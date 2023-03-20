MotoGP 2023

Round One – Portimao

With twenty-one rounds and a new format, MotoGP is set to go places it has never been before and test riders and their teams with a gruelling schedule starting this weekend, March 24-26, in Portimao for the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Lining up this season under the new red GASGAS colours, Pol Espargaro will participate in his tenth season in the MotoGP class.

With one Moto2 World Title, 15 victories and 52 podiums in Grand Prix on his CV, the Spaniard’s career will take a new breath as he reunites with the RC16.

For the first time ever, the MotoGP class will see its race weekend being shaken with the Sprint Race arriving on Saturdays, in addition to the usual Sunday race format.

Four free practices become three revisited sessions as Fridays will be composed of two practice sessions, the first one of forty-five minutes still, while the second session will now last one hour in the afternoon. These two will become more crucial than ever for provisional qualifying positions.

Saturday mornings will now be headlined by a third and final free practice session of thirty minutes, followed shortly by two qualifying sessions of fifteen minutes each. FP4 is no longer. The results from the qualifying sessions will determine the starting grid of both Saturday afternoon’s sprint and Sunday’s race.

Pol Espargaro

“Finally we are about to start the MotoGP season in Portugal. With twenty-one rounds, this is going to be a very long season and we will need to stay consistent all year long.

“We worked very well in both Sepang and Portimao Tests to start this new campaign in the best way possible.

“As the races go by, I think that our feeling on the bike will get better and better, and I hope that my personal feedback will be a great asset to improve the machine, so we can target points and get the results we want. Let’s Get On The Gas!”

Portimao MotoGP Schedule

AEDT

Time Class Event Friday 2000 Moto3 FP1 2050 Moto2 FP1 2145 MotoGP FP1 0015 (Sat) Moto3 FP2 0105 (Sat) Moto2 FP2 0200 (Sat) MotoGP FP2 Saturday 1940 Moto3 FP3 2025 Moto2 FP3 2110 MotoGP FP 2150 MotoGP Q1 2215 MotoGP Q2 2350 Moto3 Q1 0015 (Sun) Moto3 Q2 0045 (Sun) Moto2 Q1 0110 (Sun) Moto2 Q2 0200 (Sun) MotoGP Sprint Race Sunday 1945 MotoGP WUP 2100 Moto3 RACE 2215 Moto2 RACE 0000 (Mon) MotoGP RACE

2023 MotoGP Calendar

Rnd Date Location 1 Mar-26 Portugal, Portimao 2 Apr-02 Argentina, Termos de Rio Honda 3 Apr-16 Americas, COTA 4 Apr-30 Spain, Jerez 5 May-14 France, Le Mans 6 Jun-11 Italy, Mugello 7 Jun-18 Germany, Sachsenring 8 Jun-25 Netherlands, Assen 9 Jul-09 Kazakhstan, Sokol (Subject to homologation) 10 Aug-06 Great Britain, Silverstone 11 Aug-20 Austria, Red Bull Ring 12 Sep-03 Catalunya, Catalunya 13 Sep-10 San Marino, Misano 14 Sep-24 India, Buddh (Subject to homologation) 15 Oct-01 Japan, Motegi 16 Oct-15 Indonesia, Mandalika 17 Oct-22 Australia, Phillip Island 18 Oct-29 Thailand, Chang 19 Nov-12 Malaysia, Sepang 20 Nov-19 Qatar, Lusail 21 Nov-26 Valenciana, Valencia

MotoGP 2023 Rider Entry List