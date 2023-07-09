2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Round Six – The Wick 338 Southwick, MA
Images by Ryan Wilson
The 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship has now reached its halfway point of the summer season at what may be American motocross’ most distinctive venue in Western Massachusetts’ The Wick 338.
The famed sand track offered up the season’s most unique challenge with an ever-changing racing surface for this sixth round of the 2023 season.
Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence remained perfect in the 2023 Pro Motocross season and increased his winning streak to six to extend what has been the most successful start in series history. It was a Honda 1-2 in both motos with Chase Sexton taking the flag seven-seconds behind Jett in the opener, and 14-seconds behind in the final bout. Dylan Ferrandis rounded out the podium after carding 3-3 scores.
In the 250 Class, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rookie Haiden Deegan is the new championship leader despite not claiming a podium finish in either of the 250 motos.
A mechanical DNF for Hunter Lawrence in the opening moto costly for the Australian after he was running in fourth place with two laps to go.
Tom Vialle and Jo Shimoda the 250 moto victors with the 22-year-old Frenchman also breaking through for his first round win while Justin Cooper split the two Europeans when it came to the overall round podium.
450 Moto One
It was the Team Honda HRC duo of Chase Sexton and Lawrence leading the field into the first turn to start Moto 1, as Sexton stormed to holeshot only to be passed by Lawrence by the time they reached the second turn.
Both riders dropped the hammer to open a gap on the field while Lawrence moved out nearly two seconds ahead of his team-mate.
Behind them, Kawasaki’s Ty Masterpool settled into third ahead of Red Bull KTM’s Aaron Plessinger and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis.
As the lead pair checked out on the field an exciting battle for third unfolded amongst Masterpool, Plessinger and Ferrandis. The Yamaha-mounted Frenchman found himself in an opportunistic position and was able to slip past Plessinger as he pressured Masterpool. Ferrandis then set his sights on Masterpool for third. The privateer racer didn’t flinch and made the former series champion go to work. After a persistent attack Ferrandis finally got the upper hand and took control of third, leaving Masterpool and Plessinger to battle it out for fourth.
Near the halfway point of the moto Sexton had chipped away at the deficit to Lawrence and moved within striking distance of his teammate. However, Lawrence picked up the pace again and built the lead back out to more than four seconds.
Lawrence continued to add to his lead through the remainder of the moto and rode to his 11th straight moto win with ease, crossing the finish line seven seconds ahead of Sexton, who was never pressured en route to second, while Ferrandis finished a distant third. Plessinger was fourth, while Masterpool rounded out the top five.
450 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF450R WE
|16 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|+07.003
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|YAM YZ 450F
|+53.703
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+1m29.252
|5
|Ty Masterpool
|KAW KX450
|+1m33.855
|6
|Jason Anderson
|KAW KX450
|+1m38.691
|7
|Adam Cianciarulo
|KAW KX450SR
|+1m52.829
|8
|Chris Canning
|GAS MC450F
|+2m10.010
|9
|Jose Butron
|GAS MC450F
|+2m18.059
|10
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2m32.548
|11
|Phillip Nicoletti
|YAM YZ 450F
|+2m52.133
|12
|Gert Krestinov
|HON CRF450R
|15 Laps
|13
|Jerry Robin
|YAM YZ 450F
|+12.053
|14
|Kyle Chisholm
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+19.550
|15
|Fredrik Noren
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+26.941
|16
|Lars van Berkel
|HON CRF450R
|+32.094
|17
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|GAS MC450F
|+34.068
|18
|Luke Renzland
|HQV FC450
|+47.446
|19
|John Adamson
|HQV FC450
|+51.166
|20
|Anton Gole
|HQV FC450
|+1m04.689
|21
|Ricci Randanella
|KAW KX450
|+1m17.060
|22
|Grant Harlan
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m21.431
|23
|Romain Pape
|GAS MC450F
|+1m23.759
|24
|Karel Kutsar
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m39.973
|25
|Cody Groves
|GAS MC450F
|+1m48.229
|26
|Trevor Schmidt
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m50.701
|27
|Sebastian Balbuena
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m52.988
|28
|Jeffrey Walker
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m56.777
|29
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+2m00.161
|30
|Dominique Thury
|YAM YZ 450F
|+2m04.845
|31
|Vincent Luhovey
|HON CRF450R
|+2m15.074
|32
|Bryton Carroll
|YAM YZ 450F
|14 Laps
|33
|Max Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+03.961
|34
|Dawson Draycott
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+32.155
|35
|Chandler Baker
|KAW KX450
|8 Laps
|36
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 350 SX-F
|7 Laps
|37
|Scott Meshey
|HQV FC450
|6 Laps
|38
|Brandon Ray
|HON CRF450R
|5 Laps
|39
|Brandon Scharer
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4 Laps
|40
|Jeremy Smith
|KAW KX450
|DNF
450 Moto Two
The final moto got underway with the Yamaha of Ferrandis leading the field out of the first turn for the holeshot, but he was quickly overcome by Lawrence who proceeded to sprint out to an early lead. Plessinger slotted into third, with Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo and Sexton in tow.
