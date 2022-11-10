2023 Benelli Tornado 500

Benelli are adding to their 500 range with the launch of the Tornado, a modern nakedbike with somewhat suave styling, if a bit of an unusual headlight… Either way it is likely to draw a very different crowd than their neo-retro Leoncino options.

The Tornado 500 joins the Tornado TNT 125 (a Grom competitor) as the second modern Tornado option, but shares the willing powerplant of the Leoncino and TRK502 variants.

The liquid-cooled 500 cc twin-cylinder delivers 47.6 hp (35 kW) at 8500 rpm, while torque peaks at 45 Nm at 6000 rpm, making this another machine that’ll meet A2 and LAMS requirements, and be suitable for new riders.

This isn’t just a restyle of the TRK or Leoncino platform though, with new engine covers and a new tubular steel trllis frame.

That’s joined by a new exhaust system, blacked out, and running new catalytic converters to comply with Euro5. The air-box has likewise been tweaked, for both performance and to meet noise limits.

The wet clutch is a slip and assist unit, matched to a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

Running on a 1451 mm wheelbase, with thick 50 mm forks offering 125 mm travel and rebound adjustability. A monoshock is positioned centrally and offers both pre-load and rebound damping, with 131 mm of wheel travel.

Brakes are a set of big 320 mm semi-floating front rotors, matched to four-piston radial calipers, while the rear runs a 260 mm rotor and single piston caliper. Both are backed by ABS.

White aluminium alloy 17-inch rims run a 120/70 plus 160/60 tyre combo.

Matching that modern theme is a 5 inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity to your phone – and that’s not an accessory – switch-blocks allow answering and ending calls, once you’ve got your phone connected up.

Indicators are very nicely integrated into those minimalist handguards, while the headlight cluster is full LED and runs a T shaped DRL. The tail-light integrates indicators.

Seat height is a nice and low 784 mm but the Tornado 500 is a little on the hefty side at 199 kg wet, that does include a full 14-litre tank though.

We’ll have to wait and see about Australian pricing and availability, but the Tornado 500 is expected to reach most markets mid-2023.

Overall it looks like a well styled addition to the Benelli line-up, that will appeal to riders who want a more modern beginner machine, while still staying on the top end of the performance spectrum for the A2 or LAMS classes.

Pricing will no doubt be a big factor. The existing Leoncino 500 retails ride-away for $9,890 ride away here in Australia, marking a good mid-point between the 400 and 650 classes.

2023 Benelli Tornado 500 Specifications