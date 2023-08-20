2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Round Ten – Budds Creek, Mechanicsville, MD
Jett Lawrence is now only one week away from potentially becoming the eighth different rider in the history of the Pro Motocross Championship to capture the 450 Class title his first year in the division, the Team Honda HRC rider’s quest for a perfect season moved one round closer to completion at Budds Creek.
The young Australian withstood his toughest challenge to date at Southern Maryland’s Budds Creek Motocross Park, but ultimately prevailed with his 10th consecutive 1-1 outing to move within two motos of the fourth unbeaten campaign in series history.
In the 250 Class, Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence once again complemented his younger brother’s victorious effort with his seventh victory of the season, to put the Gary Jones Cup within reach ahead of next weekend’s finale.
450 Moto One
The first 450 Class moto got underway with the Monster Energy Kawasaki of Adam Cianciarulo leading the way to the holeshot, followed my Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Aussie stand-in Jay Wilson and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger, who soon moved into second. Third was then occupied by GASGAS Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia. A bit further back, Lawrence started sixth.
The top three settled in through the opening portion of the moto but Plessinger started to chip away at the deficit and was able to make the pass for the lead a little more than eight minutes into the moto.
Cianciarulo and Barcia gave chase from second and third, respectively, while Lawrence closed in from fourth.
The champ persistently pressured Barcia for a few laps and made the move for third just before the halfway point. He then made quick work of Cianciarulo to move into second.
Less than a second separated Plessinger and Lawrence, but the Australian quickly closed onto the rear fender of the KTM and relied on some savvy racecraft to slip into the lead and seize control of the moto with 13 minutes remaining.
From there Jett quickly moved out to a multi-second advantage. As Lawrence pulled away, the battle for the remaining podium spots tightened up between Plessinger, Cianciarulo, Barcia, and Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson.
Anderson made the first move of the group with a pass on Barcia to drop the GASGAS rider to fifth. The Kawasaki rider’s forward momentum continued with a pass on his team-mate for third and continued with a quick push to pass Plessinger for second. This late battle added a new rider in Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis, as the Frenchman was on a charge into podium contention. The former champ marched his way past multiple riders and moved within striking distance of Plessinger as time expired on the moto. Ferrandis went on the attack and completed the pass.
Jett Lawrence easily controlled the second half of the race to bring home moto win number 19 by 4.3-seconds over Anderson, followed by Ferrandis in third.
Plessinger and Barcia battled all the way to the checkered flag for fourth, with the KTM coming out ahead of the GASGAS.
450 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF450R WE
|17 Laps
|2
|Jason Anderson
|KAW KX450SR
|+04.377
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|YAM YZ 450F
|+06.397
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+10.862
|5
|Justin Barcia
|GAS MC450F
|+11.251
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 250F
|+14.035
|7
|Adam Cianciarulo
|KAW KX450SR
|+21.468
|8
|Ty Masterpool
|KAW KX450
|+39.763
|9
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|+46.833
|10
|Phillip Nicoletti
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m01.971
|11
|Grant Harlan
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m03.589
|12
|Harri Kullas
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m04.593
|13
|Fredrik Noren
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+1m26.504
|14
|Jay Wilson
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m37.579
|15
|Anton Gole
|HQV FC450
|+1m43.526
|16
|Stephen Rubini
|KAW KX450
|+1m58.805
|17
|Jace Kessler
|YAM YZ 450F
|+2m01.741
|18
|Luca Marsalisi
|YAM YZ 450F
|+2m03.266
|19
|Justin Rodbell
|HQV FC450
|+2m13.696
|20
|Romain Pape
|GAS MC450F
|16 Laps
|21
|Derek Drake
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+03.692
|22
|Jose Butron
|GAS MC450F
|+23.418
|23
|Luke Renzland
|HQV FC450
|+27.839
|24
|John Adamson
|HQV FC450
|+33.930
|25
|Jakub Teresak
|GAS MC450F
|+35.451
|26
|Crockett Myers
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+37.920
|27
|Zack Williams
|HON CRF450R
|+1m03.465
|28
|Sebastian Balbuena
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m06.751
|29
|Charlie Putnam
|HQV FC450
|+1m09.444
|30
|Max Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m10.599
|31
|Vincent Luhovey
|HON CRF450R
|+1m28.420
|32
|Jeremy Smith
|KAW KX450
|+1m48.564
|33
|Scott Meshey
|HQV FC450
|+1m56.108
|34
|Adrien Malaval
|YAM YZ 450F
|15 Laps
|35
|Dylan Wright
|HON CRF450R
|11 Laps
|36
|Cody Groves
|GAS MC450F
|9 Laps
|37
|Dominique Thury
|YAM YZ 450F
|+33.694
|38
|Raimundo Trasolini
|GAS MC450F
|8 Laps
|39
|Kyle Chisholm
|SUZ RMZ 450
|4 Laps
|40
|Jeremy Hand
|HON CRF450R
|DNF
450 Moto Two
The final moto of the day began with Lawrence clear of the field to easily grab the holeshot over Cianciarulo and Barcia.
