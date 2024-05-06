2024 FIM Motocross World Championship

Round Five – MXGP of Portugal – Agueda

The MXGP of Portugal, Agueda presented plenty of rain and muddy conditions to challenge competitors.

Saturday action included the RAM Qualifying races, where Tim Gajser worked his way to a clear victory in MXGP for Team HRC in the heavily rutted conditions. The MX2 race was won with a clinical performance from Liam Everts of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.

The main races went on to offer the most challenging conditions of the season thus far, the distinctive red dirt of the Crossodromo Internacional de Agueda continued to take a battering from the weather, putting a chaotic spin on the established order of the series so far.

MXGP saw a monumental battle between the two five-time World Champions, Tim Gajser and Jeffrey Herlings. That pair shared the two race wins, however, the jubilant overall victor was Pauls Jonass, who took second places in both races to top the overall podium for Standing Construct Honda MXGP.

in MX2, Liam Everts celebrated a stunning win in a mud masterclass that begun from the first drop of the gate, and apart from a few yards of race two the Belgian led the racing throughout the day as he completed his first maximum point haul for his fifth Grand Prix win.

2024 MXGP of Portugal, Agueda Highlights

MXGP – Qualifying Race

World Championship leader Jorge Prado had kept his many fans from this part of the world happy with the fastest time in Free Practice for Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing, but an old enemy resurfaced as Jeffrey Herlings rose to the fore in worsening conditions to claim the first gate pick for the RAM Qualifying Race on his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing machine. Prado was just behind him, three quarters of a second back, whilst Isak Gifting was a great third for JK Yamaha Racing.

The heavy rain caused many riders to decline the chance of a sighting lap, although the top four in the Championship – Prado, Gajser, Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre, and Herlings, all made the decision to go out and check the circuit. Perhaps it was no surprise, then, that those four riders bolted quickly into the lead from the drop of the gate, Gajser just edging the holeshot before running too wide in the second corner and allowing Prado and Herlings through.

The three multi-champions knew that track position was paramount, and an aggressive move from Herlings on Prado in the fifth corner looked to have given him the lead. That was for a split-second, as Gajser pulled a stunning outside-to-inside move at the same time and passed both of his rivals in one fell swoop.

The Slovenian, Prado’s closest title challenger, took advantage of his clear vision and began to pull away, but vision seemed to be an issue for the red plate holder, as he lost positions steadily over the first few laps and looked to be telling his team that he would come in for a goggle change. That change never happened, however, and the reigning Champion had his second difficult RAM Qualifying Race in succession. Unlike in Trentino, he did score points, but only 4 this time for a 7th place finish.

Many riders struggled in the mud, but the leading trio of Gajser, Herlings, and Febvre kept it upright throughout to finish in that order, although Herlings put on a charge to draw to within two and a half seconds of the Honda as Gajser encountered the lapped riders first.

Calvin Vlaanderen moved forward steadily for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing MXGP up to a season-best 4th position, with Pauls Jonass for Standing Construct Honda and Fantic Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff finishing 5th and 6th despite both men tipping over in separate incidents.

The six-point gain for Gajser nearly halved his deficit to Prado in the standings, hacking the Spaniard’s lead down to just seven points as we head into what could be a wild day of racing on Sunday!

Tim Gajser

“I had a good start but I went too wide so Jorge (Prado) passed me from inside and then also Jeffrey (Herlings) was also really aggressive for the first couple of corners but I knew I had to pass immediately. I was just going out and cutting and then I surprised both of them and took the lead. I was leading quite comfortable but when we started to get to the lappers it was mainly one line so it was not easy to pass but overall I’m very happy and I hope we can do the same tomorrow.”

