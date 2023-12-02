ASBK 2023
Round Seven – The Bend
Saturday
It was a bit of a broody overcast start to Saturday at Tailem Bend with an ever so slight chance of a light shower amidst a forecast temperature in the low-mid 20s. Sunday’s forecast is for a clearer and warmer day heating up towards a forecast maximum in the high 20s. For those staying around to test on Monday the temperature is expected to nudge 37-degrees!
Superbike practice on Friday saw the two title contenders dominate proceedings. Josh Waters was under Wayne Maxwell’s lap record while Troy Herfoss was just outside it. Little separated that pair while Max Stauffer finished third quickest and leading Yamaha, a nice feather in the youngster’s cap and a further sign of the progress he has been making this season.
Troy Herfoss was quick out of the blocks in FP4, straight down to a 1m50.902. That was good enough to top the session until Cru Halliday went P1 with a 1m50.819 with seven-minutes remaining.
Herfoss then replied, more than six-tenths under through the first sector before losing a little in the next two sectors, but still crossing the stripe to go under the lap record and back on top with a 1m50.420. He was then under again at the first split on the next lap, quicker again through the second split to be two-tenths under, lost a little in the third sector but still lowered the benchmark further, a 1m50.275 the new target here at The Bend. This speed was coming despite a few light spots of precipitation…
Josh Waters heads into this final round with a right hand that is still far from perfect. He is in much better shape than he was last time out at Phillip Island, but the condition of that hand will see him having to adapt further to that restricted movement. Waters started the Q1 session on his spare bike to shake that down before a brief run on his #1 bike to check a small change before heading back out to drop in a 1m50.693, that time good enough to push Halliday down to P3 at the final juncture.
Mike Jones fourth ahead of Max Stauffer, who couldn’t match the pace he displayed here yesterday when he was fastest Yamaha. A change in springs not quite working out for the youngster but he’s confident ahead of this afternoon.
Bryan Staring sixth ahead of Anthony West, Mark Chiodo and Glenn Allerton.
Allerton and his crew had been chasing some problems in the cooling system but now believe they have sorted the problem ahead of qualifying.
Broc Pearson and the DesmoSport Ducati squad had headed into this round with plenty of confidence on the back of not just recent results, but also some recent breakthroughs they have made in the electronic set-up of the bike. However, they had been plagued by brake and then electronic issues on Friday which really held them back. They are still trying to get on top of things and as a result Pearson was tenth quickest this morning ahead of Ted Collins and Arthur Sissis, the latter of that trio really struggling to get comfortable on the Unitech Racing YZF-R1M.
Qualifying is scheduled to get underway at 1440 this afternoon with Q1, followed by Q2 at 1515.
Superbike FP4
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda
|1m50.275
|2
|Josh WATERS
|Ducati
|+0.418
|3
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha
|+0.544
|4
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha
|+0.548
|5
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha
|+1.261
|6
|Bryan STARING
|Yamaha
|+1.356
|7
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha
|+1.428
|8
|Mark CHIODO
|Honda
|+1.699
|9
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW
|+1.797
|10
|Broc PEARSON
|Ducati
|+1.849
|11
|Ted COLLINS
|BMW
|+2.357
|12
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha
|+2.499
|13
|Josh SODERLAND
|Ducat
|+7.031
|14
|Paris HARDWICK
|Kawasaki
|+7.473
|15
|Michael KEMP
|Yamaha
|+8.014
|16
|Matt WALTERS
|Aprilia
|+8.499
Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Josh WATERS
|293
|2
|Troy HERFOSS
|293
|3
|Glenn ALLERTON
|226
|4
|Cru HALLIDAY
|222
|5
|Mike JONES
|220
|6
|Bryan STARING
|189
|7
|Broc PEARSON
|186
|8
|Ted COLLINS
|174
|9
|Arthur SISSIS
|158
|10
|Max STAUFFER
|151
|11
|Anthony WEST
|119
|12
|Matt WALTERS
|99
|13
|Paris HARDWICK
|98
|14
|Michael KEMP
|84
|15
|Scott ALLARS
|80
|16
|Josh SODERLAND
|41
|17
|Jack DAVIS
|41
|18
|Mark CHIODO
|34
|19
|Michael EDWARDS
|32
|20
|Eddie LEESON
|32
|21
|Jed METCHER
|16
|22
|Dominic DE LEON
|13
|23
|Nicholas MARSH
|12
|24
|Albert BAKER
|12
|25
|Leanne NELSON
|4
Supersport
There is much interest in the Supersport category this weekend, where the title is also on the line come Sunday. Kurri Kurri’s Cameron Dunker takes a 14-point lead into this final round but is up against a pair of South Australian locals in the fight for the title. Olly Simpson is ten years his senior and has three seasons of Red Bull Rookies experience under his belt. Only two-points further behind is Simpson’s fellow croweater Ty Lynch.