While Lawrence took advantage of the clear track it was Sexton who was making moves as he got around Cianciarulo for fourth and then made quick work of Plessinger to take over third. It didn’t take long for him to close in on Ferrandis for second as the lead trio checked out on the rest of the field. Ten minutes into the moto less than 3.5 seconds separated the top three and that’s when Sexton made his move on Ferrandis to grab second.
Sexton was able to gain a few tenths on Lawrence initially, but the Aussie’s advantage grew over the second half of the moto. The lead surpassed double digits in the closing minutes and grew to nearly 20 seconds before he backed down the pace.
As has been the case for much of the season, Lawrence led every lap of action across both motos and wrapped up another perfect afternoon 14.7 seconds ahead of Sexton, with Ferrandis well back in third.
450 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF450R WE
|16 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|+14.711
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|YAM YZ 450F
|+52.867
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+1m43.806
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2m01.032
|6
|Jose Butron
|GAS MC450F
|+2m08.214
|7
|Chris Canning
|GAS MC450F
|+2m17.744
|8
|Adam Cianciarulo
|KAW KX450SR
|+2m25.725
|9
|Grant Harlan
|YAM YZ 450F
|+2m27.239
|10
|Ty Masterpool
|KAW KX450
|+2m46.479
|11
|Fredrik Noren
|SUZ RMZ 450
|15 Laps
|12
|Gert Krestinov
|HON CRF450R
|+01.396
|13
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|GAS MC450F
|+14.786
|14
|Jason Anderson
|KAW KX450
|+34.183
|15
|Lars van Berkel
|HON CRF450R
|+47.194
|16
|Phillip Nicoletti
|YAM YZ 450F
|+56.683
|17
|Kyle Chisholm
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+57.617
|18
|Karel Kutsar
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m06.540
|19
|Romain Pape
|GAS MC450F
|+1m11.671
|20
|Luke Renzland
|HQV FC450
|+1m27.084
|21
|Sebastian Balbuena
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m54.414
|22
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+2m19.260
|23
|Jeffrey Walker
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+2m58.406
|24
|John Adamson
|HQV FC450
|14 Laps
|25
|Dominique Thury
|YAM YZ 450F
|+2m03.220
|26
|Kristopher Corey
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+2m13.409
|27
|Jeremy Smith
|KAW KX450
|+2m14.184
|28
|Bryce Hammond
|HON CRF450R
|+2m37.079
|29
|Matthew Hammer
|YAM YZ 450F
|+3m15.304
|30
|Ricci Randanella
|KAW KX450
|+3m34.891
|31
|Dawson Draycott
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+3m42.060
|32
|Max Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+3m45.817
|33
|Cody Groves
|GAS MC450F
|13 Laps
|34
|Jerry Robin
|YAM YZ 450F
|10 Laps
|35
|Scott Meshey
|HQV FC450
|7 Laps
|36
|Bryton Carroll
|YAM YZ 450F
|5 Laps
|37
|Vincent Luhovey
|HON CRF450R
|+45.152
|38
|Trevor Schmidt
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4 Laps
|39
|Brandon Scharer
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3 Laps
|40
|Brandon Ray
|HON CRF450R
|+30.736
450 Overall
Another 1-1 effort gave Lawrence his sixth consecutive overall win and further extended the record start to his 450 Class career. He now sits tied with both Sexton and Ferrandis as the winningest active riders in the division and has led every lap in five of six rounds this season. Sexton earned an assertive runner-up effort (2-2) for his third podium result in three starts, while Ferrandis rounded out the top three overall in third (3-3) with his fourth podium of the summer.
Lawrence’s lead in the championship standings now sits at 67 points over Ferrandis, while Plessinger, who finished fourth (4-4), is third, 90 points out of the lead.
Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC
“I didn’t enjoy that one bit. That was a brutal track, the most brutal track I’ve ridden. It was just survival out there. My legs are shaking right now and I’m really tired, but that’s 12 wins in a row now which is awesome.”
Chase Sexton, Team Honda HRC
“Speed is not a problem. I just wasn’t flowing halfway through the [second] moto. I need to keep working on getting back to [the level] where I was last year. Just gotta keep climbing the ladder.”
Dylan Ferrandis, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“We’ve been pushing really hard in practice and training [during the week] and it’s paying off. Today was just tough. I did all I could to keep up with Jett [Lawrence] but it was a long moto. We’ll keep working and try to be better next week.”
