2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round Ten – Budds Creek, Mechanicsville, MD

Jett Lawrence is now only one week away from potentially becoming the eighth different rider in the history of the Pro Motocross Championship to capture the 450 Class title his first year in the division, the Team Honda HRC rider’s quest for a perfect season moved one round closer to completion at Budds Creek.

The young Australian withstood his toughest challenge to date at Southern Maryland’s Budds Creek Motocross Park, but ultimately prevailed with his 10th consecutive 1-1 outing to move within two motos of the fourth unbeaten campaign in series history.

In the 250 Class, Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence once again complemented his younger brother’s victorious effort with his seventh victory of the season, to put the Gary Jones Cup within reach ahead of next weekend’s finale.

450 Moto One

The first 450 Class moto got underway with the Monster Energy Kawasaki of Adam Cianciarulo leading the way to the holeshot, followed my Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Aussie stand-in Jay Wilson and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger, who soon moved into second. Third was then occupied by GASGAS Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia. A bit further back, Lawrence started sixth.

The top three settled in through the opening portion of the moto but Plessinger started to chip away at the deficit and was able to make the pass for the lead a little more than eight minutes into the moto.

Cianciarulo and Barcia gave chase from second and third, respectively, while Lawrence closed in from fourth.

The champ persistently pressured Barcia for a few laps and made the move for third just before the halfway point. He then made quick work of Cianciarulo to move into second.

Less than a second separated Plessinger and Lawrence, but the Australian quickly closed onto the rear fender of the KTM and relied on some savvy racecraft to slip into the lead and seize control of the moto with 13 minutes remaining.

From there Jett quickly moved out to a multi-second advantage. As Lawrence pulled away, the battle for the remaining podium spots tightened up between Plessinger, Cianciarulo, Barcia, and Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson.

Anderson made the first move of the group with a pass on Barcia to drop the GASGAS rider to fifth. The Kawasaki rider’s forward momentum continued with a pass on his team-mate for third and continued with a quick push to pass Plessinger for second. This late battle added a new rider in Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis, as the Frenchman was on a charge into podium contention. The former champ marched his way past multiple riders and moved within striking distance of Plessinger as time expired on the moto. Ferrandis went on the attack and completed the pass.

Jett Lawrence easily controlled the second half of the race to bring home moto win number 19 by 4.3-seconds over Anderson, followed by Ferrandis in third.

Plessinger and Barcia battled all the way to the checkered flag for fourth, with the KTM coming out ahead of the GASGAS.

450 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF450R WE 17 Laps 2 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR +04.377 3 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 450F +06.397 4 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +10.862 5 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F +11.251 6 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 250F +14.035 7 Adam Cianciarulo KAW KX450SR +21.468 8 Ty Masterpool KAW KX450 +39.763 9 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +46.833 10 Phillip Nicoletti YAM YZ 450F +1m01.971 11 Grant Harlan YAM YZ 450F +1m03.589 12 Harri Kullas YAM YZ 450F +1m04.593 13 Fredrik Noren SUZ RMZ 450 +1m26.504 14 Jay Wilson YAM YZ 450F +1m37.579 15 Anton Gole HQV FC450 +1m43.526 16 Stephen Rubini KAW KX450 +1m58.805 17 Jace Kessler YAM YZ 450F +2m01.741 18 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 450F +2m03.266 19 Justin Rodbell HQV FC450 +2m13.696 20 Romain Pape GAS MC450F 16 Laps 21 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 450 +03.692 22 Jose Butron GAS MC450F +23.418 23 Luke Renzland HQV FC450 +27.839 24 John Adamson HQV FC450 +33.930 25 Jakub Teresak GAS MC450F +35.451 26 Crockett Myers KTM 450 SX-F +37.920 27 Zack Williams HON CRF450R +1m03.465 28 Sebastian Balbuena YAM YZ 450F +1m06.751 29 Charlie Putnam HQV FC450 +1m09.444 30 Max Miller KTM 450 SX-F +1m10.599 31 Vincent Luhovey HON CRF450R +1m28.420 32 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 +1m48.564 33 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 +1m56.108 34 Adrien Malaval YAM YZ 450F 15 Laps 35 Dylan Wright HON CRF450R 11 Laps 36 Cody Groves GAS MC450F 9 Laps 37 Dominique Thury YAM YZ 450F +33.694 38 Raimundo Trasolini GAS MC450F 8 Laps 39 Kyle Chisholm SUZ RMZ 450 4 Laps 40 Jeremy Hand HON CRF450R DNF

450 Moto Two

The final moto of the day began with Lawrence clear of the field to easily grab the holeshot over Cianciarulo and Barcia.

