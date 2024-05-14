Jett Lawrence Secures 2024 AMA 450 Supercross Championship

Team Honda HRC rider Jett Lawrence wrapped up the 450SX Championship finale with a safe seventh-place finish aboard his CRF450RWE on Saturday night in Utah. Just 20 years old, Lawrence is only the third rider to secure the premier-class Supercross crown in his rookie season. Unsurprisingly, he also earned the AMA 450SX Rookie of the Year award.

Lawrence kicked off the year with a win at Anaheim 1, becoming the first rider to win in his premier-class debut. He added victories in Detroit, Daytona, Birmingham, Indianapolis, Nashville, Philadelphia and Denver. (By comparison, the next-winningest rider scored four victories.) Lawrence collected additional podium finishes in Glendale and Seattle.

Over the course of the season, he was the top qualifier at nine rounds, and he earned eight heat-race wins. He and his brother/teammate Hunter Lawrence swept the 450SX heat-race wins in Seattle and Nashville, becoming the only sibling pairing ever to do so, and in Denver, they notched a historic 1-2 finish in the main event. At eight of the 14 non-Triple Crown rounds, Jett turned in the fastest main-event lap time.

Jett Lawrence

“I’m happy it’s finally over! It felt like a long season, but also kind of fast. I guess the emotions will probably set in tomorrow or Monday. I’m still super happy about it, and especially happy for the team. The whole race, I was thinking, ‘Don’t mess up, don’t mess up, don’t mess up!’ Whenever there was any sketchiness, I just backed it down; we just had to bring it in with the points we needed. Honestly, this championship only really became a goal at the end of last year—once I got my outdoor title, I thought, ‘Okay, let’s try for it in Supercross.’ It’s definitely a dream come true.”

Jett has ridden for Team Honda HRC since 2021 (a year after he turned pro with the Honda-supported Factory Connection squad), and he is already cementing himself as a rightful placeholder among these Honda legends from the past.

This is his seventh AMA title, as it was preceded by the 2021 and ’22 250 Pro Motocross Championships, the ’22 250 East Supercross Championship, the ’23 250 West Supercross Championship, the ’23 450 Pro Motocross Championship (in a perfect season!) and last year’s inaugural 450 SuperMotocross Championship.

Jett Lawrence sets sights on Pro Motocross defence

Newly crowned titleholders in Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence (450SX), Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire (250SX West), and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle (250SX East), will now set their sights on what is poised to be a thrilling summer of competition alongside a star-studded field of international talent during the 53rd season of the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing.

A total of 11 rounds and a combined 44 motos await at the sport’s most hallowed grounds, where the sleeping giants of American motocross’ most storied venues will once again be awakened for the gruelling and prestigious journey to see which two riders will hoist the coveted Edison Dye Cup (450 Class) and Gary Jones Cup (250 Class) at season’s end.

Less than two weeks remain until the roar of 40-rider gates greet the most passionate fans in motorsports for another sensational summer of the Pro Motocross Championship. The 11-round campaign will travel to 10 different states, with visits to the hallowed grounds of Fox Raceway, Hangtown, Thunder Valley Motocross Park, High Point Raceway, The Wick 338, RedBud MX, Spring Creek MX Park, Washougal MX Park, Unadilla MX, Budds Creek Motocross Park, and Ironman Raceway.

RJ Hampshire clinches 2024 250SX West title

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire is the new AMA Supercross 250SX West Champion after clinching the 2024 title at tonight’s final round of the season in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Hampshire came into Round 10 of the western region tied on points in the standings, where a second-place result at Rice-Eccles Stadium was enough for RJ to capture his first-career Supercross crown following the second 250SX East/West Showdown of the year.

At 28 years of age, Hampshire is firmly established as one of the 250SX category’s most decorated riders, previously finishing runner-up in the standings on two occasions – P2 in the western region in 2023 and also in the eastern region in 2022. He was ranked third in the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) last year within the 250SMX division.

RJ Hampshire

“It’s so special, everybody has their own story and I was determined to write my own. To have an opportunity to win a championship, just to be a part of that, is truly special. I’ve had so many ups, so many downs, and still people who just believed in me. My group, I would not change, and a massive thanks to everybody who has been involved and a part of the story. I was the fastest guy all day today, had a decent start in the Main Event, and did what I needed to do – in the end, we finally did it and it was a good race to clinch the championship!”

Tom Vialle claims 250SX East crown

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Tom Vialle clinched the 2024 AMA Supercross Championship in the 250SX East division at the title-deciding final round of the season in Salt Lake City. At 23 years of age, Vialle adds his maiden American Supercross title to the pair of MX2 World Championships that he earned in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

Vialle has taken his career to new heights in 2024, standing on the AMA Supercross podium for the first time in Arlington’s second round of the season before taking elusive back-to-back 250SX Main Event wins in Daytona and Birmingham.

He continued that podium form with a runner-up result in Indianapolis, followed by third in both Foxborough and Nashville, and then was second again in Philadelphia’s penultimate round. Those finishes set him up with an instrumental 15-point advantage entering Salt Lake City’s ninth and final race of the eastern region.

A calculated eighth-place finish was enough to seal Vialle the title tonight in the second 250SX East/West Showdown of the year, marking Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s first in the 250SX category since compatriot Marvin Musquin won the eastern regional title victory in 2015. Vialle will now focus on the upcoming AMA Pro Motocross Championship, which commences in Pala, California, on Saturday, May 25th.

Tom Vialle

“That’s pretty amazing, to learn one year and then win this title in the second year. After I won Daytona and made it two in a row in Birmingham, I knew I could fight for the title. I made it to the end and I felt great all season. Going into Supercross this year, I enjoyed it even more and am very happy to win the championship. It’s only my second year here and feel like I have a lot to learn, am still learning every race, but I’m really excited now to head outdoors in two weeks at Pala. Thank you to everybody that has been behind us for this championship.”

2024 Junior MX World Championship Team Australia applications open

Applications are now open for riders who’d like to compete for Team Australia in the 2024 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship, which will be held at the Circuit Kamperweg Heerde in The Netherlands from July 12-14.

The following classes will be held at the championship: Class 1: 65cc, 10-12 years; Class 2: 85cc, 12-14 years; Class 3: 125cc, 13-17 years.

For each class, the limit for the minimum age (eg 10 years for the 65cc class) starts on the date of the rider’s birthday, and the limit for the maximum age finishes at the end of the calendar year in which the rider reaches the age of 12 (65cc class), 14 (85cc class) and 17 years (125cc class).

A team grant may be available from Motorcycling Australia to partially assist with team expenses; confirmation of rider expenses will be advised at a later date. The time away from home will be approximately 10 days. Applications close on May 31, 2024.

Fox Racing Australia extends Australian Supercross partnership

Fox Racing Australia will extend their partnership to headline the 2024 series as the Official Naming Rights Partner of the 2024 Fox Australian Supercross Championship.

The extended partnership, which already ran the past two seasons, will see Fox represented again in a naming rights designation being the “2024 Fox Australian Supercross Championship”, as well as having a strong presence at all rounds through activations, digital integration, supporting affiliated teams & riders as well as the Privateer Support Program.

Todd Hickling – Fox Racing Australia’s GM

“Fox Racing Australia is thrilled to continue our role as the naming rights partner for the 2024 Fox Australian Supercross Championship. This partnership underscores our commitment to the sport and our dedication to supporting and elevating Supercross events & talent across the nation.”

SX Global deal to promote WSX extended

The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), the global governing body of motorcycle racing, has announced that SX Global (SXG) will continue to promote the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) for the next 10 years, until 2033. The partnership includes the option of an additional decade.

