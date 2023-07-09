2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round Six – The Wick 338 Southwick, MA

Images by Ryan Wilson

The 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship has now reached its halfway point of the summer season at what may be American motocross’ most distinctive venue in Western Massachusetts’ The Wick 338.

The famed sand track offered up the season’s most unique challenge with an ever-changing racing surface for this sixth round of the 2023 season.

Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence remained perfect in the 2023 Pro Motocross season and increased his winning streak to six to extend what has been the most successful start in series history. It was a Honda 1-2 in both motos with Chase Sexton taking the flag seven-seconds behind Jett in the opener, and 14-seconds behind in the final bout. Dylan Ferrandis rounded out the podium after carding 3-3 scores.

In the 250 Class, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rookie Haiden Deegan is the new championship leader despite not claiming a podium finish in either of the 250 motos.

A mechanical DNF for Hunter Lawrence in the opening moto costly for the Australian after he was running in fourth place with two laps to go.

Tom Vialle and Jo Shimoda the 250 moto victors with the 22-year-old Frenchman also breaking through for his first round win while Justin Cooper split the two Europeans when it came to the overall round podium.

450 Moto One

It was the Team Honda HRC duo of Chase Sexton and Lawrence leading the field into the first turn to start Moto 1, as Sexton stormed to holeshot only to be passed by Lawrence by the time they reached the second turn.

Both riders dropped the hammer to open a gap on the field while Lawrence moved out nearly two seconds ahead of his team-mate.

Behind them, Kawasaki’s Ty Masterpool settled into third ahead of Red Bull KTM’s Aaron Plessinger and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis.

As the lead pair checked out on the field an exciting battle for third unfolded amongst Masterpool, Plessinger and Ferrandis. The Yamaha-mounted Frenchman found himself in an opportunistic position and was able to slip past Plessinger as he pressured Masterpool. Ferrandis then set his sights on Masterpool for third. The privateer racer didn’t flinch and made the former series champion go to work. After a persistent attack Ferrandis finally got the upper hand and took control of third, leaving Masterpool and Plessinger to battle it out for fourth.

Near the halfway point of the moto Sexton had chipped away at the deficit to Lawrence and moved within striking distance of his teammate. However, Lawrence picked up the pace again and built the lead back out to more than four seconds.

Lawrence continued to add to his lead through the remainder of the moto and rode to his 11th straight moto win with ease, crossing the finish line seven seconds ahead of Sexton, who was never pressured en route to second, while Ferrandis finished a distant third. Plessinger was fourth, while Masterpool rounded out the top five.

450 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF450R WE 16 Laps 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +07.003 3 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 450F +53.703 4 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m29.252 5 Ty Masterpool KAW KX450 +1m33.855 6 Jason Anderson KAW KX450 +1m38.691 7 Adam Cianciarulo KAW KX450SR +1m52.829 8 Chris Canning GAS MC450F +2m10.010 9 Jose Butron GAS MC450F +2m18.059 10 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 250F +2m32.548 11 Phillip Nicoletti YAM YZ 450F +2m52.133 12 Gert Krestinov HON CRF450R 15 Laps 13 Jerry Robin YAM YZ 450F +12.053 14 Kyle Chisholm SUZ RMZ 450 +19.550 15 Fredrik Noren SUZ RMZ 450 +26.941 16 Lars van Berkel HON CRF450R +32.094 17 Lorenzo Locurcio GAS MC450F +34.068 18 Luke Renzland HQV FC450 +47.446 19 John Adamson HQV FC450 +51.166 20 Anton Gole HQV FC450 +1m04.689 21 Ricci Randanella KAW KX450 +1m17.060 22 Grant Harlan YAM YZ 450F +1m21.431 23 Romain Pape GAS MC450F +1m23.759 24 Karel Kutsar KTM 450 SX-F +1m39.973 25 Cody Groves GAS MC450F +1m48.229 26 Trevor Schmidt KTM 450 SX-F +1m50.701 27 Sebastian Balbuena YAM YZ 450F +1m52.988 28 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F +1m56.777 29 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +2m00.161 30 Dominique Thury YAM YZ 450F +2m04.845 31 Vincent Luhovey HON CRF450R +2m15.074 32 Bryton Carroll YAM YZ 450F 14 Laps 33 Max Miller KTM 450 SX-F +03.961 34 Dawson Draycott KTM 450 SX-F +32.155 35 Chandler Baker KAW KX450 8 Laps 36 Christopher Prebula KTM 350 SX-F 7 Laps 37 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 6 Laps 38 Brandon Ray HON CRF450R 5 Laps 39 Brandon Scharer KTM 450 SX-F 4 Laps 40 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 DNF

450 Moto Two

The final moto got underway with the Yamaha of Ferrandis leading the field out of the first turn for the holeshot, but he was quickly overcome by Lawrence who proceeded to sprint out to an early lead. Plessinger slotted into third, with Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo and Sexton in tow.

