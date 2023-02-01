Demmery and Corser team up in 2023

Any pre-season test throws up a few surprises, and it was a surprise this morning at Sydney Motorsport Park to see two-times Superbike World Champion Troy Corser in the corner of 25-year-old Brandon Demmery.

In recent years Demmery has been working behind the scenes assisting young riders in their racing endeavours and last year helped out Jacob Hatch in the British Junior Superstock ranks.

Demmery himself has won a couple of national titles in the tiddler classes over the years, and from the outside it may seem that the pair may be an odd combination, however, at this early stage it may be a perfect match, both live close by each other in the Wollongong area, and both have a passion for racing and nurturing young talent.

Troy Corser

“From the time I finished competing, I have been involved with racing in some way and with the training schools I run in Europe. Coming back here is an extension of that, and now that I have moved back here permanently, it has been my aim to get involved with the younger riders, start at the grass roots and progress through the other riders.

“While I have moved back to Australia full time, I will still be going back and forth to do some race schools back in Europe, but I am aiming to be at every round of the championship so it’s good to work with Brando, who already has plenty of experience on the bike and experience not only riding, but working in and running a team also.”

BD: “It all came together pretty quickly, actually. Troy was in the shop where I work, MotoCity in Wollongong, and we started chatting about different things about racing. A couple of weeks went by, and I called him up and we made something happen.”

MB: Is there any plans to add another rider?

TC: “At the moment we are just concentrating on getting ourselves on the grid, but potentially yes. There’s a lot of riders here that we could team up with in regards to travel arrangements and sharing pit boxes and other ways to make things easier for competitors. We are just doing the test and see where we run at this early stage. We have got a few things in place in the background that are taking a bit of time to finalise, but the focus is to get Brando on track in the championship.”

MB: Is running the number 11 just a coincidence or is there more to it?

BD: “Well Troy was my childhood hero when I first started the Metrakits when I was about nine or so. That series was through Troy back then, as he was part of the importing and running of that series so I have always run his number from way back then.”

MD: So what are your main roles Troy?

TC: “I will be rider coach, I suppose team advisor to help run things but mainly just to help Brando in preparation before during and after race meetings. All the stuff I know that is going to help him.”

MB: Are you planning just to stay in the smaller classes or are there bigger plans afoot?

TC: “300 for now, because it is quite an easy bike to work on. Brando has plenty of experience riding and maintining them. He’s been on them for a bit, but Supersport 600 is the next step I’d say, and who knows maybe in the future Superbike. At the moment just step by step, Brando had the bike, materials and everything else so it was logical to start with what we have got, hopefully pick up some support along the way and then I think we can move up to the 600s.”