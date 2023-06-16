ASBK 2023

Round Four – Hidden Valley, Darwin

Cooler track conditions on Saturday morning caught plenty of riders out at Hidden Valley.

After hardly putting a foot wrong all season Ted Collins wrecked a Livson BMW on Friday, and on Saturday morning went down the road once again, his stricken machine bringing out a red flag. Collins was certainly not on his Pat Malone as Scott Allars and Michael Kemp also fell early in the 20-minute Q1 session.

Josh Waters, Glenn Allerton and Mike Jones were the only men in the 65s in the Q1 session but with the top 12 going through to Q2 there was no real need to push the limits just yet. The top 12 riders were the dozen pilots you would expect to make it through to Q2.

Q1 Times

Josh Waters – Ducati 1m05.406s Glenn Allerton – BMW 1m05.719s Mike Jones – Yamaha 1m05.758s Troy Herfoss – Honda 1m06.027s Bryan Staring – Yamaha 1m06.102s Arthur Sissis – Yamaha 1m06.155s Cru Halliday – Yamaha 1m06.203s Anthony West – Yamaha 1m06.448s Broc Pearson – Ducati 1m06.541s Max Stauffer – Yamaha 1m06.690s Ted Collins – BMW 1m06.955s Matt Walters – Aprilia 1m07.350s Jack Davis – Suzuki 1m08.978s Eddie Leeson – Yamaha 1m09.124s Paris Hardwick – Kawasaki 1m09.741s Scott Allars – Yamaha 1m09.785s Michael Kemp – Yamaha 1m11.705s Albert Baker – Yamaha 1m14.805s

Q2

Things started to get more serious when the 15-minute Q2 session kicked off before 9am with riders wasting no time in setting a marker.

Glenn Allerton had some lurid rear slides on the BMW M 1000 RR on his opening laps.

Anthony West had got out of bed on the right side to immediately dip into the 65s for the first time this weekend.

Cru Halliday was at the bottom of the top 12 at the midway point of the session after returning to the pits early for some work on the YRT YZF-R1M. Once back out though Cru was immediately on the pace, catapulting himself from last to P2.

Josh Waters had gone top early on and didn’t hit the track again until late in the session just as times started to tumble.

Mike Jones the first to really fire and set a new marker of 1m05.122s to go P1. Allerton then went P2 and Herfoss P3 to push Waters back to fourth.

Jones then improved to 1m05.067s, Herfoss up to P2, Allerton P3 and Cru Halliday then went fourth to push Waters back to fifth.

The McMartin Racing man had the answer though with a 1m04.963s on his penultimate lap of the session and considered that job done. That time a single thousandth of a second from the qualifying lap record set here by Wayne Maxwell last year while riding for the same team.

Mike Jones and Troy Herfoss will be alongside the Ducati on the front row while Glenn Allerton heads row two alongside Cru Halliday and Bryan Staring.

The MotoGO Yamaha squad and Staring must have done their homework overnight to propel themselves into contention today.

Arthur Sissis will start from the third row but few would bet against the South Australian having the lead by turn one.

The opening 16-lap contest gets underway at 1240 (1310 AEST) this afternoon. Track temperatures will be significantly hotter and that might bring forth some surprises late in the race to upset the usual pecking order.

It is an early start on Sunday for race two, 0830 (0900 AEST) before the final 16-lap bout of the triple-header at 1310 (1340 AEST).

Q2 Times

Josh Waters – Ducati 1m04.963s Mike Jones – Yamaha 1m05.067s Troy Herfoss – Honda 1m05.108s Glenn Allerton – BMW 1m05.180s Cru Halliday – Yamaha 1m05.308s Bryan Staring – Yamaha 1m05.540s Arthur Sissis – Yamaha 1m05.602s Max Stauffer – Yamaha 1m05.820s Anthony West – Yamaha 1m05.988s Broc Pearson – Ducati 1mn06.011s Matt Walters – Aprilia 1m06.942s Ted Collins – BMW 1m07.419s

Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Josh WATERS 161 2 Troy HERFOSS 142 3 Cru HALLIDAY 115 4 Glenn ALLERTON 115 5 Mike JONES 104 6 Ted COLLINS 95 7 Bryan STARING 88 8 Broc PEARSON 82 9 Arthur SISSIS 72 10 Max STAUFFER 69 11 Matt WALTERS 68 12 Scott ALLARS 51 13 Michael KEMP 50 14 Paris HARDWICK 48 15 Anthony WEST 24 16 Michael EDWARDS 19 17 Mark CHIODO 16 18 Jack DAVIS 16 19 Josh SODERLAND 15 20 Dominic DE LEON 13 21 Nicholas MARSH 12 22 Leanne NELSON 4