Barcia quickly slotted into second, followed by Plessinger in third, while Cianciarulo settled into fourth.

After a challenging first moto filled with adversity, Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton started fifth but made quick work to jump up to third behind Barcia and his team-mate.

Sexton showed patience in his pursuit of Barcia for second but once he went on the attack he wasted no time making the pass and moved into second just a handful of minutes into the moto. From there Sexton inched closer to his team-mate and as the moto surpassed the 10-minute mark less than 1.5 seconds separated the Honda duo.

As they traded momentum, Sexton appeared to have slightly more speed and closed in to within less than a second. However, the battle ended when Sexton tipped over while navigating one of the track’s many downhills.

The lead duo was well ahead of the rest of the field, but a multi-ride affair for third headlined the halfway point of the moto as Barcia was forced to contend with Plessinger, Cianciarulo, and Anderson.

As the moto wore on Barcia and Plessinger were able to inch away from the Kawasakis, but their battle persisted. No matter what Plessinger tried Barcia seemed to have an answer, but as the moto reached its final five minutes Plessinger finally got the upper hand and made the pass, while Barcia stayed close.

Back up front, Sexton’s never-give-up mentality saw him erase an eight-second deficit to close within striking distance of Lawrence once again. Mere bike lengths separated the teammates on the final lap, but Lawrence did enough to keep Sexton at bay and secure his 20th moto win to extend the perfect season.

450 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF450R WE 17 Laps 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +00.771 3 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +28.006 4 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F +30.494 5 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR +39.349 6 Adam Cianciarulo KAW KX450SR +43.096 7 Ty Masterpool KAW KX450 +45.664 8 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 250F +57.059 9 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 450F +1m09.306 10 Fredrik Noren SUZ RMZ 450 +1m11.901 11 Phillip Nicoletti YAM YZ 450F +1m12.772 12 Harri Kullas YAM YZ 450F +1m13.835 13 Stephen Rubini KAW KX450 +1m41.366 14 Grant Harlan YAM YZ 450F +1m43.999 15 Anton Gole HQV FC450 +2m05.698 16 Jay Wilson YAM YZ 450F 16 Laps 17 Jose Butron GAS MC450F +03.047 18 Jace Kessler YAM YZ 450F +04.425 19 Romain Pape GAS MC450F +06.059 20 Jakub Teresak GAS MC450F +07.960 21 Jeremy Hand HON CRF450R +08.183 22 Justin Rodbell HQV FC450 +09.295 23 John Adamson HQV FC450 +22.365 24 Kyle Chisholm SUZ RMZ 450 +36.419 25 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 450F +43.157 26 Zack Williams HON CRF450R +48.671 27 Vincent Luhovey HON CRF450R +53.122 28 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 450 +1m02.023 29 Charlie Putnam HQV FC450 +1m07.235 30 Cody Groves GAS MC450F +1m20.167 31 Cory Carsten SUZ RMZ 450 +1m21.768 32 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 +1m42.582 33 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 15 Laps 34 Crockett Myers KTM 450 SX-F +07.358 35 Raimundo Trasolini GAS MC450F +1m07.757 36 Adrien Malaval YAM YZ 450F +1m27.820 37 Max Miller KTM 450 SX-F 11 Laps 38 Luke Renzland HQV FC450 10 Laps 39 Sebastian Balbuena YAM YZ 450F 9 Laps 40 Dominique Thury YAM YZ 450F 1 Laps

450 Round

The 10th overall victory of the season for Lawrence was arguably his toughest of the summer, as he was forced to dig deep to pull out the 1-1 sweep and keep his unblemished record intact.

With his third-place finish in the final moto Plessinger was able to secure a season-best runner-up finish (4-3), while Anderson’s resilient charges through the field in both motos was rewarded with third overall (2-5).

Lawrence needs to win the final two motos of the summer to become the third different rider to amass a perfect season, in what has been a historic first season of premier class competition.

