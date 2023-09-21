MotoGP 2023

Round 13 – Buddh International Circuit

The Hermann Tilke designed Buddh International Circuit (Hindi: बुद्ध अन्तरराष्ट्रीय परिपथ) was the first circuit to bring international motorsport to India, bursting onto the scene as the host of the Formula One Indian Grand Prix in 2011.

Sadly, a tax dispute with the Government of Uttar Pradesh meant that Formula One’s stay was all too brief; after two more races, the Grand Prix was suspended for 2014 and ultimately dropped from the calendar altogether. With its global reputation tarnished, the circuit has subsequently seen it’s rather lavish facilities being rather under-utilised in the intervening years, with general testing, track days and national level racing being only occasional visitors.

However, a new era was set to begin when the MotoGP World Championship announced in 2022 that India will be on 2023 calendar. Since then, the circuit has put all their efforts into remodelling the Buddh Internatinal Circuit so it can welcome motorcycle racing, and host its first-ever MotoGP Grand Prix.

Controversy surrounds the venue once again though on the cusp of MotoGP making its debut in India. There have been numerous issues in regards to team personnel, including riders, experiencing delays with their visa approvals, thus while we include a schedule in AEST further down the page, it seems quite possible that Friday’s running order might be massaged somewhat to cater for the late arrival of some competitors. Time will tell…

Piero Taramasso – Michelin

“The discovery of this circuit will be the same for our partners as it will be for us. It’s a very interesting situation because everyone is starting from zero and the strategy adopted at the start of the event will be crucial. For our part, we carried out computer simulations to try to assimilate the thermal stresses and select the best compounds, but it is clear that physical tests will be essential to refine the set-up of the motorcycles. This is the only time this season that we will race without benefiting from any prior data. The analyses that we have made of this circuit show similarities with the Red Bull Ring, in Spielberg (Austria), or Buriram (Thailand). As a result, we expect very demanding conditions for the rear tyres, and particularly on the right side. As the regulations allow, we will bring an additional compound for the front and rear. To meet the expected demands, we have selected symmetrical tyres for the front, and asymmetrical at the rear – which will be reinforced on the right side.”

A whole new venue is a reset of sorts, and after that crash in Barcelona saw reigning Champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) riding through some discomfort on home turf at Misano, the title fight is also a little closer as Pecco now sits only 36 points clear of Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing). It will be an interesting race between Bagnaia and Martin to see who can adapt the quickest, especially as Martin arrives from a near-perfect weekend last time out.

Francesco Bagnaia

“After the race in Misano, I rested, but I also worked hard to get back as fit as possible for the Indian and Japanese GPs that await us in these two weeks. Physically, I feel better, but India will be an unknown territory for everyone. We will work as always to try to arrive ready to face the Sprint and the GP on Sunday. Now begins a very intense and important period, so maintaining concentration and avoiding making mistakes will be crucial.“

Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) wasn’t at full tilt at Misano either though and he’ll want to seize the opportunity to take a new track by the horns, as will Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), who is no stranger to that himself. The South African may see Buddh International Circuit as a big opportunity to hit back after a disappointing Sunday at Misano. It wasn’t overall for KTM though, and they had some goodies at the test as the orange push continues to gain momentum overall.

Marco Bezzecchi

“I have used these days to recover as best as possible from my hand injury. I feel better and I’m recharged, it was a great weekend in Misano. We were very solid and achieved the podium in both races. In India it will be the debut for everyone: there will be a lot to do, from understanding the track layout, to the asphalt conditions, up to the choice of tyres and temperatures. We will work hard.”

One thing that may play in Ducati’s favour at a new track is also data. With eight bikes, although not all the latest GP23 models, there’s going to be a huge amount of information at their fingertips.

Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) will want some of that as the Frenchman looks for a lot more form, and it was a tougher weekend at Misano for Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team), who then topped the following test at the Italian circuit, and Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) too.

Luca Marini

“On the one hand, the Misano race didn’t go as I expected, perhaps below expectations. On the other hand, the test was very positive. We have made a good step in terms of electronics and settings. I’m curious to discover India, I expect lots of fans. We will all at the start at the same level: we should work on the layout, the lines, understand the climatic conditions as best we can. It won’t be easy and it will be even more crucial to find the right path from Friday.”