While Lawrence took advantage of the clear track it was Sexton who was making moves as he got around Cianciarulo for fourth and then made quick work of Plessinger to take over third. It didn’t take long for him to close in on Ferrandis for second as the lead trio checked out on the rest of the field. Ten minutes into the moto less than 3.5 seconds separated the top three and that’s when Sexton made his move on Ferrandis to grab second.

Sexton was able to gain a few tenths on Lawrence initially, but the Aussie’s advantage grew over the second half of the moto. The lead surpassed double digits in the closing minutes and grew to nearly 20 seconds before he backed down the pace.

As has been the case for much of the season, Lawrence led every lap of action across both motos and wrapped up another perfect afternoon 14.7 seconds ahead of Sexton, with Ferrandis well back in third.

450 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF450R WE 16 Laps 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +14.711 3 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 450F +52.867 4 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m43.806 5 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 250F +2m01.032 6 Jose Butron GAS MC450F +2m08.214 7 Chris Canning GAS MC450F +2m17.744 8 Adam Cianciarulo KAW KX450SR +2m25.725 9 Grant Harlan YAM YZ 450F +2m27.239 10 Ty Masterpool KAW KX450 +2m46.479 11 Fredrik Noren SUZ RMZ 450 15 Laps 12 Gert Krestinov HON CRF450R +01.396 13 Lorenzo Locurcio GAS MC450F +14.786 14 Jason Anderson KAW KX450 +34.183 15 Lars van Berkel HON CRF450R +47.194 16 Phillip Nicoletti YAM YZ 450F +56.683 17 Kyle Chisholm SUZ RMZ 450 +57.617 18 Karel Kutsar KTM 450 SX-F +1m06.540 19 Romain Pape GAS MC450F +1m11.671 20 Luke Renzland HQV FC450 +1m27.084 21 Sebastian Balbuena YAM YZ 450F +1m54.414 22 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +2m19.260 23 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F +2m58.406 24 John Adamson HQV FC450 14 Laps 25 Dominique Thury YAM YZ 450F +2m03.220 26 Kristopher Corey KTM 450 SX-F +2m13.409 27 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 +2m14.184 28 Bryce Hammond HON CRF450R +2m37.079 29 Matthew Hammer YAM YZ 450F +3m15.304 30 Ricci Randanella KAW KX450 +3m34.891 31 Dawson Draycott KTM 450 SX-F +3m42.060 32 Max Miller KTM 450 SX-F +3m45.817 33 Cody Groves GAS MC450F 13 Laps 34 Jerry Robin YAM YZ 450F 10 Laps 35 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 7 Laps 36 Bryton Carroll YAM YZ 450F 5 Laps 37 Vincent Luhovey HON CRF450R +45.152 38 Trevor Schmidt KTM 450 SX-F 4 Laps 39 Brandon Scharer KTM 450 SX-F 3 Laps 40 Brandon Ray HON CRF450R +30.736

450 Overall

Another 1-1 effort gave Lawrence his sixth consecutive overall win and further extended the record start to his 450 Class career. He now sits tied with both Sexton and Ferrandis as the winningest active riders in the division and has led every lap in five of six rounds this season. Sexton earned an assertive runner-up effort (2-2) for his third podium result in three starts, while Ferrandis rounded out the top three overall in third (3-3) with his fourth podium of the summer.

Lawrence’s lead in the championship standings now sits at 67 points over Ferrandis, while Plessinger, who finished fourth (4-4), is third, 90 points out of the lead.

Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC

“I didn’t enjoy that one bit. That was a brutal track, the most brutal track I’ve ridden. It was just survival out there. My legs are shaking right now and I’m really tired, but that’s 12 wins in a row now which is awesome.”