Jett Lawrence – Team Honda HRC

“I had a spot where I could see Chase [Sexton] each lap, but then [one lap] I just didn’t see him there. Then I knew he was closing in. I had a bit of bad luck with lappers, but we got away with it. It was a close one there, but that was good at the end.”

Aaron Plessinger – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

“I knew [Barcia] was going to be hard to pass and this track is a bit one lined. He’s such a great competitor and I really enjoyed racing with him in that second moto. I rode a bit tight in that first moto, but we came out and proved it in the second one. I’m just so grateful to be up here again [on the podium].”

Jason Anderson – Monster Energy Kawasaki

“I feel like I’m getting better. I had to work hard and come from behind a couple times today. It feels good to be back on the podium. We just need to keep piecing it together.”

450 Round Results

Pos Rider M1 M2 Points 1 Jett Lawrence 1 1 50 2 Aaron Plessinger 4 3 38 3 Jason Anderson 2 5 38 4 Chase Sexton 9 2 34 5 Justin Barcia 5 4 34 6 Dylan Ferrandis 3 9 32 7 Adam Cianciarulo 7 6 29 8 Garrett Marchbanks 6 8 28 9 Ty Masterpool 8 7 27 10 Phillip Nicoletti 10 11 21 11 Fredrik Noren 13 10 19 12 Harri Kullas 12 12 18 13 Grant Harlan 11 14 17 14 Stephen Rubini 16 13 13 15 Anton Gole 15 15 12 16 Jay Wilson 14 16 12 17 Jace Kessler 17 18 7 18 Jose Butron 22 17 4 19 Romain Pape 20 19 3 20 Luca Marsalisi 18 25 3 21 Justin Rodbell 19 22 2 22 Jakub Teresak 25 20 1 23 John Adamson 24 23 0 24 Derek Drake 21 28 0 25 Zack Williams 27 26 0 26 Vincent Luhovey 31 27 0 27 Charlie Putnam 29 29 0 28 Crockett Myers 26 34 0 29 Jeremy Hand 40 21 0 30 Luke Renzland 23 38 0 31 Kyle Chisholm 39 24 0 32 Scott Meshey 33 32 0 33 Jeremy Smith 32 33 0 34 Cody Groves 36 30 0 35 Max Miller 30 37 0 36 Sebastian Balbuena 28 39 0 37 Adrien Malaval 34 36 0 38 Cory Carsten 31 0 39 Raimundo Trasolini 38 35 0 40 Dylan Wright 35 0 41 Dominique Thury 37 40 0

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 500 2 Dylan Ferrandis 379 3 Aaron Plessinger 350 4 Adam Cianciarulo 298 5 Chase Sexton 294 6 Ty Masterpool 242 7 Garrett Marchbanks 228 8 Fredrik Noren 208 9 Jason Anderson 171 10 Grant Harlan 162 11 Cooper Webb 147 12 Jose Butron 142 13 Phillip Nicoletti 120 14 Lorenzo Locurcio 110 15 Derek Drake 94 16 Kyle Chisholm 91 17 Romain Pape 84 18 Jerry Robin 69 19 Jeremy Hand 55 20 Harri Kullas 46 21 Luca Marsalisi 46 22 Justin Barcia 41 23 Ken Roczen 36 24 Ryan Surratt 33 25 Marshal Weltin 32 26 Jace Kessler 31 27 Anton Gole 29 28 Bryce Shelly 28 29 Chris Canning 27 30 Shane McElrath 23 31 Brandon Ray 23 32 Colt Nichols 22 33 Max Miller 22 34 Jay Wilson 21 35 Lars van Berkel 21 36 Gert Krestinov 18 37 Stephen Rubini 18 38 Kaeden Amerine 18 39 Dante Oliveira 15 40 Chandler Baker 15 41 Christopher Prebula 12 42 Tyler Stepek 11 43 Henry Miller 9 44 Jed Beaton 8 45 Brandon Scharer 7 46 RJ Wageman 5 47 Kevin Moranz 5 48 Trevor Schmidt 4 49 Joshua Hill 4 50 Jacob Runkles 4 51 Luke Renzland 4 52 John Adamson 4 53 Carson Brown 3