450 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF450R WE
|1
|1
|50
|2
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|2
|2
|44
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|YAM YZ 450F
|3
|3
|40
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|4
|4
|36
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 250F
|10
|5
|27
|6
|Jose Butron
|GAS MC450F
|9
|6
|27
|7
|Chris Canning
|GAS MC450F
|8
|7
|27
|8
|Adam Cianciarulo
|KAW KX450SR
|7
|8
|27
|9
|Ty Masterpool
|KAW KX450
|5
|10
|27
|10
|Jason Anderson
|KAW KX450
|6
|14
|22
|11
|Gert Krestinov
|HON CRF450R
|12
|12
|18
|12
|Fredrik Noren
|SUZ RMZ 450
|15
|11
|16
|13
|Phillip Nicoletti
|YAM YZ 450F
|11
|16
|15
|14
|Grant Harlan
|YAM YZ 450F
|22
|9
|12
|15
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|GAS MC450F
|17
|13
|12
|16
|Lars van Berkel
|HON CRF450R
|16
|15
|11
|17
|Kyle Chisholm
|SUZ RMZ 450
|14
|17
|11
|18
|Jerry Robin
|YAM YZ 450F
|13
|34
|8
|19
|Luke Renzland
|HQV FC450
|18
|20
|4
|20
|Karel Kutsar
|KTM 450 SX-F
|24
|18
|3
|21
|Romain Pape
|GAS MC450F
|23
|19
|2
|22
|John Adamson
|HQV FC450
|19
|24
|2
|23
|Sebastian Balbuena
|YAM YZ 450F
|27
|21
|0
|24
|Anton Gole
|HQV FC450
|20
|1
|25
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|29
|22
|0
|26
|Jeffrey Walker
|KTM 450 SX-F
|28
|23
|0
|27
|Ricci Randanella
|KAW KX450
|21
|30
|0
|28
|Dominique Thury
|YAM YZ 450F
|30
|25
|0
|29
|Cody Groves
|GAS MC450F
|25
|33
|0
|30
|Trevor Schmidt
|KTM 450 SX-F
|26
|38
|0
|31
|Dawson Draycott
|KTM 450 SX-F
|34
|31
|0
|32
|Max Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|33
|32
|0
|33
|Jeremy Smith
|KAW KX450
|40
|27
|0
|34
|Bryton Carroll
|YAM YZ 450F
|32
|36
|0
|35
|Vincent Luhovey
|HON CRF450R
|31
|37
|0
|36
|Scott Meshey
|HQV FC450
|37
|35
|0
|37
|Brandon Scharer
|KTM 450 SX-F
|39
|39
|0
|38
|Brandon Ray
|HON CRF450R
|38
|40
|0
|39
|Kristopher Corey
|KTM 450 SX-F
|26
|0
|40
|Bryce Hammond
|HON CRF450R
|28
|0
|41
|Matthew Hammer
|YAM YZ 450F
|29
|0
|42
|Chandler Baker
|KAW KX450
|35
|0
|43
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 350 SX-F
|36
|0
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|300
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|233
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|210
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|176
|5
|Cooper Webb
|147
|6
|Ty Masterpool
|134
|7
|Chase Sexton
|130
|8
|Fredrik Noren
|124
|9
|Garrett Marchbanks
|118
|10
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|110
|11
|Jose Butron
|98
|12
|Grant Harlan
|90
|13
|Derek Drake
|84
|14
|Jerry Robin
|61
|15
|Romain Pape
|59
|16
|Jason Anderson
|52
|17
|Kyle Chisholm
|52
|18
|Phillip Nicoletti
|47
|19
|Ken Roczen
|36
|20
|Jeremy Hand
|34
|21
|Ryan Surratt
|33
|22
|Marshal Weltin
|32
|23
|Luca Marsalisi
|31
|24
|Chris Canning
|27
|25
|Jace Kessler
|24
|26
|Brandon Ray
|23
|27
|Lars van Berkel
|21
|28
|Gert Krestinov
|18
|29
|Kaeden Amerine
|18
|30
|Bryce Shelly
|16
|31
|Dante Oliveira
|15
|32
|Chandler Baker
|15
|33
|Max Miller
|13
|34
|Christopher Prebula
|12
|35
|Tyler Stepek
|11
|36
|Brandon Scharer
|7
|37
|RJ Wageman
|5
|38
|Trevor Schmidt
|4
|39
|Jacob Runkles
|4
|40
|Luke Renzland
|4
|41
|Bryce Hammond
|3
|42
|Dominique Thury
|3
|43
|Karel Kutsar
|3
|44
|Cody Groves
|3
|45
|Scott Meshey
|3
|46
|Izaih Clark
|2
|47
|John Adamson
|2
|48
|Anton Gole
|1
|49
|Sebastian Balbuena
|1
|50
|Jeffrey Walker
|1
|51
|Bryton Carroll
|1
|52
|Richard Taylor
|1
|53
|Vincent Luhovey
|0
SMX Combined Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|480
|2
|Cooper Webb
|451
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|428