Kenda Powerline Park GNCC Report

The 2024 Grand National Cross Country Series concluded its seventh round of racing over the weekend, the Kenda Powerline Park GNCC, on Sunday, May 12, 2024. The sun came out over the Ohio property, but the rain from Saturday continued to create slick conditions throughout the course during the day.

Ryder Lafferty held the early lead, but defending champion Craig Delong was hungry for a win and would make the move into the lead on the second lap of the race.

Delong would continue to hold the lead as Jonathan Girroir made his way into second after a mid-pack start to the day. Girroir would continue to push to catch Delong, and by the last lap he was right on his back tire as they came through VP Racing Fuels Pro Row and made their way into the finish line area. Delong would be able to hold off Girroir, earning his first win of the 2024 season while Girroir came through 1.2 seconds behind him.

After coming through in tenth on the opening lap, Grant Baylor would continue to push for the extent of the race. Baylor would continue to make the necessary passes as he moved into fourth with two laps remaining in the race, however as he emerged from the woods and heading towards the checkered flag Baylor found himself sitting in the final podium position. Baylor crossed the line third overall on the day.

Michael Witkowski battled at the front for majority of the day as he came through in third at the halfway point of the race. Witkowski continued to push but was unable to hold off Baylor as he came through to take over third. Witkowski held onto finish fourth in Ohio. Trevor Bollinger would cross the line fifth in XC1 and seventh overall on the day after he would push himself from starting back in the ninth place position.

Coming through eighth overall and sixth in XC1 was Josh Strang as he battled back-and-forth throughout the day at Powerline Park. After hold the early lead, Ryder Lafferty would find himself mid-pack at the halfway point of the race. Lafferty would finish the day seventh in XC1, and ninth overall.

Lyndon Snodgrass came through to finish eighth in XC1 and 12th overall on the day. Evan Smith came through behind Snodgrass to finish 13th overall and ninth in the XC1 Open Pro class.

XC1 Pro Event Results

Craig Delong (HQV) Jonathan Girroir (KTM) Grant Baylor (KAW) Michael Witkowski (HON) Trevor Bollinger (HQV) Josh Strang (SHR) Ryder Lafferty (GAS) Lyndon Snodgrass (KAW) Evan Smith (HQV) Steward Baylor (KAW)

*Overall National Championship Standings:

Jonathan Girroir (177) Steward Baylor (148) Jordan Ashburn (110) Grant Davis (109) Craig Delong (104) Grant Baylor (92) Angus Riordan (87) Michael Witkowski (80) Liam Draper (69) Trevor Bollinger (66)

XC2

As the XC2 class took off it was Grant Davis leading the way for the duration of the race, even working his way into the top three overall on adjusted time at one point in the race.

Davis crossed the line in first just ahead of Liam Draper who battled back-and-forth on the day to finish second in the XC2 class. Angus Riordan was also running at the front, battling for a top three position for most of the race, Riordan would make the pass back into third with two laps remaining and push until he saw the checkered flag.

XC2 250 Pro Event Results

Grant Davis (KTM) Liam Draper (YAM) Angus Riordan (KTM) Thad Duvall (KAW) Cody Barnes (HON) Brody Johnson (BET) Jason Lipscomb (BET) Ruy Barbosa (HON) Toby Cleveland (HQV)

XC2 250 Pro Series Standings

Grant Davis (186) Angus Riordan (168) Liam Draper (137) Cody Barnes (100) Thad Duvall (95) Ruy Barbosa (94) Josh Toth (93) Brody Johnson (86) Jason Lipscomb (80) Jesse Ansley (78)

FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am

In the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am it was Dakoda Devore and Jhak Walker battling for the number one spot throughout the race. Walker would hold the early lead, but Devore was right there and would make the pass for the lead with just two laps remaining.

Devore would continue to hold the lead and earn his fourth win of the season. Walker would cross the line in second, while Sawyer Carratura battled back to finish third in the class after earning himself the $100 Lojak Cycle Sales holeshot award.

Earning the Top Amateur honours at Powerline Park was Nicholas DeFeo who came through in the 16th overall position, while also earning the 250 A class win. Gavin Simon came through 18th overall and second in 250 A to land second on the Top Amateur podium, and Jason Tino earned 19th overall and third in 250 A to round out the top three Top Amateur finishers on the day.

When the WXC class took off it was Husqvarna-backed racer, Jocelyn Barnes earning the $100 Kanati Tires WXC Holeshot Award. However, it would be Brandy Richards leading the way early on in the race. As the race continued on through the slick conditions after Saturday’s rain, Korie Steede would make her way up to Richards and battle for the lead position on the second lap.

Steede would make her way past Richards and continue to hold the lead position until the checkered flag flew, earning her first win of the season. Richards would hold on to finish second in the WXC class and overall in the morning race. Rachael Archer would continue to run at the front of the pack through the duration of the race but was unable to make a push for the number one spot. Archer would come through third to round out the top three WXC class finishers.

Super Senior A (45+) racer, Gary Fridley would battle through the conditions and earn third overall in the morning race. A special recognition to Sportsman A competitors, Cody Groves, who came through to checkered flag first, and Anthony Blackburn who came through behind Richards on the last lap.

As the youth bike race came to an end, it was Caleb Wood coming through to earn the youth overall and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class win. This was Wood’s fifth win of the season as he continues to lead the points. Doc Smith would work his way up from fourth to second as he made his way through the finish line. Husqvarna-backed racer, Brayden Baisley battled up front for the duration of the race, and he would round out the top three youth overall and YXC1 class finishers.

In the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. class it was Travis Lentz remaining undefeated as he earned his seventh-straight win of the season. Nash Peerson and Carlo Clary would come through second and third to round out the top three YXC2 class finishers in Ohio.

In other youth bike classes, Colton McQuarrie earned the 85 Big Wheel (11-15) class win while Hunter Hawkinberry took home the 85 (12-13) class win. Deegan Caplinger would bring home the 85 (11) class win and Colt Chaney finished first in the 85 (7-10) class win at round seven. Hunter Jones took the 65 (10-11) class win, while Tripp Lewis earned first in the 65 (9) class and Cash Knecht earned the 65 (7-8) class win. In the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class it was Zoey Kimble coming through first, with Baylee Arsenault taking the win in the Girls 85 (7-13) class and Paisley Harris earned herself the Girls 65 (7-11) class win. In the Trail Rider (7-15) it was Ryder Paiano earning the win in Ohio.

On Saturday in the Micro Bike race, it was Tripp Lewis in the MXC1 (8-9) class coming through first to earn the overall win, and his class win. Kane Morrison in the MXC2 (6-8) class would come through to finish second overall in the race, as well as earning himself his class win. Rounding out the Micro Bike overall podium and finishing second in his class was MXC1 racer, Todd Toland. Ellis Austin would come through third in the MCX1 class, while Cade Propst and Maura Tsakanikas finished second and third in the MXC2 class.

Tanner Toland would come through to take home the 50 Sr. 1 (7) class win, while Carson Zink earned the 50 Sr. 2 (6) win. Paxton Allen would earn the win in the 50 Jr. 1 (6-7) class, as Jacobi Duvall earned the 50 Jr. 2 (4-5) class win in Ohio. Deegan Deel earned the Micro-E (4-7) class win while Carson Propst earned the Micro Shaft Drive (4-6) class win, and Watson Brendlinger took home the Trail Rider (7-9) class win.

Lettenbichler wins Valleys Hard Enduro

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Manuel Lettenbichler has got his 2024 FIM Hard Enduro Championship (HEWC) campaign off to a winning start, dominating proceedings at the Valleys Hard Enduro in the UK. Mani lead from start to finish during the three-lap event to claim a well-deserved victory at round one of the 2024 season in Wales.