Chase Sexton, Team Honda HRC

“Speed is not a problem. I just wasn’t flowing halfway through the [second] moto. I need to keep working on getting back to [the level] where I was last year. Just gotta keep climbing the ladder.”

Dylan Ferrandis, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“We’ve been pushing really hard in practice and training [during the week] and it’s paying off. Today was just tough. I did all I could to keep up with Jett [Lawrence] but it was a long moto. We’ll keep working and try to be better next week.”

450 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF450R WE 1 1 50 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE 2 2 44 3 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 450F 3 3 40 4 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE 4 4 36 5 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 250F 10 5 27 6 Jose Butron GAS MC450F 9 6 27 7 Chris Canning GAS MC450F 8 7 27 8 Adam Cianciarulo KAW KX450SR 7 8 27 9 Ty Masterpool KAW KX450 5 10 27 10 Jason Anderson KAW KX450 6 14 22 11 Gert Krestinov HON CRF450R 12 12 18 12 Fredrik Noren SUZ RMZ 450 15 11 16 13 Phillip Nicoletti YAM YZ 450F 11 16 15 14 Grant Harlan YAM YZ 450F 22 9 12 15 Lorenzo Locurcio GAS MC450F 17 13 12 16 Lars van Berkel HON CRF450R 16 15 11 17 Kyle Chisholm SUZ RMZ 450 14 17 11 18 Jerry Robin YAM YZ 450F 13 34 8 19 Luke Renzland HQV FC450 18 20 4 20 Karel Kutsar KTM 450 SX-F 24 18 3 21 Romain Pape GAS MC450F 23 19 2 22 John Adamson HQV FC450 19 24 2 23 Sebastian Balbuena YAM YZ 450F 27 21 0 24 Anton Gole HQV FC450 20 1 25 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F 29 22 0 26 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F 28 23 0 27 Ricci Randanella KAW KX450 21 30 0 28 Dominique Thury YAM YZ 450F 30 25 0 29 Cody Groves GAS MC450F 25 33 0 30 Trevor Schmidt KTM 450 SX-F 26 38 0 31 Dawson Draycott KTM 450 SX-F 34 31 0 32 Max Miller KTM 450 SX-F 33 32 0 33 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 40 27 0 34 Bryton Carroll YAM YZ 450F 32 36 0 35 Vincent Luhovey HON CRF450R 31 37 0 36 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 37 35 0 37 Brandon Scharer KTM 450 SX-F 39 39 0 38 Brandon Ray HON CRF450R 38 40 0 39 Kristopher Corey KTM 450 SX-F 26 0 40 Bryce Hammond HON CRF450R 28 0 41 Matthew Hammer YAM YZ 450F 29 0 42 Chandler Baker KAW KX450 35 0 43 Christopher Prebula KTM 350 SX-F 36 0

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 300 2 Dylan Ferrandis 233 3 Aaron Plessinger 210 4 Adam Cianciarulo 176 5 Cooper Webb 147 6 Ty Masterpool 134 7 Chase Sexton 130 8 Fredrik Noren 124 9 Garrett Marchbanks 118 10 Lorenzo Locurcio 110 11 Jose Butron 98 12 Grant Harlan 90 13 Derek Drake 84 14 Jerry Robin 61 15 Romain Pape 59 16 Jason Anderson 52 17 Kyle Chisholm 52 18 Phillip Nicoletti 47 19 Ken Roczen 36 20 Jeremy Hand 34 21 Ryan Surratt 33 22 Marshal Weltin 32 23 Luca Marsalisi 31 24 Chris Canning 27 25 Jace Kessler 24 26 Brandon Ray 23 27 Lars van Berkel 21 28 Gert Krestinov 18 29 Kaeden Amerine 18 30 Bryce Shelly 16 31 Dante Oliveira 15 32 Chandler Baker 15 33 Max Miller 13 34 Christopher Prebula 12 35 Tyler Stepek 11 36 Brandon Scharer 7 37 RJ Wageman 5 38 Trevor Schmidt 4 39 Jacob Runkles 4 40 Luke Renzland 4 41 Bryce Hammond 3 42 Dominique Thury 3 43 Karel Kutsar 3 44 Cody Groves 3 45 Scott Meshey 3 46 Izaih Clark 2 47 John Adamson 2 48 Anton Gole 1 49 Sebastian Balbuena 1 50 Jeffrey Walker 1 51 Bryton Carroll 1 52 Richard Taylor 1 53 Vincent Luhovey 0

