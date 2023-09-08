MotoGP 2023

Round 12 – Misano

MotoGP Friday Practice

Marco Bezzecchi was hot to trot from the start at Misano on Friday despite pain in his left thumb, a consequence of last Sunday’s crash in Catalunya. By the end of proceedings Bezzecchi had set a new outright Misano benchmark at 1m30.846.

Marco Bezzecchi – P1

“A tough day, but I’m happy, the track record, then here at home, is always a great result. My hand hurts more than expected, especially from a race perspective, while on the flying lap it didn’t bother me. I thought I would struggle in the central part of the track, but instead the point where I suffer the most is T1. I’ll try to manage my energy as best as possible tomorrow, it’s a very long day, between qualifying and the race, but overall the sensations are more than positive and I won’t give up.”

Maverick Vinales had stunned earlier when he broke into the 1m30s, the first man ever to do so, but ultimately the Aprilia man was usurped by the VR46 rider in the closing stages of the session.

Maverick Vinales – P2

“I am truly happy with the day today. It’s a pleasure to be able to ride like this. I felt at ease from the very first lap, with the same good sensations as the previous GP races and this consistent performance helps me to build more and more confidence. We already have a good pace and we were also fast in the time attack, so that makes me optimistic for qualifying tomorrow. The goal is the front row.”

The evergreen Dani Pedrosa was quick from the outset, trialling a new version of the RC16, and using that to great affect. Pedrosa relishing his opportunity to mix it up with the young guns, and getting great respect from them in return. Third quickest a stunning performance from the ‘retired’ racer.

Jorge Martin also had taken his turn atop the timing monitors but ultimately ended up fourth quickest just ahead of Luca Marini, Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia. That quartet covered by four-hundredths of a second, how’s that for close company… Marquez had been well down the order before tucking in behind for a tow late on from Dani Pedrosa that helped him leap up the order.

Luca Marini – P5

“It went definitely well today: we immediately found a lot of grip on the track, I didn’t consider it. Yesterday there were MotoE tests and the asphalt was more rubbery than expected. In the afternoon I wasn’t perfect, with the temperature I struggled more, I used two warmed tyres, then the yellow flags. I achieved the Q2 at the end and I’m happy, a crucial piece for the weekend.”

Marc Marquez – P6

“Ultimately today was a positive day because we achieved our target for the weekend: qualifying in the top 12. I need to keep on working on my feeling with the bike, it’s still not quite there but we were able to do the lap time. It was a calm day because at the start I was not getting the feedback from the bike, the tyres, the track that I wanted but we worked to improve it. In the last part of the afternoon session, I really pushed for a time and we were able to make a step, especially with used tyres. I then got a good lap behind Dani – he was super-fast. Tomorrow is another day.”

Pecco Bagnaia – P7

“Honestly, I’m so happy, when I arrived at the box after what I had been through, it was one of the best moments of the season for me. Today wasn’t easy. I’m struggling a lot to move my leg on the bike, and I had to change a bit my riding style in the right corners. This morning it was already a good test for me, and this afternoon we did a better step in front in terms of feeling on the bike. The lap times we were doing with the used tyres were good, the pace was incredible, and the time attack went well. It will be tough for sure, but I don’t want to think too much about the races, I just want to stay calm and enjoy the moment.”

P8 went the way of Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP), as Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Raul Fernandez (CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team) seal P9 and P10 – the latter gaining Q2 entry for the first time in his MotoGP career despite a small crash in Practice.

Alex Marquez – P8

“Things went quite good. We improved consistently in a Friday that was definitely different from Montmeló, where we made some mistakes. We didn’t have a great feeling with the medium tyre, but things went better with the softer option. We surely have to do something in the first split where we lose a lot, but we know where to work on.”

Raul Fernandez – P10

“Honestly, I’m really happy because we were always close to going into Q2 directly, and today we managed to get it. But it was still difficult. I did the first run with new tyres and then I saw the yellow flag again and we needed to close the gas. On the second try, I arrived on the last part of the third sector and saw that everyone was in the middle, I tried not to lose a lot of time but unfortunately I crashed. In the end, I’m happy, I had a good pace all day and that is really important for tomorrow. Getting that Q2 is positive for the mind and for the work we have to do tomorrow during FP3. My team and I have been working really well in the last three, four races, we just needed to improve on the fast lap and the lap with new tyre, and today we improved on that. In the end I think the pace is there and that’s a good thing.”

