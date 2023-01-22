2023 AMA Supercross Championship

Round Two – Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego

250 Main

Three Aussies qualified for the 250 Main after Jett Lawrence won his Heat and countrymen Wilson Todd and Geran Stapleton finished sixth and ninth respectively in their Heat race to gain promotion through to the Main.

Jett Lawrence wrapped up his ninth 250 SX class victory in San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium after scoring the holeshot and then streaking away from the field to control the race.

Perfect 26-point scores from the opening two rounds sees the defending champ leave San Diego with a six-point buffer over RJ Hampshire.

Early on in the 250 Main Jett was chased by the Yamaha duo of Phil Nicoletti and Enzo Lopes but both Yamaha men were eventually overhauled by Cameron McAdoo and RJ Hampshire.

With ten-minutes left on the shot clock McAdoo had started closing on Jett Lawrence but as soon as the Aussie teenager saw that on his pit-board he wicked it up again to stretch away.

RJ Hampshire then hunted down McAdoo in the closing minutes and stole second place with two laps remaining. Hampshire had the speed to pull away from McAdoo and retain second place all the way to the flag while McAdoo rounded out the podium ahead of Enzo Lopes and Pierce Brown.

Wilson Todd got taken out in a turn one melee but picked himself up and raced to a 17th place finish and six championship points. Geran Stapleton followed his countryman home in 18th to bag five-points.

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R 19 Laps 2 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 RE +03.613 3 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki KX250 +04.871 4 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F +28.969 5 Pierce Brown GASGAS MC 250F +34.393 6 Stilez Robertson Yamaha YZ250F +36.086 7 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +43.232 8 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F +45.329 9 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +47.205 10 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F 18 Laps 11 Dylan Walsh Kawasaki KX250 +08.896 12 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +09.695 13 Robbie Wageman Suzuki RM-Z250 +11.424 14 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 +16.964 15 Anthony Rodriguez Honda CRF250R +34.267 16 Dominique Thury Yamaha YZ250F +40.290 17 Wilson Todd Honda CRF250R +44.501 18 Geran Stapleton GASGAS MC 250F +47.870 19 Dilan Schwartz Suzuki RM-Z250 17 Laps 20 Dylan Woodcock GASGAS MC 250F +07.556 21 Levi Kitchen Yamaha YZ250F DNS 22 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS MC 250F DNS

250 Championship Points

Pos Rider Hometown Points 1 Jett Lawrence Zephyrhills, FL 52 2 Rj Hampshire Minneola, FL 46 3 Cameron Mcadoo Sioux City, IA 42 4 Enzo Lopes Chesterfield, SC 36 5 Mitchell Oldenburg Godley, TX 35 6 Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA 31 7 Phillip Nicoletti Bethel, NY 30 8 Derek Kelley Riverside, CA 27 9 Dylan Walsh Wildomar, CA 24 10 Cole Thompson Brigden, ON 23 11 Pierce Brown Sandy, UT 18 12 Max Vohland Granite Bay, CA 18 13 Levi Kitchen Havana, FL 18 14 Robbie Wageman Newhall, CA 18 15 Anthony Rodriguez Tallahassee, FL 17 16 Hunter Yoder Menifee, CA 15 17 Derek Drake Lake Elsinore, CA 11 18 Joshua Varize Perris, CA 11 19 Maxwell Sanford Pasadena, MD 7 20 Dominique Thury Schneeberg, GER 7 21 Dilan Schwartz Alpine, CA 7 22 Wilson Todd Barrine, QLD 6 23 Geran Stapleton Clyde North, VIC 5 24 Jerry Robin Hamel, MN 5 25 Hunter Cross Discovery Bay, CA 4 26 Dylan Woodcock Rayleigh, ENG 3 27 Hunter Schlosser El Paso, TX 2 28 Austin Forkner Nevada, MO 1 29 Mitchell Harrison Leesburg, FL 1