Marking the first stop in the seven-round series, the Valleys Hard Enduro is a completely new event, held over three days of racing. Getting the action underway on Friday, a short SuperEnduro-style track in the Walters Arena gave riders their first taste of the Welsh terrain. Despite huge pressure from the chasing Jonny Walker and Alfredo Gomez, Mani held his nerve – taking the win and throwing down the gauntlet to his rivals.

For Saturday’s prologue race, riders faced a 10-kilometre course, the results of which would decide the start order for Sunday’s main event. Maintaining his form from Friday, Lettenbichler made the technically demanding course look easy. Setting the pace and delivering the fastest time on his first lap, Mani went one minute faster on lap two to secure pole position for Sunday.

With more dry and hot weather on day three in Wales, the Valleys Hard Enduro was set to be a tough one. Three laps of a 16-kilometer course faced competitors with a winner-takes-all format – first to cross the line would be crowned Valley Hard Enduro Champion and earn themselves maximum FIM Hard Enduro points.

It was Mani’s race. After making a strong start, the KTM 300 EXC rider pushed hard on lap one to build an advantage over the chasing pack. Maintaining that pace on lap two, the young German was able to control the race from the front, despite a challenge from Teodor Kabakchiev. Increasing his lead on the third and final lap, Mani delivered a champion’s ride to reach the checkered flag first in style. Finishing over three minutes ahead of second place saw him secure his first victory of the 2024 HEWC season.

Manuel Lettenbichler

“That was not an easy race! It was hard and hot out there today. For the first lap, I wished I had a fan for my face as I was sweating so much. The pace was really fast, especially on that first lap, but I knew I had to stay out front in order to control the race. I managed to build a bit of a gap and so from there I was able to just ease off a little and maintain a good, solid rhythm from the front. On the last lap, Teo (Kabakchiev) was pushing really hard and so I had to increase my pace a little – he did a really good job today. At the end I gave it everything just to make sure I had enough of an advantage and to keep things safe, but it all worked out and I was able to come away with the win. I’m super happy to get the season started off like this and can’t wait for Erzberg now.”

Provisional Results – 2024 Valleys Hard Enduro

Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 2:06:57.11 Teodor Kabakchiev (BUL), KTM, 2:09:58.79 Mario Roman (ESP), Sherco, 2:11:15.38 Jonny Walker (GBR), Beta, 2:15:18.25 Will Hoare (GBR), RIEJU, 2:18:35.60

Provisional standings – FIM Hard Enduro World Championship

(After 1 of 7 rounds)

Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 23 points Teodor Kabakchiev (BUL), KTM, 19 pts Mario Roman (ESP), Sherco, 15 pts Will Hoare (GBR), RIEJU, 13 pts Mitch Brightmore (GBR), Husqvarna, 11 pts

Sunshine State MX Series Round 4 Toowoomba Wrap

Report by ID Media Group

Round 4 of the Honda Sunshine State MX Series made its way to the Echo Valley Raceway hosted by the Toowoomba Motocross Club. With heavy overnight and morning rain and a delayed start, challenging conditions were once again presented to our Pro, Expert and Clubman Classes as the gates dropped for the opening Motos.

Unlike QMP a few weeks prior, the weather would clear and a technical, rutted race track developed, challenging elite Pro and clubman riders alike to give it their all in the hills of Echo Valley.

MOTUL MX2 PRO

Kayden Minear Kaleb Barham Jayce Cosford

HONDA MX1 PRO

Dean Ferris Kyle Webster Luke Zielinski

LUCAS CIVIL MX2 EXPERT

Jake Cannon Bryce Rodney Jack Denkel

LUCAS CIVIL MX1 EXPERT

Connor Rossandich Angus Robertson Robbie Murchison

HONDA MX2 CLUBMAN

Joel Freiberg Samuel Janssen Nate Glasby

HEATWAVE VISUALS MX1 CLUBMAN

Jaxon Smith Tyler Webber Jordan Holzworth

HONDA JUNIOR LITES 4 STROKE

Jackson Fuller Peter Wolfe Hayden Downie

Solar and Chadwick battle for Goldfields Extreme victory

Anthony Solar took out the second round of the 2024 Australian Hard Enduro Championship over the weekend.

Saturday’s 45-minute cross-country prologue race at the ‘Goldfields Extreme’, held in Wattle Flat, NSW saw Solar dominate as he blazed through the course, leaving his championship rival Ruben Chadwick trailing by over a minute. Solar’s surgeon-like precision and exceptional skills were on full display as he set a scorching best lap time of 11:34.96, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown. Team-mate Chris Perry also showcased his mettle, battling fiercely to secure a commendable 4th place finish, narrowly missing out on the podium.

As Sunday’s main race unfurled, Solar wasted no time asserting his authority, quickly building a 90-second lead over Chadwick in the treacherous and unforgiving conditions. The duo engaged in a relentless battle for supremacy, exchanging positions at a frenetic pace. However, a late-race mishap saw Solar relinquish the lead, conceding precious time to Chadwick and ultimately settling for a hard-fought second-place finish.

Anthony Solar

“It certainly wasn’t an easy day out there, probably one of the most intense races I’ve ever been in. Ruben and I swapped positions so many times it felt like at least a dozen lead changes. Unfortunately, I lost the front in a tricky off-cambered section and lost quite a bit of time to Ruben, at least 10 minutes. I managed to reel him in but ran out of time to snatch the win. It could have easily gone either way, but today wasn’t my day. I can’t thank the team and sponsors enough; the Sherco 300 SE Factory was solid all weekend. Looking forward to the next round at a new venue should be exciting!”

The ‘Dog & Bone Extreme’ event in Sandy Hill is up next, just outside Tenterfield, NSW, scheduled for June 29-30.

Kawasaki Factory MX2 team announced for 2025

The Kawasaki Racing Team will extend its remit in 2025 by entering the MX2 category as well as competing in the MXGP Championship. Based at its impressive workshop near the Lommel track in Belgium, the new enterprise will come under the responsibility of existing KRT Manager, Antti Pyrhönen, while team staffing will evolve and expand according to the extra demands of an additional championship.

Initially utilising the direct relationship that the team has with the KMC factory engineers in Japan – including their wealth of design knowledge and engineering insight relating to the production KX250 machine – the KRT MX2 team will be working on an all new specification across the coming months gearing towards a fully developed race machine for 2025 season.

With no decision at this time being made on who may ride for the team, KRT are targeting those with both podium potential allied to the skill to provide accurate feedback during the important pre-season testing phase.

Antti Pyrhönen – KRT MXGP Manager

“When I discussed with our Team Principle, Kimi Räikkönen, the possibility to raise our game to another level and enter MX2 he immediately saw the potential and agreed this was our next logical step. We have built up an incredible working relationship with Kawasaki in Japan and we are determined to repay their trust in us by making an impact with this new project.”

Steve Guttridge – Kawasaki Motors Europe, Race Planning Manager

“Having both MXGP and MX2 run by our factory team offers Kawasaki the opportunity to offer young, very talented riders a dream seat in MX2. Being inside KRT means they can also be well prepared for future MXGP duties within a familiar team environment. We want to win World titles with home grown talent; the structure that Antti and Kimi have built alongside our factory staff offers just that.”

Shigemi Tanaka – GM, Marketing & Sales Division, Kawasaki Motors

“This is an important step for Kawasaki and it reflects our long established ethos of growing and encouraging talent from green shoots to green wins. It is fundamental to our off road philosophy to provide not just hardware in terms of competitive KX machinery but also the “software” historically manifested by our legendary Team Green race and rider support programme. The best way to lead is by example, so the establishment of this factory attack on MX2 honours within the highly professional and proven race-winning structure of the Kawasaki Racing Team will provide a stable base for rider and championship success. We hope youth riders will see this as something to aspire to and, in turn, to graduate from MX2 experience and success towards MXGP, the very pinnacle of motocross.”