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|373
|5
|Ken Roczen
|340
|6
|Eli Tomac
|339
|7
|Jason Anderson
|287
|8
|Jett Lawrence
|275
|9
|Dylan Ferrandis
|269
|10
|Justin Barcia
|267
|11
|Justin Hill
|212
|12
|Dean Wilson
|200
|13
|Fredrik Noren
|192
|14
|Grant Harlan
|172
|15
|Kyle Chisholm
|160
|16
|Shane McElrath
|151
|17
|Christian Craig
|150
|18
|Josh Hill
|149
|19
|Colt Nichols
|141
|20
|Ty Masterpool
|123
|21
|Garrett Marchbanks
|102
|22
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|102
|23
|Kevin Moranz
|96
|24
|Justin Starling
|94
|25
|Benny Bloss
|91
|26
|Joey Savatgy
|85
|27
|Derek Drake
|84
|28
|Jose Butron
|83
|29
|Justin Cooper
|76
|30
|Joshua Cartwright
|76
|31
|Cade Clason
|64
|32
|Jerry Robin
|61
|33
|Romain Pape
|57
|34
|Phillip Nicoletti
|42
|35
|Jeremy Hand
|36
|36
|Ryan Surratt
|33
|37
|Marshal Weltin
|32
|38
|Luca Marsalisi
|31
|39
|Tristan Lane
|29
|40
|Devin Simonson
|28
|41
|Jace Kessler
|24
|42
|Brandon Ray
|23
|43
|Chase Marquier
|22
|44
|Logan Karnow
|19
|45
|Kaeden Amerine
|18
|46
|Max Miller
|18
|47
|Bryce Shelly
|16
|48
|RJ Hampshire
|15
|49
|Anthony Rodriguez
|15
|50
|Dante Oliveira
|15
|51
|Lars van Berkel
|15
|52
|Chandler Baker
|15
|53
|Malcolm Stewart
|15
|54
|Chris Canning
|13
|55
|Christopher Prebula
|12
|56
|John Short
|12
|57
|Marvin Musquin
|11
|58
|Tyler Stepek
|11
|59
|Gert Krestinov
|9
|60
|Michael Hicks
|8
|61
|Hunter Schlosser
|8
|62
|Brandon Scharer
|7
|63
|Cole Seely
|7
|64
|Joan Cros
|7
|65
|RJ Wageman
|5
|66
|Jared Lesher
|5
|67
|Trevor Schmidt
|4
|68
|Jacob Runkles
|4
|69
|Lane Shaw
|4
|70
|Luke Renzland
|3
|71
|Bryce Hammond
|3
|72
|Dominique Thury
|3
|73
|Cody Groves
|3
|74
|Scott Meshey
|3
|75
|John Adamson
|2
|76
|Izaih Clark
|2
|77
|Alex Ray
|2
|78
|Anton Gole
|1
|79
|Jeffrey Walker
|1
|80
|Bryton Carroll
|1
|81
|Sebastian Balbuena
|1
|82
|Richard Taylor
|1
|83
|Vincent Luhovey
|0
|84
|Ricci Randanella
|0
|85
|Ayden Shive
|0
|86
|Ezra Lewis
|0
|87
|Felix Lopez
|0
|88
|Jeremy Smith
|0
|89
|Josh Mosiman
|0
|90
|TJ Albright
|0
|91
|Karel Kutsar
|0
|92
|Mccoy Brough
|0
|93
|Nathen LaPorte
|0
|94
|Gabe Gutierres
|0
|95
|Brandan Leith
|0
|96
|Matthew Burkeen
|0
|97
|Cameron Horner
|0
|98
|Maxwell Sanford
|0
|99
|Judson Wisdom
|0
|100
|Zack Williams
|0
|101
|Noah Willbrandt
|0
|102
|Dawson Draycott
|0
|103
|Ashton Oudman
|0
|104
|Giacomo Redondi
|0
|105
|Ty Freehill
|0
|106
|Dominic DeSimone
|0
|107
|Tyler Ducray
|0
|108
|Cory Carsten
|0
|109
|Billy Ainsworth
|0
|110
|Dakota Kessler
|0
|111
|Lowell Spangler
|0
|112
|Terren O’dell
|0
|113
|Kayden Palmer
|0
|114
|Colby Copp
|0
|115
|Robert Martin
|0
250 Moto One
The opening moto started with Yamaha’s Justin Cooper leading the way for the just ahead of Husqvarna’s Jalek Swoll and Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker. Cooper withstood an early pass attempt by Swoll to hold onto the lead the sprint away, while both Swoll and Hammaker were bypassed by a hard-charging Vialle aboard his KTM.
Behind the leaders, the top two riders in the championship, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan and Team Honda HRC mounted point leader Hunter Lawrence, started in eighth and ninth, respectively.
Cooper and Vialle were able to open a gap on the rest of the field and assert themselves at the front of the pack. Cooper comfortably maintained his hold of the top spot, but the Frenchman kept him honest. Meanwhile, Hammaker moved around Swoll into third. Further back, Lawrence made the pass on Deegan and soon broke into the top five while Deegan remained mired in ninth.
