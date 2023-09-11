2023 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship

Round Eight – Circuit of the Americas, Texas

Images by Brian J. Nelson

MotoAmerica Superbike One

Yamaha’s Jake Gagne won his 10th MotoAmerica Medallia Superbike race of the year at Circuit of The Americas on Saturday, but he was just as happy for the two who joined him on the podium – podium first timer Richie Escalante and Gagne’s teammate JD Beach.

Gagne, who wrapped up his third MotoAmerica Medallia Superbike Championship two weeks ago, won the 39th AMA Superbike race of his career on a steaming hot Saturday in Austin by 2.5 seconds over Suzuki’s Escalante, the Mexican earning the first podium of his Medallia Superbike career after his near-picture-perfect race that was a popular result with the entire paddock.

Ditto for JD Beach’s third-place finish with the season-long flat tracker reaching the podium in his just his second race as the replacement rider for the injured Cameron Petersen. The podium was Beach’s first in the Superbike class since he finished second to Cameron Beaubier at New Jersey Motorsports Park in 2019.

Beach ended up just .172 of a second behind Escalante after hounding him in the closing laps and 4.38 seconds ahead of PJ Jacobsen.

Mathew Scholtz was fifth, 18 seconds behind Gagne and 8.4 seconds ahead of Corey Alexander, the New Yorker righting the ship after a tough couple of rounds.

Bobby Fong was just a few seconds adrift of Alexander in seventh with Ashton Yates eighth, matching his best finish of the year.

Stefano Mesa was ninth in his Superbike debut on Cameron Beaubier’s vacated BMW M 1000 RR with Max Flinders rounding out the top 10.

Notable among the non-finishers were Josh Herrin and Brandon Paasch. Herrin battled with Gagne early, then slipped back into the grasp of Escalante and then Beach and Jacobsen. While running fifth, Herrin’s Ducati suffered a mechanical problem that took him out of the race. Paasch, meanwhile, crashed out of the race uninjured in the early laps.

Jake Gagne – P1

“It’s nice to not have to think about the championship. Obviously, there’s been some bummer luck for some of those guys. I feel like I’ve been on the lucky end all year. But regardless, I’ll take it. It was a tough, hot race for sure. The first lap was kind of wild. Me and (Josh) Herrin went back and forth a little bit, which was fun. I think even just going into turn one, he was up the inside. I released the brake, he released the brake, and we just kind of played that game for a little while. I think he had a bike issue. Just kind of put my head down. I saw on the big board that it was Richie (Escalante) and JD (Beach) up there second and third after a few laps or mid-race. Congrats to both these guys. They really earned it.”

Richie Escalante – P2

“I think my team, Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki is still working. It’s difficult. The level is super high. I need 37 races to finally finish on the podium, so one year and a half. Working really hard, training hard, and finally I know the tracks when it’s more flow, more like sector one here. Smooth for my style. So, I know Pittsburgh, the Ridge, Laguna Seca, here are good tracks for me to battle for the podium. Finally, I finished in P2. Super-hot out there. In the beginning, I felt very strong. I lost a little bit of time to pass (Josh) Herrin. Then I just tried to concentrate on my pace. In the last laps, I can ride the bike just waiting for finish the race. So, I hope to stay there tomorrow. I know it will be difficult, but I’ll try my best. I know my team will push hard tomorrow in the 15 minutes (the Sunday warm-up session) more to improve a little bit more the grip, but super happy. Finally, P2.”

JD Beach – P3

“It was a hot one. I’m so pumped. This team has worked so hard to help me, when they’ve got this guy (Gagne) going for the title, and even Cam P (Petersen). He’s been at the races and I’m riding his bike. He’s still trying to help and root me on. It’s been great to work with this team. They just work so damn hard. It feels so good to get this podium. I’m up here with the best guys in the US. To do that after five years, I can’t even put it into words. I think I’m just babbling right now. It’s so awesome. I hope I can do it again. It feels good to reassure myself that I can still do it. As a racer, there’s always self-doubt and these last few years I’ve had a lot. To come back out here two weeks on the bike and put it in third with it being 110 degrees out on a track that I think I was two seconds faster this weekend than when I was racing full-time before. So, it feels great.”