Alex Marquez

“The Indian event is a question mark for everybody. We’re getting ready with what we can: by playing videogames, watching F1 races and then once there we’ll try to get to grips with the track as quick as possible. And then Motegi, which can be very favourable with all its heavy braking areas. We’re coming from two positive – albeit not perfect – weekends and we’re eager to show our potential and keep growing.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP) also seemed to lose some ground he’d made up. On the other side of the Ducati Lenovo Team box we know we won’t have Enea Bastianini on duty either, with Michele Pirro called up now he’s off wildcard duty. Can the Ducati armada hit the ground running?

Fabio Di Giannantonio

“I always liked new tracks as they’re a blank slate for everybody and it’s where the good work done with the team really comes out, without data or previous references. I expect a track with very little grip but also very fast, so it may adapt well to our characteristics. In Japan first of all I have a surprise in store, and it’s also a track with some heavy braking and I know the Ducati will be competitive there.”

Michele Pirro

“After the Grand Prix of San Marino and the Riviera di Rimini, I am happy to participate in two more MotoGP events, although I feel sorry for Enea. His season is really turning out to be complicated, and I hope he can come back soon. In the San Marino GP, my feeling had been good, and I hope to be able to pick up from there. We are going to India, and we will race on a new track, so it will be a surprise for everyone, and only on Friday will find out the characteristics of this track. In any case, I am calm: I will do my best, and as always, it will be an honour to share the garage with the World Champion.“

Speaking of data, Aprilia certainly have more of that now they’ve got four bikes on the grid. Misano saw a complete switcharound though as Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) went from doing the double to struggling to get into the top ten as the last Noale machine home on Sunday, with team-mate Maverick Viñales leading the charge and making the difference as he’d promised on Thursday. In terms of Aleix’s ascent up the Championship that’s not ideal, but the bike had that pace so that’s another big positive.

The 2022 machine also had pace in the hands of Miguel Oliveira (CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team) and teammate Raul Fernandez, which is more good news. Raul Fernandez took his best result yet in an impressive P8, and Oliveira has been on a solid run since much of the rest of the grid decided to let him race in peace. He was hot on the heels of Viñales on Sunday. If we’re talking about the challenge of a new track too, Oliveira is the most recent winner at a new venue – twice. He did it at Portimao and then again at Mandalika, so we know the Portuguese rider isn’t averse to eating some adaptation for breakfast.

Miguel Oliveira

“The Indian circuit will be a challenge on all levels for us riders, machines and the team. I believe we can do a good job and we are focused on rapid and efficient adaptation. The objective continues to be the search for the best possible performance with our motorcycle. We will be looking for points in both races.”

Raul Fernandez

“First of all, it will be a difficult week for everyone. We don’t have a lot of time to get to know the track and so far, we don’t have a lot of information about it. This also might be a lot of fun, because in the end, we are all equal. My confidence and our level is improving a lot at the moment. Day by day, I feel more comfortable on the bike, I can attack like I want and honestly, I can’t wait to arrive in India!”

For Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), who arrives fresh from becoming a father, a new track is probably good news if it can offer that reset. Since impressing a whole lot earlier in the season, it’s been a tougher run for a few races and ‘Thriller’ wants to get back to doing just that.

Fellow RC16 riders Pol Espargaro and Augusto Fernandez at GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 too, with the latter losing his run of scoring on every Sunday so far last time out. For a rookie though, a new venue could prove a real injection of opportunity, with rivals’ experience now solely that of their machinery and not the track.

Pol Espargaro

“This will be a special weekend for all the MotoGP World Championship. We are visiting a new country and an unknown circuit, so it is always both intriguing and thrilling at the same time. We will need to work well from the beginning to try understanding the track as fast as possible and in the best way, while we will probably face very difficult temperature conditions. One more time, it is going to be also an important physical check for me after a tough weekend in Misano. I feel that I am still in a relearning process about the bike and my body, although I have already improved a lot on both areas. Anyway, let’s go to India, I am really looking forward to this new adventure!”