At the turn of the moto’s halfway point a three-rider battle emerged for third between Hammaker, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire, and Lawrence. With pressure from behind, Hampshire was aggressive and hounded Hammaker. He successfully squeezed under his Kawasaki rival to take the position, which led to another battle between Hammaker and Lawrence, from which Lawrence prevailed in fourth as Hammaker endured a quick tip over.
The gap between the lead pair was slowly shrinking as the final five minutes of the moto approached but things changed dramatically when Cooper tipped over and gave up the lead to Vialle. The Yamaha rider remounted and continued on without any additional positions lost but faced a near seven-second gap to Vialle when he resumed. Further back, the battle in the championship got more interesting as Deegan was able to claw his way into the top five and started to close in on Lawrence. The Honda rider responded and opened the gap back up until his bike appeared to expire with two laps to go and forced Lawrence to retire.
Back up front Vialle cruised to his first career moto win on U.S. soil and took the checkered flag 17.4 seconds ahead of Cooper, who soldiered home in second, while Hampshire followed in third. Deegan finished fourth following Lawrence’s misfortune as Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Levi Kitchen grabbed fifth.
250 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|laps/Interval
|1
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|16 Laps
|2
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|+17.410
|3
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250 RE
|+23.337
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|YAM YZ 250F
|+30.496
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|+33.085
|6
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|+40.322
|7
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|+43.707
|8
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+1m28.405
|9
|Caden Braswell
|GAS MC250F
|+1m43.192
|10
|Talon Hawkins
|HQV FC250 RE
|+1m47.061
|11
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250 RE
|+1m49.161
|12
|James DeCotis
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m55.148
|13
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|KAW KX 250
|+1m58.364
|14
|Jorgen Talviku
|HQV FC250
|+2m05.810
|15
|Dilan Schwartz
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+2m29.794
|16
|James Harrington
|YAM YZ 250F
|1 Laps
|17
|Daxton Bennick
|YAM YZ 250F
|+04.347
|18
|Slade Smith
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+05.380
|19
|Lux Turner
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+40.749
|20
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+47.208
|21
|Kyle Murdoch
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+51.521
|22
|Josh Toth
|GAS MC 250
|+1:07.097
|23
|Cody Williams
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1:27.778
|24
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2:05.133
|25
|Hunter Cross
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2:35.414
|26
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|14 Laps
|27
|Tyson Johnson
|GAS MC 250
|+1m55.888
|28
|Jack Zarse
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+4m32.834
|29
|Nicholas McDonnell
|KAW KX 250
|+5m08.061
|30
|Lawrence Fortin III
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+5m28.717
|31
|Travis Mecking
|HQV FC250
|+5m39.853
|32
|Hunter Stempel
|HQV FC250
|+6m59.166
|33
|Maxwell Sanford
|HON CRF250R
|13 Laps
|34
|Gage Stine
|YAM YZ 250F
|10 Laps
|35
|Hardy Munoz
|KAW KX 250
|6 Laps
|36
|Andrew Rossi
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+6m40.907
|37
|Matti Jorgensen
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5 Laps
|38
|Hunter Calle
|KAW KX 250
|+46.258
|39
|Joseph Tait
|YAM YZ 250F
|4 Laps
250 Moto Two
Vialle picked up where he left off with a stellar start in the final moto followed closely by Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda and his team-mate Hammaker. Cooper started fifth, with Deegan ninth and Lawrence just inside the top 15.
A clear track allowed Vialle to settle into the lead and Shimoda into second, maintaining an advantage of just over a second. Hammaker did the same in third, but Cooper lurked in fourth. A little deeper in the running order Lawrence broke into the top 10 while Deegan went in the opposite direction and fell back behind Lawrence. Back up front, Shimoda appeared to be faster than Vialle but showed patience and waited for his opportunity to arise. Once it did, he pulled the trigger and made the pass stick to take control of the moto with 18 minutes to go.
Behind the leaders Cooper made his move for third after spending half the moto behind Hammaker, moving into a podium spot with relative ease. As the moto wound down Cooper’s forward progression continued. He started to chip away at the deficit to Vialle and soon found himself within striking distance. With just over five minutes to go Cooper was able to make the pass for second and then looked to erase the 3.7 second gap to Shimoda out front. Meanwhile, Vialle was forced to contend with Hampshire from fourth, a battle that put the overall win in the balance.
As time was about to run out on the moto Cooper had closed in on Shimoda to challenge for the lead, but he tucked the front end and went down. That allowed Shimoda to slip away and while he remounted quickly, Cooper resumed right in front of Vialle, with Hampshire right behind.
Shimoda prevailed with his first moto win of the season, finishing four seconds ahead of Cooper, while Vialle kept Hampshire at bay for third. Further back, Lawrence rebounded from his Moto 1 heartbreak to finish eighth, while Deegan settled for 10th after a late tip over.
