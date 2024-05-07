Ducati #WeRideAsOne

Over 18,000 Ducatisti from more than 50 nations around the globe enthusiastically took part in #WeRideAsOne on Saturday May 4, marking another year of growth for the event, celebrating and sharing their passion of the Bologna-based manufacturer!

#WeRideAsOne is part of the yearly preparations for World Ducati Week, scheduled from 26 to 28 July at Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”.

Official Ducati dealers organised their local meetups on Saturday, 4 May, in close collaboration with the 347 local Ducati Official Clubs. Together, they created itineraries for each city to guarantee an experience full of fun and true Ducati style.

Once again this year, the long Ducati and Scrambler Ducati parade coloured the most emblematic locations on the planet. Ecuador, New York, Palermo, as well as Glasgow, Warsaw, Rio de Janeiro, Hawaii, Ningbo, Medellín, Mexico City, Auckland, Brisbane, Perth and New Delhi are just some of the cities that took part.

#WeRideAsOne has well and truly established itself as a unique format of its kind, becoming a fixed appointment in the Italian motorcycle manufacturer’s calendar and all enthusiasts for every first Saturday in May.

The journey doesn’t end here however, even before the WDW in July, enthusiasts and fans of the MotoGP World Champions will be able to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of the Ducati Grandstand at the Italian Grand Prix which will take place at the Mugello International Circuit on the weekend of Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 June.

For this year’s event, Ducatisti will be able to watch the race in two dedicated areas: both in the traditional Correntaio curve, and in an exclusive reserved section of the Bronze Central Grandstand, located right above the straight of the Tuscan circuit, near the pitlane boxes.