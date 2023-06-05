2023 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship

Round 3 – Road America

Images by Brian J. Nelson

Superbike Race One

A near off-track excursion in turn three of Road America on the opening lap of the Medallia Superbike race dropped Tytlers Cycle Racing’s Cameron Beaubier back in the thick of the pack, but it didn’t’ stop him from working his way to the front and ultimately scoring his second race win of the season.

After completing lap one in sixth, pole sitter Josh Herrin and his Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R streaked away at the front of the field. Beaubier put his head down and started his charge and on lap two was fourth and a lap later third.

He stayed there for two more laps before passing teammate PJ Jacobsen and chasing down Herrin. Beaubier took the lead on the sixth lap and two laps later the race was red flagged when a blown engine oiled the racing surface. At that point the race was called complete with Beaubier 2.7-seconds clear of Jacobsen, who forced his way past Herrin and into second the lap prior.

Beaubier not only won his 11th career Superbike race at Road America (and 56th of his Superbike career), but he also took over the lead of the 2023 MotoAmerica Medallia Superbike Championship when Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing’s Jake Gagne suffered a mechanical issue that knocked him out of the race and the points lead.

After five races in 2023, Beaubier leads the title chase by four points, 99-95, heading into tomorrow’s second race as Gagne’s weekend went from bad to horrible on Saturday.

Herrin held on for third place after earning pole position with a new lap record in qualifying on Saturday morning.

Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Richie Escalante finished fourth for the second race in a row, 4.5 seconds ahead of Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing’s Cameron Petersen, racing despite an injured right wrist.

Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Toni Elias was sixth, well clear of seventh-placed Corey Alexander on the third Tytlers Cycle Racing BMW M 1000 RR.

Westby Racing’s Mathew Scholtz was eighth after being penalized two positions for passing under a waving yellow flag. Aftercare Scheibe Racing’s Ashton Yates and Disrupt Racing’s Hayden Gillim rounded out the top 10 finishers.

Superbike Race One Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Cameron Beaubier BMW – 2 PJ Jacobsen BMW 2.773 3 Josh Herrin DUC 3.463 4 Richie Escalante SUZ 7.410 5 Cameron Petersen YAM 11.928 6 Toni Elias SUZ 14.919 7 Corey Alexander BMW 24.177 8 Mathew Scholtz YAM 14.257 9 Ashton Yates BMW 32.507 10 Hayden Gillim SUZ 33.418 11 David Anthony YAM 35.034 12 Benjamin Smith YAM 35.964 13 Danilo Lewis BMW 1:02.125 14 Gabriel Da Silva KAW 1:10.338 15 Max Flinders YAM 1 Lap Not classified (75% = 6 Laps) DNF Nolan Lamkin BMW DNF DNF Zachary Butler YAM DNF DNF Jake Gagne YAM DNF DNF Joseph Giannotto KAW DNF DNF Zachary Schumacher YAM DNF DNS Justin Miest KAW DNS DNS Manuel Segura SUZ DNS

Superbike Race Two

Going into the second MotoAmerica Medallia Superbike races at Road America on Sunday, Herrin had won AMA Superbike races on two different makes of motorcycles – Yamaha and Suzuki. As of Sunday afternoon you can add Ducati to that list as the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati rider rode his Panigale V4 R to his first victory of the season and the ninth Superbike win of his career.

Herrin led from the start and then tussled with Tytlers Cycle Racing’s Cameron Beaubier in the early laps until Beaubier’s BMW M 1000 RR suffered a mechanical failure that put him out of the race. From there Herrin withstood the constant pressure from a second Tytlers Cycle Racing BMW ridden by PJ Jacobsen.

But Herrin was fast, consistent, and mostly mistake-free en route to a 2.01-second win over Jacobsen after 12 laps of the four-mile Road America circuit. The win came in front of a record three-day crowd of 41,000 spectators at “America’s National Park of Speed.”

Jacobsen finished second for the second straight day after crossing the finish line some eight seconds ahead of Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing’s Jake Gagne.

For Gagne the third-place finish was a reprieve from a weekend he and the team would like to forget. Mechanical problems plagued the team for the first two days of the Road America weekend and Gagne failed to finish yesterday’s race, which cost him his championship points lead.