MXGP – Qualifying Race Results

Pos. Rider Bike Time 1 T Gajser Hon 26m06.8 2 J Herlings KTM +2.361 3 R Febvre Kaw +29.633 4 C Vlaanderen Yam +1m41.737 5 P Jonass Hon +1m44.603 6 G Coldenhoff Fan +1m46.635 7 J Prado GAS +2m09.401 8 A Östlund Hon +2m11.193 9 I Gifting Yam +2m15.984 10 B Paturel Yam +2m19.641 11 M Guadagnini Hus +2m22.452 12 A Bonacorsi Yam +2m24.933 13 B Watson Bet +1 lap 14 C Toendel KTM +1 lap 15 K Horgmo Hon +1 lap 16 M Spies KTM +1 lap 17 J Seewer Kaw +1 lap 18 T Edberg Hon +1 lap 19 A Sterry KTM +1 lap 20 J Pancar KTM +1 lap 21 V Guillod Hon +1 lap 22 I Monticelli Bet +1 lap 23 L Outeiro Yam +1 lap 24 M Scheu Hus +1 lap 25 B Bogers Fan +3 laps 26 J Gilbert KTM +6 laps

MXGP Race One

Red plate holder Jorge Prado suffered his worst start of the season yet in race one, as Gajser claimed his first Fox Holeshot Award of the campaign so far. Romain Febvre started in second for the Kawasaki Racing Team, but Jeffrey Herlings fought hard to advance to the lead, and took it with a stunning first lap move on Gajser.

The Slovenian was not letting it go, however, and as the rain lashed down on the best fight of the season so far, two of the most successful Motocross riders of all-time swapped the lead back and forth.

At the end of lap four, series leader Prado hit the soaking wet ground before the finish line jump to drop out of fourth place! After stopping to change both goggles and gloves, the reigning Champion came home in an eventual 15th position.

All eyes, however, were on the battle for the lead, and on lap six it was the Honda man that made the move, firing around the outside of Herlings in decisive fashion. Jeffrey wasn’t done however, and started to get close to Gajser again, until suddenly his machine came to a stop and the frustrated Dutchman had to walk back to the pits with no points to show for his best performance of the year so far.

Febvre was lurking for the entire race but a mistake before the finish line jump, within sight of the chequered flag, cost him second place to a consistent Jonass right at the end of race one.

Fantic Factory Racing duo Glenn Coldenhoff and Brian Bogers completed the top five in a great race for the team.

MXGP Race One Results

Pos. Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 T Gajser Hon 36m39.3 2 P Jonass Hon +43.860 3 R Febvre Kaw +13.584 4 G Coldenhoff Fan +2m31.670 5 B Bogers Fan +2m34.973 6 A Bonacorsi Yam +3m40.726 7 B Watson Bet +1 lap 8 I Gifting Yam +1 lap 9 J Pancar KTM +1 lap 10 K Horgmo Hon +1 lap 11 A Östlund Hon +1 lap 12 C Toendel KTM +1 lap 13 A Sterry KTM +1 lap 14 T Edberg Hon +1 lap 15 J Prado GAS +1 lap 16 B Paturel Yam +2 laps 17 M Guadagnini Hus +2 laps 18 V Guillod Hon +2 laps 19 A Nagy Yam +2 laps 20 C Vlaanderen Yam +4 laps 21 J Gilbert KTM +4 laps 22 M Scheu Hus +4 laps 23 J Herlings KTM +6 laps 24 J Seewer Kaw +6 laps 25 I Monticelli Bet +10 laps 26 M Spies KTM +10 laps 27 L Outeiro Yam +11 laps

MXGP Race Two

By race two, after extensive track work from the hard-working crew, the rain had eased slightly, but that only served to thicken up the mud and make it stick to the bikes. Gajser looked like he had grabbed the holeshot, but the Honda slid out from under him through the first corner, and he was clipped by Febvre on the way down.

This meant he had to stop a few laps in to tear off a flapping front mudguard. Ultimately, he worked forward from 15th to 10th place at the flag.

Just as the fortune swung Prado’s way as he collected his seventh Fox Holeshot Award of the year, the Spaniard then hit the ground himself heading down the hill to the third corner. Looking in pain and not enjoying the conditions, the red plate was gone, and only recovered to 12th.

Meanwhile, Herlings had taken command and settled into a dominant rhythm that meant he couldn’t be caught. He won the 195th Grand Prix race of his career by 23.5 seconds from a thrilled Jonass, who had held onto second throughout.

Febvre was a solid third, but got cross-rutted and fell on lap nine, losing the position to privateer Cornelius Toendel on the Schmicker Racing KTM. Febvre did briefly make a pass on the Norwegian, but Toendel didn’t let it go and passed the Frenchman back immediately, bringing it home for a wildly-celebrated third place finish.