Superbike Race One Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Jake Gagne YAM 26:04.817 2 Richie Escalante SUZ +2.529 3 JD Beach YAM +2.697 4 PJ Jacobsen BMW +7.071 5 Mathew Scholtz YAM +18.094 6 Corey Alexander BMW +26.502 7 Bobby Fong YAM +28.120 8 Ashton Yates BMW +32.771 9 Stefano Mesa BMW +52.727 10 Max Flinders YAM +58.700 11 Danilo Lewis BMW +1:05.566 12 Gabriel Da Silva KAW +1:11.767 13 Nolan Lamkin BMW +1:20.466 14 Zachary Schumacher YAM +2:03.536 Not classified (75% = 9 Laps) DNF Josh Herrin DUC DNF DNF Bobby Davies YAM DNF DNF Hayden Gillim SUZ DNF DNF JC Camacho KAW DNF DNF Manuel Segura SUZ DNF DNF Brandon Paasch SUZ DNF DNF Joseph Giannotto KAW DNF DNS Alex Arango BMW DNS DNS Justin Miest KAW DNS DNS Zachary Butler YAM DNS DNS 15 Jeremiah Walker DUC DNS

Superbike Race Two

Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC’s Josh Herrin made up for a dismal Saturday at Circuit of The Americas with a straight-fight win over three-time Medallia Superbike Champion Jake Gagne in Sunday’s finale.

A day after his Ducati Panigale V4 R failed him in race one, the bike was perfect on Sunday and so was Herrin. After all, you don’t beat Gagne and his Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing YZF-R1 unless you’re at the top of your game.

Herrin led off the start and stayed out front for all 10 laps of the red-flag-interrupted race with Gagne on his tail the entire time. At the finish it was Herrin four seconds ahead with Gagne giving up the chase on the final lap. The pair were the only riders to lap in the 2:09s with Gagne getting the fastest lap of the race with his 2:09.746 to Herrin’s 2:09.776.

Third place went to PJ Jacobsen with the New Yorker some five seconds behind Gagne. Bobby Fong was a come-from-behind fourth, closing on Jacobsen, ending up some six seconds adrift of the BMW.

Brandon Paasch ended up fifth, five seconds ahead of Ashton Yates, who had Stefano Mesa nipping at his heels and just .341 of a second behind at the finish line.

Mesa’s teammate Corey Alexander was in the fight for seventh when he made a great save of what looked like a certain crash on his BMW M 1000 RR. Alexander was well clear of Danilo Lewis with Max Flinders rounding out the top 10.

Among the non-point scoring riders were two of the three podium finishers from yesterday – Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha’s JD Beach and Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Richie Escalante with both riders crashing.

For Beach it was his second crash of the day as he also crashed in the first portion of the race, prior to the red flag. Escalante, meanwhile, crashed out of third place while right behind Gagne.

Westby Racing’s Mathew Scholtz was in the wrong place at the wrong time and was collected by the sliding Beach. None of the riders suffered injury.

With just the two races from New Jersey Motorsports Park remaining on the schedule, Gagne and his insurmountable 382 points have wrapped up the championship with Herrin solidifying his hold on second place. Herrin is 28 points ahead of Jacobsen, 261-233.

Josh Herrin – P1

“I feel like a broken record saying this, but getting track time at this track prior to coming here and having some time on this bike before we came here to race is what we needed. It took all the way until the second half of the Saturday race for us to be comfortable and then Sunday would be good for us. I don’t want to celebrate too much. I feel like a linebacker getting a sack or something in a football game when you’re down by 30 points because we lost the championship. But it feels good to get this win. I’m so happy to be a part of this team. Bobby Shek, the DeNaples, Ducati USA. Everybody that puts this program together, Warhorse and HSBK Racing. It’s an amazing program. I don’t think anybody realizes how special of a relationship we have with everybody on the team. It’s just truly something special and I’m happy to be a part of it. Just so pumped that we could get another win.”

Jake Gagne – P2

“Josh (Herrin) seriously rode his butt off. I think he stepped it up a lot. I know he got screwed yesterday, but he rode an awesome pace. I wasn’t even looking at the lap times, honestly. I was just struggling after a few laps. After the halfway point I was just kind of hanging on. But the bike was working really good. It was hot and greasy. At that point, I wanted to bring it home. That was all the fight I had today, for sure. So again, hats off to Josh and the team. I would have liked to make it a little bit more of a race, but I just couldn’t pass him anywhere. I was struggling with my own stuff. Good race, again. I’m happy to leave here with another podium. We brought this Yamaha home. Again, congrats to Josh because I think he rode really awesome from my perspective.”