A late crash from Aleix Espargaro, who had been suffering from chatter issues throughout Friday, saw him slip out of the top ten amongst a gaggle of well credentialled riders who are also destined for Q1. Brother Pol Espargaro had hit the deck earlier in the session as had Marc Marquez and Jack Miller, also a victim of chatter issues.

Riders that will have to contest Q1 include Aleix Espargaro, Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing)… the list goes on.

Pol Espargaro – P11

“I am a little upset with today’s outcome. I was struggling a bit at the beginning of Practice, but then I was catching up with the rhythm lap after lap. I rode a decent lap, but I was expecting to improve it because it was not perfect. Unfortunately, I made a mistake later on, maybe because I was waiting a bit too much in my first lap, and my front tyre cooled down, but I lost the front and could not avoid the crash. That was the end of my session unfortunately.”

Aleix Espargaro – P12

“Unfortunately, it was a bad crash. My neck is in a lot of pain and it was certainly not the best start to the weekend. I did not have a good feeling today. There were a lot of vibrations that kept me from riding cleanly. I was pushing to get into the top ten and get the day back on track, but it wasn’t enough. Now I’ll try to get as much rest as possible and I’ll do everything I can to be back on the track tomorrow morning.”

Fabio Quartararo – P13

“We tried many things today, but I think maybe it was a bit too much. We have to keep working and try to keep improving. Trying to get into Q2 tomorrow will be super important. We will give our best and fight for the best possible position on the grid.”

Franco Morbidelli – P14

“I can‘t be satisfied with today. We didn‘t achieve our aim, which was to get directly into Q2. I could just do one time attack and unfortunately I couldn‘t get a top-10 spot. I did a 1‘31.7s, and that was not enough to get into Q2. It‘s a pity.”

Jack Miller – P17

“Was going alright until time attack time, felt good on the used tyre but on the softs I found the limit, I pushed a little too hard and it got away from me. Went back to the box and got the other bike but couldn’t seem to get the second tyre to go and didn’t have a tidy lap. Need to find some more for tomorrow, we’re not far away.”

MotoGP Friday Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI 1m30.846 2 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA +0.126 3 Dani PEDROSA KTM +0.255 4 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI +0.331 5 Luca MARINI DUCATI +0.341 6 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA +0.371 7 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI +0.374 8 Alex MARQUEZ DUCATI +0.401 9 Brad BINDER KTM +0.410 10 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA +0.690 11 Pol ESPARGARO KTM +0.714 12 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA +0.773 13 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +0.798 14 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA +0.864 15 Stefan BRADL HONDA +0.869 16 Michele PIRRO DUCATI +0.897 17 Jack MILLER KTM +0.935 18 Johann ZARCO DUCATI +0.939 19 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI +0.975 20 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA +1.261 21 Joan MIR HONDA +1.295 22 Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA +1.508 23 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM +1.767 Not qualified (Out 105%) NQ 7 Takumi TAKAHASHI HONDA 5.040

MotoGP Friday FP1 Resuts

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Michele PIRRO DUCATI 1m31.909 2 Luca MARINI DUCATI +0.115 3 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI +0.157 4 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +0.181 5 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA +0.318 6 Dani PEDROSA KTM +0.341 7 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA +0.366 8 Johann ZARCO DUCATI +0.392 9 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA +0.418 10 Alex MARQUEZ DUCATI +0.440 11 Brad BINDER KTM +0.481 12 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA +0.486 13 Pol ESPARGARO KTM +0.495 14 Jack MILLER KTM +0.600 15 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +0.601 16 Stefan BRADL HONDA +0.629 17 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI +0.645 18 Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA +0.650 19 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA +0.662 20 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI +0.690 21 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA +0.765 22 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM +1.292 23 Joan MIR HONDA +1.319 Not qualified (Out 105%) NQ 7 Takumi TAKAHASHI HONDA +5.985