MXGP Race Two Results

Pos. Rider Bike TIme/Gap 1 J Herlings KTM 38m10.5 2 P Jonass Hon +:23.566 3 C Toendel KTM +:26.802 4 R Febvre Kaw +:41.415 5 J Seewer Kaw +1m27.318 6 K Horgmo Hon +1m36.669 7 B Bogers Fan +1m59.540 8 A Bonacorsi Yam +2m09.959 9 C Vlaanderen Yam +2m14.879 10 T Gajser Hon +2m37.624 11 A Östlund Hon +2m38.790 12 J Prado GAS +1 lap 13 G Coldenhoff Fan +1 lap 14 M Guadagnini Hus +1 lap 15 J Gilbert KTM +1 lap 16 J Pancar KTM +1 lap 17 T Edberg Hon +1 lap 18 B Paturel Yam +2 laps 19 I Monticelli Bet +2 laps 20 A Nagy Yam +2 laps 21 M Spies KTM +3 laps 22 M Scheu Hus +5 laps 23 A Sterry KTM +6 laps 24 B Watson Bet +6 laps 25 I Gifting Yam +10 laps

MXGP Overall

Jonass’ overall round victory was his 12th in Grand Prix racing, but his first in the MXGP class. His last victory had come nearly six whole years ago in MX2, and it was also the first MXGP victory for an independent team since Standing Construct won with Bogers back in July 2022.

Febvre was second for the round on 38-points, to Jonass’s 44, while Gajser was third on 36. Bogers and Toendel rounded out the top five on 30 and 29-points respectively.

In the overall MXGP standings Gajser holds a healthy lead on 252-points, Prado second on 238, while Febre rounds out the top three on an even 220-points. Herlings and Jonass are a more distant fourth and fifth on 198 and 192-points respectively.

Pauls Jonass – P1

“This year, our main goal was to be consistent, enjoy my riding, enjoy racing. We work very hard in the winter time with the team and we improved a lot from last year and it’s paying off as, you can see the results! Now, it’s staying consistent! I really enjoyed the mud today. I have to give a massive shout out to all the team, the sponsors and the supporters, my wife at home and I look forward to go home!

Romain Febvre – P2

“Looking at the big picture this weekend was good for the championship as I pulled back points so I remain positive but I want to win GPs and motos and both were in my hands until I threw it away. All of the crashes were my mistake but at least they happened late in the races when they did not cost too many positions. In the first moto I was second entering the last lap but I cross-rutted on landing over the finish-jump and crashed. I wasn’t sure if it had cost me a position at first as I didn’t know if Pauls was on the same lap; I passed him back through the waves but my gloves were full of mud and I crashed again at the last corner. I was second through the first turn in race two but Tim slid out and crashed right in front of me. I had no chance to avoid him and I thought I would crash too but somehow I stayed on; I hope Tim is OK. I was soon third and six laps from the end I almost passed Pauls but I crashed again. It was really tough for everybody this weekend so my congratulations to Pauls for the win; he made no mistakes and deserved it. But I remain positive; the points are still close and it’s only five down with fifteen to go.”

Tim Gajser – P3

“Of course it is great to get the red-plate after all the work we’ve put in. Even getting the podium position after that second moto was a surprise but those conditions it can be a lottery. I made far too many mistakes, which is frustrating as I had a really good start before that first mistake and from there on it was just survival. It was also a shame because the first moto was a really good one for me. I got the holeshot and had a good battle for the lead and eventually won in really difficult conditions. Overall though, to get on the podium, winning two of the three motos over the weekend and to get the red-plate I have to be happy with that.”

Andrea Bonacorsi – P6

“I’m really happy about today. It could have been better as I made mistakes in both races but for my first GP in the MXGP class, I have to be happy, especially in the conditions like we saw today. I knew I could do good on the 450 so thanks to Yamaha and the team for making it all happen. I’m excited for next weekend.”

Jeffrey Herlings – P9

“In drier conditions on Saturday I showed I had the speed. The first moto was a shame. I was closing in for the lead and I think I could have made a pass but we ended up with zero points. I led all the way in the second, so it’s a pity we only go home with one win. It could have easily been a GP victory today. Spain next and my goal is to be back on the podium there. A win would be amazing…but we’ll aim for the top three. I’m just over 50 points down at the moment, but we’ve had our bad luck and we’re still not that far away and there are 15 races to go. A lot ahead.”