SMX Combined Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Chase Sexton 666 2 Aaron Plessinger 586 3 Adam Cianciarulo 508 4 Jett Lawrence 500 5 Cooper Webb 451 6 Dylan Ferrandis 435 7 Jason Anderson 413 8 Ken Roczen 340 9 Eli Tomac 339 10 Justin Barcia 308 11 Fredrik Noren 286 12 Grant Harlan 256 13 Ty Masterpool 242 14 Garrett Marchbanks 228 15 Justin Hill 212 16 Kyle Chisholm 203 17 Dean Wilson 200 18 Shane McElrath 174 19 Colt Nichols 163 20 Joshua Hill 153 21 Christian Craig 150 22 Jose Butron 142 23 Phillip Nicoletti 120 24 Lorenzo Locurcio 110 25 Kevin Moranz 101 26 Derek Drake 94 27 Justin Starling 94 28 Benny Bloss 91 29 Joey Savatgy 85 30 Romain Pape 84 31 Justin Cooper 76 32 Joshua Cartwright 76 33 Jerry Robin 69 34 Cade Clason 64 35 Jeremy Hand 57 36 Harri Kullas 46 37 Luca Marsalisi 46 38 Ryan Surratt 33 39 Marshal Weltin 32 40 Jace Kessler 31 41 Tristan Lane 29 42 Anton Gole 29 43 Devin Simonson 28 44 Bryce Shelly 28 45 Chris Canning 27 46 Max Miller 27 47 Brandon Ray 23 48 Chase Marquier 22 49 Jay Wilson 21 50 Lars van Berkel 21 51 Logan Karnow 19 52 Gert Krestinov 18 53 Stephen Rubini 18 54 Kaeden Amerine 18 55 Anthony Rodriguez 16 56 RJ Hampshire 15 57 Dante Oliveira 15 58 Chandler Baker 15 59 Malcolm Stewart 15 60 Christopher Prebula 12 61 John Short 12 62 Marvin Musquin 11 63 Tyler Stepek 11 64 Henry Miller 9 65 Jed Beaton 8 66 Michael Hicks 8 67 Hunter Schlosser 8 68 Brandon Scharer 7 69 Cole Seely 7 70 Joan Cros 7 71 RJ Wageman 5 72 Jared Lesher 5 73 Trevor Schmidt 4 74 Jacob Runkles 4 75 Luke Renzland 4 76 John Adamson 4 77 Lane Shaw 4 78 Carson Brown 3 79 Bryce Hammond 3 80 Dominique Thury 3 81 Tanel Leok 3 82 Karel Kutsar 3 83 Cody Groves 3 84 Scott Meshey 3 85 Izaih Clark 3 86 Ryder Floyd 2 87 Justin Rodbell 2 88 Alex Ray 2 89 Sebastian Balbuena 1 90 Jeffrey Walker 1 91 Jakub Teresak 1 92 Bryton Carroll 1 93 Richard Taylor 1 94 Vincent Luhovey 0 95 Ricci Randanella 0 96 Ayden Shive 0 97 Hamish Harwood 0 98 Ezra Lewis 0 99 Felix Lopez 0 100 Jeremy Smith 0 101 Josh Mosiman 0 102 Dawson Draycott 0 103 TJ Albright 0 104 Zack Williams 0 105 Gared Steinke 0 106 Cameron Horner 0 107 Mccoy Brough 0 108 Nathen LaPorte 0 109 Gabe Gutierres 0 110 Kristopher Corey 0 111 Brandan Leith 0 112 Matthew Burkeen 0 113 Crockett Myers 0 114 Maxwell Sanford 0 115 Judson Wisdom 0 116 Charlie Putnam 0 117 Noah Willbrandt 0 118 Collin Jurin 0 119 Adrien Malaval 0 120 Matthew Hammer 0 121 Ashton Oudman 0 122 Giacomo Redondi 0 123 Hayden Cordell 0 124 Ty Freehill 0 125 Preston Taylor 0 126 Travis Prier 0 127 Cory Carsten 0 128 Robert Martin 0 129 Dominic DeSimone 0 130 Tyler Ducray 0 131 Billy Ainsworth 0 132 Dakota Kessler 0 133 Lowell Spangler 0 134 Terren O’dell 0 135 Kayden Palmer 0 136 Dylan Wright 0 137 Raimundo Trasolini 0 138 Colby Copp 0 139 Rob Windt 0

250 Moto One

The opening moto of the day began with Jo Shimoda leading the field out of the first turn to grab the holeshot just ahead of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rookie Haiden Deegan.