PJ Jacobsen – P3

“Yeah, I think I was a bit lucky there to get third with some guys crashing out. Richie (Escalante) was pretty strong. I could see Josh (Herrin) and Jake (Gagne) in the distance, but I could just never close the gap. As the track got greasier for me, I was losing the front in a lot of spots. Then the rear was going past the TC and would just come around. It was really difficult. It was hard to get the grip for me because I was struggling with both front and rear, so I really couldn’t push. It was hard. Just trying to get back to the podium with my gap I had on I think it was Bobby (Fong). That was coming down a little bit too because I kind of just eased up as I was having some issues and problems. It’s good to take home another podium here. Josh rode great. He did a great job getting the win, and Jake. They’re super-fast and super strong all the time, so they did a good job. They beat me today.”

Superbike Race Two Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Josh Herrin DUC 21:39.975 2 Jake Gagne YAM +4.078 3 PJ Jacobsen BMW +9.586 4 Bobby Fong YAM +15.783 5 Brandon Paasch SUZ +23.836 6 Ashton Yates BMW +28.766 7 Stefano Mesa BMW +29.107 8 Corey Alexander BMW +29.788 9 Danilo Lewis BMW +46.724 10 Max Flinders YAM +54.705 11 Nolan Lamkin BMW +1:07.776 12 JC Camacho KAW +1:27.995 13 Zachary Schumacher YAM +1:28.835 14 Justin Miest KAW +1:31.840 15 Manuel Segura SUZ +1:36.900 16 Richie Escalante SUZ +1 Lap Not classified (75% = 8 Laps) DNF Gabriel Da Silva KAW DNF DNF JD Beach YAM DNF DNF Mathew Scholtz YAM DNF DNS Hayden Gillim SUZ DNS DNS Joseph Giannotto KAW DNS DNS Alex Arango BMW DNS DNS Bobby Davies YAM DNS DNS Zachary Butler YAM DNS DNS 15 Jeremiah Walker DUC DNS

MotoAmerica Superbike Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Jake Gagne 382 2 Josh Herrin 261 3 PJ Jacobsen 233 4 Cameron Beaubier 203 5 Mathew Scholtz 195 6 Richie Escalante 190 7 Corey Alexander 129 8 Hayden Gillim 117 9 Ashton Yates 99 10 Cameron Petersen 89 11 Max Flinders 84 12 Bobby Fong 76 13 Brandon Paasch 75 14 Toni Elias 49 15 JD Beach 46 16 Nolan Lamkin 46 17 Gabriel Da Silva 43 18 Danilo Lewis 35 19 Benjamin Smith 35 20 David Anthony 21 21 Josh Hayes 21 22 Stefano Mesa 16 23 Zachary Schumacher 11 24 Joseph Giannotto 10 25 Justin Miest 9 26 Kevin Pinkstaff 5 27 JC Camacho 4 28 Jake Schmotter 3 29 Taylor Knapp 3 30 Volga Mermut 3 31 Jason Waters 3 32 Travis Wyman 2 33 Manuel Segura 1

Supersport Race 1

After Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC’s Xavi Forés started the season with a record-breaking eight wins in a row, setting a new record in the Supersport class, the Spaniard’s victory tally suddenly came to a halt at Brainerd where he finished both races off the podium. At Pittsburgh he finished second in both races. Now on Saturday at COTA, Forés returned to his winning ways with a championship-clinching victory.

Starting from the middle of the front row, Forés got a good jump off the line and led the first two laps of the race. Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Tyler Scott, who earned the pole position, overtook Forés on lap three, but then Forés was able to get past Scott two laps later, and he held on to the lead for the remainder of the race.

Forés took the checkered flag by a little more than a second over Scott, and Scott’s teammate Teagg Hobbs completed the podium in third.

Xavi Forés – Supersport Champion 2023

“When I accepted this challenge, I was expecting to fight for victories, but I was not expecting to fight for winning the title, winning eight races in a row and then win again. It was a very nice season for me because at the end of the last year I was considering retiring, because I was not enjoying racing. I was doing Moto-e, something that I didn’t want to do. But then when I contact Ducati again and the team, they offered me the Supersport and I said, why not? I want to enjoy riding the bikes again. So, it was nice. Since Road Atlanta, I felt so good on the bike. We worked really hard on the bike. Most of my job was at home watching the last year’s races to learn the layouts. Today we are here. We won the title. I have to say that the last races were really tough. Today, I let him (Scott) pass. I let him lead the race to try to understand his pace. After three laps I decided to pull my pace out. I thought I was going to put more gap, but he’s always there. He pushes really hard. He’s a smooth rider. I think this year the championship and also the series did a big improvement in several aspects. I would like to see him in the World Championship because he is a top contender, for sure. Now it’s time to enjoy my title with the time and move forward for tomorrow. There is another race, hot race. Let’s try to win again. Back home, because I have 24 hours (the Bol d’Or 24 Hour next weekend) so it’s going to be a busy month for me.”