250 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|15 Laps
|2
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|+04.079
|3
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+04.857
|4
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250 RE
|+06.898
|5
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|+35.210
|6
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+38.221
|7
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250 RE
|+38.336
|8
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|+40.698
|9
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|+59.398
|10
|Haiden Deegan
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m08.918
|11
|Caden Braswell
|GAS MC250F
|+1m34.393
|12
|Daxton Bennick
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m41.135
|13
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|KAW KX 250
|+1m48.388
|14
|Talon Hawkins
|HQV FC250 RE
|+1m51.141
|15
|Slade Smith
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2m11.569
|16
|Jorgen Talviku
|HQV FC250
|+2m13.706
|17
|James DeCotis
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2m26.697
|18
|Dilan Schwartz
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+2m29.345
|19
|Matti Jorgensen
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2m39.440
|20
|Tyson Johnson
|GAS MC 250
|14 Laps
|21
|Josh Toth
|GAS MC 250
|+18.006
|22
|James Harrington
|YAM YZ 250F
|+27.775
|23
|Hardy Munoz
|KAW KX 250
|+38.515
|24
|Joseph Tait
|YAM YZ 250F
|+44.010
|25
|Cody Williams
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m13.514
|26
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m19.198
|27
|Kyle Murdoch
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m26.420
|28
|Maxwell Sanford
|HON CRF250R
|+2m27.185
|29
|Lawrence Fortin III
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2m27.862
|30
|Jack Zarse
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2m29.870
|31
|Gage Stine
|YAM YZ 250F
|13 Laps
|32
|Travis Mecking
|HQV FC250
|+21.109
|33
|Pawel Maslak
|HON CRF250R
|+49.311
|34
|Leo Tucker
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+55.052
|35
|Hunter Stempel
|HQV FC250
|+1m21.650
|36
|Hunter Cross
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2m01.014
|37
|Andrew Rossi
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2m34.910
|38
|Lux Turner
|KTM 250 SX-F
|10 Laps
|39
|Hunter Calle
|KAW KX 250
|9 Laps
|40
|Nicholas McDonnell
|KAW KX 250
|DNF
250 Overall
Vialle’s consistent 1-3 moto finishes were enough to land him atop the overall podium for the first time in the States in just his sixth Pro Motocross start and makes it back-to-back first-time winners this season. He’s the latest World Champion to make the full-time move to America and achieve success, following in the footsteps of the likes of fellow Frenchman Marvin Musquin and German Ken Roczen. Vialle is the 91st different winner in 250 Class history.
Cooper narrowly missed out on his first win of the year in second (2-2), while Shimoda’s second moto victory vaulted him to his first overall podium result of the season in third (6-1).
With the mixed fortunes of Lawrence and Deegan the championship standings saw a dramatic shakeup with five rounds remaining. Deegan’s sixth-place finish (4-10) was enough to put him atop the 250 Class standings for the first time, where he now holds a five-point lead over Lawrence, who finished 13th (26-8). Hampshire’s fourth place finish (3-4) moved him to within 13 points of the lead in third.
Tom Vialle – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
“It was a tough one today. I’ve been trying so hard [all season]. I felt really comfortable today and we were able to get the win. It took some time to get here [on top of the podium] but I’m just so happy we were able to achieve this. It’s been so much fun.”
Justin Cooper – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“I’m pretty wasted right now. I’m very tired. I gave it everything. I had to. I was riding a bit over my head [in Moto 2] and pushed it a little too hard [to catch Shimoda]. The way this track is, it’ll bite you quick. We’ll keep pushing and got good points, so an awesome day for us.”
Jo Shimoda – Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki
“I’m not really sure what was different today. For sure a better start [in Moto 2]. All year I’ve been struggling but today it finally worked out. I’m just so happy to finally get on the podium.”