Barcia quickly slotted into second, followed by Plessinger in third, while Cianciarulo settled into fourth.
After a challenging first moto filled with adversity, Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton started fifth but made quick work to jump up to third behind Barcia and his team-mate.
Sexton showed patience in his pursuit of Barcia for second but once he went on the attack he wasted no time making the pass and moved into second just a handful of minutes into the moto. From there Sexton inched closer to his team-mate and as the moto surpassed the 10-minute mark less than 1.5 seconds separated the Honda duo.
As they traded momentum, Sexton appeared to have slightly more speed and closed in to within less than a second. However, the battle ended when Sexton tipped over while navigating one of the track’s many downhills.
The lead duo was well ahead of the rest of the field, but a multi-ride affair for third headlined the halfway point of the moto as Barcia was forced to contend with Plessinger, Cianciarulo, and Anderson.
As the moto wore on Barcia and Plessinger were able to inch away from the Kawasakis, but their battle persisted. No matter what Plessinger tried Barcia seemed to have an answer, but as the moto reached its final five minutes Plessinger finally got the upper hand and made the pass, while Barcia stayed close.
Back up front, Sexton’s never-give-up mentality saw him erase an eight-second deficit to close within striking distance of Lawrence once again. Mere bike lengths separated the teammates on the final lap, but Lawrence did enough to keep Sexton at bay and secure his 20th moto win to extend the perfect season.
450 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF450R WE
|17 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|+00.771
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+28.006
|4
|Justin Barcia
|GAS MC450F
|+30.494
|5
|Jason Anderson
|KAW KX450SR
|+39.349
|6
|Adam Cianciarulo
|KAW KX450SR
|+43.096
|7
|Ty Masterpool
|KAW KX450
|+45.664
|8
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 250F
|+57.059
|9
|Dylan Ferrandis
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m09.306
|10
|Fredrik Noren
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+1m11.901
|11
|Phillip Nicoletti
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m12.772
|12
|Harri Kullas
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m13.835
|13
|Stephen Rubini
|KAW KX450
|+1m41.366
|14
|Grant Harlan
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m43.999
|15
|Anton Gole
|HQV FC450
|+2m05.698
|16
|Jay Wilson
|YAM YZ 450F
|16 Laps
|17
|Jose Butron
|GAS MC450F
|+03.047
|18
|Jace Kessler
|YAM YZ 450F
|+04.425
|19
|Romain Pape
|GAS MC450F
|+06.059
|20
|Jakub Teresak
|GAS MC450F
|+07.960
|21
|Jeremy Hand
|HON CRF450R
|+08.183
|22
|Justin Rodbell
|HQV FC450
|+09.295
|23
|John Adamson
|HQV FC450
|+22.365
|24
|Kyle Chisholm
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+36.419
|25
|Luca Marsalisi
|YAM YZ 450F
|+43.157
|26
|Zack Williams
|HON CRF450R
|+48.671
|27
|Vincent Luhovey
|HON CRF450R
|+53.122
|28
|Derek Drake
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+1m02.023
|29
|Charlie Putnam
|HQV FC450
|+1m07.235
|30
|Cody Groves
|GAS MC450F
|+1m20.167
|31
|Cory Carsten
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+1m21.768
|32
|Scott Meshey
|HQV FC450
|+1m42.582
|33
|Jeremy Smith
|KAW KX450
|15 Laps
|34
|Crockett Myers
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+07.358
|35
|Raimundo Trasolini
|GAS MC450F
|+1m07.757
|36
|Adrien Malaval
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m27.820
|37
|Max Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|11 Laps
|38
|Luke Renzland
|HQV FC450
|10 Laps
|39
|Sebastian Balbuena
|YAM YZ 450F
|9 Laps
|40
|Dominique Thury
|YAM YZ 450F
|1 Laps
450 Round
The 10th overall victory of the season for Lawrence was arguably his toughest of the summer, as he was forced to dig deep to pull out the 1-1 sweep and keep his unblemished record intact.
With his third-place finish in the final moto Plessinger was able to secure a season-best runner-up finish (4-3), while Anderson’s resilient charges through the field in both motos was rewarded with third overall (2-5).
Lawrence needs to win the final two motos of the summer to become the third different rider to amass a perfect season, in what has been a historic first season of premier class competition.
Jett Lawrence – Team Honda HRC
“I had a spot where I could see Chase [Sexton] each lap, but then [one lap] I just didn’t see him there. Then I knew he was closing in. I had a bit of bad luck with lappers, but we got away with it. It was a close one there, but that was good at the end.”
Aaron Plessinger – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
“I knew [Barcia] was going to be hard to pass and this track is a bit one lined. He’s such a great competitor and I really enjoyed racing with him in that second moto. I rode a bit tight in that first moto, but we came out and proved it in the second one. I’m just so grateful to be up here again [on the podium].”