TrialGP of Japan 2024 Preview

The pre-season preparations are done, the riders and their machines are good to go and the wait is almost over as the countdown continues to the opening round of the 2024 Hertz FIM Trial World Championship – the TrialGP of Japan – at the Mobility Resort Motegi on 17-19 May.

The premier TrialGP and TrialGP Women competitors will be in action alongside Trial2 at the iconic Mobility Resort Motegi that is situated less than 150 kilometres north of Tokyo. Apart from a three-year absence due to the pandemic, the impressive facility has staged a round of the series ever since the very first TrialGP of Japan in 2000 and it is always an eagerly-awaited fixture on the calendar with its steep wooded climbs and imposing granite rocks providing a suitably tough test for the best Trial riders in the world.

The bad news for competitors in the elite TrialGP class is that defending champion Bou, who has remained unbeaten over a full season ever since he claimed his first crown in 2007, has started the year in incredible form and is currently unbeaten following the first four rounds of the 2024 FIM X-Trial World Championship.

Stopping Bou from taking his eighteenth consecutive title is a seemingly impossible task, but the thirty-seven-year-old superstar Spaniard was pushed extremely hard in the early stages of the 2023 series by his compatriot Jaime Busto (GASGAS) who has finished runner-up in the championship for the last two years. Busto would dearly like to go one better this season, but as well as setting his sights on Bou the twenty-six-year-old must also make sure he stays ahead of the chasing pack led by Spain’s Gabriel Marcelli (Montesa).

A career-best third last season in just his fourth year in the class, Marcelli is currently leading Busto in the X-Trial indoor series and is hoping that his forceful style of riding will see him add to his total of eight podiums, carry him to a first victory at this level and allow him to consistently challenge the top two for the title.

With nine TrialGP Women titles in the last ten years, Britain’s Emma Bristow (Sherco) must surely start favourite to retain her title. Last year she suffered just two defeats, but both of these came on the first weekend of the series and her long-time Spanish rival Berta Abellan (Scorpa) – who won both opening days in 2023 – knows another strong start is essential if she’s to claim her first crown.

Trial2 was extremely unpredictable in 2023 with six different winners before Britain’s Billy Green (Scorpa) took the title at the final round and the series’ biggest class – no fewer than thirty-four riders will be in action in Japan – is shaping up to be equally as exciting with Green returning to defend his title.

While Spain’s Pablo Suarez (Montesa) – who was second last year – and French rider Hugo Dufrese (GASGAS) who ended 2023 in sixth have both opted to move up to TrialGP, former champion Sondre Haga (GASGAS) from Norway and the British pairing of Jack Peace (Sherco) and Jack Dance (GASGAS) all know what it takes to win at this level and are genuine title contenders.

In total there will be a record five electric bikes in action in Trial2 with Haga debuting the new GASGAS, France’s Gael Chatagno riding for Electric Motion and home heroes Kenichi Kuroyama, Seiya Ujikawa and Fumitaka Nozaki mounted on Yamahas.

2024 FIM Long Track World Championship – Herxheim

Reigning champion Martin Smolinski got defence of his title off to the best possible start when he clinched victory in the opening Final of the 2024 FIM Long Track World Championship powered by Anlas, Kineo and HKC Koopmann on home ground at Herxheim in Germany.

The 39-year-old dropped points in his first two Heats before finding his form to win his next three races and then powered to victory in the Grand Final. However, it was no walk in the park for the two-time champion from Munich who was forced to fight hard in the programme’s deciding race to narrowly beat Great Britain’s Zach Wajtknecht and Lukas Fienhage from Germany to the top step of the podium.

The first of the season’s five scheduled Finals saw Germany’s Erik Riss on top in the opening Heat before Wajtknecht defeated Smolinski and Fienhage led home last year’s championship runner-up Chris ‘Bomber’ Harris from Great Britain to share a three-way tie for the lead after the first block of racing.

Riss won his second Heat which put him clear of the chasing pack before mechanical issues in his next two races dropped him down the order. After chasing Great Britain’s Andrew Appleton across the line in his second Heat, Smolinski then claimed his first win of the afternoon which tied him for the lead following three blocks of racing with Wajtknecht, Fienhage and Harris on ten points each.

With the top three riders qualifying directly to the Grand Final and the next five going into the Last Chance Heat the pressure was on with two blocks of Heats remaining and both Smolinski and Wajtknecht added a pair of wins to their totals to progress in style.

With three wins and a third from his first four Heats, Fienhage – the champion in 2020 – booked his place in the programme’s deciding race with a third-placed finish in his fifth Heat with Riss, Harris, Appleton, Dutchman Dave Meijerink and French series newcomer Jordan Dubernard lining up for the Last Chance Heat.

Riss, whose chances of progressing directly to the Grand Final were effectively ended in his fourth Heat when a bike problem dropped him from first to third on the final lap, made no mistake and claimed a clear win from Harris as the pair booked their places for the dramatic showdown on the fast, perfectly-prepared circuit.

Deciding that gate one offered an advantage, Smolinski went straight to the inside for the Grand Final as Wajtknecht, Fienhage, Riss and Harris lined up outside him and it proved to be a wise choice as he threaded himself into an early lead with Wajtknecht slotting into second ahead of Fienhage.

Roared on by his home fans, Smolinski led ahead of a fierce fight for second with Wajtknecht picking a succession of wide lines as he traded passes with Fienhage. With little more than a bike’s length separating the top three, Smolinski celebrated victory with a huge wheelie as Wajtknecht narrowly edged out Fienhage on the run out of the final turn to the chequered flag and Harris came home fourth after Riss pulled out with another suspected mechanical problem.

The series now heads to Marmande in France on 13 July for the second Final of the year.

Courtney Duncan WMX runner-up at Galicia MXGP

WMX racing began with F&H Racing Team’s Courtney Duncan getting the best start while Lotte Van Drunen facing an uphill battle, starting in 6th position, while RFME

Spain National Team’s Daniela Guillen found herself trailing in 12th after a poor start. At the front, behind Duncan it was Kiara Fontanesi and Lynn Valk who surged at the front of the pack with impressive starts, setting the pace for the intense competition to come.

Despite their initial setbacks, both Guillen and Van Drunen quickly made their presence felt. During the opening lap, Guillen displayed a stunning comeback, eventually finding herself in fourth position behind one of her main rivals in the Championship, Van Drunen. Meanwhile, Valk, who had started strong, unfortunately fell back to 8th place.

While Duncan was pacing upfront, one of the highlights of the race came between lap 1 and 3, as Guillen and Van Drunen engaged in a monumental battle for second position. Guillen attempted to overtake Van Drunen, but the red plate showcased exceptional technique to maintain her rank.

As the race progressed, Van Drunen’s speed paid off, as she closed the gap on the leaders, Duncan and Fontanesi. In lap 4, Van Drunen executed a brilliant manoeuvre to pass Fontanesi, with Guillen hot on her heels.

However, Guillen’s pursuit was cut short when she lost control and crashed out of 3rd position. This setback allowed Van Drunen to solely focused on the race leader Duncan.

Throughout the race, Duncan showcased her skill and resilience, fending off Van Drunen’s relentless attacks. Making sure to show why she is the defending champion, Duncan pulled off a stunning triple jump with few laps to go to maintain her lead and gap on Van Druenen and clinch her first race win of the season

Meanwhile, Papenmeier raced strongly to climb to 5th place in the end. Despite her best efforts, Guillen struggled to pass Fontanesi and ultimately finished outside the podium positions in 4th place with Fontanesi getting a good option for the final podium.

In the end, it was Duncan who emerged victorious, proving once again that she possesses all the qualities of a defending champion.

In race 2, Duncan once again came out of the first turn leading the race with Valk just behind her. Van Drunen emerged right behind Valk and passed her straight away to chase after Duncan.