250 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|1
|3
|45
|2
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|2
|2
|44
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|6
|1
|40
|4
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250 RE
|3
|4
|38
|5
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|7
|5
|30
|6
|Haiden Deegan
|YAM YZ 250F
|4
|10
|29
|7
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|8
|6
|28
|8
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|5
|9
|28
|9
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250 RE
|11
|7
|24
|10
|Caden Braswell
|GAS MC250F
|9
|11
|22
|11
|Talon Hawkins
|HQV FC250 RE
|10
|14
|18
|12
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|KAW KX 250
|13
|13
|16
|13
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|26
|8
|13
|14
|Daxton Bennick
|YAM YZ 250F
|17
|12
|13
|15
|James DeCotis
|KTM 250 SX-F
|12
|17
|13
|16
|Jorgen Talviku
|HQV FC250
|14
|16
|12
|17
|Slade Smith
|KTM 250 SX-F
|18
|15
|9
|18
|Dilan Schwartz
|SUZ RMZ 250
|15
|18
|9
|19
|James Harrington
|YAM YZ 250F
|16
|22
|5
|20
|Matti Jorgensen
|KTM 250 SX-F
|37
|19
|2
|21
|Lux Turner
|KTM 250 SX-F
|19
|38
|2
|22
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|20
|1
|23
|Tyson Johnson
|GAS MC 250
|27
|20
|1
|24
|Josh Toth
|GAS MC 250
|22
|21
|0
|25
|Cody Williams
|KTM 250 SX-F
|23
|25
|0
|26
|Kyle Murdoch
|KTM 250 SX-F
|21
|27
|0
|27
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM 250 SX-F
|24
|26
|0
|28
|Hardy Munoz
|KAW KX 250
|35
|23
|0
|29
|Jack Zarse
|KTM 250 SX-F
|28
|30
|0
|30
|Lawrence Fortin III
|KTM 250 SX-F
|30
|29
|0
|31
|Maxwell Sanford
|HON CRF250R
|33
|28
|0
|32
|Hunter Cross
|KTM 250 SX-F
|25
|36
|0
|33
|Joseph Tait
|YAM YZ 250F
|39
|24
|0
|34
|Travis Mecking
|HQV FC250
|31
|32
|0
|35
|Gage Stine
|YAM YZ 250F
|34
|31
|0
|36
|Hunter Stempel
|HQV FC250
|32
|35
|0
|37
|Nicholas McDonnell
|KAW KX 250
|29
|40
|0
|38
|Andrew Rossi
|KTM 250 SX-F
|36
|37
|0
|39
|Hunter Calle
|KAW KX 250
|38
|39
|0
|40
|Pawel Maslak
|HON CRF250R
|33
|0
|41
|Leo Tucker
|KTM 250 SX-F
|34
|0
|42
|Conor Sheridan
|KTM 250 SX-F
|40
|0
250 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|218
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|213
|3
|RJ Hampshire
|205
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|198
|5
|Justin Cooper
|196
|6
|Levi Kitchen
|182
|7
|Tom Vialle
|179
|8
|Maximus Vohland
|165
|9
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|122
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|110
|11
|Chance Hymas
|92
|12
|Caden Braswell
|80
|13
|Jordon Smith
|75
|14
|Talon Hawkins
|70
|15
|Dilan Schwartz
|65
|16
|Seth Hammaker
|57
|17
|Guillem Farres
|57
|18
|Carson Mumford
|41
|19
|Daxton Bennick
|36
|20
|Jett Reynolds
|29
|21
|Derek Kelley
|29
|22
|Slade Smith
|26
|23
|Preston Kilroy
|25
|24
|Michael Mosiman
|20
|25
|Mitchell Harrison
|19
|26
|Jeremy Martin
|15
|27
|Garrett Marchbanks
|15
|28
|Chase Yentzer
|15
|29
|James DeCotis
|13
|30
|Jorgen Talviku
|12
|31
|Tyson Johnson
|11
|32
|Ty Masterpool
|7
|33
|Matti Jorgensen
|7
|34
|Lux Turner
|7
|35
|Hardy Munoz
|6
|36
|James Harrington
|5
|37
|Maxwell Sanford
|5
|38
|Joshua Varize
|4
|39
|Joel Rizzi
|3
|40
|Marcus Phelps
|2
|41
|Kai Aiello
|2
|42
|Jack Rogers
|1
|43
|Mitchell Zaremba
|1
|44
|Josh Toth
|0
|45
|Kyle Murdoch
|0
|46
|Gavin Brough
|0
|47
|Cory Carsten
|0
|48
|Ethan Lane
|0
|49
|Hunter Cross
|0
|50
|Bryson Raymond
|0
|51
|Blaze Cremaldi
|0
|52
|Cody Williams
|0
|53
|Austin Black
|0
SMX Combined Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|437
|2
|RJ Hampshire
|391
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|386
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|338
|5
|Tom Vialle
|298
|6
|Maximus Vohland
|286
|7
|Jo Shimoda
|273
|8
|Jordon Smith
|234
|9
|Jett Lawrence
|223
|10
|Justin Cooper