The lead pair engaged in a spirited battle on the opening lap, swapping lines throughout the track layout, from which Deegan was able to slip past and take control of the early stage of the moto. Shimoda then settled into second ahead of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle in third and Hunter Lawrence in fifth.

With no pressure from behind, Deegan was able to open up a comfortable margin on the field through the opening 10 minutes of the moto, with more than five-seconds between him and Shimoda. The top two asserted themselves at the head of the pack while the battle for third picked up as the moto reached its halfway point. However, the entire complexion of the race changed when the red flag flew for a downed rider and brought the moto to a halt.

With mere seconds before the moto reached the 15-minute mark, the formal halfway point, the red flag resulted in a restart out of the starting gate for a 15-minute sprint to the finish.

As the field approached the first turn off the second gate drop Deegan made contact with Vialle, which hampered the Frenchman’s start and sent Deegan to the ground and to the rear of the field.

Out front, Jalek Swoll emerged with the lead ahead of Hunter Lawrence, with Justin Cooper in third. With invaluable championship points on the line, Cooper, who sits second in the standings, made an aggressive pass on Lawrence to move into second.

Cooper continued his push to the front and made his way past Swoll, only to have the Husqvarna rider counter to reclaim the position. Cooper looked to recompose himself, which brought Lawrence into the mix from third to initiate a three-rider battle for the lead.

Cooper waited for his opportunity and then made a savvy pass with six minutes left in the moto. Not long after Lawrence made his way around Swoll for second. With five minutes to go the championship rivals were separated by 1.3 seconds.

Lawrence closed the gap to within a second of Cooper and started to look for potential lines to mount an attack, but Cooper didn’t flinch and was consistent through the closing stages to keep Lawrence at bay. The lead grew over the final two laps as Cooper brought home his third moto win of the season 2.1 seconds ahead of Lawrence.

Swoll completed his best effort of the season in third, with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Daxton Bennick in fourth and Vialle in fifth. Further back, Deegan recovered from the first-turn incident to finish 16th.

250 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F 17 Laps 2 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +02.120 3 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 RE +13.980 4 Daxton Bennick YAM YZ 250F +17.987 5 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +23.754 6 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 +24.728 7 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +25.446 8 Austin Forkner KAW KX 250 +30.352 9 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +31.330 10 Stilez Robertson YAM YZ 250F +31.455 11 Julien Beaumer KTM 250 SX-F FE +32.603 12 Carson Mumford KAW KX 250 +35.567 13 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +37.617 14 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F +40.792 15 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F +42.478 16 Haiden Deegan YAM YZ 250F +47.127 17 Talon Hawkins HQV FC250 RE +50.156 18 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +50.472 19 Casey Cochran HQV FC250 +51.825 20 Mark Fineis GAS MC250F +54.995 21 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 +1m01.048 22 Preston Kilroy YAM YZ 250F +1m02.428 23 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +1m14.001 24 Jorgen Talviku HQV FC250 +1m18.957 25 Brock Bennett KTM 250 SX-F +1m20.292 26 Caden Braswell GAS MC250F +1m25.290 27 Vincent Varola KAW KX 250 +1m33.753 28 Maxwell Sanford HON CRF250R +1m38.852 29 Gage Stine YAM YZ 250F +1m44.920 30 Ricci Randanella KAW KX 250F +1m50.213 31 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 SX-F +1m58.397 32 Joseph Tait YAM YZ 250F 16 Laps 33 Keegan Rowley YAM YZ 250F +06.782 34 Travis Mecking HQV FC250 +43.422 35 Hunter Cross KTM 250 SX-F 15 Laps 36 Ethan Day KAW KX 250 +40.190 37 Slade Smith KTM 250 SX-F 6 Laps 38 Jack Rogers KAW KX 250 +02.221 39 Hardy Munoz KAW KX 250 5 Laps 40 Mitchell Harrison GAS MC250F DNS

250 Moto Two

As the field stormed into the first turn to start the second and deciding 250 Class moto it was Austin Forkner who took the holeshot, just ahead of Lawrence and Cooper. Forkner looked to lead his first lap of the season, but made a mistake which allowed Hunter Lawrence thorugh to the lead. With a clear track in front of him Lawrence sprinted away from the field.