However, with Beaubier’s non-finish combined with Gagne’s third-place finish, Gagne was back atop the championship point standings by 12 points over Beaubier, 111-99. Herrin, meanwhile, jumped to third in the standings with 90 points.

Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing’s Cameron Petersen was the ultimate wingman to his teammate Gagne and ended up a shadow fourth despite racing with his injured right wrist.

Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Toni Elias was fifth in what was the Spaniard’s final race as he announced his retirement on TV immediately after the race. Elias drafted past Westby Racing’s Mathew Scholtz at the stripe, beating the South African by just .161 of a second. Those two were well clear of Tytlers Cycle Racing’s Corey Alexander, who bested Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Richie Escalante by half a second.

Aftercare Scheibe Racing’s Ashton Yates and Disrupt Racing’s Hayden Gillim rounded out the top 10 finishers.

Josh Herrin – P1

“It was just for the haters, man. It just felt good. It felt right. But it was all in good fun. That felt really good. Like I said on the podium, I think this just motivates me to do more. I know that this is for sure one of our strongest tracks, but we’ve got to figure out how to make tracks like Barber not be such a weakness for us. I think just getting more time on the bike and a little bit more confidence will for sure help with that. I’m so happy that I’m a part of this team. It’s been really like a family these last two years. It’s a bummer that the DeNaples couldn’t be here for this one, because I know that they wish they could. It just feels good. It feels good to be 33 years old winning Superbike races on a bike like I’m riding right now and just having fun. This track has always been one of my favorite tracks, but today it really felt like… I’ve been racing here since 2006. This is my 18th season racing at this track. It felt like ’06 with the crowds that we had today. It was just really special going around the track afterwards and seeing everybody cheering on the fence. It’s really motivating as a racer to be out there and see a crowd like that. So, thank you to everybody for showing up. Thank you to the whole team for everything that they do for me. I’m ready to keep going.”

PJ Jacobsen – P2

“Josh (Herrin) rode really, really well today. My starts just suck, and they’ve been sucking all year. So, that’s one thing that I need to figure out how to get off the line better. In the race, I feel like we were doing pretty consistent lap times, into the nines and stuff like that. I caught up to him and Cam (Beaubier), and then Cam had the problem. Then I felt like I was catching Josh a little, and then it stayed like that. Then the last few laps it felt like we were going pretty fast. I think I did 2:09.2 with two laps to go. Then there was pretty decent gap. I don’t know if it was a gap enough to go and try to challenge for the win. After turn three or whatever, we were ripping and I was like, I don’t know if I should really throw this thing away trying to go faster than that lap time we just did, because it was fast enough. I was trying really hard. Josh rode a really good race. So, it was a bummer. I felt really good in morning warmup and breaking the track record this morning. It was kind of a bummer not to get the win today, but I felt like I rode pretty good, and my team did a great job all weekend. The bikes were super, super fast all weekend. So, it was really good. I’m pretty happy with the whole weekend.”

Jake Gagne – P3

“That was about all I could expect, I think, coming from the last couple days. Josh (Herrin) and PJ (Jacobsen) and Cam (Beaubier), those guys were really flying. They had pace. I know what it feels like now. They had pace that I just couldn’t run, no matter what. They took off right away. I wanted to get a good start and at least try to clear some of the other guys. My teammate, Cam (Petersen), was on me the whole race long. I could hear him breathing down on me. Again, the team went through a lot of crap this weekend and had some real bad luck. It was just one of those weekends. So, I’m happy that we at least put it up on the box today. With Beaubier having a DNF, I got some luck on my side too, which isn’t how you want it, but we’re up here and I’m ready to get out of this state.”