Meanwhile, home rider Guillen quickly passed Ceres 71 Racing’s Danee Gelissen on the opening lap to go 4th.

Duncan’s leading gap with Van Drunen was 2,2 seconds with Van Drunen reducing that margin quickly! It took until lap 3 to Guillen to overtake Valk with a nice inside pass for third but was 7 seconds behind leader Duncan.

Sara Andersen and Fontanesi engaged in a great scrap and tough battle for the 4th place over multiple laps with a give and take with the Italian coming on top of that challenge.

At the front end, Duncan managed to keep her distance with the red plate Van Drunen until lap 8 when Van Drunen gained momentum and went wheel to wheel with Duncan. Van Drunen was wearing down Duncan with her relentless rhythm.

Getting to the waves section, Van Drunen jumped better and put too much pressure on the Kiwi who was pushed to the limit, and nearly fell, leaving Van Drunen taking the lead. No one could match her pace and she won the race to get on top of the podium and keeping a firm grasp on her red plate!

Duncan finished second and level on points in the overall with a 1-2 finished 2nd overall even if the Kiwi definitely wanted more.

Guillen in the end stayed in 3rd for the remaining of the race to get the 3rd overall place while Fontanesi greatly closes down on Valk for 4th in the last few laps and managed to pass her to finish 4th overall with 3-4.

Lotte Van Drunen

“Wow this is amazing, my rhythm was okay but fighting with Courtney (Duncan) was really tough! I’m so happy and I love this track. So that’s maybe why I rode this good. I can tell that I’m really happy now with this victory.”

WMX – Overall Classification

1. Lotte Van Drunen (NED, YAM), 47 points; 2. Courtney Duncan (NZL, KAW), 47 p.; 3. Daniela Guillen (ESP, GAS), 38 p.; 4. Kiara Fontanesi (ITA, GAS), 38 p.; 5. Sara Andersen (DEN, KTM), 30 p.; 6. Lynn Valk (NED, KTM), 29 p.; 7. Shana van der Vlist (NED, YAM), 28 p.; 8. Larissa Papenmeier (GER, HON), 28 p.; 9. Danee Gelissen (NED, YAM), 23 p.; 10. Malou Jakobsen (DEN, KTM), 22 p

WMX – Championship Classification

1. Lotte Van Drunen (NED, YAM), 141 points; 2. Daniela Guillen (ESP, GAS), 132 p.; 3. Kiara Fontanesi (ITA, GAS), 106 p.; 4. Lynn Valk (NED, KTM), 105 p.; 5. Courtney Duncan (NZL, KAW), 101 p.; 6. Sara Andersen (DEN, KTM), 93 p.; 7. Larissa Papenmeier (GER, HON), 79 p.; 8. Shana van der Vlist (NED, YAM), 77 p.; 9. Malou Jakobsen (DEN, KTM), 67 p.; 10. Martine Hughes (NOR, KAW), 55 p

EMX125 Report from MXGP of Galicia

The first EMX125 race began with a chaotic start, as multiple riders collided in the first turn, setting the stage for an action-packed event. Dex Kooiker seized the early lead, closely pursued by Salvador Perez. However, Perez wasted no time in making his move, swiftly overtaking Kooiker to claim the lead after a few turns. Simone Mancini followed closely behind, securing 2nd place in the opening lap.

As the race progressed, Kooiker slipped to 3rd, with Gyan Doensen in 4th and Tom Brunet in 5th. Meanwhile, the red plate holder, Noel Zanocz, encountered early trouble, crashing in the opening lap and facing an uphill battle to regain lost ground.

Despite Zanocz’s setback, he showcased his skill and determination, steadily climbing back up the ranks to 18th by lap 11. Francesco Bellei capitalized on the chaos, moving up to 4th place, with the French pair of Brunet and Mano Faure close behind.

Mancini, determined to challenge Perez for the lead, pushed hard but couldn’t close the gap, as Perez maintained a strong pace to secure his first race win of his career, much to the delight of his home fans.

Behind the leaders, Doensen showcased his championship ambitions, battling his way to a hard-fought third place, enough to claim the lead of the Championship at that moment. Meanwhile, Kooiker and Kasimir Hindersson engaged in a fierce battle for 7th place, exchanging positions multiple times. However, it was Áron Katona who stole the spotlight with an impressive comeback from 17th to finish 7th, followed by Hindersson in 8th and Kooiker in 9th.

Zanocz, despite his early troubles, fought valiantly to salvage crucial points, finishing in 12th place and minimizing the impact on his Championship standing.

Race 2 started fast with Faure this time taking the command of the race with a strong start, Mancini and Heitink trailing behind him. Some riders went down at the first turn including first race winner Perez, Kooiker and Katona.

Mancini started to attack Faure from the opening lap and apply pressure on the French man. Heitink managing to follow them in 3d.

After falling down Doensen began his climb through the rank as he was 17th on the opening lap. Meanwhile Faure clocked the Fastest Lap to maintain his lead and keep Mancini in trail. However, on lap 6 while comfortably leading the race, Faure lost the front wheel and crashed out of the lead gifting number 1 position to Mancini well placed behind. Faure picked up in 5th.

It was an excellent race for the Latvian Markuss Ozolins after a strong start he managed to get himself up to 3rd following Faure’s crash with Faure’s teammate Heitink going 2nd. Bellei kept his good form over the weekend and got himself to 4th.

Meanwhile Zanocz again having to show his determination after his poor start went up to 9th in the end as you could feel a sense of emergency for the Hungarian in getting as much points as possible.

Bellei did everything right to pass Ozolins for 3rd on lap 12 while Heitink managed to reduce the gap with Mancini. Following a mistake and ggls issues frokm Mancini, Heitink pounced and took the lead to win his first race this season!

With his issues, Mancini safely finished 2nd to win the overall for his second overall win of the season.

Bellei finished 3rd for an excellent 4-3 and the 2nd overall while it was a first podium for Ozolins who had to keep Faure at bay until the last turns to finish 4th and get on the 3rd step of the podium. Faure just misses out on the podium for one point.

Despite two complicated starts that saw him going from the back end of the pack twice, Zanocz manged to show a lot of determination to keep his red plate in the end.

Simone Mancini

“Two second finishes but maybe it could have been a win in the second race but I got problems with my goggles. Anyway, it’s great to win it in the end and now, see you in France to make it two in a row!”

EMX125 – Overall Classification

1. Simone Mancini (ITA, FAN), 44 points; 2. Francesco Bellei (ITA, KTM), 38 p.; 3. Markuss Ozolins (LAT, GAS), 33 p.; 4. Mano Faure (FRA, YAM), 32 p.; 5. Dani Heitink (NED, YAM), 30 p.; 6. Salvador Perez (ESP, GAS), 26 p.; 7. Gyan Doensen (NED, KTM), 24 p.; 8. Tom Brunet (FRA, KTM), 23 p.; 9. Noel Zanocz (HUN, FAN), 21 p.; 10. Maximilian Ernecker (AUT, GAS), 21 p

EMX125 – Championship Classification

1. Noel Zanocz (HUN, FAN), 145 points; 2. Gyan Doensen (NED, KTM), 140 p.; 3. Salvador Perez (ESP, GAS), 129 p.; 4. Francesco Bellei (ITA, KTM), 123 p.; 5. Simone Mancini (ITA, FAN), 119 p.; 6. Mano Faure (FRA, YAM), 119 p.; 7. Dani Heitink (NED, YAM), 94 p.; 8. Áron Katona (HUN, KTM), 89 p.; 9. Markuss Ozolins (LAT, GAS), 86 p.; 10. Maximilian Ernecker (AUT, GAS), 73 p

2024 MXGP of Galicia Round Six Wrap

Prado sweeps MXGP of Galicia in Spain

The World Motocross Championship reached round six in Galicia, Spain over the weekend at Circuito Municipal, where home hero Jorge Prado delivered the goods for his local supporters and Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing.