Supersport Race 1 Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Xavi Fores DUC 17:58.852 2 Tyler Scott SUZ 1.119 3 Teagg Hobbs SUZ 9.168 4 Torin Collins SUZ 14.104 5 David Anthony SUZ 14.240 6 Jake Lewis SUZ 14.648 7 Carl Soltisz SUZ 1 Lap 8 Maximiliano Gerardo KAW 1 Lap 9 Blake Holt YAM 1 Lap 10 Jaret Nassaney SUZ 1 Lap 11 Andy DiBrino MV 1 Lap 12 Damian Jigalov SUZ 1 Lap 13 Cody Wyman SUZ 1 Lap 14 Kayla Yaakov KAW 1 Lap 15 Owen Williams SUZ 1 Lap 16 Anthony Mazziotto YAM 1 Lap 17 CJ LaRoche YAM 1 Lap 18 Jorge Ehrenstein DUC 1 Lap 19 Larry Davis KAW 1 Lap 20 Jared Trees YAM 1 Lap 21 Joshua Hayes YAM 1 Lap 22 Joel Ohman YAM 1 Lap 23 Kory Pappas YAM 1 Lap 24 Jake Vandal YAM 1 Lap 25 Andrew Forsythe YAM 1 Lap 26 Edgar Zaragoza KAW 1 Lap 27 Mallory Dobbs KAW 1 Lap Not classified (75% = 6 Laps) DNF Jordan Tropkoff SUZ DNF DNF Jordan Eubanks KAW DNF

Supersport Race 2

Old age and treachery was defeated by youth and enthusiasm in Sunday’s Supersport race with Tyler Scott besting Xavi Fores in a race that featured a thrilling last lap.

After a heated last lap that saw both riders on COTA’s expansive run-off areas at certain times, Scott withstood the constant pressure of Forés with the cool head of a rider well beyond what you’d expect of a 17-year-old.

The win was Scott’s third of the year and what he called the best of his young career. For Fores, it was his 11th podium of his championship-winning year.

Scott’s new Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki teammate Torin Collins finished third in just his second ride ever on a Supersport bike – a day after he finished fourth in what was his debut with the team and in MotoAmerica.

Tyler Scott

“This morning we made a few changes from yesterday,” Scott said. “They were all very minor, one or two very minor changes. But the big question was we were running out of gearing on the back straightaway. So, we were hitting the limiter. Before the restart, I tried to draft him and then see if I could pass in the braking zone. But the gearing, I started hitting the limiter at the first braking marker and was actually losing ground. So, I knew for the rest of the race and what eventually would become the restart that I would have to be really aggressive, really deep into the brakes, or lead down the big straightaway and hopefully he gets beside me. I had the confidence in the front end to be able to out-brake Xavi (Forés) for one of the first times this season. I was able to match him in the braking zones and came out on top in those battles. I can’t give enough thanks to the whole Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki team for preparing a beautiful bike this weekend, dialing in the electronics, Barry from Öhlins dialing in the suspension. It couldn’t be more perfect. The one thing also, I went with the zero front tire which was super soft. About halfway, I started tucking the front a little bit and I just had to be careful in the closing laps not to put a lot of bar input at the apex.”

Supersport Race 2 Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Tyler Scott SUZ 13:23.171 2 Xavi Fores DUC 0.717 3 Torin Collins SUZ 12.225 4 David Anthony SUZ 12.615 5 Joshua Hayes YAM 13.048 6 Carl Soltisz SUZ 18.807 7 Maximiliano Gerardo KAW 19.803 8 Jaret Nassaney SUZ 25.041 9 Owen Williams SUZ 26.263 10 Kayla Yaakov KAW 27.209 11 Damian Jigalov SUZ 32.507 12 CJ LaRoche YAM 35.552 13 Jorge Ehrenstein DUC 42.438 14 Jared Trees YAM 46.513 15 Edgar Zaragoza KAW 52.599 16 Jordan Tropkoff SUZ 57.668 17 Andrew Forsythe YAM 58.992 18 Jake Vandal YAM 59.436 19 Joel Ohman YAM 1:08.286 20 Jordan Eubanks KAW 1:11.594 Not classified (75% = 5 Laps) DNF Blake Holt YAM DNF DNF Larry Davis KAW DNF DNF Mallory Dobbs KAW DNF DNF Cody Wyman SUZ DNF DNS Teagg Hobbs SUZ DNS DNS Jake Lewis SUZ DNS DNS Anthony Mazziotto YAM DNS DNS 88 Kory Pappas YAM DNS

