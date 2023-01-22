2023 AMA Supercross Championship
Round Two – Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego
250 Main
Three Aussies qualified for the 250 Main after Jett Lawrence won his Heat and countrymen Wilson Todd and Geran Stapleton finished sixth and ninth respectively in their Heat race to gain promotion through to the Main.
Jett Lawrence wrapped up his ninth 250 SX class victory in San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium after scoring the holeshot and then streaking away from the field to control the race.
Perfect 26-point scores from the opening two rounds sees the defending champ leave San Diego with a six-point buffer over RJ Hampshire.
Early on in the 250 Main Jett was chased by the Yamaha duo of Phil Nicoletti and Enzo Lopes but both Yamaha men were eventually overhauled by Cameron McAdoo and RJ Hampshire.
With ten-minutes left on the shot clock McAdoo had started closing on Jett Lawrence but as soon as the Aussie teenager saw that on his pit-board he wicked it up again to stretch away.
RJ Hampshire then hunted down McAdoo in the closing minutes and stole second place with two laps remaining. Hampshire had the speed to pull away from McAdoo and retain second place all the way to the flag while McAdoo rounded out the podium ahead of Enzo Lopes and Pierce Brown.
Wilson Todd got taken out in a turn one melee but picked himself up and raced to a 17th place finish and six championship points. Geran Stapleton followed his countryman home in 18th to bag five-points.
250 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|19 Laps
|2
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|+03.613
|3
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki KX250
|+04.871
|4
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+28.969
|5
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+34.393
|6
|Stilez Robertson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+36.086
|7
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda CRF250R
|+43.232
|8
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+45.329
|9
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+47.205
|10
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|18 Laps
|11
|Dylan Walsh
|Kawasaki KX250
|+08.896
|12
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+09.695
|13
|Robbie Wageman
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+11.424
|14
|Hunter Yoder
|Kawasaki KX250
|+16.964
|15
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Honda CRF250R
|+34.267
|16
|Dominique Thury
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+40.290
|17
|Wilson Todd
|Honda CRF250R
|+44.501
|18
|Geran Stapleton
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+47.870
|19
|Dilan Schwartz
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|17 Laps
|20
|Dylan Woodcock
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+07.556
|21
|Levi Kitchen
|Yamaha YZ250F
|DNS
|22
|Mitchell Harrison
|GASGAS MC 250F
|DNS
250 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Zephyrhills, FL
|52
|2
|Rj Hampshire
|Minneola, FL
|46
|3
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Sioux City, IA
|42
|4
|Enzo Lopes
|Chesterfield, SC
|36
|5
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Godley, TX
|35
|6
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|31
|7
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Bethel, NY
|30
|8
|Derek Kelley
|Riverside, CA
|27
|9
|Dylan Walsh
|Wildomar, CA
|24
|10
|Cole Thompson
|Brigden, ON
|23
|11
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|18
|12
|Max Vohland
|Granite Bay, CA
|18
|13
|Levi Kitchen
|Havana, FL
|18
|14
|Robbie Wageman
|Newhall, CA
|18
|15
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Tallahassee, FL
|17
|16
|Hunter Yoder
|Menifee, CA
|15
|17
|Derek Drake
|Lake Elsinore, CA
|11
|18
|Joshua Varize
|Perris, CA
|11
|19
|Maxwell Sanford
|Pasadena, MD
|7
|20
|Dominique Thury
|Schneeberg, GER
|7
|21
|Dilan Schwartz
|Alpine, CA
|7
|22
|Wilson Todd
|Barrine, QLD
|6
|23
|Geran Stapleton
|Clyde North, VIC
|5
|24
|Jerry Robin
|Hamel, MN
|5
|25
|Hunter Cross
|Discovery Bay, CA
|4
|26
|Dylan Woodcock
|Rayleigh, ENG
|3
|27
|Hunter Schlosser
|El Paso, TX
|2
|28
|Austin Forkner
|Nevada, MO
|1
|29
|Mitchell Harrison
|Leesburg, FL
|1
250 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|8 Laps
|2
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+02.483
|3
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Honda CRF250R
|+08.149
|4
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+08.717
|5
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki KX250
|+08.734
|6
|Wilson Todd
|Honda CRF250R
|+10.186
|7
|Dylan Walsh
|Kawasaki KX250
|+13.413
|8
|Dominique Thury
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+14.632
|9
|Geran Stapleton
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+16.823
|10
|Kaeden Amerine
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+19.702
|11
|Jerry Robin
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+21.342
|12
|Devin Harriman
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+22.164
|13
|Max Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+23.071
|14
|Maxwell Sanford
|Honda CRF250R
|+24.947
|15
|Chris Howell
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+25.701
|16
|Julien Benek
|Kawasaki KX250
|+26.351
|17
|Luke Kalaitzian
|Honda CRF250R
|+31.007
|18
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+33.706
|19
|Colby Copp
|GASGAS MC 250F
|2 Laps
|20
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|DNS
250 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|9 Laps
|2
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+05.343
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+05.728