Meanwhile, in MX2, four riders finished a frantic day’s racing with just one point separating them. With a dominant second race win from Lucas Coenen to seal his first overall victory of the year, it was the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team that deservedly took the winner’s trophy back to their transporter, as well as the red plate for his teammate Kay de Wolf.

MXGP of Galicia 2024 Highlights

MXGP Overall

Naturally the round overall went to a perfect Prado, on 50-points, Herlings and Febvre tied on 40-points, Gajser fourth on 35-points, and Vlaanderen fifth on 34.

Prado’s 43rd career GP win means that he leads the series again, by just two points from Gajser. Febvre lies a further 29 points behind in third, then 11 further back is Herlings, now 52 back from the leader. It’s well and truly still on for St. Jean.

Jorge Prado – P1

“I grew up around 15 minutes from here, and pretty much learnt to ride all around here, so of course winning an MXGP here makes things super special. Because it is my home event, I had a lot of commitments outside of racing this weekend, which made it challenging – but I have enjoyed every minute of it all the same. It’s a very tough track – especially in the second moto, which was very rough. My goal for the weekend was to win – and I did it! I feel like nothing could stop me this weekend! We also have recaptured the red plate – and to have it is important, but to keep it until the end of the season is going to take more work. I’m ready!”

Jeffrey Herlings – P2

“Last weekend in Portugal was pretty unfortunate because that could have been a win…but it also wasn’t that bad. I missed my starts a bit today but got to back to 4th and 2nd; I had a bit of luck with Tim crashing. I know I need to work on my weak points but the speed is coming back and I felt it again here. Pretty pumped with my second podium. Step-by-step we are on the way and I’m very happy to be up here again.”

Romain Febvre – P3

“I took a good start in the first moto to stay three seconds behind Jorge for many laps and see what he was doing. I thought I had something for him but then I made a couple of mistakes and settled for second. I had a pretty good first few laps in race two but then I lost my rhythm a little to finish fourth. The track was really tricky and it was easy to make mistakes so we had decided together with the team that the goal for the weekend was to stay safe because there were already some big crashes yesterday; this is only the sixth round and there is a long way to go so I’m really pleased to finish on the podium again. I feel I am close to the victory. It’s always a big fight every moto between Jeremy, me and the others in the top-six so I just need to put everything together; a combination of starts, strategy, aggression when it is necessary and not making mistakes. Next weekend is my home GP so let’s go for it!”

Tim Gajser – P4

“Obviously, I’m pretty frustrated with how that second race ended and overall, how the weekend went. I felt I was riding much better than my results show but that is motocross and sometimes it doesn’t work out for you. My speed in that second race was really pleasing, to move all the way from around ninth, right the way up into second, setting the fastest lap and catching up to the leader. Unfortunately, I just lost the front at the crucial moment and couldn’t hold it. Still, there is a long way to go in the championship and I’m in a good position and we start going to some good tracks for me.”

Jeremy Seewer – P6

“This weekend was positive in many ways but also a little frustrating. It seems like there are five or six of us up there at the moment and the gap to the front is not far; the big gap is behind us. I had the speed today, particularly in the second moto, and I have the fitness but I am just missing the intensity in the first few laps. It was a shame for me that they had to red-flag the second moto at the first attempt as I had the holeshot; I got everything right and I feel I would have holeshot even if every gate had fallen clean. I stayed calm and my start on the re-run was also good but it’s hard to repeat such a perfect start every time. Of course that was frustrating but that’s how it is. We stay positive and we go next weekend to St Jean. It’s one of my favourite tracks ands I have good memories from there; I finished second there two years ago so I go with good vibes.”

Calvin Vlaanderen – P7

“Today has been really good. The goal coming in was two top fives and I was quite close to that. Race One was great and I rode really well, fought hard, and maintained my pace. I just focused on myself and it all paid off so I was happy with that one. With a result like that though, the aim is to then get on the overall podium. I took the holeshot so that helped massively and then I just gave it everything I had. But about 20 mins in, fatigue set in, which I think was from pushing too hard in Race One and also from being sick during the week, and the mistakes crept in. I tipped over as well and ended up seventh. So that was a little frustrating but I’ve been really happy with my riding and my speed this weekend.”

Mattia Guadagnini – P10

“I’m happy about the weekend; I felt good from Saturday morning and really enjoyed the track. I had a good qualifying race on Saturday and just tried to keep that flow going today. I didn’t have the best start in Moto 1, going off the track in the second corner, and a goggle problem didn’t help, but I gave my best to recover as much as possible. I had a really good start in the second moto, but the race was red-flagged. The second start wasn’t as good as the first one, but I still managed to secure a good position to compete with the top riders. I managed to find my rhythm and secured a solid 8th place. Given my condition at the moment, being out for so long, I can be happy with the weekend—not just because of the decent result but more so because of my riding and the feeling. It’s a good point to start from and improve.”

Andrea Bonacorsi – P15

“Today was a learning day for me. My riding didn’t flow so well but I learned a lot about the bike. I was fighting for the top 10 in Race One but then I had a bike issue so I had to stop. During Race Two I felt a little bit unwell and struggled with my breathing, but I was able to regroup and finish ok. I’ll keep on learning and now it’s onto France next weekend.”

MXGP Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Points 1 Prado, Jorge GAS 25 25 50 2 Herlings, Jeffrey KTM 18 22 40 3 Febvre, Romain KAW 22 18 40 4 Gajser, Tim HON 15 20 35 5 Vlaanderen, Calvin YAM 20 14 34 6 Seewer, Jeremy KAW 16 15 31 7 Coldenhoff, Glenn FAN 14 16 30 8 Guillod, Valentin HON 13 12 25 9 Jonass, Pauls HON 12 11 23 10 Guadagnini, Mattia HUS 8 13 21 11 Bogers, Brian FAN 11 9 20 12 Gifting, Isak YAM 9 8 17 13 Toendel, Cornelius KTM 10 6 16 14 Pancar, Jan KTM 7 4 11 15 Bonacorsi, Andrea YAM 0 10 10 16 Östlund, Alvin HON 5 3 8 17 Horgmo, Kevin HON 0 7 7 18 Monticelli, Ivo BET 6 0 6 19 Watson, Ben BET 0 5 5 20 Sterry, Adam KTM 3 2 5

MXGP Championship Points – Top 20

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Prado, Jorge GAS 298 2 Gajser, Tim HON 296 3 Febvre, Romain KAW 267 4 Herlings, J. KTM 246 5 Jonass, Pauls HON 217 6 Seewer, Jeremy KAW 193 7 Vlaanderen, C. YAM 191 8 Coldenhoff, G. FAN 179 9 Guillod, V. HON 120 10 Horgmo, Kevin HON 115 11 Watson, Ben BET 97 12 Toendel, C. KTM 91 13 Bogers, Brian FAN 88 14 Gifting, Isak YAM 77 15 Pancar, Jan KTM 65 16 Renaux, Maxime YAM 63 17 Östlund, Alvin HON 56 18 Monticelli, I. BET 46 19 Koch, Tom KTM 40 20 Bonacorsi, A. YAM 38 21 Paturel, B. YAM 37

MX2 Overall

A point separated the top four in the MX2 round overall, Lucas Coenen winning and tied by Andrea Adamo on 43-points, while Liam Everts and Kay de Wolf were both on 42-points. Thibault Benistant rounding out the top five.

The overall MX2 standings are led by de Wolf (292-points), Langenfelder a distant second on 248-points, and Everts third on 230, more closely followed by Benistant (226), Coenen.L (223).