Each of the top three riders proceeded to settle into their respective positions on the track through the first 10 minutes of the moto until Cooper looked to apply some pressure on Forkner for second. The Kawasaki rider responded and kept Cooper at bay, while Shimoda bided his time from fourth.

At the midway point of the moto Cooper finally made the move on Forkner to grab control of second. Shimoda then proceeded to challenge his team-mate for third. A slingshot move on an outside line allowed Shimoda to surge past and give chase to Cooper with less than 10 minutes to go.

Shimoda was one of the fastest riders on the track and soon closed in on Cooper to mount an attack for second. As soon as Shimoda appeared to have the Yamaha in his sights, Cooper responded to stabilise the margin with an increase in his own pace to become the fastest rider on the track. With the drop in his lap times Cooper was able to inch back towards Lawrence but couldn’t gain enough ground to pressure for the lead.

Hunter Lawrence closed strong to take his seventh moto win of the season, just 1.5-seconds ahead of Cooper at the finish. Shimoda followed with a solid third-place effort.

250 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Inteval 1 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R 17 Laps 2 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +01.518 3 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +06.985 4 Austin Forkner KAW KX 250 +27.064 5 Haiden Deegan YAM YZ 250F +35.985 6 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +38.907 7 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 +1m01.895 8 Carson Mumford KAW KX 250 +1m08.454 9 Julien Beaumer KTM 250 SX-F FE +1m10.208 10 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F +1m11.226 11 Daxton Bennick YAM YZ 250F +1m22.751 12 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 RE +1m23.559 13 Stilez Robertson YAM YZ 250F +1m36.008 14 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 +1m37.164 15 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +1m37.838 16 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +1m39.058 17 Jorgen Talviku HQV FC250 +1m49.334 18 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +1m50.172 19 Preston Kilroy YAM YZ 250F +1m52.905 20 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +1m54.137 21 Talon Hawkins HQV FC250 RE +1m54.634 22 Caden Braswell GAS MC250F +1m54.668 23 Casey Cochran HQV FC250 16 Laps 24 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F +11.340 25 Vincent Varola KAW KX 250 +1m01.586 26 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 SX-F +1m13.593 27 Gage Stine YAM YZ 250F +1m29.733 28 Cameron Durow KTM 250 SX-F +1m43.235 29 Jack Rogers KAW KX 250 +1m44.594 30 Slade Smith KTM 250 SX-F +1m49.553 31 Ricci Randanella KAW KX 250F +2m12.288 32 Joseph Tait YAM YZ 250F 15 Laps 33 Hunter Cross KTM 250 SX-F +06.265 34 Brantley Schnell HQV FC250 +12.811 35 Keegan Rowley YAM YZ 250F +21.420 36 Ethan Day KAW KX 250 +50.548 37 Travis Mecking HQV FC250 +1m39.857 38 Mark Fineis GAS MC250F 8 Laps 39 Brock Bennett KTM 250 SX-F 7 Laps 40 Maxwell Sanford HON CRF250R DNF

250 Round

With identical moto finishes Lawrence (2-1) and Cooper (1-2) finished tied atop the overall standings, but the second-moto tie-breaker went to Lawrence for his seventh win of the season and forced Cooper to settle for his sixth runner-up effort of the summer.

Shimoda rounded out the overall podium with his third top-three performance of the year (7-3).

Lawrence, Cooper, and Shimoda remain the only riders mathematically eligible for the 250 Class title entering the finale next weekend. With no points lost or gained on Cooper, Lawrence will carry a 22-point advantage into Indiana’s Ironman Raceway next weekend in search of his first national championship.

Hunter Lawrence – Team Honda HRC

“It’s awesome [to get another win]. It was a tough day, but a good day at the end. We went out and made it happen. Looking forward to next weekend to try and close this out.”

Justin Cooper – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“I gave it everything I had today. I got into second, but Hunter [Lawrence] was riding really good. I tried to close the gap and got a bit sketchy out there but did everything I could. We’ll see what we can do next weekend.”

Jo Shimoda – Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki

“The track was tough. I chose a paddle tire to try and help with the start, but that made things sketchy out there at times. I’m happy to get another podium and looking forward to closing out the season next week.”