250 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 RE 8 Laps 2 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F +02.483 3 Anthony Rodriguez Honda CRF250R +08.149 4 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +08.717 5 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki KX250 +08.734 6 Wilson Todd Honda CRF250R +10.186 7 Dylan Walsh Kawasaki KX250 +13.413 8 Dominique Thury Yamaha YZ250F +14.632 9 Geran Stapleton GASGAS MC 250F +16.823 10 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F +19.702 11 Jerry Robin GASGAS MC 250F +21.342 12 Devin Harriman KTM 250 SX-F +22.164 13 Max Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +23.071 14 Maxwell Sanford Honda CRF250R +24.947 15 Chris Howell Yamaha YZ250F +25.701 16 Julien Benek Kawasaki KX250 +26.351 17 Luke Kalaitzian Honda CRF250R +31.007 18 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +33.706 19 Colby Copp GASGAS MC 250F 2 Laps 20 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z250 DNS

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R 9 Laps 2 Pierce Brown GASGAS MC 250F +05.343 3 Levi Kitchen Yamaha YZ250F +05.728 4 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +15.706 5 Stilez Robertson Yamaha YZ250F +17.206 6 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F +19.891 7 Robbie Wageman Suzuki RM-Z250 +21.781 8 Dilan Schwartz Suzuki RM-Z250 +24.269 9 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +25.403 10 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 +29.548 11 Ty Masterpool Suzuki RM-Z250 +31.934 12 Austin Politelli GASGAS MC 250F +38.577 13 Dylan Woodcock GASGAS MC 250F +44.446 14 Hunter Cross KTM 250 SX-F +49.593 15 RJ Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +53.360 16 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F 8 Laps 17 Hugo Manzato KTM 250 SX-F +11.585 18 Joshua Greco GASGAS MC 250F +13.176 19 Brandon Ray Honda CRF250R 6 Laps 20 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS MC 250F 2 Laps

250 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 7 Laps 2 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +03.095 3 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS MC 250F +04.270 4 Dylan Woodcock GASGAS MC 250F +05.135 5 Jerry Robin GASGAS MC 250F +05.689 6 Ty Masterpool Suzuki RM-Z250 +07.422 7 Brandon Ray Honda CRF250R +11.378 8 Max Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +12.796 9 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F +15.224 10 Devin Harriman KTM 250 SX-F +15.904 11 Austin Politelli GASGAS MC 250F +16.657 12 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F +18.553 13 RJ Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +21.600 14 Maxwell Sanford Honda CRF250R +26.150 15 Joshua Greco GASGAS MC 250F +29.127 16 Hugo Manzato KTM 250 SX-F +30.305 17 Luke Kalaitzian Honda CRF250R +43.394 18 Chris Howell Yamaha YZ250F +48.292 19 Hunter Cross KTM 250 SX-F +49.683 20 Julien Benek Kawasaki KX250 4 Laps 21 Colby Copp GASGAS MC 250F DNS 22 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z250 DNS