Superbike Race Two Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Josh Herrin DUC – 2 PJ Jacobsen BMW 2.014 3 Jake Gagne YAM 9.986 4 Cameron Petersen YAM 10.037 5 Toni Elias SUZ 19.109 6 Mathew Scholtz YAM 19.270 7 Corey Alexander BMW 25.505 8 Richie Escalante SUZ 26.013 9 Ashton Yates BMW 41.580 10 Hayden Gillim SUZ 47.542 11 Max Flinders YAM 58.001 12 Danilo Lewis BMW 1:20.197 13 Zachary Schumacher YAM 1:43.196 14 Justin Miest KAW 1:50.859 Not classified (75% = 9 Laps) DNF David Anthony YAM DNF DNF Cameron Beaubier BMW DNF DNF Benjamin Smith YAM DNF DNS Nolan Lamkin BMW DNS DNS Gabriel Da Silva KAW DNS DNS Zachary Butler YAM DNS DNS Manuel Segura SUZ DNS

MotoAmerica Superbike Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Jake Gagne 111 2 Cameron Beaubier 99 3 Josh Herrin 90 4 Mathew Scholtz 81 5 PJ Jacobsen 72 6 Richie Escalante 64 7 Cameron Petersen 57 8 Corey Alexander 51 9 Toni Elias 49 10 Ashton Yates 37 11 Hayden Gillim 36 12 David Anthony 21 13 Max Flinders 19 14 Benjamin Smith 10 15 Nolan Lamkin 7 16 Gabriel Da Silva 7 17 Joseph Giannotto 7 18 Danilo Lewis 7 19 Zachary Schumacher 3 20 Jason Waters 3 21 Travis Wyman 2 22 Justin Miest 2

Stock 1000 Race One

MotoAmerica’s litre-bike riders love racing at Road America because the track favours horsepower, and the Steel Commander Stock 1000 class delivers it in spades.

In race one, Orange Cat Racing’s Ezra Beaubier exploited the impressive power of his BMW M 1000 RR and won his third race of the year. Second place, and also riding a BMW M 1000 RR, went to Travis Wyman Racing’s Travis Wyman.

The surprise of the race was Wyman’s younger brother Cody, who was pressed into action as a last-minute fill-in rider for the injured Brandon Paasch on the Altus Motorsports Suzuki.

Cody Wyman, who had never before raced in the Steel Commander Stock 1000 class or aboard a Suzuki GSX-R1000R, rounded out the podium in third.

Stock 1000 Race One Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Ezra Beaubier BMW – 2 Travis Wyman BMW 2.717 3 Cody Wyman SUZ 8.104 4 Kaleb De Keyrel BMW 8.537 5 Hayden Gillim SUZ 8.844 6 Nolan Lamkin BMW 16.177 7 Gabriel Da Silva KAW 23.715 8 Zachary Butler YAM 28.687 9 Zachary Schumacher YAM 28.703 10 Joseph Giannotto KAW 30.438 11 Aaron Risinger BMW 36.513 12 John Knowles SUZ 46.156 13 Tony Storniolo KAW 47.444 14 Manuel Segura SUZ 47.510 15 Jeremy Simmons YAM 55.813 16 William Posse SUZ 1:04.976 17 Bobby Davies YAM 1:05.435 18 Steve Olson YAM 1:11.245 19 Michael Butler YAM 1:11.690 20 Christian Guffy SUZ 1:12.117 21 Dan Dickerman YAM 1:13.815 22 Steven Shakespeare SUZ 1:17.751 23 Tony Blackall YAM 1:19.166 24 Geoff Gruber SUZ 1:19.285 25 Scott Beal BMW 1:19.816 26 Robert Loose Jr KAW 1:28.566 27 Jason Grant SUZ 1:32.414 28 Stefan Dolipski BMW 1:44.499 Not classified (75% = 6 Laps) DNF Justin Miest KAW DNF DNF Tyler Jackson KAW DNF DNS Michael Henao BMW DNS

Stock 1000 Race Two

According to Travis Wyman, he struggled with the setup of his Travis Wyman Racing BMW throughout most of the Road America weekend. This was despite the fact that he qualified in the pole position for the weekend’s two Steel Commander Stock 1000 races and finished second in Saturday’s race two.

On Sunday, Wyman won the race over Orange Cat Racing’s Kaleb De Keyrel, who was also aboard a BMW and just a little over two seconds behind Wyman. Third place went to Disrupt Racing Suzuki rider Hayden Gillim, the Kentucky rider happy to get a podium result at a track where he felt he would struggle due to the power and speed of the BMWs.

Gillim was some 16 seconds behind De Keyrel at the checkered flag, and he was also able to take advantage of the fact that points leader Ezra Beaubier ran off the track and finished fourth.