250 Round Results

Pos Rider M1 M2 Points 1 Hunter Lawrence 2 1 47 2 Justin Cooper 1 2 47 3 Jo Shimoda 7 3 34 4 Austin Forkner 8 4 31 5 Tom Vialle 5 6 31 6 Jalek Swoll 3 12 29 7 Daxton Bennick 4 11 28 8 Carson Mumford 12 8 22 9 Julien Beaumer 11 9 22 10 Seth Hammaker 6 14 22 11 Haiden Deegan 16 5 21 12 Stilez Robertson 10 13 19 13 Levi Kitchen 14 10 18 14 Maximus Vohland 9 16 17 15 Ryder DiFrancesco 21 7 14 16 Dilan Schwartz 13 18 11 17 Joshua Varize 18 15 9 18 Pierce Brown 15 24 6 19 Jorgen Talviku 24 17 4 20 Talon Hawkins 17 21 4 21 Preston Kilroy 22 19 2 22 Casey Cochran 19 23 2 23 Derek Kelley 23 20 1 24 Mark Fineis 20 38 1 25 Caden Braswell 26 22 0 26 Vincent Varola 27 25 0 27 Gage Stine 29 27 0 28 Marcus Phelps 31 26 0 29 Ricci Randanella 30 31 0 30 Joseph Tait 32 32 0 31 Brock Bennett 25 39 0 32 Jack Rogers 38 29 0 33 Slade Smith 37 30 0 34 Cameron Durow 28 0 35 Hunter Cross 35 33 0 36 Keegan Rowley 33 35 0 37 Maxwell Sanford 28 40 0 38 Travis Mecking 34 37 0 39 Ethan Day 36 36 0 40 Brantley Schnell 34 0 41 Hardy Munoz 39 0 42 Mitchell Harrison 40 0

250 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Hunter Lawrence 391 2 Justin Cooper 369 3 Jo Shimoda 343 4 Haiden Deegan 329 5 Levi Kitchen 308 6 RJ Hampshire 288 7 Maximus Vohland 269 8 Tom Vialle 264 9 Jalek Swoll 195 10 Ryder DiFrancesco 181 11 Seth Hammaker 133 12 Talon Hawkins 116 13 Dilan Schwartz 108 14 Caden Braswell 106 15 Daxton Bennick 101 16 Carson Mumford 101 17 Chance Hymas 92 18 Austin Forkner 80 19 Jordon Smith 75 20 Pierce Brown 61 21 Preston Kilroy 60 22 Guillem Farres 57 23 Derek Kelley 39 24 Stilez Robertson 32 25 Jett Reynolds 29 26 Slade Smith 28 27 Joshua Varize 27 28 Julien Beaumer 22 29 Michael Mosiman 20 30 Mitchell Harrison 19 31 Jorgen Talviku 19 32 Jeremy Martin 15 33 Garrett Marchbanks 15 34 Chase Yentzer 15 35 James DeCotis 13 36 Tyson Johnson 13 37 Brock Bennett 12 38 Hardy Munoz 11 39 Ty Masterpool 7 40 Matti Jorgensen 7 41 Lux Turner 7 42 James Harrington 6 43 Maxwell Sanford 5 44 Preston Boespflug 4 45 Joel Rizzi 3 46 Marcus Phelps 2 47 Casey Cochran 2 48 Kai Aiello 2 49 Mitchell Zaremba 1 50 Jack Rogers 1 51 Mark Fineis 1 52 Josh Toth 0 53 Kyle Murdoch 0

