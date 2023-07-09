2023 Progressive American Flat Track Championship

Orange County Half-Mile

Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Kody Kopp took an impressive 13th AFT Singles victory of his career at the Orange County Half-Mile, with Tom Drane looking to be his main competition going in.

While that initially proved true, what wasn’t expected was that their clash would be for second with Chase Saathoff (No. 88 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R) blasting away a couple second out in front.

Saathoff’s long-awaited maiden Progressive AFT victory was delayed yet again, however. Once in the clear after shaking free of Drane, Kopp set about tracking the Turner Honda pilot down.

The KTM star quickly gobbled up the gap and then searched for a way into first. He found one quickly enough although perhaps not exactly as scripted. The defending champ caught a rut in the middle of the corner and was sent wide, forcing Saathoff to chop the throttle to prevent contact.

Once into first, Kopp flexed his sheer pace advantage and walked away with his sixth victory of the season.

Kody Kopp

“Notched pretty much the perfect day of racing here in New York – managed to top qualifying, won the heat race, won the Dash, and then was able to get the win in the Main Event. The win didn’t come easy this weekend though, we had to fight from being way back and, I think at one point I was three seconds down, but dug deep for that one. The goal was to keep the winning streak going and show we’re here to fight for this championship. That’s win number six for me this year, so we’ll go back to work and be back for New Jersey, hungry for more.”

Drane held on for third ahead of Sathoff’s teammate, Trent Lowe (No. 48 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R). Fifth went to a strong-running Aiden RoosEvans (No. 26 A1R Racing/FRA Trust Honda CRF450R), who pushed his way into the early podium battle before settling in for his best career Parts Unlimited AFT Singles finish to date.

Trevor Brunner (No. 21 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F) ended up sixth with Dalton Gauthier (No. 79 D&D Racing/Certified KTM 450 SX-F), Tarren Santero (No. 75 Vinson Construction/Eric Hoyt Honda CRF450R), Hunter Bauer (No. 24 BigR Racing/Little Deb Racing Honda CRF450R), and Travis Petton IV (No. 82 ECG Racing/3 Bros KTM 450 SX-F) rounding out the top ten.

Kopp’s big title lead got that much bigger with his triumph. He now leads Saathoff by nearly two full races (241-194).

Kopp’s Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammate Max Whale posted the fifth-fastest time in qualifying, before racing to a fourth-place finish in the second Heat race of the night. The Australian would then experience a first turn fall in the Main Event, and struggle to completely come to grips with the track surface as the laps clicked off, restarting to finish in 18th place.

Max Whale

“The day started off decent for me, felt good in practice and qualifying, even though this was a very challenging circuit to ride. I struggled as the day went on with the track drying out, and then rode average in the Heat race. That meant I had a second row start for the main, but then went down by myself in the first turn, and just struggled here in a big way. We’ll need to regroup and come back for the next one.”

AFT Singles Main Result

Pos Rider Bike Gap Points 1 Kody Kopp KTM 450 SX-F 20 Laps 25 2 Chase Saathoff Honda CRF450R 1.1 21 3 Tom Drane Yamaha YZ450F 4.904 18 4 Trent Lowe Honda CRF450R 5.72 16 5 Aidan RoosEvans Honda CRF450R 10.261 15 6 Trevor Brunner Yamaha YZ450F 10.384 14 7 Dalton Gauthier KTM 450 SX-F 12.196 13 8 Tarren Santero Honda CRF450R 15.408 12 9 Hunter Bauer Honda CRF450R 16.281 11 10 Travis Petton IV KTM 450 SX-F 17.454 10 11 Jared Lowe Honda CRF450R 18.851 9 12 Shayna Texter-Bauman KTM 450 SX-F 19.164 8 13 Cole Zabala Honda CRF450R 19.878 7 14 Jordan Jean Honda CRF450R 20.021 6 15 Morgen Mischler Honda CRF450R 20.903 5 16 Logan Eisenhard KTM 450 SX-F 22.895 4 17 Declan Bender KTM 450 SX-F 25.53 3 18 Max Whale KTM 450 SX-F 19 Laps 2 19 Chad Cose Husqvarna FC450 10 Laps 1

AFT Singles Standings – Top 20

Pos Rider Total 1 Kody Kopp 241 2 Chase Saathoff 194 3 Trevor Brunner 187 4 Tom Drane 182 5 Trent Lowe 181 6 Dalton Gauthier 179 7 Max Whale 178 8 Morgen Mischler 129 9 James Ott 123 10 Chad Cose 111 11 Travis Petton IV 69 12 Shayna Texter-Bauman 59 13 Aidan RoosEvans 57 14 Cole Zabala 57 15 Jared Lowe 55 16 Justin Jones 52 17 Tarren Santero 52 18 Hunter Bauer 49 19 Logan Eisenhard 40 20 Andrew Luker 36

Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle

Jared Mees (No. 1 Indian Motorcycle/Rogers Racing/SDI Racing FTR750) claimed sole possession of the career Grand National Championship Half-Mile wins record with a showcase performance in Saturday night’s Orange County Half-Mile as Progressive American Flat Track, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, returned to Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, New York, for the first time in 35 years.

