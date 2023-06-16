ASBK 2023
Round Four – Hidden Valley, Darwin
It was not until the final five-minutes of the 30-minute second practice session that anyone got close to the morning benchmark set by Josh Waters and the man to do so was Troy Herfoss.
The Penrite Honda man was pushing hard to achieve a 1m05.386s but got bit hard shortly after with a painful looking high-side out of turn one. He was up and around shortly after but with only three-minutes remaining the session was red-flagged and declared.
Herf’s time not quite enough to knock Waters off the top on combined times but was the quickest time in the FP2 session ahead of Waters. The McMartin Ducati man not matching his FP1 pace and frustrated a little by red flag incidents that messed up their schedule.
Glenn Allerton also failed to improve on his morning time, the same went for Arthur Sissis.
Mike Jones improved a little in FP2 to 1m05.512s while Cru Halliday dropped a few tenths to sit right behind his team-mate.
Bryan Staring and Broc Pearson again failed to join the front runners in the 65s, a 1m06.300s to Staring while Broc Pearson didn’t improve on his FP1 marker. Both will need to find a lot of time if they are going to challenge for podium finishes this weekend.
Anthony West found a few more tenths as did Max Stauffer, despite the youngster having a run-off at turn one.
Ted Collins went down at turn ten early in the session and the Livson Racing BMW looked very much worse for wear as a result. Damage to the air-bag fence saw the session interrupted for the protective barriers to be inspected.
The ambient temperature when the Superbikes hit the track just after midday was nudging 30-degrees and the track temperature was heading towards 50-degrees. That track temp’ figure will likely be considerably higher when FP3 commences at 1600 ( 1630AEST).
Qualifying will take place first up on Saturday morning ahead of the opening 16-lap contest getting underway at 1240 (1310 AEST). It is again an early start on Sunday for race two, 0830 (0900 AEST) before the final 16-lap bout at 1310 (1340 AEST).
Hidden Valley ASBK FP2 Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda
|1m05.386
|279
|2
|Josh WATERS
|Ducati
|+0.122
|286
|3
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha
|+0.126
|276
|4
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha
|+0.139
|274
|5
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW
|+0.247
|275
|6
|Bryan STARING
|Yamaha
|+0.914
|276
|7
|Broc PEARSON
|Ducati
|+0.986
|280
|8
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha
|+1.061
|278
|9
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha
|+1.081
|271
|10
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha
|+1.230
|272
|11
|Matt WALTERS
|Aprilia
|+2.212
|271
|12
|Ted COLLINS
|BMW
|+2.491
|274
|13
|Jack DAVIS
|Suzuki
|+3.443
|264
|14
|Scott ALLARS
|Yamaha
|+4.486
|264
|15
|Paris HARDWICK
|Kawasaki
|+4.548
|268
|16
|Michael KEMP
|Yamaha
|+4.865
|267
|17
|Eddie LEESON
|Yamaha
|+4.888
|263
|18
|Albert BAKER
|Yamaha
|+5.744
|268
Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Josh WATERS
|160
|2
|Troy HERFOSS
|142
|3
|Cru HALLIDAY
|115
|4
|Glenn ALLERTON
|115
|5
|Mike JONES
|104
|6
|Ted COLLINS
|95
|7
|Bryan STARING
|88
|8
|Broc PEARSON
|82
|9
|Arthur SISSIS
|72
|10
|Max STAUFFER
|69
|11
|Matt WALTERS
|68
|12
|Scott ALLARS
|51
|13
|Michael KEMP
|50
|14
|Paris HARDWICK
|48
|15
|Anthony WEST
|24
|16
|Michael EDWARDS
|19
|17
|Mark CHIODO
|16
|18
|Jack DAVIS
|16
|19
|Josh SODERLAND
|15
|20
|Dominic DE LEON
|13
|21
|Nicholas MARSH
|12
|22
|Leanne NELSON
|4
2023 ASBK Calendar
|2023 ASBK Calendar
|Round
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|R4
|Hidden Valley Raceway (Superbike Only)
|NT
|Jun 16-18
|R5
|Morgan Park Raceway
|QLD
|Jul 14-16
|R6
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Oct 27-29
|R7
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|SA
|Dec 1 – 3