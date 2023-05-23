ASBK 2023

Round Three – QLD Raceway

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup

Since 2019, the OJC class has continued from the junior programs that went before, to now be the kindergarten of the Australian Superbike Championships. Like all those previous initiatives, the philosophy has always been identical. to unearth road racing talent and future champions.

Each year there are graduates that ascend to the larger capacity ‘Junior school’ class of the 300s and as such there is a new intake of youngsters to take their place. About half of the field of 20 remain for a further one or two years, depending on the individual’s age when they first commence in the class.

Every winner of the OJC – and many others – have made the transition to the larger capacity classes and succeeded.

On the weekend at Queensland Raceway, another name came to the fore with the dominance of Bodie Paige as he took pole position and converted that feat into three hard-fought wins after extremely entertaining duels with a bunch of youngsters with the same aim.

Paige is fronting for his third year, although his first year in the class in the covid interrupted 2021 saw only three rounds take place which curtailed his learning curve. He was 16th in 2021 and last year finished eighth overall. For 2023 all those above him on the points table have moved on so he is one of the heir’s apparent to battle for glory

His efforts on the weekend have seen him leap-frog from fourth to the top of the table and Bodie now leads the Cup chase by 10 points.

There’s every possibility that at the next round – at Morgan Park (Qld) in July – that another name will shine brightly, but at the moment, Paige is the one that can bask in the spotlight after such an impressive performance.

That’s not to take away from any of his competitors as there are another 19 riders that have the same aim, but Paige demonstrated some very impressive race craft, no doubt a reflection of his dirt track prowess with his attention to detail and timing in his racecraft.

On paper, Queensland Raceway doesn’t really float ya boat but riding the ‘paper clip’ is entirely different. Getting a fast and competitive lap is one thing, but trying to take half-a-second out of your time is a major achievement. It is so easy to overcook the entry in the three heavy duty braking zones. If you get in too hot, your mid corner speed is wrecked, and subsequently getting on the gas earlier to take advantage of the next drag race – especially on those mega-frantic, last laps.

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m34.256 2 Valentino Yamaha YZF-R15 1m34.860 3 Riley NAUTA Yamaha YZF-R15 1m34.867 4 Archie SCHMIDT Yamaha YZF-R15 1m34.951 5 John PELGRAVE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m35.186 6 Ella McCAUSLAND Yamaha YZF-R15 1m35.305 7 Alexander CODEY Yamaha YZF-R15 1m35.388 8 Rikki HENRY Yamaha YZF-R15 1m35.770 9 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha YZF-R15 1m36.314 10 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 1m36.544 11 Haydn FORDYCE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m36.618 12 Nixon FROST Yamaha YZF-R15 1m36.648 13 Jake PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m36.679 14 Jed FYFFE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m36.840 15 Oscar LEWIS Yamaha YZF-R15 1m36.909 16 Hunter CHARLETT Yamaha YZF-R15 1m37.228 17 Isaac AYAD Yamaha YZF-R15 1m38.365 18 Rossi McADAM Yamaha YZF-R15 1m39.834 19 Nikolas LAZOS Yamaha YZF-R15 1m41.332

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Race One

The first leg was its usual frantic self that saw Paige drop to seventh after the first lap as Riley Nauta led the early running but the lead changed constantly Paige fought back to see saw the lead with Nauta and Archie Schmidt but there were others like Valentino Knezovic, Rikki Henry and Ella McCausland. McCausland was high as third for a couple of laps before getting shuffled back in a mid-corner traffic jam that saw the second bunch drop off to have their own duels.

The race became two groups with Nauta, Schmidt, Paige and John Pelgrave in a breakaway group with Hunter Corney, McCausland, Rikki Henry, Knezovic and Jake Paige, the younger of the two brothers in another.

In the final drag after the usual last corner scuffle, Paige arrived at the 0.026 sec before Schmidt, with Nauta a further 0.221 sec away on third and Pelgrave a similar distance away on fourth.

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 9m43.030 143 2 Archie SCHMIDT Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.026 141 3 Riley NAUTA Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.247 140 4 John PELGRAVE Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.529 146 5 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +2.571 145 6 Rikki HENRY Yamaha YZF-R15 +3.033 146 7 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R15 +3.157 145 8 Jake PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 +4.801 145 9 Ella McCAUSLAND Yamaha YZF-R15 +4.874 145 10 Haydn FORDYCE Yamaha YZF-R15 +10.975 145 11 Alexander CODEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +11.044 143 12 Nixon FROST Yamaha YZF-R15 +12.349 147 13 Jed FYFFE Yamaha YZF-R15 +13.750 144 14 Rossi McADAM Yamaha YZF-R15 +18.549 146 15 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 +19.185 141 16 Oscar LEWIS Yamaha YZF-R15 +19.618 145 17 Hunter CHARLETT Yamaha YZF-R15 +19.621 142 18 Isaac AYAD Yamaha YZF-R15 +19.715 144 DNF Nikolas LAZOS Yamaha YZF-R15 +4 Laps 139

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two

Race two on Sunday morning was a case of over exuberance with a few of the kids’ enthusiasm causing them to come unstuck that caused a couple of red-flags and two restarts before the race was reduced to a three-lap sprint.

The first red flag was for Nixon Frost who went into the beach on the first lap. He was not hurt but the bike was in a precarious position.