Adding further spice to the Supersport mix is the return of international riders Tom Toparis, Harrison Voight, Archie McDonald and Harry Khouri to the fold after seasons spent in Europe. While Taiyo Aksu returns from racing in Japan this season to jump back into the Aussie Supersport mix. Simpson topped proceedings on Friday ahead of Voight, Dunker and Toparis.
Harrison Voight went under the previous qualifying and race lap records on Saturday morning, the Queenslander’s 1m54.618 on his seventh lap of the session setting the Q1 benchmark. That was not his only 1m54.6 though, Voight also dropping in a 1m54.646 on his 12th and final lap of the session. Tom Toparis ran Voight close though, a 1m54.770 putting Voight on notice that he won’t have it all his own way this time out at The Bend. Simpson joined them in the 54s, a 1m54.825 while championship leader Cam Dunker still had some speed to find, his best a 1m55.507 good enough for fourth place in Q1 ahead of Ty Lynch.
Tom Toparis is doing as few laps as possible today and spending the time between sessions with his left hand/wrist in a bucket of ice water. The Goulburn rider broke his wrist in a few places only a month ago and has been spending plenty of time in a hyperbaric chamber in order to be able to race here this weekend.
Hayden Nelson crashed at turn nine late in the session which dented his progress, the Cube Racing Stop & Seal rider ranked ninth at the end of Q1.
Supersport Q1
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Harrison VOIGHT
|Yamaha
|1m54.618
|2
|Tom TOPARIS
|Yamaha
|+0.152
|3
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|+0.207
|4
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha
|+0.889
|5
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha
|+0.953
|6
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Yamaha
|+1.507
|7
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha
|+1.691
|8
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha
|+1.727
|9
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha
|+2.080
|10
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha
|+2.135
|11
|Jack MAHAFFY
|Yamaha
|+2.303
|12
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha
|+2.687
|13
|Jack FAVELLE
|Honda
|+2.827
|14
|Harry KHOURI
|Yamaha
|+3.233
|15
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki
|+3.254
|16
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha
|+3.783
|17
|Mitch SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|+4.748
|18
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha
|+5.017
|19
|Declan VAN ROSMALEN
|Yamaha
|+7.048
|20
|Jordan WHITE
|Yamaha
|+11.321
New qualifying record for SS class
Previous: 1:54.672 by Broc PEARSON on a Yamaha YZF-R6 set on 04/12/21
Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha
|196
|2
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|182
|3
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha
|180
|4
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha
|125
|5
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha
|125
|6
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha
|122
|7
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha
|122
|8
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha
|111
|9
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha
|101
|10
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha
|98
|11
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Yamaha
|95
|12
|Jack FAVELLE
|Honda
|91
|13
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha
|77
|14
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki
|73
|15
|Sean CONDON
|Yamaha
|70
|16
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha
|70
|17
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha
|63
|18
|Tarbon WALKER
|Yamaha
|53
|19
|Mitch SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|53
|20
|Harrison VOIGHT
|Yamaha
|51
|21
|Brendan WILSON
|Yamaha
|35
|22
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha
|33
|23
|Luke SANDERS
|Yamaha
|31
|24
|Tom TOPARIS
|Yamaha
|26
|25
|Hunter FORD
|Kawasaki
|25
|26
|Jake SENIOR
|Yamaha
|19
|27
|Declan VAN ROSMALEN
|Yamaha
|15
|28
|Aiden WAGNER
|Yamaha
|15
|29
|Morgan McLAREN-WOOD
|Yamaha
|11
|30
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha
|5
Supersport 300
In the Supersport 300 ranks only two-points cover the top three: Henry Snell, Cameron Swain and Marcus Hamod. Brandon Demmery and Bodie Gawith are also still in the SS300 title hunt.
Swain topped proceedings on Saturday morning ahead of Jordy Simpson and Brodie Gawith.
