MotoGP 2023

Round 12 – Misano

Pole position, Tissot Sprint win and a Sunday race victory. Jorge Martin’s (Prima Pramac Racing) weekend at Misano couldn’t have gone any better as the Spaniard made no mistakes to take maximum points on his title rivals’ stomping ground. The winning margin over second place Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) was just 1.3s as Bez homed in though, with reigning World Champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) fighting through the pain to claim an important third. And Pecco was only just ahead of some familiar company at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli: wildcard Dani Pedrosa (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing).

Sunday MotoGP Race Report

Just like he did in the Tissot Sprint, Martin got a perfect launch and pocketed the holeshot as Bezzecchi and Bagnaia slotted in behind. Pedrosa got away well again and was up to P4, and held on after a moment between Turn 1 and 2 looking for a way through on Bagnaia. But Bagnaia then picked his way past Bezzecchi at Turn 3 as Bagnaia immediately began to hound Martin.

Unlike yesterday, Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) made good progress off the start and at the beginning of Lap 2, the South African was up to P4 and began to chase Martin, Bagnaia and Bezzecchi.

A fascinating early race fight was unfolding at the front. Martin, Bagnaia and Bezzecchi were locked together, with Binder 0.7s adrift heading onto Lap 5. On Lap 6, Bezzecchi passed Pecco for P6 down at Turn 8 but just like he did a lap previous, the Italian was wide at Turn 10 to allow the Champion back through. That gave Martin a little bit of breathing room – if you can call 0.3s that – as Binder went quicker than the trio in front of him.

Disaster then struck for Binder at Turn 14 on Lap 8. The KTM star was down at the tight right-hand hairpin as his podium hopes ended, handing Pedrosa the lead KTM baton. The #26 was 1.5s off the leaders, as KTM’s afternoon then got worse as Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) crashed out of contention after being involved in an incident with Michele Pirro (Aruba.it Racing).

Elsewhere, on Lap 12 of 27, it was time to cue the jaws music. Who for? Pedrosa. The wildcard was beginning to close at a vast rate of knots and with 15 laps left, Pedrosa was just 0.6s off Bezzecchi’s rear wheel. Unbelievable. The Little Samurai was the only rider lapping in the 1:31s at this stage of the race.

Pedrosa’s pace dropped off soon after but the gap remained at just over a second. At the front, with 10 laps to go, Martin’s lead grew to over a second for the first time as the #89 began to get the hammer down. Were the injuries to Bagnaia and Bezzecchi starting to take their toll or was Martin’s pace just too good? Bezzecchi was looking impatient behind VR46 compatriot Bagnaia, and a move came at Turn 8. By now though, Martin’s advantage was 2.2s.

Bagnaia was fading. Pedrosa was coming. 0.7s split the double World Champion from the three-time World Champion, with Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) and an extremely classy ride for Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) putting him a further four seconds back after initially closing on the number 12. A huge six laps beckoned, could Bagnaia hold on to what would be a very valuable and hard-earned 16 points?

With four laps to go, Bagnaia was holding Pedrosa at bay by 0.6s. Bezzecchi was now under two seconds away from Martin but it was too little too late, with the latter controlling his advantage nicely as he powered towards completing the perfect weekend.

With two to go, Pedrosa was right on Bagnaia’s coattails. Catching the Ducati rider was one thing but as he found out in the Sprint, passing was a whole different kettle of fish. In the end, Bagnaia did hold on to a crucial P3 as Martin made no mistake to cap off a sensational weekend. Bezzecchi bagged P2 despite his injured hand to gain ground in the title chase.

Just off the podium of Martin, Bezzecchi and Bagnaia, Pedrosa took the chequered flag just 0.6s away from the rostrum as the Little Samurai again demonstrates why he’s a three-time World Champion and a MotoGP Legend. Unreal from the popular Spaniard, who finished six seconds up the road from fifth place Viñales. Pedrosa was found to have lower tyre pressures than permitted and was given a warning as a first offence.

Miguel Oliveira (CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team) was sixth ahead of Marc Marquez, who somehow bagged a brilliant P7 after racing with a soft rear tyre. Raul Fernandez (CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team) takes home his best MotoGP finish in P8, as the Ducatis of Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) and Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) complete the top 10.

Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP), Catalan GP winner Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing), Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), a recovering Binder and Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) closed out the points in San Marino.

Pol Espargaro (GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3) and Joan Mir (Repsol Honda Team) joined Miller and Pirro as the riders to notch up DNFs.

A brand-new challenge awaits MotoGP next time out as India hosts MotoGP for the very first time. Martin’s perfect weekend sees the gap between him and Championship leader Pecco sit at 36 points as the flyaway tour of the season begins… for the first time in some time, it’s back below the 37 points on offer in one weekend.

MotoGP Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI 41m33.421 2 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +1.350 3 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI +3.812 4 Dani PEDROSA KTM +4.481 5 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA +10.510 6 Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA +12.274 7 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA +13.576 8 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA +14.091 9 Luca MARINI DUCATI +14.982 10 Johann ZARCO DUCATI +15.484 11 Alex MARQUEZ DUCATI +15.702 12 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA +15.878 13 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +15.898 14 Brad BINDER KTM +23.778 15 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA +24.579 16 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM +31.230 17 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI +32.537 18 Stefan BRADL HONDA +35.330 19 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA +43.601 Not Classified DNF Pol ESPARGARO KTM 12 laps DNF Joan MIR HONDA 17 laps DNF Jack MILLER KTM 18 laps DNF Michele PIRRO DUCATI 18 laps

MotoGP Max Speeds Across Race Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI 305.9 2 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI 305.0 3 Dani PEDROSA KTM 304.2 4 Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA 302.5 5 Alex MARQUEZ DUCATI 302.5 6 Johann ZARCO DUCATI 302.5 7 Luca MARINI DUCATI 301.6 8 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA 301.6 9 Brad BINDER KTM 301.6 10 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA 300.8 11 Pol ESPARGARO KTM 300.8 12 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA 300.8 13 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI 300.8 14 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA 300.0 15 Jack MILLER KTM 300.0 16 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA 299.1 17 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI 299.1 18 Joan MIR HONDA 298.3 19 Michele PIRRO DUCATI 298.3 20 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA 298.3 21 Stefan BRADL HONDA 298.3 22 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA 297.5 23 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM 296.7 24 Takumi TAKAHASHI HONDA 291.8

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Bagnaia 283 2 Martin 247 3 Bezzecchi 218 4 Binder 173 5 Espargaro 160 6 Zarco 147 7 Marini 135 8 Viñales 128 9 Marquez 108 10 Miller 104 11 Quartararo 85 12 Morbidelli 68 13 Oliveira 65 14 Fernandez 58 15 Rins 47 16 Di Giannantonio 43 17 Nakagami 35 18 Pedrosa 32 19 Marquez 31 20 Bastianini 25 21 Fernandez 22 22 Savadori 9 23 Folger 9 24 Espargaro 8 25 25 Pirro 5 26 26 Mir 5 27 27 Petrucci 5 28 28 Bradl 5 29 29 Lecuona 0

Moto2 Race

Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was back in business at Misano, putting in an inch-perfect performance to take victory The Spaniard controlled the race perfectly at the front as he edged away from home hero Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing) pilling on the pressure mid race. The Italian brought home an important second place, with Alonso Lopez (+Ego SpeedUp) keeping Tony Arbolino (Elf MarcVDS Racing Team) at bay to round out the podium.

Acosta came out the gates with fire in his belly as he took the holeshot from the polesitter Vietti. Manuel Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Mastercamp) tried to hold on from his front row start, but the Spaniard quickly fell victim to Lopez and Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) who charged their way through on the first lap.

The front three then began to break away as Lopez dropped off the back of the group, with a few bike lengths back to Gonzalez in fifth. Acosta was pushing on at the front and was asking big questions of Vietti, who was keeping the Spaniard in his sights. Still, the Championship leader’s pace began to stretch out the field and it wasn’t long before the Red Bull KTM Ajo machine was almost a second up the road.