SMX Combined Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Chase Sexton 480 2 Cooper Webb 451 3 Aaron Plessinger 428 4 Adam Cianciarulo 373 5 Ken Roczen 340 6 Eli Tomac 339 7 Jason Anderson 287 8 Jett Lawrence 275 9 Dylan Ferrandis 269 10 Justin Barcia 267 11 Justin Hill 212 12 Dean Wilson 200 13 Fredrik Noren 192 14 Grant Harlan 172 15 Kyle Chisholm 160 16 Shane McElrath 151 17 Christian Craig 150 18 Josh Hill 149 19 Colt Nichols 141 20 Ty Masterpool 123 21 Garrett Marchbanks 102 22 Lorenzo Locurcio 102 23 Kevin Moranz 96 24 Justin Starling 94 25 Benny Bloss 91 26 Joey Savatgy 85 27 Derek Drake 84 28 Jose Butron 83 29 Justin Cooper 76 30 Joshua Cartwright 76 31 Cade Clason 64 32 Jerry Robin 61 33 Romain Pape 57 34 Phillip Nicoletti 42 35 Jeremy Hand 36 36 Ryan Surratt 33 37 Marshal Weltin 32 38 Luca Marsalisi 31 39 Tristan Lane 29 40 Devin Simonson 28 41 Jace Kessler 24 42 Brandon Ray 23 43 Chase Marquier 22 44 Logan Karnow 19 45 Kaeden Amerine 18 46 Max Miller 18 47 Bryce Shelly 16 48 RJ Hampshire 15 49 Anthony Rodriguez 15 50 Dante Oliveira 15 51 Lars van Berkel 15 52 Chandler Baker 15 53 Malcolm Stewart 15 54 Chris Canning 13 55 Christopher Prebula 12 56 John Short 12 57 Marvin Musquin 11 58 Tyler Stepek 11 59 Gert Krestinov 9 60 Michael Hicks 8 61 Hunter Schlosser 8 62 Brandon Scharer 7 63 Cole Seely 7 64 Joan Cros 7 65 RJ Wageman 5 66 Jared Lesher 5 67 Trevor Schmidt 4 68 Jacob Runkles 4 69 Lane Shaw 4 70 Luke Renzland 3 71 Bryce Hammond 3 72 Dominique Thury 3 73 Cody Groves 3 74 Scott Meshey 3 75 John Adamson 2 76 Izaih Clark 2 77 Alex Ray 2 78 Anton Gole 1 79 Jeffrey Walker 1 80 Bryton Carroll 1 81 Sebastian Balbuena 1 82 Richard Taylor 1 83 Vincent Luhovey 0 84 Ricci Randanella 0 85 Ayden Shive 0 86 Ezra Lewis 0 87 Felix Lopez 0 88 Jeremy Smith 0 89 Josh Mosiman 0 90 TJ Albright 0 91 Karel Kutsar 0 92 Mccoy Brough 0 93 Nathen LaPorte 0 94 Gabe Gutierres 0 95 Brandan Leith 0 96 Matthew Burkeen 0 97 Cameron Horner 0 98 Maxwell Sanford 0 99 Judson Wisdom 0 100 Zack Williams 0 101 Noah Willbrandt 0 102 Dawson Draycott 0 103 Ashton Oudman 0 104 Giacomo Redondi 0 105 Ty Freehill 0 106 Dominic DeSimone 0 107 Tyler Ducray 0 108 Cory Carsten 0 109 Billy Ainsworth 0 110 Dakota Kessler 0 111 Lowell Spangler 0 112 Terren O’dell 0 113 Kayden Palmer 0 114 Colby Copp 0 115 Robert Martin 0

250 Moto One

The opening moto started with Yamaha’s Justin Cooper leading the way for the just ahead of Husqvarna’s Jalek Swoll and Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker. Cooper withstood an early pass attempt by Swoll to hold onto the lead the sprint away, while both Swoll and Hammaker were bypassed by a hard-charging Vialle aboard his KTM.

Behind the leaders, the top two riders in the championship, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan and Team Honda HRC mounted point leader Hunter Lawrence, started in eighth and ninth, respectively.