Lucas Coenen – P1

“The last few races have been really tough on me—I kept getting injury after injury. I’m not 100% yet with my shoulder, and I’m still battling with it, but today I managed to win. This was a brutal weekend. In the first moto, I was frustrated because I couldn’t pass somebody. Then in the second moto, I just tried to focus on getting my rhythm going. I got into third and then into the lead, and I tried to control the gap as best as I could. I hope that now we have finally got the win, we can keep this pace up for the rest of the year and see where we end up! Huge thank you to all the team and support—this wouldn’t be possible without all of you!”

Andrea Adamo – P2

“I felt really good all weekend here. It was a bummer that we had a clash in the Qualification Heat and P16 meant I was out of the [Saturday] points and it was not easy for today! I made a good start though and led the whole moto. I was consistent and managing the gap and then had to step-it-up a bit at the end. I was really happy to win. In the second moto I messed up the start but, overall, it was a solid weekend and I’m pleased to be on the podium. A win would have been better but there are a lot of races to go.”

Liam Everts – P3

“I’m happy to be sitting here because I felt pretty bad all day. A lot of stomach pain and whatever I ate come up straightaway! Two solid starts and I surprised myself a little bit but I gave my all and took what I could. I kept a cool head and did what I could.”

Kay de Wolf – P4

“It was a good weekend – I extended my points lead – and I’m really happy overall. It’s a shame that the 3rd and second place finishes were not enough to make the podium. I thought my riding overall was great. The starts were not so good and the consistency was good too. I just want to focus on my riding in general – I feel very comfortable on the bike at the moment, and I’m looking forward to the next round in France.”

Thibault Benistant – P5

“Of course, I’m a little disappointed with today after winning the Qualifying Race yesterday. I had a really good start in Race One and ran in second for a while, but I was riding a little tight. I was passed and then I had a big crash. I got up in fifth and then stayed there to the finish. I had a bad start in Race Two but after a few laps I felt really good on the bike, the best I’ve felt all year, so we have something positive to build on for the next races.”

Sacha Coenen – P6

“The qualifying race was really good. I led the whole moto and just crashed on the last lap! I then ran top three in the first moto and dropped back to 6th: I wasn’t happy about that. I felt fast again in the second moto and wanted to follow my brother but the mistakes came in again and I even ran into a lapped rider. 6th overall, not bad, but I wanted the podium today. I will give it all to try and win in France.”

Rick Elzinga – P8

“It’s been a difficult weekend for me as all weekend I just felt a little ‘off’. I was struggling with my riding and made too many mistakes in Race One and ended up eighth, but that could have been a fifth or a sixth. Race Two was similar and I was eighth again for eighth overall. All weekend I was just missing a little bit of speed, but I guess I was consistent. I’m already looking forward to progressing next weekend.”

Simon Längenfelder – P9

“My weekend was – let’s say – I’m super happy to have been on the start line at all! It was very early to come back to a race, with just so many days after the surgery, but everything was going good – so I think we made the right choice. We had a very good qualifying race – where we finished fifth – so I’m very happy with that one. Then both of the races on Sunday we had good starts – noth the best – but good. The intensity wasnt there in the first few laps, I was being careful to not hurt my shoulder. 7th and 9th, for 9th overall. Just to be able to ride six days after the surgery was so good – and to take away points from it – I’m very happy!”

Ferruccio Zanchi – P10

“It was nice to be back in the thick of the action, having the gate drops and just being back at the races as a whole. Going 11-10 for 10th is a pretty fair reflection of where I was on the track speed-wise and it gives me a good starting point to build-upon. We did a lot of good things and I’m thankful to all the team for the work they’ve done and I’m looking forward to racing in France and trying to work my way up the table.”

Marc-Antoine Rossi – P14

“Today’s race was super tough from start to finish. We had a decent start in the first moto, managing to carve through the pack to get a solid position. The track here in Galicia is brutal, with its tight corners and heavy soil, but we adapted our strategy. Unfortunately, in the second moto I made a mistake. I was pushing hard, running in sixth, when I went off the track and got tangled in the fence. It’s about learning from every lap, every corner, and every setback. We’ll take these lessons forward, and aim for a stronger comeback in the next round.”

MX2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Points 1 Coenen, Lucas HUS 18 25 43 2 Adamo, Andrea KTM 25 18 43 3 Everts, Liam KTM 20 22 42 4 de Wolf, Kay HUS 22 20 42 5 Benistant, Thibault YAM 16 15 31 6 Coenen, Sacha KTM 15 14 29 7 Haarup, Mikkel TRI 12 16 28 8 Elzinga, Rick YAM 13 13 26 9 Laengenfelder, Simon GAS 14 12 26 10 Zanchi, Ferruccio HON 10 11 21 11 Valk, Cas KTM 8 9 17 12 Osterhagen, Hakon HON 5 8 13 13 Lata, Valerio GAS 7 6 13 14 Rossi, Marc-Antoine GAS 11 0 11 15 Mikula, Julius KTM 0 10 10 16 Karssemakers, Kay FAN 3 7 10 17 Prugnieres, Quentin Marc KAW 9 0 9 18 Walvoort, Jens KTM 4 3 7 19 Chambers, Jack KAW 6 0 6 20 Bruce, Bobby KAW 0 5 5

MX2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 de Wolf, Kay HUS 292 2 Laengenfelder, S. GAS 248 3 Everts, Liam KTM 230 4 Benistant, T. YAM 226 5 Coenen, Lucas HUS 223 6 Adamo, Andrea KTM 211 7 Elzinga, Rick YAM 190 8 Haarup, Mikkel TRI 182 9 Coenen, Sacha KTM 141 10 Mc Lellan, C. TRI 126 11 Rossi, M. GAS 113 12 Prugnieres, Q. KAW 95 13 Bonacorsi, A. YAM 83 14 Chambers, Jack KAW 78 15 Oliver, Oriol KTM 75 16 Zanchi, F. HON 68 17 Walvoort, Jens KTM 64 18 Osterhagen, H. HON 61 19 Braceras, D. FAN 44 20 Karssemakers, K. FAN 38 21 Mikula, Julius KTM 24

2024 AMA Supercross Round 17 – Salt Lake City Wrap

The American Motorcyclist Association awarded No. 1 plates to champions in three AMA Supercross classes on Saturday, May 11, at the finale of the 2024 AMA Supercross season in Salt Lake City.

R.J. Hampshire prevailed over Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki Levi Kitchen in Salt Lake City to earn the 250SX West title.

In the Eastern regional, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle captured his first AMA Supercross title to go along with his pair of MX2 World Championships in 2020 and 2022 after collecting two wins on the season.

After leading the 450SX class for much of the season, Lawrence found himself locked into a tie with Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb after the 13th round of the season in Foxborough. But, Lawrence landed on the top of the podium each of the next three rounds to leave little doubt regarding his title pursuit.

Lawrence’s eight wins are the second-most all-time by a 450SX racer in their rookie season, trailing only Jeremy McGrath (10) in 1993.

Jett Lawrence

“I think it hasn’t fully sunk in yet,” Lawrence said post-race, “but, I mean, we had times when we sucked really bad this year then also times when we weren’t too bad, so, [I’m] super happy for the team and doing it for them. They’ve been awesome. They’re family now and to give them another title is just the biggest ‘thank you’ to them… I couldn’t do it without the team around me. [There’ve been] so many hard moments that we’ve had that you can’t even put it in an interview, it’s just so long. I’m just super happy just for my family and the team and yeah, I’m just going to leave it at that because it’s too much.”

The AMA also congratulated Jett Lawrence for earning Rookie of the Year in the 450SX class, as well as Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Julien Beaumer who was named Rookie of the Year in the 250SX class.

450 Quotes

Jason Anderson – P4

“We were looking to finish the season with another podium this weekend, and that was almost achieved until my altercation with a lap rider. I was super frustrated it took me out of a podium position, but I’m going to keep my head down and move our focus to the outdoors. We made huge improvements on my KX™450 this season, and I’m ready to take what we’ve learned to Fox Raceway.”