Travis Wyman

“It’s definitely where I wanted to be yesterday,” Wyman said, “But I think we were still missing a little bit of something. So, the guys put a great package underneath me today. I think just the little bit cooler temperatures gave me more confidence to just get out and push, because in Q2 yesterday morning it was about similar temperatures, a little overcast, and the bike felt its best. Yesterday in the race when the sun was beating down, I didn’t have the confidence in the grip level. I knew if I got a holeshot, I could put my head down and go to work. I saw the gap getting bigger and bigger, and then all of a sudden it was back down to the plus zero again. Honestly, I thought it was Ezra behind me the entire time, and I just kept my head down for a couple more laps and I looked up and I saw on the monitor going into three and it was Kaleb. Kaleb has been strong at the end of the races, so I had to keep going. Just really never looked back. The bike was phenomenal. It was a huge step up from yesterday. It felt like it did in Q2. I got to give it all to my team. It’s been a long time coming. It’s been since Laguna 2021 when I won a Stock 1000 race.”

Stock 1000 Race Two Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Travis Wyman BMW – 2 Kaleb De Keyrel BMW 2.130 3 Hayden Gillim SUZ 16.341 4 Ezra Beaubier BMW 26.885 5 Justin Miest KAW 29.645 6 Zachary Butler YAM 41.219 7 Zachary Schumacher YAM 44.856 8 Aaron Risinger BMW 47.925 9 Michael Henao BMW 54.280 10 John Knowles SUZ 1:02.398 11 William Posse SUZ 1:03.809 12 Christian Guffy SUZ 1:05.527 13 Tyler Jackson KAW 1:05.927 14 Bobby Davies YAM 1:09.156 15 Jeremy Simmons YAM 1:09.181 16 Steve Olson YAM 1:19.178 17 Michael Butler YAM 1:19.198 18 Tony Blackall YAM 1:19.208 19 Dan Dickerman YAM 1:23.506 20 Steven Shakespeare SUZ 1:24.911 21 Jason Grant SUZ 1:26.049 22 Stefan Dolipski BMW 1:26.774 23 Robert Loose Jr KAW 1:38.667 Not classified (75% = 6 Laps) DNF Geoff Gruber SUZ DNF DNF Manuel Segura SUZ DNF DNF Gabriel Da Silva KAW DNF DNF Nolan Lamkin BMW DNF DNF Tony Storniolo KAW DNF DNF Cody Wyman SUZ DNF DNS Scott Beal BMW DNS

Stock 1000 Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Ezra Beaubier 124 2 Kaleb De Keyrel 93 3 Travis Wyman 91 4 Hayden Gillim 87 5 Nolan Lamkin 51 6 Taylor Knapp 50 7 Joseph Giannotto 40 8 Zachary Butler 38 9 Geoff May 36 10 Jason Waters 32 11 Gabriel Da Silva 26 12 Justin Miest 22 13 JC Camacho 18 14 Cody Wyman 16 15 Zachary Schumacher 16 16 Michael Henao 15 17 Ryan Burke 14 18 John Knowles 14 19 Aaron Risinger 13 20 Alex Arango 12 21 Manuel Segura 8 22 William Posse 7 23 Jeremy Simmons 5 24 Christian Guffy 4 25 Tony Storniolo 3 26 Tyler Jackson 3 27 Bobby Davies 2

Supersport Race One

At this still-early point in the season, it’s safe to say that Spaniard Xavi Fores loves racing in MotoAmerica. The Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati rider is undefeated so far this season, and he notched his fourth consecutive Supersport victory in race one at Road America.

Incidentally, Fores has begun his first MotoAmerica season with more consecutive race victories than any other first-year rider in the history of the series.

Fores and his Ducati Panigale V2 crossed the finish line just under 3/10ths of a second ahead of Tytlers Cycle Racing Kawasaki’s Stefano Mesa. For Mesa, it was his third podium of the year.

Also recording his third podium result of the season was Squid Hunter Racing’s Josh Hayes, who was third aboard his Yamaha.