Cooper and Vialle were able to open a gap on the rest of the field and assert themselves at the front of the pack. Cooper comfortably maintained his hold of the top spot, but the Frenchman kept him honest. Meanwhile, Hammaker moved around Swoll into third. Further back, Lawrence made the pass on Deegan and soon broke into the top five while Deegan remained mired in ninth.

At the turn of the moto’s halfway point a three-rider battle emerged for third between Hammaker, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire, and Lawrence. With pressure from behind, Hampshire was aggressive and hounded Hammaker. He successfully squeezed under his Kawasaki rival to take the position, which led to another battle between Hammaker and Lawrence, from which Lawrence prevailed in fourth as Hammaker endured a quick tip over.

The gap between the lead pair was slowly shrinking as the final five minutes of the moto approached but things changed dramatically when Cooper tipped over and gave up the lead to Vialle. The Yamaha rider remounted and continued on without any additional positions lost but faced a near seven-second gap to Vialle when he resumed. Further back, the battle in the championship got more interesting as Deegan was able to claw his way into the top five and started to close in on Lawrence. The Honda rider responded and opened the gap back up until his bike appeared to expire with two laps to go and forced Lawrence to retire.

Back up front Vialle cruised to his first career moto win on U.S. soil and took the checkered flag 17.4 seconds ahead of Cooper, who soldiered home in second, while Hampshire followed in third. Deegan finished fourth following Lawrence’s misfortune as Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Levi Kitchen grabbed fifth.

250 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike laps/Interval 1 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE 16 Laps 2 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +17.410 3 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 RE +23.337 4 Haiden Deegan YAM YZ 250F +30.496 5 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F +33.085 6 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +40.322 7 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 +43.707 8 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +1m28.405 9 Caden Braswell GAS MC250F +1m43.192 10 Talon Hawkins HQV FC250 RE +1m47.061 11 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 RE +1m49.161 12 James DeCotis KTM 250 SX-F +1m55.148 13 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 +1m58.364 14 Jorgen Talviku HQV FC250 +2m05.810 15 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +2m29.794 16 James Harrington YAM YZ 250F 1 Laps 17 Daxton Bennick YAM YZ 250F +04.347 18 Slade Smith KTM 250 SX-F +05.380 19 Lux Turner KTM 250 SX-F +40.749 20 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +47.208 21 Kyle Murdoch KTM 250 SX-F +51.521 22 Josh Toth GAS MC 250 +1:07.097 23 Cody Williams KTM 250 SX-F +1:27.778 24 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 SX-F +2:05.133 25 Hunter Cross KTM 250 SX-F +2:35.414 26 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R 14 Laps 27 Tyson Johnson GAS MC 250 +1m55.888 28 Jack Zarse KTM 250 SX-F +4m32.834 29 Nicholas McDonnell KAW KX 250 +5m08.061 30 Lawrence Fortin III KTM 250 SX-F +5m28.717 31 Travis Mecking HQV FC250 +5m39.853 32 Hunter Stempel HQV FC250 +6m59.166 33 Maxwell Sanford HON CRF250R 13 Laps 34 Gage Stine YAM YZ 250F 10 Laps 35 Hardy Munoz KAW KX 250 6 Laps 36 Andrew Rossi KTM 250 SX-F +6m40.907 37 Matti Jorgensen KTM 250 SX-F 5 Laps 38 Hunter Calle KAW KX 250 +46.258 39 Joseph Tait YAM YZ 250F 4 Laps

250 Moto Two

Vialle picked up where he left off with a stellar start in the final moto followed closely by Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda and his team-mate Hammaker. Cooper started fifth, with Deegan ninth and Lawrence just inside the top 15.

A clear track allowed Vialle to settle into the lead and Shimoda into second, maintaining an advantage of just over a second. Hammaker did the same in third, but Cooper lurked in fourth. A little deeper in the running order Lawrence broke into the top 10 while Deegan went in the opposite direction and fell back behind Lawrence. Back up front, Shimoda appeared to be faster than Vialle but showed patience and waited for his opportunity to arise. Once it did, he pulled the trigger and made the pass stick to take control of the moto with 18 minutes to go.

Behind the leaders Cooper made his move for third after spending half the moto behind Hammaker, moving into a podium spot with relative ease. As the moto wound down Cooper’s forward progression continued. He started to chip away at the deficit to Vialle and soon found himself within striking distance. With just over five minutes to go Cooper was able to make the pass for second and then looked to erase the 3.7 second gap to Shimoda out front. Meanwhile, Vialle was forced to contend with Hampshire from fourth, a battle that put the overall win in the balance.