Augusto Fernandez

“We are going to a new country and a new circuit for everyone, so it is very exciting. It will be interesting to have all MotoGP riders on the same boat, so for once I will be on equal levels with the rest of the class, and it can be positive for myself. Of course we will have to learn the track, but otherwise the weekend will be similar to the usual race weekend, as I will still have to find my marks with the MotoGP bike. Our target is to do a good qualifying on Saturday, so we can start closer to the front. I am excited for this new destination, let’s go!”

At Yamaha, they’ll hope a new track brings new opportunity too. After Team Manager Massimo Meregalli praised their new engine at the Misano Test but Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) said he’d been expecting more all round, the dynamic remains an interesting one. Quartararo will certainly hope that the new layout will cut the deficit to those ahead as everyone races to get to grips with Buddh International Circuit, and teammate Franco Morbidelli will want to cut his own deficit… but he is now the only rider who’s scored every Sunday.

Fabio Quartararo

“We had a short break before we start the Asian GPs. It‘s nice that we get to go to a new place, experience a new culture, meet the Indian fans, and ride at a circuit I don‘t know yet. Looking at the layout, it seems like an interesting track, so we will see what we can do. We tried a lot of things at the Misano Test and there are a few things that we can try here too. We will do our best as always!”

Franco Morbidelli

“Now that it‘s official where I will be riding next year, it has given me the clarity needed to focus on the task ahead. I can now fully concentrate on what‘s happening on track and ride with nothing to lose. At the Misano Test, it was decided that I will stick with the same bike configuration as before, and I‘m interested to find out how that will run at the Buddh circuit. It‘s something new, so that‘s always interesting for riders and teams.”

For many reasons, the spotlight was on Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) at Misano. His Grand Prix race may have seen him come home in seventh, but it was some performance as he played all his cards right and finished some distance closer to the winner than the next Honda did to him. The other reasons? The rumour mill about Marquez’ future rolls on… He only touched down on Indian soil late on Thursday afternoon our (Australian) time.

Marc Marquez

“I am really excited to meet all of the fans in India. It’s always a nice moment when we bring MotoGP to a new country, new people and new fans to share our sport and our passion. We will need to work a lot to understand everything about the track and about our own situation with the bike. The objective is to put together another weekend like Misano, build over each day and have a good pair of races. Let’s get ready for India and to meet everyone!”

The next Honda home at Misano was Stefan Bradl on wildcard and testing duty though, so not a true metric, and this time round he’ll be at LCR Honda Castrol replacing Alex Rins. More data, more experience and more work once again goes into that road back to the top for Honda. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) will want to show he’s got the measure of the German too.

For Joan Mir, meanwhile, the mission is the same: rebuild. It’s been a tough season so far with injury and then a run of DNFs, and the Mayorcan could find that a new track proves a good new challenge as everyone takes on the same new turf at the same time.

Joan Mir

“Visiting a new place is always really exciting, you see a lot on social media how many fans there are from India so I think it’s really important and great to go see them. The track itself looks like it will be interesting with a lot of different elements. There are many things to understand when you go to a new circuit so it’s important to do every step well, from walking the track when we arrive to making the most of every session on track.”

After the race this weekend in India it is a quick turnaround with the Motul Grand Prix of Japan the following weekend, October 1. There is then a fortnight before the race in Indonesia followed by the Australian Grand Prix the following weekend, October 22.

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Bagnaia 283 2 Martin 247 3 Bezzecchi 218 4 Binder 173 5 Espargaro 160 6 Zarco 147 7 Marini 135 8 Viñales 128 9 Marquez 108 10 Miller 104 11 Quartararo 85 12 Morbidelli 68 13 Oliveira 65 14 Fernandez 58 15 Rins 47 16 Di Giannantonio 43 17 Nakagami 35 18 Pedrosa 32 19 Marquez 31 20 Bastianini 25 21 Fernandez 22 22 Savadori 9 23 Folger 9 24 Espargaro 8 25 25 Pirro 5 26 26 Mir 5 27 27 Petrucci 5 28 28 Bradl 5 29 29 Lecuona 0

Moto2

The perfect way to hit back after a couple of tougher rounds is to stamp some authority back on the front, and that’s exactly what Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) did in Misano. His lead increased once again, but now it’s a whole new challenge at Buddh International Circuit and it could be a full reset, with many of the key players arriving in some very different quandries.