250 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R 50.099 2 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 RE 50.361 3 Pierce Brown GASGAS MC 250F 51.085 4 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F 51.191 5 Levi Kitchen Yamaha YZ250F 51.487 6 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki KX250 51.732 7 Stilez Robertson Yamaha YZ250F 51.898 8 Max Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE 51.915 9 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F 52.121 10 Wilson Todd Honda CRF250R 52.122 11 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R 52.198 12 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z250 52.288 13 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F 52.816 14 Dylan Walsh Kawasaki KX250 52.885 15 Dilan Schwartz Suzuki RM-Z250 53.088 16 Dominique Thury Yamaha YZ250F 53.356 17 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS MC 250F 53.389 18 Anthony Rodriguez Honda CRF250R 53.493 19 Ty Masterpool Suzuki RM-Z250 53.515 20 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F 53.517 21 Robbie Wageman Suzuki RM-Z250 53.597 22 Jerry Robin GASGAS MC 250F 53.724 23 Austin Politelli GASGAS MC 250F 53.839 24 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F 54.059 25 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F 54.179 26 Chris Howell Yamaha YZ250F 54.285 27 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 54.375 28 Julien Benek Kawasaki KX250 54.389 29 RJ Wageman Yamaha YZ250F 54.464 30 Luke Kalaitzian Honda CRF250R 54.494 31 Joshua Greco GASGAS MC 250F 54.705 32 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F 54.727 33 Brandon Ray Honda CRF250R 54.751 34 Devin Harriman KTM 250 SX-F 54.946 35 Hunter Cross KTM 250 SX-F 54.956 36 Maxwell Sanford Honda CRF250R 55.073 37 Dylan Woodcock GASGAS MC 250F 55.123 38 Geran Stapleton GASGAS MC 250F 55.328 39 Hugo Manzato KTM 250 SX-F 55.346 40 Colby Copp GASGAS MC 250F 55.375 Top 40 Riders Qualify 41 Preston Taylor Kawasaki KX250 55.490 42 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F 55.606 43 Chance Blackburn Yamaha YZ250F 55.666 44 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F 55.667 45 Kayden Palmer Honda CRF250R 56.577 46 Tre Fierro Kawasaki KX250 57.021 47 Parker Eales KTM 250 SX-F 57.265 48 Nicholas Nisbet Honda CRF250R 57.465 49 Chad Saultz KTM 250 SX-F 58.298 50 Ty Freehill Yamaha YZ250F 58.375 51 Addison Emory Yamaha YZ250F 58.653

450 Main

Eli Tomac normally takes a little time to warm-up at the start of a season but he came out firing at A1 to win the opening round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship for the first time in his career.

Tomac backed that up in San Diego for his 46th 450 Supercross victory. The defending champ’s fastest lap of the race was almost a full-second quicker than any of his competitors.

Adam Cianciarulo and Colt Nichols led the field away on the opening lap ahead of Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac. Nichols then dropped a number of positions over the opening lap as Cianciarulo led Webb, Tomac and Anderson.

Cooper Webb snuck past Cianicarulo for the lead three-minutes into the Main but Tomac then charged past both of them over the next lap to move into the lead.

From thereon in it was Tomac leading from Webb throughout the remainder of the race and the pair finished in that order. The gap between them ebbed and flowed but Tomac looked in control throughout.

Further back Justin Barcia worked his way through the field, picking off Ferrandis, then Roczen and Cianciarulo to move up to fourth place. Ken Roczen came back at Barcia though and the pair swapped positions a number of times but Barcia managed to hold on for that final step on the rostrum.

Chase Sexton had to go through the LCQ after crashing early in his Heat race. Aaron Plessinger could not avoid the stricken Sexton in time and his impact with the #23 CRF450F left Sexton unable to continue due to damage to his machine. Sexton then won the LCQ and worked his way up to fifth in the Main to score 18-points which keeps him firmly in championship contention. Sexton also carded the second fastest lap of the race to underline his potential.

Jason Anderson had been in a strong third place until a fall early on in the second half of the Main saw him drift back down the order. The Kawasaki man finished seventh at the flag behind Dylan Ferrandis, but ahead of team-mate Adam Cianciarulo.

An early fall for Malcolm Stewart, followed by another fall eight-minutes into the Main, left Mookie with plenty of work to do. The 30-year-old eventually crossed the line in 15th to bag eight-points.