|196
|11
|Max Anstie
|181
|12
|Chance Hymas
|152
|13
|Enzo Lopes
|149
|14
|Jeremy Martin
|147
|15
|Talon Hawkins
|143
|16
|Chris Blose
|133
|17
|Caden Braswell
|132
|18
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|131
|19
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|122
|20
|Nate Thrasher
|120
|21
|Cullin Park
|117
|22
|Derek Kelley
|116
|23
|Dilan Schwartz
|116
|24
|Carson Mumford
|113
|25
|Jalek Swoll
|110
|26
|Cameron Mcadoo
|101
|27
|Pierce Brown
|98
|28
|Coty Schock
|89
|29
|Cole Thompson
|87
|30
|Henry Miller
|86
|31
|Jace Owen
|81
|32
|Robbie Wageman
|78
|33
|Michael Mosiman
|71
|34
|Mitchell Harrison
|63
|35
|Jeremy Hand
|62
|36
|Seth Hammaker
|57
|37
|Guillem Farres
|57
|38
|Michael Hicks
|57
|39
|Stilez Robertson
|55
|40
|Hunter Yoder
|55
|41
|Derek Drake
|52
|42
|Dylan Walsh
|49
|43
|Phillip Nicoletti
|44
|44
|Luke Neese
|44
|45
|Marshal Weltin
|42
|46
|Anthony Rodriguez
|40
|47
|Hardy Munoz
|38
|48
|Joshua Varize
|37
|49
|Daxton Bennick
|36
|50
|Jett Reynolds
|29
|51
|Brock Papi
|29
|52
|A J Catanzaro
|28
|53
|Slade Smith
|26
|54
|Preston Kilroy
|25
|55
|Max Miller
|19
|56
|Austin Politelli
|19
|57
|Jerry Robin
|19
|58
|Josiah Natzke
|17
|59
|Maxwell Sanford
|17
|60
|Garrett Marchbanks
|15
|61
|Chase Yentzer
|15
|62
|Gage Linville
|14
|63
|Brandon Scharer
|14
|64
|James DeCotis
|13
|65
|Hunter Schlosser
|13
|66
|Jorgen Talviku
|12
|67
|Dominique Thury
|12
|68
|Devin Simonson
|12
|69
|Jack Chambers
|12
|70
|Tyson Johnson
|11
|71
|Geran Stapleton
|11
|72
|Kaeden Amerine
|11
|73
|Lane Allison
|10
|74
|Ty Masterpool
|7
|75
|Matti Jorgensen
|7
|76
|Lux Turner
|7
|77
|Luca Marsalisi
|6
|78
|Wilson Todd
|6
|79
|TJ Albright
|6
|80
|James Harrington
|5
|81
|Julien Benek
|4
|82
|Hunter Cross
|4
|83
|Brandon Ray
|4
|84
|Matt Moss
|4
|85
|Joel Rizzi
|3
|86
|Lance Kobusch
|3
|87
|Dylan Woodcock
|3
|88
|Garrett Hoffman
|3
|89
|Marcus Phelps
|2
|90
|Kai Aiello
|2
|91
|Jace Kessler
|2
|92
|Luke Kalaitzian
|2
|93
|Jack Rogers
|1
|94
|Mitchell Zaremba
|1
|95
|Austin Forkner
|1
|96
|Josh Toth
|0
|97
|Kyle Murdoch
|0
|98
|Gavin Brough
|0
|99
|Cory Carsten
|0
|100
|Ethan Lane
|0
|101
|Bryson Raymond
|0
|102
|Blaze Cremaldi
|0
|103
|Cody Williams
|0
|104
|Austin Black
|0
|105
|Joseph Tait
|0
|106
|Brad West
|0
|107
|Peyton Jackson
|0
|108
|Tre Fierro
|0
|109
|Carter Dubach
|0
|110
|Gerhard Matamoros
|0
|111
|Gage Stine
|0
|112
|Colton Eigenmann
|0
|113
|Steve Roman
|0
|114
|Rody Schroyer
|0
|115
|Evan Haimowitz
|0
|116
|Chandler Baker
|0
|117
|Brantley Schnell
|0
|118
|Jack Zarse
|0
|119
|Lawrence Fortin III
|0
|120
|Konnor Visger
|0
|121
|Nicholas McDonnell
|0
|122
|Charles Tolleson
|0
|123
|Tyler Evans
|0
|124
|Tyler Stepek
|0
|125
|Bailey Kroone
|0
|126
|Travis Mecking
|0
|127
|Ashton Bloxom
|0
|128
|Brett Greenley
|0
|129
|Bronson McClure
|0
|130
|Gerald Lorenz III
|0
|131
|Ian Kearon
|0
|132
|Aidan Dickens
|0
|133
|Nicholas Inman
|0
|134
|Hunter Stempel
|0
|135
|Jason Fichera
|0
|136
|Pawel Maslak
|0
|137
|Cole Jones
|0
|138
|Leo Tucker
|0
|139
|Jaret Finch
|0
|140
|Jason Neidigh
|0
|141
|Cameron Skaalerud
|0
|142
|Ethan Day
|0
|143
|Skyler Leaf
|0
|144
|Jordan Jarvis
|0
|145
|Andrew Rossi
|0
|146
|William Crete
|0
|147
|Tyler Conner
|0
|148
|Hunter Calle
|0
|149
|Conor Sheridan
|0
2023 AMA SuperMotocross Calendar
|Rnd
|Series
|Stadium
|Location
|Date
|24
|ProMX
|Spring Creek National
|Millville, MN
|July 15
|25
|ProMX
|Washougal National
|Washougal, WA
|July 22
|26
|ProMX
|Unadilla National
|New Berlin, NY
|August 12
|27
|ProMX
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
|August 19
|28
|ProMX
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsbille, IN
|August 26
|29
|SMX
|zMAX Dragway
|Charlotte, NC
|September 9
|30
|SMX
|Chicagoland Speedway
|Joilet, IL
|September 16
|31
|SMX
|LA Memorial Coliseum
|Los Angeles, LA
|September 23