Jason Anderson – Monster Energy Kawasaki
“I feel like I’m getting better. I had to work hard and come from behind a couple times today. It feels good to be back on the podium. We just need to keep piecing it together.”
450 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|1
|1
|50
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|4
|3
|38
|3
|Jason Anderson
|2
|5
|38
|4
|Chase Sexton
|9
|2
|34
|5
|Justin Barcia
|5
|4
|34
|6
|Dylan Ferrandis
|3
|9
|32
|7
|Adam Cianciarulo
|7
|6
|29
|8
|Garrett Marchbanks
|6
|8
|28
|9
|Ty Masterpool
|8
|7
|27
|10
|Phillip Nicoletti
|10
|11
|21
|11
|Fredrik Noren
|13
|10
|19
|12
|Harri Kullas
|12
|12
|18
|13
|Grant Harlan
|11
|14
|17
|14
|Stephen Rubini
|16
|13
|13
|15
|Anton Gole
|15
|15
|12
|16
|Jay Wilson
|14
|16
|12
|17
|Jace Kessler
|17
|18
|7
|18
|Jose Butron
|22
|17
|4
|19
|Romain Pape
|20
|19
|3
|20
|Luca Marsalisi
|18
|25
|3
|21
|Justin Rodbell
|19
|22
|2
|22
|Jakub Teresak
|25
|20
|1
|23
|John Adamson
|24
|23
|0
|24
|Derek Drake
|21
|28
|0
|25
|Zack Williams
|27
|26
|0
|26
|Vincent Luhovey
|31
|27
|0
|27
|Charlie Putnam
|29
|29
|0
|28
|Crockett Myers
|26
|34
|0
|29
|Jeremy Hand
|40
|21
|0
|30
|Luke Renzland
|23
|38
|0
|31
|Kyle Chisholm
|39
|24
|0
|32
|Scott Meshey
|33
|32
|0
|33
|Jeremy Smith
|32
|33
|0
|34
|Cody Groves
|36
|30
|0
|35
|Max Miller
|30
|37
|0
|36
|Sebastian Balbuena
|28
|39
|0
|37
|Adrien Malaval
|34
|36
|0
|38
|Cory Carsten
|31
|0
|39
|Raimundo Trasolini
|38
|35
|0
|40
|Dylan Wright
|35
|0
|41
|Dominique Thury
|37
|40
|0
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|500
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|379
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|350
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|298
|5
|Chase Sexton
|294
|6
|Ty Masterpool
|242
|7
|Garrett Marchbanks
|228
|8
|Fredrik Noren
|208
|9
|Jason Anderson
|171
|10
|Grant Harlan
|162
|11
|Cooper Webb
|147
|12
|Jose Butron
|142
|13
|Phillip Nicoletti
|120
|14
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|110
|15
|Derek Drake
|94
|16
|Kyle Chisholm
|91
|17
|Romain Pape
|84
|18
|Jerry Robin
|69
|19
|Jeremy Hand
|55
|20
|Harri Kullas
|46
|21
|Luca Marsalisi
|46
|22
|Justin Barcia
|41
|23
|Ken Roczen
|36
|24
|Ryan Surratt
|33
|25
|Marshal Weltin
|32
|26
|Jace Kessler
|31
|27
|Anton Gole
|29
|28
|Bryce Shelly
|28
|29
|Chris Canning
|27
|30
|Shane McElrath
|23
|31
|Brandon Ray
|23
|32
|Colt Nichols
|22
|33
|Max Miller
|22
|34
|Jay Wilson
|21
|35
|Lars van Berkel
|21
|36
|Gert Krestinov
|18
|37
|Stephen Rubini
|18
|38
|Kaeden Amerine
|18
|39
|Dante Oliveira
|15
|40
|Chandler Baker
|15
|41
|Christopher Prebula
|12
|42
|Tyler Stepek
|11
|43
|Henry Miller
|9
|44
|Jed Beaton
|8
|45
|Brandon Scharer
|7
|46
|RJ Wageman
|5
|47
|Kevin Moranz
|5
|48
|Trevor Schmidt
|4
|49
|Joshua Hill
|4
|50
|Jacob Runkles
|4
|51
|Luke Renzland
|4
|52
|John Adamson
|4
|53
|Carson Brown
|3
SMX Combined Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|666
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|586
|3
|Adam Cianciarulo
|508
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|500
|5
|Cooper Webb
|451
|6
|Dylan Ferrandis
|435
|7
|Jason Anderson
|413
|8
|Ken Roczen
|340
|9
|Eli Tomac
|339
|10
