2m32.748 14 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 14 Laps 15 Jordon Smith YAM YZ 250F +23.726 16 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +57.709 17 Chase Yentzer SUZ RMZ 250 +1m28.378 18 Maxwell Sanford HON CRF250R +2m02.247 19 Slade Smith KTM 250 SX-F +2m07.436 20 Jack Rogers KAW KX 250 13 Laps 21 Cory Carsten SUZ RMZ 250 +20.876 22 Kyle Murdoch HQV FC250 +53.859 23 Blaze Cremaldi KTM 250 SX-F +54.708 24 Mitchell Zaremba YAM YZ 250F +1m07.541 25 Tyson Johnson GAS MC 250 +1m12.966 26 Joseph Tait YAM YZ 250F +1m31.320 27 Rody Schroyer GAS MC250F +1m37.291 28 James Harrington YAM YZ 250F +1m42.133 29 Peyton Jackson HQV FC250 +2m24.679 30 Tyler Evans YAM YZ 250F +2m31.996 31 Gerald Lorenz III YAM YZ 250F 12 Laps 32 Evan Haimowitz YAM YZ 250F +29.733 33 Gerhard Matamoros KTM 250 SX-F +29.733 34 Aidan Dickens KAW KX 250 +40.644 35 Cole Jones YAM YZ 250F +1m36.417 36 Skyler Leaf KTM 250 SX-F +2m06.043 37 Steve Roman YAM YZ 250F 11 Laps 38 Tyler Conner GAS MC250F 10 Laps 39 Matti Jorgensen KTM 250 SX-F 4 Laps 40 Ian Kearon YAM YZ 250F DNF

250 Moto Two

The final moto got underway with several of the sport’s newest faces out front, as Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Levi Kitchen grabbed the holeshot, but was quickly overcome by Team Honda HRC rookie Chance Hymas, which dropped Kitchen to second ahead of DiFrancesco.

Behind them, many of the lead riders from the first moto found themselves on the ground, which included Hampshire, Deegan, and Swoll. Lawrence was also deep inside the top 20 off the start, but it didn’t take long for the point leader to move forward and slot into the top 10.

The clear track allowed Hymas to sprint out to a multi-second lead over the field, as Kitchen and DiFrancesco settled into second and third, respectively. As this unfolded, Lawrence put in a charge to break into the top five. He continued his push and eventually worked his way around DiFrancesco into third within the first 10 minutes.

Hymas continued to control the moto as it surpassed the halfway point, but Lawrence was on a tear forward, catching and passing Kitchen for second. Once there, it didn’t take long for the Australian to make big gains on the deficit to his team-mate. Once he got within striking distance Lawrence wasted little time in making the move. He took advantage of some lapped riders to make an easy pass and seize control of the moto.

As Lawrence pulled away Hymas was forced to deal with pressure from behind from two-time world champion and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Tom Vialle. The Frenchman looked comfortable in the conditions and was able to make a quick, clean pass on Hymas to move into second. The Honda rookie continued to lose ground to his competitors and eventually lost hold of third to Kitchen late in the moto.

Out front, Lawrence continued to build on his lead in the closing stages of the moto and soon found himself more than 10 seconds clear of the field. He took his fourth straight Moto 2 victory by 18.6 seconds over Vialle, while a last-lap battle for third unfolded between Kitchen and Shimoda, from which the Japanese rider prevailed.

Lawrence’s impeccable Moto 2 efforts once again landed him atop the overall podium to remain unbeaten. It marked the third time this season that 3-1 finishes proved to be the winning formula for the Australian, who now has five career wins. After a resilient ride to recover from his first-lap crash, Hampshire secured the runner-up spot [1-7], while Deegan earned his third podium finish in four races this season in third [2-6].

At the conclusion of the race, officials reviewed footage to confirm that Lawrence had violated Section 2.10, Item b.iii., 9.c.** of the AMA Pro Racing Pro Motocross Rulebook pertaining to the adherence of signal flags. As a result, Lawrence was penalised seven championship points. Event results were not affected.

The impressive winning streak to open the season has put Lawrence 28 points ahead of Deegan, who moved into second, and 42 points ahead of Hampshire, who now sits third. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper, who entered the day second in points, was forced to miss the afternoon motos following a crash in practice and dropped to fifth in the championship standings.

