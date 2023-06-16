ASBK 2023

Round Four – Hidden Valley, Darwin

It was not until the final five-minutes of the 30-minute second practice session that anyone got close to the morning benchmark set by Josh Waters and the man to do so was Troy Herfoss.

The Penrite Honda man was pushing hard to achieve a 1m05.386s but got bit hard shortly after with a painful looking high-side out of turn one. He was up and around shortly after but with only three-minutes remaining the session was red-flagged and declared.

Herf’s time not quite enough to knock Waters off the top on combined times but was the quickest time in the FP2 session ahead of Waters. The McMartin Ducati man not matching his FP1 pace and frustrated a little by red flag incidents that messed up their schedule.

Glenn Allerton also failed to improve on his morning time, the same went for Arthur Sissis.

Mike Jones improved a little in FP2 to 1m05.512s while Cru Halliday dropped a few tenths to sit right behind his team-mate.

Bryan Staring and Broc Pearson again failed to join the front runners in the 65s, a 1m06.300s to Staring while Broc Pearson didn’t improve on his FP1 marker. Both will need to find a lot of time if they are going to challenge for podium finishes this weekend.

Anthony West found a few more tenths as did Max Stauffer, despite the youngster having a run-off at turn one.

Ted Collins went down at turn ten early in the session and the Livson Racing BMW looked very much worse for wear as a result. Damage to the air-bag fence saw the session interrupted for the protective barriers to be inspected.

The ambient temperature when the Superbikes hit the track just after midday was nudging 30-degrees and the track temperature was heading towards 50-degrees. That track temp’ figure will likely be considerably higher when FP3 commences at 1600 ( 1630AEST).

Qualifying will take place first up on Saturday morning ahead of the opening 16-lap contest getting underway at 1240 (1310 AEST). It is again an early start on Sunday for race two, 0830 (0900 AEST) before the final 16-lap bout at 1310 (1340 AEST).

Hidden Valley ASBK FP2 Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Troy HERFOSS Honda 1m05.386 279 2 Josh WATERS Ducati +0.122 286 3 Mike JONES Yamaha +0.126 276 4 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha +0.139 274 5 Glenn ALLERTON BMW +0.247 275 6 Bryan STARING Yamaha +0.914 276 7 Broc PEARSON Ducati +0.986 280 8 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha +1.061 278 9 Anthony WEST Yamaha +1.081 271 10 Max STAUFFER Yamaha +1.230 272 11 Matt WALTERS Aprilia +2.212 271 12 Ted COLLINS BMW +2.491 274 13 Jack DAVIS Suzuki +3.443 264 14 Scott ALLARS Yamaha +4.486 264 15 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki +4.548 268 16 Michael KEMP Yamaha +4.865 267 17 Eddie LEESON Yamaha +4.888 263 18 Albert BAKER Yamaha +5.744 268

Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Josh WATERS 160 2 Troy HERFOSS 142 3 Cru HALLIDAY 115 4 Glenn ALLERTON 115 5 Mike JONES 104 6 Ted COLLINS 95 7 Bryan STARING 88 8 Broc PEARSON 82 9 Arthur SISSIS 72 10 Max STAUFFER 69 11 Matt WALTERS 68 12 Scott ALLARS 51 13 Michael KEMP 50 14 Paris HARDWICK 48 15 Anthony WEST 24 16 Michael EDWARDS 19 17 Mark CHIODO 16 18 Jack DAVIS 16 19 Josh SODERLAND 15 20 Dominic DE LEON 13 21 Nicholas MARSH 12 22 Leanne NELSON 4