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda CRF250R
|+15.706
|5
|Stilez Robertson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+17.206
|6
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+19.891
|7
|Robbie Wageman
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+21.781
|8
|Dilan Schwartz
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+24.269
|9
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+25.403
|10
|Hunter Yoder
|Kawasaki KX250
|+29.548
|11
|Ty Masterpool
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+31.934
|12
|Austin Politelli
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+38.577
|13
|Dylan Woodcock
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+44.446
|14
|Hunter Cross
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+49.593
|15
|RJ Wageman
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+53.360
|16
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|8 Laps
|17
|Hugo Manzato
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+11.585
|18
|Joshua Greco
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+13.176
|19
|Brandon Ray
|Honda CRF250R
|6 Laps
|20
|Mitchell Harrison
|GASGAS MC 250F
|2 Laps
250 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Hunter Yoder
|Kawasaki KX250
|7 Laps
|2
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+03.095
|3
|Mitchell Harrison
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+04.270
|4
|Dylan Woodcock
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+05.135
|5
|Jerry Robin
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+05.689
|6
|Ty Masterpool
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+07.422
|7
|Brandon Ray
|Honda CRF250R
|+11.378
|8
|Max Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+12.796
|9
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+15.224
|10
|Devin Harriman
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+15.904
|11
|Austin Politelli
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+16.657
|12
|Kaeden Amerine
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+18.553
|13
|RJ Wageman
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+21.600
|14
|Maxwell Sanford
|Honda CRF250R
|+26.150
|15
|Joshua Greco
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+29.127
|16
|Hugo Manzato
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+30.305
|17
|Luke Kalaitzian
|Honda CRF250R
|+43.394
|18
|Chris Howell
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+48.292
|19
|Hunter Cross
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+49.683
|20
|Julien Benek
|Kawasaki KX250
|4 Laps
|21
|Colby Copp
|GASGAS MC 250F
|DNS
|22
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|DNS
250 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|50.099
|2
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|50.361
|3
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS MC 250F
|51.085
|4
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha YZ250F
|51.191
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Yamaha YZ250F
|51.487
|6
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki KX250
|51.732
|7
|Stilez Robertson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|51.898
|8
|Max Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|51.915
|9
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|52.121
|10
|Wilson Todd
|Honda CRF250R
|52.122
|11
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda CRF250R
|52.198
|12
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|52.288
|13
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha YZ250F
|52.816
|14
|Dylan Walsh
|Kawasaki KX250
|52.885
|15
|Dilan Schwartz
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|53.088
|16
|Dominique Thury
|Yamaha YZ250F
|53.356
|17
|Mitchell Harrison
|GASGAS MC 250F
|53.389
|18
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Honda CRF250R
|53.493
|19
|Ty Masterpool
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|53.515
|20
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|53.517
|21
|Robbie Wageman
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|53.597
|22
|Jerry Robin
|GASGAS MC 250F
|53.724
|23
|Austin Politelli
|GASGAS MC 250F
|53.839
|24
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|54.059
|25
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|54.179
|26
|Chris Howell
|Yamaha YZ250F
|54.285
|27
|Hunter Yoder
|Kawasaki KX250
|54.375
|28
|Julien Benek
|Kawasaki KX250
|54.389
|29
|RJ Wageman
|Yamaha YZ250F
|54.464
|30
|Luke Kalaitzian
|Honda CRF250R
|54.494
|31
|Joshua Greco
|GASGAS MC 250F
|54.705
|32
|Kaeden Amerine
|KTM 250 SX-F
|54.727
|33
|Brandon Ray
|Honda CRF250R
|54.751
|34
|Devin Harriman
|KTM 250 SX-F
|54.946
|35
|Hunter Cross
|KTM 250 SX-F
|54.956
|36
|Maxwell Sanford
|Honda CRF250R
|55.073
|37
|Dylan Woodcock
|GASGAS MC 250F
|55.123
|38
|Geran Stapleton
|GASGAS MC 250F
|55.328
|39
|Hugo Manzato
|KTM 250 SX-F
|55.346
|40
|Colby Copp
|GASGAS MC 250F
|55.375
|Top 40 Riders Qualify
|41
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki KX250
|55.490
|42
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 250 SX-F
|55.606
|43
|Chance Blackburn
|Yamaha YZ250F
|55.666
|44
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha YZ250F
|55.667
|45
|Kayden Palmer
|Honda CRF250R
|56.577
|46
|Tre Fierro
|Kawasaki KX250
|57.021
|47
|Parker Eales
|KTM 250 SX-F
|57.265
|48
|Nicholas Nisbet
|Honda CRF250R
|57.465
|49
|Chad Saultz
|KTM 250 SX-F
|58.298
|50
|Ty Freehill
|Yamaha YZ250F
|58.375
|51
|Addison Emory
|Yamaha YZ250F
|58.653
450 Main
Eli Tomac normally takes a little time to warm-up at the start of a season but he came out firing at A1 to win the opening round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship for the first time in his career.