Supersport 300 Q1
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha
|2m08.346
|2
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|+0.825
|3
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha
|+0.968
|4
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha
|+1.654
|5
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha
|+1.887
|6
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha
|+2.237
|7
|Casey MIDDLETON
|Kawasaki
|+2.387
|8
|Joshua NEWMAN
|Kawasaki
|+2.410
|9
|Archie SCHMIDT
|Yamaha
|+2.650
|10
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha
|+2.876
|11
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha
|+3.096
|12
|Tara MORRISON
|Kawasaki
|+3.158
|13
|Tayla RELPH
|Yamaha
|+3.524
|14
|Calvin MOYLAN
|Kawasaki
|+3.991
|15
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha
|+4.002
|16
|Will NASSIF
|Yamaha
|+5.862
|17
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha
|+5.910
|18
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|+5.996
|19
|Ghage PLOWMAN
|Yamaha
|+6.171
|20
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha
|+6.858
|21
|Brock QUINLAN
|Kawasaki
|+7.530
|22
|Jiabin ZHANG
|Kawasaki
|+9.793
|23
|Daley MILLS
|Kawasaki
|+9.828
|24
|Georgia STEPHENS
|Yamaha
|+10.583
|25
|Keegan PRASS
|Kawasaki
|+11.540
|26
|Phoenix AGAR
|Yamaha
|+12.678
Supersport 300 Series Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha
|261
|2
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha
|260
|3
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha
|259
|4
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha
|256
|5
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha
|241
|6
|Casey MIDDLETON
|Kawasaki
|205
|7
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha
|189
|8
|Joshua NEWMAN
|Kawasaki
|170
|9
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha
|150
|10
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|142
|11
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|123
|12
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha
|107
|13
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha
|106
|14
|Tara MORRISON
|Kawasaki
|100
|15
|Calvin MOYLAN
|Kawasaki
|97
|16
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha
|89
|17
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha
|80
|18
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha
|79
|19
|Will NASSIF
|Yamaha
|73
|20
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha
|69
|21
|Brock QUINLAN
|Kawasaki
|30
|22
|William HUNT
|Yamaha
|29
|23
|Daley MILLS
|Kawasaki
|29
|24
|Steve SFORZIN
|Kawasaki
|25
|25
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha
|23
|26
|Lachlan LOW
|Yamaha
|15
|27
|Tianhao ZHAO
|Yamaha
|9
|28
|Keegan PRASS
|Kawasaki
|8
|29
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki
|7
YMF R3 Cup
In the YMF R3 Cup Swain has a slender four-point lead over Gawith, who is one-point in front of Snell, with Demmery sitting in fourth ten-points off Swain, who is aiming to replicate Dunker’s feat from last year and take out both titles.
Swain has started out as he aims to continue, topping the Saturday morning qualifying session ahead of Gawith and Snell. They were a second off Carter Thompson’s lap record of 2m08.478 set here in 2021.
In the second qualifying session though Gawith did break into the 8s, a 2m08.756 to take pole position ahead of Swain, who despite improving to 2m09.235, failed to match the place of Gawith. Jordy Simpson rounds out the front row despite a hefty tumble late in the session.
Their first brief six-lap bout scheduled to get underway at 1710 this evening.
YMF R3 Cup Qualifying
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha
|2m08.756
|2
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha
|2m09.235
|3
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|2m09.799
|4
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha
|2m09.831
|5
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha
|2m10.171
|6
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha
|2m10.385
|7
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha
|2m10.610
|8
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha
|2m11.265
|9
|Casey MIDDLETON
|Yamaha
|2m11.540
|10
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha
|2m12.142
|11
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha
|2m12.537
|12
|Will NASSIF
|Yamaha
|2m12.585
|13
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha
|2m12.778
|14
|Calvin MOYLAN
|Yamaha
|2m13.629
|15
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|2m14.303
|16
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha
|2m14.519
|17
|Ghage PLOWMAN
|Yamaha
|2m18.347
|18
|Georgia STEPHENS
|Yamaha
|2m19.122
|19
|Phoenix AGAR
|Yamaha
|2m21.649
YMF R3 Cup Series Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Cameron SWAIN
|231
|2
|Brodie GAWITH
|227
|3
|Henry SNELL
|226
|4
|Brandon DEMMERY
|221
|5
|Marcus HAMOD
|198
|6
|Sam PEZZETTA
|156
|7
|Jai RUSSO
|138
|8
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|125
|9
|Jordy SIMPSON
|118
|10
|Ryan LARKIN
|111
|11
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|107
|12
|Harrison WATTS
|107
|13
|Ryder GILBERT
|92
|14
|Will NASSIF
|92
|15
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|77
|16
|William HUNT
|64
|17
|Abbie CAMERON
|44
|18
|Luke JHONSTON
|33
|19
|Lachlan LOW
|30
|20
|Tianhao ZHAO
|17
|21
|Tony SIMS
|12
bLU CRU Oceania Junior Cup
The bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup is also on a knife-edge with three riders poised to take out the Cup. Mount Barker local, Archie Schmidt, holds a one-point lead over Bodie Paige, with New Zealander Hayden Fordyce – who led the series after the first round – coming back to the fore at the right time to be 10pts off Schmidt.