Before Misano, Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) probably would have voted for that full reset, but the Italian was back in the podium fight on home turf and he’ll want to keep that going and use experience on the bike in his favour.

Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) wants a whole lot more on turf never raced by his rivals though, and Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) needs to bounce back.

Jake Dixon

“We are racing at a new circuit, but that doesn’t have to matter to us. The main thing in these next races will be to push from the beginning to really be able to fight with the top riders. We will have to give our 100 per cent to continue in the fight, although we are far away in the standings.”

Austria winner and Misano podium finisher Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing) wouldn’t be too upset with a continuing of the status quo as his form continues though, and Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp) was back on that form as he returned to the rostrum for the first time since France.

Darryn Binder makes his return from injury at this round.

On a circuit new for everyone it could be an opportunity for some of the fast faces who haven’t quite cracked the rostrum to make it work for them?

Moto2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 211 2 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 177 3 DIXON Jake GBR 146 4 CANET Aron SPA 116 5 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 116 6 VIETTI Celestino ITA 106 7 SALAC Filip CZE 91 8 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 89 9 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 84 10 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 83 11 OGURA Ai JPN 75 12 LOWES Sam GBR 74 13 GARCIA Sergio SPA 63 14 ARENAS Albert SPA 59 15 ROBERTS Joe USA 40 16 BALTUS Barry BEL 39 17 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 33 18 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 22 19 BINDER Darryn RSA 13 20 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 13 21 TULOVIC Lukas GER 12 22 PASINI Mattia ITA 11

Moto3

There are now five riders within 21 points and six within 29 in the fight for the 2023 Moto3 crown, and Championship leader Daniel Holgado’s (Red Bull KTM Tech3) gap is now just four points ahead of closest challenger Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP).

Next up it’s Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing), then Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo), before David Alonso (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) enters the chat in fifth. He was 46 points off the top before Misano, but after another stunning win it’s now just 21. Ivan Ortola (MTA Angeluss Team) is the rider sixth overall and he can’t be counted out either…

The good news for the newer faces on the grid is that the veterans don’t have any experience in India either. But the bad news is it’s the last venue that’s true of before a long, long run of flyaways that seem almost tailor made for the likes of Sasaki, Masia and Öncü. So India, with another 25 points in play, could truly prove crucial.

Joel Kelso will be extra keen to add to his points tally in his quest to secure a berth in the World Championship for season 2024.

Moto3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 161 2 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 157 3 MASIA Jaume SPA 149 4 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 144 5 ALONSO David COL 140 6 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 132 7 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 98 8 RUEDA José Antonio SPA 88 9 NEPA Stefano ITA 70 10 MUÑOZ David SPA 66 11 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 60 12 TOBA Kaito JPN 59 13 VEIJER Collin NED 58 14 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 54 15 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 50 16 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 33 17 SALVADOR David SPA 31 18 FENATI Romano ITA 29 19 OGDEN Scott GBR 20 20 BERTELLE Matteo ITA 20 21 KELSO Joel AUS 19 22 MIGNO Andrea ITA 17

Indian Grand Prix Schedule

Friday Time Class Event 1400 Moto3 FP1 1505 Moto2 FP1 1615 MotoGP FP1 1815 Moto3 FP2 1920 Moto2 FP2 2030 MotoGP Practice

Saturday

Time Class Event 1340 Moto3 FP3 1425 Moto2 FP3 1510 MotoGP FP2 1550 MotoGP Q1 1615 MotoGP Q2 1750 Moto3 Q1 1815 Moto3 Q2 1845 Moto2 Q1 1910 Moto2 Q2 2000 MotoGP Sprint

Sunday Time Class Event 1540 MotoGP WUP 1700 Moto3 Race 1815 Moto2 Race 2000 MotoGP Race

2023 MotoGP Calendar