Supersport Race One Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Xavi Fores DUC – 2 Stefano Mesa KAW 0.295 3 Joshua Hayes YAM 0.785 4 Teagg Hobbs SUZ 9.344 5 Michael Gilbert SUZ 10.020 6 Tyler Scott SUZ 15.622 7 Carl Soltisz SUZ 24.756 8 Jake Lewis SUZ 24.947 9 Anthony Mazziotto YAM 25.452 10 Blake Davis YAM 27.436 11 CJ LaRoche YAM 27.629 12 Damian Jigalov SUZ 39.355 13 Nicholas Ciling SUZ 47.729 14 Alejandro Thermiotis SUZ 56.566 15 Owen Williams SUZ 57.936 16 Aldo Rovirosa YAM 1:04.431 17 Isaiah Burleson KAW 1:04.788 18 Jorge Ehrenstein DUC 1:22.894 19 Jordan Tropkoff SUZ 1:40.418 20 Edgar Zaragoza KAW 1:41.551 21 Larry Davis KAW 1:41.734 22 Ivan Munoz YAM 1:42.765 23 Mallory Dobbs KAW 1:44.479 24 Justen Behmer YAM 1:44.624 25 Kevin Gorman YAM 1:48.716 26 Brian Mullins TRI 1:53.840 Not classified (75% = 9 Laps) DNF Joshua Booth YAM DNF DNF Jaret Nassaney SUZ DNF DNF Jonathan Schweiger YAM DNF DNF Jason Farrell KAW DNF DNS Declan van Rosmalen YAM DNS

Supersport Race Two

Forest battled throughout the race with Tytlers Cycle Racing’s Stefano Mesa with the Floridian coming up just .399 of a second short after the run up the hill to the finish line.

Third place went to Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Tyler Scott with the youngster topping Squid Hunter Racing’s Josh Hayes by a tick over a second. Michael Gilbert Racing’s Michael Gilbert rounded out the top five.

Xavi Fores

“I realized already this morning in warmup I was not able to pass him on the draft,” Fores said. “He is lighter than me and the bike is fast, but I wanted to see how was his pace. I ran wide in the chicane. I lost the front a little bit, so I said, okay. I looked back and no one was coming close to us. I said, “okay, I’m going to let him pass and try to understand his pace.’ So after that, on the first split, I was a little bit faster than him and I was solid braking into turn five, so I passed again. I was quite okay doing 16 on my pace. I was pushing so hard. I was looking back all the time and he was there. The bike was working quite well, despite some issues I still have on the front. I never felt the front on my side from the first race of this year. But we are working a little bit. We are improving the bike a little bit, but it is still not enough. I lose the front sometimes when I am deep on the brakes. But I’m enjoying my riding. I’m enjoying fighting with them, discovering new tracks. If it’s winning races like that, it’s always welcome.”

Supersport Race Two Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Xavi Fores DUC – 2 Stefano Mesa KAW 0.399 3 Tyler Scott SUZ 6.782 4 Joshua Hayes YAM 7.869 5 Michael Gilbert SUZ 13.464 6 Jake Lewis SUZ 26.541 7 Blake Davis YAM 26.583 8 Jaret Nassaney SUZ 35.408 9 Damian Jigalov SUZ 35.680 10 Jason Farrell KAW 50.334 11 Carl Soltisz SUZ 50.938 12 Nicholas Ciling SUZ 56.200 13 Aldo Rovirosa YAM 1:00.986 14 Owen Williams SUZ 1:05.745 15 Isaiah Burleson KAW 1:09.500 16 Jorge Ehrenstein DUC 1:24.363 17 Declan van Rosmalen YAM 1:32.405 18 Edgar Zaragoza KAW 1:32.467 19 Larry Davis KAW 1:42.117 20 Mallory Dobbs KAW 1:46.858 21 Jonathan Schweiger YAM 1:54.726 22 Ivan Munoz YAM 1:55.194 23 Jordan Tropkoff SUZ 2:05.968 24 Brian Mullins TRI 2:11.803 25 Joshua Booth YAM 2:19.003 Not classified (75% = 9 Laps) DNF CJ LaRoche YAM DNF DNF Justen Behmer YAM DNF DNF Kevin Gorman YAM DNF DNF Alejandro Thermiotis SUZ DNF DNF Anthony Mazziotto YAM DNF DNS Teagg Hobbs SUZ DNS