|Justin Barcia
|308
|11
|Fredrik Noren
|286
|12
|Grant Harlan
|256
|13
|Ty Masterpool
|242
|14
|Garrett Marchbanks
|228
|15
|Justin Hill
|212
|16
|Kyle Chisholm
|203
|17
|Dean Wilson
|200
|18
|Shane McElrath
|174
|19
|Colt Nichols
|163
|20
|Joshua Hill
|153
|21
|Christian Craig
|150
|22
|Jose Butron
|142
|23
|Phillip Nicoletti
|120
|24
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|110
|25
|Kevin Moranz
|101
|26
|Derek Drake
|94
|27
|Justin Starling
|94
|28
|Benny Bloss
|91
|29
|Joey Savatgy
|85
|30
|Romain Pape
|84
|31
|Justin Cooper
|76
|32
|Joshua Cartwright
|76
|33
|Jerry Robin
|69
|34
|Cade Clason
|64
|35
|Jeremy Hand
|57
|36
|Harri Kullas
|46
|37
|Luca Marsalisi
|46
|38
|Ryan Surratt
|33
|39
|Marshal Weltin
|32
|40
|Jace Kessler
|31
|41
|Tristan Lane
|29
|42
|Anton Gole
|29
|43
|Devin Simonson
|28
|44
|Bryce Shelly
|28
|45
|Chris Canning
|27
|46
|Max Miller
|27
|47
|Brandon Ray
|23
|48
|Chase Marquier
|22
|49
|Jay Wilson
|21
|50
|Lars van Berkel
|21
|51
|Logan Karnow
|19
|52
|Gert Krestinov
|18
|53
|Stephen Rubini
|18
|54
|Kaeden Amerine
|18
|55
|Anthony Rodriguez
|16
|56
|RJ Hampshire
|15
|57
|Dante Oliveira
|15
|58
|Chandler Baker
|15
|59
|Malcolm Stewart
|15
|60
|Christopher Prebula
|12
|61
|John Short
|12
|62
|Marvin Musquin
|11
|63
|Tyler Stepek
|11
|64
|Henry Miller
|9
|65
|Jed Beaton
|8
|66
|Michael Hicks
|8
|67
|Hunter Schlosser
|8
|68
|Brandon Scharer
|7
|69
|Cole Seely
|7
|70
|Joan Cros
|7
|71
|RJ Wageman
|5
|72
|Jared Lesher
|5
|73
|Trevor Schmidt
|4
|74
|Jacob Runkles
|4
|75
|Luke Renzland
|4
|76
|John Adamson
|4
|77
|Lane Shaw
|4
|78
|Carson Brown
|3
|79
|Bryce Hammond
|3
|80
|Dominique Thury
|3
|81
|Tanel Leok
|3
|82
|Karel Kutsar
|3
|83
|Cody Groves
|3
|84
|Scott Meshey
|3
|85
|Izaih Clark
|3
|86
|Ryder Floyd
|2
|87
|Justin Rodbell
|2
|88
|Alex Ray
|2
|89
|Sebastian Balbuena
|1
|90
|Jeffrey Walker
|1
|91
|Jakub Teresak
|1
|92
|Bryton Carroll
|1
|93
|Richard Taylor
|1
|94
|Vincent Luhovey
|0
|95
|Ricci Randanella
|0
|96
|Ayden Shive
|0
|97
|Hamish Harwood
|0
|98
|Ezra Lewis
|0
|99
|Felix Lopez
|0
|100
|Jeremy Smith
|0
|101
|Josh Mosiman
|0
|102
|Dawson Draycott
|0
|103
|TJ Albright
|0
|104
|Zack Williams
|0
|105
|Gared Steinke
|0
|106
|Cameron Horner
|0
|107
|Mccoy Brough
|0
|108
|Nathen LaPorte
|0
|109
|Gabe Gutierres
|0
|110
|Kristopher Corey
|0
|111
|Brandan Leith
|0
|112
|Matthew Burkeen
|0
|113
|Crockett Myers
|0
|114
|Maxwell Sanford
|0
|115
|Judson Wisdom
|0
|116
|Charlie Putnam
|0
|117
|Noah Willbrandt
|0
|118
|Collin Jurin
|0
|119
|Adrien Malaval
|0
|120
|Matthew Hammer
|0
|121
|Ashton Oudman
|0
|122
|Giacomo Redondi
|0
|123
|Hayden Cordell
|0
|124
|Ty Freehill
|0
|125
|Preston Taylor
|0
|126
|Travis Prier
|0
|127
|Cory Carsten
|0
|128
|Robert Martin
|0
|129
|Dominic DeSimone
|0
|130
|Tyler Ducray
|0
|131
|Billy Ainsworth
|0
|132
|Dakota Kessler
|0
|133
|Lowell Spangler
|0
|134
|Terren O’dell
|0
|135
|Kayden Palmer
|0
|136
|Dylan Wright
|0
|137
|Raimundo Trasolini
|0
|138
|Colby Copp
|0
|139
|Rob Windt
|0
250 Moto One
The opening moto of the day began with Jo Shimoda leading the field out of the first turn to grab the holeshot just ahead of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rookie Haiden Deegan.