With the pace getting hotter and hotter, Canet then cracked as a tiny mistake at Carro corner saw him crash out of a podium position with 14 laps to go, promoting Lopez to P3. That left Vietti in a lonely 2nd place and with some ground to cover to Acosta out the front. Vietti responded to the Spaniard’s hot pace however as he began to reel in the Championship leader tenth by tenth.

The Italian was throwing absolutely everything he had at it with the prospect of a home Grand Prix victory dangling before his eyes. Vietti’s bike was making all sorts of shapes as the Italian had no choice but to push the limits to try and match Acosta’s pace.

After a couple of big moments, that was all she wrote in terms of the Italian’s charge for the win though. With five laps remaining Acosta had stretched the gap back out to over two seconds, and it was game set and match from there going forward as Acosta had done all the hard work and cruised to victory by 6.3s, extending his Championship lead.

Whilst the battle for victory had been decided the battle for third was raging on. Arbolino had been carving his way through the field from the moment the lights went out. The Italian desperately needed a good result to keep his Championship hopes alive and after charging from ninth on the grid to fourth, with five laps to go he had just under a second to Lopez in the final rostrum position…

Arbolino had the bit between his teeth as he proceeded to hit his markers in a valiant attempt to reel in the Boscoscuro machine. Lopez had it covered however as the Spaniard’s pace just made it too difficult for the Italian to bridge the gap. The SpeedUp rider took his first podium since Le Mans, with Arbolino forced to settle for P4.

A late charge from Idemitsu Honda Team Asia’s Ai Ogura and Somkiat Chantra saw them pip Gonzalez as the Spaniard dropped to P7, with Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team), Filip Salač (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™) and wildcard home hero Mattia Pasini (Fieten Olie Racing GP) completing the top ten.

Senna Agius had crashed out of the race on lap three. Senna had made promising improvements over the two days of practice and had thus hoped for a great race result. Encouraged by the steps he has taken in his development, the Junior GP rider is now trying to focus on the positives from his two substitute rider appearances.

Senna Agius – DNF

“It’s once again a really bad ending for us but generally, all the weekend I felt like we made a big step compared to the other races I’ve done for this team this year. I was hoping to bring a good result home for everyone today but I got caught up in a bit of a racing situation going into turn 8. I had to try and stop a bit quicker than normal, broke the rear contact and an entry high side so I am really really disappointed. We have to put that behind us as we did make a big step in all aspects, which is good.”

Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX 35m30.145 2 Celestino VIETTI KALEX +6.305 3 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO +9.989 4 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX +11.344 5 Ai OGURA KALEX +12.442 6 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX +13.160 7 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX +13.907 8 Joe ROBERTS KALEX +20.350 9 Filip SALAC KALEX +20.523 10 Mattia PASINI KALEX +21.759 11 Sergio GARCIA KALEX +21.989 12 Jake DIXON KALEX +22.900 13 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX +23.747 14 Marcos RAMIREZ KALEX +30.287 15 Barry BALTUS KALEX +32.547 16 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX +38.673 17 Alberto SURRA FORWARD +46.029 18 Borja GOMEZ KALEX +51.346 19 Taiga HADA KALEX +52.716 20 Sean Dylan KELLY FORWARD +55.208 21 Kohta NOZANE KALEX +55.330 Not Classified DNF Lukas TULOVIC KALEX 1 lap DNF Izan GUEVARA KALEX 1 lap DNF Sam LOWES KALEX 7 laps DNF Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO 8 laps DNF Rory SKINNER KALEX 13 laps DNF Aron CANET KALEX 15 laps DNF Dennis FOGGIA KALEX 19 laps DNF Zonta VD GOORBERGH KALEX 19 laps DNF Senna AGIUS KALEX 20 laps