Supersport Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Xavi Fores 150 2 Stefano Mesa 113 3 Joshua Hayes 83 4 Tyler Scott 79 5 Michael Gilbert 70 6 Anthony Mazziotto 52 7 Teagg Hobbs 51 8 Damian Jigalov 41 9 CJ LaRoche 31 10 Carl Soltisz 29 11 Jake Lewis 18 12 Jaret Nassaney 17 13 Nicholas Ciling 17 14 Blake Davis 15 15 Cory Ventura 13 16 Sean Hopkins 12 17 Alejandro Thermiotis 8 18 Nathan Seethaler 8 19 Aldo Rovirosa 8 20 Danilo Lewis 7 21 Jason Farrell 6 22 Chuck Ivey 4 23 Owen Williams 3 24 Isaiah Burleson 3 25 Timothy Frey 2

Junior Cup Race One

MotoAmerica’s Junior Cup riders started the day at Road America, and the series’ entry-level riders, who are known to race close together in packs, take advantage of Road America’s four-mile race course and long straightaways to make draft passes at carefully timed moments.

The result in race one was a photo finish with the podium decided after carefully studying the still photo captured at the finish line.

Bad Boys Racing Kawasaki’s Avery Dreher very solidly won the race, while the second- and third-place finishers ended up being Fairium NGRT- Gray Area Racing Aprilia rider Rossi Moor, the former Mini Cup rider earning his first “big-bike” podium, and Belgian rider Levi Badie, who won race two at Barber Motorsports Park and notched his second-consecutive podium finish aboard his Badie Racing Kawasaki.

Junior Cup Race One Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Avery Dreher KAW – 2 Rossi Moor KTM 0.048 3 Levi Badie KAW 0.048 4 Max VanDenBrouck KAW 0.048 5 Hayden Bicknese KAW 0.060 6 Jayden Fernandez KAW 0.975 7 Alessandro Di Mario KAW 1.030 8 Chase Black KAW 1.106 9 Ivan Rivera KAW 1.237 10 Isaac Woodworth KAW 2.008 11 Chris Clark KAW 2.023 12 Logan Monk KAW 2.125 13 David Roth KAW 6.812 14 Jasmine Nichols KAW 10.329 15 Gabrielly Lewis KAW 24.540 16 Logan Cunnison KAW 24.628 17 Jake Vandal KAW 24.989 18 Trenton Keesee KAW 32.961 19 Solly Mervis KAW 51.282 20 Carson King KAW 51.320 21 Ryan Barbour KAW 51.637 22 Elisa Gendron KAW 51.741 23 Yandel Medina KAW 1:08.627 24 Jimmy Hartanovich KAW 1:32.592 25 Aaron Rothenberger KAW 2:12.812 Not classified (75% = 6 Laps) DNF Aiden Sneed YAM DNF DNF Kreece Elliott KAW DNF DNF Jonathan James KAW DNF

Junior Cup Race Two

It was a big day for Fairium NGRT- Gray Area Racing KTM rider Rossi Moor on Sunday. The fifteen-year-old former Mini Cup rider, who podiumed in Saturday’s Junior Cup race one, notched his first career MotoAmerica race on Sunday at Road America in Junior Cup race two.

It was another “pack mentality” race for MotoAmerica’s entry-level riders where you didn’t know who’d win till they actually took the checkered flag.

Moor prevailed over SportbikeTrackGear.com Kawasaki rider Max Van, who came from back in the pack to take the runner-up position over third-place rider Avery Dreher aboard his Bad Boys Racing Kawasaki.

Rossi Moor

“Yesterday, I wanted to try and stay in second place and try to not lead the race because I remember when Avery was saying that on this track you really don’t want to lead, especially on the last laps since the draft is so important here,” Moor said. “But I was analyzing the race yesterday and I thought that I had the pace to be able to break away. I just have to put my head down and sometimes you need a little bit of luck, like somebody making a mistake, to have that little breakaway. So, it was a really good race for me, after the bad luck I’ve had this season with two DNF’s. But finally, I got the win and I’m super excited.”

