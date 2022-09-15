2023 Kawasaki KX250

Kawasaki have announced updates to the KX250 for 2023 that include engine tweaks for stronger torque and power throughout the rev range, alongside better reliability.

The 2023 KX250 is now on sale here in Australia for $12,443 ride-away in Lime Green. Read on for the updates.

Kawasaki have provided a dyno comparison between the 2022 KX250 and KX250X models, that demonstrates noticeable gains throughout the rev range both in torque and power, particularly through the top end. A narrower pitch for the intake valves, down to 35.5 mm, with increased valve seat clearance, for better efficiency and combustion are the key changes that have led to that boost in power.

Smaller valves are fitted, down 1 mm to 31 mm, to help achieve that tighter valve pitch and better reliability, while the piston crown has been revised to match these changes.

The downdraft-style intake has also been revised, with a repositioned injector upstream straightening the intake flow, which aids in cylinder filling.

On the exhaust side a longer header pipe is now fitted, up 100 mm to 557 mm and is responsible for the low to mid-range torque boost. Ignition timing matches the overall changed.

The magneto rotor is also revised, with inertia increased about five per cent, for racer-friendly power delivery according to Kawasaki. The clutch push-rod is also now a steel cap with aluminium shaft design, for a lighter action at the clutch.

Gearing is also revised, with a longer first gear, and second tweaked to offer better transitions from and to first and third.

On the reliability side of things the connecting rod big-end bearing crush height is increased, while the main holding circuit relay has been revised to also boost reliability.

Feedback from the All-Japan Motocross has also been used to fine tune the KYB 48 mm forks, with internals changed for firmer compression damping, and although the spring rate is unchanged, oil height has been optimised to suit.

That feedback has also been used to tweak the KYB Uni-Track shock for firmer compression damping as well, with Kawasaki stating comfort hasn’t been sacrificed in either case.

Weight has also been saved, with fork cover bolts changed to aluminium, the rear linkage collar is now aluminium and runs hollow bolts.

On the tyre side of things, the Dunlip MX33 tyres are fitted in most markets, bumping the rear up to a 110/90 from the previous 100/90 profile tyre, boosting traction.

Finally the new footpegs are 5 mm wider front to rear and move 3 mm rearwards, with an aluminium construction, which saves weight, and alongside the other changes mentioned helps shave 430 g off the bike’s weight, although the larger and heavier rear tyre offsets this.

Other features include the hydraulic clutch, electric start, Launch Control Mode, DFI Setting Data Selection with three maps via plug and play couplers, while the KX FI Calibration kit is available as an accessory.

The lightweight aluminium perimeter frame and KX450 derived swingarm are retained, as well as the oversized 270 mm front rotor with two-piston caliper and KX450 master-cylinder. The rear unit is a 250 mm rotor with single-piston caliper.

2023 Kawasaki KX250 Specifications