ASBK 2023

Round Four – Hidden Valley, Darwin

Josh Waters was immediately under the race lap record from first practice this morning at Darwin’s Hidden Valley Raceway.

The championship leader’s 65.368s on the second last lap of the session just under Wayne Maxwell’s 65.407s race lap record, but still a few tenths away from Maxwell’s qualifying record of 64.962s, set on the McMartin Racing Ducati last year at the 2870 metre 14-turn circuit.

This morning marked the first appearance of the 2023 model Panigale V4 R and Waters used the freshly prepared bike this morning to set that first marker.

Glenn Allerton (BMW) was second this morning on 65.548s ahead of Mike Jones (Yamaha – 65.663s) and Troy Herfoss (Honda – 65.674s) made it four different manufacturers at the top of the timesheets.

Unitech Racing’s Arthur Sissis (Yamaha – 65.803s) was quick out of the blocks in fifth ahead of Cru Halliday (Yamaha – 65.809s).

Broc Pearson has tested here but has not raced in Darwin before, the DesmoSport Ducati man was seventh on 66.256s to start the day ahead of Bryan Staring (Yamaha) and Anthony West (Yamaha) while Max Stauffer (Yamaha) rounded out the top ten ahead of Ted Collins (BMW) and Matt Walters (Aprilia).

The ambient temperature this morning in Darwin when the Superbikes hit the track at 0850 (0920 AEST) was already 23-degrees and the track temperature was passing 30-degrees. Those figures will be considerably higher when FP2 commences at 1210 (1240 AEST). And warmer again by the time today’s on track action for ASBK is slated to conclude at 1600 ( 1630AEST).

Qualifying will take place first up on Saturday morning ahead of the opening 16-lap contest getting underway at 1240 (1310 AEST). It is again an early start on Sunday for race two, 0830 (0900 AEST) before the final 16-lap bout at 1310 (1340 AEST).

Hidden Valley ASBK FP1 Times

Josh Waters – Ducati 1m05.368s Glenn Allerton – BMW 1m05.548s Mike Jones – Yamaha 1m05.663s Troy Herfoss – Honda 1m05.674s Arthur Sissis – Yamaha 1m05.803s Cru Halliday – Yamaha 1m05.809s Broc Pearson – Ducati 1m06.256s Bryan Staring – Yamaha 1m06.676s Anthony West – Yamaha 1m06.742s Max Stauffer – Yamaha 1m06.805s Ted Collins – BMW 1m07.474s Matt Walters – Aprilia 1m08.113s Jack Davis – Suzuki 1m10.132s Eddie Leeson – Yamaha 1m10.350s Albert Baker – Yamaha 1m10.790s Paris Hardwick – Kawasaki 1m11.671s Scott Allars – Yamaha 1m11.946s Michael Kemp – Yamaha 1m12.486s

Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Josh WATERS 160 2 Troy HERFOSS 142 3 Cru HALLIDAY 115 4 Glenn ALLERTON 115 5 Mike JONES 104 6 Ted COLLINS 95 7 Bryan STARING 88 8 Broc PEARSON 82 9 Arthur SISSIS 72 10 Max STAUFFER 69 11 Matt WALTERS 68 12 Scott ALLARS 51 13 Michael KEMP 50 14 Paris HARDWICK 48 15 Anthony WEST 24 16 Michael EDWARDS 19 17 Mark CHIODO 16 18 Jack DAVIS 16 19 Josh SODERLAND 15 20 Dominic DE LEON 13 21 Nicholas MARSH 12 22 Leanne NELSON 4

2023 ASBK Calendar