ASBK 2023

Round Seven – The Bend

Saturday

It was a bit of a broody overcast start to Saturday at Tailem Bend with an ever so slight chance of a light shower amidst a forecast temperature in the low-mid 20s. Sunday’s forecast is for a clearer and warmer day heating up towards a forecast maximum in the high 20s. For those staying around to test on Monday the temperature is expected to nudge 37-degrees!

Superbike practice on Friday saw the two title contenders dominate proceedings. Josh Waters was under Wayne Maxwell’s lap record while Troy Herfoss was just outside it. Little separated that pair while Max Stauffer finished third quickest and leading Yamaha, a nice feather in the youngster’s cap and a further sign of the progress he has been making this season.

Troy Herfoss was quick out of the blocks in FP4, straight down to a 1m50.902. That was good enough to top the session until Cru Halliday went P1 with a 1m50.819 with seven-minutes remaining.

Herfoss then replied, more than six-tenths under through the first sector before losing a little in the next two sectors, but still crossing the stripe to go under the lap record and back on top with a 1m50.420. He was then under again at the first split on the next lap, quicker again through the second split to be two-tenths under, lost a little in the third sector but still lowered the benchmark further, a 1m50.275 the new target here at The Bend. This speed was coming despite a few light spots of precipitation…

Josh Waters heads into this final round with a right hand that is still far from perfect. He is in much better shape than he was last time out at Phillip Island, but the condition of that hand will see him having to adapt further to that restricted movement. Waters started the Q1 session on his spare bike to shake that down before a brief run on his #1 bike to check a small change before heading back out to drop in a 1m50.693, that time good enough to push Halliday down to P3 at the final juncture.

Mike Jones fourth ahead of Max Stauffer, who couldn’t match the pace he displayed here yesterday when he was fastest Yamaha. A change in springs not quite working out for the youngster but he’s confident ahead of this afternoon.

Bryan Staring sixth ahead of Anthony West, Mark Chiodo and Glenn Allerton.

Allerton and his crew had been chasing some problems in the cooling system but now believe they have sorted the problem ahead of qualifying.

Broc Pearson and the DesmoSport Ducati squad had headed into this round with plenty of confidence on the back of not just recent results, but also some recent breakthroughs they have made in the electronic set-up of the bike. However, they had been plagued by brake and then electronic issues on Friday which really held them back. They are still trying to get on top of things and as a result Pearson was tenth quickest this morning ahead of Ted Collins and Arthur Sissis, the latter of that trio really struggling to get comfortable on the Unitech Racing YZF-R1M.

Qualifying is scheduled to get underway at 1440 this afternoon with Q1, followed by Q2 at 1515.

Superbike FP4

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Troy HERFOSS Honda 1m50.275 2 Josh WATERS Ducati +0.418 3 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha +0.544 4 Mike JONES Yamaha +0.548 5 Max STAUFFER Yamaha +1.261 6 Bryan STARING Yamaha +1.356 7 Anthony WEST Yamaha +1.428 8 Mark CHIODO Honda +1.699 9 Glenn ALLERTON BMW +1.797 10 Broc PEARSON Ducati +1.849 11 Ted COLLINS BMW +2.357 12 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha +2.499 13 Josh SODERLAND Ducat +7.031 14 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki +7.473 15 Michael KEMP Yamaha +8.014 16 Matt WALTERS Aprilia +8.499

Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Josh WATERS 293 2 Troy HERFOSS 293 3 Glenn ALLERTON 226 4 Cru HALLIDAY 222 5 Mike JONES 220 6 Bryan STARING 189 7 Broc PEARSON 186 8 Ted COLLINS 174 9 Arthur SISSIS 158 10 Max STAUFFER 151 11 Anthony WEST 119 12 Matt WALTERS 99 13 Paris HARDWICK 98 14 Michael KEMP 84 15 Scott ALLARS 80 16 Josh SODERLAND 41 17 Jack DAVIS 41 18 Mark CHIODO 34 19 Michael EDWARDS 32 20 Eddie LEESON 32 21 Jed METCHER 16 22 Dominic DE LEON 13 23 Nicholas MARSH 12 24 Albert BAKER 12 25 Leanne NELSON 4

Supersport

There is much interest in the Supersport category this weekend, where the title is also on the line come Sunday. Kurri Kurri’s Cameron Dunker takes a 14-point lead into this final round but is up against a pair of South Australian locals in the fight for the title. Olly Simpson is ten years his senior and has three seasons of Red Bull Rookies experience under his belt. Only two-points further behind is Simpson’s fellow croweater Ty Lynch.

Adding further spice to the Supersport mix is the return of international riders Tom Toparis, Harrison Voight, Archie McDonald and Harry Khouri to the fold after seasons spent in Europe. While Taiyo Aksu returns from racing in Japan this season to jump back into the Aussie Supersport mix. Simpson topped proceedings on Friday ahead of Voight, Dunker and Toparis.