Bodie Paige and Valentino Knezovic were both under the lap record on Saturday morning to top proceedings ahead of Hunter Corney and Archie Schmidt.
bLU CRU Oceania Junior Cup Q1
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Bodie PAIGE
|Yamaha
|2m31.775
|2
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha
|+0.206
|3
|Hunter CORNEY
|Yamaha
|+0.472
|4
|Archie SCHMIDT
|Yamaha
|+0.601
|5
|Jake PAIGE
|Yamaha
|+0.850
|6
|Riley NAUTA
|Yamaha
|+1.588
|7
|Oscar LEWIS
|Yamaha
|+1.751
|8
|Rikki HENRY
|Yamaha
|+3.566
|9
|Haydn FORDYCE
|Yamaha
|+3.617
|10
|Isaac AYAD
|Yamaha
|+3.807
|11
|Ella McCAUSLAND
|Yamaha
|+4.118
|12
|Elijah ANDREW
|Yamaha
|+4.346
|13
|Hunter CHARLETT
|Yamaha
|+4.388
|14
|Connor LEWIS
|Yamaha
|+4.613
|15
|Alexander CODEY
|Yamaha
|+4.629
|16
|Ethan JOHNSON
|Yamaha
|+4.882
|17
|Rossi McADAM
|Yamaha
|+4.924
|18
|Nikolas LAZOS
|Yamaha
|+4.948
|19
|Jed FYFFE
|Yamaha
|+5.031
bLU CRU Oceania Junior Cup Series Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Archie SCHMIDT
|252
|2
|Bodie PAIGE
|251
|3
|Haydn FORDYCE
|242
|4
|Riley NAUTA
|220
|5
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|196
|6
|John PELGRAVE
|192
|7
|Jake PAIGE
|183
|8
|Hunter CORNEY
|165
|9
|Jed FYFFE
|163
|10
|Ella McCAUSLAND
|113
|11
|Alexander CODEY
|113
|12
|Nixon FROST
|112
|13
|Isaac AYAD
|108
|14
|Elijah ANDREW
|106
|15
|Oscar LEWIS
|103
|16
|Rikki HENRY
|100
|17
|Rossi McADAM
|95
|18
|Ethan JOHNSON
|85
|19
|Hunter CHARLETT
|84
|20
|Nikolas LAZOS
|59
SureFlight Superbike Masters Series Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Keo WATSON
|138
|2
|Murray CLARK
|89
|3
|Brad PHELAN
|80
|4
|Robert YOUNG
|70
|5
|Ryan TAYLOR
|68
|6
|Corey GLOCK
|63
|7
|Troy CORSER
|60
|8
|Scott WEBSTER
|57
|9
|Scott CAMPBELL
|52
|10
|Aaron BENNETT
|52
|11
|Roger GUNN
|52
|12
|Corey TURNER
|45
|13
|Phillip BEVAN
|44
|14
|David JOHNSON
|42
|15
|Steven HARLEY
|40
|16
|Glenn HINDLE
|38
|17
|Phillip BURKE
|36
|18
|Brian BOLSTER
|34
|19
|Laurie FYFFE
|31
|20
|Greg AVERY
|25
|21
|Richard EASTON
|25
|22
|Paul RIGNEY
|18
|23
|Jack PASSFIELD
|16
|24
|Paul PARLETT
|16
|25
|Damion DAVIS
|13
|26
|Edwin HAAZER
|12
|27
|Stuart WOODBURY
|11
|28
|Stephen KAIRL
|10
|29
|Dean CASTLETON
|9
|30
|Ross DOBSON
|8
|31
|Patrick POVOLNY
|5
|32
|Mick JOHNSTON
|4
|33
|Michael MOLONEY
|3
|34
|Glenn CRUTCHLEY
|2
|35
|Ian SHORT
|2
|36
|Mark POWELL
|2
|37
|Andrew RELPH
|2
|38
|Denis ACKLAND
|1