Supersport Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Xavi Fores 357 2 Tyler Scott 271 3 Joshua Hayes 220 4 Stefano Mesa 213 5 Teagg Hobbs 158 6 Jake Lewis 115 7 Anthony Mazziotto 104 8 Michael Gilbert 89 9 David Anthony 75 10 Carl Soltisz 73 11 Damian Jigalov 71 12 CJ LaRoche 70 13 Jaret Nassaney 55 14 Rocco Landers 36 15 Andy DiBrino 35 16 Owen Williams 33 17 Torin Collins 29 18 Blake Davis 26 19 Maximiliano Gerardo 17 20 Nicholas Ciling 17 21 Alejandro Thermiotis 16 22 David Kohlstaedt 15 23 Hayden Schultz 15 24 Cory Ventura 13 25 Loïc Arbel 13 26 Sean Hopkins 12 27 Nathan Seethaler 8 28 Kayla Yaakov 8 29 Joseph LiMandri Jr. 8 30 Aldo Rovirosa 8 31 Andrew Forsythe 8 32 Blake Holt 7 33 Danilo Lewis 7 34 Jason Farrell 6 35 Declan van Rosmalen 6 36 Edgar Zaragoza 6 37 Chuck Ivey 4 38 Cody Wyman 3 39 Jorge Ehrenstein 3 40 Isaiah Burleson 3 41 Mallory Dobbs 2 42 Jared Trees 2 43 Timothy Frey 2 44 Gary Yancoskie 1

Steel Commander Stock 1000 Race 1

It’s the final round for the Steel Commander Stock 1000 Championship this weekend at Circuit of The Americas, and Saturday’s race gave a little bit clearer picture of who might win the title. But it’s not quite decided yet.

Before the race even started, championship leader Ezra Beaubier was unfortunately scratched from the grid due to illness. Polesitter Hayden Gillim had one less contender to deal with, and he made the most of it.

The Kentuckian led the race from start to finish aboard his Disrupt Racing Suzuki and won with a gap of more than eight seconds back to Travis Wyman whose runner-up result was the fifth podium finish of the season for the Travis Wyman Racing BMW rider.

Third place went to Beaubier’s Orange Cat Racing BMW teammate Kaleb De Keyrel, which was his sixth podium result in 2023.

Gillim currently leads the championship by 13 points over De Keyrel, 17 points over Beaubier, and 24 points over Wyman. So, it all comes down to Sunday’s race two, the final race of the season to decide it all for the liter-bike riders.

Hayden Gillim – P1

“It sucks whenever one of the guys that has been up front all year and the guy that we’ve all been chasing isn’t here to defend his points lead… We’re all feeling pretty rough this weekend with the heat and everything, so hopefully he gets better and is able to be out here tomorrow with us. It sucks, but honestly, it’s so tight at the front that it wasn’t just Ezra (Beaubier) that we had to think about. Kaleb (De Keyrel) was four points behind me coming into this race. Travis was 15 points behind me. So, really for me, my whole goal this weekend was just to win. That’s the only way I know. I’m from Kentucky, so I don’t do math too good, so I just figured if I’m in front of everybody I don’t have to worry about it. It’s been a good weekend. This morning, like Travis (Wyman) said, we found a little bit. I was able to follow Diego Perez one lap this morning and it helped me quite a bit because he was faster in a couple spots that I thought I was going pretty good in. I learned a little bit from him and was able to use that and get my lap times down into the time range that I needed to have a chance to fight with Travis. So, it’s good. I did what I needed to do today. We’ve got a lot of racing left this weekend still. Just focusing on staying healthy, staying hydrated, staying cool and just having a good weekend.”