Harrison Voight went under the previous qualifying and race lap records on Saturday morning, the Queenslander’s 1m54.618 on his seventh lap of the session setting the Q1 benchmark. That was not his only 1m54.6 though, Voight also dropping in a 1m54.646 on his 12th and final lap of the session. Tom Toparis ran Voight close though, a 1m54.770 putting Voight on notice that he won’t have it all his own way this time out at The Bend. Simpson joined them in the 54s, a 1m54.825 while championship leader Cam Dunker still had some speed to find, his best a 1m55.507 good enough for fourth place in Q1 ahead of Ty Lynch.

Tom Toparis is doing as few laps as possible today and spending the time between sessions with his left hand/wrist in a bucket of ice water. The Goulburn rider broke his wrist in a few places only a month ago and has been spending plenty of time in a hyperbaric chamber in order to be able to race here this weekend.

Hayden Nelson crashed at turn nine late in the session which dented his progress, the Cube Racing Stop & Seal rider ranked ninth at the end of Q1.

Supersport Q1

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Harrison VOIGHT Yamaha 1m54.618 2 Tom TOPARIS Yamaha +0.152 3 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha +0.207 4 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha +0.889 5 Ty LYNCH Yamaha +0.953 6 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha +1.507 7 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha +1.691 8 Dallas SKEER Yamaha +1.727 9 Hayden NELSON Yamaha +2.080 10 Archie McDONALD Yamaha +2.135 11 Jack MAHAFFY Yamaha +2.303 12 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha +2.687 13 Jack FAVELLE Honda +2.827 14 Harry KHOURI Yamaha +3.233 15 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki +3.254 16 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha +3.783 17 Mitch SIMPSON Yamaha +4.748 18 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha +5.017 19 Declan VAN ROSMALEN Yamaha +7.048 20 Jordan WHITE Yamaha +11.321

New qualifying record for SS class

Previous: 1:54.672 by Broc PEARSON on a Yamaha YZF-R6 set on 04/12/21

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 196 2 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 182 3 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 180 4 Dallas SKEER Yamaha 125 5 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha 125 6 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 122 7 John LYTRAS Yamaha 122 8 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 111 9 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 101 10 Hayden NELSON Yamaha 98 11 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha 95 12 Jack FAVELLE Honda 91 13 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha 77 14 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki 73 15 Sean CONDON Yamaha 70 16 Ben BAKER Yamaha 70 17 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 63 18 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha 53 19 Mitch SIMPSON Yamaha 53 20 Harrison VOIGHT Yamaha 51 21 Brendan WILSON Yamaha 35 22 Luca DURNING Yamaha 33 23 Luke SANDERS Yamaha 31 24 Tom TOPARIS Yamaha 26 25 Hunter FORD Kawasaki 25 26 Jake SENIOR Yamaha 19 27 Declan VAN ROSMALEN Yamaha 15 28 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha 15 29 Morgan McLAREN-WOOD Yamaha 11 30 Noel MAHON Yamaha 5

Supersport 300

In the Supersport 300 ranks only two-points cover the top three: Henry Snell, Cameron Swain and Marcus Hamod. Brandon Demmery and Bodie Gawith are also still in the SS300 title hunt.

Swain topped proceedings on Saturday morning ahead of Jordy Simpson and Brodie Gawith.

Supersport 300 Q1

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha 2m08.346 2 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha +0.825 3 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha +0.968 4 Henry SNELL Yamaha +1.654 5 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha +1.887 6 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha +2.237 7 Casey MIDDLETON Kawasaki +2.387 8 Joshua NEWMAN Kawasaki +2.410 9 Archie SCHMIDT Yamaha +2.650 10 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha +2.876 11 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha +3.096 12 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki +3.158 13 Tayla RELPH Yamaha +3.524 14 Calvin MOYLAN Kawasaki +3.991 15 Harrison WATTS Yamaha +4.002 16 Will NASSIF Yamaha +5.862 17 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha +5.910 18 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha +5.996 19 Ghage PLOWMAN Yamaha +6.171 20 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha +6.858 21 Brock QUINLAN Kawasaki +7.530 22 Jiabin ZHANG Kawasaki +9.793 23 Daley MILLS Kawasaki +9.828 24 Georgia STEPHENS Yamaha +10.583 25 Keegan PRASS Kawasaki +11.540 26 Phoenix AGAR Yamaha +12.678

Supersport 300 Series Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Henry SNELL Yamaha 261 2 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha 260 3 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha 259 4 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha 256 5 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha 241 6 Casey MIDDLETON Kawasaki 205 7 Jai RUSSO Yamaha 189 8 Joshua NEWMAN Kawasaki 170 9 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 150 10 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 142 11 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha 123 12 Harrison WATTS Yamaha 107 13 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 106 14 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki 100 15 Calvin MOYLAN Kawasaki 97 16 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha 89 17 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha 80 18 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha 79 19 Will NASSIF Yamaha 73 20 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha 69 21 Brock QUINLAN Kawasaki 30 22 William HUNT Yamaha 29 23 Daley MILLS Kawasaki 29 24 Steve SFORZIN Kawasaki 25 25 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha 23 26 Lachlan LOW Yamaha 15 27 Tianhao ZHAO Yamaha 9 28 Keegan PRASS Kawasaki 8 29 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki 7

YMF R3 Cup

In the YMF R3 Cup Swain has a slender four-point lead over Gawith, who is one-point in front of Snell, with Demmery sitting in fourth ten-points off Swain, who is aiming to replicate Dunker’s feat from last year and take out both titles.

