MotoGP 2023
Round One – Portimao
With twenty-one rounds and a new format, MotoGP is set to go places it has never been before and test riders and their teams with a gruelling schedule starting this weekend, March 24-26, in Portimao for the Portuguese Grand Prix.
Lining up this season under the new red GASGAS colours, Pol Espargaro will participate in his tenth season in the MotoGP class.
With one Moto2 World Title, 15 victories and 52 podiums in Grand Prix on his CV, the Spaniard’s career will take a new breath as he reunites with the RC16.
For the first time ever, the MotoGP class will see its race weekend being shaken with the Sprint Race arriving on Saturdays, in addition to the usual Sunday race format.
Four free practices become three revisited sessions as Fridays will be composed of two practice sessions, the first one of forty-five minutes still, while the second session will now last one hour in the afternoon. These two will become more crucial than ever for provisional qualifying positions.
Saturday mornings will now be headlined by a third and final free practice session of thirty minutes, followed shortly by two qualifying sessions of fifteen minutes each. FP4 is no longer. The results from the qualifying sessions will determine the starting grid of both Saturday afternoon’s sprint and Sunday’s race.
Pol Espargaro
“Finally we are about to start the MotoGP season in Portugal. With twenty-one rounds, this is going to be a very long season and we will need to stay consistent all year long.
“We worked very well in both Sepang and Portimao Tests to start this new campaign in the best way possible.
“As the races go by, I think that our feeling on the bike will get better and better, and I hope that my personal feedback will be a great asset to improve the machine, so we can target points and get the results we want. Let’s Get On The Gas!”
Portimao MotoGP Schedule
AEDT
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Friday
|2000
|Moto3
|FP1
|2050
|Moto2
|FP1
|2145
|MotoGP
|FP1
|0015 (Sat)
|Moto3
|FP2
|0105 (Sat)
|Moto2
|FP2
|0200 (Sat)
|MotoGP
|FP2
|Saturday
|1940
|Moto3
|FP3
|2025
|Moto2
|FP3
|2110
|MotoGP
|FP
|2150
|MotoGP
|Q1
|2215
|MotoGP
|Q2
|2350
|Moto3
|Q1
|0015 (Sun)
|Moto3
|Q2
|0045 (Sun)
|Moto2
|Q1
|0110 (Sun)
|Moto2
|Q2
|0200 (Sun)
|MotoGP
|Sprint Race
|Sunday
|1945
|MotoGP
|WUP
|2100
|Moto3
|RACE
|2215
|Moto2
|RACE
|0000 (Mon)
|MotoGP
|RACE
2023 MotoGP Calendar
|Rnd
|Date
|Location
|1
|Mar-26
|Portugal, Portimao
|2
|Apr-02
|Argentina, Termos de Rio Honda
|3
|Apr-16
|Americas, COTA
|4
|Apr-30
|Spain, Jerez
|5
|May-14
|France, Le Mans
|6
|Jun-11
|Italy, Mugello
|7
|Jun-18
|Germany, Sachsenring
|8
|Jun-25
|Netherlands, Assen
|9
|Jul-09
|Kazakhstan, Sokol (Subject to homologation)
|10
|Aug-06
|Great Britain, Silverstone
|11
|Aug-20
|Austria, Red Bull Ring
|12
|Sep-03
|Catalunya, Catalunya
|13
|Sep-10
|San Marino, Misano
|14
|Sep-24
|India, Buddh (Subject to homologation)
|15
|Oct-01
|Japan, Motegi
|16
|Oct-15
|Indonesia, Mandalika
|17
|Oct-22
|Australia, Phillip Island
|18
|Oct-29
|Thailand, Chang
|19
|Nov-12
|Malaysia, Sepang
|20
|Nov-19
|Qatar, Lusail
|21
|Nov-26
|Valenciana, Valencia
MotoGP 2023 Rider Entry List
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|Johann Zarco
|Prima Pramac Racing
|Ducati
|Luca Marini
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|Ducati
|Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia
|Fabio Quartararo
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team
|Yamaha
|Franco Morbidelli
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team
|Yamaha
|Enea Bastianini
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati
|Raul Fernandez
|RNF MotoGP Team
|Aprilia
|Takaaki Nakagami
|LCR Honda Idemitsu
|Honda
|Brad Binder
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|Ktm
|Joan Mir
|Repsol Honda Team
|Honda
|Augusto Fernandez
|Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
|Gasgas
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia
|Alex Rins
|LCR Honda Castrol
|Honda
|Jack Miller
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|Ktm
|Pol Espargaro
|Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
|Gasgas
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|GRESINI RACING MotoGP
|Ducati
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|Ducati
|Alex Marquez
|GRESINI RACING MotoGP
|Ducati
|Miguel Oliveira
|RNF Motogp TEAM
|Aprilia
|Jorge Martin
|Prima Pramac Racing
|Ducati
|Marc Marquez
|Repsol Honda Team
|Honda