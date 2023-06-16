ASBK 2023
Round Four – Hidden Valley, Darwin
Josh Waters was immediately under the race lap record from first practice this morning at Darwin’s Hidden Valley Raceway.
The championship leader’s 65.368s on the second last lap of the session just under Wayne Maxwell’s 65.407s race lap record, but still a few tenths away from Maxwell’s qualifying record of 64.962s, set on the McMartin Racing Ducati last year at the 2870 metre 14-turn circuit.
This morning marked the first appearance of the 2023 model Panigale V4 R and Waters used the freshly prepared bike this morning to set that first marker.
Glenn Allerton (BMW) was second this morning on 65.548s ahead of Mike Jones (Yamaha – 65.663s) and Troy Herfoss (Honda – 65.674s) made it four different manufacturers at the top of the timesheets.
Unitech Racing’s Arthur Sissis (Yamaha – 65.803s) was quick out of the blocks in fifth ahead of Cru Halliday (Yamaha – 65.809s).
Broc Pearson has tested here but has not raced in Darwin before, the DesmoSport Ducati man was seventh on 66.256s to start the day ahead of Bryan Staring (Yamaha) and Anthony West (Yamaha) while Max Stauffer (Yamaha) rounded out the top ten ahead of Ted Collins (BMW) and Matt Walters (Aprilia).
The ambient temperature this morning in Darwin when the Superbikes hit the track at 0850 (0920 AEST) was already 23-degrees and the track temperature was passing 30-degrees. Those figures will be considerably higher when FP2 commences at 1210 (1240 AEST). And warmer again by the time today’s on track action for ASBK is slated to conclude at 1600 ( 1630AEST).
Qualifying will take place first up on Saturday morning ahead of the opening 16-lap contest getting underway at 1240 (1310 AEST). It is again an early start on Sunday for race two, 0830 (0900 AEST) before the final 16-lap bout at 1310 (1340 AEST).
Hidden Valley ASBK FP1 Times
- Josh Waters – Ducati 1m05.368s
- Glenn Allerton – BMW 1m05.548s
- Mike Jones – Yamaha 1m05.663s
- Troy Herfoss – Honda 1m05.674s
- Arthur Sissis – Yamaha 1m05.803s
- Cru Halliday – Yamaha 1m05.809s
- Broc Pearson – Ducati 1m06.256s
- Bryan Staring – Yamaha 1m06.676s
- Anthony West – Yamaha 1m06.742s
- Max Stauffer – Yamaha 1m06.805s
- Ted Collins – BMW 1m07.474s
- Matt Walters – Aprilia 1m08.113s
- Jack Davis – Suzuki 1m10.132s
- Eddie Leeson – Yamaha 1m10.350s
- Albert Baker – Yamaha 1m10.790s
- Paris Hardwick – Kawasaki 1m11.671s
- Scott Allars – Yamaha 1m11.946s
- Michael Kemp – Yamaha 1m12.486s
Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Josh WATERS
|160
|2
|Troy HERFOSS
|142
|3
|Cru HALLIDAY
|115
|4
|Glenn ALLERTON
|115
|5
|Mike JONES
|104
|6
|Ted COLLINS
|95
|7
|Bryan STARING
|88
|8
|Broc PEARSON
|82
|9
|Arthur SISSIS
|72
|10
|Max STAUFFER
|69
|11
|Matt WALTERS
|68
|12
|Scott ALLARS
|51
|13
|Michael KEMP
|50
|14
|Paris HARDWICK
|48
|15
|Anthony WEST
|24
|16
|Michael EDWARDS
|19
|17
|Mark CHIODO
|16
|18
|Jack DAVIS
|16
|19
|Josh SODERLAND
|15
|20
|Dominic DE LEON
|13
|21
|Nicholas MARSH
|12
|22
|Leanne NELSON
|4
2023 ASBK Calendar
|2023 ASBK Calendar
|Round
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|R4
|Hidden Valley Raceway (Superbike Only)
|NT
|Jun 16-18
|R5
|Morgan Park Raceway
|QLD
|Jul 14-16
|R6
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Oct 27-29
|R7
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|SA
|Dec 1 – 3