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Bagnaia 260 2 Martin 210 3 Bezzecchi 189 4 Binder 166 5 Aleix Espargaro 154 6 Zarco 141 7 Marini 125 8 Viñales 113 9 Miller 104 10 Marquez 102 11 Quartararo 82 12 Morbidelli 67 13 Fernandez 58 14 Oliveira 55 15 Rins 47 16 Di Giannantonio 43 17 Nakagami 35 18 Bastianini 25 19 Marquez 22 20 Fernandez 14 21 Pedrosa 13 22 Savadori 9 23 Folger 9 24 Pol Espargaro 8

Moto2 Friday Practice

Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) topped the timesheets on Friday and the young phenom was half-a-second clear of the field.

Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing) heads the chasing pack at his home round ahead of Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team). Fresh from his Barcelona victory, the Brit started his weekend in third on combined times.

Alonso Lopez (+Ego SpeedUp) finished just 0.010s away from the top three in P4 ahead of Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) who made a big step in Practice 2 to jump up to the top 5. Ai Ogura (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) struggled to improve in Practice 2, but did consolidate P6 with his P1 time, ahead of Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing), Filip Salač (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2) and Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team).

Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) crashed twice in Practice 2 and subsequently failed to improve. However, the Thai rider’s P1 time was enough for him to secure a top 10 ahead of Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40), who also hit the deck in P2.

Fermin Aldeguer (+Ego SpeedUp), Jeremy Alcoba (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2) and Manuel Gonzalez (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team) provisionally sit in the final provisional Q2 spots with Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) all the way down in 18th.

Aussie teenager Senna Agius, once again standing in for the injured Darryn Binder, was 24th on day one, a second outside of the top ten.

Moto2 Friday Practice Results (Combined)

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 P.Acosta KALEX 1m35.921 2 C.Vietti KALEX +0.541 3 J.Dixon KALEX +0.701 4 A.Lopez BOSCOSCURO +0.711 5 S.Lowes KALEX +0.737 6 A.Ogura KALEX +0.758 7 J.Roberts KALEX +0.786 8 F.Salac KALEX +0.881 9 B.Bendsneyde KALEX +0.972 10 S.Chantra KALEX +0.982 11 A.Canet KALEX +1.003 12 F.Aldeguer BOSCOSCURO +1.012 13 J.Alcoba KALEX +1.081 14 M.Gonzalez KALEX +1.084 15 B.Baltus KALEX +1.149 16 M.Pasini KALEX +1.201 17 S.Garcia KALEX +1.211 18 T.Arbolino KALEX +1.213 19 A.Arenas KALEX +1.229 20 M.Ramirez KALEX +1.390 21 D.Foggia KALEX +1.540 22 I.Guevara KALEX +1.578 23 Z.Vd Goorberg KALEX +1.675 24 S.Agius KALEX +1.831 25 R.Skinner KALEX +1.889 26 A.Surra FORWARD +2.219 27 L.Tulovic KALEX +2.259 28 B.Gomez KALEX +2.277 29 K.Nozane KALEX +2.405 30 S.Kelly FORWARD +2.500 31 T.Hada KALEX +2.942

Moto2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 ACOSTA Pedro 186 2 ARBOLINO Tony 164 3 DIXON Jake 142 4 CANET Aron 116 5 LOPEZ Alonso 100 6 VIETTI Celestino 86 7 ALDEGUER Fermín 84 8 SALAC Filip 84 9 CHANTRA Somkiat 79 10 LOWES Sam 74 11 GONZALEZ Manuel 74 12 OGURA Ai 64 13 ARENAS Albert 59 14 GARCIA Sergio 58 15 BALTUS Barry 38 16 ALCOBA Jeremy 33 17 ROBERTS Joe 32 18 BENDSNEYDER Bo 19 19 BINDER Darryn 13 20 FOGGIA Dennis 13 21 TULOVIC Lukas 12 22 PASINI Mattia 5

Moto3 Friday Practice

Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) made it two Fridays in a row on top as he pipped Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) to the top at Misano, just 0.075s separating the two. Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) rounded out the top 3, with the Championship leader Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) struggling for form in P13.