Steel Commander Stock 1000 Race 1 Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Hayden Gillim SUZ 17:39.953 2 Travis Wyman BMW 8.488 3 Kaleb De Keyrel BMW 12.472 4 Diego Perez KAW 16.072 5 Gabriel Da Silva KAW 16.180 6 Nolan Lamkin BMW 25.627 7 JC Camacho KAW 41.151 8 Andrew Lee SUZ 42.014 9 Alex Arango BMW 42.199 10 Bobby Davies YAM 43.376 11 Michael Henao BMW 44.443 12 Zachary Schumacher YAM 50.072 13 Dominik Gajda DUC 54.362 14 Kyle Coles YAM 54.868 15 Zachary Butler YAM 1:00.089 16 William Posse SUZ 1:04.545 17 Jeremy Simmons YAM 1:06.163 18 Christian Guffy SUZ 1:06.795 19 Justin Miest KAW 1:07.724 20 Joe Feco YAM 1:10.608 21 Walter Walker III YAM 1:20.111 22 Anthony Norton KAW 1:21.985 23 Jason Grant SUZ 1:26.329 24 Jeffery Purk YAM 1:34.375 25 Michael Butler YAM 1:35.431 26 Geoff Gruber SUZ 1:35.888 27 Trevor Watson HON 1:46.810 28 Dallas Sherman Jr. YAM 2:08.223 29 Stefan Dolipski BMW 2:11.850 30 Kasey Lewis KAW 2:19.235 31 Manuel Segura SUZ 1 Lap Not classified (75% = 6 Laps) DNF Benjamin Smith YAM DNF DNF Tyler Jackson KAW DNF

Steel Commander Stock 1000 Race 2

The 2023 Steel Commander Stock 1000 Championship was decided on the final day of the class’s season, and even though Disrupt Racing Suzuki rider Hayden Gillim didn’t need to win the race to the win the title, the Kentuckian got the victory anyway, which was his sixth race win of the year.

Gillim started from the pole, but he had to withstand an early challenge from Travis Wyman. At about the halfway point of the race, Gillim overtook Wyman for the lead, and he kept it all the way to the checkered flag. Meanwhile, Wyman crossed the finish line in second.

Third place went to Diego Perez, who was competing in his first Steel Commander Stock 1000 race weekend of the year.

Hayden Gillim

“Everybody before the race was telling me where I needed to be and everything,” Gillim said. “Like I said yesterday, I’m not good at math, so I wanted to win the last one. I didn’t want to sit there. I knew Travis (Wyman) from the first couple of laps was going to be hard to pass. It took me a while. The first pass I made on him, immediately he came back by. So, the second pass, I made sure to kind of block a little bit going into that next-to-last corner. Knew I had a little bit on the brakes going up into one, just from the first time he came back by me. But it was good. It was so much fun to race with him. We’ve raced so hard over the years. For us to be dicing it out the last race of the year is a lot of fun. He definitely made me work for it today, though. But the whole team, Disrupt Racing 4SR team, has been working their butts off this year. We had a really bad start to the season and to be able to finish it off with the couple wins we did here is pretty special, and to have the whole Nichol family here running 4SR in the U.S. is amazing. They’re like family to me. Having them here with us is really awesome. To be able to bring it home for Jesse and Danny Hwilka this year is really special. They’ve been wanting it really bad. I got their first win for them and the first podium. And now, the first championship. So, it’s really special. It’s a bummer because my wife isn’t here and my son isn’t here, but they’re at home watching. She made me tear up a little bit on the podium because she was crying on the phone. So, I wasn’t able to get out some of the stuff I wanted to say on the podium. This is really awesome.”

Steel Commander Stock 1000 Race 2 Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Hayden Gillim SUZ 17:41.191 2 Travis Wyman BMW 1.102 3 Diego Perez KAW 9.180 4 Kaleb De Keyrel BMW 9.250 5 Benjamin Smith YAM 9.571 6 Gabriel Da Silva KAW 16.576 7 JC Camacho KAW 30.637 8 Andrew Lee SUZ 32.587 9 Alex Arango BMW 36.569 10 Michael Henao BMW 40.323 11 Bobby Davies YAM 42.607 12 Zachary Schumacher YAM 46.168 13 Justin Miest KAW 47.187 14 Kyle Coles YAM 50.820 15 Manuel Segura SUZ 52.586 16 Christian Guffy SUZ 56.687 17 William Posse SUZ 57.036 18 Anthony Norton KAW 58.960 19 Jeremy Simmons YAM 1:00.397 20 Jeremiah Walker DUC 1:08.883 21 Dallas Sherman Jr. YAM 1:10.573 22 Joe Feco YAM 1:11.707 23 Jeffery Purk YAM 1:13.800 24 Agustin Sierra BMW 1:20.748 25 Trevor Watson HON 1:21.908 26 Geoff Gruber SUZ 1:24.194 27 Jason Grant SUZ 1:24.754 28 Walter Walker III YAM 1:25.199 29 Michael Butler YAM 1:34.891 30 Shelik Spencer KAW 1:50.834 31 Stefan Dolipski BMW 1:50.944 Not classified (75% = 6 Laps) DNF Dominik Gajda DUC DNF DNF 272 Kasey Lewis KAW DNF