Moto2 Max Speeds Across Race Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX 254.1 2 Izan GUEVARA KALEX 252.3 3 Mattia PASINI KALEX 252.3 4 Sergio GARCIA KALEX 252.3 5 Dennis FOGGIA KALEX 252.3 6 Celestino VIETTI KALEX 251.7 7 Sean Dylan KELLY FORWARD 251.7 8 Albert ARENAS KALEX 251.7 9 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX 251.7 10 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO 251.1 11 Jake DIXON KALEX 251.1 12 Aron CANET KALEX 250.5 13 Somkiat CHANTRA BOSCOSCURO 250.5 14 Barry BALTUS KALEX 250.5 15 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX 250.5 16 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX 250.5 17 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX 250.0 18 Filip SALAC KALEX 250.0 19 Senna AGIUS KALEX 250.0 20 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX 250.0 21 Zonta VD GOORBERGH KALEX 250.0 22 Alberto SURRA FORWARD 250.0 23 Taiga HADA KALEX 250.0 24 Borja GOMEZ KALEX 250.0 25 Lukas TULOVIC KALEX 249.4 26 Ai OGURA KALEX 249.4 27 Sam LOWES KALEX 248.8 28 Marcos RAMIREZ KALEX 248.8 29 Joe ROBERTS KALEX 248.8 30 Rory SKINNER KALEX 248.2 31 Kohta NOZANE KALEX 246.5

Moto2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 211 2 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 177 3 DIXON Jake GBR 146 4 CANET Aron SPA 116 5 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 116 6 VIETTI Celestino ITA 106 7 SALAC Filip CZE 91 8 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 89 9 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 84 10 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 83 11 OGURA Ai JPN 75 12 LOWES Sam GBR 74 13 GARCIA Sergio SPA 63 14 ARENAS Albert SPA 59 15 ROBERTS Joe USA 40 16 BALTUS Barry BEL 39 17 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 33 18 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 22 19 BINDER Darryn RSA 13 20 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 13 21 TULOVIC Lukas GER 12 22 PASINI Mattia ITA 11

Moto3 Race

David Alonso (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team), take a bow. The young Colombian takes his third victory in four races after beating Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) and Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) in a phenomenal Moto3 battle at the Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini. The top three crossed the line 0.2s apart as World Championship leader Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) struggled to P16, blowing the title race wide open.

It was Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) who got the best launch from the middle of the front row as the Japanese star grabbed the holeshot into Turn 1, but Masia immediately responded to take the lead at Turn 4. Kaito Toba (SIC58 Squadra Corse) lost ground on the first lap, he was shoved down to P5 as Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) and Alonso made forward progress.

Masia held a 0.6s advantage on Lap 2 as Sasaki and Moreira squabbled for second place. The lead was up to a second heading onto Lap 3, with the chasing pack needing to settle down and work together to try and reel in the early runaway leader. However, settling down isn’t something Öncü can do. The Turk shoved his way past Moreira and set his sights on catching Masia.

By Lap 6 of 20, Öncü and Moreira had bridged the gap. Sasaki, David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports), Alonso and Toba were a further 0.7s adrift, with World Championship leader Holgado battling outside the top 10.

With 12 laps left, a lead group of seven had formed with Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) and Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) tagging onto the back of the battle in P8 and P9. Lap 11 of 20 saw the lead change for the first time as Masia went from P1 to P3 in the blink of an eye, with Öncü now at the front.

With seven laps remaining, a top four of Öncü, Masia, Muñoz and Alonso had gapped Moreira, Sasaki, Toba, Veijer and Rueda. The front quartet were two seconds up the road, with Holgado still P11 and over a second off tenth place Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team).

It was bubbling up nicely for a final lap spectacular in Misano. The top four was as you were for a few laps before Muñoz had a big front-end moment at Turn 2 – the Spaniard did well to keep it upright but lost P3 to Alonso.

Heading onto the final lap, Öncü led from Masia and Alonso, with Muñoz 0.6s adrift in P4. Alonso slammed in the fastest lap of the race as we strapped in for a last-lap thriller. It stayed the same through the first half of the lap before Alonso grabbed P2 at Turn 10. Then on the run into Turn 14, Masia pocketed a two-for-one deal. It was a cracking move but Alonso returned the favour on the cutback and managed to hold onto the lead all the way to the flag. The Colombian beat Masia by 0.036s to P1 with Öncü settling for P3 having led for most of the second half of the race.