The lead pair engaged in a spirited battle on the opening lap, swapping lines throughout the track layout, from which Deegan was able to slip past and take control of the early stage of the moto. Shimoda then settled into second ahead of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle in third and Hunter Lawrence in fifth.
With no pressure from behind, Deegan was able to open up a comfortable margin on the field through the opening 10 minutes of the moto, with more than five-seconds between him and Shimoda. The top two asserted themselves at the head of the pack while the battle for third picked up as the moto reached its halfway point. However, the entire complexion of the race changed when the red flag flew for a downed rider and brought the moto to a halt.
With mere seconds before the moto reached the 15-minute mark, the formal halfway point, the red flag resulted in a restart out of the starting gate for a 15-minute sprint to the finish.
As the field approached the first turn off the second gate drop Deegan made contact with Vialle, which hampered the Frenchman’s start and sent Deegan to the ground and to the rear of the field.
Out front, Jalek Swoll emerged with the lead ahead of Hunter Lawrence, with Justin Cooper in third. With invaluable championship points on the line, Cooper, who sits second in the standings, made an aggressive pass on Lawrence to move into second.
Cooper continued his push to the front and made his way past Swoll, only to have the Husqvarna rider counter to reclaim the position. Cooper looked to recompose himself, which brought Lawrence into the mix from third to initiate a three-rider battle for the lead.
Cooper waited for his opportunity and then made a savvy pass with six minutes left in the moto. Not long after Lawrence made his way around Swoll for second. With five minutes to go the championship rivals were separated by 1.3 seconds.
Lawrence closed the gap to within a second of Cooper and started to look for potential lines to mount an attack, but Cooper didn’t flinch and was consistent through the closing stages to keep Lawrence at bay. The lead grew over the final two laps as Cooper brought home his third moto win of the season 2.1 seconds ahead of Lawrence.
Swoll completed his best effort of the season in third, with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Daxton Bennick in fourth and Vialle in fifth. Further back, Deegan recovered from the first-turn incident to finish 16th.
250 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|17 Laps
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|+02.120
|3
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250 RE
|+13.980
|4
|Daxton Bennick
|YAM YZ 250F
|+17.987
|5
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+23.754
|6
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|+24.728
|7
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|+25.446
|8
|Austin Forkner
|KAW KX 250
|+30.352
|9
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+31.330
|10
|Stilez Robertson
|YAM YZ 250F
|+31.455
|11
|Julien Beaumer
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+32.603
|12
|Carson Mumford
|KAW KX 250
|+35.567
|13
|Dilan Schwartz
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+37.617
|14
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|+40.792
|15
|Pierce Brown
|GAS MC250F
|+42.478
|16
|Haiden Deegan
|YAM YZ 250F
|+47.127
|17
|Talon Hawkins
|HQV FC250 RE
|+50.156
|18
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+50.472
|19
|Casey Cochran
|HQV FC250
|+51.825
|20
|Mark Fineis
|GAS MC250F
|+54.995
|21
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|KAW KX 250
|+1m01.048
|22
|Preston Kilroy
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m02.428
|23
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m14.001
|24
|Jorgen Talviku
|HQV FC250
|+1m18.957
|25
|Brock Bennett
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m20.292
|26
|Caden Braswell
|GAS MC250F
|+1m25.290
|27
|Vincent Varola
|KAW KX 250
|+1m33.753
|28
|Maxwell Sanford
|HON CRF250R
|+1m38.852
|29
|Gage Stine
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m44.920
|30
|Ricci Randanella
|KAW KX 250F
|+1m50.213
|31
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m58.397
|32
|Joseph Tait
|YAM YZ 250F
|16 Laps
|33
|Keegan Rowley
|YAM YZ 250F
|+06.782
|34
|Travis Mecking
|HQV FC250
|+43.422
|35
|Hunter Cross
|KTM 250 SX-F
|15 Laps
|36
|Ethan Day
|KAW KX 250
|+40.190
|37
|Slade Smith
|KTM 250 SX-F
|6 Laps
|38
|Jack Rogers
|KAW KX 250
|+02.221
|39
|Hardy Munoz
|KAW KX 250
|5 Laps
|40
|Mitchell Harrison
|GAS MC250F
|DNS
250 Moto Two
As the field stormed into the first turn to start the second and deciding 250 Class moto it was Austin Forkner who took the holeshot, just ahead of Lawrence and Cooper. Forkner looked to lead his first lap of the season, but made a mistake which allowed Hunter Lawrence thorugh to the lead. With a clear track in front of him Lawrence sprinted away from the field.
Each of the top three riders proceeded to settle into their respective positions on the track through the first 10 minutes of the moto until Cooper looked to apply some pressure on Forkner for second. The Kawasaki rider responded and kept Cooper at bay, while Shimoda bided his time from fourth.
At the midway point of the moto Cooper finally made the move on Forkner to grab control of second. Shimoda then proceeded to challenge his team-mate for third. A slingshot move on an outside line allowed Shimoda to surge past and give chase to Cooper with less than 10 minutes to go.