Steel Commander Stock 1000 Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Hayden Gillim 187 2 Kaleb De Keyrel 162 3 Travis Wyman 158 4 Ezra Beaubier 145 5 Nolan Lamkin 84 6 Gabriel Da Silva 65 7 Taylor Knapp 50 8 Zachary Butler 41 9 Justin Miest 41 10 Benjamin Smith 40 11 Joseph Giannotto 40 12 Geoff May 36 13 JC Camacho 36 14 Jason Waters 32 15 Michael Henao 32 16 Zachary Schumacher 30 17 Diego Perez 29 18 Cody Wyman 29 19 Alex Arango 26 20 Ryan Burke 19 21 Andrew Lee 16 22 John Knowles 14 23 Bobby Davies 14 24 Aaron Risinger 13 25 Jake Schmotter 13 26 Dominik Gajda 12 27 Manuel Segura 9 28 William Posse 7 29 Jeremy Simmons 5 30 Kyle Coles 4 31 Christian Guffy 4 32 Tyler Jackson 3 33 Tony Storniolo 3 34 Anthony Norton 1

Super Hooligan Race One

Tyler O’Hara was crowned champion of the Mission Super Hooligan National Championship on Saturday at COTA, but not before a last-lap bash-fest in the final corner that left teammate and championship rival Jeremy McWiliams on the ground and out of the race. Championship over.

O’Hara won four races en route to the title and the last one was the most intense with him and McWilliams going back and forth all the way to the final corner on the last lap.

With the two banging into each other repeatedly on the entrance and apex of the final corner, McWilliams spun his Indian FTR 1200 up and was highsided.

The Ulsterman was fortunate to not suffer serious injury but is likely to miss tomorrow’s race and O’Hara had his second straight championship in the class.

History was made on Saturday when Stefano Mesa rode the electric Energica Eva Ribelle RS to second place, giving the company its first podium finish.

Mesa ended up nine seconds behind O’Hara and a second clear of Andy DiBrino, who earned his fifth podium finish of the season. AJ Peaslee and Nate Kern rounded out the top five.

Tyler O’Hara – P1

“It started in 17/18,” O’Hara said of the last lap. “Well, it started in 16, and he protected and then I rolled it to get a good exit. Then I was on the outside of 16/17 and he kept going wider and wider and wider. I about had my shoulder on his tire. Then it was just a battle into 19. We both stopped. Then basically going down the straightaway we were rubbing, and rubbing is racing. Then he parked it in the corner and then we both go for it. I think he just lit the tire up and then highsided, otherwise he would have had me. Honestly, I was expecting it to come down to tomorrow. I’m glad that he’s okay. He’s a true competitor. He’s the salt of the earth, as he would say. He’s lovely. I’m so glad that he’s my teammate. He has made me a better rider this year. He has made the whole team better.”

Super Hooligan Race One Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Tyler O’Hara IND 11:35.176 2 Stefano Mesa ENR 9.052 3 Andy DiBrino KTM 10.974 4 AJ Peaslee KTM 1 Lap 5 Nate Kern BMW 1 Lap 6 Mark Price KTM 1 Lap 7 Mallory Dobbs DUC 1 Lap 8 Josh Baird IND 1 Lap 9 Chris Joffrion KTM 1 Lap 10 Sean Cresap KTM 1 Lap 11 Shelina Moreda DUC 1 Lap 12 Jeff Lane KTM 1 Lap 13 Eric Stahl H-D 1 Lap 14 Patricia Fernandez-Wes H-D 1 Lap 15 Danny Dominguez SUZ 1 Lap 16 Hannah Johnson DUC 1 Lap 17 Paul Canale BMW 1 Lap 18 Joseph Katzberg KTM 1 Lap 19 Alex Clarke KTM 1 Lap 20 Samm Povich KTM 1 Lap 21 Khari Ford IND 1 Lap 22 Mike Boyce KTM 1 Lap 23 Leo Sowers APR 1 Lap 24 Michael Mattoch ZER 1 Lap Not classified (75% = 4 Laps) DNF Jeremy McWilliams IND DNF DNF Cory West H-D DNF DNF Tyler Duffy H-D DNF DNF Dillon Wall H-D DNF DNF Robert Johnson H-D DNF DNF Shaun Guardado H-D DNF DNS Larry Pegram IND DNS DQ Jesse Davis DUC DQ