Tomac backed that up in San Diego for his 46th 450 Supercross victory. The defending champ’s fastest lap of the race was almost a full-second quicker than any of his competitors.
Adam Cianciarulo and Colt Nichols led the field away on the opening lap ahead of Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac. Nichols then dropped a number of positions over the opening lap as Cianciarulo led Webb, Tomac and Anderson.
Cooper Webb snuck past Cianicarulo for the lead three-minutes into the Main but Tomac then charged past both of them over the next lap to move into the lead.
From thereon in it was Tomac leading from Webb throughout the remainder of the race and the pair finished in that order. The gap between them ebbed and flowed but Tomac looked in control throughout.
Further back Justin Barcia worked his way through the field, picking off Ferrandis, then Roczen and Cianciarulo to move up to fourth place. Ken Roczen came back at Barcia though and the pair swapped positions a number of times but Barcia managed to hold on for that final step on the rostrum.
Chase Sexton had to go through the LCQ after crashing early in his Heat race. Aaron Plessinger could not avoid the stricken Sexton in time and his impact with the #23 CRF450F left Sexton unable to continue due to damage to his machine. Sexton then won the LCQ and worked his way up to fifth in the Main to score 18-points which keeps him firmly in championship contention. Sexton also carded the second fastest lap of the race to underline his potential.
Jason Anderson had been in a strong third place until a fall early on in the second half of the Main saw him drift back down the order. The Kawasaki man finished seventh at the flag behind Dylan Ferrandis, but ahead of team-mate Adam Cianciarulo.
An early fall for Malcolm Stewart, followed by another fall eight-minutes into the Main, left Mookie with plenty of work to do. The 30-year-old eventually crossed the line in 15th to bag eight-points.
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|25 Laps
|2
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+01.148
|3
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+10.251
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+10.837
|5
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|+12.851
|6
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+20.433
|7
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+22.308
|8
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+23.627
|9
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+25.136
|10
|Joey Savatgy
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+25.138
|11
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|24 Laps
|12
|Colt Nichols
|Honda CRF450R
|+03.090
|13
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+06.688
|14
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|+15.506
|15
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|+21.931
|16
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+44.643
|17
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|23 Laps
|18
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|+00.867
|19
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+08.829
|20
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+16.816
|21
|Alex Ray
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+22.546
|22
|John Short
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+46.079
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|52
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|46
|3
|Chase Sexton
|Clermont, FL
|39
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Clermont, FL
|37
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Tallahassee, FL
|36
|6
|Justin Barcia
|Greenville, FL
|33
|7
|Jason Anderson
|Rio Rancho, NM
|32
|8
|Adam Cianciarulo
|New Smyrna Beach, FL
|29
|9
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|29
|10
|Colt Nichols
|Murrieta, CA
|28
|11
|Joey Savatgy
|Clermont, FL
|26
|12
|Christian Craig
|Clermont, FL
|22
|13
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|18
|14
|Dean Wilson
|Menifee, CA
|18
|15
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|15
|16
|Marvin Musquin
|Corona, CA
|11
|17
|Shane McElrath
|Oakland, FL
|7
|18
|Justin Starling
|Riverview, FL
|7
|19
|Grant Harlan
|Decatur, TX
|6
|20
|Kyle Chisholm
|Valrico, FL
|6
|21
|Fredrik Noren
|Indian Trail, NC
|6
|22
|Josh Hill
|Huntersville, NC
|5
|23
|Joshua Cartwright
|Fort Worth, TX
|5
|24
|Kevin Moranz
|Topeka, KS
|3
|25
|Alex Ray
|Milan, TN
|2
|26
|John Short
|Pilot Point, TX
|2
450 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|9 Laps
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+02.579
|3
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+08.910
|4
|Colt Nichols
|Honda CRF450R
|+16.447
|5
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|+17.975
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+32.717
|7
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|+38.356
|8
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+40.535
|9
|Alex Ray
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+42.186
|10
|Tristan Lane
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+44.770
|11
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+46.681
|12
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+49.956
|13
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+55.327
|14
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|8 Laps
|15
|Brandon Scharer
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+04.995
|16