As time was about to run out on the moto Cooper had closed in on Shimoda to challenge for the lead, but he tucked the front end and went down. That allowed Shimoda to slip away and while he remounted quickly, Cooper resumed right in front of Vialle, with Hampshire right behind.

Shimoda prevailed with his first moto win of the season, finishing four seconds ahead of Cooper, while Vialle kept Hampshire at bay for third. Further back, Lawrence rebounded from his Moto 1 heartbreak to finish eighth, while Deegan settled for 10th after a late tip over.

250 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 15 Laps 2 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +04.079 3 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +04.857 4 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 RE +06.898 5 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 +35.210 6 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +38.221 7 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 RE +38.336 8 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +40.698 9 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F +59.398 10 Haiden Deegan YAM YZ 250F +1m08.918 11 Caden Braswell GAS MC250F +1m34.393 12 Daxton Bennick YAM YZ 250F +1m41.135 13 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 +1m48.388 14 Talon Hawkins HQV FC250 RE +1m51.141 15 Slade Smith KTM 250 SX-F +2m11.569 16 Jorgen Talviku HQV FC250 +2m13.706 17 James DeCotis KTM 250 SX-F +2m26.697 18 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +2m29.345 19 Matti Jorgensen KTM 250 SX-F +2m39.440 20 Tyson Johnson GAS MC 250 14 Laps 21 Josh Toth GAS MC 250 +18.006 22 James Harrington YAM YZ 250F +27.775 23 Hardy Munoz KAW KX 250 +38.515 24 Joseph Tait YAM YZ 250F +44.010 25 Cody Williams KTM 250 SX-F +1m13.514 26 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 SX-F +1m19.198 27 Kyle Murdoch KTM 250 SX-F +1m26.420 28 Maxwell Sanford HON CRF250R +2m27.185 29 Lawrence Fortin III KTM 250 SX-F +2m27.862 30 Jack Zarse KTM 250 SX-F +2m29.870 31 Gage Stine YAM YZ 250F 13 Laps 32 Travis Mecking HQV FC250 +21.109 33 Pawel Maslak HON CRF250R +49.311 34 Leo Tucker KTM 250 SX-F +55.052 35 Hunter Stempel HQV FC250 +1m21.650 36 Hunter Cross KTM 250 SX-F +2m01.014 37 Andrew Rossi KTM 250 SX-F +2m34.910 38 Lux Turner KTM 250 SX-F 10 Laps 39 Hunter Calle KAW KX 250 9 Laps 40 Nicholas McDonnell KAW KX 250 DNF

250 Overall

Vialle’s consistent 1-3 moto finishes were enough to land him atop the overall podium for the first time in the States in just his sixth Pro Motocross start and makes it back-to-back first-time winners this season. He’s the latest World Champion to make the full-time move to America and achieve success, following in the footsteps of the likes of fellow Frenchman Marvin Musquin and German Ken Roczen. Vialle is the 91st different winner in 250 Class history.

Cooper narrowly missed out on his first win of the year in second (2-2), while Shimoda’s second moto victory vaulted him to his first overall podium result of the season in third (6-1).

With the mixed fortunes of Lawrence and Deegan the championship standings saw a dramatic shakeup with five rounds remaining. Deegan’s sixth-place finish (4-10) was enough to put him atop the 250 Class standings for the first time, where he now holds a five-point lead over Lawrence, who finished 13th (26-8). Hampshire’s fourth place finish (3-4) moved him to within 13 points of the lead in third.

Tom Vialle – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

“It was a tough one today. I’ve been trying so hard [all season]. I felt really comfortable today and we were able to get the win. It took some time to get here [on top of the podium] but I’m just so happy we were able to achieve this. It’s been so much fun.”

Justin Cooper – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“I’m pretty wasted right now. I’m very tired. I gave it everything. I had to. I was riding a bit over my head [in Moto 2] and pushed it a little too hard [to catch Shimoda]. The way this track is, it’ll bite you quick. We’ll keep pushing and got good points, so an awesome day for us.”

Jo Shimoda – Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki

“I’m not really sure what was different today. For sure a better start [in Moto 2]. All year I’ve been struggling but today it finally worked out. I’m just so happy to finally get on the podium.”