The combination of Mees’ immense ability, experience, and support provided the reigning Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle champion with a decisive edge on a hyper-slick surface that tested the upper limits of the field’s collective skill.

Even a late red flag that wiped out the multi-second lead Mees had diligently assembled did little to dent the factory Indian star’s dominance on the evening. He simply powered off the staggered start and marched away while his primary rivals waged war for second behind him.

The last time the series visited the century-old venue, the legendary Scott Parker earned one of his record-setting 35 career Half-Mile wins. Mees’ victory tonight was his 36th HM win, which established the new all-time mark.

Mees’ monumental night also saw him wrest the points lead away from Dallas Daniels (No. 32 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT) for the first time this season.

Prior to the red flag, the young title hopeful was caught up in a heated scrap for second with the rolling Briar Bauman (No. 3 Parts Plus/Jacob Companies KTM 790 Duke). After the restart, his season-long podium streak came under serious threat with the additions of Brandon Robinson (No. 44 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750) and JD Beach (No. 95 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT) to the fray.

Bauman slashed up to second and controlled the spot to the flag. Afterward, the Rick War Racing ace proclaimed himself a contender from here on out now that the bike is properly dialed, a sentiment backed up by a win, two seconds, a third, and a fourth in his last five attempts.

Daniels, meanwhile, had to hustle his way back past Robinson over the race’s final two laps to narrowly finish third, upping his active podium streak to 12 in the process. Still, it wasn’t quite enough to retain his championship standing, as Mees now leads the chase 257-255.

Jared Mees

“We’ve just got to keep plucking away. Dallas has been riding phenomenally all year. It’s almost underrated how consistent he’s been this season. It’s making me dig down as deep as I can, and I’m really enjoying the battle. We’ve got a lot of racing to go, and I’ve got a couple tracks coming up that are more his forte than mine with the TTs. It’s an honor to keep the ball rolling, really.”

Robinson and Beach completed the top five, while Billy Ross (No. 109 Mission Foods/Roof Systems Kawasaki Ninja 650) took the best finish of his premier-class career in sixth.

Jarod Vanderkooi (No. 20 JMC Motorsports/Fairway Ford Indian FTR750) finished seventh, followed by Davis Fisher (No. 67 Rackley Racing/Bob Lanphere’s BMC Racing Indian FTR750), Henry Wiles (No. 17 BriggsAuto.com/Martin Trucking Indian FTR750), and Bronson Bauman (No. 37 Fastrack Racing/2 Wheelz KTM 790 Duke), in that order.

SuperTwins Main Result

Pos Rider Bike Gap Points 1 Jared Mees Indian FTR750 23 Laps 25 2 Briar Bauman KTM 790 Duke +0.753 21 3 Dallas Daniels Yamaha MT-07 +1.132 18 4 Brandon Robinson Indian FTR750 +1.219 16 5 JD Beach Yamaha MT-07 +2.115 15 6 Billy Ross Kawasaki Ninja 650 +3.099 14 7 Jarod Vanderkooi Indian FTR750 +3.260 13 8 Davis Fisher Indian FTR750 +3.554 12 9 Henry Wiles Indian FTR750 +3.964 11 10 Bronson Bauman KTM 790 Duke +4.477 10 11 Kolby Carlile Yamaha MT-07 +5.062 9 12 Johnny Lewis Royal Enfield 650 +6.147 8 13 Dan Bromley Yamaha MT-07 +6.322 7 14 Ben Lowe Indian FTR750 +6.685 6 15 Jordan Harris KTM 790 Duke +7.496 5 16 Cameron Smith Yamaha MT-07 +8.668 4 17 Jeffery Lowery Yamaha MT-07 +9.767 3 18 Garret Wilson Kawasaki Ninja 650 22 Laps 2 19 Ryan Wells Royal Enfield 650 16 Laps 1

SuperTwins Standings – Top 20

Pos Rider Total 1 Jared Mees 257 2 Dallas Daniels 255 3 Briar Bauman 208 4 JD Beach 192 5 Davis Fisher 166 6 Brandon Robinson 161 7 Jarod Vanderkooi 145 8 Bronson Bauman 131 9 Kolby Carlile 121 10 Ben Lowe 107 11 Johnny Lewis 94 12 Dan Bromley 66 13 Billy Ross 55 14 Jeffery Lowery 41 15 Sammy Halbert 40 16 Kasey Sciscoe 40 17 Cameron Smith 37 18 Ryan Wells 34 19 Henry Wiles 30 20 Kayl Kolkman 27

Next Up

Progressive American Flat Track will return to action on Saturday, July 22, for the inaugural Bridgeport Half-Mile at Bridgeport Speedway in Swedesboro, New Jersey.