Jeremy Seewer – P12

“I think this was our first mud-race of any kind for a couple of years and this was another level of mud; I think the last time we had a race like this was Russia in 2017. I knew it would be difficult to get a good start from far outside after P17 from Qualifying but I was riding consistently and running eighth, with sixth in sight, until the bike stopped in the first race. Anyway I got some consolation with fifth in race two so now I’m looking forward to the next two GPs on consecutive weekends; I’m fit and I recover well so I hope I can soon be back where I want to be.”

Jorge Prado – P13

“The MXGP of Portugal is over, and it was extremely challenging. I was the fastest when the track was dry early in the weekend, but then the rain came on Saturday and Sunday. In the qualifying race, I struggled a bit with getting the bike set up, but by Sunday, I was the fastest again. I definitely had good speed, but the starts from P7 were tough: there were mistakes, crashes. The conditions on Sunday made it super tough. I had to make two pit stops in the first moto, and then I crashed after a good start in the second moto. It was a pity because I know I’ve been hard to beat on this track—but sometimes, that’s just how it goes! Now, we’re just looking forward to the next race. We’re 15 points down, but hopefully, we’ll get back that red plate soon enough!”

Calvin Vlaanderen – P15

“Yesterday I felt great on the bike and my speed was good, but today it was a totally different track because of the weather. In Race One I was running inside the top 10, close to the top five but then a bike issue happened. The second race was better, and I managed the race well for ninth. I’m feeling good on the bike, and I’m fit, healthy, and ready for next weekend.”

Mattia Guadagnini – P17

“It’s great to be back racing, though this wasn’t the easiest race to come back to! Qualifying on Saturday went well; I was really focused on building my pace. But Sunday was a whole different story – it felt more like we were just trying to survive out there. I was in a good position, running up to sixth at one point, and then on the last lap when I was in 9th the bike stopped – so I couldn’t finish the race. I know it was a tough day for everyone. I managed to finish 14th in the second race, and get 17th overall under such wild conditions—it’s honestly just great to be back. These challenging races are just part of motocross, and I want to say thankyou for the team and family for the support to get me back here!”

MXGP Round Overall

Pos. Rider Bike Points 1 P Jonass Hon 44 2 R Febvre Kaw 38 3 T Gajser Hon 36 4 B Bogers Fan 30 5 C Toendel KTM 29 6 A Bonacorsi Yam 28 7 K Horgmo Hon 26 8 G Coldenhoff Fan 26 9 J Herlings KTM 25 10 A Östlund Hon 20 11 J Pancar KTM 17 12 J Seewer Kaw 16 13 J Prado GAS 15 14 B Watson Bet 14 15 C Vlaanderen Yam 13 16 I Gifting Yam 13 17 M Guadagnini Hus 11 18 T Edberg Hon 11 19 B Paturel Yam 8 20 A Sterry KTM 8 21 J Gilbert KTM 6 22 A Nagy Yam 3 23 V Guillod Hon 3 24 I Monticelli Bet 2 25 M Spies KTM 0 26 M Scheu Hus 0 27 L Outeiro Yam 0

MXGP Championship Points – Top 20

Pos. Rider Bike Points 1 T Gajser Hon 252 2 J Prado GAS 238 3 R Febvre Kaw 220 4 J Herlings KTM 198 5 P Jonass Hon 192 6 J Seewer Kaw 157 7 C Vlaanderen Yam 151 8 G Coldenhoff Fan 149 9 K Horgmo Hon 108 10 B Watson Bet 92 11 V Guillod Hon 91 12 C Toendel KTM 74 13 B Bogers Fan 68 14 M Renaux Yam 63 15 I Gifting Yam 60 16 J Pancar KTM 54 17 A Ötstlund Hon 48 18 T Kocch KTM 40 19 I Moniticelli Bet 40 20 B Paturel Yam 35

MX2 – Qualifying Race

Lucas Coenen topped the timesheets in both Free Practice and the slightly drier Time Practice session in MX2. The Belgian was 1.7 seconds in front of Rick Elzinga, with Simon Laengenfelder in third.