SMX Combined Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Hunter Lawrence 615 2 Haiden Deegan 497 3 RJ Hampshire 474 4 Levi Kitchen 464 5 Jo Shimoda 418 6 Maximus Vohland 390 7 Tom Vialle 383 8 Justin Cooper 369 9 Jordon Smith 234 10 Jett Lawrence 223 11 Jalek Swoll 195 12 Talon Hawkins 189 13 Max Anstie 181 14 Ryder DiFrancesco 181 15 Carson Mumford 173 16 Pierce Brown 159 17 Dilan Schwartz 159 18 Caden Braswell 158 19 Chance Hymas 152 20 Enzo Lopes 149 21 Jeremy Martin 147 22 Seth Hammaker 133 23 Chris Blose 133 24 Mitchell Oldenburg 131 25 Derek Kelley 126 26 Nate Thrasher 120 27 Cullin Park 117 28 Cameron Mcadoo 101 29 Daxton Bennick 101 30 Coty Schock 89 31 Stilez Robertson 87 32 Cole Thompson 87 33 Henry Miller 86 34 Austin Forkner 81 35 Jace Owen 81 36 Robbie Wageman 78 37 Michael Mosiman 71 38 Mitchell Harrison 63 39 Jeremy Hand 62 40 Preston Kilroy 60 41 Joshua Varize 60 42 Guillem Farres 57 43 Michael Hicks 57 44 Hunter Yoder 55 45 Derek Drake 52 46 Dylan Walsh 49 47 Phillip Nicoletti 44 48 Luke Neese 44 49 Hardy Munoz 43 50 Marshal Weltin 42 51 Anthony Rodriguez 40 52 Jett Reynolds 29 53 Brock Papi 29 54 Slade Smith 28 55 A J Catanzaro 28 56 Julien Beaumer 22 57 Jorgen Talviku 19 58 Max Miller 19 59 Austin Politelli 19 60 Jerry Robin 19 61 Josiah Natzke 17 62 Maxwell Sanford 17 63 Garrett Marchbanks 15 64 Chase Yentzer 15 65 Brandon Scharer 14 66 Gage Linville 14 67 James DeCotis 13 68 Tyson Johnson 13 69 Hunter Schlosser 13 70 Brock Bennett 12 71 Dominique Thury 12 72 Devin Simonson 12 73 Jack Chambers 12 74 Geran Stapleton 11 75 Kaeden Amerine 11 76 Lane Allison 10 77 Ty Masterpool 7 78 Matti Jorgensen 7 79 Lux Turner 7 80 James Harrington 6 81 Wilson Todd 6 82 TJ Albright 6 83 Luca Marsalisi 6 84 Preston Boespflug 4 85 Julien Benek 4 86 Hunter Cross 4 87 Brandon Ray 4 88 Matt Moss 4 89 Joel Rizzi 3 90 Dylan Woodcock 3 91 Garrett Hoffman 3 92 Lance Kobusch 3 93 Marcus Phelps 2 94 Casey Cochran 2 95 Kai Aiello 2 96 Jace Kessler 2 97 Luke Kalaitzian 2 98 Mitchell Zaremba 1 99 Jack Rogers 1 100 Mark Fineis 1 101 Josh Toth 0 102 Kyle Murdoch 0 103 Gavin Brough 0 104 Cory Carsten 0 105 Ethan Lane 0 106 Bryson Raymond 0 107 Blaze Cremaldi 0 108 Colton Aeck 0 109 Cody Williams 0 110 Austin Black 0 111 Joseph Tait 0 112 Brad West 0 113 Peyton Jackson 0 114 Vincent Varola 0 115 Tre Fierro 0 116 Carter Dubach 0 117 Gerhard Matamoros 0 118 Gage Stine 0 119 Colton Eigenmann 0 120 Steve Roman 0 121 Cameron Durow 0 122 Rody Schroyer 0 123 Bronson McClure 0 124 Evan Haimowitz 0 125 Chandler Baker 0 126 Brantley Schnell 0 127 Jack Zarse 0 128 Lawrence Fortin III 0 129 Konnor Visger 0 130 Nicholas McDonnell 0 131 Ricci Randanella 0 132 Charles Tolleson 0 133 Tyler Evans 0 134 Cameron Skaalerud 0 135 Tyler Stepek 0 136 Bailey Kroone 0 137 Travis Mecking 0 138 Ashton Bloxom 0 139 Brett Greenley 0 140 Nicolas Israel 0 141 Gerald Lorenz III 0 142 Ian Kearon 0 143 Jason Fichera 0 144 Aidan Dickens 0 145 Nicholas Inman 0 146 Hunter Stempel 0 147 Pawel Maslak 0 148 Leo Tucker 0 149 Cole Jones 0 150 Keegan Rowley 0 151 Ethan Day 0 152 Jesse Jacobsen 0 153 Jaret Finch 0 154 Jason Neidigh 0 155 Skyler Leaf 0 156 Conner Lords 0 157 Jordan Jarvis 0 158 Andrew Rossi 0 159 James Cottrell 0 160 William Crete 0 161 Jared Gumeson 0 162 Alex Ransom 0 163 Tyler Conner 0 164 Hunter Calle 0 165 Conor Sheridan 0