Muñoz bounced back from his Catalan GP disappointment with a solid P4, as Veijer takes home a top five after showing great late race pace. Japan’s Toba and Sasaki crossed the line in P6 and P7 respectively, with Ortola doing well to claim P8 after being shoved well wide in the early exchanges. Rueda and Romano Fenati (Rivacold Snipers Team) rounded out the top 10, as Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia), Moreira, Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team), Ryusei Yamanaka (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) and Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) rounded out the points.

Joel Kelso, who started from 11th position, made a strong move up to P8 in the opening laps but was unable to maintain the fast pace of the race and finished 20th.

Joel Kelso – P19

“Frustrating in general. We have the pace when we are alone but then struggle to stay in the slipstream. We need to go back and try to understand this. We need more speed in corner exit and will work as hard as we can to be better in India.”

For Holgado, P16 is what the Spaniard has to swallow in Misano. The #96 remains the title leader, but his gap has been cut to just four points ahead of the inaugural Grand Prix of India. The top six – Holgado, Sasaki, Masia, Öncü, Alonso and Ortola – are split by just 29 points now. It’s game on in the Moto3 title race! Joins us for more in India!

Moto3 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 David ALONSO GASGAS 34m04.490 2 Jaume MASIA HONDA +0.036 3 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM +0.237 4 David MUÑOZ KTM +0.764 5 Collin VEIJER HUSQVARNA +4.800 6 Kaito TOBA HONDA +7.782 7 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA +7.862 8 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM +8.072 9 José Antonio RUEDA KTM +8.167 10 Romano FENATI HONDA +8.353 11 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA +8.402 12 Diogo MOREIRA KTM +9.075 13 Stefano NEPA KTM +9.107 14 Ryusei YAMANAKA GASGAS +10.846 15 Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA +11.352 16 Daniel HOLGADO KTM +11.441 17 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO +17.232 18 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA +17.356 19 Joel KELSO CFMOTO +17.584 20 Matteo BERTELLE HONDA +17.616 21 Filippo FARIOLI KTM +20.479 22 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA +25.834 23 Scott OGDEN HONDA +25.966 24 Lorenzo FELLON KTM +27.097 25 Syarifuddin AZMAN KTM +37.132 26 Mario AJI HONDA +37.589 27 Ana CARRASCO KTM +48.240 Not Classified DNF David SALVADOR KTM 19 laps

Moto3 Max Speeds Across Race Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 Collin VEIJER HUSQVARNA 213.4 2 David MUÑOZ KTM 213.4 3 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA 213.4 4 José Antonio RUEDA KTM 213.4 5 Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA 213.0 6 Daniel HOLGADO KTM 212.5 7 David ALONSO GASGAS 212.5 8 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA 212.5 9 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA 212.5 10 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM 212.5 11 Ryusei YAMANAKA GASGAS 212.5 12 Syarifuddin AZMAN KTM 212.1 13 Jaume MASIA HONDA 212.1 14 Diogo MOREIRA KTM 212.1 15 Matteo BERTELLE HONDA 211.7 16 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO 211.3 17 Joel KELSO CFMOTO 211.3 18 Stefano NEPA KTM 211.3 19 Kaito TOBA HONDA 211.3 20 David SALVADOR KTM 210.9 21 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM 210.9 22 Filippo FARIOLI KTM 210.5 23 Lorenzo FELLON KTM 210.5 24 Romano FENATI HONDA 210.5 25 Ana CARRASCO KTM 209.3 26 Scott OGDEN HONDA 208.8 27 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA 208.8 28 Mario AJI HONDA 207.6

Moto3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 161 2 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 157 3 MASIA Jaume SPA 149 4 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 144 5 ALONSO David COL 140 6 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 132 7 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 98 8 RUEDA José Antonio SPA 88 9 NEPA Stefano ITA 70 10 MUÑOZ David SPA 66 11 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 60 12 TOBA Kaito JPN 59 13 VEIJER Collin NED 58 14 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 54 15 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 50 16 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 33 17 SALVADOR David SPA 31 18 FENATI Romano ITA 29 19 OGDEN Scott GBR 20 20 BERTELLE Matteo ITA 20 21 KELSO Joel AUS 19 22 MIGNO Andrea ITA 17