|Gared Steinke
|Husqvarna TC 250
|+10.613
|17
|Logan Leitzel
|Kawasaki KX450
|+12.774
|18
|Alexander Nagy
|Honda CRF450R
|+19.664
|19
|Bryson Gardner
|Honda CRF450R
|DNF
|20
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|DNS
450 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|9 Laps
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+01.352
|3
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+01.553
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+02.994
|5
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+03.642
|6
|Joey Savatgy
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+05.608
|7
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+14.961
|8
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|+20.539
|9
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+25.393
|10
|John Short
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+28.243
|11
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+32.643
|12
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+37.905
|13
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|+39.559
|14
|Jared Lesher
|Yamaha YZ250
|+42.007
|15
|Mason Kerr
|Honda CRF450R
|+48.221
|16
|Chase Marquier
|Kawasaki KX450
|+49.610
|17
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|+54.979
|18
|Bobby Piazza
|Yamaha YZ450F
|8 Laps
|19
|Ludovic Macler
|Kawasaki KX450
|7 Laps
|20
|Henry Miller
|Honda CRF250R
|DNS
450 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|7 Laps
|2
|John Short
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+12.593
|3
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+13.122
|4
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+13.669
|5
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+14.816
|6
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+20.541
|7
|Tristan Lane
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+22.353
|8
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+27.763
|9
|Bryson Gardner
|Honda CRF450R
|+32.114
|10
|Ludovic Macler
|Kawasaki KX450
|+32.900
|11
|Chase Marquier
|Kawasaki KX450
|+33.789
|12
|Mason Kerr
|Honda CRF450R
|+35.271
|13
|Gared Steinke
|Husqvarna TC 250
|+35.281
|14
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|+38.509
|15
|Brandon Scharer
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+38.996
|16
|Logan Leitzel
|Kawasaki KX450
|+42.957
|17
|Jared Lesher
|Yamaha YZ250
|+43.182
|18
|Alexander Nagy
|Honda CRF450R
|+45.257
|19
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|+50.824
|20
|Bobby Piazza
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+57.184
|21
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|6 Laps
|22
|Henry Miller
|Honda CRF250R
|DNS
450 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|50.008
|2
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|50.108
|3
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|50.118
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|50.473
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha YZ450F
|50.544
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|50.587
|7
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|50.821
|8
|Colt Nichols
|Honda CRF450R
|50.952
|9
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|51.079
|10
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|51.206
|11
|Joey Savatgy
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|51.248
|12
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|51.417
|13
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|51.844
|14
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|51.963
|15
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|52.180
|16
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|52.861
|17
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|53.022
|18
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|53.032
|19
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|53.048
|20
|Brandon Scharer
|KTM 450 SX-F
|53.310
|21
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|53.765
|22
|Alex Ray
|Yamaha YZ450F
|53.932
|23
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|54.059
|24
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|54.100
|25
|John Short
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|54.153
|26
|Tristan Lane
|GASGAS MC 450F
|54.320
|27
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|54.370
|28
|Bryson Gardner
|Honda CRF450R
|54.479
|29
|Jared Lesher
|Yamaha YZ250
|54.484
|30
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|54.524
|31
|Chase Marquier
|Kawasaki KX450
|54.635
|32
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|54.763
|33
|Ludovic Macler
|Kawasaki KX450
|54.820
|34
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|54.912
|35
|Henry Miller
|Honda CRF250R
|54.942
|36
|Gared Steinke
|Husqvarna TC 250
|55.148
|37
|Mason Kerr
|Honda CRF450R
|55.325
|38
|Alexander Nagy
|Honda CRF450R
|55.602
|39
|Bobby Piazza
|Yamaha YZ450F
|55.697
|40
|Logan Leitzel
|Kawasaki KX450
|55.741
|Top 40 Riders Qualify
|41
|Lane Shaw
|GASGAS MC 450F
|55.769
|42
|Deven Raper
|Kawasaki KX450
|56.096
|43
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|Kawasaki KX450
|56.171
|44
|Theodore Pauli
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|56.259
|45
|Logan Boye
|GASGAS MC 350F
|56.900
|46
|Curren Thurman
|GASGAS MC 450F
|56.943
|47
|Richard Taylor
|Kawasaki KX450
|56.972
|48
|Austin Cozadd
|Kawasaki KX450
|57.371
|49
|Brandon Marley
|KTM 450 SX-F
|57.750
|50
|Blake Ashley
|KTM 350 SX-F
|58.909
|51
|Doug Manhire
|Kawasaki KX450
|1m13.821