Shimoda was one of the fastest riders on the track and soon closed in on Cooper to mount an attack for second. As soon as Shimoda appeared to have the Yamaha in his sights, Cooper responded to stabilise the margin with an increase in his own pace to become the fastest rider on the track. With the drop in his lap times Cooper was able to inch back towards Lawrence but couldn’t gain enough ground to pressure for the lead.
Hunter Lawrence closed strong to take his seventh moto win of the season, just 1.5-seconds ahead of Cooper at the finish. Shimoda followed with a solid third-place effort.
250 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Inteval
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|17 Laps
|2
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|+01.518
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|+06.985
|4
|Austin Forkner
|KAW KX 250
|+27.064
|5
|Haiden Deegan
|YAM YZ 250F
|+35.985
|6
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+38.907
|7
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|KAW KX 250
|+1m01.895
|8
|Carson Mumford
|KAW KX 250
|+1m08.454
|9
|Julien Beaumer
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+1m10.208
|10
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m11.226
|11
|Daxton Bennick
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m22.751
|12
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250 RE
|+1m23.559
|13
|Stilez Robertson
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m36.008
|14
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|+1m37.164
|15
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m37.838
|16
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+1m39.058
|17
|Jorgen Talviku
|HQV FC250
|+1m49.334
|18
|Dilan Schwartz
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+1m50.172
|19
|Preston Kilroy
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m52.905
|20
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m54.137
|21
|Talon Hawkins
|HQV FC250 RE
|+1m54.634
|22
|Caden Braswell
|GAS MC250F
|+1m54.668
|23
|Casey Cochran
|HQV FC250
|16 Laps
|24
|Pierce Brown
|GAS MC250F
|+11.340
|25
|Vincent Varola
|KAW KX 250
|+1m01.586
|26
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m13.593
|27
|Gage Stine
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m29.733
|28
|Cameron Durow
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m43.235
|29
|Jack Rogers
|KAW KX 250
|+1m44.594
|30
|Slade Smith
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m49.553
|31
|Ricci Randanella
|KAW KX 250F
|+2m12.288
|32
|Joseph Tait
|YAM YZ 250F
|15 Laps
|33
|Hunter Cross
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+06.265
|34
|Brantley Schnell
|HQV FC250
|+12.811
|35
|Keegan Rowley
|YAM YZ 250F
|+21.420
|36
|Ethan Day
|KAW KX 250
|+50.548
|37
|Travis Mecking
|HQV FC250
|+1m39.857
|38
|Mark Fineis
|GAS MC250F
|8 Laps
|39
|Brock Bennett
|KTM 250 SX-F
|7 Laps
|40
|Maxwell Sanford
|HON CRF250R
|DNF
250 Round
With identical moto finishes Lawrence (2-1) and Cooper (1-2) finished tied atop the overall standings, but the second-moto tie-breaker went to Lawrence for his seventh win of the season and forced Cooper to settle for his sixth runner-up effort of the summer.
Shimoda rounded out the overall podium with his third top-three performance of the year (7-3).
Lawrence, Cooper, and Shimoda remain the only riders mathematically eligible for the 250 Class title entering the finale next weekend. With no points lost or gained on Cooper, Lawrence will carry a 22-point advantage into Indiana’s Ironman Raceway next weekend in search of his first national championship.
Hunter Lawrence – Team Honda HRC
“It’s awesome [to get another win]. It was a tough day, but a good day at the end. We went out and made it happen. Looking forward to next weekend to try and close this out.”
Justin Cooper – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“I gave it everything I had today. I got into second, but Hunter [Lawrence] was riding really good. I tried to close the gap and got a bit sketchy out there but did everything I could. We’ll see what we can do next weekend.”
Jo Shimoda – Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki
“The track was tough. I chose a paddle tire to try and help with the start, but that made things sketchy out there at times. I’m happy to get another podium and looking forward to closing out the season next week.”