250 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE 1 3 45 2 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F 2 2 44 3 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 6 1 40 4 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 RE 3 4 38 5 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 7 5 30 6 Haiden Deegan YAM YZ 250F 4 10 29 7 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE 8 6 28 8 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F 5 9 28 9 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 RE 11 7 24 10 Caden Braswell GAS MC250F 9 11 22 11 Talon Hawkins HQV FC250 RE 10 14 18 12 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 13 13 16 13 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R 26 8 13 14 Daxton Bennick YAM YZ 250F 17 12 13 15 James DeCotis KTM 250 SX-F 12 17 13 16 Jorgen Talviku HQV FC250 14 16 12 17 Slade Smith KTM 250 SX-F 18 15 9 18 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 15 18 9 19 James Harrington YAM YZ 250F 16 22 5 20 Matti Jorgensen KTM 250 SX-F 37 19 2 21 Lux Turner KTM 250 SX-F 19 38 2 22 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F 20 1 23 Tyson Johnson GAS MC 250 27 20 1 24 Josh Toth GAS MC 250 22 21 0 25 Cody Williams KTM 250 SX-F 23 25 0 26 Kyle Murdoch KTM 250 SX-F 21 27 0 27 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 SX-F 24 26 0 28 Hardy Munoz KAW KX 250 35 23 0 29 Jack Zarse KTM 250 SX-F 28 30 0 30 Lawrence Fortin III KTM 250 SX-F 30 29 0 31 Maxwell Sanford HON CRF250R 33 28 0 32 Hunter Cross KTM 250 SX-F 25 36 0 33 Joseph Tait YAM YZ 250F 39 24 0 34 Travis Mecking HQV FC250 31 32 0 35 Gage Stine YAM YZ 250F 34 31 0 36 Hunter Stempel HQV FC250 32 35 0 37 Nicholas McDonnell KAW KX 250 29 40 0 38 Andrew Rossi KTM 250 SX-F 36 37 0 39 Hunter Calle KAW KX 250 38 39 0 40 Pawel Maslak HON CRF250R 33 0 41 Leo Tucker KTM 250 SX-F 34 0 42 Conor Sheridan KTM 250 SX-F 40 0

250 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Haiden Deegan 218 2 Hunter Lawrence 213 3 RJ Hampshire 205 4 Jo Shimoda 198 5 Justin Cooper 196 6 Levi Kitchen 182 7 Tom Vialle 179 8 Maximus Vohland 165 9 Ryder DiFrancesco 122 10 Jalek Swoll 110 11 Chance Hymas 92 12 Caden Braswell 80 13 Jordon Smith 75 14 Talon Hawkins 70 15 Dilan Schwartz 65 16 Seth Hammaker 57 17 Guillem Farres 57 18 Carson Mumford 41 19 Daxton Bennick 36 20 Jett Reynolds 29 21 Derek Kelley 29 22 Slade Smith 26 23 Preston Kilroy 25 24 Michael Mosiman 20 25 Mitchell Harrison 19 26 Jeremy Martin 15 27 Garrett Marchbanks 15 28 Chase Yentzer 15 29 James DeCotis 13 30 Jorgen Talviku 12 31 Tyson Johnson 11 32 Ty Masterpool 7 33 Matti Jorgensen 7 34 Lux Turner 7 35 Hardy Munoz 6 36 James Harrington 5 37 Maxwell Sanford 5 38 Joshua Varize 4 39 Joel Rizzi 3 40 Marcus Phelps 2 41 Kai Aiello 2 42 Jack Rogers 1 43 Mitchell Zaremba 1 44 Josh Toth 0 45 Kyle Murdoch 0 46 Gavin Brough 0 47 Cory Carsten 0 48 Ethan Lane 0 49 Hunter Cross 0 50 Bryson Raymond 0 51 Blaze Cremaldi 0 52 Cody Williams 0 53 Austin Black 0