Junior Cup Race Two Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Rossi Moor KTM – 2 Max VanDenBrouck KAW 0.330 3 Avery Dreher KAW 0.387 4 Hayden Bicknese KAW 1.043 5 Levi Badie KAW 1.102 6 Ivan Rivera KAW 1.183 7 Chase Black KAW 1.519 8 Alessandro Di Mario KAW 2.243 9 Jayden Fernandez KAW 2.259 10 Chris Clark KAW 10.656 11 Gabrielly Lewis KAW 20.940 12 Aiden Sneed YAM 20.995 13 Logan Monk KAW 21.046 14 Isaac Woodworth KAW 21.139 15 Logan Cunnison KAW 21.164 16 Jake Vandal KAW 26.569 17 David Roth KAW 26.628 18 Trenton Keesee KAW 31.528 19 Yandel Medina KAW 37.082 20 Carson King KAW 44.463 21 Solly Mervis KAW 44.728 22 Jonathan James KAW 46.111 23 Ryan Barbour KAW 52.305 24 Elisa Gendron KAW 1:11.094 25 Jimmy Hartanovich KAW 1:14.270 26 Aaron Rothenberger KAW 2:09.979 Not classified (75% = 6 Laps) DNF Jasmine Nichols KAW DNF DNF Kreece Elliott KAW DNF

Junior Cup Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Avery Dreher 132 2 Max VanDenBrouck 106 3 Hayden Bicknese 87 4 Rossi Moor 66 5 Levi Badie 62 6 Chase Black 50 7 Yandel Medina 48 8 Alessandro Di Mario 40 9 Jayden Fernandez 40 10 Chris Clark 37 11 Ivan Rivera 35 12 Logan Cunnison 28 13 Logan Monk 25 14 Aiden Sneed 18 15 Kreece Elliott 17 16 David Roth 14 17 Gabrielly Lewis 10 18 Isaac Woodworth 8 19 Trenton Keesee 8 20 Jasmine Nichols 4 21 Jake Vandal 2 22 Nicky Mutschler 2 23 Carson King 1

Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. One

19-year-old Mikayla Moore dominated Saturday’s opening round of the Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. series with a 17.206-second victory over last year’s championship runner-up Crystal Martinez at Road America.

Defending series champion Kayleigh Buyck had a mechanical problem that dropped her out of second place early in the race.

Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. One Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Mikayla Moore RE – 2 Crystal Martinez RE 17.206 3 Sonya Lloyd RE 18.789 4 Aubrey Credaroli RE 26.267 5 Ashley Truxal RE 26.389 6 Holly Varey RE 36.744 7 Jessica Martin RE 53.800 8 Nicole Pareso RE 54.387 9 Emma Betters RE 1:09.711 10 Hannah Stockton RE 1:17.668 DNF Lauren Prince RE DNF DNF Kayleigh Buyck RE DNF

Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. Two

The 12 ladies of the Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. program kicked off Sunday’s racing at Road America for their second feature event of the weekend.

Mikayla Moore, was victorious again on Sunday but this time, Kayleigh Buyck, who suffered a mechanical in race one and was unable to finish, came back on Sunday to finish second and a little under 12 seconds behind Moore.

Completing the podium was Aubrey Credaroli, who was another 9 seconds behind Buyck.

The BTR series will race again at MotoAmerica’s next round, which is Ridge Motorsports Park, June 24-26.

Mikayla Moore

“I have a lap-timer on my bike, and surprisingly, my fastest time all weekend was in qualifying 2. I did a 2:53.8,” Moore said. “This time I think I was a second off. I’m still finding a little bit of bike setup during the race, but other than that, I just kept consistent. Made sure I hit all my lines, hit all my marks, and I’m glad these ladies are up here with me. Not going to lie, going onto the straightaway I could see the big screen, and I was watching. I was like, ‘Oh, there’s a battle going on back there.’”

Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. Two Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Mikayla Moore RE – 2 Kayleigh Buyck RE 11.786 3 Aubrey Credaroli RE 21.015 4 Crystal Martinez RE 22.473 5 Ashley Truxal RE 23.028 6 Sonya Lloyd RE 24.776 7 Nicole Pareso RE 41.725 8 Lauren Prince RE 41.963 9 Jessica Martin RE 42.336 10 Holly Varey RE 42.920 11 Hannah Stockton RE 1:03.447 12 Emma Betters RE 1:03.642

Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. Standings