The track had taken a lot of rain, however, before the MX2 RAM Qualifying Race fired into life, and Lucas Coenen once more led the way from Elzinga, with JM Honda Racing’s Hakon Osterhagen making an audacious move on Sacha Coenen to put the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider back into 4th.

Heading towards the finish line area for the first time caused all sorts of issues for the pack, as Sacha Coenen tangled with his teammate Andrea Adamo and came off worse, hitting the ground. His brother Lucas then crashed out of the lead on an uphill slope, causing his teammate Kay de Wolf to run off the circuit briefly. On rejoining the track, the red plate holder collided with Elzinga’s teammate Thibault Benistant, and two of the top three men in the Championship were on the floor.

Elzinga now led from Osterhagen, but the teenage Norwegian’s dream start nearly fell apart on lap two as he swerved off the track on a jump face, allowing Liam Everts to inherit second place. Osterhagen recovered to stay in third until the finish.

On the third lap, Everts made a smooth move past Elzinga to take the lead, and with all the trials experience and the natural balance associated with his surname, the #72 kept up the momentum from his overall win at Trentino and built a margin of 28 seconds over Elzinga by the finish. It was Liam’s first ever RAM Qualifying Race win, and in fact all of the top three collected their career-best Saturday finishes in MX2 Grand Prix racing.

Behind them, Simon Laengenfelder took advantage of a further crash for Lucas Coenen to claim 4th ahead of the Belgian, with Dutch privateer Jens Walvoort of the KTM SB Racing team taking a lifetime best of 6th.

Benistant recovered to 8th behind Quentin Prugnieres, with Yago Martinez a remarkable 9th ahead of series leader De Wolf, who suffered another crash but still claimed a single point.

Liam Everts

“I got a good jump out of the gate. It was muddy you know so got to wrestle all over the track and I knew I had to be aggressive for the first laps and that’s what I did. I almost went down a few times but I managed to keep up. Once I found my rhythm I felt very good and did some trial riding!”

MX2 – Qualifying Race Results

Pos. Rider Bike Time 1 L Everts KTM 25m08.4 2 R Elzinga Yam +28.052 3 H Osterhagen Hon +34.794 4 S Längenfelder GASGAS +59.219 5 L Coenen Hus +1n03.019 6 J Walvoort KTM +1m04.781 7 Q Prugnieres Kaw +1m09.816 8 T Benistant Yam +1m28.326 9 Y Martinez TM +1m30.974 10 K Wolf Hus +1m35.924 11 A Adamo KTM +1m41.383 12 O Oliver KTM +1m43.121 13 J Chambers Kaw +1m58.499 14 S Coenen KTM +2m01.889 15 L Ambjörnson Hus +2m28.823 16 M Haarup Tri +1 lap 17 K Karssemakers Fan +1 lap 18 J Mikula KTM +1 lap 19 D Kooiker KTM +1 lap 20 S Nilsson KTM +1 lap 21 D Braceras Fan +1 lap 22 F Tuani KTM +1 lap 23 W Kleemann KTM +1 lap 24 A Gomes Yam +1 lap 25 B Bruce Kaw +4 laps 26 C Lellan Tri +4 laps 27 D Alfarizi Hon +6 laps

MX2 Race One

The conditions caused some serious problems for the MX2 pack and their hard-working smaller engines, but for Liam Everts it was just another day of Trials bike training as he spent most of the race up on the footpegs and picking his way through the morass in a stunning display of controlled riding.

Taking his first Fox Holeshot of the season in race one, Everts was tailed by Rick Elzinga, the Dutchman relishing the soft going, and championship chaser Simon Laengenfelder. Lucas Coenen tried a move on the German but the front wheel dug in and he crashed for the first time, but certainly not the last.

His teammate Kay de Wolf was in a better position than on Saturday and picked his way steadily forward in the race. By lap nine, the series leader had got past his countryman Elzinga, and only lost two points to Laengenfelder by finishing third behind the GASGAS man.

Behind Elzinga came his teammate Thibault Benistant, after a thrilling late battle with Andrea Adamo, who dropped his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing bike on the last lap after tangling with a lapped rider, but still finished sixth.