SMX Combined Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Hunter Lawrence 437 2 RJ Hampshire 391 3 Haiden Deegan 386 4 Levi Kitchen 338 5 Tom Vialle 298 6 Maximus Vohland 286 7 Jo Shimoda 273 8 Jordon Smith 234 9 Jett Lawrence 223 10 Justin Cooper 196 11 Max Anstie 181 12 Chance Hymas 152 13 Enzo Lopes 149 14 Jeremy Martin 147 15 Talon Hawkins 143 16 Chris Blose 133 17 Caden Braswell 132 18 Mitchell Oldenburg 131 19 Ryder DiFrancesco 122 20 Nate Thrasher 120 21 Cullin Park 117 22 Derek Kelley 116 23 Dilan Schwartz 116 24 Carson Mumford 113 25 Jalek Swoll 110 26 Cameron Mcadoo 101 27 Pierce Brown 98 28 Coty Schock 89 29 Cole Thompson 87 30 Henry Miller 86 31 Jace Owen 81 32 Robbie Wageman 78 33 Michael Mosiman 71 34 Mitchell Harrison 63 35 Jeremy Hand 62 36 Seth Hammaker 57 37 Guillem Farres 57 38 Michael Hicks 57 39 Stilez Robertson 55 40 Hunter Yoder 55 41 Derek Drake 52 42 Dylan Walsh 49 43 Phillip Nicoletti 44 44 Luke Neese 44 45 Marshal Weltin 42 46 Anthony Rodriguez 40 47 Hardy Munoz 38 48 Joshua Varize 37 49 Daxton Bennick 36 50 Jett Reynolds 29 51 Brock Papi 29 52 A J Catanzaro 28 53 Slade Smith 26 54 Preston Kilroy 25 55 Max Miller 19 56 Austin Politelli 19 57 Jerry Robin 19 58 Josiah Natzke 17 59 Maxwell Sanford 17 60 Garrett Marchbanks 15 61 Chase Yentzer 15 62 Gage Linville 14 63 Brandon Scharer 14 64 James DeCotis 13 65 Hunter Schlosser 13 66 Jorgen Talviku 12 67 Dominique Thury 12 68 Devin Simonson 12 69 Jack Chambers 12 70 Tyson Johnson 11 71 Geran Stapleton 11 72 Kaeden Amerine 11 73 Lane Allison 10 74 Ty Masterpool 7 75 Matti Jorgensen 7 76 Lux Turner 7 77 Luca Marsalisi 6 78 Wilson Todd 6 79 TJ Albright 6 80 James Harrington 5 81 Julien Benek 4 82 Hunter Cross 4 83 Brandon Ray 4 84 Matt Moss 4 85 Joel Rizzi 3 86 Lance Kobusch 3 87 Dylan Woodcock 3 88 Garrett Hoffman 3 89 Marcus Phelps 2 90 Kai Aiello 2 91 Jace Kessler 2 92 Luke Kalaitzian 2 93 Jack Rogers 1 94 Mitchell Zaremba 1 95 Austin Forkner 1 96 Josh Toth 0 97 Kyle Murdoch 0 98 Gavin Brough 0 99 Cory Carsten 0 100 Ethan Lane 0 101 Bryson Raymond 0 102 Blaze Cremaldi 0 103 Cody Williams 0 104 Austin Black 0 105 Joseph Tait 0 106 Brad West 0 107 Peyton Jackson 0 108 Tre Fierro 0 109 Carter Dubach 0 110 Gerhard Matamoros 0 111 Gage Stine 0 112 Colton Eigenmann 0 113 Steve Roman 0 114 Rody Schroyer 0 115 Evan Haimowitz 0 116 Chandler Baker 0 117 Brantley Schnell 0 118 Jack Zarse 0 119 Lawrence Fortin III 0 120 Konnor Visger 0 121 Nicholas McDonnell 0 122 Charles Tolleson 0 123 Tyler Evans 0 124 Tyler Stepek 0 125 Bailey Kroone 0 126 Travis Mecking 0 127 Ashton Bloxom 0 128 Brett Greenley 0 129 Bronson McClure 0 130 Gerald Lorenz III 0 131 Ian Kearon 0 132 Aidan Dickens 0 133 Nicholas Inman 0 134 Hunter Stempel 0 135 Jason Fichera 0 136 Pawel Maslak 0 137 Cole Jones 0 138 Leo Tucker 0 139 Jaret Finch 0 140 Jason Neidigh 0 141 Cameron Skaalerud 0 142 Ethan Day 0 143 Skyler Leaf 0 144 Jordan Jarvis 0 145 Andrew Rossi 0 146 William Crete 0 147 Tyler Conner 0 148 Hunter Calle 0 149 Conor Sheridan 0