250 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|2
|1
|47
|2
|Justin Cooper
|1
|2
|47
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|7
|3
|34
|4
|Austin Forkner
|8
|4
|31
|5
|Tom Vialle
|5
|6
|31
|6
|Jalek Swoll
|3
|12
|29
|7
|Daxton Bennick
|4
|11
|28
|8
|Carson Mumford
|12
|8
|22
|9
|Julien Beaumer
|11
|9
|22
|10
|Seth Hammaker
|6
|14
|22
|11
|Haiden Deegan
|16
|5
|21
|12
|Stilez Robertson
|10
|13
|19
|13
|Levi Kitchen
|14
|10
|18
|14
|Maximus Vohland
|9
|16
|17
|15
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|21
|7
|14
|16
|Dilan Schwartz
|13
|18
|11
|17
|Joshua Varize
|18
|15
|9
|18
|Pierce Brown
|15
|24
|6
|19
|Jorgen Talviku
|24
|17
|4
|20
|Talon Hawkins
|17
|21
|4
|21
|Preston Kilroy
|22
|19
|2
|22
|Casey Cochran
|19
|23
|2
|23
|Derek Kelley
|23
|20
|1
|24
|Mark Fineis
|20
|38
|1
|25
|Caden Braswell
|26
|22
|0
|26
|Vincent Varola
|27
|25
|0
|27
|Gage Stine
|29
|27
|0
|28
|Marcus Phelps
|31
|26
|0
|29
|Ricci Randanella
|30
|31
|0
|30
|Joseph Tait
|32
|32
|0
|31
|Brock Bennett
|25
|39
|0
|32
|Jack Rogers
|38
|29
|0
|33
|Slade Smith
|37
|30
|0
|34
|Cameron Durow
|28
|0
|35
|Hunter Cross
|35
|33
|0
|36
|Keegan Rowley
|33
|35
|0
|37
|Maxwell Sanford
|28
|40
|0
|38
|Travis Mecking
|34
|37
|0
|39
|Ethan Day
|36
|36
|0
|40
|Brantley Schnell
|34
|0
|41
|Hardy Munoz
|39
|0
|42
|Mitchell Harrison
|40
|0
250 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|391
|2
|Justin Cooper
|369
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|343
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|329
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|308
|6
|RJ Hampshire
|288
|7
|Maximus Vohland
|269
|8
|Tom Vialle
|264
|9
|Jalek Swoll
|195
|10
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|181
|11
|Seth Hammaker
|133
|12
|Talon Hawkins
|116
|13
|Dilan Schwartz
|108
|14
|Caden Braswell
|106
|15
|Daxton Bennick
|101
|16
|Carson Mumford
|101
|17
|Chance Hymas
|92
|18
|Austin Forkner
|80
|19
|Jordon Smith
|75
|20
|Pierce Brown
|61
|21
|Preston Kilroy
|60
|22
|Guillem Farres
|57
|23
|Derek Kelley
|39
|24
|Stilez Robertson
|32
|25
|Jett Reynolds
|29
|26
|Slade Smith
|28
|27
|Joshua Varize
|27
|28
|Julien Beaumer
|22
|29
|Michael Mosiman
|20
|30
|Mitchell Harrison
|19
|31
|Jorgen Talviku
|19
|32
|Jeremy Martin
|15
|33
|Garrett Marchbanks
|15
|34
|Chase Yentzer
|15
|35
|James DeCotis
|13
|36
|Tyson Johnson
|13
|37
|Brock Bennett
|12
|38
|Hardy Munoz
|11
|39
|Ty Masterpool
|7
|40
|Matti Jorgensen
|7
|41
|Lux Turner
|7
|42
|James Harrington
|6
|43
|Maxwell Sanford
|5
|44
|Preston Boespflug
|4
|45
|Joel Rizzi
|3
|46
|Marcus Phelps
|2
|47
|Casey Cochran
|2
|48
|Kai Aiello
|2
|49
|Mitchell Zaremba
|1
|50
|Jack Rogers
|1
|51
|Mark Fineis
|1
|52
|Josh Toth
|0
|53
|Kyle Murdoch
|0
SMX Combined Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|615
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|497
|3
|RJ Hampshire
|474
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|464
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|418
|6
|Maximus Vohland
|390
|7
|Tom Vialle
|383
|8
|Justin Cooper
|369
|9
|Jordon Smith
|234
|10
|Jett Lawrence
|223
|11
|Jalek Swoll
|195
|12
|Talon Hawkins
|189
|13
|Max Anstie
|181
|14
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|181
|15
|Carson Mumford
|173
|16
|Pierce Brown
|159
|17
|Dilan Schwartz
|159
|18
|Caden Braswell
|158
|19
|Chance Hymas
|152
|20
|Enzo Lopes
|149
|21
|Jeremy Martin
|147
|22
|Seth Hammaker
|133
|23
|Chris Blose
|133
|24
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|131
|25