MX2 Race One Results

Pos. RRider Bike TIme/Gap 1 L Everts KTM 35m04.80 2 S Längenfelder GAS +5.880 3 K Wolf Hus +33.021 4 R Elzinga Yam +43.476 5 T Benistant Yam +48.204 6 A Adamo KTM +1m02.909 7 H Osterhagen Hon +1m44.217 8 S Coenen KTM +2m26.182 9 Q Prugnieres Kaw +1 lap 10 J Walvoort KTM +1 lap 11 J Chambers Kaw +1 lap 12 D Braceras Fan +1 lap 13 L Ambjörnson Hus +1 lap 14 D Kooiker KTM +1 lap 15 F Tuani KTM +1 lap 16 L Coenen Hus +1 lap 17 W Kleemann KTM +1 lap 18 M Haarup Tri +1 lap 19 B Bruce Kaw +1 lap 20 Y Martinez TM +2 laps 21 D Alfarizi Hon +2 laps 22 O Oliver KTM +2 laps 23 S Nilsson KTM +8 laps 24 J Mikula KTM +10 laps 25 K Karssemakers Fan +14 laps 26 A Gomes Yam +16 laps

MX2 Race Two

In race two, Everts was just beaten to the Fox Holeshot Award by Elzinga, but it didn’t last long as the Belgian eased into the lead through the second corner.

Hakon Osterhagen started well, but Adamo was down in a quagmire early on and could only recover to 7th.

Laengenfelder had advanced to second, looking like the only rider with a chance of matching Everts, but hit the ground hard on the first lap and immediately clutched his collarbone as he got back up. His race was over, and we await news from the team about his participation at Lugo.

Osterhagen was in a strong second despite some ragged moments, but on lap eight the Norwegian fell down the order, finishing 19th. Elzinga brought the Yamaha home in a solid second, again just ahead of his teammate Benistant.

The Frenchman had battled with Lucas Coenen and surprise package Jens Walvoort on the SB Racing KTM, but would finish fourth at the close. Third would go to Monster Energy Triumph Racing’s sole campaigner Mikkel Haarup, who lost his teammate Camden McLellan to injury on Saturday.

Walvoort was the last rider to not be lapped by Everts at the close, finishing fifth. De Wolf had struggled all race and would come home in 9th.

MX2 Race Two Results

Pos. Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L Everts KTM 38m19.20 2 R Elzinga Yam +1m21.173 3 M Haarup Yam +2m25.313 4 T Benistant Yam +2m28.797 5 J Walvoort KTM +2m50.885 6 Q Prugnieres Kaw +1 lap 7 A Adamo KTM +1 lap 8 L Coenen Hus +1 lap 9 K Wolf Hus +1 lap 10 O Oliver KTM +1 lap 11 L Ambjörnson Hus +1 lap 12 J Mikula KTM +1 lap 13 D Kooiker KTM +2 laps 14 D Braceras Fan +2 laps 15 J Chambers Kaw +2 laps 16 Y Martinez TM +2 laps 17 B Bruce Kaw +2 laps 18 W Kleemann KTM +2 laps 19 H Osterhagen Hon +4 laps 20 S Coenen KTM +5 laps 21 D Alfarizi Hon +5 laps 22 K Karssemakers Fan +6 laps 23 S Längenfelder GAS +14 laps 24 F Tuani KTM +14 laps

MX2 Overall

Everts took the perfect MX2 round overall on 50-points, with Elzinger second on 40. The battle for third was tighter fought, Benistant on 34-points claiming the final podium position, Kay de Wolf fourth on 32 and Andrea Adamo fifth on 29-points.

De Wolf holds the standings lead by 30-points from Längenfelder on 216, Everts third on 188-points, with Benistant nipping at his heels on 185. Lucas Coenen rounds out the top five on 171-points.

Liam Everts – P1

“These are the kinds of weekends you dream of. Everything goes so well and you are just in the zone, just your focus, your bike and the track. These days don’t come often. You win a championship on tough days but this was a good one! I know tougher ones will come but this was something special.”

Rick Elzinga – P2

“I really can’t be happier! My first MX2 podium is just amazing. I really like this track, so it was a shame about the mud but in Race One it wasn’t too bad. I started third then moved into second but then made a few mistakes. I ended up fourth but overall, I was happy with my riding. I took the holeshot in Race Two but ran too wide, so I lost a couple of places. I was third for a while and then moved into second and made no mistakes, stayed up, and finished second for second overall and my first ever podium in MX2. I have to say a huge thanks to the team this year, and especially today because of how muddy it was.”