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F 25 Laps 2 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +01.148 3 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +10.251 4 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +10.837 5 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R +12.851 6 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha YZ450F +20.433 7 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +22.308 8 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +23.627 9 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +25.136 10 Joey Savatgy Kawasaki KX450SR +25.138 11 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE 24 Laps 12 Colt Nichols Honda CRF450R +03.090 13 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F +06.688 14 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +15.506 15 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE +21.931 16 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +44.643 17 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 23 Laps 18 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +00.867 19 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +08.829 20 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +16.816 21 Alex Ray Yamaha YZ450F +22.546 22 John Short Kawasaki KX450SR +46.079

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Hometown Points 1 Eli Tomac Cortez, CO 52 2 Cooper Webb Newport, NC 46 3 Chase Sexton Clermont, FL 39 4 Ken Roczen Clermont, FL 37 5 Dylan Ferrandis Tallahassee, FL 36 6 Justin Barcia Greenville, FL 33 7 Jason Anderson Rio Rancho, NM 32 8 Adam Cianciarulo New Smyrna Beach, FL 29 9 Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH 29 10 Colt Nichols Murrieta, CA 28 11 Joey Savatgy Clermont, FL 26 12 Christian Craig Clermont, FL 22 13 Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR 18 14 Dean Wilson Menifee, CA 18 15 Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL 15 16 Marvin Musquin Corona, CA 11 17 Shane McElrath Oakland, FL 7 18 Justin Starling Riverview, FL 7 19 Grant Harlan Decatur, TX 6 20 Kyle Chisholm Valrico, FL 6 21 Fredrik Noren Indian Trail, NC 6 22 Josh Hill Huntersville, NC 5 23 Joshua Cartwright Fort Worth, TX 5 24 Kevin Moranz Topeka, KS 3 25 Alex Ray Milan, TN 2 26 John Short Pilot Point, TX 2

450 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F 9 Laps 2 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +02.579 3 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +08.910 4 Colt Nichols Honda CRF450R +16.447 5 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +17.975 6 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +32.717 7 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +38.356 8 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +40.535 9 Alex Ray Yamaha YZ450F +42.186 10 Tristan Lane GASGAS MC 450F +44.770 11 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +46.681 12 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F +49.956 13 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +55.327 14 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 8 Laps 15 Brandon Scharer KTM 450 SX-F +04.995 16 Gared Steinke Husqvarna TC 250 +10.613 17 Logan Leitzel Kawasaki KX450 +12.774 18 Alexander Nagy Honda CRF450R +19.664 19 Bryson Gardner Honda CRF450R DNF 20 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R DNS

450 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE 9 Laps 2 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +01.352 3 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +01.553 4 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha YZ450F +02.994 5 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +03.642 6 Joey Savatgy Kawasaki KX450SR +05.608 7 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F +14.961 8 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +20.539 9 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +25.393 10 John Short Kawasaki KX450SR +28.243 11 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +32.643 12 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +37.905 13 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +39.559 14 Jared Lesher Yamaha YZ250 +42.007 15 Mason Kerr Honda CRF450R +48.221 16 Chase Marquier Kawasaki KX450 +49.610 17 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 +54.979 18 Bobby Piazza Yamaha YZ450F 8 Laps 19 Ludovic Macler Kawasaki KX450 7 Laps 20 Henry Miller Honda CRF250R DNS

450 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R 7 Laps 2 John Short Kawasaki KX450SR +12.593 3 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +13.122 4 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +13.669 5 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +14.816 6 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +20.541 7 Tristan Lane GASGAS MC 450F +22.353 8 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F +27.763 9 Bryson Gardner Honda CRF450R +32.114 10 Ludovic Macler Kawasaki KX450 +32.900 11 Chase Marquier Kawasaki KX450 +33.789 12 Mason Kerr Honda CRF450R +35.271 13 Gared Steinke Husqvarna TC 250 +35.281 14 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 +38.509 15 Brandon Scharer KTM 450 SX-F +38.996 16 Logan Leitzel Kawasaki KX450 +42.957 17 Jared Lesher Yamaha YZ250 +43.182 18 Alexander Nagy Honda CRF450R +45.257 19 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 +50.824 20 Bobby Piazza Yamaha YZ450F +57.184 21 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 6 Laps 22 Henry Miller Honda CRF250R DNS

450 Qualifying Results