Super Hooligan Race Two

Tyler O’Hara wrapped up the 2023 Mission Super Hooligan National Championship on Saturday and continued his party with a second victory on Sunday at COTA. The win was O’Hara’s fifth of the season and it came after a rough and tumble win on Saturday that saw his teammate Jeremy McWilliams crash out on the final lap in the last corner with the two basically locked in combat.

A banged up and bruised McWilliams finished second for his sixth podium finish of the season and it earned him second in the championship point standings.

Andy DiBrino earned his sixth podium of the season and that placed him third in the final championship standings. DiBrino and McWilliams went into Sunday’s series finale tied in points with Ulsterman McWilliams coming away with the runner-up spot in both the race and the title chase.

Tyler O’Hara

“Today definitely wasn’t as hot, which was nice,” O’Hara said “A little cooler today. Yesterday was just an all-out, epic, one of those days like fighting with your brother in the backyard or something with the gloves off. It was epic. It was just clean all year. He didn’t hit me. He didn’t bump me. He rubbed me, and rubbing’s racing, and I’m okay with that. We push each other, and he’s great at putting in fast laps when he needs to. I’ve worked a lot on that this year and really had to dig deep to bring my level up and my speed. A lot of speed work in the training. He brings a lot to the development of this team. He brings a world championship level of preparation to our whole program. He makes everybody on our team better. He’s a warrior. We were both at the medical center this morning. We both had pretty good ones this morning. Hats off to them. S&S Cycles. They’ve been working so hard all year. Today we had a great first start. I could hear him. I was like, okay. I had a little battle with (Stefano) Mesa there. Then we got the red flag and just tried to kind of go around the first lap, keep my bike cool and kind of get some heat in the tires the last couple corners so I don’t have to sit there with my clutch. Got not the best jump. Jeremy (McWilliams) got a better jump and he stayed inside. I think that kind of pinched off a couple of the other guys. I kind of swung wide in, too. Three lap dash, it’s like the dash for cash. You’ve just got to go for it and bite your lip and get a little western. It was really fun. To cap it off with a win feels really good. Again, this one is for the team, everyone that works so hard. It feels really good. Andy (DiBrino) rode awesome all year. Looking forward to Daytona in March.”

Super Hooligan Race Two Results

Pos Rider Make Diff 1 Tyler O’Hara IND 6:54.076 2 Jeremy McWilliams IND 1.738 3 Andy DiBrino KTM 2.976 4 Larry Pegram IND 3.778 5 Stefano Mesa ENR 9.332 6 AJ Peaslee KTM 14.188 7 Tyler Duffy H-D 22.280 8 Kyle Ohnsorg IND 26.065 9 Josh Baird IND 26.417 10 Mark Price KTM 27.223 11 Sean Cresap KTM 30.082 12 Chris Joffrion KTM 31.761 13 Shelina Moreda DUC 32.315 14 Jeff Lane KTM 34.207 15 Patricia Fernandez-West H-D 40.451 16 Danny Dominguez SUZ 43.078 17 Paul Canale BMW 44.081 18 Robert Johnson H-D 51.244 19 Alex Clarke KTM 51.895 20 Samm Povich KTM 52.477 21 Joseph Katzberg KTM 52.726 22 Mike Boyce KTM 54.999 23 Michael Mattoch ZER 56.129 24 Khari Ford IND 1:01.281 25 Leo Sowers APR 1:06.644 26 Shaun Guardado H-D 1:11.812 27 Mallory Dobbs DUC 1:58.814 Not classified (75% = 2 Laps) DNF Hannah Johnson DUC DNF DNF Dillon Wall H-D DNF DNF Cory West H-D DNF DNF Jesse Davis DUC DNF DNF Eric Stahl H-D DNF DNS Nate Kern BMW DNS

Super Hooligan Standings