250 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R 15 Laps 2 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +18.640 3 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +19.345 4 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F +20.300 5 Chance Hymas HON CRF250R +26.690 6 Haiden Deegan YAM YZ 250F +28.637 7 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 RE +1m03.948 8 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 +1m06.957 9 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +1m08.233 10 Jordon Smith YAM YZ 250F +1m12.003 11 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 RE +1m15.788 12 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +1m29.315 13 Caden Braswell GAS MC250F +1m40.428 14 Talon Hawkins HQV FC250 RE +1m53.388 15 Preston Kilroy YAM YZ 250F +2m21.212 16 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F 14 Laps 17 Chase Yentzer SUZ RMZ 250 +16.304 18 Slade Smith KTM 250 SX-F +52.123 19 Maxwell Sanford HON CRF250R +53.791 20 Mitchell Zaremba YAM YZ 250F +1m08.320 21 Tyson Johnson GAS MC 250 +1m17.043 22 Jack Rogers KAW KX 250 +1m22.133 23 Kyle Murdoch HQV FC250 +2:m08.677 24 Peyton Jackson HQV FC250 +2m16.822 25 Gerhard Matamoros KTM 250 SX-F 13 Laps 26 Steve Roman YAM YZ 250F +21.206 27 Blaze Cremaldi KTM 250 SX-F +21.884 28 James Harrington YAM YZ 250F +31.049 29 Cory Carsten SUZ RMZ 250 +42.520 30 Rody Schroyer GAS MC250F +46.865 31 Ian Kearon YAM YZ 250F +1m00.331 32 Aidan Dickens KAW KX 250 +1m05.320 33 Cole Jones YAM YZ 250F +1m24.288 34 Tyler Evans YAM YZ 250F +2m16.718 35 Jason Neidigh KTM 250 SX-F +2m21.595 36 Skyler Leaf KTM 250 SX-F +2m30.872 37 Gerald Lorenz III YAM YZ 250F 12 Laps 38 Charles Tolleson GAS MC 250 +30.012 39 Evan Haimowitz YAM YZ 250F 2 Laps 40 Joseph Tait YAM YZ 250F DNF

Hunter Lawrence, Team Honda HRC

“It’s a good habit I guess [winning Moto 2]. I’m stoked. This track was wild. This is the country club of motocross so we’re going to watch Jett [Lawrence in Moto 2] and then we’ll go cheer on our buddy [golfer] Rickie Fowler at the U.S. Open. He loves moto and we should all support him.”

RJ Hampshire, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

“That’s all me [in the Moto 2 crash]. I got a decent start but I guess I came in too hot into the second corner. It’s a bummer I took out my teammate too. I’ll take it though. Second moto win of the season and another podium.”

Haiden Deegan, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“That was some crazy racing. I crashed on the start and got ran over. Kind of the whole nine yards. My thought after that was either crash or get on the podium today. I gave it my all and it paid off.”

250 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Hunter Lawrence 175 2 Haiden Deegan 147 3 RJ Hampshire 133 4 Jo Shimoda 129 5 Justin Cooper 121 6 Levi Kitchen 115 7 Maximus Vohland 107 8 Tom Vialle 100 9 Chance Hymas 92 10 Ryder DiFrancesco 92 11 Jordon Smith 75 12 Jalek Swoll 73 13 Guillem Farres 57 14 Caden Braswell 49 15 Carson Mumford 41 16 Dilan Schwartz 40 17 Talon Hawkins 40 18 Preston Kilroy 25 19 Derek Kelley 24 20 Michael Mosiman 20 21 Jett Reynolds 18 22 Jeremy Martin 15 23 Garrett Marchbanks 15 24 Chase Yentzer 15 25 Slade Smith 12 26 Ty Masterpool 7 27 Hardy Munoz 6 28 Maxwell Sanford 5 29 Joshua Varize 4 30 Joel Rizzi 3 31 Marcus Phelps 2 32 Kai Aiello 2 33 Jack Rogers 1 34 Mitchell Zaremba 1 35 Tyson Johnson 0 36 Gavin Brough 0 37 Cory Carsten 0 38 Kyle Murdoch 0 39 Ethan Lane 0 40 Hunter Cross 0 41 Blaze Cremaldi 0 42 Austin Black 0 43 Brad West 0 44 Peyton Jackson 0 45 Tre Fierro 0 46 Carter Dubach 0 47 Gerhard Matamoros 0 48 Colton Eigenmann 0 49 Steve Roman 0 50 Joseph Tait 0 51 Rody Schroyer 0 52 Chandler Baker 0 53 Bryson Raymond 0