David Alonso (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) had another strong Moto3 showing. The Colombian rookie finds himself in P4 on Day 1 with just 0.134s covering the top four. Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team) rounded out the top five, with Joel Kelso (CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP) in P6.

Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team) bagged P7 to kick off his home Grand Prix ahead of Kaito Toba (SIC58 Sqaudra Corse) and Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo), with Romano Fenati (Rivacold Snipers Team) rounding out the top 10.

Moto3 Friday Practice Results (Combined)

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J.Masia HONDA 1m42.154 2 A.Sasaki HUSQVARNA +0.075 3 D.Öncü KTM +0.129 4 D.Alonso GASGAS +0.134 5 I.Ortolá KTM +0.277 6 J.Kelso CFMOTO +0.279 7 S.Nepa KTM +0.317 8 K.Toba HONDA +0.398 9 J.Rueda KTM +0.403 10 R.Fenati HONDA +0.461 11 T.Suzuki HONDA +0.473 12 C.Veijer HUSQVARNA +0.581 13 D.Holgado KTM +0.604 14 T.Furusato HONDA +0.634 15 D.Muñoz KTM +0.647 16 S.Azman KTM +0.722 17 X.Artigas CFMOTO +0.735 18 J.Whatley HONDA +0.771 19 R.Rossi HONDA +0.834 20 F.Farioli KTM +0.916 21 S.Ogden HONDA +0.924 22 D.Moreira KTM +0.988 23 M.Bertelle HONDA +1.136 24 D.Salvador KTM +1.240 25 R.Yamanaka GASGAS +1.619 26 L.Fellon KTM +1.654 27 M.Aji HONDA +1.669 28 A.Carrasco KTM +2.019

Moto3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 HOLGADO Daniel 161 2 SASAKI Ayumu 148 3 MASIA Jaume 129 4 ÖNCÜ Deniz 128 5 ORTOLÁ Ivan 124 6 ALONSO David 115 7 MOREIRA Diogo 94 8 RUEDA José Antonio 81 9 NEPA Stefano 67 10 ARTIGAS Xavier 60 11 MUÑOZ David 53 12 YAMANAKA Ryusei 52 13 SUZUKI Tatsuki 49 14 TOBA Kaito 49 15 VEIJER Collin 47 16 ROSSI Riccardo 33 17 SALVADOR David 31 18 FENATI Romano 23 19 OGDEN Scott 20 20 BERTELLE Matteo 20 21 KELSO Joel 19 22 MIGNO Andrea 17

MotoE Qualifying

MotoE Friday Combined Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap 1 Mattia CASADEI DUCATI Q2 1m40.731 2 Nicolas SPINELLI DUCATI Q2 +0.073 3 Hector GARZO DUCATI Q2 +0.078 4 Andrea MANTOVANI DUCATI Q2 +0.178 5 Jordi TORRES DUCATI Q2 +0.331 6 Kevin MANFREDI DUCATI Q2 +0.402 7 Kevin ZANNONI DUCATI Q2 +0.495 8 Alessandro ZACCONE DUCATI Q2 +0.670 9 Miquel PONS DUCATI Q2 +0.753 10 Matteo FERRARI DUCATI Q2 +2.054 11 Eric GRANADO DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.064 12 Randy KRUMMENACHE DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.528 13 Tito RABAT DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.579 14 Mika PEREZ DUCATI Q1 (*) 1.070 15 Hikari OKUBO DUCATI Q1 (*) 1.337 16 Alessio FINELLO DUCATI Q1 (*) 2.036 17 Maria HERRERA DUCATI Q1 (*) 2.699 18 Andrea MIGNO DUCATI Q1 (*) 3.531

Misano Grand Prix Schedule

Saturday

Time Class Event 1640 Moto3 FP3 1725 Moto2 FP3 1810 MotoGP FP2 1850 MotoGP Q1 1915 MotoGP Q2 2015 MotoE R1 2050 Moto3 Q1 2115 Moto3 Q2 2145 Moto2 Q1 2210 Moto2 Q2 2300 MotoGP Sprint 0010 (Sun) MotoE R2

Sunday Time Class Event 1745 MotoGP WUP 1900 Moto3 Race 2015 Moto2 Race 2200 MotoGP Race

2023 MotoGP Calendar