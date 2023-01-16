Akrapovič and HRC together for 2023 and beyond

In recent years the Repsol Honda MotoGP machines have been equipped with exhaust systems from the likes of Termignoni and SC Project but for 2023 HRC have turned to Slovenian exhaust manufacturer Akrapovič with the pair parterning up in a multi-year partnership agreement.

In 2023, the complete titanium exhaust system for the Honda RC213V has been created alongside Akrapovič as the two companies look to add to their list of championship together.

Akrapovič has been manufacturing motorcycle exhausts since the 1990s and have a proven track record of success in MotoGP, WorldSBK, MXGP, EWC and other two and four-wheeled championships. Their first World Championship title came aboard the Honda RC51 of Colin Edwards when he took the WorldSBK crown in 2000.

Tetsuhiro Kuwata – HRC

“We are pleased to welcome Akrapovič as a new technical partner for the 2023 season and beyond. Akrapovič have an impressive record in a variety of #racing formats and it is there, like Honda, where they have developed their technical knowledge. With this collaboration we will be working with them to further develop the exhaust system on the Honda RC213V as we strive to make steps forward. We are sure that this collaboration will provide success and further developments.”

Slavko Alojz Trstenjak – Akrapovič

“Expanding our cooperation with HRC to MotoGP is a great honour and a further step in our partnership, which has already seen two WorldSBK world championship titles and several victories at the Suzuka 8 Hours. We are pleased that the Repsol Honda Team has identified Akrapovič, which has over twenty years of experience in premier class racing bikes, as a highly capable technical partner to work together with in developing an exhaust system for the RC213V.”