Justin Barcia – P5

“Salt Lake City was a good way to end the Supercross season. I felt very comfortable all day, which landed me finishing second in the Heat race, and I’m happy to end the season with a top-five finish on my GASGAS MC 450F Factory Edition. I’m focused and ready for the outdoors now!”

Jett Lawrence – P7

“I’m so excited we won the championship, but I’m also feeling grateful that the season’s over. The whole main event, all I could think was, ‘Don’t mess up.’ I just wanted to get a decent start, settle into a comfortable pace, and ride my race. It’s felt like a long season, but it’s gone very fast. I’m sure the emotions will set in more this week; right now, I’m happy about it, but even more happy for the team.”

Hunter Lawrence – P15

“It was an epic day for the team, and a huge night for Jettson—this was the ultimate thank-you for everyone’s hard work. It was a good day of riding. It turned out to be a practice race for me after that incident in the main event, but now we’re on to a blank slate for this summer.”

Adam Cianciarulo – P20

“This is a really emotional day for me. I feel like the luckiest guy in the world to have been able to work with the Monster Energy Kawasaki team all of these years. To have all of my family and friends here in this pivotal moment of my life and the support of the team means everything. My team has been unbelievable to me these last few years, and I would not have wanted to go through it with anyone else. This has been my dream and everything I have always wanted and it comes to an end now but I will cherish it forever. Thank you everyone for everything.”

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C Sexton KTM 24 Laps 2 J Cooper Yam +03.228 3 C Webb Yam +04.406 4 J Anderson Kaw +09.803 5 J Barcia GAS +11.957 6 M Stewart Hus +34.797 7 J Lawrence Hon +39.337 8 D Ferrandis Hon +44.568 9 M TX Hon +46.076 10 D Wilson Hon +47.179 11 C Nichols Bet +47.652 12 V Friese Hon 23 Laps 13 J Hill KTM +01.107 14 S McElrath Suz +07.950 15 H Lawrence Hon +10.270 16 K Chisholm Suz +22.129 17 J Hand Hon +23.076 18 G Harlan Yam +25.348 19 F Noren Kaw +27.376 20 A Cianciarulo Kaw +27.583 21 D Simonson Yam 22 Laps 22 K Moranz KTM +01.430

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 351 2 Cooper Webb 336 3 Chase Sexton 307 4 Eli Tomac 282 5 Jason Anderson 282 6 Justin Cooper 227 7 Ken Roczen 223 8 Justin Barcia 217 9 Hunter Lawrence 207 10 Malcolm Stewart 200 11 Aaron Plessinger 198 12 Dylan Ferrandis 147 13 Shane McElrath 132 14 Adam Cianciarulo 95 15 Benny Bloss 94 16 Dean Wilson 91 17 Justin Hill 71 18 Kyle Chisholm 66 19 Vince Friese 64 20 Colt Nichols 62

250 East/West Showdown

The 250SX West title race came down to the final round in Salt Lake City, with Kitchen and Hampshire knotted up entering the East-West Showdown at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Needing to finish ahead of Kitchen to win the championship, Hampshire produced a second-place finish — clearing Kitchen in fifth-place — to earn his first-ever AMA Supercross title.

After a runner-up finish in the 250SX West class last season, Hampshire notched a trio of wins, while landing on the podium in seven races, en-route to his elusive title.

RJ Hampshire

“[I’m] just so thankful,” Hampshire said from the podium. “From the beginning, like my dad, the Grondahls, Kevin Keen, just so many people have helped me get to this point right here and just believed in me. So [I’m] thankful to my wife, my daughters, it’s truly special. This whole Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing team from Nate to Murph to my mechanic Amos, Aldon, Throttle, all the guys back home. They know how much I put into this, so it’s truly special. Just a massive thank you to Salt Lake. Man, you guys are going to be one I’m always going to remember. It’s truly special tonight. Thank you.”

In the 250SX Eastern Regional, Vialle outdueled Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan for the class crown. Vialle ended the campaign with 172 points, holding off Deegan by four overall points.

Tom Vialle

“I’m really happy,” Vialle said post-race. “You know, coming from Europe, moving here to the U.S., and I’ve already got the [AMA] Supercross title in my second year. It’s amazing, so I’m very happy. I want to thank everyone on the team who believed in me, my family, and I’m really happy about the day. Thank you.”

The Supercross Futures AMA National Championship also wrapped up in Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium, with Troy Lee Designs GASGAS’ Cole Davies winning in Utah and taking the title for the season.

Cole Davies

“It’s definitely cool to win this race,” Davies said after claming the win. “The track is gnarly at the moment. I was able to get a pretty good start. I made some mistakes at the start there, but Drew [Adams] made a mistake, and I was able to capitalize on that and yeah, I’m stoked.”

250 East/West Quotes

Jo Shimoda – P4

“I really wanted to finish off the last Supercross race of the year on the podium, but I made a few mistakes that gave up track position. I still felt like this was a solid end to the Supercross season. Overall, it was a good learning season with my new team. Now it’s back to work getting ready for outdoors!”

Levi Kitchen – P5

“What can I say, I gave it my all. It would have been easy to give up after the Nashville round, but we got back up and pushed our hardest. My Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team has been the best, and second in a championship is still an accomplishment for my first year with Kawasaki. I felt great on my KX250, so let’s get to work and take it outside! Thank you to everyone in my corner.”

Chance Hymas – P7

“The last round of Supercross was good. I qualified P3, my best position of the year. I was riding good all night, just had two bad starts and made little mistakes early. Overall, it was the best race of the year for me. We’re going into the outdoors series confident and looking to turn it around.”

Ryder DiFrancesco – P13

“I started out today decent and kept working to improve throughout the day. It wasn’t what we wanted overall, but going into the outdoors fresh now and am looking forward to that.”

Seth Hammaker – P14

“I started off the weekend strong in qualifying and the heat race, and felt really good about the night. East/West Showdowns are always tough, and I made a big mistake that cost me a lot of time in the main event, but we are leaving the supercross season healthy and that’s all I can ask for. Thanks to my team for sticking with me and I’m looking forward to the Pro Motocross season.”

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 H Deagan Yam 18 Laps 2 RJ Hampshire Hus +00.802 3 J Smith Yam +02.330 4 J Shimoda Hon +03.424 5 L Kitchen Kaw +05.125 6 N Thrasher Yam +13.800 7 C Hymas Hon +21.089 8 T Vialle KTM +25.771 9 J Swoll Tri +27.495 10 P Nicoletti Yam +28.624 11 C Schock Yam +30.433 12 P Brown GAS +31.570 13 R DiFrancesco GAS +36.955 14 S Hammaker Kaw +38.414 15 C Thompson Yam +41.122 16 M Anstie Hon +44.185 17 D Bennick Yam +51.692 18 A Bourdon Suz +55.586 19 N Romano Yam 17 Laps 20 M Miller Suz +00.335 21 P Boespflug Suz +01.965 22 J Beaumer KTM +17.474

250 West Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Rj Hampshire 208 2 Levi Kitchen 203 3 Jordon Smith 185 4 Jo Shimoda 181 5 Nate Thrasher 123 6 Garrett Marchbanks 121 7 Julien Beaumer 118 8 Anthony Bourdon 106 9 Phillip Nicoletti 105 10 Cole Thompson 89 11 Carson Mumford 88 12 Ryder DiFrancesco 88 13 Hunter Yoder 79 14 Robbie Wageman 71 15 Mitchell Oldenburg 67 16 Joshua Varize 54 17 Talon Hawkins 50 18 Matti Jorgensen 26 19 Max Sanford 25 20 Tj Albright 22

250 East Championship Points