ASBK 2023

Round Seven – The Bend

Superbike Race Two

This championship started way back in February, and here we are in December to decide the championship in this final race of the seven rounds. Two men left in contention, Troy Herfoss and Josh Waters.

Troy Herfoss staved off the advances of Josh Waters in the opening Superbike contest to extend his championship lead to a slender six-points heading into the final 11 laps of season 2023.

The track temperature for the second race had increased considerably, hovering around 55-degrees. That may see a few riders take the gamble on the SCX rear here this afternoon.

For race glory this afternoon though there are another couple of fellas that want to finish their season a high with a race victory. Mike Jones had great pace early on in the opening bout, while Cru Halliday came on strong towards the end of the 11-lap distance to fight his way to a podium finish after a dreadful start. Max Stauffer started very strong before being overcome by his more experienced competitors after his tyres went away in the second half of the race.

Herfoss got the jump off the line but Waters took the inside line at turn one to move into the race lead, Stauffer in third ahead of Jones and Pearson. Troy Herfoss could just follow Waters in this one and still win the championship, but there was a none-to-small matter of a number of riders hot on his heels and wanting to steal their own thunder in this bout.

Max Stauffer slid out halfway through the first lap, a rough end to what had been a sensational weekend for the youngster. Still, this has been watershed year for Max, his dad and their small family team, taking it to the best in Australia. They all deserve a huge pat on the back, it is so good to see a young bloke making serious progress in the Superbike field.

Bryan Staring went down at turn seven three laps into the race. Not the end to the year the Western Australian and the MotoGO Yamaha squad were after, but they made good progress with that team this year and hopefully are back on the grid next year.

Up front it was still Waters leading Herfoss, with Jones hot on their heels after setting a new fastest lap of the race on the second lap. That trio already had three-seconds on Cru Halliday and Glenn Allerton after only the first few laps.

Herfoss continued to shadow Waters as the laps ticked off… The championship contenders steadily left Jones in their wake, by half-race distance they had two-seconds over Jones.

Herfoss made his move as they started lap six, slotting up the inside of Waters at turn one and then turned up the wick to try and break away from the McMartin Ducati. There was no breaking away though. Waters stuck to the tail of the Penrite Honda as they both pasted Pirelli around the 4.95 kilometre International Circuit here at The Bend.

Then on lap eight Josh Waters slipped off at turn six, his championship hopes ending in the dust in a cruel blow for the triple champion. He thought his championship was over two months ago when he was taken out by another rider during practice for the Suzuka 8 Hour that left him with serious hand and shoulder injuries, but he had put the bit between his teeth to keep himself in contention.

With Waters out of the running that promoted Mike Jones to second place on the track, three-seconds behind Herfoss, and five-seconds ahead of Cru Halliday, with Glenn Allerton a further three-seconds behind Halliday. That latter trio fighting over third place in the championship, so a lot on the line for them also in this final bout.

Josh Waters continued to circulate, off the pace with a damaged bike, but also knowing that if Troy Herfoss threw it away he could score enough points to win the championship. It is not over until it is over…

Herfoss does it though, the Penrite Honda man signs off his ten-year career with the Honda Australia backed squad with a race victory, and with that the 2023 Australian Superbike Championship.

Mike Jones slowed on the final lap to allow his Yamaha team-mate Cru Halliday to take second place at the line.

That move was to help secure Halliday, and Yamaha, third place in the championship by a single point over Glenn Allerton, a tactic that the BMW rider was far from enamoured with.

That championship is Troy Herfoss’ third Australian Superbike Championship title, matching Shawn Giles, Josh Waters, Glenn Allerton, Mike Jones and Wayne Maxwell.

Both Herfoss and Maxwell also took championship wins in the rival Australasian FX Superbike Championship when that series was clearly the premier series in Australia (2014-15), and ASBK was in the doldrums. No matter what is written in the history books, many, myself included, class them as four-time Superbike Champions.

Superbike Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Troy HERFOSS Honda 20m35.557 2 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha +1.123 3 Mike JONES Yamaha +1.194 4 Glenn ALLERTON BMW +5.671 5 Anthony WEST Yamaha +7.541 6 Broc PEARSON Ducati +8.544 7 Mark CHIODO Honda +19.078 8 Ted COLLINS BMW +24.769 9 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha +30.834 10 Josh WATERS Ducati +56.462 11 Michael KEMP Yamaha +1m13.051 12 Josh SODERLAND Ducati +1m34.863 DNF Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki 7 Laps DNF Bryan STARING Yamaha 9 Laps DNF Max STAUFFER Yamaha 10 Laps

Superbike Championship Points