Thibault Benistant – P3

“It was a really tough weekend because of the weather, but there is plenty to be positive about. Tough conditions are part of motocross and to get on the box with a 5-4 is good and good points for the championship. I still have some work to do to be better and for sure it’s nice to be on the podium again.”

Kay de Wolf – P4

“This weekend at Agueda was a true test for us. Facing a tough track and early falls in the races, it was all about fighting back and proving what we can do. Keeping the red plate means a lot for sure, and looking forward to the upcoming rounds, we’re fired up to keep pushing and improving. With a third place in the first moto and a ninth in the second, it’s clear we have good speed. The support from the team and fans has been phenomenal, and I’m excited to go again next weekend.”

Andrea Adamo – P5

“We didn’t start the weekend in the best way or have the best qualifying race and in those kinds of motos the start position counts for a lot. Today was a situation where you could gain a lot but also lose a lot! We did neither and were pretty solid. It’s not the result we are working towards…but we didn’t make big costly mistakes. It was good to come back to P7 in the second moto. I’m looking forward to Spain now and hopefully better weather because this weekend was crazy!”

Simon Längenfelder – P9

“Every lap in Agueda was a battle against the elements as much as against the clock this weekend. We showed our pace and fought hard, proving that even under the toughest conditions, we push to the limit. It’s a setback, for sure, but every challenge is a setup for a stronger comeback. We’ll heal, regroup, and hit the track with even more determination. Thank you, as always, to the team for all their hard work and support this weekend!”

Lucas Coenen – P10

“This weekend at Agueda threw everything at us, and despite the setbacks, and my shoulder not being 100%, we pulled through with some points for the championship. The conditions were brutal, especially with my injury, but my focus was on managing my pace and staying as consistent as possible. Finishing 16th and then 8th in the motos under such circumstances really tests you. We’re still in the fight for the championship, and I’m determined to hit the ground running in Galicia.”

Jack Chambers – P13

“This track was gnarly; puddles everywhere and long deep ruts with holes you couldn’t even see at the end of them. I’ve ridden GNCC Cross-country in the States but nothing like this. It was a mud festival; just a matter of survival. I made good progress for eleventh in race one and was running sixth/seventh together with my teammate Bobby in race two with good pace until each of us came unstuck. I had one big crash when I got stuck under the bike and banged my knee but I kept going for fifteenth.”

Sacha Coenen – P16

“Not the weekend I wanted. I had a really bad start in the first moto and tried to push but made mistakes a crashed a lot! Second moto was the same and I was flooded at the start. I built up my speed and got quite fast. I was having fun until two tip-offs and then it was done. I had to come in and change goggles and after another crash on the finish line jump that was it. We’ll look to the next one.”

MX2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Everts, Liam BEL KTM 25 25 50 2 Elzinga, Rick NED YAM 18 22 40 3 Benistant, Thibault FRA YAM 16 18 34 4 de Wolf, Kay NED HUS 20 12 32 5 Adamo, Andrea ITA KTM 15 14 29 6 Walvoort, Jens NED KTM 11 16 27 7 Prugnieres, Quentin Marc FRA KAW 12 15 27 8 Haarup, Mikkel DEN TRI 3 20 23 9 Laengenfelder, Simon GER GAS 22 0 22 10 Coenen, Lucas BEL HUS 5 13 18 11 Ambjörnson, Leopold SWE HUS 8 10 18 12 Braceras, David ESP FAN 9 7 16 13 Chambers, Jack USA KAW 10 6 16 14 Osterhagen, Hakon NOR HON 14 2 16 15 Kooiker, Dave NED KTM 7 8 15 16 Coenen, Sacha BEL KTM 13 1 14 17 Oliver, Oriol ESP KTM 0 11 11 18 Mikula, Julius CZE KTM 0 9 9 19 Voxen Kleemann, William DEN KTM 4 3 7 20 Martinez, Yago ESP TM 1 5 6 21 Bruce, Bobby GBR KAW 2 4 6 22 Tuani, Federico ITA KTM 6 0 6

MX2 Championship Standings