|Derek Kelley
|126
|26
|Nate Thrasher
|120
|27
|Cullin Park
|117
|28
|Cameron Mcadoo
|101
|29
|Daxton Bennick
|101
|30
|Coty Schock
|89
|31
|Stilez Robertson
|87
|32
|Cole Thompson
|87
|33
|Henry Miller
|86
|34
|Austin Forkner
|81
|35
|Jace Owen
|81
|36
|Robbie Wageman
|78
|37
|Michael Mosiman
|71
|38
|Mitchell Harrison
|63
|39
|Jeremy Hand
|62
|40
|Preston Kilroy
|60
|41
|Joshua Varize
|60
|42
|Guillem Farres
|57
|43
|Michael Hicks
|57
|44
|Hunter Yoder
|55
|45
|Derek Drake
|52
|46
|Dylan Walsh
|49
|47
|Phillip Nicoletti
|44
|48
|Luke Neese
|44
|49
|Hardy Munoz
|43
|50
|Marshal Weltin
|42
|51
|Anthony Rodriguez
|40
|52
|Jett Reynolds
|29
|53
|Brock Papi
|29
|54
|Slade Smith
|28
|55
|A J Catanzaro
|28
|56
|Julien Beaumer
|22
|57
|Jorgen Talviku
|19
|58
|Max Miller
|19
|59
|Austin Politelli
|19
|60
|Jerry Robin
|19
|61
|Josiah Natzke
|17
|62
|Maxwell Sanford
|17
|63
|Garrett Marchbanks
|15
|64
|Chase Yentzer
|15
|65
|Brandon Scharer
|14
|66
|Gage Linville
|14
|67
|James DeCotis
|13
|68
|Tyson Johnson
|13
|69
|Hunter Schlosser
|13
|70
|Brock Bennett
|12
|71
|Dominique Thury
|12
|72
|Devin Simonson
|12
|73
|Jack Chambers
|12
|74
|Geran Stapleton
|11
|75
|Kaeden Amerine
|11
|76
|Lane Allison
|10
|77
|Ty Masterpool
|7
|78
|Matti Jorgensen
|7
|79
|Lux Turner
|7
|80
|James Harrington
|6
|81
|Wilson Todd
|6
|82
|TJ Albright
|6
|83
|Luca Marsalisi
|6
|84
|Preston Boespflug
|4
|85
|Julien Benek
|4
|86
|Hunter Cross
|4
|87
|Brandon Ray
|4
|88
|Matt Moss
|4
|89
|Joel Rizzi
|3
|90
|Dylan Woodcock
|3
|91
|Garrett Hoffman
|3
|92
|Lance Kobusch
|3
|93
|Marcus Phelps
|2
|94
|Casey Cochran
|2
|95
|Kai Aiello
|2
|96
|Jace Kessler
|2
|97
|Luke Kalaitzian
|2
|98
|Mitchell Zaremba
|1
|99
|Jack Rogers
|1
|100
|Mark Fineis
|1
|101
|Josh Toth
|0
|102
|Kyle Murdoch
|0
|103
|Gavin Brough
|0
|104
|Cory Carsten
|0
|105
|Ethan Lane
|0
|106
|Bryson Raymond
|0
|107
|Blaze Cremaldi
|0
|108
|Colton Aeck
|0
|109
|Cody Williams
|0
|110
|Austin Black
|0
|111
|Joseph Tait
|0
|112
|Brad West
|0
|113
|Peyton Jackson
|0
|114
|Vincent Varola
|0
|115
|Tre Fierro
|0
|116
|Carter Dubach
|0
|117
|Gerhard Matamoros
|0
|118
|Gage Stine
|0
|119
|Colton Eigenmann
|0
|120
|Steve Roman
|0
|121
|Cameron Durow
|0
|122
|Rody Schroyer
|0
|123
|Bronson McClure
|0
|124
|Evan Haimowitz
|0
|125
|Chandler Baker
|0
|126
|Brantley Schnell
|0
|127
|Jack Zarse
|0
|128
|Lawrence Fortin III
|0
|129
|Konnor Visger
|0
|130
|Nicholas McDonnell
|0
|131
|Ricci Randanella
|0
|132
|Charles Tolleson
|0
|133
|Tyler Evans
|0
|134
|Cameron Skaalerud
|0
|135
|Tyler Stepek
|0
|136
|Bailey Kroone
|0
|137
|Travis Mecking
|0
|138
|Ashton Bloxom
|0
|139
|Brett Greenley
|0
|140
|Nicolas Israel
|0
|141
|Gerald Lorenz III
|0
|142
|Ian Kearon
|0
|143
|Jason Fichera
|0
|144
|Aidan Dickens
|0
|145
|Nicholas Inman
|0
|146
|Hunter Stempel
|0
|147
|Pawel Maslak
|0
|148
|Leo Tucker
|0
|149
|Cole Jones
|0
|150
|Keegan Rowley
|0
|151
|Ethan Day
|0
|152
|Jesse Jacobsen
|0
|153
|Jaret Finch
|0
|154
|Jason Neidigh
|0
|155
|Skyler Leaf
|0
|156
|Conner Lords
|0
|157
|Jordan Jarvis
|0
|158
|Andrew Rossi
|0
|159
|James Cottrell
|0
|160
|William Crete
|0
|161
|Jared Gumeson
|0
|162
|Alex Ransom
|0
|163
|Tyler Conner
|0
|164
|Hunter Calle
|0
|165
|Conor Sheridan
|0
2023 AMA SuperMotocross Calendar
|Rnd
|Series
|Stadium
|Location
|Date
|28
|ProMX
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsbille, IN
|August 26
|29
|SMX
|zMAX Dragway
|Charlotte, NC
|September 9
|30
|SMX
|Chicagoland Speedway
|Joilet, IL
|September 16
|31
|SMX
|LA Memorial Coliseum
|Los Angeles, LA
|September 23