Swain has started out as he aims to continue, topping the Saturday morning qualifying session ahead of Gawith and Snell. They were a second off Carter Thompson’s lap record of 2m08.478 set here in 2021.

In the second qualifying session though Gawith did break into the 8s, a 2m08.756 to take pole position ahead of Swain, who despite improving to 2m09.235, failed to match the place of Gawith. Jordy Simpson rounds out the front row despite a hefty tumble late in the session.

Their first brief six-lap bout scheduled to get underway at 1710 this evening.

YMF R3 Cup Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha 2m08.756 2 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha 2m09.235 3 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha 2m09.799 4 Henry SNELL Yamaha 2m09.831 5 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha 2m10.171 6 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha 2m10.385 7 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha 2m10.610 8 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 2m11.265 9 Casey MIDDLETON Yamaha 2m11.540 10 Harrison WATTS Yamaha 2m12.142 11 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha 2m12.537 12 Will NASSIF Yamaha 2m12.585 13 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha 2m12.778 14 Calvin MOYLAN Yamaha 2m13.629 15 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 2m14.303 16 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha 2m14.519 17 Ghage PLOWMAN Yamaha 2m18.347 18 Georgia STEPHENS Yamaha 2m19.122 19 Phoenix AGAR Yamaha 2m21.649

YMF R3 Cup Series Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Cameron SWAIN 231 2 Brodie GAWITH 227 3 Henry SNELL 226 4 Brandon DEMMERY 221 5 Marcus HAMOD 198 6 Sam PEZZETTA 156 7 Jai RUSSO 138 8 Lincoln KNIGHT 125 9 Jordy SIMPSON 118 10 Ryan LARKIN 111 11 Valentino KNEZOVIC 107 12 Harrison WATTS 107 13 Ryder GILBERT 92 14 Will NASSIF 92 15 Cooper ROWNTREE 77 16 William HUNT 64 17 Abbie CAMERON 44 18 Luke JHONSTON 33 19 Lachlan LOW 30 20 Tianhao ZHAO 17 21 Tony SIMS 12

bLU CRU Oceania Junior Cup

The bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup is also on a knife-edge with three riders poised to take out the Cup. Mount Barker local, Archie Schmidt, holds a one-point lead over Bodie Paige, with New Zealander Hayden Fordyce – who led the series after the first round – coming back to the fore at the right time to be 10pts off Schmidt.

Bodie Paige and Valentino Knezovic were both under the lap record on Saturday morning to top proceedings ahead of Hunter Corney and Archie Schmidt.

bLU CRU Oceania Junior Cup Q1

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha 2m31.775 2 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha +0.206 3 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha +0.472 4 Archie SCHMIDT Yamaha +0.601 5 Jake PAIGE Yamaha +0.850 6 Riley NAUTA Yamaha +1.588 7 Oscar LEWIS Yamaha +1.751 8 Rikki HENRY Yamaha +3.566 9 Haydn FORDYCE Yamaha +3.617 10 Isaac AYAD Yamaha +3.807 11 Ella McCAUSLAND Yamaha +4.118 12 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha +4.346 13 Hunter CHARLETT Yamaha +4.388 14 Connor LEWIS Yamaha +4.613 15 Alexander CODEY Yamaha +4.629 16 Ethan JOHNSON Yamaha +4.882 17 Rossi McADAM Yamaha +4.924 18 Nikolas LAZOS Yamaha +4.948 19 Jed FYFFE Yamaha +5.031

bLU CRU Oceania Junior Cup Series Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Archie SCHMIDT 252 2 Bodie PAIGE 251 3 Haydn FORDYCE 242 4 Riley NAUTA 220 5 Valentino KNEZOVIC 196 6 John PELGRAVE 192 7 Jake PAIGE 183 8 Hunter CORNEY 165 9 Jed FYFFE 163 10 Ella McCAUSLAND 113 11 Alexander CODEY 113 12 Nixon FROST 112 13 Isaac AYAD 108 14 Elijah ANDREW 106 15 Oscar LEWIS 103 16 Rikki HENRY 100 17 Rossi McADAM 95 18 Ethan JOHNSON 85 19 Hunter CHARLETT 84 20 Nikolas LAZOS 59

SureFlight Superbike Masters Series Points