The second red flag was for McCausland and Alexander Codey who had a coming together in a typical racing incident when they went for the same bit of tarmac fighting for the lead and crashed at Turn 4.

Third time lucky as the trio of laps provided more insane entertainment but condensed!

The intensity was reflected in the distances at the finish line as a tear-off could have covered the top four as Paige claimed win number two by just 0.029 sec from Knezovic with Henry 0.076 sec adrift in third. Schmidt was right beside them over the finish line, the quartet split by 0.158 sec and Paige’s winning gap just 0.003 larger than leg one!

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 4m56.346 137 2 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.029 140 3 Rikki HENRY Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.105 144 4 Archie SCHMIDT Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.158 145 5 Riley NAUTA Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.519 138 6 Haydn FORDYCE Yamaha YZF-R15 +1.106 146 7 John PELGRAVE Yamaha YZF-R15 +1.522 146 8 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +1.791 143 9 Jake PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 +5.040 146 10 Jed FYFFE Yamaha YZF-R15 +5.480 142 11 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 +5.551 138 12 Hunter CHARLETT Yamaha YZF-R15 +8.683 140 13 Rossi McADAM Yamaha YZF-R15 +13.217 138 14 Oscar LEWIS Yamaha YZF-R15 +13.769 140 15 Isaac AYAD Yamaha YZF-R15 +13.857 141 16 Nikolas LAZOS Yamaha YZF-R15 +22.743 137

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Three

The final leg went the full distance, uninterrupted, and as usual the kids were not going to leave anything out there.

After three laps, just 0.776 sec separated the top seven with a conga line that consisted of the top 10 covered by a second with positions changing between. Unfortunately for McCausland she crashed out on the fourth lap at the same corner as the previous race as she attempted a very ambitious move that didn’t quite come off. McCausland is a talent, and it won’t be too long before she is a regular finisher in the top five and will grab a podium or two before the season is out – along with a few others that haven’t quite managed the feat yet.

There were five different leaders at the end of each lap, not to mention the countless times the leading positions changed from one corner to the next the slip streaming and lap braking were very impressive to watch as they gave each other room.

Paige led across the line only once during the six laps and that was the most important one to claim a his first hattrick in the class. It was Bodie’s largest winner margin of the weekend – as like his racing number of 74 – he was 0.074 sec in front of Henry with Schmidt third.

If you attend an ASBK round this year, be sure to take the time to have a gander at the OJC class. The bikes might not be the fastest bits of kit in the universe but the action, the racecraft and the antics of these aspiring champions is out of this world. They sure know how to entertain.

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 9m48.190 142 2 Rikki HENRY Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.074 146 3 Archie SCHMIDT Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.411 146 4 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R15 +1.119 148 5 John PELGRAVE Yamaha YZF-R15 +1.235 147 6 Haydn FORDYCE Yamaha YZF-R15 +1.336 146 7 Riley NAUTA Yamaha YZF-R15 +1.339 146 8 Jake PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 +2.211 146 9 Jed FYFFE Yamaha YZF-R15 +2.304 146 10 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +2.393 146 11 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 +3.110 146 12 Isaac AYAD Yamaha YZF-R15 +3.129 145 13 Hunter CHARLETT Yamaha YZF-R15 +17.127 144 14 Nixon FROST Yamaha YZF-R15 +17.350 145 15 Oscar LEWIS Yamaha YZF-R15 +20.085 145 16 Rossi McADAM Yamaha YZF-R15 +21.061 144 17 Nikolas LAZOS Yamaha YZF-R15 +34.675 139 DNF Ella McCAUSLAND Yamaha YZF-R15 +2 Laps 146

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Round Points

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Points 1 Bodie PAIGE 25 25 25 75 2 Archie SCHMIDT 20 17 18 55 3 Rikki HENRY 15 18 20 53 4 Valentino KNEZOVIC 14 20 17 51 5 Riley NAUTA 18 16 14 48 6 John PELGRAVE 17 14 16 47 7 Haydn FORDYCE 11 15 15 41 8 Hunter CORNEY 16 13 11 40 9 Jake PAIGE 13 12 13 38 10 Jed FYFFE 8 11 12 31 11 Elijah ANDREW 6 10 10 26 12 Hunter CHARLETT 4 9 8 21 13 Rossi McADAM 7 8 5 20 14 Isaac AYAD 3 6 9 18 15 Oscar LEWIS 5 7 6 18 16 Nixon FROST 9 7 16 17 Ella McCAUSLAND 12 12 18 Alexander CODEY 10 10 19 Nikolas LAZOS 5 4 9

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Bodie PAIGE 118 2 Valentino KNEZOVIC 108 3 Haydn FORDYCE 105 4 Riley NAUTA 98 5 Archie SCHMIDT 87 6 John PELGRAVE 84 7 Hunter CORNEY 83 8 Jed FYFFE 77 9 Rikki HENRY 75 10 Jake PAIGE 60 11 Ella McCAUSLAND 52 12 Elijah ANDREW 45 13 Hunter CHARLETT 43 14 Rossi McADAM 39 15 Isaac AYAD 38 16 Oscar LEWIS 37 17 Alexander CODEY 31 18 Nixon FROST 30 19 Ethan JOHNSON 29 20 Nikolas LAZOS 17

